Research lab at UNL will focus on intersection of agriculture, national security

The lab will also become a hub for researchers across the NU system, not just those working in Lincoln.

NSRI has not currently been tasked by the defense department with researching ways to improve biosecurity in crops and livestock operations, Santarpia said, but the research center sees the area as "ripe for growth."

"I think having the capability and bringing the right people together will help us leverage new work and growth in this area," he said. "I want to see this lab as a hub for that collaboration to do work in a common theme."

Monday's ribbon-cutting comes 10 months after NU hosted officials from the Department of Homeland Security to show off its research enterprise surrounding combating weapons of mass destruction.

During those meetings, UNL pitched its expertise in food security and water sustainability — areas the university has deemed "grand challenges" it will work to solve — as other ways it could support the Department of Homeland Security's mission, according to Vice Chancellor Mike Boehm, who leads IANR.

Boehm said the opening of the Collaborative Biosecurity Laboratory is the continuation of those talks and a jumping off point to "stimulate linkages between university researchers and NSRI researchers directly in support of StratCom."