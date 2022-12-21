RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Sherwood Homes Inc. to Wells, Troy A. and Kelly D., 17102 Potter St., $495,000.

Halliburton, Jeremy M. and Alexandria M. to Hubert, Brock and Hagrman, Emma, 15206 Vane St., $510,000.

Secord Investments LLC to Peters, Travis and Stacey, 16365 Mormon St., $365,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Barnett, Benjamin L. and Eejima, Megan M., 7101 N. 163rd St., $466,749.

D.R. Horton - Nebraska LLC to Andersen, Wayne L. and Judith A., 7431 N. 175th Circle, $373,990.

Ledesma, Derik and Lindsay to Mellon, Sarah and Brian A., 10310 Rosewater Parkway, $390,000.

Hrc Anchor View LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 17633 Scott St., $94,950.

Trademark Homes Inc. to Walsh, Jena S. and Lucas V., 10908 N. 171st St., $535,164.

Bodammer, Carylyn to Hayes, Cynthia, 14468 Leeman St., $237,500.

Charleston Homes LLC to Witte, Beau G. and Jaelyn M., 8014 N. 167th Ave., $363,100.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to McCray, Harold, 16309 Vane St., $394,388.

68022

Delores A. Grimm Trust and Molck, Barbara, trustee, to Ensor, Bret, 3418 N. 207th Ave., $226,000.

Byrne, Erin P. to Bouc, Avory D., 4426 S. 220th St., $750,000.

Erion, Matthew and Katherine Marie to Pane, Charles J., 23608 Hampton Road, $217,000.

Coventry Ridge LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 20954 Polk St., $79,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Valenzuela, Esai and Chenelle M., 6022 S. 212th St., $472,078.

Karen E. Madden Living Trust and Madden, Karen E., trustee, to Busskohl, Eric and Phillips, Korin, 18228 Jones St., $475,000.

Steier, James M. Jr. and Nancy J. to Johnston, Sandra K. and Folkers, Mitch J., 3015 N. 184th St., $540,000.

Vuagniaux, Daniel L. and Jovita to Tredway, Miriam and Eugene III, 21023 Arbor Court, $509,900.

Russell, Thomas Joseph II and Brittany Ann to Junior, Daniel and Kandi, 725 S. 205th St., $539,000.

Heinrich, Lesley C. to Jahn, Emma R., 20055 Hopper St., $250,000.

Otcowner LLC to Swp II LLC, 1717 N. 205th St., $1,323,217.

Richland Homes LLC to Kamireddy, Bala Krishna Reddy and Sujatha, 4505 S. 215th Ave., $414,362.

Jbeb LLC to Wilwerding Contracting Inc., 21948 Rustic Ridge Road, $599,900.

Richland Homes LLC to Kanamuri, Jitendra Varma and Leela Venkata Usha Bharathi, 4317 S. 213th Terrace, $387,180.

Rose Creek Homes LLC to Moody, Brett and Cunningham, Amanda, 2703 N. 182nd Ave., $619,000.

Wegner, Chad M. and Rachelle C. to Gribben, Paul F., 20909 William St., $637,500.

Morfeld, Toni Lynn to Neisius, Matthew and Courtney, 902 Elk Ridge Drive, $665,000.

Bibb, Marian L. to Elite Nebraska PC, 3220 S. 217th St., $722,000.

Geer, Skylar and Hilary to Brown, Daniel A. and Sarah L., 20922 Fowler Ave., $440,000.

Zych Construction LLC to Anderson, Ivan and Hemmerling, Kimberly, 20701 Hartman Ave., $617,964.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Poudel, Bikash Raj and Arpana Sapkota, 5819 N. 181st St., $354,227.

Richland Homes LLC to Hayden, Andrew Paul and McKayla Dawn, 21313 H St., $397,580.

Showcase Homes Inc. to Tierney, Lucas and Jaimie, 20616 Ellison Ave., $654,900.

Gusse, Mark D. and Rachel A. to Gusse, Joshua C. and Emily K., 3210 N. 205th St., $195,000.

Coventry Ridge LLC to CW Homes Inc., 6515 S. 207th Ave., $84,000.

