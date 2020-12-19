Pospisil: Heartland Holiday Hoops Classic brought high school basketball 'closer to normalcy'

HASTINGS, Neb. — Omaha Skutt’s defense wasn’t bad.

But tighter than cellophane tape on a Christmas present was Grand Island Central Catholic’s defense.

The SkyHawks never got unwrapped in their Saturday’s 39-23 loss in the marquee game of the new Heartland Holiday Hoops Classic at Hastings College.

“Defense was not the issue,’’ Skutt coach Kyle Jurgens said. “I don’t know how many are going to hold them to 39 points.”

The biggest thing we just said is the ball didn’t go in for us and that’s just basketball.”

The win added to the success of the day for GICC coach Tino Martinez, who staged the five-game showcase as a spinoff of his successful February Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island.

“We're very thankful we're even playing, very grateful that we were able to have the event,’’ Martinez said. “I think all the teams that participated have been pretty happy with it, even though the atmosphere wasn't maybe we'd hoped.

“We need anything that can help us get one step closer to normalcy, and I think today did that at least in the basketball realm.”