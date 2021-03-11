 Skip to main content
RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS
RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

Douglas County

68007

Elena Barker Revocable Trust and Barker, Elena, trustee, to Tramp, Sophia and Glen, 12310 N. 160th St., $310,000.

Landmark Performance Corp. to Blanke, Beau and Natalie, 14808 Summit Circle, $579,805.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 6981 N. 171st Terrace, $63,000.

Sherwood Properties LLC to Lane Building Corp., 16368 Mormon St., $36,450.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Higgins, Colin J. and Rachel, 7289 N. 172nd St., $398,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Meyers, Mark and Sally, 7014 N. 171st Terrace, $414,606.

Smart Development LLC to Lim Construction LLC, 456 N. Molley St., $45,100.

Jamieson, Joshua and Field, Sarah to Bennett, Dillon C. and Jenea M., 7226 N. 162nd St., $345,000.

Penland, Kyle and Lauren to Sgc Property Management LLC, 14471 Jardine St., $240,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Bloemker, Timothy M. and Cody L., 7152 N. 164th St., $317,200.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Bassett, Emily A., 7328 N. 166th Ave., $232,300.

Smart Development LLC to Lim Construction LLC, 461 N. Molley St., $45,100.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Woodworth Family Trust and Woodworth, Wesley S., trustee, 7213 Kilpatrick Parkway, $444,960.

Sherwood Homes Inc. to Lane Building Corp., 16360 Mormon St., $36,950.

Smart Development LLC to Edward Custom Homes LLC, 468 N. Allen St., $45,100.

Metro Homes LLC to Penland, Kyle and Lauren, 10410 N. 152nd Ave., $375,000.

Diane M. Downey Living Trust and Gregory, Lynn K., trustee, to Lynn R. Boden Living Trust and Boden, Lynn R., trustee, 7103 N. 146th St., $42,674.

68022

Smith, Donald R. and Amy S. to Schieber, Matt and Stacy, 21285 Rawhide Road, $1,280,000.

Silverthorn Custom Homes LLC to Williams, Zachary and Danielle, 21420 B St., $660,000.

Paradise Homes Inc. to Mell, Debra L., 2902 N. 182nd St., $377,749.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Kumar, Saurabh and Mahato, Rinku, 3814 S. 205th St., $294,536.

228 Skyline LLC to Wilwerding, Doug and Elaine, 4304 S. 230th Place, $255,000.

Vanackeren, Genevieve to Thompson, Abby Ruth, 20220 Gateway Road, $218,000.

Ideal Designs Remodeling & Construction LLC to Scharff, Frank and Cindy, 21203 B St., $669,186.

Hildy Homes and Hildy Construction Inc. to Burke, Jody and Michelle, 18321 George Miller Parkway, $516,100.

Malibu Holdings LLC to Leisey, Vincent W., 22831 K Place, $270,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Sall, Michael J. and Dana R., 21102 Drexel St., $280,352.

Kloster Enterprises LLC to Kennedy, Linda K., 20450 A St., $70,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Terp, Robert T. Sr. and Karen A., 5127 N. 181st St., $320,965.

Zuroski, John A. and Carrie A. to Velasquez, Juan C. Jr. and Ferruzca, Lorena Itzel Solorio, 2726 N. 189th St., $429,000.

Ramm Holdings LLC to McCutchen, Daniel and Kristina, 2114 N. 188th Ave., $495,950.

Malibu Holdings LLC to Hadley Homes LLC, 4001 George B Lake Parkway, $139,000.

Dynamic Properties LLC to Herold, Andrew M., 20276 Pinkney St., $185,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Ebbesmier, Nicole D., 4802 N. 181st St., $378,628.

McCarthy, Michael R. and Nancy A. to Jbt Holdings LLC, 21336 A St., $95,000.

Mercury Contractors Inc. to Bacon, Tammy, 21264 Arbor Court, $378,000.

228 Skyline LLC to Malibu Holdings LLC, 4108 S. 223rd Place, $210,000.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Appani, Roopesh and Donkada, Vidya, 3030 Big Elk Parkway, $548,650.