Sherwood Homes Inc. to Chen, Yuzhou, 21819 G St., $553,315.

68064

Doherty, Leonard W. Jr. and Denise L. to Livesay, Alexander and Bell, Lindsey, 116 E. Vass St., $165,000.

68069

Scheckler, Robert and Debra to Matteo, Donovan and Mackenzie, 23420 Agee Lane, $307,000.

Smith, Michael A. and Ratigan, Dennis P. Gd to Parker, Zachary, 510 Washington St., $131,000.

68102

Rmr Property Group LLC to Mbre Holdings LLC, 300 S. 16th St. 905, $170,000.

Smith, Stacia A. and Marjorie A. to Garcia, Javier, 444 Riverfront Pa 306, $340,000.

68104

Simmons, David M. and Myrian R. to Gandhi, Nikhil, 3701 N. 63rd St., $221,300.

Leas, Kirsten and Hoeft, Benjamin to Venuto, Chauncey and Katie, 6515 Binney St., $173,000.

Hendricks, Alan D. and Jodi to Cash Realty Solutions LLC, 6040 Binney St., $102,500.

Smith, Hannah to Geschwender, Alan and Kelly, 5624 N. 63rd St., $215,000.

Bohac, Linsey S. and Marshall, Adam to Bohac, Linsey S., 6914 Pinkney St., $58,000.

Butler, Jarodd M. to Link, Jennifer Megan, 7068 Spencer St., $127,550.

Lej Enterprises LLC to Zhouse Investmentz LLC, 3532 N. 55th St., $115,000.

Dornbusch, Shawn M. and Ashley to Medcalf, Molly andKyle, 5556 Decatur St., $265,000.

Harris, Wayne and Baker, Renee to Perry-Goodloe, Angela R., 5524 Ellison Ave., $99,800.

Mpk Homes LLC to Men of Honor LLC, 2810 N. 70th St., $60,000.

Men of Honor LLC to Dynamic Properties LLC, 2810 N. 70th St., $85,000.

Swallow, Adam and Piller, Kaely Marie Gloria to Gustafson, Michelle R. and Bryan S., 6015 Sprague St., $164,500.

Shandell, Diane L. and Howard to Hallas, Casey, 4724 Burdette St., $120,000.

Project Houseworks to Keir, Rawda E., 6312 Park Lane Drive, $175,000.

Punch It Out Inc. to Transformation Realty LLC, 6118 Spaulding St., $176,500.

68105

Johnson, Barbara E. and Gilpin, Barbara E. to Montag, Anna, 2346 S. 34th St., $175,000.

Eggleston, Garrett G. to Hubble Investments LLC, 4431 Pierce St., $180,000.

Lopez, Mary M. and Torres, Anita C., per rep, to Lopez, Aileen C. and Arthur C., 3006 S. 44th St., $180,000.

Vermuele, Merle R. and Haack, Colleen M. to Ali, Tariq and Mansob, Ebrahim Al, 834 S. 29th St., $585,000.

Vega, Gabriel to Oca, Susana Del Carmen Vega Montes De, 2223 S. 42nd St., $118,900.

Pane, Joseph F. Jr. to Perez, Romulo Vargas, 3321 S. 35th St., $194,000.

Porter, John E. and Parrish, Marcus S. to Clough, Vivian, 1507 S. 25th Ave., $208,000.

Invest Omaha V. LLC to 3612 Leavenworth LLC, 3612 Leavenworth St Ex, $290,000.

68106

Troxel, Terry E. and Kara J. to Longoria, Juan Gabriel, 2421 S. 46th Ave., $230,000.

Taddicken, William E. and Autumn L. to Weare, Richard and Connie, 5551 Walnut St., $225,000.

Hollenbeck, Richard D. and Constance A. to Lochland Holdings Ltd, 5845 Hickory St., $195,000.

Newquist, Harry R. to Romero, Jake Anthony, 2105 S. 48th St., $140,000.

Doris C. Kuhl Revocable Trust and Kuhl, Doris C., trustee, to Wilson, Timothy M. and Sandra J., 4902 Pine St., $300,000.

