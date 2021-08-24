Recapping NBA Summer League showings by eight former Creighton players

In the last five years, Creighton's won 112 games, breached the top 10 with three different teams, claimed a share of a Big East title and reached the NCAA tournament's Sweet 16.

And now the players responsible for that run of success are trying to make their way in the NBA.

Eight former Bluejays suited up for NBA Summer League action earlier this month in Las Vegas. They're all working to earn a roster spot and a chance.

Here's a breakdown of each guy's performance:

Ty-Shon Alexander

Alexander signed a two-way deal with the Phoenix Suns after going undrafted in 2020. He used his rookie year to work on his game behind the scenes, playing sparingly for a veteran squad that ultimately reached the NBA Finals.

So this summer was huge for Alexander.

He averaged 11.2 points in five summer league games, pulling down 1.8 rebounds and dishing out 1.8 assists per night. He didn't shoot the ball great — just 33.9% from the floor. But he showcased his ability to create good looks and revealed his potential as a defender.