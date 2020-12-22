Residential & Commercial Real Estate Transfers, Dec. 27

Douglas County property transfers
68007
Brown, Leslie and David to Fender, Justin D., 8005 N. 146th St., $202,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Mohrlock, Lorraine A., 7508 N. 167th St., $252,400.
Jensen, Jeffery R. to Fillmore Circle Holdings LLC, 15402 Fillmore Circle, $183,600.
Kirchhoff, Gloria E. and Boyd, Donna, personal representative, to Donna M. Langel Revocable Trust and Langel, Donna M., trustee, 8667 N. 159th Court, $195,000.
First State Bank to Empire Homes & Remodeling Inc., 7361 N. 170th St., $62,500.
Smart Development LLC to Lim Construction LLC, 452 N. Molley St., $45,100.
Smart Development LLC to Lim Construction LLC, 453 N. Molley St., $45,100.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Gaggini, Alec W., 17209 Craig St., $280,925.
Gibson, Gary R. and Hunsberger, Paige to Irwin, Hugh John and Bonnie J., 10301 Rosewater Parkway, $310,000.
Gregory, Thomas Alfred Jr. and Tonya to York, Nolan and Emswiler, Erin M., 14802 Grebe St., $262,500.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Swartz, Kyle and McFerrin, Amber, 17102 Craig St., $420,880.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to McCallum, Andra R. and Kuuipo L., 16414 Whitmore St., $357,100.
Muenster, Adam and Summer to Kruse, Jacob and Alexandria, 11926 Ashwood Drive, $355,000.
Flickinger, Annie and Ren to Christopher A. Forfar Trust and Forfar, Christopher A., trustee, 9009 N. 171st St., $415,000.
Sweetbriar IV LLC to Fab Properties LLC, 17215 Island Circle, $930,000.
Frazell, Gregory L. and Katherine M. to Dickinson, Leon and Chong, Yon J., 17231 Bondesson St., $575,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Ibach, Evan W. and Ashley C., 7160 N. 165th St., $330,815.
Harvey, Karla K. to Harvey, Karla K. and Evans, Reginald D., 8226 N. 154th Ave., $82,000.
68022
Caniglia, Jesse and Michelle to Ruwe, Chad and Kelsey, 2124 S. 212th St., $620,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Pettit, Ann and Julia, 5114 N. 180th Ave., $336,588.
Coventry Ridge LLC to Faller Construction and Faller, Daniel B., 6525 S. 208th Ave., $75,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Ali, Humayun Kabir Jaffer and Iqbal, Chisti Samira Mohamed, 4707 N. 180th Ave., $306,951.
Charleston Homes LLC to Stephens, Timothy J. and Sarah M., 4682 N. 209th St., $274,978.
Hulsey, Gregory to David & Elizabeth Parker Trust and Parker, David T., trustee, 20912 Cedar St., $875,000.
Westbury Farm LLC to Echelon Homes LLC, 4515 S. 220th St., $70,650.
Wetzel, Derek R. and Jamie K. to Thai, Amanda N. and Nguyen, Dung T., 1725 S. 207th St., $565,000.
Kronaizl Investments LLC to Lilly, Kevin D. and Jodi R., 21116 B St., $570,641.
Pine Crest Homes LLC to Dudipala, Madhukarreddy, 4704 N. 188th St., $338,435.
Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc. to Iske, Randall K. and Patricia A., 2624 N. 191st Ave., $266,835.
Vencil Construction Inc. to Birkla, Robert, 4407 N. 189th St., $454,500.
Westbury Farm LLC to Trademark Homes Inc., 4314 S. 218th Ave., $66,650.
FRK Development LLC to Landmark Performance Corp., 18707 Fowler St., $65,000.
Hildy Construction Inc. to Coughlin, Kevin and Susan, 2516 N. 185th St., $466,400.
Bertino, Richard P. and Heather R. to Shield, Todd J., 146 S. 202nd St., $393,500.
Sucha, Melissa K. to Amidon, Janice R. and Jones, Scott R., 2542 S. 221st Circle, $305,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Duckworth, Dennis A. and Marcia L., 5029 N. 181st St., $307,909.
Ratliff, Sheryl D. to Sorensen, Robert J. and Gail D., 21016 Arbor Court, $385,000.
Nadgwick, Linda Marie and Charles, Victoria L. to Gates, Kim and Casey, 1813 N. 208th St., $270,000.
Damico, Gabriel A. and Katherine to Somasundaram, Saravanan and Rajendran, Ramya, 1576 N. 208th St., $310,000.
Zach, Teri L. to Silverberg, Carly, 2906 N. 202nd St., $227,500.
Landmark Performance Corp. to Svrc LLC, 4307 George Miller Parkway, $78,500.
Hegge, Brett and Amanda to Ambrose, Ben and Whitney, 5808 S. 239th St., $680,000.
Five Fountains LLC to Dre Holdings LLC, 19111 Western Ave., $60,000.
68064
Flatwater Lake LLC to Archistructure LLC, 6008 N. 280th Circle, $135,000.
Burd, Timothy A. and Michelle F. to Lippincott, Matthew C., 6013 N. 294th Circle, $285,000.
Pbk Valley LLC to Tdz Properties LLC, 28550 W. Meigs St., $25,000.
Pbk Valley LLC to Tdz Properties LLC, 5408 N. 284th Circle, $25,000.
Pbk Valley LLC to Tdz Properties LLC, 5504 N. 284th Circle, $25,000.
Sheil, Michael A. and Laurie L. to Zurek, Bruce E. and Alexandria J., 24919 Pawnee Road, $290,000.
68069
Properties Unlimited LLC to Gardiner, Donald L., 2509 River Road Drive, $283,000.