68107

Hook, Jasmine N. and Rector, Jasmine N. to Hernandez, Sandra Luz Chino, 1307 Archer Ave., $180,000.

Perez, Simon and Cisneros, Simon Perez to Vb One LLC, 5110 S. 38th St., $115,000.

Kratz, Edward W. and Paula J. to Herrero, Lizet, 4016 S. 38th St., $120,000.

Quebrado, Jonatan and Moreno, Leticia to Hernandez, Oscar Alba and Guzman, Maria Epifania Hernandez, 1419 Madison St., $173,500.

Little Pauls Inc. to Sigtrygg LLC, 5423 S. 36th St., $185,000.

Galvan, Alysia to Hernandez, Maria De Los Angeles Guerrero, 3625 R St., $175,000.

Selfmade LLC to Soto, Carolina, 4403 S. 19th St., $195,000.

Cook, Ronald D. and Janice M. to Ryan E. Peters Trust and Cook, Janice M., trustee, 1443 Phelps St., $60,000.

Justin W. Peters Trust and Cook, Janice M., trustee, to Ryan E. Peters Trust and Cook, Janice M., trustee, 1443 Phelps St., $30,000.

68108

Davis, Terri Lynn to Guico, Ana Ajiataz, 1920 S. 15th St., $62,500.

Phillippi, Paula J. to Digital Moxie Studio LLC, 1411 S. 16th St., $247,000.

Greenwich Revolving Trust and Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trustee to Arevalo LLC, 2409 S. 9th St., $70,000.

68110

Freed, Michael J. to Kirkpatrick, Gary D., 4704 N. 14th Ave., $113,000.

Peavy, Matthew A. and Michael A. to Williamson, Donovan and Angela, 604 Jaynes St., $160,000.

Omaha Municipal Land Bank to Talented 10th Group Inc., 3015 N. 16th St., $20,000.

Thomas, Clifford D. to R., Ancelmo Martinez and Barrientos, Maria Orellana, 2209 Miami St., $83,000.

Amw Acquisitions LLC to Esteban, Eulalia Manuel, 4103 N. 19th St., $65,000.

Thomas, Diane to Lue, Glennetta, 1617 Laird St., $49,300.

68111

Barajas, Elpidia Valdovinos and Valdovinos, Esweidy Soto to Garcia, Maria Elena, 3328 Fowler Ave., $130,000.

Loya, Geronimo R. and Teresa to Haag, Jaxonn, 3178 Fowler Ave., $153,600.

Purple Hat Real Estate LLC to Udy Land and Cattle LLC, 3315 Seward St., $91,000.

Johnson, Patrina A. and Rocco, Joseph Ramiro to Fox, Brent, 6102 Belvedere Blvd., $140,000.

Julian, Joseph and Whitney to Daniel, Richard, 4332 Parker St., $120,000.

Kilarney LLC to Vb One LLC, 5712 N. 35th St., $75,000.

Santiago, Eva P. to Lopez, Juan Romero, 1812 N. 33rd St., $65,000.

Cooper, Jackson H. and Thomas, Betty, per rep, to Gonzalez, Genaro Garcia, 5303 N. 44th Ave., $80,000.

H&S Partnership LLP to Chavez, Israel Netzahualcoyotl Ortiz, 6106 N. 36th St., $137,000.

Brown, Nolan D. and Daisy to Fliss, Kenneth and Cook, Chantal, 4023 Maple St., $165,000.

Bundy, Tyler C. and Lucrece to Nelson, Kevin K. Sr. and Reinen, Jackie, 3606 Hartman Ave., $225,000.

Klesitz Realty LLC to Sauer, Allison, 2439 Templeton St., $115,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Mosley, Cydnee C., 2433 Pinkney St., $138,000.

68112

Carter, Keith B. to Maly Investments LLC, 3331 Forest Lawn Ave., $55,000.

Florence Investments LLC to Decker Sports Usa LLC, 8421 N. 29th St., $1,173,912.

Queen, Mary and Dennis to Leahy, Tyler Joseph and Brian Joseph, 3970 Scott St., $209,000.

