RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Sutter, Sarah and Todd to Novotny, Nicholas J. and Alyssa R., 8032 N. 172nd St., $312,500.

Mitchell, Robert K. Jr. and Michelle L. to Gottsch, William, 16309 Weber St., $422,500.

Krejci Development LLC to Cardinal Homes LLC, 11065 N. 171st St., $60,000.

Smart Development LLC to Lim Construction LLC, 243 N. Allen St., $45,100.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Khadka, Neeraj and Mousam Pokhrel, 7115 N. 167th Ave., $252,000.

Wilson, Adam and Brunner, Bailey to Infield, Daniel Thomas and Kimberly Ebersole, 17317 Clay St., $355,000.

Showcase Homes Inc. to Dettmer, Zachary W. and Sara J., 17022 Isabella St., $559,900.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Ruffatto, Amanda, 17108 Phoebe St., $306,326.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Burcham, Natalie, 7109 N. 167th Ave., $277,013.

Schneider, Matthew and Jessica to Petersen, Daniel A. and Vanessa L., 8522 N. 168th Ave., $437,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Neary, Brian J. and Katlyn M., 16918 Abigail St., $476,173.

68022

Landmark Performance Corp. to Richard Sandra Clough Rev Tru and Clough, Richard J., trustee, 4001 N. 191st St., $493,305.

Sadowski, William and Kathryn to Staub, Jacob and Emiliane, 1031 Skyline Drive, $345,000.

Tab LLC to Anderson, Devyn Karl and Michel Lea, 21060 Joseph St., $599,000.

Dickinson, Joshua C. and Amy M. to Gutschow, Sarah and Summer, 21106 Shiloh Circle, $825,000.

Tige Development & Design Inc. to Prestige Homes Inc., 21005 Marinda St., $90,000.

Prestige Homes Inc. to Dickinson, Amy, 21005 Marinda St., $780,000.

Coventry Ridge LLC to McCaul Contracting LLC, 6411 S. 207th Avenue Circle, $79,000.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Hildy Construction Inc. and Hildy Homes, 21312 E St., $90,000.

Schroeder, Lois to Sadowski, William James and Kathryn Sue, 1015 Skyline Drive, $340,000.

Abrams, Jonathan and Latasha to Paul, Michael and Nancy, 1305 S. 211th St., $635,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Ravindran, Sarath Kumar and Menon, Keerthana Shyamalavarnan, 5109 N. 180th Ave., $341,028.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hasanbegovic, Esad and Edina, 18050 Camden Ave., $311,297.

Widhalm Custom Homes Inc. to Akins, Thomas and Rebecca, 20453 B St., $72,000.

Dong, Nan and Cones, Brian to Taylor, Brian and Laura Brooke, 580 S. 182nd St., $449,000.

Rolf, Kenneth J. and Lois M. to Ferguson, Samuel L. and Nicole, 3916 N. 208th St., $375,000.

20535 Fort LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 5406 N. 205th St., $70,000.

20535 Fort LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 5503 N. 207th St., $75,000.

Songster, Jeffrey C. and Stephanie to Soliev, Behzod and Sadullaeva, Shirin, 1611 S. 210th St., $625,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Naik, Dhaval K., 4225 S. 213th St., $341,205.

Usher, Tracy and Larson, Tracy to Mueller, Garret M., 20123 Douglas St., $435,000.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Singh, Preetinder and Sharma, Copal, 4808 N. 187th Ave., $383,291.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Rolf, Kenneth J. and Lois M., 4809 N. 189th St., $448,583.

20535 Fort LLC to Greni, Sterling R. and Vivian L., 20643 Laurel Ave., $150,000.

20535 Fort LLC to Paradise Homes Inc., 5406 N. 207th St., $276,000.

Boecker, Justin R. and Danielle C. to So Investments LLC, 20264 Pinkney St., $200,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Pinkelman, Kevin and Cassandra, 4303 S. 213th St., $283,180.

Morrow, Zachary R. to Morris, Douglas and James, Megan, 3512 N. 200th Ave., $255,100.

