Residential and commercial real estate transfers

DOUGLAS COUNTY
68007
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Gurung, Garja R. and Tamang, Durga M., 16667 Read St., $302,700.
Sherwood Homes Inc. to Seitz, Scott E., 6980 N. 171st Terrace, $386,389.
Meisinger, Philip to Campbell, Carmon A., 8911 N. 155th St., $206,000.
Widhalm Custom Homes Inc. to Viking Homes and Edward Custom Homes LLC, 7245 N. 171st St., $70,000.
Kovacs, Andrew and Morris, Nicole to Phillip, Elizabeth and David Trust, 16006 Potter St., $344,000.
Nelson, Darin D. and Nikki M. to Gnininvi, Folly and Abalekpor, Enyonam, 8106 N. 172nd St., $340,000.
Hickman, Judith Ann to Carl, Glen and Julie, 129 N Stark St., $142,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Unger, Tyrel W., 16420 Vane St., $338,275.
Moore, Kevin M. and Carole to Gustafson, Eric and Amber, 14930 Hanover St., $409,000.
Lim Construction LLC to Zoulias, James and Jennifer, 435 N. Allen St., $319,500.
Swan, Jennifer S. and Anthony J. to Winkel, Luke and Kendra, 7313 N. 164th St., $330,000.
Zimmerman, Steven C. and Sherri J. to Plaid Sky Inc., 11761 N. 175th Circle, $177,500.
Hoins, Timothy D. and Kristy K. to Zimmerman, Clark B. IV and Lori, 12015 N. 160th St., $315,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Tibke, Colin J. and Weaver, Madison A., 8004 N. 173rd St., $272,432.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Curd, Scott and Janet, 17384 Reynolds St., $265,406.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Rebolledo, Nestor F., 16307 Hanover St., $311,600.
Bp Development LLC to Freeny, Andrea, 16035 Zac Lane, $69,000.
Bp Development LLC to Maxim Enterprises LLC, 16043 Zac Lane, $69,000.
68022
Walters, Michelle to Ramadan, Bashar K. and Taylor, Jocelyn A., 19261 Ruggles Circle, $495,000.
Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Ideal Designs Custom Homes LLC, 3902 S. 212th St., $90,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Wilson, Jerry and Janet, 4219 S. 214th St., $312,365.
Belt Construction Co Inc. to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 20455 A St., $64,500.
203rd Plaza LLC to Adams, Gregory and Christine, 5532 S. 241st Circle, $144,900.
Nedbalek, Matthew P. and Nicole R. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 20806 Flavin St., $240,000.
Trademark Homes Inc. to Flint, Brandon Duane and Christine Elizabeth, 4612 N. 189th St., $415,000.
Landmark Performance Corp. to Taphorn, Kevin and Janet, 4613 N. 183rd St., $627,024.
Roberts, Monte R. and Susan to Gorantla, Lakshminarayana and Sravani, 1203 N. 206th St., $240,000.
Westbury Farm LLC to Proline Custom Homes Inc., 21815 I St., $66,650.
Jepsen, Robert E. and Malinda J. to Eggen, John E. and Robitaille, Leann M., 21530 Pinehurst Ave., $472,500.
Trademark Homes Inc. to Bothwell, Benjamin D. and Kimberly A., 18409 Meredith Ave., $430,042.
Kudym, Jason and Christina M. to Lucoff, Charles and Lisa, 910 S. 197th St., $495,000.
Dave Paik Builders Inc. to Hawks, Bradley E. and Kimberly L., 21105 Arbor Court, $349,500.
Quinley, Charles Ronald Trust to Hegge, Brett and Amanda, 5003 S. 238th Circle, $850,000.
Advance Design & Construction Inc. to Digiacomo, Dominic and Megan, 21215 Walnut Circle, $165,000.
Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Belt Construction Company Inc., 21519 Grover St., $85,000.
Frontier Builders LLC to Henne, Jon A. Jr. and Rachel C., 3505 S. 211th St., $120,000.
Lana H. Clarke Revocable Trust to Stessman, Dennis R. and Margaret M., 22820 Hansen Ave., $2,350,000.
JKC Construction Inc. to Bell, Coleman S. and Melissa M., 21416 A St., $585,500.
Charleston Homes LLC to Duhachek-Chase, Heather and Dominik, 5102 N. 208th St., $396,408.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Lehman, Andrew C. and Bailey M., 5120 N. 180th Ave., $326,037.
