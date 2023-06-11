Golf and tennis often get lumped together as country club sports, which certainly was true when they took hold in Omaha.

Minorities in the city — heck, most everyone in the city — couldn’t afford to join one of the three major clubs — Omaha, Field and Happy Hollow — for years.

In 1973, a club president told The World-Herald, “We’re not concerned with a person’s race or religion. We’re interested in his moral character. And whether he can pay his bills.”

In 1990, there were fewer than 10 Black members at six Omaha country clubs with 18-hole golf courses. All had non-discriminatory membership policies.

But with public facilities open to all, golf and tennis largely avoided the segregation and discrimination found in other segments of the community.

The Cornhusker Golf Club was the hub for Black golf activity for many years. In its heyday, the club’s annual tournament included style shows and black-tie dinners.

Similar festivities were scheduled when golfers came from across the nation when it was the club’s turn to host the Central States Golf Association Championship. The tournament rotated among more than a dozen Black clubs in Midwest cities.

It hosted the 1933 Central States Championship at Dundee Golf Club, the old Happy Hollow course that’s now Memorial Park.

In 1941, 1950 and 1962, the Cornhusker hosted the Central States. Lonnie Thomas of Lincoln became Nebraska’s first Central States champion when he won at Elmwood Park — at the time the city’s longest municipal course — in 1941. Nine years later, retired world heavyweight champion Joe Louis won by 14 strokes at Dodge Park in Council Bluffs.

Through the years, the Cornhusker Open was played at Elmwood, Dodge Park and since-closed Chapel Hill (Skyline Woods), the latter where Tommy Wilson of the Minnesota Vikings took part in 1964. Benson Park, starting in 1967, was a longtime tournament home.

The World-Herald’s Publinks match-play tournament was also a competitive outlet for some of the top Black golfers. Among the earliest to compete was Jess Hutten in 1930, the tournament’s second year.

James Patterson was the first Black golfer to reach the finals in the tournament’s top flight. He was runner-up in 1976.

In 1998, James Daniels became the first and only Black champion in the Publinks’ Don Lee Championship Flight. Daniels, who was a city recreation supervisor, turned pro in 1999 to pursue the senior tour.

Patterson and Daniels were among those to encourage former tennis player Steve Hogan to pursue a golf career. Hogan was Nebraska’s first Black member in the Professional Golf Association of America. He started the Hogan’s Junior Golf Heroes youth program in 1990 that has received national acclaim.

Hogan was 55 when he died in 2008 from colon cancer. The next year, the city changed the name of Miller Park to Steve Hogan Golf Course.

“I’ll remember his big heart,” said John Beasley, the Omaha native and Hollywood actor who recently died. “He always believed in giving people a chance, even a second chance. He wanted to be a mentor, someone to look up to, like Charles Washington, Beverly Blackburn, Josh Gibson, people who got us to playing sports and got us involved in after-school activities. It’s what he wanted to do.”

Beasley and Hogan were among the many who caught the tennis bug in the 1970s. In North Omaha, the sport had been through several cycles of popularity since the 1930s.

In the Depression year of 1932, some 20 Black tennis enthusiasts organized the Maple Leaf Tennis Club with three courts at 24th and Maple Streets. The name was first used in 1895 for courts built several blocks north. The club joined the Missouri Valley Tennis Association.

Ed Lane, who had been on the Tech High tennis team, won the Black city championship and the South Omaha title in 1932.

The Omaha Guide reported in 1933 that after the Maple Leaf courts were heavily used in 1932, they were renovated, only to see very little play and weed infestation. Club president Jess Hutten announced in July that the club would sell membership for 50 cents for the rest of the year.

Interest perked up. The Maple Leaf club hosted players from Black clubs in Des Moines and Kansas City for a tri-city meet in August 1933 at the larger Dewey Park courts.

The short-lived North Omaha Tennis Club in 1937, according to the Omaha Star in 2001, included Marvin Kellogg, Dorothy Hill, Auverne Kincaide, Hiram Webb, Dorothy Bryant and the article’s author, identified only as “Scoop.” Racial discrimination, including a slur directed at the club, led to its disbanding after a short time.

Courts were built in 1938 at 26th and Franklin Streets and 1940 at the Corby playground, 2812 N. 26th St. Dewey Park’s courts were open to all.

When tennis enjoyed its national resurgence in the 1970s, North Omaha was part of it. Courts had been put in Adams Park in the late 1960s. Kountze Park, which had lost its courts to basketball, got new ones, and the North Branch YMCA at 2311 N. 22nd St. added two in 1976.

In 1977, there were city courts at 22nd and Willis Streets (two), Miller Park (six), Kountze Park (four), Kellom Greenbelt (one), Fontenelle Park (four), Bemis Park (two) and Adams Park (two).

The North Omaha Tennis Club Association was established in 1976 with Marcellus Green as president. For several years, the club and the North Y sponsored tournaments, the most prestigious being the Bob Armstrong Open. They also promoted youth participation.

College Football Hall of Famer Larry Station, from Omaha Central, won age-group state tennis championships. His start was on the Adams Park courts. Michael Beasley, John’s son, was on the No. 2 doubles team that helped Central to the 1985 Class A championship.

Stuart Waters of Central was the first Black boys tennis high school state champion at No. 1 singles in 1997. He played college tennis at Iowa. Shyrell Windom of Omaha Burke won state titles at No. 2 singles in 1983 and 1985 and was Metro Conference champion three times. She played at Grambling State University in Louisiana.

No look back would be complete without mention of a short-lived Blacks-only country club in the 1940s.

The Shalimar Country Club was incorporated in 1944 with Clarence Davis as the board president, Otto Williams as vice president and John Morris as secretary/treasurer.

For its clubhouse, the group, with 200 of a hoped-for 500 members, refurbished the Black Horse Inn across the Douglas-Washington County line in the unincorporated hamlet of Nashville. Grand plans were announced: ngolf course, tennis courts, riding academy.

“Omaha has long needed and awaited a place of this kind,” George McDavis wrote in his Omaha Star review of opening night, which drew 500. “A place where a man can take his mother, sister, wife or lady friend without fear of embarrassment.”

But horseback riding was the only recreational activity the club got going before it closed.

“I guess some of the boys went off the deep end on that golf,” Morris told The World-Herald soon after the original announcement. “We only have five acres. It would take several thousand dollars to build a golf course. Right now, that’s only a dream. Maybe someday …”

Indeed, it was a case of putting the (golf) cart before the horse.