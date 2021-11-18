Repairing Kearney's brick streets is slow, arduous process

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Repairing the brick streets in downtown Kearney will be a backbreaker, but you have to admire the bricks for their durability, said Kelcee Green.

His company, GD Concrete Construction of Overton, this month began repairing downtown Kearney’s bumpy brick streets.

GD’s $93,600 bid was the lowest when the city of Kearney called for bids last summer to smooth out the bumps on Central Avenue from 22nd Street to 25th Street.

He said he and his crew will earn every penny repairing the bricks.

“You’re on your hands and knees,” Green told the Kearney Hub. “You have to take out the bricks, clean them off, and then lay them back in by hand.”

The bricks are part of a three-layer design. The lowest layer is a bed of concrete. Next is a 5-inch-thick layer of sand. The bricks are the top layer and make up the driving surface.

Built in 1915, the bricks were a giant stride forward compared to the rutted and muddy streets they replaced.

But the bricks were designed for much lighter vehicles than the 18-wheelers that rumble over them today, 115 years later.