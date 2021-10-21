Raven
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
NU’s offense had to control the game because Minnesota’s slow-roast offense is a bad fit for NU’s bend-don’t-break defense. The game was there to be taken. NU didn’t. NU doesn’t.
- Updated
The agony of following Nebraska football isn’t just seeing the Huskers lose games in innovative ways. It’s feeling like a fool for expecting change, writes Dirk Chatelain.
- Updated
Here in the eighth game of Scott Frost's fourth season, the cold reality was plain to see. What happened here wasn’t about one or two or three players. Or plays. This was a program loss, writes Tom Shatel.
- Updated
A source said an indictment could come as early as Tuesday. The nine-term Republican from Lincoln said he is being wrongly accused. “We will fight these charges. I did not lie to them,” he said.
- Updated
Gene Chinander, the father of Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, died Thursday in a car accident. He was 69.
- Updated
Shantel Thompson, 33, is still recovering in the hospital after being shot in the spine at Standing Bear Lake earlier this month.
- Updated
After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Minnesota game.
- Updated
Nebraska’s three bad trips deep into Gopher territory coupled with Adrian Martinez’s intentional grounding penalty and a listless opening half, NU will now take a slow, somber boat into a bye week.
- Updated
Nebraska's early no-show put the Huskers in a hole they couldn't climb out of, in a must-win game for a shot at a bowl. It's not over yet, but this one hurt. Check out more of Tom Shatel's takes.
- Updated
Callie Schwarzenbach will likely be on the bench when Nebraska volleyball takes on Iowa Wednesday, but she is preparing so she can contribute no matter the situation or timing.