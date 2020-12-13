 Skip to main content
Residential and commercial real estate transfers
DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Gurung, Garja R. and Tamang, Durga M., 16667 Read St., $302,700.

Sherwood Homes Inc. to Seitz, Scott E., 6980 N. 171st Terrace, $386,389.

Meisinger, Philip to Campbell, Carmon A., 8911 N. 155th St., $206,000.

Widhalm Custom Homes Inc. to Viking Homes and Edward Custom Homes LLC, 7245 N. 171st St., $70,000.

Kovacs, Andrew and Morris, Nicole to Phillip, Elizabeth and David Trust, 16006 Potter St., $344,000.

Nelson, Darin D. and Nikki M. to Gnininvi, Folly and Abalekpor, Enyonam, 8106 N. 172nd St., $340,000.

Hickman, Judith Ann to Carl, Glen and Julie, 129 N Stark St., $142,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Unger, Tyrel W., 16420 Vane St., $338,275.

Moore, Kevin M. and Carole to Gustafson, Eric and Amber, 14930 Hanover St., $409,000.

Lim Construction LLC to Zoulias, James and Jennifer, 435 N. Allen St., $319,500.

Swan, Jennifer S. and Anthony J. to Winkel, Luke and Kendra, 7313 N. 164th St., $330,000.

Zimmerman, Steven C. and Sherri J. to Plaid Sky Inc., 11761 N. 175th Circle, $177,500.

Hoins, Timothy D. and Kristy K. to Zimmerman, Clark B. IV and Lori, 12015 N. 160th St., $315,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Tibke, Colin J. and Weaver, Madison A., 8004 N. 173rd St., $272,432.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Curd, Scott and Janet, 17384 Reynolds St., $265,406.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Rebolledo, Nestor F., 16307 Hanover St., $311,600.

Bp Development LLC to Freeny, Andrea, 16035 Zac Lane, $69,000.

Bp Development LLC to Maxim Enterprises LLC, 16043 Zac Lane, $69,000.

68022

Walters, Michelle to Ramadan, Bashar K. and Taylor, Jocelyn A., 19261 Ruggles Circle, $495,000.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Ideal Designs Custom Homes LLC, 3902 S. 212th St., $90,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Wilson, Jerry and Janet, 4219 S. 214th St., $312,365.

Belt Construction Co Inc. to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 20455 A St., $64,500.

203rd Plaza LLC to Adams, Gregory and Christine, 5532 S. 241st Circle, $144,900.

Nedbalek, Matthew P. and Nicole R. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 20806 Flavin St., $240,000.

Trademark Homes Inc. to Flint, Brandon Duane and Christine Elizabeth, 4612 N. 189th St., $415,000.

Landmark Performance Corp. to Taphorn, Kevin and Janet, 4613 N. 183rd St., $627,024.

Roberts, Monte R. and Susan to Gorantla, Lakshminarayana and Sravani, 1203 N. 206th St., $240,000.

Westbury Farm LLC to Proline Custom Homes Inc., 21815 I St., $66,650.

Jepsen, Robert E. and Malinda J. to Eggen, John E. and Robitaille, Leann M., 21530 Pinehurst Ave., $472,500.

Trademark Homes Inc. to Bothwell, Benjamin D. and Kimberly A., 18409 Meredith Ave., $430,042.

Kudym, Jason and Christina M. to Lucoff, Charles and Lisa, 910 S. 197th St., $495,000.

Dave Paik Builders Inc. to Hawks, Bradley E. and Kimberly L., 21105 Arbor Court, $349,500.

Quinley, Charles Ronald Trust to Hegge, Brett and Amanda, 5003 S. 238th Circle, $850,000.

Advance Design & Construction Inc. to Digiacomo, Dominic and Megan, 21215 Walnut Circle, $165,000.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Belt Construction Company Inc., 21519 Grover St., $85,000.

Frontier Builders LLC to Henne, Jon A. Jr. and Rachel C., 3505 S. 211th St., $120,000.

Lana H. Clarke Revocable Trust to Stessman, Dennis R. and Margaret M., 22820 Hansen Ave., $2,350,000.

JKC Construction Inc. to Bell, Coleman S. and Melissa M., 21416 A St., $585,500.

Charleston Homes LLC to Duhachek-Chase, Heather and Dominik, 5102 N. 208th St., $396,408.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Lehman, Andrew C. and Bailey M., 5120 N. 180th Ave., $326,037.