Charleston Homes LLC to Speer, Louis N. and Rebecca L., 4667 N. 209th St., $393,955.

Thomas David Builders LLC to Ridgeland Homes Inc., 3622 S. 204th Ave., $80,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Vukonich, Jalynn and Lance, 4229 S. 213th Terrace, $315,280.

68064

Kelley, Kevin M. to Teneyck, William Paul Jr. and Angela F., 126 E. Alexander St., $165,000.

Morgan, Peggy L. to Pat Brion LLC, 314 W. Waring St., $145,000.

68102

Morrison, Ray H. Jr. to Deseck, Joseph A. and Robert A., 312 S. 16th St. 46, $152,500.

Valker, William S. to McIntosh, Jason F. and Gina C., 444 Riverfront Pa 402, $262,000.

Krauss, George and S. Kyker to Shaw, David M., 1214 Howard St. 308, $500,000.

Krauss, George and S. Kyker to Shaw, David M., 1214 Howard St. 307, $500,000.

Bezduch, Robert and Michele to Drent, Ryan Verle and Ernie Howard, 312 S. 16th St. 55, $165,000.

68104

Esther L. Zabel Trust and Zabel, Arlon, trustee, to Yellowstone LLC, 4513 Seward St., $85,000.

McBride, Milton Jr. and Michael to McBride, Michael and Lucretia R., 5314 Grand Ave., $53,500.

Shannon, Liliana E. Trust to Mark Brungardt LLC, 3547 N. 45th Ave., $66,000.

Huber Home Investments LLC to McKillip, Blaine, 3512 N. 59th St., $90,000.

L&L Realty LLC to Swaitseven LLC, 2506 N. 48th St., $80,000.

Quinn, Aiden and Ashley to Patterson, Rachel and Romero, Steven, 2343 N. 65th St., $129,000.

Morton, Jeffrey L. to Malloy, Karen A., 2908 N. 67th Ave., $33,000.

Morton, David E. and Malloy, Karen A., personal representative, to Cesh LLC, 2908 N. 67th Ave., $85,000.

Jankovich, John A. to Pape, Hailee Fawn Justine, 3729 N. 56th St., $132,000.

Robert L. Howell Trust and Howell, Robert L., trustee, to Bassett, Kathlene, 2215 N. 56th St., $329,727.

Ambergris Investments LLC to Deerson, William Clinton, 6239 Decatur St., $135,000.

68105

Theiler, Margaret A. to Foss, Christopher N., 2310 S. 35th St., $230,000.

L&N Real Estate Co. to Bader Construction LLC, 2917 Martha St., $32,000.

L&N Real Estate Co. to Bader Construction LLC, 2921 Martha St., $29,000.

Chudomelka, Steven R. and Marcela C. to Flaschner, Noelle, 1513 S. 26th St., $160,000.

Faulkner, Jennifer M. to Rossell, Chris and Beth, 3080 S. 41st St., $89,990.

68106

Gillen, Ryan and Jennifer Gleason to 2609 Chandler Hills LLC, 613 S. 68th St., $202,000.

Gurung, Sagar and Tamata, Mira to Gurung, Ram and Ramani, 6315 Poppleton Ave., $210,000.

Moore, Dianna S. and Highland, Dianna S. to Jansen, Larry, 6323 Pierce St., $130,000.

Sinner, Elmer Albert to Karpf, Henry S. and Gayla R., 823 S. 59th St., $200,000.

English, Therese to Cruz, Cesar S. and Orellano, Reina Del Milagro Zavala, 4919 Grover St., $191,000.

Grimes, Randall Dean to Lange Brothers LLC, 3056 S. 46th Ave., $173,500.

Ripp, Jonathon D. and Elzbieta to Garcia, Oscar, 4655 Mayberry St., $292,000.

H & S Partnership Llp to Lumiere Properties LLC, 811 S. 48th St., $385,000.

Brown, Gene A. and Kathleen W. to Svatora, Linda J., 2113 S. 50th Ave., $125,000.

68107

Schnase, Eric and Sara to Martin Baker LLC, 4927 S. 25th St., $190,000.

