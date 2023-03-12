LINCOLN — The last 2:55 of Connor Millikan’s high school career were spent next to his coach on the Platteview bench.

Such was the fate for Class B’s career scoring leader. He had fouled out going for a defensive rebound in the land of the Omaha Skutt giants.

He didn’t go negative sitting next to Trojan coach Tim Brotzki. Accepted what happened. Rooted for the five on the floor. Hoped for one last push from the Trojans, who were only trailing by two when he sat.

“I was talking to our other coach, Tom Riley, like our guys got this. I believe in our guys all the way until the end,’’ Millikan said. “They practice sometimes without me, they play without me.

“I believe in my guys and I'll ride with them till I die.”

It was not to be for Platteview. Skutt went home with the 57-50 victory and the trophy that never has come Platteview’s way.

Millikan tried. He had games of 36 and 31 points as the Trojans made it to their first final. Saturday’s 20 gave him 87, the No. 3 total all-time at state in Class B behind Chuck Jura’s 109 for Schuyler in 1968 and Bob Gratopp’s 99 for Geneva in 1968.

His career total rests at 2,641. No. 2 all-time. Trailing only the 2,748 by Bill Holliday of Wilsonville, his last season in Class D in 1960. (Holliday recently passed away).

Friend and foe saluted Millikan. Skutt’s JJ Ferrin was his club teammate. Jake Brack played against Millikan’s teams since they were much younger.

“We're still friends at the end of the day. Just playing against him, it’s knowing how good he is and how great of a player he is. It was really fun to compete against him too,’’ Ferrin said.

Brotzki considers him the hardest-working kid he’s been around.

“He’s relentless. We talk about being a competitor and he’s a fierce competitor, and he’s set the standard for our younger kids coming up in our youth program,” the coach said.

It was a tough shooting game for Millikan, 5 of 21 from the field, against the SkyHawks.

“You know you're not going to stop him so you're trying to limit him the best you can,’’ Skutt coach Kyle Jurgens said.

From the SkyHawk coaching staff’s game planning Friday night came out the concept of showing Millikan as many different bodies as Skutt could. Ferrin got first call to guard Millikan. Brack was next. And then Jack Healey.

“The length and the height, it's going to make every shot for me super hard. Getting downhill was super hard,” Millikan said. “Here's a well-defensive team, a well-coached team that’s always going to be hard to score against.”