Police say homeless man damaged 3 Grand Island businesses

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island police have accused a homeless man of breaking into three local businesses and causing thousands of dollars of damage.

Police said the 42-year-old man crashed his vehicle through a security gate at CNH Industrial on Tuesday, causing $5,200 in damage, and entered the factory.

The man is also accused of breaking the rear windows of three vehicles at Roe Buick, causing about $1,500 worth of damage.

Police said he also broke two windows, damaged vehicles at started a fire at Tom Dinsdale Automotive. The fire caused $5,000 worth of damage to the ceiling and activated the sprinkler system, leading to another $10,000 in damage, according to police.

The man faces charges of burglary, second-degree arson, criminal mischief, obstructing a peace officer and first-offense resisting arrest.