McMurry, Dustin and Megan to Kernan, James and Marie, 111 S. 243rd St., $94,500.
68102
Steven L. Thiesfeld Trust and Thiesfeld, Steven L., trustee, to Cynthia A. Graham Rev Living Trust, 105 S. 9th St. 501, $410,000.
Bruckner, Daniel J. and Lori to Heim, Douglas L. and Judy Ann, 105 S. 9th St. 705, $355,000.
68104
Jones, Daniel R. and Kylee to Hill, Dennis, 2527 N. 48th St., $125,000.
Millennium Homes Inc. to Mueller, Leslie E., 2348 N. 64th St., $210,000.
Pae, Kyaw and Paw, Tee Moo to Jewett, Danielle, 4535 Spencer St., $140,000.
Williams, Patricia A. to Jackson, Markisha, 5005 Ruggles St., $175,000.
Watson Rei LLC to Welch, James B. and Emily E., 6764 Binney St., $170,000.
Fnt Investments LLC to Rios, Jennifer and Rodrigues, Ruben Pryce, 6022 Spaulding St., $198,500.
Marsh, Christopher A. and Melissa K. to Red Ladder LLC, 3119 N. 49th Ave., $86,000.
Redlinger, Jonathan P. and Fitelly, Devi Boudicca to Polivka, Dalton L., 6762 Spencer St., $157,000.
Davis, Thomas S. and Carissa A. to Gangle, Lola Lynne, 5506 N. 69th St., $145,750.
Say, Klo Kweh and Wah, El L. to Paw, Ko Nee and Myah, Saw Kay, 6335 Parkview Lane, $95,000.
Davis, Jennifer L. and Chad to Ahamo Rental LLC, 5807 Lake St., $135,000.
First Nebraska Bank Trust to Bel Fury Investments Group LLC, 3808 N. 48th St., $72,401.
Dot Property Solutions LLC to Herchenbach, Sydney, 3563 N. 61st St., $136,000.
Reh, Nga and Meh, Neh to Boeck, Charlie and Buttaro, Riley, 4874 Saratoga St., $135,000.
Town, Billy D. and Town, Monte E., personal representative, to Parmer, Lamott and Alisa, 6705 Nebraska Ave., $166,550.
Borowiak, Francis R. and Mary J. to Borowiak, Daniel, 4534 Parker St., $123,023.
Beran, Jane M. to Leos Diner Inc., 2412 N. 50th St., $120,000.
Petersen, Richard Douglas and Makenna to Jacovetti, Tyler and Vaughan, Bailey, 3812 N. 52nd St., $123,600.
68105
Neneman, Matthew John and Tierney Marie to Komasincki, Callie, 2837 S. 33rd St., $242,000.
Kowalewski, Debbie to Refurbysh LLC, 1523 S. 25th St., $78,000.
Koch, Bill and Kelly to Ayres, Tyler Winthrop and Witter, Alexandra, 3611 Frances St., $181,000.
Stanley Janulewicz & Agnes Janulewicz Trust and Janulewicz, Mary, trustee, to Wirt, Andrew D., 2219 S. 43rd St., $115,000.
Kirk, Ahsley Mae and Foyt, Ashley Mae to Lobato, Robert Lee and Wysong, Ashley, 4357 Barker Ave., $240,000.
Duncan, Howard and Jennifer to Heimes, Terry and Lisa, 505 S. 36th Court, $228,000.
Phillis, Dennis E. to Transformation Realty LLC, 3822 Marcy St., $138,000.
68106
Shea, Thomas J. and Chelsey A. to Reynoso, Anahi, 5706 A St., $198,500.
Collis, Jennifer and Lewis, Jennifer M. to FA Properties LLC, 5223 Grover St., $160,000.
Finck, Clayton D. to Cornelsen, Robert John, 2116 S. 62nd St., $181,500.
Vavak, Catherine T. and Saroka, Catherine T. to Pappas, Sarah L. and Christensen, James R. Jr., 6468 William St., $181,000.
Woolery, Gloria Jean and Smith, Gloria Jean to Kehud Royal Estates LLC, 1924 S. 49th Ave., $100,000.
Landon, Christopher M. and Hansen, Kaitlyn E. to Moody, Thomas E., 6221 Oak St., $175,000.
Munoz, Alejandro to Ideal Venture LLC, 3515 S. 50th St., $175,000.
Doering, Todd Charles to Ryan, Thomas M., 1328 S. 52nd Ave., $157,000.
Novotny, Matthew E. to McMickell, Allison H., 4666 Woolworth Ave., $226,000.
McCance, Kent L. and McCance, Karla A., personal representative, to Reed, James V. and Wernick, Paige D., 5212 Pacific St., $173,000.
Real Growth LLC to Blowers, Adam and Elizabeth, 5530 Leavenworth St., $136,000.
Kehud Royal Estates LLC to Tchegninougbo, Brice and Esther, 1924 S. 49th Ave., $123,000.
Verch, C. Joella to Soza, Christian A. Jr. and Soza, Christian A. Sr. Cons, 4820 Spring St., $225,000.
Romaire, Rose M. to Swenson, Bernadette, 3633 S. 51st Ave., $175,000.
68107
Castro Enterprises to Jaimes, Juan Velasquez, 3922 S. 23rd St., $48,413.
Sternad, Joseph T. Jr. to Square 1 Property Solutions LLC, 5042 S. 36th Ave., $75,000.
Bader Construction LLC to Chinchilla, Misael and Virginia, 4311 S. 25th St., $129,000.
Munch, Nicholas J. and Megan to Laufer, Garrett and Tiffani, 4218 Polk St., $212,000.
Andres, Valrie K. to Rivera, Ana Alexandra Arrellano, 2112 W St., $115,000.