Kelly Construction Inc. to Dykes, Sheila Donna and Bradley Craig, 18207 Locust St., $680,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Aitha, Suresh K. and Katturi, Sagarika, 20921 Larimore Ave., $365,756.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Ortiz, Sydne Marie and Sergio Carlos Jr., 21104 Monroe St., $378,300.

68064

Bluewater Development Corp. to West, Brett D., 5505 N. 290th Circle, $270,000.

Bluewater Development Corp. to Cutchall Property Management LLC, 6209 N. 295th St., $260,000.

Bluewater Development Corp. to Hansen, Kirk L. and Paula S., 5310 N. 290th Circle, $260,000.

68069

Lewis, Donald R. and Lenora K. to Olin, John R. and Michelle R., 321 Lakehurst Drive, $600,000.

Knight and Day Properties LLC to Garza, Garrison Q. and Durham, Jordan E., 23705 Cedar Drive, $250,000.

68102

Powers, Janis to Connell, Stephanie, 300 S. 16th St. 807, $115,000.

68104

Faulkner, Daniel J. and Clara E. to Sfr3-050 LLC, 5614 Ruggles St., $120,000.

Wertz, Natalie and Pierce, Dustin to McMullen, Brandon and Monique, 5047 Pinkney St., $125,000.

Maher, Terence J. to Rose, Nicholas E., 2329 N. 70th St., $93,000.

Beasley, Jane L. to Langendorfer Properties-Five LLC, 6020 Nebraska Ave., $100,000.

Facelift LLC to Hilgenkamp, Broderick and Olivia, 3532 N. 53rd St., $177,000.

MWJ Fiene Holdings LLC to Bowen, Kent P., 4771 Decatur St., $168,000.

11T Ne LLC to Stutheit, Mike and Jaime, 4709 Burdette St., $64,900.

Kienzler, Randa L. and Renshaw, Randa L. to Matejka Stevens LLC, 4832 Erskine St., $117,000.

Palmisano, Anthony R. and Victoria M. to Keown, Elizabeth, 3341 N. 59th St., $153,500.

Ledesma, Gonzalo and Galindo, Stephanie Diaz to Galindo, Stephanie Diaz, 5906 N. 69th St., $78,850.

Waterman, Roy J. to Guzman, Mark and Sharen, 6316 Spencer St., $123,174.

Didacus Land Holdings LLC to 11T Ne LLC, 6116 Seward St., $19,000.

Wave Investment Team Inc. to Drc Properties LLC, 3224 N. 48th St., $95,000.

Roth, Megan M. to McElwain, Kyle Russell and Lynn Ann, 6607 Franklin St., $140,000.

68105

Thompson, Joann F. to Velander, Donald and Michael, 4102 Marinda St., $195,000.

Goose Remodeling LLC to Hoang, Phuong-Nghi, 3932 Arbor St., $162,000.

Richardson, Gina M. and Holmes, Robert to Chung, Steven, 2604 S. 35th Ave., $187,000.

Bingham, Edward A. Jr. and Myriam to Full Send LLC, 3924 Gold St., $85,000.

Griel, Melvin L. and Wayne D. to Eutsler, Jeremy, 3267 Vinton St., $150,000.

Ella Properties LLC to O'Donnell, Daniel, 2130 S. 38th Ave., $216,000.

68106

Hr17 Design LLC to Barnard, Mackenzie M. and Thomas W., 5624 Jones St., $510,000.

Zawaideh, Ziad Louis and Fida Twal to Muse, Christopher, 3602 S. 66th St., $195,000.

Johnson, Karen K. Foreman to Foreman, Nicholas and Sarah, 5404 Spring St., $65,000.

Link, Theresa and David to Christie, Jacob, 4840 Poppleton Ave., $230,000.

68107

Kurtz, William John and Laura to Homeward Rentals LLC, 6244 S. 39th St., $83,000.

Qualified Property Solutions LLC to FA Properties LLC, 4534 S. 15th St., $58,000.

Soto, Angelina Cruz De and Cruz, Angelina to Marescalco, Frank and Yi, Tara, 2124 F St., $166,700.