Redden, Barbara and Shumaker, Bill, personal representative, to Home Remodeling Quality LLC, 3927 J St., $61,000.

Sinnott, Jennifer L. and Nicholas C. to Small Job Handy Corp., 6042 S. 37th St., $105,000.

Stephenson, John E. and Linder-Stephenson, Lisa A. to Kehud Royal Estates LLC, 3911 S. 11th St., $75,000.

Arias, Miguel and Maria A. to Perez, Noemi and Benitez, Bertin Perez, 4521 S. 25th St., $70,000.

Salinas, Maria Isabel to Pacheco, Francisco Mejia, 4403 S. 38th St., $162,000.

Kehud Royal Estates LLC to Olvera, Jose Luis Castelan and Martinez, Teresa Mora, 3911 S. 11th St., $100,000.

Kraft, Donald E. and Patricia J. to Level Up Home Pros Inc., 4105 Polk St., $32,500.

Kraft, Donald P. and Kraft, Daniel, guardian, to Level Up Home Pros Inc., 4105 Polk St., $32,500.

Sanchez, Osbaldo and Patricia Gaytan to Duran, Palmira Lopez, 6030 S. 38th St., $149,500.

68108

Evh LLC to Mvb Properties LLC, 1616 S. 6th St., $115,000.

Newlin, Charles M. and Patricia J. to Vargas, Narda, 1320 S. 20th St., $40,000.

Newlin Living Trust and Newlin, Charles M., trustee, to Vargas, Narda, 1322 S. 20th St., $25,000.

Advantage Property Resources LLC to Rd Blair LLC, 2223 Poppleton Ave., $150,000.

Fix, Keith and Salas, Carlos to Spivey, Emi McKenzie, 1222 S. 12th St., $261,900.

Chacon, Miguel and Hernandez, Miguel Angel Chacon to Lind, Cheryl, 716 Hickory St., $125,000.

Heartland Holdings B. LLC to Birdsley, Braxton and Priscilla, 3473 S. 14th St., $134,900.

Brink, Edward E. Trust to O’Donnell, Patrick S., 824 S. 19th St., $67,500.

68110

Saratoga Crown IV Limited Partnership to Johnson, Devvonie, 2309 Grand Ave., $29,623.

68111

Sb Holdings LLC to Level Up Home Pros Inc., 2107 John A Creighton Blvd., $17,500.

Hasanain Properties LLC and Qureishi & Khan Properties LLC to Brown, Delshawn, 2305 John A Creighton Blvd., $49,000.

Bradley, Marie and Lenton, Marie to Maly, James R., 2506 Parker St., $35,000.

Juarez, Elvia and Juarez-Ramirez, Elvia to Alfaro, Georgina Astrid Garzona De, 4311 Boyd St., $66,500.

Sb Holdings LLC to Coronado, Jesus E. and Jennifer, 1812 N. 32nd St., $32,500.

Erdei, Elijah to Gintz, Ashley Nicole, 5809 N. 27th St., $140,000.

Kehud Royal Estates LLC to Villanueva, Cynthia, 3472 Fowler Circle, $112,260.

English Property Group LLC and Dashers Dollars LLC to Transportation Management Group LLC, 6124 N. 30th St., $179,000.

Advanced Brothers Homes LLC to Reisen, Matthew, 4330 Burdette St., $140,000.

Faulkner, Jennifer M. to Rossell, Chris and Beth, 2406 N. 33rd St., $39,990.

Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Church & Kingdom Ministries to Sanchez, Nancy E. and Mazariegos, Marco A., 5629 N. 29th St., $45,000.

Hasanain Properties LLC and Qureishi & Khan Properties LLC to Glassroots Real Estate LLC, 5516 N. 35th St., $62,000.

Hawkins, Dale L. and Jerrian to Coleman Properties LLC, 6314 N. 33rd St., $70,000.

68112

Best Price Homebuyers LLC to Tegels, Latoliya B. and Troy L., 4010 Ida St., $155,000.

Kingcully Investments LLC to Nielsen, Christopher and Jessica Ann, 3417 Craig Ave., $160,000.