Deborah L. Summers Revocable Trust to Hendrickson, Anthony R. and Debra A., 1417 N. 190th St., $775,000.
Steven A. Alloway Trust to Sanders, William A. and Audrey N., 21405 Walnut St., $700,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Yin, Dandong and He, Yimin, 4801 N. 181st St., $349,000.
Wegner, William G. and Julie E. to Schaben, Steve and Stephanie, 2711 N. 191st St., $369,000.
Westbury Farm LLC to Kelly Construction Inc., 4532 S. 217th St., $70,650.
Richland Homes LLC to Prinz, Derek and Haley, 21302 G St., $308,599.
Paradise Homes Inc. to Christensen, Jeffrey and Nancy, 3205 N. 184th St., $489,950.
Anderson, Patty S. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 20276 Pinkney St., $160,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Clauson, Madeline A. and Alexander D., 20516 Howe St., $309,509.
Showcase Homes Inc. to Harvey, Timothy A. and Tanya M., 3009 N. 183rd St., $430,807.
Quest Construction Co to Wilson, Randall Joe and Janae Marie, 19272 Larimore Circle, $546,102.
Griffin Homes Inc. to Moser, Rudy Michael and Melissa Nicole, 21808 G St., $544,731.
Trademark Homes Inc. to Plym, Jamie L., 4720 N. 183rd St., $397,721.
Malibu Holdings LLC to Scott, Nathan L. and Lindsay A., 4304 S. 234th Place, $285,000.
68069
Intrieri, Michael A. and Deann to Applbaum, Avner M. and Tali A., 24350 Howard Circle, $1,286,500.
Harvest Heights LLC to Freeman, Travis, 23827 Harvest Heights Circle, $260,000.
Century Development Company LLC to Vaughan, Charles and Tami, 909 S. 243rd St., $99,500.
Century Development Company LLC to Fuller, Trenton, 721 S. 243rd St., $99,500.
First State Bank to Mlkhec Inc., 23275 Agee Lane, $36,390.
68102
Pena, Pamela to Delauro, Margaret L., 300 S. 16th St 1002, $148,000.
68104
Mulvaney, Bryan D. and Sara to Claar, Michael, 6121 Evans St., $115,000.
Heineman, Lilibeth to Flipping Flanagans LLC, 5627 Northwest Drive, $90,000.
Saw, Jame to Paulis, Mary and Dregelid, Olav, 6257 Sprague St., $120,000.
O’Donnell Properties LLC to Driver, Jessica, 4505 Fort St., $165,000.
Koch, Esmeralda to Miller, Catherine A., 5701 Manderson St., $95,000.
Matney, David R. and Angela M. to Vb One LLC, 2329 N. 66th St., $118,000.
Watke, Elizabeth A. and Barker, Thomas M. to Weeks, William, 4713 N. 63rd St., $203,000.
Vamp Properties LLC to Pluhacek, Leo, 2222 N. 60th St., $99,000.
Kehud Royal Estates LLC to Creideamh LLC, 3908 N. 52nd St., $95,000.
Incontro, Sara to Felner, Tanner, 6324 Parkview Lane, $160,000.
Predoehl, Jessica to Safe Harbour Eat Xxiii LLC, 2513 N. 71st St., $75,000.
McKenna, William E. and Ann M. to Gipson, Chelsea, 2309 N. 70th St., $163,000.
Best Homes II LLC to Vb One LLC, 4749 Meredith Ave., $90,000.
Dianne K. Niebling Revocable Trust to Baty, Pamela K. and Jared D., 1525 N. 65th St., $60,000.
Wiggins, Michael to Cityline Rehab LLC, 3215 N. 57th St., $25,000.
68105
Rutherford Realty LLC to Placzek, Matthew, 723 S. 38th St., $200,000.
Courtyard On Park LLC to Johnson, Kalin Leigh and Bothmer, Marnie Kathleen, 1023 Park Ave., $372,076.
Star Property Investments LLC to Level Up Home Pros Inc., 2112 S. 42nd St., $125,000.
Ph 818/820 S. 27th St LLC to Liquid Lending Solutions LLC, 818 S. 27th St., $186,000.
Pbpm LLC to Hansen, Jeffery F., 1746 S. 27th St., $260,000.
Kielion, Joseph A. and Arrieta, Sarah M. to Alvarado, Juan, 2133 S. 35th Ave., $115,000.
