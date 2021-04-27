Rebuild or reload? Next year's Creighton roster might have more talent than most realize

As we all know, recruiting rankings are inherently flawed. They never tell the whole story. And in many cases, they're rendered mostly irrelevant once a player reveals his true ability one or two years into his college career.

Creighton fans know this. They've watched tons of players out-perform their recruiting profiles over the years.

Doug McDermott wasn't a top 100 high school prospect and he ended up as one of the college game's greatest scorers. ... Khyri Thomas' final 247 ranking: No. 326. ... Consider, too, that last year's CU team ended up with five starters who were among the best among their positions in the Big East: PG Marcus Zegarowski (No. 110 on the 2018 247 composite), SG Mitch Ballock (No. 94 in 2017), wing Damien Jefferson (No. 272 in 2016), wing Denzel Mahoney (NR) and C Christian Bishop (No. 162 in 2018).

Yet, generally speaking, the Jays have been recruiting at a higher level over the last few years. The 2021 group will be their fifth top 50 class in the last six seasons, according to the 247 database.

That improvement on the recruiting trail (as documented by the rankings) does correlate with CU's recent milestones on the court.

So maybe the 2021 offseason rebuild is more of a reload. Or the rebuild progresses faster than many experts think.