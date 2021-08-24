Recapping NBA Summer League showings by eight former Creighton players

In the last five years, Creighton's won 112 games, breached the top 10 with three different teams, claimed a share of a Big East title and reached the NCAA tournament's Sweet 16.
And now the players responsible for that run of success are trying to make their way in the NBA.
Eight former Bluejays suited up for NBA Summer League action earlier this month in Las Vegas. They're all working to earn a roster spot and a chance.
Here's a breakdown of each guy's performance:
Ty-Shon Alexander
Alexander signed a two-way deal with the Phoenix Suns after going undrafted in 2020. He used his rookie year to work on his game behind the scenes, playing sparingly for a veteran squad that ultimately reached the NBA Finals.
So this summer was huge for Alexander.
He averaged 11.2 points in five summer league games, pulling down 1.8 rebounds and dishing out 1.8 assists per night. He didn't shoot the ball great — just 33.9% from the floor. But he showcased his ability to create good looks and revealed his potential as a defender.
Said Suns summer league coach Brian Randle: "(Alexander's) a natural scorer. That's what he did in college and it's one of those gifts you can't really teach. ... But I'm going to say, his defensive ability, his awareness and his eagerness to get a stop was even more important and encouraging for us."
Alexander's expected to be back with the Suns next year.
A lot of #Suns #NBASummerLeague buzz is centered around Jalen Smith, but this is also an opportunity for Ty-Shon Alexander to show what he can do as well. https://t.co/G3bluZMWgi pic.twitter.com/BbbPZRhESk— Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) August 7, 2021
Mitch Ballock
The sharpshooter's stock seemed to rise as draft night approached this summer, but he ultimately wasn't selected and ended up joining the Philadelphia 76ers' summer league squad without a contract.
He missed all seven of his shots in limited playing time during his first three appearances. But then in the Sixers' summer league finale, Ballock earned a start and contributed eight points (3 of 8 shooting).
Ballock will presumably be in the mix for a training camp invite and/or a spot in the G League.
Mitch Ballock comes up off the DHO from Frank Mason and drills the quick 3 from the wing. pic.twitter.com/bdMC3Ees0V— Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) August 17, 2021
Marcus Foster
Foster's been playing internationally since his Bluejay career ended in 2018, but he was back in the States this summer. To get married. And, apparently, to ball. The Houston Rockets picked up Foster, who got to play a couple games alongside former CU teammate Khyri Thomas.
Foster averaged 6.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in four contests. He made 44% of his field goal tries.
Foster could always go back overseas. He's been an impact player in South Korea, Israel, Turkey and Greece. But maybe he can get a training camp look from an NBA team.
Damien Jefferson
The playmaking guard joined up with the Sacramento Kings this summer. The team that ended up winning the whole Vegas tournament. So he was part of a championship squad.
But Jefferson's time on the court was minimal. He didn't play in three of the Kings' first four games — the one time during that span that he did see the court, he logged just four minutes. In the summer league title game, Jefferson grabbed a rebound and made a driving layup in four minutes of action.
Jefferson will presumably be on the radar of G League squads.
Just one bucket for Damien Jefferson during his time with the NBA Summer League champion Sacramento Kings…but it was nice pic.twitter.com/zMW6tFxw4T— Jon Nyatawa (@JonNyatawa) August 18, 2021
Denzel Mahoney
Mahoney went undrafted in 2021 and found a home with the Charlotte Hornets, a franchise that he worked out for just a few days before the draft. His best performance came in his final summer league game: Mahoney started and finished with three points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 19 minutes.
Mahoney's another former CU player looking to land on a G League roster.
Justin Patton
The former first-round NBA draft pick started last season in the G League before signing a two-way contract with Houston. Patton was decent for the Rockets, averaging 5.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 13 games. But he didn't stick there.
So Patton's in prove-it mode again.
Unfortunately for the Omaha product, he appeared in just one summer league game with the New York Knicks' squad. Patton had four points, three rebounds and a block in 11 minutes. That was his line from the first game. He didn't play after that.
Patton's still just 24 years old.
Khyri Thomas
He had a right-place, right-time story at the end of last season. Thomas, a former 2018 NBA draft pick, signed a 10-day deal with the Rockets — and took full advantage of his opportunity. He averaged 16.4 points, 5.0 assists and 1.8 steals in five games. He reportedly signed a multi-year deal.
Thomas' work ethic has apparently left a positive impression on the Rockets coaching staff since then. Summer league coach Will Weaver mentioned Thomas as one of the guys who's spent most of the offseason working out in Houston.
A minor groin injury ended Thomas' summer league experience early. In his two games, he combined for 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
Khyri Thomas: 👌🔒👌 pic.twitter.com/kimDXRGFFz— 𝓜𝓪𝓽𝓽 𝓓𝓮𝓜𝓪𝓻𝓲𝓷𝓲𝓼 (@mjdemarinis) August 11, 2021
Marcus Zegarowski
Marcus Zegarowski was drafted 49th overall by the Brooklyn Nets back in July. It was assuredly a rewarding moment for the talented point guard.
But he has work to do.
Zegarowski averaged 8.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in three appearances with the Nets' summer ball team. He didn't play in the first two games.
Brooklyn's roster is nearly full after a few offseason moves. Zegarowski is in the mix for a two-way deal. But NBA rules allow teams to retain the rights to their drafted players if they send them down to their affiliate G League team, so maybe that's the route the Nets end up choosing for Zegarowski.
It’s the @BluejayMBB Way to #LetItFly! @MZegarowski1 did it in Omaha en route to history, and now he’s doing it in Vegas with the @BrooklynNets. He tallied 12 points on 5/8 FG in a W tonight. #GoJays x #BIGEASThoops pic.twitter.com/HxWeflGK2O— #BIGEASThoops (@BIGEASTMBB) August 15, 2021
