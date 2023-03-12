You may not be a person who prays. And if you do, you may not be someone who prays very often. That is not unusual. Perhaps you dust off a memorized childhood prayer when you draw the short straw at a family meal. You pray then because it’s an occasion and there is an expectation that somebody will — please — say something.

But what do you say? If it’s a meal, you generally aim the prayer at the food, the folks who prepared it, and those who are gathered to eat it. Simple enough.

What do you pray when the situation is more difficult, and the words don’t come? What, for example, do you say to God in a hospital room when a family member is drawing her last breaths during a pandemic? No memorized prayer from your childhood fits that moment. And who has prayerful words for the parent who anxiously checks their cell phone when a teenager is alarmingly late getting home on a Saturday night?

There is a phrase the apostle Paul uses in his letter to the Romans that speaks to the heart of the matter. He writes, “For we do not know how we ought to pray; the Spirit intercedes with God for us with sighs too deep for words.”

How much more often might we have a conversation with God if we were relieved of the burden of knowing what to say? The good news is we can be silent and listen to what God would say to us. Our prayers can be a holy silence because the Spirit already makes intercession for us with groanings that cannot be uttered.

— Rev. Gary Eller, Presbyterian Church of the Master

* * *

The season of Lent is a season of devoted meditation on the sufferings of our Lord Jesus and His death on the cross. Jesus did many miraculous things during His earthly ministry. However, the miracles of relief from temporal tribulations are not why Jesus came into His fallen creation. Jesus came to die. He came to suffer for the sins of humanity that have brought about the sufferings and death of this dying world. He came to die our death only to prove He is the King of life who crushes the grave by rising again to give us new and eternal life through faith in Him.

It is a common practice to give something up during Lent. Many times, people give up some kind of indulgence or something they know isn’t beneficial for mind, body or soul. While self-denial and sacrifice are a central part of Lent, we should always be mindful of what truly pleases our Heavenly Father who sees the hearts of all men as they really are. “The sacrifices of God are a broken spirit; a broken and contrite heart, O God, you will not despise.” (Psalm 51:17)

Looking to the selfless life of our Lord, Jesus, we see that His emptying of Himself to God was not for the sake of His own piety or His own benefit, but rather for the benefit of the whole world, of sinners, and even those who would crucify Him and whom He would pray for as they drove the nails into His hands and feet.

When we look to our crucified Christ, we should be compelled in this season of penitence to give of ourselves to God not for the sake of our own self-righteousness, for we have none if we are honest, but for the sake of our neighbor.

American Bishop Fulton J. Sheen beautifully articulates the proper focus of Lent. “We can think of Lent as a time to eradicate evil or cultivate virtue, a time to pull up weeds or to plant good seeds. Which is better is clear, for the Christian ideal is always positive rather than negative. A person is great not by the ferocity of his hatred of evil, but by the intensity of his love for God. Asceticism and putting to death the lusts of the flesh are not the ends of a Christian life; they are only the means. The end is charitable love. Penance merely makes an opening in our ego through which the Light of God can pour. As we deflate ourselves, God fills us. And it is God’s arrival that is the important event.”

God has promised that if we are faithful to repent, He is faithful to forgive. Christ has instructed us to forgive as we have been forgiven and to be merciful even as our heavenly Father is merciful. This is our Lenten worship.

— Rev. Eric L. Jay, St. Mark Lutheran Church

* * *

Water is necessary for life. How fitting, then, that God made water necessary also for spiritual life. Indeed, the first words of Scripture recount: “In the beginning… the Spirit of God [was] sweeping over the waters” (Genesis 1:1-2). Since then, God has continued to unfold His saving will through water: Noah and the Flood, the crossing of the Red Sea, Moses drawing water from the rock, the crossing of the Jordan into the Promised Land, and so on.

Ultimately, Jesus reveals that He Himself is the source of the “living water” that refreshes and gives life (cf. John 4:10, 14), and so He commanded His disciples to baptize in the name of the Most Holy Trinity (cf. Matthew 28:19). Just as in the beginning, God’s Spirit was at work with water to bring forth life from the earth, so God’s Spirit continues to be at work with water to bring forth new life from the fallen world.

The beautiful account of Jesus and the woman at the well (see John 4:5-42) tells the story of salvation and serves as a symbol of the courtship and wedding between Jesus and His Bride, the Church. Like the woman, the Church has been called by Jesus, enlightened by faith, and made an evangelist, thus giving birth to new disciples.

Jesus has made the baptismal font, the watery womb of Mother Church, pregnant with new life. By water and the Holy Spirit, Christians are reborn as children of God and given the promise of eternal life. Once saved, we are sent to announce this great joy to all who thirst for living water. If you who are reading this want to meet Jesus and hear His Good News, come to the Church. She will refresh you and give you new life in the Spirit!

— Rev. Jeffrey Loseke, St. Charles Borromeo, Gretna