Brown, Samuel R. and Pamela L. to Osorio, Miguel, 1114 Miller St., $160,000.

Cano, Elia Cano to Duran, Norma Sayra, 4319 S. 28th St., $180,000.

Rosario, Jay B. III to O-Ne Metro Holdings LLC, 6202 S. 38th St., $90,000.

68108

Vergin, Hildegarde C. and Walker, Johanna, per rep, to Martin, Juan Daniel, 2705 S. 24th St., $102,000.

Code Blue Investors LLC to Heyl & Patulski Investments LLC, 1320 Connell Court, $177,500.

Dreamvesting Properties I. LLC to Haberman, Laura, 1701 S. 15th St., $115,000.

Vip 24th Street Properties LLC and 24th Street Welcome Inn Properties LLC to Community Real Estate Group LLC, 2316 S. 24th St., $1,100,000.

Ola M. Partusch Living Trust and Partusch, Ola M., trustee, to Ron L. Pullen Revocable Trust and Pullen, Ron L., trustee, 718 Pierce St., $129,800.

68110

Spark to Fabric LLC, 2514 N. 24th St., $198,400.

68111

Grant, Annie M. H. and Collins, George A., per rep, to Break Thru Real Estate LLC and New Wave Real Estate LLC, 3509 N. 29th St., $65,000.

Barnes, Johnathan to Mkam LLC, 2702 Crown Point Ave., $60,000.

Brogers Ev LLC to Ocana, Jonathan, 4322 Ohio St., $50,000.

Johnson, Rebecca C. to Jager, Douglas and Angel, 2419 Camden Ave., $118,000.

Sanchez, Margaret F. Mazariegos to Sherrill, Bobbie J., 3030 Larimore Ave., $135,000.

Rogers, Billy W. to Orf, Jennifer, 3512 Fort St., $67,000.

Crk Construction LLC to Valdivieso Construction LLC, 3918 Ohio St., $11,200.

Something Wilson LLC to Jones, Brittany, 5910 N. 39th St., $133,000.

Rayer, William J. and Margaret M. to Vb One LLC, 3047 Stone Ave., $103,000.

Vaughn, Rae and Barbara to Grace Home Solutions LLC, 2862 Pratt St., $40,000.

Thomas Properties I. LLC to Heyl & Patulski Investments LLC, 2616 Pinkney St., $715,500.

Thomas, Cameron H. and Kathleen L. to Heyl & Patulski Investments LLC, 4212 Maple St., $10,500.

Grace Home Solutions LLC to Bautista, Ricardo Carmona, 2862 Pratt St., $70,000.

Real Growth LLC to Duck Investments LLC, 3175 Curtis Ave., $87,750.

Hayes, Ray Jr. to Square 1 Property Soultions LLC, 3601 Erskine St., $50,000.

Paredes, Edith Guadalupe Gonzalez and Favela, Jose M. to Fabela, Jesus L. Hernandez, 3325 Sprague St., $106,000.

Taylor, Gary D. and Carol A. to Mkam LLC, 4377 Laurel Ave., $63,000.

T&B Properties LLC to Miles Mobile Storage LLC, 4104 Lake St., $40,000.

Zas Corp. LLC to Bravo, Alberto Rodriguez and Rivera, Benir Ornelas, 1715 John A. Creighton Blvd., $50,000.

68112

Cesh LLC to Herdlicka, Jalissa L., 7824 N. 36th St., $165,000.

Randall, William Howard and Kee-Randall, Sandra to Sherman, Kathleen A. Hayes, 8114 N. 31st St., $160,000.

68114

Carpenter, Shanna R. and Wolff, Shanna R. to Ramirez, Victor M., 7727 Izard St., $160,000.

Rowan, Katrina M. to Moulton, Hayley, 1804 N. 75th Ave., $199,500.

Mendlik, Ryan P. and Andrea R. to Gartin, Chris and Triba, Samantha, 9937 Harney Parkway S., $680,000.

Norris, Kathryn F. and O'Keefe, Kathryn F. to Ohr, Clara J., 901 S. 88th St., $380,000.