68114

Massara, Michael T. to Robertson, Thaddeus, 524 S. 86th St., $338,500.

Husker-Hawkeye Distributing Inc. to Monson, William A., 1417 N. 85th St., $30,000.

Gokie, Daniel E. and Mussmann, Trenton to Porter, John and Parrish, Marcus, 7812 Jackson St., $375,000.

Hansen, Robert W. Jr. and Cynthia B. to Drapa, Megan M. and Joseph E., 124 S. 93rd Ave., $675,000.

Langdon, Suzanne J., per rep, and Poledna, Robert G. to Beed, Glen H. and Sue E., 8715 Seward St., $240,000.

68116

Kroeker, Wendy R. to Rem Properties LLC, 3909 N. 171st Ave., $190,000.

Fiedler, Benjamin J. and Jennifer L. to Edwards, David T. and Muriel Y., 4807 N. 150th Ave., $313,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Thompson, Katherine and Andrew, 17910 Hartman Ave., $432,675.

Ott, Jordan J. and Bonnie J. to Jensen, Nicholas and Bartak-Jensen, Brooke, 16403 Sherwood Ave., $360,000.

Fordyce, Derrick and Ashley to Ahovissi, Hubert and Parfaite Da Costa, 4656 N. 154th St., $349,900.

Dudzinski Holdings LLC to Pollard, Zachary and Donahue, Caitlin, 4237 N. Branch Drive, $370,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hartung, Catherine A., 6119 N. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $369,260.

Charleston Homes LLC to King, Barbara and Margeaux, 17713 Ogden St., $397,425.

Benjamin, Lynette to Benjamin, David W., 4621 N. 144th Ave., $58,549.

Weaver, Benjamin D. and April M. to Terramint Group Corp., 16316 Saratoga St., $319,998.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Selmer, John R. and Lippold, Pamela S., 16903 Raymond Ave., $488,238.

Van C. Deeb Living Trust and Deeb, Van C., trustee, to Buss Enterprises LLC, 2915 N. 145th St., $230,000.

Van C. Deeb Living Trust and Deeb, Van C., trustee, to Buss Enterprises LLC, 2916 N. 144th Ave., $300,000.

Van C. Deeb Living Trust and Deeb, Van C., trustee, to Buss Enterprises LLC, 15001 Binney St., $230,000.

Van C. Deeb Living Trust and Deeb, Van C., trustee, to Buss Enterprises LLC, 14923 Spencer St., $230,000.

Van C. Deeb Living Trust and Deeb, Van C., trustee, to Buss Enterprises LLC, 2911 N. 149th St., $300,000.

McCormick, Ginger J. and Lewis, Jonathan to Simmons, Myrian R. and David M., 16404 Sprague St., $389,500.

Deeb, Van C. to Buss Enterprises LLC, 14606 Wirt St., $300,000.

68117

Baumwart, Shawn J. and Baumwart, Dawn C., per rep, to Grove, Angelica M., 5620 V St., $385,000.

68118

Domski Family Funnel Trust and Domski, J. Craig, trustee, to Jeffery, Veta and Tony, 16274 California St., $700,000.

Oelco LLC to Fitch, Jeffrey M. and Jeannette K., 17050 Nicholas St., $324,125.

Wilson, Peter to Snipes, Anne, 1405 N. 159th St., $310,000.

68122

Raborn, Jonathan and Katelynne to Anderson, Larry, 8221 Bondesson St., $250,000.

Myers, Martha M. to Gark Homes Shv 3 U. LLC, 9102 Summit St., $260,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Malviya, Vinod, 8511 Baker St., $296,300.

Whitmore, Richard J. and Vicky Jo to Alexis, William and Chrispin, Rachelle Alexis, 7375 N. 82nd Ave., $252,000.

Ducham, William and Caitlin to Bagley, Dakota L., 7625 Fillmore St., $255,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Passley, Rojay Rinaldo, 7817 N. 94th Circle, $355,000.

Fuller, Sheli J. to Dorner, Michelle and Boone, Marc, 8062 Redick Ave., $237,100.

G&A One LLC to D.R. Horton-Nebraska LLC, 8002 N. 93rd St., $1,000,000.

