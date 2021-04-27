Rebuild or reload? Next year's Creighton roster might have more talent than most realize

The predominant narrative going into next season for Creighton hoops is that the Jays are in a transition mode. That a dropoff is coming.
And it's not an inaccurate or unreasonable presumption.
CU just soared over a hurdle it'd never previously cleared — a Sweet 16 in the expanded NCAA tournament. It's a new benchmark. A new peak.
And now, all five starters from that historic team (the experienced core group that led the way for two success-filled years) are moving on. Those guys accounted for three-fourths of the points last season. They transformed Creighton's DNA, adding some grit and toughness to the Let It Fly blueprint.
And they're gone.
So now what?
A rebuild for CU, right?
Well... For those optimists out there, here's one thing to consider: Despite the departures, Creighton has more top-tier recruits on next year's roster than ever before.
As it stands currently, the 2021-22 CU team features nine scholarship players. The Jays are on the hunt for more offseason additions, certainly. They're looking to add some depth in spots. So they're not done.
As of Monday, though, consider what Creighton has already in place:
>> Six players were rated as four-star prospects out of high school. Last year's team had seven four-stars, the most in recent program history (although Rati Andronikashvili was hurt all season and Jacob Epperson was limited). ... Next year's six: Alex O'Connell, Antwann Jones, Ryan Kalkbrenner, Andronikashvili, Mason Miller and Ryan Nembhard.
>> O'Connell, Miller, Andronikashvili and Nembhard were all top 100 players on the 247Sports composite rankings in their respective recruiting classes. Jones was No. 106.
>> Miller's likely to end up as the highest-ranked high school recruit in the 11-year Greg McDermott era. He's No. 75 on the 247 composite, as of Monday. Andronikashivili and Epperson tied for second (No. 77). Nembhard's currently sixth (No. 87).
>> The 2021 recruiting class ranks No. 24 via 247Sports. If it holds, that's the best for Creighton in the online recruiting era (2017 was No. 25).
>> Assuming the nine returning scholarship players make up next year's rotation, the average per-player recruiting ranking out of high school is 129.0. That's the lowest for a Creighton rotation in the Big East era (last season was 138.3).
What's this all mean?
Well, to be fair, probably not a great deal. Except perhaps to confirm the assertion that Creighton does indeed have talent on its young roster.
As we all know, recruiting rankings are inherently flawed. They never tell the whole story. And in many cases, they're rendered mostly irrelevant once a player reveals his true ability one or two years into his college career.
Creighton fans know this. They've watched tons of players out-perform their recruiting profiles over the years.
Doug McDermott wasn't a top 100 high school prospect and he ended up as one of the college game's greatest scorers. ... Khyri Thomas' final 247 ranking: No. 326. ... Consider, too, that last year's CU team ended up with five starters who were among the best among their positions in the Big East: PG Marcus Zegarowski (No. 110 on the 2018 247 composite), SG Mitch Ballock (No. 94 in 2017), wing Damien Jefferson (No. 272 in 2016), wing Denzel Mahoney (NR) and C Christian Bishop (No. 162 in 2018).
Yet, generally speaking, the Jays have been recruiting at a higher level over the last few years. The 2021 group will be their fifth top 50 class in the last six seasons, according to the 247 database.
That improvement on the recruiting trail (as documented by the rankings) does correlate with CU's recent milestones on the court.
So maybe the 2021 offseason rebuild is more of a reload. Or the rebuild progresses faster than many experts think.
The challenge for a Creighton program that's thrived on development and culture-building, however, is that its best seasons lately have been led by rosters loaded with experience and continuity. Next year's team won't have that. But there's tons of untapped potential.