Courtyard On Park LLC to Schomers, Matthew and Nicole, 1005 Park Ave., $364,970.
Level Up Home Pros Inc. to Kfm Properties LLC, 2112 S. 42nd St., $142,000.
68106
Mancuso Enterprises LLC to Malloy, Michael, 4673 William St., $198,500.
Dutch, Donna D. to Burklund, Jacquelyn and Jacob, 5631 Jones St., $270,000.
Ptacek, Patricia to Gilles, David P. and Jones, Sarah, 2737 S. 48th Ave., $192,000.
Lester, Melissa L. to Frey, Mary E., 5021 Bancroft Circle, $165,000.
Wiggins, Jordon R. Estate and Wiggins, Robert, personal representative, to Sobczyk, Alison and Jeffrey, 956 S. 58th St., $262,500.
Taqueria El Rey Inc. to Calderon, Jaimes Nicolas and Jaimes, Maria Concepcion, 2105 S. 47th St., $135,000.
Vicente, Amilcar O. Vasquez and Medina, Kaina A. Esquivel to Vicente, Victor Abel Vasquez, 2120 S. 50th Ave., $63,500.
Smith, Kurt to Smith, Gail, 4709 Valley St., $51,700.
Voycheske, Tommie L. and Jean L. to Turchik, Kevin, 1416 S. 46th St., $227,625.
68107
Barbara R. Hyer Revocable Trust to Melgar, Mayra and Manuel A., 5641 S. 20th St., $140,000.
Bidrowski, Theresa to Morales, Erasmo Magana, 3927 S. 34th St., $189,000.
Kroupa, Troy D. and Wheeler, Whitney to Janisch, Celsie Leigh, 4426 S. 18th St., $150,000.
Mainelli Living Trust and Mainelli, Jerry W. Trustee to Cabrera, Enrique and Yesenia, 3818 R St., $95,000.
Villarreal, Ishmeal and Malousek, Mark J. Cons to Suarez, Javier, 2807 Madison St., $72,500.
Lopez, Marcos Ramirez and Apodaca, Francisca Torres to Maravilla, Pablo Ochoa and Ochoa, Silvia, 4608 S. 32nd St., $101,500.
Yong, Nging to Hernandez, Marvin Granillo, 1032 Homer St., $75,000.
Fernandez, Mirna E. to Delgado, Jesy P., 3120 Drexel St., $154,500.
Vail, Martha and Brickner, Chad to Lopez, Salvador U. and Cordova, Maria A., 6102 S. 32nd St., $162,000.
68108
Castro Enterprises to Pena, Veronica Murillo, 1821 Van Camp Ave., $145,000.
Cross Street Service Inc. to Fleetpark Pierce Ne LLC, 1001 Pierce St., $220,000.
Scarpello, Fred V. and Barbara A. to Aldave-Orea, Elizabeth, 2210 Poppleton Ave., $115,000.
68110
Thomas, Clifford D. to Stednitz, Kayly Ann, 1904 Lothrop St., $117,000.
Deleon, Kathleen R. to Mateo-Garcia, Leodegardo, 1605 N. 21st St., $165,000.
68111
Cooper, Joeann to Edwards, Avalee C., 2512 Corby St., $30,000.
Kellogg, Timothy S. and Tammy L. to Contreras, Veronica and Jason J., 3728 Crown Point Ave., $185,000.
Lindhorst, Charles and Arlene to Gumise, George, 4316 Grant St., $35,000.
Hampton, Lamar and Dorothy J. to Best Price Homebuyers LLC, 3910 N. 33rd St., $80,000.
Ingram, Renata S. to Kellogg, Lashawn, 2209 Military Ave., $17,000.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Mfwamba, Alphonsine and Kanunde, Agnes, 3026 Evans St., $140,000.
McClain, Ursula Rene and Wilson, Ursula Rene to Qualified Property Solutions LLC, 3744 N. 39th St., $78,000.
Phan, Dieu L. and Tran, Thuy T. to Olvera Campuzano, Jesus and Vasquez, Erika, 4920 N. 40th St., $59,000.
Habitat Humanity Omaha Inc. to Nganko, Gedeon Tchato, 2808 Pratt St., $130,000.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Hattix, Donald, 2532 Maple St., $115,000.
Davison, Luke to Bieranowski, John and Janice, 2218 N. 37th St., $28,000.