68124

Donohue, Terrence M. Jr. and Mary L. to Donohue, Patrick T., 3317 S. 91st St., $82,000.

Robertson, Thaddeus to Adams, Nicholas W. and Brandis S., 1607 S. 79th Ave., $625,000.

Trinidad, Natalia to Patrylak, Melissa and Drees, Adam, 7801 Nina St., $201,500.

Adams, Nicholas W. and Brandis S. to Steele, Laura, 2823 S. 105th Ave., $320,000.

68127

Wade, Scott M. and Christina Marie to O'Brien, Joshua M. and Emma L., 6605 S. 76th Circle, $241,800.

Arcosanti Inc. to Muth Properties LLC, 8415 G St., $1,175,000.

Alvarez, Carlos A. to Ninja LLC, 9208 Berry St., $221,000.

Peitzmeier, Joann M. and Pryor, Diane L., per rep, to Zierke, Richard and Elizabeth, 5441 S. 94th St., $245,000.

68130

Bull, James G. and Kelli D. to Caniglia, Susan J., 17309 Pierce Circle, $412,000.

Swanson, James L. and Dorothy J. to Vogel, Andrew J. and Cleveland, Claire D., 1256 Peterson Drive, $305,000.

Borgeson, Robert E. and Lindsay to Lloyd, Christopher and Casa, 2132 S. 192nd Ave., $510,000.

Hubert, Brock to Gelfond, Gregory, 1528 S. 169th Ave., $325,000.

Grotelueschen, Jason A. and Elizabeth A. to Fitleberg, Jordan and Amy, 2412 S. 177th St., $420,000.

68131

Frieling, Alex W. to Schreiner, Rachael, 128 N. 31st St. 20, $113,000.

Fears, Jean R. and Annette to Mmjs Properties LLC, 3236 Lafayette Ave., $84,000.

Marinus, Brian to Icehouse Group LLC, 1027 N. 33rd St., $288,000.

Bergman, Michael P. and Brenda L. to Rush, Brittney and Timothy, 364 N. 41st Ave., $250,000.

Hill Residential Condominium Association Inc. to Pathfinder Partners LLC, 207 S. 26th Ave., 1, $85,000.

68132

Steelman, Penny J. and Gerant, Mary C. to Parriott, Macey K. and Jacob E., 103 N. 54th St., $740,000.

Porch Light Investments LLC to Cruz, Victoria B., 4921 California St., $370,000.

Bogard, Brad and Max to Reid Capital LLC, 4926 Webster St., $655,000.

Koslosky, Chase to Ding, Xiaozhou and Song, Yaxiang, 109 S. 68th Ave., $292,000.

Pelikan, Sara, trustee, to Langendorfer Properties-Five LLC, 108 N. 52nd St., $278,000.

68134

Ckcf LLC to Shrestha, Sharmila, 2526 N. 83rd St., $260,000.

Flock, Cynthia A. to Miller, Rachel E. and Brian E., 5204 N. 85th St., $233,000.

Johnson, Jeffrey A. and Rebecca M. to Fauble, Zachary, 3806 N. 101st St., $245,000.

Shannon, Liliana, trustee, to Bristol, Peter V. and Jack V., 3853 N. 100th Ave., $167,000.

Magilton, Jennifer Y. to Dixon, Alex D., 2206 N. 99th St., $252,000.

Phylcar Inc. to Samson Holdings LLC, 9216 Ohio St., $750,000.

68135

Janssen, Dana Lee and Mary to Wejahat, Khalil, 4813 S. 194th Ave., $308,000.

O'Doherty, Patrick M. and Anne M. to Gcu Farms LLC, 19707 X St., $272,000.

Touchette, Gregory J. to Weaver, Benjamin D. and April M., 6722 S. 184th St., $437,500.

Konz, Lynn D. and Stephanie M. to Thomas, Jason and Wajda, Tracy, 17008 Polk St., $389,000.

Mower, Konrad and Rose to Hussain, Mirza, 4805 S. 194th Ave., $349,000.

Wilkinson, Nathan C. and Brandi M. to Hunter, Kaitlin and Nicholas, 6135 S. 190th Terrace, $280,000.