Deborah L. Summers Revocable Trust to Hendrickson, Anthony R. and Debra A., 1417 N. 190th St., $775,000.

Steven A. Alloway Trust to Sanders, William A. and Audrey N., 21405 Walnut St., $700,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Yin, Dandong and He, Yimin, 4801 N. 181st St., $349,000.

Wegner, William G. and Julie E. to Schaben, Steve and Stephanie, 2711 N. 191st St., $369,000.

Westbury Farm LLC to Kelly Construction Inc., 4532 S. 217th St., $70,650.

Richland Homes LLC to Prinz, Derek and Haley, 21302 G St., $308,599.

Paradise Homes Inc. to Christensen, Jeffrey and Nancy, 3205 N. 184th St., $489,950.

Anderson, Patty S. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 20276 Pinkney St., $160,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Clauson, Madeline A. and Alexander D., 20516 Howe St., $309,509.

Showcase Homes Inc. to Harvey, Timothy A. and Tanya M., 3009 N. 183rd St., $430,807.

Quest Construction Co to Wilson, Randall Joe and Janae Marie, 19272 Larimore Circle, $546,102.

Griffin Homes Inc. to Moser, Rudy Michael and Melissa Nicole, 21808 G St., $544,731.

Trademark Homes Inc. to Plym, Jamie L., 4720 N. 183rd St., $397,721.

Malibu Holdings LLC to Scott, Nathan L. and Lindsay A., 4304 S. 234th Place, $285,000.

68069

Intrieri, Michael A. and Deann to Applbaum, Avner M. and Tali A., 24350 Howard Circle, $1,286,500.

Harvest Heights LLC to Freeman, Travis, 23827 Harvest Heights Circle, $260,000.

Century Development Company LLC to Vaughan, Charles and Tami, 909 S. 243rd St., $99,500.

Century Development Company LLC to Fuller, Trenton, 721 S. 243rd St., $99,500.

First State Bank to Mlkhec Inc., 23275 Agee Lane, $36,390.

68102

Pena, Pamela to Delauro, Margaret L., 300 S. 16th St 1002, $148,000.

68104

Mulvaney, Bryan D. and Sara to Claar, Michael, 6121 Evans St., $115,000.

Heineman, Lilibeth to Flipping Flanagans LLC, 5627 Northwest Drive, $90,000.

Saw, Jame to Paulis, Mary and Dregelid, Olav, 6257 Sprague St., $120,000.

O’Donnell Properties LLC to Driver, Jessica, 4505 Fort St., $165,000.

Koch, Esmeralda to Miller, Catherine A., 5701 Manderson St., $95,000.

Matney, David R. and Angela M. to Vb One LLC, 2329 N. 66th St., $118,000.

Watke, Elizabeth A. and Barker, Thomas M. to Weeks, William, 4713 N. 63rd St., $203,000.

Vamp Properties LLC to Pluhacek, Leo, 2222 N. 60th St., $99,000.

Kehud Royal Estates LLC to Creideamh LLC, 3908 N. 52nd St., $95,000.

Incontro, Sara to Felner, Tanner, 6324 Parkview Lane, $160,000.

Predoehl, Jessica to Safe Harbour Eat Xxiii LLC, 2513 N. 71st St., $75,000.

McKenna, William E. and Ann M. to Gipson, Chelsea, 2309 N. 70th St., $163,000.

Best Homes II LLC to Vb One LLC, 4749 Meredith Ave., $90,000.

Dianne K. Niebling Revocable Trust to Baty, Pamela K. and Jared D., 1525 N. 65th St., $60,000.

Wiggins, Michael to Cityline Rehab LLC, 3215 N. 57th St., $25,000.

68105

Rutherford Realty LLC to Placzek, Matthew, 723 S. 38th St., $200,000.

Courtyard On Park LLC to Johnson, Kalin Leigh and Bothmer, Marnie Kathleen, 1023 Park Ave., $372,076.

Star Property Investments LLC to Level Up Home Pros Inc., 2112 S. 42nd St., $125,000.

Ph 818/820 S. 27th St LLC to Liquid Lending Solutions LLC, 818 S. 27th St., $186,000.

Pbpm LLC to Hansen, Jeffery F., 1746 S. 27th St., $260,000.

Kielion, Joseph A. and Arrieta, Sarah M. to Alvarado, Juan, 2133 S. 35th Ave., $115,000.

Courtyard On Park LLC to Schomers, Matthew and Nicole, 1005 Park Ave., $364,970.