Cjm Properties LLC to Stuart, Cameron and Tracy, 4726 S. 17th St., $57,000.
Small Job Handy Corporation to Hawkins, Nichole Irene, 4214 S. 36th St., $145,000.
Sherman Properties Iv LLC to Sherman, Kyle, 1451 Phelps St., $24,000.
Wilson, Patricia M. to Komor, Mary Elizabeth, 1322 Polk St., $101,000.
Godinez, Fernando T. to Espeleta, Haydee, 4529 S. 21st St., $35,900.
Williams, Meridith R. to Fine, Shawn, 5125 S. 39th St., $127,000.
Stevens, Roberta Ann and McCandless, Kathleen Ann, personal representative, to Pipers Plus Company LLC, 4224 S. 17th St., $35,000.
Conley, Michael T. and Sheila D. to Sharp, Adam and Jessica, 2743 Monroe St., $176,500.
68108
Mullen, Bryon John and Bobbie Jo to Transportation Management Group LLC, 1506 Spring St., $84,000.
Zermeno, Livier to Sorto, Pedro, 1905 Deer Park Blvd., $136,000.
Targy Family LLC to Barone, Mary H., 2908 S. 17th St., $60,000.
68110
Prestige Solutions LLC to Qualified Property Solutions LLC, 1463 Lothrop St., $59,500.
Thomas, Diane L. and Glenn to Alvarez, Abraham Hermosillo, 1828 Locust St., $17,500.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Aziagbede, Essivi M. and Abekoue, Komlan T., 3917 N. 17th St., $140,000.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Snell, Tim and Gordon, Martini, 6114 Florence Blvd., $110,000.
68111
Stephen J. Cornett Living Trust and Cornett, Stephen J., trustee, to Paramo, Ismael Espinoza, 3739 N. 44th St., $84,500.
Daves Rentals LLC to Dean, Hilary Erin, 4284 Wirt St., $115,000.
Risley, John to Bowen, Jesse W., 3952 Laurel Ave., $155,000.
Miller Way LLC to Kaiser Investment Properties LLC, 4420 Decatur St., $58,000.
Potter, Collen R. and Lonnie C. Jr. to Brown, Tiffany L., 4203 Grant St., $115,000.
Delezene, Richard L. to Alstrom, Steven L., 5305 N. 36th Ave., $50,000.
Davault, Homer B. to Scmr Properties LLC, 5705 N. 34th St., $36,500.
Egeberg, Roy E. and Marian F. to Never Dull Ventures LLC, 3436 Manderson St., $60,000.
Gail Kinsey Thompson Trust and Thompson, Gail Kinsey, trustee, to Janovich, Jim, 5512 N. 37th St., $34,000.
Russell, Larry J. and Felicia G. to Rowell, Tony, 4016 N. 34th Ave., $42,500.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Hill, Javonielle, 5312 N. 44th Ave., $140,000.
Advantage Property Resources LLC to Neese, Logan and Stanley, Justine, 1606 N. 34th St., $82,400.
Rule, Kathryn A. and McQuade, Kathryn A. to Steven J. McQuade Sup Needs Trust and Hutson, Brigid M., trustee, 4339 Larimore Ave., $20,000.
68112
Hicks, Jeffrey S. and Angela J. to Lewis, Tylynda, 3980 Read St., $150,000.
Hayden, Marty G. and Angela K. to Flores, Elias, 2555 Titus Ave., $120,000.
Daniels, Michael A. and Vandercoy, Jessica to Wells, Richard J. and Sherman, Melissa, 3904 Young St., $124,000.
Royce, Deborah J. to Best Price Homebuyers LLC, 3659 Ernst St., $90,000.
Wade, Patricia and Hall, Patricia to Simpson, Erin J., 2437 Bauman Ave., $42,500.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Guzman, Myrna Garcia, 2421 Ida St., $117,000.
Scott, Amy L. and Willer, Amy to Vogtman, David Ronald and Lacy Kay, 3835 Ponca Road, $1,900,000.
68114
Konig, Melissa D. to Konig, Melissa D. and Stutzman, Kenneth L., 8305 Bowie Drive, $59,450.
Gerkin, Victoria C. and Bunkowski, Ryan A. to Ballan, Scot J. and Brandi M., 1220 N. 87th St., $229,000.
Hanselman Family Wealth Preservation Trust and Neal, Brenda M., trustee, to McElroy, Amber and Neil, 9219 Meadow Drive, $190,000.
James L. Steiner Trust and Smith, Judith C., trustee, to Evans, Raymond M. and Susan M., 9507 Parker St., $165,000.
Barlowe, William D. and Deborah D. to Pace, Ryan, 9958 Essex Drive, $330,000.
McIntyre, Kevin M. and Kathryn E. to Hua Yong Inc., 7851 Dewey Circle, $190,000.
Tokheim, James to Tokheim, James and Camenzind, Karen, 825 N. 77th St., $73,000.
Lycan, Todd K. to Dunamis Investment Group LLC, 1602 N. 84th St., $170,000.
68116
McNellis, James L. Jr. and Keri A. to Bhatta, Lok Raj, 4909 N. 169th St., $215,000.
Lane Building Corp. to Marengo, Delette, 2502 N. 167th St., $320,000.
Tajdini, Abbas to Real Growth LLC, 15257 Wirt St., $153,500.
Willis & Joyce Vieux Revocable Trust and Sutherland, Linda Joyce, trustee, to Muller, Thomas and Diane, 5057 N. 152nd Ave., $260,000.
Conley, Boyd D. and Kandi E. to Raabe, Joyce H. and Larry V., 2107 N. 170th St., $335,000.
