The Ralston City Council met and discussed the following at its March 16 meeting:

— Held a public hearing regarding Catering Endorsement for Abraham Catering. This endorsement allows a liquor license holder to obtain unlimited SDL licenses. There is a location rule of 12 SDL licenses per location.

— Held a public hearing and second reading of an ordinance that would amend Ralston municipal code dealing with alcoholic beverages.

— Held a public hearing and second reading of an ordinance that would amend Ralston Municipal Code dealing with bicycles.

— Approved the application for the Urban Drainageway Program grant through the Papio-NRD Urban Cost Share Program for the Wildewood Park West Bridge repair.

The next Ralston City Council meeting will be on April 6 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 5500 S. 77th St.

The public can attend the meeting virtually via Zoom with meeting ID 791 891 1591 and password COR2020.

To join the meeting via phone, call 1-312-626-6799. The meeting ID and password are the same as the Zoom meeting.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.