Level Up Home Pros Inc. to Kfm Properties LLC, 2112 S. 42nd St., $142,000.

68106

Mancuso Enterprises LLC to Malloy, Michael, 4673 William St., $198,500.

Dutch, Donna D. to Burklund, Jacquelyn and Jacob, 5631 Jones St., $270,000.

Ptacek, Patricia to Gilles, David P. and Jones, Sarah, 2737 S. 48th Ave., $192,000.

Lester, Melissa L. to Frey, Mary E., 5021 Bancroft Circle, $165,000.

Wiggins, Jordon R. Estate and Wiggins, Robert, personal representative, to Sobczyk, Alison and Jeffrey, 956 S. 58th St., $262,500.

Taqueria El Rey Inc. to Calderon, Jaimes Nicolas and Jaimes, Maria Concepcion, 2105 S. 47th St., $135,000.

Vicente, Amilcar O. Vasquez and Medina, Kaina A. Esquivel to Vicente, Victor Abel Vasquez, 2120 S. 50th Ave., $63,500.

Smith, Kurt to Smith, Gail, 4709 Valley St., $51,700.

Voycheske, Tommie L. and Jean L. to Turchik, Kevin, 1416 S. 46th St., $227,625.

68107

Barbara R. Hyer Revocable Trust to Melgar, Mayra and Manuel A., 5641 S. 20th St., $140,000.

Bidrowski, Theresa to Morales, Erasmo Magana, 3927 S. 34th St., $189,000.

Kroupa, Troy D. and Wheeler, Whitney to Janisch, Celsie Leigh, 4426 S. 18th St., $150,000.

Mainelli Living Trust and Mainelli, Jerry W. Trustee to Cabrera, Enrique and Yesenia, 3818 R St., $95,000.

Villarreal, Ishmeal and Malousek, Mark J. Cons to Suarez, Javier, 2807 Madison St., $72,500.

Lopez, Marcos Ramirez and Apodaca, Francisca Torres to Maravilla, Pablo Ochoa and Ochoa, Silvia, 4608 S. 32nd St., $101,500.

Yong, Nging to Hernandez, Marvin Granillo, 1032 Homer St., $75,000.

Fernandez, Mirna E. to Delgado, Jesy P., 3120 Drexel St., $154,500.

Vail, Martha and Brickner, Chad to Lopez, Salvador U. and Cordova, Maria A., 6102 S. 32nd St., $162,000.

68108

Castro Enterprises to Pena, Veronica Murillo, 1821 Van Camp Ave., $145,000.

Cross Street Service Inc. to Fleetpark Pierce Ne LLC, 1001 Pierce St., $220,000.

Scarpello, Fred V. and Barbara A. to Aldave-Orea, Elizabeth, 2210 Poppleton Ave., $115,000.

68110

Thomas, Clifford D. to Stednitz, Kayly Ann, 1904 Lothrop St., $117,000.

Deleon, Kathleen R. to Mateo-Garcia, Leodegardo, 1605 N. 21st St., $165,000.

68111

Cooper, Joeann to Edwards, Avalee C., 2512 Corby St., $30,000.

Kellogg, Timothy S. and Tammy L. to Contreras, Veronica and Jason J., 3728 Crown Point Ave., $185,000.

Lindhorst, Charles and Arlene to Gumise, George, 4316 Grant St., $35,000.

Hampton, Lamar and Dorothy J. to Best Price Homebuyers LLC, 3910 N. 33rd St., $80,000.

Ingram, Renata S. to Kellogg, Lashawn, 2209 Military Ave., $17,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Mfwamba, Alphonsine and Kanunde, Agnes, 3026 Evans St., $140,000.

McClain, Ursula Rene and Wilson, Ursula Rene to Qualified Property Solutions LLC, 3744 N. 39th St., $78,000.

Phan, Dieu L. and Tran, Thuy T. to Olvera Campuzano, Jesus and Vasquez, Erika, 4920 N. 40th St., $59,000.

Habitat Humanity Omaha Inc. to Nganko, Gedeon Tchato, 2808 Pratt St., $130,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Hattix, Donald, 2532 Maple St., $115,000.

Davison, Luke to Bieranowski, John and Janice, 2218 N. 37th St., $28,000.

Dg Homes LLC to Vb One LLC, 2553 Fort St., $85,000.

Dg Homes LLC to Vb One LLC, 3840 Corby St., $75,000.