68116

Caron, Christopher R. and Paris M. to Kallivokas, Filippos, 3310 N. 147th Court 2310, $175,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Talam, Sankar, 5605 N. 178th St., $379,319.

Dettmer, Zachary W. and Sara J. to Buckman, Brandon William and Schneider, Meredith Eileen, 17323 Redman Circle, $452,000.

Petersen, Daniel A. and Vanessa L. to Louis, Elionor and Ana, 14922 Fowler Ave., $290,000.

68117

Ernst, Ryan to Legrande, Blaudina, 5606 S. 53rd St., $135,000.

Rivera, Sandor and Bolanos, Leticia Garcia to Seva Rentals LLC, 6010 H St., $120,000.

68118

Hopwood, Todd S. and Kristin M. to Swanson, Megan J. and Rhodes, Landon R., 404 S. 158th Circle, $375,000.

Fish, Katherine and Jebb M. to Stromp, Allison Michele, 1207 N. 156th Ave., $280,500.

68122

Heida, Shaula A. and Jason M. to Chfat, Raad, 9009 Quest St., $215,000.

Johnson, Beverly R. to Quackenbush, Julie, 7759 Wyoming St., $265,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Woods, Andre M. and Emily A., 8424 Young St., $323,905.

H&S Partnership LLP to Bourne, Rj, 7885 Redick Ave., $210,000.

Wonder, Brandon G. to Rose, Natalie L. and Vance, 8903 N. 82nd St., $106,000.

Hermes Properties LLC to Stricklin, Tia, 9122 Weber St., $218,000.

Lopez, Elijah R. and Lindsay P. to Boyatt, Claude E. Jr. and Teri, 8008 Howell St., $207,000.

Parker, David and Juanita to Cooper, Ray E. Jr. and Birch, Regina V., 8317 Potter St., $275,000.

68124

Bolte, Stefanie L. and Paisley, Eric K. to McLean, Scott Philip and Courtney Kiser, 10631 Gold Place, $1,039,000.

Circo, Charles J. Jr. and Michelle R. to Suarez, Jorge L., 3759 S. 78th St., $210,000.

G&R Investment Group LLC to Putnam, Jack, 3013 S. 76th Ave., $195,000.

Turner, Jean M. to Jordan, Ryan Lee, 7502 Valley St., $335,000.

Murphy, James T. and Stephanie J. to Vacek, Christopher and Kathleen, 10701 Frances St., $675,000.

68127

Goodman Group Properties LLC and Holly Goodman Shapiro 1980-A Irrevocable Trust to Harrisburg Square Properties Limited Partnership, 9406 N. Avenue Place, $349,200.

68130

Adams, Susan K. and Dan W. to Unger, Jason and Tina, 2036 S. 194th St., $445,000.

Sage, Michael E. and Candy to Minert, Robert J. and Cora C., 16211 Arbor St., $252,000.

Winn, Michael and Laura to Seemann, Vickie L., 19258 Walnut St., $685,000.

68131

Burdine, Kelly J. and Seth A. to Larsen, Connor, 134 N. 36th St. 3, $104,500.

Roche, Lauren Katherine to Castro, Diego and Kathy, 105 N. 31st Ave., 905, $292,000.

James, Michael D. and Alisa to Dager, James R., 105 N. 31st Ave., 505, $128,000.

Healey, Laura and Richard to Holzapfel, Tom, 120 S. 31st Ave., 5300, $390,000.

Amikam LLC to Welch, William, 3027 Myrtle Ave., $150,000.

Faier, Estelle S. and Faier, Joan S., per rep, to Eaf Properties LLC, 105 N. 38th St., $305,733.

Faier, Estelle S. and Faier, Joan S., per rep, to One-Sixth Properties LLC, 105 N. 38th St., $305,733.

Faier, Estelle S. and Faier, Joan S., per rep, to JSF Properties LLC, 105 N. 38th St., $305,733.

Kler, Jaidev Singh and Singh, Amarpreet to Murphy, Stephanie J. and James T., 120 S. 31st Ave., 5305, $515,000.

