OMAHA'S CHOICE AWARDS 2022

Recreation & Entertainment

The winners of the 2022 Omaha's Choice Awards

Arcade

First Place

  • The Gamers Oasis

Winners

  • Infinite Loop VR
  • Dave & Buster's

Art Gallery

First Place

  • Joslyn Art Museum

Winners

  • Debra Joy Groesser Fine Art
  • Main Street Studios

Axe Throwing

First Place

  • Flying Timber Axe Throwing

Bowling Center

First Place

  • Maplewood Lanes

Winners

  • The Mark
  • West Lanes Bowling Center

Casino

First Place

  • Ameristar Casino

Winners

  • Horseshoe Casino
  • Harrah's Casino

Charity Run/Event

First Place

  • Ralston Fun Run

Winners

  • Alzheimer's Association - Walk to End Alzheimer's
  • Greater Omaha Relay For Life

Comedy Club

First Place

  • Funny Bone

Winners

  • The Backline
  • Big Canvas Theater

Date Night

First Place

  • Marksman Indoor Range

Winners

  • Barnato
  • Edge of the Universe

Escape Room

First Place

  • The Cryptic Room

Winners

  • Get Out Omaha
  • House of Conundrum

Family Attraction

First Place

  • Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium

Winners

  • Papio Fun Park
  • Fontenelle Forest

Festival

First Place

  • TOAST Nebraska Wine Festival

Winners

  • Oktoberfest at German-American Society
  • Taste of Omaha

Golf Course

First Place

  • Woodland Hills Golf Course

Winners

  • Stone Creek Golf Course
  • Bay Hills Golf Club

Haunted House

First Place

  • Scary Acres

Winners

  • Haunted Hollow
  • The Shadow's Edge

Jazz Club

First Place

  • Omaha Lounge

Winners

  • The Jewell
  • The Strut

Live Theater

First Place

  • The Lofte Community Theatre

Winners

  • Omaha Community Playhouse
  • Omaha Performing Arts

Local Annual Event

First Place

  • John C Fremont Days

Winners

  • Taste of Omaha
  • Winter Solstice Yule Ball

Local Band

First Place

  • Taxi Driver

Winners

  • Ecko
  • Lloyd McCarter & The Honky Tonk Revival

Movie Theater

First Place

  • Alamo Drafthouse

Winners

  • Marcus Majestic
  • Twin Creek Cinema

Museum

First Place

  • Joslyn Art Museum

Winners

  • Durham Museum
  • Louis E May Museum

Outdoor Concert Venue

First Place

  • Stir Cove

Winners

  • Sumtur Amphitheater
  • Stinson Park

Party Venue

First Place

  • Barnato

Winners

  • Buck's Bar & Grill
  • A View Venues

Shooting Range

First Place

  • Marksman Indoor Range

Winners

  • 88 Tactical
  • Frontier Justice

Small Indoor Concert Venue

First Place

  • Barnato

Winners

  • Buck's Bar & Grill
  • Slowdown

Ticket Brokerage Service

First Place

  • Red Zone Tickets

Wedding Reception Venue

First Place

  • DC Centre

Winners

  • Joslyn Castle
  • A View Venues

Youth Sports Organization

First Place

  • YMCA of Greater Omaha

Winners

  • Ralston Youth Sports
  • Elkhorn Athletic Association