Dg Homes LLC to Vb One LLC, 4145 Erskine St., $65,000.

Dg Homes LLC to Vb One LLC, 4275 Wirt St., $70,000.

June Leona Smith Revocable Living Trust to Cidranes, Edilto, 5557 N. 34th St., $40,000.

68112

Talada, Kenneth R. and Deborah L. to Zhouse Investmentz LLC, 3908 King St., $117,125.

3055 Read Street LLC to McCormick, Steven D. and Bari L., 3055 Read St., $70,000.

Clay, Steven P. to Bader Construction LLC, 6922 N. 39th St., $72,500.

68114

Cr Properties LLC to Sales Solutions LLC, 9850 Nicholas St., $1,565,000.

Trease, Andrew and Wetterstrom, Morgan to Seeley, Taylor and Megan, 8210 Decatur St., $205,801.

Peters, Michael W. and Frances B. to Mary S. Focht Trust, 9768 Western Place, $380,000.

Spethman, Leslie Ann and Norman, Matthew James to Delia, Francesca D. and Sinkiewicz, Jonathan L., 1015 N. 74th St., $257,000.

68116

Stodola, Andrew to Mixayvanh, John, 14667 Taylor Place, $149,900.

Malousek, Steven R. and Kelli M. to Hayes, James and Sherri, 4011 N. 159th St., $309,900.

Gonzalez, Joseph Michael and Selman, Anita, personal representative, to Skeen, Angela, 16770 Laurel Place, $160,000.

Krause, John R. to Gottsch, William J. and Audrey, 6082 N. 155th Ave., $366,000.

Rogers, Darnell J. to Odell, Daylen K. and Daniel P., 5413 N. 155th St., $330,000.

Goltl, Maureen and Michael to Swett, Steven and Andrea, 6103 N. 148th St., $250,000.

Sykora, Edward and Laura to Heng, Jeffery J. and Molly N., 16117 Sahler St., $395,000.

Carder, Thomas H. and Sandra K. to Baki, Mina, 15652 Jessie Circle, $326,000.

Johnson, Mark W. to Romanek, Rachel Nicole, 5954 N. 167 Terrace Place, $170,000.

17015 Boyd LLC to Monismith, Kyle, 17015 Boyd St., $214,000.

Michael G. & Christine M. Hoebelheinrich Revocable Trust to Kinzer, Fredrick E. and Irene K., 17401 Cady Circle, $342,500.

Larsen, Lauren L. to Chvatal, Adam and Bolter, Lauren, 2918 N. 152nd St., $253,000.

Pierce, Brian and Deborah to Gerber, Donald E. and Bertha B., 15920 Bauman Ave., $385,000.

68117

Flores, Hector and Flores Bolanos, Homero to Padilla, Veronica, 4157 S. 62nd St., $135,000.

Castro Enterprises PC to Hill, Christopher and Hill, Emily, 5258 S. 50th St., $202,000.

Carroll, Larry J. to Cruz, Luis A. Ledesma Santa, 4836 O St., $135,000.

Chess, Calvin and Chess, Richard, personal representative, to Benitz, Esteban, 5856 S. 48th Ave., $130,000.

68118

Winters, Kurtis J. and Britt M. to Siffring, Daniel L. and Debroah, 16163 Davenport St., $327,500.

Carr, Morgan D. and Caroline A. to Riehle, Tuesday Michelle and Chad Martin, 416 S. 158th Circle, $300,000.

Armbrust, Susan J. to Ogg, Kevin and Anne, 15703 Lafayette Ave., $250,000.

Toma & Carmen Ovici Revocable Trust to Rowell, William C. and Kimberly G., 629 N. 163rd St., $725,000.

Kimberly L. Aichinger Trust to Josefiak, William and Mercedes, 1752 N. 175th Court, $180,000.

Vp 168 LLC to Oelco LLC, 17071 Irving St., $480,000.

West, Eric W. and Cassie N. to Wolf, Alex D. and Allexa L., 15674 Lafayette Ave., $290,000.

68122

Callow, Kristine L. to Christiansen, Brook Rachelle, 8806 N. 82nd Ave., $183,000.

Downing, Diana K. to Traylor, Janelle, 8192 Tucker St., $244,900.

Maran, La Nu and Lahpai, Seng Ja to Saetveit, Nathan, 8810 Read St., $182,500.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Downing, Diana K., 7825 N. 81st St., $214,645.

Red Ladder LLC to Giorge, Edwin Zepeda and Iram Zepeda, 8959 N. 79th Ave., $181,000.