Lane Building Corp. to Landon, Christopher M. and Hansen, Kaitlyn E., 2901 N. 167th Circle, $361,950.
Bell, Brenda K. to Bell, Bryce and Peck, Lauren, 17220 Spaulding St., $182,000.
Krahn, Tyler G. and Shanna M. to Cowger, Alec, 14619 Saratoga St., $210,000.
Eckert, Kyle D. and Kelsey M. to Mitchell, John A., 2910 N. 152nd St., $247,000.
Johnson, Travis and Julie to Newman, Leona L., 17013 Sprague St., $210,000.
Ostrand, Jennifer R. and Jensen, Jennifer R. to Rader, Zachary Charles and Morgan E., 14808 Sprague St., $274,000.
Carusi, Paul E. to Tippery, Raquel and Banda, Salma, 14504 Patrick Ave., $318,000.
Nguyen, Tuoi Thi and William Bao to Lawton, Nathaniel and Jill, 2910 N. 171st Ave., $395,000.
Lane Building Corp. to O’Doherty, Lacy L. and William, 16553 Locust St., $439,659.
Struyk, Benjamin J. and Jennifer to Rolf, David, 4601 N. 160th St., $230,000.
Schmith, Nicholas J. and Anne L. to Three Vines LLC, 16326 Manderson St., $205,000.
Castro, Patricia to Blevins, Thomas A. and Wallis, Susan D., 5608 N. 151st St., $290,000.
68117
Donahue, John P. III and Nona to Ayala, Marlene Guadalupe, 4522 Madison St., $190,000.
Gonzalez, Catherine Adiela Giraldo to Martinez, Mildred G. Bernal, 6121 Buckingham Ave., $123,000.
Cheloha, Charles L. and Cheloha, Don, personal representative, to Temme, Joe Jr., 5214 Southern Manor Drive, $107,500.
68118
Diamond, Jaime L. and Matthew S. to Hawrelok, Michael D., 15703 Decatur St., $245,000.
68122
Dinslage, Kyle and Savannah to Prescott, John A. and Leigh S., 10613 Baker St., $236,500.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Starks, Rebekah L. and Marvin C. Sr., 7818 N. 81st St., $270,600.
Fleuren, Dalton A. to Ouro-Koura, Koumoyi and Latifa, 9011 Hanover St., $211,000.
Burns, Cullen and Nicole to Benedict, Carolyn L. and Fisher, Scott J. Sr., 7168 N. 81st Place, $170,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Burr, Nicholas C. and Chelsea L., 7903 N. 81st St., $247,130.
Barclay, Alison and McKie, Alison to Potocki, Lynn and Brittain, Roseann, 8916 Wyoming St., $255,000.
68124
Az Sutton Place LLC to 7215 Ontario Holdings LLC, 7215 Ontario St., $1,700,000.
Daniel W. & Dorothy A. Flannigan Living Trust and Flannigan, Daniel W., trustee, to MacBride, Patrick and Diekman, Elizabeth, 2230 S. 88th St., $339,995.
Strunc Properties LLC to Hines, Austin M. and Pierce, Kelsey N., 3134 S. 102nd St., $270,000.
Leonovicz, David J. and Cynthia Leann to Lacrosse-Janousek, Lisa M., 3618 S. 75th St., $262,500.
Nelsen, Caroline Elizabeth to Frutos, Ashley S., 2818 S. 102nd St., $368,000.
Lar-Rent LLC to Klassen, Robert Jr. and Ryan, Alexis, 8106 Grover St., $164,500.
H & S Partnership Llp to Soria, Joe Anthony Sr. and Jessica Kristine, 3318 S. 90th Ave., $173,500.
Myers, Allen and Patricia to Myers, Allen Louis Jr., 9803 Woolworth Ave., $250,000.
Hays, Bret A. and Cassandra L. to Mathews, Christopher and Heffernan, Suzanne, 10417 Rockbrook Road, $425,000.
68127
Heartland Financial Estates LLC to Beam Properties LLC, 4738 S. 77th Ave., $230,000.
Traylor, Rose M. to Roberts, Nicholas R., 9930 Orchard Circle, $162,500.
Hambel, Kevin M. to Morgan-Girgis, Amgad F. and Youssef-Morgan, Carolyn M., 8017 Wildewood Drive, $162,500.
Patocka, Brandon O. and Laura J. to Bunce, Jessica A., 7733 Park Lane, $187,700.
Gibilisco, Mary K. to Pudenz, Ashlyn, 5711 S. 91st St., $180,000.
Kosiski, Trisha to Boyer, Corey and Schroeder, Jacqueline, 4732 S. 81st St., $450,000.
Anzalone, James R. and Jessica to Awwad, Yousef, 5016 S. 92nd St., $200,000.
68130
Peterson, Kraig D. and Mehaffy, Stacy to Kloppenborg, Jeffrey and Michelle, 1219 S. 166th St., $230,000.
Ambrose, Ben and Whitney to Chalkley, Jeffrey A. and Jennifer A., 18723 Hansen St., $460,000.
Adams, John E. and Bonnie J. to Wiese, Lesli and Leslie Ann, 2227 S. 179th St., $330,000.
Morrison, Glenn G. Jr. and Linda C. to Helms, Vicki Elaine, 3059 S. 160th Place, $200,000.
Sears, Todd and Brenna to Miles, Robert E. and Marcea L., 3315 S. 185th Ave., $565,000.
William C. Livingston Trust dated Aug. 2, 2000, and Livingston, William C., trustee, to Drucker, Abby and Steve, 18416 Poppleton Circle, $735,000.
Ronald B. Roots Family Trust and Kluver, Douglas D., trustee, to Yin, Charles T., 2428 S. 182nd Circle, $60,000.