Dg Homes LLC to Vb One LLC, 2553 Fort St., $85,000.
Dg Homes LLC to Vb One LLC, 3840 Corby St., $75,000.
Dg Homes LLC to Vb One LLC, 4145 Erskine St., $65,000.
Dg Homes LLC to Vb One LLC, 4275 Wirt St., $70,000.
June Leona Smith Revocable Living Trust to Cidranes, Edilto, 5557 N. 34th St., $40,000.
68112
Talada, Kenneth R. and Deborah L. to Zhouse Investmentz LLC, 3908 King St., $117,125.
3055 Read Street LLC to McCormick, Steven D. and Bari L., 3055 Read St., $70,000.
Clay, Steven P. to Bader Construction LLC, 6922 N. 39th St., $72,500.
68114
Cr Properties LLC to Sales Solutions LLC, 9850 Nicholas St., $1,565,000.
Trease, Andrew and Wetterstrom, Morgan to Seeley, Taylor and Megan, 8210 Decatur St., $205,801.
Peters, Michael W. and Frances B. to Mary S. Focht Trust, 9768 Western Place, $380,000.
Spethman, Leslie Ann and Norman, Matthew James to Delia, Francesca D. and Sinkiewicz, Jonathan L., 1015 N. 74th St., $257,000.
68116
Stodola, Andrew to Mixayvanh, John, 14667 Taylor Place, $149,900.
Malousek, Steven R. and Kelli M. to Hayes, James and Sherri, 4011 N. 159th St., $309,900.
Gonzalez, Joseph Michael and Selman, Anita, personal representative, to Skeen, Angela, 16770 Laurel Place, $160,000.
Krause, John R. to Gottsch, William J. and Audrey, 6082 N. 155th Ave., $366,000.
Rogers, Darnell J. to Odell, Daylen K. and Daniel P., 5413 N. 155th St., $330,000.
Goltl, Maureen and Michael to Swett, Steven and Andrea, 6103 N. 148th St., $250,000.
Sykora, Edward and Laura to Heng, Jeffery J. and Molly N., 16117 Sahler St., $395,000.
Carder, Thomas H. and Sandra K. to Baki, Mina, 15652 Jessie Circle, $326,000.
Johnson, Mark W. to Romanek, Rachel Nicole, 5954 N. 167 Terrace Place, $170,000.
17015 Boyd LLC to Monismith, Kyle, 17015 Boyd St., $214,000.
Michael G. & Christine M. Hoebelheinrich Revocable Trust to Kinzer, Fredrick E. and Irene K., 17401 Cady Circle, $342,500.
Larsen, Lauren L. to Chvatal, Adam and Bolter, Lauren, 2918 N. 152nd St., $253,000.
Pierce, Brian and Deborah to Gerber, Donald E. and Bertha B., 15920 Bauman Ave., $385,000.
68117
Flores, Hector and Flores Bolanos, Homero to Padilla, Veronica, 4157 S. 62nd St., $135,000.
Castro Enterprises PC to Hill, Christopher and Hill, Emily, 5258 S. 50th St., $202,000.
Carroll, Larry J. to Cruz, Luis A. Ledesma Santa, 4836 O St., $135,000.
Chess, Calvin and Chess, Richard, personal representative, to Benitz, Esteban, 5856 S. 48th Ave., $130,000.
68118
Winters, Kurtis J. and Britt M. to Siffring, Daniel L. and Debroah, 16163 Davenport St., $327,500.
Carr, Morgan D. and Caroline A. to Riehle, Tuesday Michelle and Chad Martin, 416 S. 158th Circle, $300,000.
Armbrust, Susan J. to Ogg, Kevin and Anne, 15703 Lafayette Ave., $250,000.
Toma & Carmen Ovici Revocable Trust to Rowell, William C. and Kimberly G., 629 N. 163rd St., $725,000.
Kimberly L. Aichinger Trust to Josefiak, William and Mercedes, 1752 N. 175th Court, $180,000.
Vp 168 LLC to Oelco LLC, 17071 Irving St., $480,000.
West, Eric W. and Cassie N. to Wolf, Alex D. and Allexa L., 15674 Lafayette Ave., $290,000.
68122
Callow, Kristine L. to Christiansen, Brook Rachelle, 8806 N. 82nd Ave., $183,000.
Downing, Diana K. to Traylor, Janelle, 8192 Tucker St., $244,900.
