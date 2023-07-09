Each month, this space will be dedicated to a library resource or service available free with your Omaha Public Library card.

If you plan to operate a vehicle in Nebraska, you must have a driver’s license, and to obtain a driver’s license you must pass the driver’s test. Omaha Public Library can help! The popular driver education platform Driving-Tests.org is available for free with a library card.

Patrons can access Driving-Tests to start preparing for their DMV knowledge exam by visiting omahalibrary.org and selecting “Driver’s License Test Prep” from the Resource Center. The program is designed to help both aspiring and experienced drivers (teenagers, newcomers, renewal applicants or senior citizens). Tests can be accessed from any computer or mobile device.

With the motto of “everyone can be a safe driver,” Driving-Tests provides library patrons with unlimited access to official state driver’s manuals, online practice tests for car, motorcycle and commercial driver’s license (CDL), an exam simulator, and a DMV-related FAQ. The Driving-Tests collection includes access to a DMV office finder, beginner driver’s guide, virtual DMV assistant, and Challenge Bank — a special test that stores the user’s wrong answers from taking practice tests.

Driving-Tests was founded in 2010 by CEO Andrei Zakhareuski as an educational platform that empowers people to increase their knowledge of how to be safe behind the wheel. Driving-Tests is also part of a plan to improve global driver safety by providing free practice tests written by experts to anyone who wants to study, along with online copies of official study guides. To help achieve this goal, the company has also created driving practice sites for the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and India.

Get started today at omahalibrary.org.