Jones, Christopher F. and Ashlee D. to Went, Trevor and Nola, 2023 S. 164th Ave., $207,500.
68131
Mike, Dana Ryan to Whiteley, Kelsey, 3031 Lafayette Ave., $160,000.
Hernandez, Carlos and Munoz, Veronica to Bedell, Benjamin, 3411 Cass St., $115,000.
Miyashiro, Gary Y. and Sydney-Ann L. to Engebretson, Molly, 1028 N. 33rd St., $155,000.
68132
O&H Properties Inc. to Boyce, Kaitlyn, 6915 Lafayette Ave., $128,000.
Gramercy Homes LLC to Gander Co Design+Build LLC, 4926 Hamilton St., $115,000.
Shea, Leigh Elizabeth and Dillon Conor to Sturdivant-Wilson, Kenley D. and Jara B., 431 N. 61st St., $395,000.
Schnatz, Nevada W. and Amanda L. to Walton, Christina, 4833 Farnam St., $248,000.
Olsen, Amanda and Caffrey, Amanda to Mike, Dana Ryan, 304 S. 50th St., $275,000.
68134
Russo, Dan to Sas Properties LLC, 4316 Parkview Drive, $164,000.
Siebrandt, Steven and Kristina to Carlson, Jacob and Chelsea, 9525 Binney St., $295,000.
Matis, Corey M. and Michelle L. to Keeley, Tyler and Kristen, 6310 N. 104th St., $315,000.
Bader LLC to Mir, Abdul Fatah, 4635 N. 83rd Avenue Circle, $120,000.
Bmo Harris to Adair 0580, 8505 Wirt St., $280,200.
Perry, Thomas P. and Sheila M. to Mistry, Satyam, 8512 Templeton Drive, $135,000.
68135
Stroud, Thomas W. and Donna M. to Sqc LLC, 19106 L St., $224,000.
Lane Building Corporation to Brinkman, Michelle, 19923 Polk St., $304,195.
Fiala, Thomas J. and Sylvia to Tyser, Robert, 6126 S. 190th Terrace, $232,000.
Drew, Gary H. and Begley, David D. Sa to Owen, Courtney A. and George W. III, 18505 Cinnamon St., $360,000.
Laube, Howard A. and Angela L. to Nadinakanthan, Balaji and Ravichandran, Charulatha, 4318 S. 198th St., $350,250.
Mauk, Joshua W. and Mixan, Christine R. to Obermeyer, Joshua and Cherise, 6011 S. 182nd Ave., $432,000.
Albee, David and Mary Jane to Bennett, Sarah, 6719 S. 163rd St., $300,000.
Klingemann, Collin Spencer and Christina Renee to Aneja, Ishroop and Ramanpreet K., 5422 S. 190th St., $210,000.
Bernice L. Renken Revocable Trust and Renken, Mark E., trustee, to Hamoudi, Khuld and Akeel, 18916 Anne St., $253,000.
Smith, Aaron T. and Jennifer A. to Mason, Evan and Monica, 4833 S. 165th St., $318,000.
Calvary Chapel West Omaha Inc. to 180 Inc., 4428 S. 180th St., $600,000.
68137
Wesner, Jason M. and Sarah Ann to Scheef, Blaise J. W., 14711 Washington St., $280,000.
Markgraf, Bonny M. and Eric J. to Daugherty, Chad and Britney, 14511 S Circle, $227,500.
Lenz, Jill to Hedderman, Mary Ann and Michael, 14742 N St., $192,500.
Sindelar, Ronald G. and Esther M. to Wennstedt, Matt D. and Alexis M., 14009 Ohern St., $140,000.
Riley Family Trust and Ferguson, Patrice M., trustee, to Dietrich, Amy, 13223 Polk St., $235,000.
Champion, Christopher and Jessica to Palermo, Paige, 12148 Sandra Lane, $170,000.
Storm, Christopher J. and Monica R. to McIvor, Joshua and Courtney A., 15218 T St., $225,000.
Richling, Peter L. and Tammy J. to Groenjes, Trevor D. and Heidi J., 14914 H St., $300,000.
Meier, Maggie A. and Oas, Maggie A. to Yaunk, Tony, 14031 Madison Circle, $198,250.
68142
Kloppenborg, Jeffrey R. and Michelle L. to Stevens, Jayde D., 11029 Girard St., $185,000.
68144
Kruse, Jacob and Alexandria to Platt, Megan and Sage, 3718 S. 153rd St., $210,000.
Ortman, Kelsey E. and Patrick to Arbeiter, Matthew C. and Alissa J., 13592 Walnut St., $305,000.
Jensen Kevin D. and Modlin, Jennifer G. to Navarro, Ben and Rivera-Erives, Yanira, 3333 S. 113rd St., $170,000.
Tolley, Caroline M. to Ortman, Patrick and Kelsey, 15206 Castelar Circle, $317,500.
Hautzinger, Joseph P. and Felisha to McGowan, Ian R., 3136 S. 116th Ave., $250,000.
Owens, William F. and Kathy L. to Dunamis Investment Group LLC, 11614 Westwood Lane, $182,000.
Rocket Homebuyers LLC to Lycan, Todd, 2835 S. 146th St., $200,000.
Valda Grinbergs Trust and Grinbergs, Valda, trustee, to Special T. Masonry Inc., 2311 S. 119th Place, $143,100.
Bradley, Jennifer L. to Fletcher, Brian James and Marble, Azaleeya Kimber, 2119 S. 123rd St., $192,000.
Red Ladder LLC to Mejia, Bianca Inani Jinete and Novotny, Matthew, 1335 S. 133rd St., $252,000.
Hall, Benjamin and Larissa to Reiser, Nicholas P. and Maya, 13712 Grover St., $225,500.