Maran, La Nu and Lahpai, Seng Ja to Saetveit, Nathan, 8810 Read St., $182,500.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Downing, Diana K., 7825 N. 81st St., $214,645.
Red Ladder LLC to Giorge, Edwin Zepeda and Iram Zepeda, 8959 N. 79th Ave., $181,000.
Scott, Gregory J. and Rachel R. to Baker, Barret L. and Dawn Marie, 6716 N. 104th St., $275,000.
Rai, Guman and Thapa, Sarada to Rai, Harka and Chhabi, 9121 Summit St., $81,450.
68124
Siebrandt, Keith L. and De Vasure, Jane M. to Winter, Tesia and Christians, Lee, 1522 S. 76th St., $413,000.
Zweiback, Rosie and Hack, Mace A. to McDermott, Keith and Mara, 1735 S. 87th St., $590,000.
Hofschire, Philip J. and Joan M. to Kupka, M. Janelle and Scott, 3009 S. 94th St., $365,000.
Petersen, David Jr. to Monte, Haley and Flott, Tyler II, 8505 C St., $159,000.
Bunz, Nicole C. to Hollins, Nicholas S., 3623 Armbrust Drive, $235,000.
Cramer, Thomas Jordan and Kis, Amanda Rose to Perley, Mark and Perley, Kendra, 9832 Grover St., $343,000.
Meyer, Suzanne M. to Pyzdek, Melissa, 2914 Westgate Road, $173,000.
68127
Boruff, Duane E. to Schilling, Anthony and Esquivel, Katherine M., 5071 S. 106th St., $190,600.
Raltsonmain LLC to Odd Properties LLC, 7739 Main St., $1,300,000.
Wisecarver, Carol L. to Smith, Suzanne, 10247 Ohern St., $175,000.
Loebl, Brian and Herrera-Loebl, Teri to Walter, Ashley Elizabeth and Kurtis, 8814 Drexel Circle, $253,000.
Ivy Properties Inc. to Flores, Noah and Rivera, Heyly, 5006 S. 93rd Circle, $210,000.
Huzuka, John to Hansen, Justin R., 9329 O St., $163,500.
68130
Schoville, Perly and Sandy to Schoville, Sonora Amy, 2847 S. 163rd Place, $180,000.
Palmer, Richard L. to Baumert, John and Jennifer, 16112 Shirley St., $237,802.
Altschuld, Michael D. and Moffett, Megan M. to Wagner, Christopher M. and Elizabeth Jeanne, 19002 Ontario St., $275,000.
Robitaille, Leann M. and Eggen, John E. to Michaud, Matthew, 2005 S. 197th St., $350,000.
68131
East Campus Realty LLC to A&G Investments, 220 S. 31st Ave., 3704, $439,900.
Chedel, Debra K. to Moulton, Scott A. and Orsi, Lauren B., 105 N. 31st Ave., 307, $107,000.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Viera, Rosa Angela, 372 N. 43rd St., $140,000.
68132
Covalt, Katherine Leigh and Alex Christopher to Cummings, Chris and Cummings, Amber, 322 S. 50th St., $235,000.
Rothgeb, Jesse W. and Erika L. to Tamisiea, Megan and Timothy, 5013 Hamilton St., $300,000.
Huss, Margaret and Michael to Bridgeford, Tracy B., 5016 California St., $170,000.
Kimble Family Trust and Kimble, Stacey Nicole Trustee to Caillau, Kenneth E. and Deborah Lynn, 620 N. 65th St., $663,000.
Bushey, Robert J. and Lutz, Kim, personal representative, to Ktmd Holdings LLC, 801 N. 49th St., $148,000.
Weinstein, Lee to Holt, Dylan, 6632 Hamilton St., $96,040.
68134
Richardson, Ashley and Thompson, Ashley to Wickwire, Rolland Scott and Sonja, 6429 N. 75th St., $170,500.
Friedman Family Limited Partnership to Edge 5601N 103rd St LLC, 5607 N. 103rd St., $5,250,000.
Gottsch, Suzanne to O’Brien, Brandon and Price, Rachel, 6211 N. 75th St., $195,000.
Nguyen, Joseph to 3Nuggets LLC, 3400 Maplewood Blvd., $250,000.
Anzalone, Tracy A. to Tha, Bi Cho and Rem, Par Chin, 3812 N. 101st St., $150,512.
Rosenberry Family Trust and Great Western Bank trustee to Spiehs, Jason and Jamie, 10623 Spaulding Circle, $210,000.
