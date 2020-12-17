FREMONT, Neb. — Daniel Frary is the new Mr. Inside for Auburn to go with Cam Binder.
“It was just fun watching him go to work a little bit, catch it, get a pump fake, take that dribble and finish on the other side," said Joe Hesse, whose Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family team fell to Auburn 56-42 Thursday night in a matchup of preseason No. 1s.
“He’s a pretty complete big guy for our level.”
Frary, a 6-foot-6 senior, had game highs of 22 points and nine rebounds for Class C-1 Auburn (3-0), which extended its winning streak to 39 games.
“He just gets better and better," Auburn coach Jim Weeks said. “Sophomore year, the beginning of the year nobody knew him and in the state tournament he was on the all-tournament team. Since that time he’s continued to get better and better and have a bigger role.”
Last season Frary was the third scoring option for Auburn, behind Binder and 6-7 Josh Lambert, who’s now at Midland University.
“The big thing for me was trying to get the confidence to score inside because we lost a big contributor in Josh," Frary said. “My coaches have been telling me I need to step up my role inside to be a threat in there.
“What I learned from Josh is he always keeps calm inside so I’m trying to slow down and go at my own pace, not get rushed. He was a great mentor about that.”
Class D-1 HLHF (4-1), like Auburn nicknamed the Bulldogs, kept Binder from having a big game. Starting defensive specialist Cooper Beller on him, the two-time Class C-1 all-stater and UNK pledge was 1 of 3 from the field – not taking a shot after halftime -- but went 9-for-9 at the line.
“They just dogged him everywhere and we win by 14 points. That’s what good teammates do,” Weeks said.
Ryan Binder, a cousin, had 13 points. A third Binder in the starting lineup is Cam’s freshman brother, Maverick.
“He’s going to be pretty good if he keeps working hard," Weeks said. “He handles the ball well, shoots good free throws, can make shots, can defend.”
HLHF, which led for most of the first 13 minutes, got 13 points from sophomore Ethan Keller. Its 6-5 junior twins, Jacob and Jason Sjuts, mustered a total of 16 points as Jacob picked up his third foul in the second quarter.
“If we could have kept him on the floor in the first half, it’s a lot different game," Hesse said.
This game was arranged in the offseason. The conduit for using the Fremont High gym was Fremont athletic director Scott Anderson, who previously was at Auburn and hired Weeks.
“Jim’s one of the best we have right now in the state and he's been really good to me," Hesse said. “I've called him a few times, picked his brain and he asked if we wanted to set this up and I had a hard time saying no.
“Please say something about thanking Fremont High for putting this on because I can't believe anybody would want the headache of hosting a neutral site game right now. We called four or five places and these were the only ones that would do it so I'm thankful we got to have it.”
Humphrey/Lindsay HF (4-1);13;16;5;8—42
Auburn (3-0);13;20;7;16—56
HLHF: Ethan Keller 13, Jason Sjuts 9, Cooper Beller 8, Jason Sjuts 7, Jett Spier 5.
A: Daniel Frary 22, Ryan Binder 13, Cam Binder 11, Maverick Binder 4, Bret Baltensperger 4, Cade Patzel 2.
Ashland’s Jacobsen out
Returning Class C-1 all-stater Cale Jacobsen of Ashland-Greenwood is out for the season after hurting his knee in the Dec. 5 season opener. The 6-3 junior guard underwent surgery Wednesday to repair an anterior cruciate ligament.
The Jays (3-0) were a state qualifier last season who lost in the first round to Auburn. Jacobsen averaged 22.8 points.