Mannschreck, Ann M. to Aksamit, Amanda L., 5032 S. 164th St., $275,000.

Astrum LLC to Aurelia, Logan and Taylor, 5042 S. 174th St., $366,900.

Waller, Jonathan A. and Beverly to Croonquist, Lucas, 5313 S. 196th St., $266,000.

Cada, James A. and Judy A. to Schrage, Michael, 19010 K St., $265,000.

Shallenberger, Greg S. and Jennifer L. to White, Michael, 6420 S. 162 Terrace Circle, $275,000.

Aumakua Amau Revocable Trust and Nickens, Thomas A., trustee, to Degerorge, Sheri, 18662 Borman St., $255,000.

Kathleen Elizabeth Haluska Revocable Trust and Haluska, Andrew M., trustee, to Andersen, Robert A. and Tiffany M., 6140 S. 190th Terrace, $306,000.

Strock, Jared M. and Katherine N. to Knudtson, Bailey, 5061 S. 161st Circle, $260,000.

68137

Thurmond, Thomas and Thurmond, John W., per rep, to Gambill, Leceria, 5124 S. 125th Court, $160,000.

Baker, Patricia J. to Drl Properties LLC, 12648 O St., $181,000.

Purcell, Kevin H. and Colleen L. to Culley, Ashley and Patrick, 12567 Bartels Drive, $193,000.

Grant, Cynthia L. and Thramer, Cynthia L. to Schweinberg, Seth E. and Kacie M., 14509 I Circle, $279,500.

Mfa Properties Inc. to Elijah Properties LLC, 11303 P St., $600,000.

Lamb, Amy N. and Sarah E. to O'Connell, Emilie K., 12137 Allan Drive, $230,000.

West, Matthew L. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 12745 Southdale Drive, $205,000.

Liu, Sao J. and Thuy T. to Wu, Eric T. and Liu, Jessica L., 5632 S. 118th Place, $608,303.

Vytlas, Schuyler and Courtney to Omaha Escape LLC, 11621 Jefferson Circle, $225,000.

Murray, Kristine K. to Harris, Michael A. and Zimmermann, Melissa S., 14717 Monroe St., $248,000.

68142

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Foly, Ekue Nsi and Akpenoukon, Esperance Christelle, 7712 N. 108th St., $299,700.

68144

Mason, Caroline A. to Taylor, Diane M., 11342 Pine St., $735,000.

Aucra Land 1 LLC to Doddapaneni, Rajeev and Mandalapu, Prasanti, 1764 S. 151st Ave., $325,000.

Mazur, Gary D. and Randall A. to Nellis, Chris T. and White, Alex J., 14620 Frances Circle, $325,000.

Robinson, Delores M. and Dolen, Debra P., per rep, to Hopwood, Brady, 14481 Hascall St., $260,000.

Aucra Land 1 LLC to Sundeo Joint Trust Agreement and Sakkas, Vasili, trustee, 1757 S. 151st Ave., $260,000.

Sons, James Robert L. and Katherine E. to Kader, Llamil, 1523 S. 139th St., $250,000.

68152

Sean Negus Construction LLC to Gurung, Phul and Magar, Binda, 6515 Girard St., $482,966.

King, Barbara to Au, Wayne M. and Pham, Thuy T., 6912 N. 64th St., $204,500.

Champion Revocable Living Trust and Champion, Melva L., trustee, to Basu, Rahul and Ritta, 8714 Raven Oaks Drive, $273,000.

Nordhues, Mark J. and Catherine A. to Schroeder, Kelly and Clayton, 11105 N. 62nd St., $586,000.

68154

Roth, Linda L. to Pinnacle Gc Inc., 611 N. 152nd Circle, $98,242.

Wilke, Trevor J. and Tiffany L. to Hansen, Michael, 15349 Davenport Circle, $318,000.

Schrieber, Teri L. and Burton, William V., per rep, to Brown, Chantel, 15018 Douglas Circle, $245,000.

Wessling, Emily and Leahy, Emily to Taylor, Sarah E. and Tyrone G., 12829 Nicholas St., $350,000.