Cross Lpmc 8826 LLC to Watson Properties LLC, 8826 Miami St., $795,000.
Mahrt, Donald Duane and Ada M. to Wallquist Holdings LLC, 4924 N. 95th Circle, $147,500.
Wilburn, Laura Colleen and James to Croteau, Keenan, 9156 Ames Ave., $169,000.
Burt, Brent J. to Denman, Kelsey, 8139 Lake St., $160,000.
Sanchez, Victor Pena and Chapero, Liliana Lopez to Benson, Simone, 5634 N. 81st St., $306,000.
Norton, Travis D. and Abigail to Win, Mya, 9124 Sprague St., $175,500.
Calbert, Diezeas D. Jr. and Ashley to Shepherd, Craig, 4216 N. 100th St., $197,000.
Barrows, Lynda M. to Lemmons, Daniel J., 9218 Browne St., $183,000.
68135
Danny & Sandy Shane 2014 Living Trust to Chintha, Amruth Simha Reddy and Jetty, Sravya Sree, 19475 T St., $200,000.
Bredin, Daniel J. and Crista J. to Klimek, Randi L., 16720 Jefferson St., $235,000.
Viers, Marsha P. to Simpson, Trey, 4738 S. 167th St., $306,000.
Robinson, Rian N. and Andrew to Carr, Benjamin T., 17722 K St., $205,000.
Gill, James H. and Mary A. to Cave, Ethan, 4716 S. 186th Ave., $260,000.
Grassmeyer, Christine Ann and Athen, Shannon L. to Ibrahimi, Ali and Masuma, 15909 O Circle, $217,000.
Johnson, Nyle E. and Sally J. to Beran, James L. and Caren L., 17511 O St., $389,900.
Batterson, David J. and Melissa R. to Bredin, Daniel Joseph and Crista Jean, 5505 S. 174th Ave., $375,000.
Madiraju, Bhanupriya and Bhanu Priya to Gandham, Rohini Kumar and Gundapu, Deepika, 5602 S. 161st Ave., $330,000.
Cousins, Robert D. and Deborah L. to Calbert, Diezeas Jr. and Ashley, 19363 Blaine St., $344,900.
Bsr-Fw LLC to Pacesetter Homes Inc., 19927 Madison St., $59,900.
68137
Guido, Vincenzo R. to Mulvaney, Bryan D. and Sara L., 6206 S. 141st St., $209,500.
Yates, Collin L. and Meghan E. to Ramer, Judy L. and Robert A., 4906 Magnolia St., $190,000.
Moran, James P. Jr. and Irwin-Moran, Hillary E. to Roberson, Christopher and Amy, 5523 S. 151st St., $240,000.
Rubino, George D. to Kontogom, Pegdwende Narcisse and Ouedraogo, Touwene Ines, 5613 S. 139th Circle, $198,500.
Bossen, Bruce A. and Darlene M. to Mavas Investments Properties LLC, 6511 S. 137th Circle, $180,000.
Wallquist Holdings LLC to Leeds-Navarro, Lacee, 14042 O St., $200,000.
Fjelstad, Timothy B. and Susan E. to Rosenthal, Beckie, 10822 T Circle, $220,000.
Lint, Robert G. and Cindy L. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 15285 Blackwell Drive, $135,000.
68142
Platinum Builders LLC to Gebbie, Bo L., 13015 Reynolds St., $668,770.
Baker, Patricia and Brent to Zimmerman, Nicholas and Taylor, 14218 Potter Parkway, $230,000.
Bitsos, Paul L. and Dorothy to Zabawa, Paula A., 7544 N. 130th St., $95,000.
Newport Homes LLC to Walkowiak, David T. and Diane K., 8315 N. 125th Circle, $329,257.
Deer Creek Reserve LLC to Henderson, Kristin, 8210 N. 129th St., $65,000.
68144
Marchisio, Alfred J. Jr. and Rosemary C. to Povondra, Daniel J. and Jill M., 3427 S. 112th St., $275,000.
Peterson-Whetstine, Carol A. and Whetstine, Michael J. to Brackett, Robert C. and Ammons, Britt L., 14710 Frances Circle, $277,000.
Marino, Alfina to Cervantes, Jose Macias and Valenzuela, Azucena Macias, 3418 S. 130th St., $173,000.
