Quick Fix: One-pot chicken orzo soup perfect for a cold winter night

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion, celery and parsnips. Saute 3 minutes. Add broth and orzo and simmer 8 minutes or until orzo is cooked al dente. Meanwhile, cut the chicken into small pieces. When the orzo is cooked, add chicken and spinach. Stir until spinach is wilted and chicken is warmed, about 1 minute. Remove from heat and add the basil and salt and pepper to taste. Ladle into soup bowls and sprinkle cheese on top.