Mpm Equity LLC to Dpm12002 LLC, 12002 Pacific St., $4,403,920.

Danita C. Shrago Family Trust and Shrago, Leon A., trustee, to Brasch, Jason, 12209 Leavenworth Road, $330,000.

68164

Mabrey, Robert J. and Kathleen J. to Pandl, Conor and Sarah, 2122 N. 135th St., $552,000.

Mick, Jacob J. and Amy to Ramos, Jorge Alberto Pena and Pena, Liliana, 11866 Newport Ave., $215,000.

Kotaru, Ramesh and Devi to Fritz, Timothy and Marissa, 4902 N. 135th Ave., $415,000.

Schlichting, Arthur A. and Janice M. to Moore, Matthew James and Matthew J., 11242 Taylor St., $300,000.

Jensen, Nicholas and Bartak-Jensen, Brooke to Gaene Sun Investments LLC, 5415 N. 130th St., $240,000.

Meier, Gregory A. and Constanza S. to Lake, Steven R. and Martinez, Andrea M., 11008 Fowler Ave., $277,000.

Stoneco Real Estate LLC to Stone, Connor P., 13043 Nebraska Ave., $216,523.

Felten, Barry A. and Jill to Miller, Scott and Tracie, 2524 N. 137th St., $330,000.

Wight, Jessica L. and Andrew J. to Di, Awng and Lahpai, Hkawn Nu, 13009 Ames Ave., $220,000.

McCormick, Kirk to Garthright, Kari E. and Japp, Susan N., 3206 N. 124th St., $312,000.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Johnson, Cyr E. and Peace E. to Hout, Cassandra Lynn, 1704 Pelton Ave., $203,000.

Brown, Robert G. Jr. and Sherrilyn M. to Brown, Samantha Jo, 2904 Van Buren St., $134,000.

Evans, David to Bullington, Joseph and Serina, 2803 Angie Drive, $150,000.

Cherubin, Alexander H. to Lippold, Eric J., 2009 Tulip Lane, $223,000.

Erickson, Kathleen A. to Luchowski, Alex, 1706 Terry Ave., $225,000.

68028

Charleston Homes LLC to Tordoff, Daniel and Michelle, 20861 Camelback Ave., $412,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Felten, Barry A. and Jill R., 17307 Morgan Ave., $365,000.

Zych, Brian S., trustee, Lonesome Trail I Trust and Zych, Tracy L., trustee, Lonesome Trail II Trust to Wiese, Tony and Krista, 9067 S. 232nd Circle, $1,900,000.

Fogarty, Melissa to Lindokken, Seth William and Hannah, 21119 Schofield Drive, $370,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Korte, Matthew Ryan and Mallory Elizabeth, 10408 S. 208th Ave., $376,000.

68046

Sears, Nicole to Sauer, Jessica Anna and Roland, John Calvin, 2302 S. Mineral Drive, $273,000.

Bartels, Maria and Kim, Jae Hwan and Samuel to Begley, Brett and Erin, 402 W. Centennial Road, $340,000.

Best Price Homebuyers LLC to Temoshek, Amanda, 731 S. Harrison St., $155,000.

Haynes, Ronald N., per rep, and Mary Ann Haynes Estate to Haynes, Daniel A., 1843 Victoria Circle, $290,000.

Mithlo, Jeremy Taylor and Morgan Michelle to Townsend, Breana, 2018 Corn Drive, $252,000.

Payne, Susan E. to Negley, Kellie, 301 Prospect Drive, $270,000.

Johnson, Isabella D. to Johnson, Isabella D. and Hill, Kisha L., 1104 Horseshoe Circle, $105,000.

68059

Hunt, Alex J. and Tiffanie to Ghaemi, Yahya Sohail, 770 N. 4th St., $245,000.

68123

Miller, William E. and Laura A. to Brown, Robert G. and Sherrilyn M., 4413 Anchor Mill Drive, $268,000.

Heartland Holdings A. LLC to Quinn, Tyler Thomas, 2516 Jack Pine St., $230,000.