Scott, Gregory J. and Rachel R. to Baker, Barret L. and Dawn Marie, 6716 N. 104th St., $275,000.

Rai, Guman and Thapa, Sarada to Rai, Harka and Chhabi, 9121 Summit St., $81,450.

68124

Siebrandt, Keith L. and De Vasure, Jane M. to Winter, Tesia and Christians, Lee, 1522 S. 76th St., $413,000.

Zweiback, Rosie and Hack, Mace A. to McDermott, Keith and Mara, 1735 S. 87th St., $590,000.

Hofschire, Philip J. and Joan M. to Kupka, M. Janelle and Scott, 3009 S. 94th St., $365,000.

Petersen, David Jr. to Monte, Haley and Flott, Tyler II, 8505 C St., $159,000.

Bunz, Nicole C. to Hollins, Nicholas S., 3623 Armbrust Drive, $235,000.

Cramer, Thomas Jordan and Kis, Amanda Rose to Perley, Mark and Perley, Kendra, 9832 Grover St., $343,000.

Meyer, Suzanne M. to Pyzdek, Melissa, 2914 Westgate Road, $173,000.

68127

Boruff, Duane E. to Schilling, Anthony and Esquivel, Katherine M., 5071 S. 106th St., $190,600.

Raltsonmain LLC to Odd Properties LLC, 7739 Main St., $1,300,000.

Wisecarver, Carol L. to Smith, Suzanne, 10247 Ohern St., $175,000.

Loebl, Brian and Herrera-Loebl, Teri to Walter, Ashley Elizabeth and Kurtis, 8814 Drexel Circle, $253,000.

Ivy Properties Inc. to Flores, Noah and Rivera, Heyly, 5006 S. 93rd Circle, $210,000.

Huzuka, John to Hansen, Justin R., 9329 O St., $163,500.

68130

Schoville, Perly and Sandy to Schoville, Sonora Amy, 2847 S. 163rd Place, $180,000.

Palmer, Richard L. to Baumert, John and Jennifer, 16112 Shirley St., $237,802.

Altschuld, Michael D. and Moffett, Megan M. to Wagner, Christopher M. and Elizabeth Jeanne, 19002 Ontario St., $275,000.

Robitaille, Leann M. and Eggen, John E. to Michaud, Matthew, 2005 S. 197th St., $350,000.

68131

East Campus Realty LLC to A&G Investments, 220 S. 31st Ave., 3704, $439,900.

Chedel, Debra K. to Moulton, Scott A. and Orsi, Lauren B., 105 N. 31st Ave., 307, $107,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Viera, Rosa Angela, 372 N. 43rd St., $140,000.

68132

Covalt, Katherine Leigh and Alex Christopher to Cummings, Chris and Cummings, Amber, 322 S. 50th St., $235,000.

Rothgeb, Jesse W. and Erika L. to Tamisiea, Megan and Timothy, 5013 Hamilton St., $300,000.

Huss, Margaret and Michael to Bridgeford, Tracy B., 5016 California St., $170,000.

Kimble Family Trust and Kimble, Stacey Nicole Trustee to Caillau, Kenneth E. and Deborah Lynn, 620 N. 65th St., $663,000.

Bushey, Robert J. and Lutz, Kim, personal representative, to Ktmd Holdings LLC, 801 N. 49th St., $148,000.

Weinstein, Lee to Holt, Dylan, 6632 Hamilton St., $96,040.

68134

Richardson, Ashley and Thompson, Ashley to Wickwire, Rolland Scott and Sonja, 6429 N. 75th St., $170,500.

Friedman Family Limited Partnership to Edge 5601N 103rd St LLC, 5607 N. 103rd St., $5,250,000.

Gottsch, Suzanne to O’Brien, Brandon and Price, Rachel, 6211 N. 75th St., $195,000.

Nguyen, Joseph to 3Nuggets LLC, 3400 Maplewood Blvd., $250,000.

Anzalone, Tracy A. to Tha, Bi Cho and Rem, Par Chin, 3812 N. 101st St., $150,512.

Rosenberry Family Trust and Great Western Bank trustee to Spiehs, Jason and Jamie, 10623 Spaulding Circle, $210,000.

Cross Lpmc 8826 LLC to Watson Properties LLC, 8826 Miami St., $795,000.

Mahrt, Donald Duane and Ada M. to Wallquist Holdings LLC, 4924 N. 95th Circle, $147,500.

