Registration open for senior softball league

Registration is open for a Nebraska/Iowa Senior Softball League.

The Friday morning league is open to men and women ages 50 and older. A player must turn 50 in the current calendar year to be eligible to play; there is no age maximum.

Games will be played at the La Vista Sports Complex, 7346 S. 66th St. in La Vista.

Games begin April 16 and run for 20 weeks.

Players will be drafted onto teams once registration closes. Umpires will be provided.

Registration fee is $60 and includes a team uniform shirt and hat. Deadline to register is April 5.

Visit ihavegame.com to print out the form and mail it in, or contact Frank Parker at chico108a@gmail.com to request a registration form or with questions.