Asproperties LLC to Buck, Tanya D., 14904 Marseille Ave., $250,000.

Felix, Stephen and Siddi to Bythrow, Patrick B. and Perez, Debora, 3742 Falcon Drive, $265,000.

Kovar, Otto L. Jr. and Margery A. to Marquez, Francisco Bashulto and Reyes, Zaira Paulina Becerra, 11735 Quail Drive, $230,000.

Stevens, Haley J. and Dillon L. to Burroughs, James Phillip III, 2706 Blackhawk Drive, $305,000.

Holen, Bryan L. and Akerson, Jeffrey D. and Janet to Sears, Anissa Delight, trustee, 14109 Tregaron Ridge Ave., Unit D, $223,000.

Scroggins, David and Hunter, Mary J. to Watson, Jacob Michael and Irene Marcella, 4403 Longview St., $370,000.

Wilson, Sandra L. to Jimenez, Brayan and Rosales, Cieio Patricia, 14313 S. 20th St., $310,000.

68128

Losee, Denise D. and Volkman, Larry to Morss, Andrew, 7306 S. 71st St., $182,000.

Rosado, Brooklynne Kay to Pedersen, Justin and Mellor, Sara, 7523 S. 76th St., $209,000.

68133

Charleston Homes LLC to Maloney, Eamon Pearse and Anna, 12928 S. 54th St., $429,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hebert, Michael E. and Denise L., 13507 S. 54th Circle, $419,000.

Soukup, Rosemary E. to Webb, Darrell and Verla, 321 Eagle Hills Drive, $308,000.

Rogers, Parker O. and Alyssa M. to Fairway Properties LLC, 610 Rosewood Ave., $215,000.

68136

Guynan, Ann Marie M. to Beaulieu, Christopher and Rani, 18809 Briar St., $395,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Jensen, Jason C. and Jennifer N., 9555 S. 184th St., $417,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Engelke, Bradley S. and Lynette A., 17801 Palisades Drive, $415,000.

Sauberzweig, Kevin L. and Kristin R. to Hopson, Jack Linus and Hopson, Jay Lawrence and Rita Michelle, 16918 Briar St., $375,000.

Goudlock, David G., trustee, and Goudlock, Debra A., trustee, to Zumach, Gregory M. and Christa H., 7403 S. 170th St., $435,000.

Dickson, Jamey P. to Dickson, Jamey P. and Modlin, Jamie L., 16810 Chandler St., $149,000.

Scroggin, Lucas and Kelsey N. to Rudd, Nicholas and Angela, 15840 Rosewood St., $230,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Emery, Shane, 8111 S. 178th St., $330,000.

68138

Jones, Kristina and Nicholas C. to Schmidt, Kathryn MacKenzie and Grinnell, Gage Anthony, 8501 S. 143rd Ave., $230,000.

Stephens, Jerry D. and Cindy and Cich, Cindy C. and Stephens, Gail P. and Lockhard, Jill S. and James to Dsouza, Preethi, 14812 Edna St., $227,000.

Cartwright, Carolyn E., trustee, to Vavra, Kasey L. and Scott J., 14903 Josephine St., $222,000.

68147

Downs, Cheryl A., successor trustee, and Rokicki, Linda J., successor trustee, and Kripal, John A., successor trustee, to Kripal, Jacob D. and Valerie A., 4225 Giles Road, $38,000.

Robinson, Shawn M. and Katherine D. and Robinson, Roxanne E. and Benjamin E. to Gonzales, Genaro Garcia, 3817 Giles Road, $105,000.

King, Christopher and Keely to Steponenas, Evelyn, 7511 Ira Circle, $215,000.

Stewart, Dwayne A. and Emily to Kuehn, Kyle and Paige, 9002 S. 25th St., $215,000.

Lewis, Catherine M. to Lewis, James S., 7014 S. 27th St., $160,000.

68157

Hollinger, Jared, per rep, and Arlene M. Leonard Estate to Salinas, Joni and Kerstin, 7106 S. 49th St., $295,000.

Czako, June E., per rep, June D. Scheiblhofer Estate to Parr, Jospeh and Shelby, 5117 Gertrude St., $205,000.