John F. Hiller Marital Trust and Linda M. Hiller Living Trust to Hiller, Jacob Francis and Lindsey Blair, 15573 Walnut Circle, $250,000.
Anania, Joseph M. and Leah A. to Bader Construction LLC, 1220 S. 120 Pa 103, $83,000.
68154
Michael and Patricia Maranell Family Revocable Trust and Maranell, Michael L., trustee, to Parks, Nicole, 1218 N. 146th Place, $207,000.
McSweeney, Julie and Thomas D. to 13819 Family Home LLC, 13819 Cuming St., $1,720,000.
Lynne S. Prout Revocable Trust and Prout, Lynne S., trustee, to Klein, Arnold J. and Vos, Ann K., 10945 Marcy Place, $180,000.
Wade, Kathleen M. to Lehman, Grant, 809 N. 122nd St., $125,000.
Tompkins, Elizabeth A. and Andreasen, Elizabeth A. to Scherbarth, Bryan G. and Jessica N., 716 N. 155th St., $270,000.
Paulsen, Teresa A. to Sepich, Cory and Moreland, Kathryn, 1711 N. 127th St., $516,000.
68164
Sharp, Florence H. and Sharp, Robert A., personal representative, to Britt, Austin M., 5123 N. 140th St., $275,000.
Coldiron, Nathaniel J. and Ciara M. to Appelgate, Emily, 2623 N. 122nd Circle, $225,000.
Thomas, Walker R. to Bradley, Chelsea and Brent, 5413 N. 126th Ave., $225,000.
Bauermeister, Kirk D. and Jennifer D. to Klocke, Jordan, 11409 Bauman Circle, $190,000.
Gloria E. Larsen Revocable Trust and Larsen, Gloria E., trustee, to 100 Year Homes Inc., 13540 Miami St., $140,000.
Parde, Michael D. and Mollie E. to Step Stone Acquisitions LLC, 12971 Browne Circle, $190,000.
Parde, Michael D. and Mollie E. to Step Stone Acquisitions LLC, 12975 Browne Circle, $195,000.
Schultz, Benjamin A. to Anderson, Alexandria, 10915 Martin Ave., $215,500.
Tubrick, Patrick and Kumiko to Mann, Phil III and Taelyr, 2523 N. 121st Circle, $215,000.
Patterson, Robert M. and Wendy E. to Richter, Heather and Mark, 4821 N. 126th Ave., $192,000.
Krumland, Gary E. and De Ette M. to Saldana, Ana Alejandra Angel and Reyes, Luis A. Cisneros, 6607 N. 119th Ave., $205,000.
Sarpy County property transfers
68005
Agustin, Jayson to Johnston, Bernard and Fowler, Sharon, 602 Nob Hill Terrace, $187,000.
Vargas Perez, Noel to Andrew Workshops LLC, 209 Industrial Drive, $165,000.
Goble, Michael W. and Clara to Hotchkiss, Todd Steven and Brittany Ann Carrier, 216 Bellevue Blvd. North, $252,000.
Sears, William R. to Garcia Guzman, Victor and Cabrera, Brenda, 1107 Somerset Drive, $210,000.
HBI LLC to Syndicate Properties LLC, 2008 Harlan Drive, $155,000.
Hotchkiss, Todd S. and Brittany Ann Carrier to Aguirre Ayon, Gabriel and Montenegro, Nancy Margarita, 2611 Sidney St., $175,000.
Franklin, Jayson Warren to Rolfes, Michael J. and Susan S., 907 Wolf Lane, $237,000.
Stone, Dennis C. and Davis Stone, Karen M. to Kinchler, Patrick Joseph IV and Anna Marie, 508 Jinnings Drive, $210,000.
Flores, Alberto Ray and Corina Palomino to Novotny, Randall J. and Dianna J., 1702 Betz Road, $250,000.
Jarvis, Larry Nathaniel to Horak, Evan J., 1913 S. Winnie Drive Unite 5, $100,000.
Spudich, James J. and Kathleen J. to Crawford, Joshua, 1704th Avery Road, $225,000.
68028
Charleston Homes LLC to Rivera, Felix and Palou, Osmarie Marquez, 16872 Samantha Road, $295,000.
Sutej, Benjamin D. and Emily M. to Chau, Anh and Phuoc, 11212 Morgan Circle, $304,000.
Hartman, John and Erin to Pickrel, Aaron D. and Sheila A., 19637 Chandler St., $395,000.
Gablenz, Daniel F. to Moultroup, Shane and Amanda, 12179 S. 217th Ave., $270,000.
Dhiman, Namita and Karnatak Rajendra, Kumar to Bisenius, James Peter and Amy Jo, 19808 Bellbrook Blvd., $320,000.
Petersen, Ryan and Jamie to Rosemeyer, Sara M., 20501 Frances St., $230,000.
Newport Homes LLC to Story, Jeffrey C. and Kathleen J., 7819 S. 197th Ave., $323,000.
Hascall, Kyle J. and Jennifer A. to Charvat, Mallory K., 11739 S. 210th, $230,000.
Pace & Lee LLC to Petr, Lynda J., 11303 S. 213th Circle, $250,000.
Teut, Myron L. and Sheri J. to Warren, Sarah K., 321 Sherwood Circle, $265,000.
Warren, Sarah K. to Wurtele, Timothy Craig Jr., 425 W. Plains Road, $196,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Sharp, Megan Marie and Gritz, Michael Robert, 4923 Leawood Circle, $339,000.
Hall, Todd A. and Lyndsi F. to Lohnes, Denver, 21306 Buchanan Parkway, $265,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Voss, Ryan M. and Michelle J., 16875 Samantha Road, $328,000.
68046
Davis, Cody and Nicole to Villarreal, Cody E. and Kristen A., 1103 Roland Drive, $350,000.
Tellez, Jorge and Heather to Kimbril, Kristi and Samuel, 11163 Prospect St., $335,000.
Stevenson, Stephanie L. to Williams, Rosemary C., 1008 Timberline Drive, $225,000.
Ashbury Hills Development LLC to Belt Construction Company Inc., 11554 S. 119th Circle, $126,000.
Sherwood Homes Inc. to Lizalek, Jason and Emily Ann, 10204 S. 103rd St., $381,000.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to McClintick, Travis L. and Kimberly J., 10451 S. 102nd St., $374,000.
Little, Brayden E. to Plendl, Shawna and Alexander, 307 Fort St., $225,000.
Ashbury Hills Development LLC to Belt Construction Company Inc., 11551 S. 119th Circle, $126,000.
Ashbury Hills Development LLC to Belt Construction Company Inc., 11558 S. 119th Circle, $126,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Kellogg, Ryan P. and Teresa A., 10418 S. 111th St., $326,000.
Gentile, Timothy and Kathleen I. to Sears, Todd and Brenna, 2370 Placid Lake Drive, $390,000.
Roth, Barbara C, trustee, and Roth, Robert L., trustee, Barbara C. Roth Trust to Roth, Stefani M., 110 E. 7th St., $150,000.
Nelson, Chenaniah E. and Joselyn M. to Lawton, Katiejo C., 811 Kendel Drive, $210,000.
Patrick, Ricky and Shirley to Rosa, Carlos and Tamara, 1107 Roland Drive, $355,000.
Wonders, Robert J. and Pamela J. to Mason, Sandra L., 310 Windsor Drive, $210,000.
Hanke, Patricia M., successor trustee, and Kenneth J. Janak Sr. Trust to Koch, Curtis R. and Jessica K., 1106 Laramie Circle, $230,000.
Proline Custom Homes Inc. to Whitaker, Brandon I. and Daquisha M., 11057 Port Royal Drive, $396,000.
Torson, Michael J. and Emmy J. to Graham, Lesley E., 811 Lake Vista Drive, $230,000.
Sherwood Homes Inc. to Oddo, John and Susan, 11458 Cooper St., $415,000.
Deeds, Alexander and Christensen, Sara to McLaughlin, Michael T. and Jenni, 10515 S. 110th St., $340,000.
Bolt, Calvin Taylor and Brittni to Mobley, James, 719 Donegal Drive, $266,000.
68059
Charleston Homes LLC to Zimmerman, Kristy and Chad, 715 N. 11th Circle, $317,000.
Fitzgerald, Jessica, personal representative, and Cynthia J. Koehlmoos Estate to Meyer, 68113 Lindsay and Golden, Spencer, 593 Elm St., $210,000.
68123
Mort, Joshua T. and Kimberly to K. & M. Homes Inc., 14514 S. 29th Circle, $175,000.
Madej, Diana Y., trustee, and Madej Family Revocable Trust to Walton, Charles J. and Joanne L., 2923 Lynnwood Drive, $243,000.
Bryant, Christy J. to Welsch, Tyler J., 2905 Daniell Circle, $247,000.
Thompson, James and Sheri to Barbary, Kevin, 14203 Kelly Drive, $272,000.
Turner, Mell A. and Michael to Smith, William H. and Vinita L., 14910 Chateau St., $213,000.
Fenger, George A. and Kathleen M. to Wachner, Barbara and Trent, 2316 Platte River Drive, $350,000.
Lauterbach, Robert G. and Karie M. to Persson, Ashley and Wade, 14217 S. 22nd St., $330,000.
Annalora, Christopher S. to Adams, Lindsey and Brian, 14906 Bordeaux Ave., $218,000.
Lintz, Cory and Anna to Chavis, Joe N. III and Araelle L., 13713 Kelly Drive, $291,000.
Bailey, Aaron and Colby to Willcox, Dustin, 12705 Forestdale Drive, $250,000.
Release Inc. fka Release Ministries Inc. to Bland, Jonathan and Sierra, 3506 Lynnwood Drive, $190,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Roberts, Jeremy J. and Carrie D., 14307 S. 19th Circle, $329,000.
McLean, Timothy J. and Kimberly M. to Patrick, Amy M. and Lichty, Jason W., 12804 S. 38th St., $220,000.
Morris, Daniel and Natasha to McNeely, Catherine M. and Escovedo, Christopher T., 11668 Quail Drive, $325,000.
68128
Bauer, Michael J. and Janice M. to Shanmugam, Lakshman and Kimberly, 9905 Emiline St., $415,000.
Pullen Family Partners Ltd to Viking Painting Properties LLC, 10905 Harrison St., $1,579,000.
Dunn, John R. Jr. and Barbara C. to Newton, Jacob and Peralta Amador, Ally, 6729 Aspen St., $230,000.
Briley, Adam and Stacey to Strong, Christopher J. and Charlene C., 7711 Park View Blvd., $155,000.
Ryan, Steven J. and Carey S. to Darling, Darrell L. and Patricia D. and Darling, Daniel R. and Joslyn J., 7525 S. 87th St., $164,000.
Woolard, Jeffrey J. and Gildersleeve, Susan to Kroeger, Tyler James, 8637 Park View Blvd., $188,000.
Sturgis, Paul to Nguyen, Anh and Cao, Tuan, 10429 Cary St., $305,000.
68133
Harrison, Craig R. and Adele A. to Haynes, Adam Thomas, 5807 Hilltop St., $390,000.
Marr, Chester Arthur and Joy Denise to Valdez, Michael and Tara, 8706 S. 66th Ave., $290,000.
Dimmitt, Raymon D. and Amanda M. to Owens, Waylon and Ariane R., 4510 Clearwater Drive, $256,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Sullivan, Michael K. and Stephanie B., 5417 Springview Circle, $400,000.
Hillcrest Development Co LLC to Hce Grand Lodge Re LLC, 6021 Grand Lodge Ave., $16,355,000.
Seaman, Mark D., trustee, and Seaman, Shirley M., trustee, Mark D. & Shirley M. Seaman Living Trust to Piechota, Joseph and Sandra, 1811 Aberdeen Drive, $280,000.
Bishop, Christopher R. and Andrea M. to Lewandowski, Thomas and Kristyn, 224 Allison Ave., $400,000.
McNeely, Catherine M. to Cannady, Joseph and Selzler, Kaitlyn, 19196 Franklin Drive, $298,000.
Norton, Jonathen S. and Heather M. to Santana, Juan and Gina, 4622 Brook St., $260,000.
68136
Sturgis, Robert S., co-trustee, and Sturgis, Amy J., co-trustee, Robert S. & Amy J. Sturgis Revocable Trust to Krajicek, Callie, 16543 Willow St., $260,000.
Thi Properties LLC to Schmith, Nicholas J. and Anne L., 18404 Greenleaf St., $410,000.
Owen, George W. III and Courtney A. to Foster, Jayci and Jacob, 14804 Willow Circle Drive, $225,000.
Ellenberger, Zachary M. and Mikayla M. to Ahrens, James and Ana, 18912 Redmond St., $300,000.
Jorgensen. Brent E. and Claudia L. to Walling, Camren and Montanna, 9813 S. 173rd Ave., $375,000.
Hbc Homes Inc. to Pagel, Cody and Claar, Kelsey, 10317 S. 188th St., $437,000.
Bland, Michael L. to Hoefener, Heath and Breianna, 17845 Lillian St., $205,000.
Proksel, Joshua L. and Valerie E. to Shrestha, Suresh and Ranjita, 8507 S. 165th St., $286,000.
Hirchert, Laura E. and Todd to Sqc LLC, 17802 Olive St., $212,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hilliges, Richard J. and Bethany M., 17624 Palisades Drive, $343,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Sturgeon, Brian C. and Nicole R., 9307 S. 179th St., $291,000.
Hildy Construction Inc. to Anderson, Janet Johnston, 11029 S. 175th Ave., $428,000.
Farrell, Michael J. and Paige E. to Richardson, Mark D. and Carla F., 10509 S. 176th St., $425,000.
Dauner, Daniel F., trustee, and Dauner, Kathleen L., trustee, Daniel F. & Kathleen Dauner L. Revocable Living Trust to Collins, William F. Jr. and Mary M., 10110 S. 179th St., $329,000.
Cernik, Phyllis J. to Dauner, Daniel and Kathleen, 10017 S. 177th St., $380,000.
River Oaks Development LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7712 S. 185th St., $29,000.
Naseath, Jonathan and Amy to Matis, Corey M. and Michelle L., 10109 S. 173rd Circle, $407,000.
68138
Svendsen, Ronald S. and Connie A. to Dunamis Investment Group LLC, 14006 Lisa St., $185,000.
Nelsen Properties I. LLC to Tow, Gary G. III and Novotny, Alexandria M., 13512 Redwood St., $209,000.
Gliwa, Jeremy S. to Wilburn, James and Laura, 14006 Jennifer Road, $185,000.
Guilfoyle, Gayle M. to Brasch Properties LLC, 14609 Borman St., $175,000.
Brisco, Devin W. and Justina L. to Osterloh, Christopher and Elizabeth, 15442 Briar St., $297,000.
Storm, Anthony and Megan to Schroeder, Jeffrey Michael and Annalee Marlene, 14703 Gertrude St., $187,000.
Moultroup, Shane L. and Amanda D. to Richter, Sarah, 15111 Greene Ave., $195,000.
Walling, Camren and Montanna to Fenner, Anthony and Molly, 15312 Greene Ave., $225,000.
Hoeft, Jeremy Alan to Pearson, Kyle G. and Connie S., 13583 Margo St., $245,000.
Founders Ridge LLC to N. P. Dodge Real Estate Sales Inc., 12801 Cooper St., $90,000.
Founders Ridge LLC to N. P. Dodge Real Estate Sales Inc., 12703 Cooper St., $90,000.
Founders Ridge LLC to N. P. Dodge Real Estate Sales Inc., 12712 Slayton St., $90,000.
Founders Ridge LLC to N. P. Dodge Real Estate Sales Inc., 12704 Slayton St., $90,000.
Founders Ridge LLC to N. P. Dodge Real Estate Sales Inc., 12810 Slayton St., $93,000.
Williams, Caleb L. and Courtney A. to Morrison, Andrea K., 14008 Margo St., $275,000.
Watts, Ellie M. to Evans, Joe and Pamela, 14112 Lillian Circle, $245,000.
68147
Schanaman, Reid S. to King, Michael, 3951 High Meadow Lane, $139,000.
Johnson, Clester and Melissa to Victor, John and Kelsey, 2010 Gindy Circle, $308,000.
Pozzi, Elizabeth and Ryan to Hupton, Casey and Jade, 2518 Cornelia St., $198,000.
68157
Whittington, Phillip G. and Michelle R. to Blackwell, Stephen and Stephanie, 8389 S. 64th St., $299,000.
Money, Anthony and Emmy to Mango, David, 7317 S. 50th St., $190,000.
Ramirez, Ernesto and De Reamirez, Blanca Azucena Popoca to Toyne, Debra J. and Nicholas A., 7209 S. 49th Circle, $197,000.