Henalla, Sameha H. to Ghates, Khalied Mohammad Al and Kadah, Kholud J. Al, 12727 Atwood Ave., $215,000.
Povondra, Daniel J. and Jill M. to Marchisio, Alfred J. Jr., 3430 S. 112th St., $225,000.
Schultz, Lesley E. to Yates, Collin L. and Meghan E., 2136 Mayfair Drive, $255,000.
Schulz, Wayne D. and Nancy L. to Light Bulb Realty & Investment LLC, 12529 C St., $108,000.
Benscoter, Theodore James II and Moore, Tara to Lake, Michael A., 2712 S. 118th St., $183,000.
Dittmar, Jerry L. and Sandra K. to Saavedra, Juan, 3124 S. 137th St., $175,000.
Fry, Cody M. to Tharp, Ryker, 3401 S. 122nd St., $170,000.
Schrotz, Mary A. to Pfannenstiel, Katherine Elizabeth, 1447 S. 123rd St., $221,000.
Clarence G. & Felicidad C. Fowler Conduit Trust to Rue, Jacob Charles, 10945 Spring St., $152,000.
James J. Urban Living Trust to White, Jacon R. and Jaime N., 2104 S. 120th St., $260,000.
Knox, William R. to Perry, Cristian, 12324 B St., $153,800.
White Family Trust and Pieper, Lori M. trustee to Brandt Buildings LLC, 13516 B St., $1,000,000.
Gatlin, Jason and Jennifer to Larson, Connor, 1307 Holling Drive, $275,000.
68152
Lewis, Elisabeth N. and Cory to Dedic, Tammie and Trent, 5805 Whitmore St., $215,000.
Olander, Barbara J. and Luce, Catherine L. to Rogers, Ellen, 5145 Raven Oaks Circle, $200,000.
Wilson, Ellen G. to Jordan, Nathan, 6208 Vane St., $215,000.
68154
Alice Klein Trust to Lindsey, Michael J. and Nancy, 927 N. 131st Court, $326,000.
Charlotte A. Wiebelhaus Trust and Wiebelhaus, David A. trustee to McGonigal, Patricia A. and Charles W., 13045 Franklin St., $495,000.
Christensen, Jeffrey A.M. and Nancy B. to Mason, Justin A. and Sarah M., 611 N. 152nd Avenue Circle, $255,000.
Stephens, Larry L. and Crampton, Andrea S., personal representative, to Sell, Steven, 920 S. 153rd Court, $200,000.
Vanotterloo, Jordan M. and Taylor A. to Richardson, Austin K. and Ashley R., 15518 Pepperwood Drive, $256,150.
68164
H and S Partnership Llp to Hoffman, Gary, 11212 Curtis Ave., $192,500.
Stoffel, Stacey M. and Nicholas J. to Beach-Petersen, Jamie, 11514 Rambleridge Road, $198,000.
Rollag, Bethany L. to Morris, Stan A. and Clausen, Allyson Marie, 6218 N. 109th St., $195,000.
Collett, Clark L. and Susan M. to Claxton, Dupree and Jaadell A., 11430 Spaulding St., $258,000.
Rohlfsen, Cory J. and Kaitlin M. to Heimbaugh, Jason, 2231 N. 127th Circle, $215,000.
Douglas County Farm Bureau and Douglas County Farm Bureau Federation to Something Wilson LLC, 10835 Cottonwood Lane, $290,000.
Dickey, Brian P. and Krista R. to Alfaro, Veronica, 13018 Grand Ave., $175,000.
Gornell, Paul G. and Robin E. to Herbert, Jennifer and Brian, 12717 Yates St., $225,000.
Smith, James T. Sr. to Genovesi, Charles A. and Tara A., 6419 N. 131st St., $181,500.
SARPY COUNTY
68005
Davis, Jerica J. to Miller, David L., 2708 Van Buren St., $155,000.
68028
Certified Property Management Inc. to Gaston, Jared and Molly, 19601 Bellbrook Blvd., $345,000.
192&370 LLC to Silverstone Building Co. LLC, 19026 Hackberry Drive, $95,000.
Slocum, Timothy and Angelina to Hiles, Corey and Saki, 11431 S. 198th St., $277,000.
Zimmerman, Philip and Michelle to Silva, Chris and Diane, 19806 Maple St., $375,000.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Stegmaier, Philip G. and Eileen, 7815 S. 196th St., $397,000.