Wilburn, Laura Colleen and James to Croteau, Keenan, 9156 Ames Ave., $169,000.

Burt, Brent J. to Denman, Kelsey, 8139 Lake St., $160,000.

Sanchez, Victor Pena and Chapero, Liliana Lopez to Benson, Simone, 5634 N. 81st St., $306,000.

Norton, Travis D. and Abigail to Win, Mya, 9124 Sprague St., $175,500.

Calbert, Diezeas D. Jr. and Ashley to Shepherd, Craig, 4216 N. 100th St., $197,000.

Barrows, Lynda M. to Lemmons, Daniel J., 9218 Browne St., $183,000.

68135

Danny & Sandy Shane 2014 Living Trust to Chintha, Amruth Simha Reddy and Jetty, Sravya Sree, 19475 T St., $200,000.

Bredin, Daniel J. and Crista J. to Klimek, Randi L., 16720 Jefferson St., $235,000.

Viers, Marsha P. to Simpson, Trey, 4738 S. 167th St., $306,000.

Robinson, Rian N. and Andrew to Carr, Benjamin T., 17722 K St., $205,000.

Gill, James H. and Mary A. to Cave, Ethan, 4716 S. 186th Ave., $260,000.

Grassmeyer, Christine Ann and Athen, Shannon L. to Ibrahimi, Ali and Masuma, 15909 O Circle, $217,000.

Johnson, Nyle E. and Sally J. to Beran, James L. and Caren L., 17511 O St., $389,900.

Batterson, David J. and Melissa R. to Bredin, Daniel Joseph and Crista Jean, 5505 S. 174th Ave., $375,000.

Madiraju, Bhanupriya and Bhanu Priya to Gandham, Rohini Kumar and Gundapu, Deepika, 5602 S. 161st Ave., $330,000.

Cousins, Robert D. and Deborah L. to Calbert, Diezeas Jr. and Ashley, 19363 Blaine St., $344,900.

Bsr-Fw LLC to Pacesetter Homes Inc., 19927 Madison St., $59,900.

68137

Guido, Vincenzo R. to Mulvaney, Bryan D. and Sara L., 6206 S. 141st St., $209,500.

Yates, Collin L. and Meghan E. to Ramer, Judy L. and Robert A., 4906 Magnolia St., $190,000.

Moran, James P. Jr. and Irwin-Moran, Hillary E. to Roberson, Christopher and Amy, 5523 S. 151st St., $240,000.

Rubino, George D. to Kontogom, Pegdwende Narcisse and Ouedraogo, Touwene Ines, 5613 S. 139th Circle, $198,500.

Bossen, Bruce A. and Darlene M. to Mavas Investments Properties LLC, 6511 S. 137th Circle, $180,000.

Wallquist Holdings LLC to Leeds-Navarro, Lacee, 14042 O St., $200,000.

Fjelstad, Timothy B. and Susan E. to Rosenthal, Beckie, 10822 T Circle, $220,000.

Lint, Robert G. and Cindy L. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 15285 Blackwell Drive, $135,000.

68142

Platinum Builders LLC to Gebbie, Bo L., 13015 Reynolds St., $668,770.

Baker, Patricia and Brent to Zimmerman, Nicholas and Taylor, 14218 Potter Parkway, $230,000.

Bitsos, Paul L. and Dorothy to Zabawa, Paula A., 7544 N. 130th St., $95,000.

Newport Homes LLC to Walkowiak, David T. and Diane K., 8315 N. 125th Circle, $329,257.

Deer Creek Reserve LLC to Henderson, Kristin, 8210 N. 129th St., $65,000.

68144

Marchisio, Alfred J. Jr. and Rosemary C. to Povondra, Daniel J. and Jill M., 3427 S. 112th St., $275,000.

Peterson-Whetstine, Carol A. and Whetstine, Michael J. to Brackett, Robert C. and Ammons, Britt L., 14710 Frances Circle, $277,000.

Marino, Alfina to Cervantes, Jose Macias and Valenzuela, Azucena Macias, 3418 S. 130th St., $173,000.

Henalla, Sameha H. to Ghates, Khalied Mohammad Al and Kadah, Kholud J. Al, 12727 Atwood Ave., $215,000.

Povondra, Daniel J. and Jill M. to Marchisio, Alfred J. Jr., 3430 S. 112th St., $225,000.

Schultz, Lesley E. to Yates, Collin L. and Meghan E., 2136 Mayfair Drive, $255,000.