68132

Anderson, Charles S. to Anderson, Kendall, 1106 N. 49th St., $19,000.

Rauth, Jenene B. and Herman I. to Anderson, Kendall, 1106 N. 49th St., $57,000.

CFI LLC to Shomaker, Madison Lea-Haber, 6522 Charles St., $158,000.

Vasa, Bradley J. and Myrna J. to Lewandowski, Kayleigh and Vasa, Jacob, 5017 Underwood Ave., 9, $230,000.

McGill, Ryan P. and Ewalt, Joni to P&A McGill Living Trust and McGill, Arhild E., trustee, 4918 Capitol Ave., $500,000.

Kohler, Kevin and Amanda to Partusch, Jacob and Katrina, 138 N. 66th St., $880,000.

Blake, Patricia J. to Sealey, Laurie, 5216 Western Ave., $247,000.

68134

Podany, Delores R. and Podany, Tracy, per rep, to Podany, Tracy Ann, 5617 N. Oaks Blvd., $100,000.

First National Bank of Omaha Trust to Reo Asset Management Co. LLC, 9255 Spaulding St., $117,937.

T&G Brothers LLC to Schaben, Jessica, 4712 N. 107th St., $195,000.

Rose, Vance and Natalie to Wonder, Brandon, 6215 N. 78th Ave., $170,000.

Mays, Dominique and Haley to Watson, Matthew D. and Halee, 7724 Blondo Drive, $185,000.

Polinko Family Revocable Trust and Polinko, Robert W., trustee, to 9508 Maple St LLC, 9508 Maple St., $244,500.

Alvarez, Sergio Gonzalez and Gonzalez, Araceli to Miguel, Jazmin Elizabeth Hesiquio, 7335 Manderson St., $50,000.

Aaron Investments LLC to Ishak, Abu and Kanita, Miska, 10303 Nebraska Ave., $257,000.

68135

Springer, Mark L. and Carole D. to Varner, Jason and Robin, 17316 Orchard Ave., $380,000.

Blohn, Janet S. and Ray, Marilyn, per rep, to Fontes, Martha Celina and Acuna, Adrian, 5042 S. 162nd Ave., $252,000.

Marie Schroeder Real Estate PC to Bonner, Edwin and Megan, 5511 S. 166th St., $373,500.

Ferguson, Samuel and Nicole to Zych Construction LLC, 6321 S. 162nd Ave., $210,000.

Benedict, Delbert R. and Joyce M. to Hopwood, Todd and Kristin, 6111 S. 158th St., $376,001.

Pistillo, John D. and Pistillo, John D. Jr. to Carlin, Brian, 4858 S. 157th St., $200,000.

Davis, Thomas Edward Jr. and Dawn Marie to Haines, Jennifer M., 6329 S. 171st St., $492,500.

Stohs, Darrell G. and Meyer, Janie M. to Zumdohme, Mark R. and Heike, 17824 Englewood Circle, $550,000.

Kloock, Mickelle L. and Zachary D. to Mu, Keli and Liu, Yongge, 18676 W St., $245,000.

68137

Furmanek, Erik A. to Mixayvanh, John S. and Smith, Jordan M., 13739 Z Circle, $245,000.

Victor, Edna E. to Praus, Kay and Kathleen A., 5406 S. 145th St., $185,000.

Birdsall-Scherer, Cassandra and Birdsall, Cassandra to McEvoy, Jake and Wees, Cassidy, 6621 S. 139th Circle, $250,500.

Gommermann, Richard and Marian Jane to Tobin, Daniel, 15135 Adams St., $231,000.

Dewitt, Douglas G. and Kimberly M. to Kelly, Kimberly S., 5612 S. 110th Circle, $44,000.

Dewitt, Kirkland G. to Kelly, Kimberly S., 5612 S. 110th Circle, $44,000.

68142

Spencer, Alaina K. to Ka, Ler and Rit, Paw, 10905 Hanover St., $200,000.

Pearson, Shawn M. and Heather M. to Gurung, Durga Raj and Urmila, 7415 N. 139th Ave., $257,000.

