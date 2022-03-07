World-Herald staff writers Stu Pospisil and Mike Patterson have compiled everything you need to know about Monday's matchups at the Nebraska high school state basketball tournament.
Previewing Monday's matchups at the Nebraska state basketball tournament
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 23-year-old content creator from New Jersey decided to travel wherever a dart lands on a map of the United States. He ended up in Staplehurst, Nebraska, population 240.
Former Wahoo Police Chief Bruce Ferrell abruptly resigned in November after he was caught having sex with a Wahoo resident, two law enforcement officials say.
Former Nebraska men's basketball guard Dylan Talley died Friday at the age of 32, according to a tweet by his former coach and current NU assistant Doc Sadler.
In Humphrey, a town of 900, two schools a half-block apart will send three teams to the Nebraska state basketball tournaments this week.
Nebraska men's basketball beat No. 23 Ohio State for its second impressive road win in three days and its first win against a ranked opponent in almost three years.
Nebraska ran low on energy, fouls to give and useful bodies in Madison. And it still ran home with a win. The Huskers beat No. 10 Wisconsin on Sunday at the Kohl Center.
On a Husker defense full of youth and uncertainty, Nebraska inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud has a room full of old, proven players challenging him with 'doctorate level' questions.
Here are World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil's projected pairings for the Nebraska high school boys state basketball tournament.
Nebraska’s record-breaking tight end Austin Allen more than held his own at the NFL combine on Thursday.
Check out the schedule for the Nebraska high school boys state basketball tournament.