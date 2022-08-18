 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PSC grants $7.8 million to build cell towers in rural areas of Nebraska

The Nebraska Public Service Commission on Wednesday announced $7.8 million in funding to two wireless phone companies to build cellular towers in rural areas of the state, several of them in southeast Nebraska.

U.S. Cellular will receive a little more than $5.1 million to build 11 towers, including sites in Adams, Brainard, Elmwood, Murray and Tobias.

“At U.S. cellular, we are committed to providing reliable and affordable high-speed internet options for everyone, and we look forward to putting this grant to work to ensure residents and businesses can be connected to the people and places that matter most,” Mike Adams, area vice president and general manager for U.S. Cellular in Nebraska and Iowa, said in a press release.

The other grant, for nearly $2.8 million, went to Viaero Wireless to build towers in DeWitt, Diller, Filley and Goehner.

The money, which comes from the Nebraska Universal Service Fund's dedicated wireless fund program, was approved at the PSC's Tuesday meeting.

“The continued funding of cell towers through NUSF is another example of our efforts to improve communication in the unserved and underserved areas of our state,” PSC Chair Dan Watermeier said in a press release.