Hill, Linda to Hedrick, Daniel and Maria, 410 Chippewa Drive, $200,000.
Miller, Laura S. to Lutz, Robert W. and Michele L., 19716 Chandler St., $379,000.
Spotts, Edward and Susan to Thornburg, Brock R. and Laura E., 21129 Quarry Lane, $351,000.
Julie Ann Goodwin Trust to Eischeid, Brian and Hileman, Kayla, 20943 Birch St., $210,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Petersen, Jamie K. and Ryan D., 20913 Jeannie Lane, $380,000.
68046
Marz, Kelly D. to Cich, Katie and Mike, 2414 S. River Rock Drive, $270,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Marz, Kelly D., 11921 S. 111th Ave. Circle, $423,000.
Eagle Custom Ranch Homes Inc. to Siems, David W., 11051 Sunburst Drive, $428,000.
Allen, Anthony J. and Cari L. to McCormick, Ryan G., 1220 Patricia Drive, $207,000.
Thurman, Daniel W. and Rosanna M. to Lorenzo, Joshua and Kayla, 1006 E. Aberdeen Drive, $325,000.
Eman, Taylor and Jessica to Payne, John D. and Jennifer M., 341 S. Harrison St., $235,000.
Zuerlein, Daniel L. and Joann to Chavez, Miguel and Modra Chavez, Corine, 1203 Ashley Drive, $393,000.
68123
Celebrity Homes Inc. to McCoy, Davon and Ebone, 14405 Tregaron Drive, $322,000.
K & M Homes LLC to Early, Michael A., 3704 Lawnwood Drive, $240,000.
Montgomery, William Scott and Arleen M. to Degante, Carlos, 10909 S. 18th St., $220,000.
Lherault, Helen E. to Lherault, Helen E. and Whitford, Norris N., 11660 Trumble Loup East, $97,000.
Dlwc Real Estate LLC to Farmer & Son Properties LLC, 3803 Cornhusker Road, $1,500,000.
Kindelan, Edwin B. and Patricia A. to Gleaves, Alex J. and Holdredge, Emerald L., 3409 Mirror Lane, $230,000.
Goetzinger, Thomas N. and Julie M. to Labedz Haven LLC, 2219 Platte River Drive, $155,000.
Lorenzo, Kayla A. and Joshua V. to Heusinkvelt, Ben and Stacy, 3220 Tammy St., $227,000.
Hall, Debra D. to Curtis, William S. III and Brianna M., 13711 Kelly Drive, $290,000.
C130 LLC to Stubblefield, Che Malcom and Dawn, 2926 Leawood Drive, $267,000.
68128
Ballard, Nancy Melinda to Kramer, Ashley and Tomanek, Tyler, 7505 Valley Road, $130,000.
Ccmp LLC to Roy Holdings Ccm La Vista LLC, 7608 Gertrude St., $1,050,000.
U.S. Bank Natl Assn Trust to 83rd & Giles Pads LLC, 8017 S. 84th St., $4,025,000.
Stalling, Crystal R. to Stalling, Crystal R. and Schoening, Bradley L., 11415 S. 173rd Ave., $156,000.
Eischeid, Douglas P. and Pamela K. to Nixon, Christopher J. and Nixon Kruse, Kellie Lynn, 7610 S. 72nd Ave., $165,000.
68133
Moseley, Michael W. and Elizabeth I. to Chapman, Alicia R., 4502 Brook Circle, $340,000.
Lieber, Gabriel and Melissa to Manley, Travis J. and Tyler E., 4613 Clearwater Drive, $255,000.
68136
Lrig LLC to Roy Holdings Ccm Gretna LLC, 8661 S. 168th Ave., $1,375,000.
68138
Van Sant, Barbara C. and Lauritzen, Randy J. to Shively, Steven M. and Herrera, Toni M., 15528 Josephine St., $268,000.
Tribedo LLC to Et Omaha LLC, 9722 S. 132nd St., $10,150,000.
Harral, Jacob M. and Kristine M. to Harless, Joshua S. and Emily A., 7109 Joyce St., $197,000.
Krings, Ashley D. to File, Brian D., 13526 Josephine St., $180,000.
Belcastro, Tom and Goorahoo-Belcastro, Melissa to Gottsch, Adam, 8602 S. 142nd Ave., $170,000.
68147
Partida, Rodolfo and Maria to Vieyra, Alma V. Martinez, 2724 Olive St., $155,000.
kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375