68144

Klemencic, David A. and Leigh E. to Wills, Dylan J. and Zach, Mackenzie B., 13569 Shirley St., $238,000.

Shoemaker, Michael R. and Stephanie A. to Dykes, Kramer, 2617 S. 152nd Circle, $315,000.

Ticknor, Edgar G. Jr. and Haggart, Jennifer L., per rep, to Doumbia, Mohamed Lamine and Heidi Ann, 10937 Olin Ave., $210,920.

Gregory S. Schleisman Family Trust and Schleisman, Thomas W., trustee, to Jen & Derek Real Estate LLC, 13306 A St., $625,000.

68154

Knox Co Development LLC to Corevision Development LLC, 423 S. 116th St., $262,700.

Zimmermann, Jack W. and Lizzie M. to Sakalosky, Mary, 1917 N. 152nd Place, $235,000.

Raksin, Leonid M. and Irina M. to Niangadou, Cheick Oumar, 15505 Windsor Drive, $366,500.

Connie R. Clark Trust and Clark, Connie R., trustee, to Tapscott, Sheila, 718 N. 129th Place, $250,000.

68164

Swallow, Michael S. and Judith A. to Moss, Trevor J., 14069 Ellison Ave., $325,000.

Olson, Ryan R. and Leydi Alejandra to Bean, Brent and Sharkey, Alexis, 11646 Queens Drive, $275,000.

Koehn, Troy N. and Lori A. to Thoendel, Keith and Erin, 4319 N. 143rd St., $388,000.

Harrington, Claudia and Greene-Harrington, Claudia C. to Greteman, Maria, 10923 Fowler Ave., $238,500.

Drazdys, Tammy Joy to Heyl & Patulski Investments LLC, 6337 N. 115th Avenue Circle, $187,500.

Beardsley Irrevocable Trust and Beardsley, Kelly L., trustee, to Lawrence, Angella and Keith, 2615 N. 122nd Circle, $258,000.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Hersey, Doreen A. to Cooper, Mary Jane and Eliot Michael, 610 Louisiane Circle, $310,000.

Battiato, Diane L., successor trustee, and Jacqueline L. Young Living Trust to Potts, Andrew and Fiona M., 807 Hidden Hills Drive, $430,000.

Caniglia, Nancy L. to McEntaffer, Mark and Janet, 2612 Edwards St., $110,000.

Demoss, David D. and Elizabeth C. to Luken, Tanya, 109 Cedar St., $200,000.

Doolin, Stephen M. and Smith Doolin, Chaney M. to Olsen, Susan, 211 Bellevue Blvd. N, $415,000.

68028

192&370 LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, multiple addresses, $1,667,000.

Arrowsmith, Anthony E. and Donna to Rosas, Janet, 225 Glenmore Drive, $195,000.

Hoover, Kolleen and Villwok, Frederick to Buchanan, Ronda and Craig, 12428 S. 217th St., $255,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Villalobos, Robert G. and Davis, Dana L., 12105 S. 204th Ave., $409,000.

Maley, Lance S. and Jennifer S. to Maverick Empires LLC, 17014 Colleen Lane, $350,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Bolisetty, Shyam Dheeraj and Saggam, Shravani, 11310 S. 170th St., $410,000.

68046

Morlan, Hangim, per rep, and Walter R. Joyner Jr. Estate to Grayson, Thomas P., 1129 Oke St., $130,000.

Hobbs, Margaret J., trustee, and John & Margaret Hobbs Revocable Trust to Bland, Chris and Mary, 401 W. Gold Coast Road, $215,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Richarte, George Sheldon and Laraina Lynn, 11151 Slayton St., $371,000.

Vadovski, Terri A., per rep, and Paul J. Vadovski Estate to Aydinli, Tia M. and Timur, 1013 Bryn Mawr Drive, $310,000.

Holley, Shawn F. to Peter, Eric, 2102 Petersen Drive, $375,000.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Mullen, Brian M. and Deanna L., 10509 Cove Hollow Drive, $412,000.

Schroeder, Thomas to Best Price Homebuyers LLC, 802 Fort St., $170,000.