Schulz, Wayne D. and Nancy L. to Light Bulb Realty & Investment LLC, 12529 C St., $108,000.

Benscoter, Theodore James II and Moore, Tara to Lake, Michael A., 2712 S. 118th St., $183,000.

Dittmar, Jerry L. and Sandra K. to Saavedra, Juan, 3124 S. 137th St., $175,000.

Fry, Cody M. to Tharp, Ryker, 3401 S. 122nd St., $170,000.

Schrotz, Mary A. to Pfannenstiel, Katherine Elizabeth, 1447 S. 123rd St., $221,000.

Clarence G. & Felicidad C. Fowler Conduit Trust to Rue, Jacob Charles, 10945 Spring St., $152,000.

James J. Urban Living Trust to White, Jacon R. and Jaime N., 2104 S. 120th St., $260,000.

Knox, William R. to Perry, Cristian, 12324 B St., $153,800.

White Family Trust and Pieper, Lori M. trustee to Brandt Buildings LLC, 13516 B St., $1,000,000.

Gatlin, Jason and Jennifer to Larson, Connor, 1307 Holling Drive, $275,000.

68152

Lewis, Elisabeth N. and Cory to Dedic, Tammie and Trent, 5805 Whitmore St., $215,000.

Olander, Barbara J. and Luce, Catherine L. to Rogers, Ellen, 5145 Raven Oaks Circle, $200,000.

Wilson, Ellen G. to Jordan, Nathan, 6208 Vane St., $215,000.

68154

Alice Klein Trust to Lindsey, Michael J. and Nancy, 927 N. 131st Court, $326,000.

Charlotte A. Wiebelhaus Trust and Wiebelhaus, David A. trustee to McGonigal, Patricia A. and Charles W., 13045 Franklin St., $495,000.

Christensen, Jeffrey A.M. and Nancy B. to Mason, Justin A. and Sarah M., 611 N. 152nd Avenue Circle, $255,000.

Stephens, Larry L. and Crampton, Andrea S., personal representative, to Sell, Steven, 920 S. 153rd Court, $200,000.

Vanotterloo, Jordan M. and Taylor A. to Richardson, Austin K. and Ashley R., 15518 Pepperwood Drive, $256,150.

68164

H and S Partnership Llp to Hoffman, Gary, 11212 Curtis Ave., $192,500.

Stoffel, Stacey M. and Nicholas J. to Beach-Petersen, Jamie, 11514 Rambleridge Road, $198,000.

Rollag, Bethany L. to Morris, Stan A. and Clausen, Allyson Marie, 6218 N. 109th St., $195,000.

Collett, Clark L. and Susan M. to Claxton, Dupree and Jaadell A., 11430 Spaulding St., $258,000.

Rohlfsen, Cory J. and Kaitlin M. to Heimbaugh, Jason, 2231 N. 127th Circle, $215,000.

Douglas County Farm Bureau and Douglas County Farm Bureau Federation to Something Wilson LLC, 10835 Cottonwood Lane, $290,000.

Dickey, Brian P. and Krista R. to Alfaro, Veronica, 13018 Grand Ave., $175,000.

Gornell, Paul G. and Robin E. to Herbert, Jennifer and Brian, 12717 Yates St., $225,000.

Smith, James T. Sr. to Genovesi, Charles A. and Tara A., 6419 N. 131st St., $181,500.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Davis, Jerica J. to Miller, David L., 2708 Van Buren St., $155,000.

68028

Certified Property Management Inc. to Gaston, Jared and Molly, 19601 Bellbrook Blvd., $345,000.

192&370 LLC to Silverstone Building Co. LLC, 19026 Hackberry Drive, $95,000.

Slocum, Timothy and Angelina to Hiles, Corey and Saki, 11431 S. 198th St., $277,000.

Zimmerman, Philip and Michelle to Silva, Chris and Diane, 19806 Maple St., $375,000.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Stegmaier, Philip G. and Eileen, 7815 S. 196th St., $397,000.

Hill, Linda to Hedrick, Daniel and Maria, 410 Chippewa Drive, $200,000.

Miller, Laura S. to Lutz, Robert W. and Michele L., 19716 Chandler St., $379,000.

Spotts, Edward and Susan to Thornburg, Brock R. and Laura E., 21129 Quarry Lane, $351,000.

Julie Ann Goodwin Trust to Eischeid, Brian and Hileman, Kayla, 20943 Birch St., $210,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Petersen, Jamie K. and Ryan D., 20913 Jeannie Lane, $380,000.

