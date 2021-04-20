Ralston Police Department U Drive. U Text. U Pay campaign results

The Ralston Police Department issued 16 citations during the national U Drive. U Text. U Pay. high-visibility enforcement campaign that ran April 8 through April 12.
The campaign aimed to raise awareness of the dangers of distracted driving in Nebraska. These citations included the offenses of speeding, DUI, zero tolerance and use of handheld wireless communication device.
The fatality rate on Nebraska roadways for 2019 was 1.16 persons killed per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. In 2019, there were 248 motor-vehicle fatalities. Of those 248 fatalities, 178 took place in urban areas. It is important to stress to drivers the dangers of driving distracted as the number of fatalities from motor vehicle crashes in Nebraska has increased every year since 2016.
According to NHTSA, between 2012 and 2019, 26,004 people died in crashes involving a distracted driver.