68123

Kubec, Keith and Jessica to Greer, David Burton and Alyssa Reann, 2921 Lynnwood Drive, $280,000.

Hromas, Amy and Steve to Bates, Danni and Adam T., 3203 Mirror Circle, $215,000.

Lewis, Dennis L. and Denise A. to Reyes, Carlos Avelino, 13056 Brookside Drive, $240,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hayes, David and Mary Lynn, 1913 Hummingbird Drive, $342,000.

Brooks, Tamara Renee to Jewett, Rene, 3508 Comstock Ave., $190,000.

Nunley, Supaporn, trustee, and Hardie P. Nunley Revocable Trust to Moda Properties LLC, 3405 Comstock Ave., $150,000.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Roberts, Debra L., 12030 Quail Drive, $377,000.

68128

Black, Audrey L., trustee, and Dunbar, Stacey L., trustee, Hynek Family Irrevoc Living Trust to Shank, Jerome M. and Jean A., 8621 S. 97th Ave., $393,000.

Neesen, Dean and Berryman, Amy to Neesen Investments LLC, 7334 S. 70th St., $103,000.

Norris, Robert E., trustee, and Robert E. Norris Trust to Olsen, Charles and Dineal, 8816 Pine Drive, $215,000.

Wave Investment Team Inc. to Andrade, Ceshiah Galilea Urrutia and Rosales, Jose Jesus Solorio, 7513 Edward Ave., $181,000.

Chris Lake Properties LLC to Bravo, Kimberly Hernandez, 7108 S. 71st Ave., $136,000.

68133

Charleston Homes LLC to Gerdes, Bradley J. and Deanna M., 12952 S. 55th St., $419,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Lopez, Rosario Sergio Ramirez and Rangel, Maria Del Carmen Arana, 4561 Lawnwood Drive, $373,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Jerrard, Paul C. and Cheryl L., 13005 S. 49th St., $383,000.

Wagner, Jarrod D. and Elizabeth N. to Rich, Jennifer C., 612 Ruby Road, $285,000.

Gallagher, Justin and Gammill, Kadi to Decal, Dillon Drew, 4514 Leawood Drive, $420,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to McGuire, Rob and Smith, Krista, 12863 S. 45th Ave., $377,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Garzon, Ana Milena, 12914 S. 45th Ave., $357,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Moore, Lee A., 13503 S. 52nd St., $374,000.

Shadd, Melody and Kyle to Lawrence, Amber D., 5010 Lakeside Drive, $290,000.

68136

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Patil, Sandeep and Jadhav, Avanti, 7602 S. 185th St., $368,000.

Aten, Mary Ann and Patrick K. to Shelbourn, Donald and Brooke, 16210 Greenleaf St., $419,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Combs, Daniel, 18310 Prestwick Circle, $376,000.

Jones, Nathanael J. to Johnson, Dillon and Whitesell, Cassandra B., 19031 Chandler St., $327,000.

Bridgeport Development LLC to Vinton22 LLC, multiple addresses, $343,000.

Pic Capital LLC to Lin, Nigel and Yu, Lingqing, 16125 Willow St., $250,000.

Myers, Kylie and Michael to Phillippe, Bryan and Adrienne, 18823 Rosewood St., $375,000.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Valencia, Carlos and Robin, 11008 S. 186th Ave., $430,000.

Beaudin, Edward J. and Susanna to Sahgal, Sachin, 7914 S. 184th St., $396,000.

68138

Jarzynka, Stacie to Likness, Amanda, 7856 S. 155th Ave., $245,000.

Hallett, Travis L. to Executive Edge Properties LLC, 7011 S. 142nd St., $202,000.

68147

Warren, Jerry L. Jr. to Tkc Chandler LLC, 3421 W. Chandler Road, $110,000.

68157

N2J LLC to Damon, David, 4714 Primrose Lane, $255,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Stevens, Bridgette and Jeffrey, 6417 Centennial Road, $359,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Kolluri, Sreekanth, 6411 Kyla Drive, $371,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Cohen, Andrew J. and Linker, Mary Leslie, 6407 Kyla Drive, $366,000.