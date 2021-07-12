Records: Iowa troopers going to border at 'no cost to Texas'

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Agreements released Monday show Iowa is donating the use of state troopers and their equipment at “no cost to Texas” to fight crime along the U.S. border with Mexico, but a spokesman for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said there still is a chance Texas could later reimburse some costs.

The agreements show Iowa troopers, members of an Iowa State Patrol tactical team that responds to high-risk situations, command staff and an investigator will be part of the deployment. The total number is redacted from the documents, but Iowa officials have said previously they expect to send 25 to 30 officers from the Iowa Department of Public Safety for a two-week mission this month.

Texas and Arizona asked other states to “absorb the associated costs with this mission” for the good of the country, according to the resource support agreements.

“Iowa is donating this resource,” according to the agreements, signed by the director of Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management on July 2 and released by the department Monday under the open records law.

Pat Garrett, a spokesman for Reynolds, said the agreements don’t necessarily mean that Texas won’t eventually pay Iowa for part of the costs, saying “nothing is final until we really end the mission.”