Class D-1 HLHF (4-1), like Auburn nicknamed the Bulldogs, kept Binder from having a big game. Starting defensive specialist Cooper Beller on him, the two-time Class C-1 all-stater and UNK pledge was 1 of 3 from the field – not taking a shot after halftime -- but went 9-for-9 at the line.

“They just dogged him everywhere and we win by 14 points. That’s what good teammates do,” Weeks said.

Ryan Binder, a cousin, had 13 points. A third Binder in the starting lineup is Cam’s freshman brother, Maverick.

“He’s going to be pretty good if he keeps working hard," Weeks said. “He handles the ball well, shoots good free throws, can make shots, can defend.”

HLHF, which led for most of the first 13 minutes, got 13 points from sophomore Ethan Keller. Its 6-5 junior twins, Jacob and Jason Sjuts, mustered a total of 16 points as Jacob picked up his third foul in the second quarter.

“If we could have kept him on the floor in the first half, it’s a lot different game," Hesse said.

This game was arranged in the offseason. The conduit for using the Fremont High gym was Fremont athletic director Scott Anderson, who previously was at Auburn and hired Weeks.