68046

Marz, Kelly D. to Cich, Katie and Mike, 2414 S. River Rock Drive, $270,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Marz, Kelly D., 11921 S. 111th Ave. Circle, $423,000.

Eagle Custom Ranch Homes Inc. to Siems, David W., 11051 Sunburst Drive, $428,000.

Allen, Anthony J. and Cari L. to McCormick, Ryan G., 1220 Patricia Drive, $207,000.

Thurman, Daniel W. and Rosanna M. to Lorenzo, Joshua and Kayla, 1006 E. Aberdeen Drive, $325,000.

Eman, Taylor and Jessica to Payne, John D. and Jennifer M., 341 S. Harrison St., $235,000.

Zuerlein, Daniel L. and Joann to Chavez, Miguel and Modra Chavez, Corine, 1203 Ashley Drive, $393,000.

68123

Celebrity Homes Inc. to McCoy, Davon and Ebone, 14405 Tregaron Drive, $322,000.

K & M Homes LLC to Early, Michael A., 3704 Lawnwood Drive, $240,000.

Montgomery, William Scott and Arleen M. to Degante, Carlos, 10909 S. 18th St., $220,000.

Lherault, Helen E. to Lherault, Helen E. and Whitford, Norris N., 11660 Trumble Loup East, $97,000.

Dlwc Real Estate LLC to Farmer & Son Properties LLC, 3803 Cornhusker Road, $1,500,000.

Kindelan, Edwin B. and Patricia A. to Gleaves, Alex J. and Holdredge, Emerald L., 3409 Mirror Lane, $230,000.

Goetzinger, Thomas N. and Julie M. to Labedz Haven LLC, 2219 Platte River Drive, $155,000.

Lorenzo, Kayla A. and Joshua V. to Heusinkvelt, Ben and Stacy, 3220 Tammy St., $227,000.

Hall, Debra D. to Curtis, William S. III and Brianna M., 13711 Kelly Drive, $290,000.

C130 LLC to Stubblefield, Che Malcom and Dawn, 2926 Leawood Drive, $267,000.

68128

Ballard, Nancy Melinda to Kramer, Ashley and Tomanek, Tyler, 7505 Valley Road, $130,000.

Ccmp LLC to Roy Holdings Ccm La Vista LLC, 7608 Gertrude St., $1,050,000.

U.S. Bank Natl Assn Trust to 83rd & Giles Pads LLC, 8017 S. 84th St., $4,025,000.

Stalling, Crystal R. to Stalling, Crystal R. and Schoening, Bradley L., 11415 S. 173rd Ave., $156,000.

Eischeid, Douglas P. and Pamela K. to Nixon, Christopher J. and Nixon Kruse, Kellie Lynn, 7610 S. 72nd Ave., $165,000.

68133

Moseley, Michael W. and Elizabeth I. to Chapman, Alicia R., 4502 Brook Circle, $340,000.

Lieber, Gabriel and Melissa to Manley, Travis J. and Tyler E., 4613 Clearwater Drive, $255,000.

68136

Lrig LLC to Roy Holdings Ccm Gretna LLC, 8661 S. 168th Ave., $1,375,000.

68138

Van Sant, Barbara C. and Lauritzen, Randy J. to Shively, Steven M. and Herrera, Toni M., 15528 Josephine St., $268,000.

Tribedo LLC to Et Omaha LLC, 9722 S. 132nd St., $10,150,000.

Harral, Jacob M. and Kristine M. to Harless, Joshua S. and Emily A., 7109 Joyce St., $197,000.

Krings, Ashley D. to File, Brian D., 13526 Josephine St., $180,000.

Belcastro, Tom and Goorahoo-Belcastro, Melissa to Gottsch, Adam, 8602 S. 142nd Ave., $170,000.

68147

Partida, Rodolfo and Maria to Vieyra, Alma V. Martinez, 2724 Olive St., $155,000.

kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375

The following are residential and commercial real estate transfers reported by Douglas and Sarpy Counties. Each listing tells the seller, the buyer, the street address and the sale price on transactions of $10,000 or more. The sale price in Douglas and Sarpy Counties is computed from the stamp tax affixed to the deed. Transactions that are exempt from stamp tax are not included.

For more information, go to these county assessor websites: Douglas, douglascone.wgxtreme.com;

Sarpy, apps.sarpy.com/sarpyproperty.

