 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rat Terrier/Beagle- Hudson

Rat Terrier/Beagle- Hudson

Rat Terrier/Beagle- Hudson

Hudson was born 2/25/21 and is a Rat Terrier/Beagle mix puppy. He will be aprox 12-20 pounds when full grown.... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert