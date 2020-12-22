Residential & Commercial Real Estate Transfers, Dec. 27

Seaman, Mark D., trustee, and Seaman, Shirley M., trustee, Mark D. & Shirley M. Seaman Living Trust to Piechota, Joseph and Sandra, 1811 Aberdeen Drive, $280,000.

Bishop, Christopher R. and Andrea M. to Lewandowski, Thomas and Kristyn, 224 Allison Ave., $400,000.

McNeely, Catherine M. to Cannady, Joseph and Selzler, Kaitlyn, 19196 Franklin Drive, $298,000.

Norton, Jonathen S. and Heather M. to Santana, Juan and Gina, 4622 Brook St., $260,000.

68136

Sturgis, Robert S., co-trustee, and Sturgis, Amy J., co-trustee, Robert S. & Amy J. Sturgis Revocable Trust to Krajicek, Callie, 16543 Willow St., $260,000.

Thi Properties LLC to Schmith, Nicholas J. and Anne L., 18404 Greenleaf St., $410,000.

Owen, George W. III and Courtney A. to Foster, Jayci and Jacob, 14804 Willow Circle Drive, $225,000.

Ellenberger, Zachary M. and Mikayla M. to Ahrens, James and Ana, 18912 Redmond St., $300,000.

Jorgensen. Brent E. and Claudia L. to Walling, Camren and Montanna, 9813 S. 173rd Ave., $375,000.

Hbc Homes Inc. to Pagel, Cody and Claar, Kelsey, 10317 S. 188th St., $437,000.