Renner, Isaiah and Jessica to Paramo, Lucila Adame, 3057 Ernst St., $165,000.

68114

Horstmeier, Gregory D. and Shearon, Dolores to Bruckner, John S. and Shelby L., 8010 Jackson St., $524,000.

Villella, Christina M. to Vogan, Nick R., 1801 N. 84th St., $195,000.

Prohaska, Aaron M. to Vieselmeyer, Glenn E. and Young, Sydney, 923 Cole Creek Drive, $145,000.

Maxprop LLC to Fremis LLC, 10404 Essex Court A22A, $1,300,000.

68116

Real Growth LLC to Cruz, Kathryn De La and Alejandro De Lane, 15257 Wirt St., $207,500.

Byers, Gary M. and Sandy K. to Walczyk, Michael Jeffrey, 2602 N. 170th Ave., $390,000.

Lane Building Corp. to Souvandy, Vista and Radaphon, 2615 N. 166th St., $316,279.

Marasco PC to Silverthorn Custom Homes LLC, 5813 N. 168th Ave., $59,900.

Paus, Steven L. and April to Rakhimov, Farrukh, 17313 Emmet St., $420,000.

68117

Sulley, Jake to Alff, Austin, 4511 S St., $155,000.

Reyes, Suzanne and Karasek, Suzanne to Hershiser, Daniel J. and Julia A., 5802 S. 53rd St., $275,000.

68118

Lofgren, Marlon M. and Laurie A. to Lanik, William and Abigail, 418 S. 159th Ave., $359,000.

68122

Provident Trust Group LLC to Jenkins, Vickie, 8233 Tucker St., $141,500.

68124

O'Brien, Mary L. to Henderson, James S. and Nancy L., 8130 Valley St., $185,000.

Keim, Lon William to Mahrt, Jonathan and Danielle, 2027 S. 85th Ave., $475,000.

Jophlin, Loretta L. and Postier, Travis R. to Harrison, Ross T. and Jocelyn O., 7712 Pine Circle, $369,500.

Ray, Michael S. to Hoins, Casey and Zach, 3130 S. 106th St., $270,000.

Johnson, Denise M. and Russell N. to Red Ladder LLC, 3742 Cornhusker Drive, $180,000.

McGill Living Trust and McGill, John J., trustee, to Diprima Realty LLC, 3616 S. 104th St., $260,000.

Howrey, Alice Doreen and Doreen A. to M. W. Construction Inc., 7265 Valley St., $165,000.

68127

Kirlin, Laurence F. to Brennan, Kevin C. and Campbell, Carmen K., 6110 S. 102nd Ave., $300,000.

Pote Investments LLC to Federico, Gina, 5302 S. 75th St., $170,000.

Farris, Shane and Valencia, Merlin Perea to Haasch, Daniel, 10205 M St., $210,000.

Kocsis, Mark S. to Tudor, Francis and Christine, 6112 S. 95th St., $250,000.

Stavneak, Brian Joseph and Hurtado, Milenka Stavneak to Bonilla, Alexandra Roman, 7325 Jefferson St., $246,000.

Story, David P. and Tracy L. to Loewmas Properties LLC, 7765 Oakwood St., $135,000.

68130

Furlow, Otis Glen and Festersen, Jennifer Paige, personal representative, to Knight, Joe and Janet, 16219 Elm St., $316,000.

Phillips, Donald R. and Valerie C. to Korshoj, Lee E. and Kelsey K., 16221 Wright Circle, $295,000.

Kritenbrink, Lawrence E. and Cynthia M. to Brdicko, Noel J. and Jodi R., 1809 S. 186th St., $730,000.

Niu, Gengxin and Yuan, Ji to Deal, Roger B. and Cheryle A., 2513 S. 191st Circle, $685,000.

Brian D. Williams Living Trust and Jennifer M. Williams Living Trust to Simon, Jason F. and Kokkalas, Maria N., 2227 S. 184th Circle, $425,000.

Langendorfer Properties Five LLC to Tenhoff, John, 16527 Spring Circle, $359,500.

68131

Trudell, Michelle Eileen and Rubek, Michelle Eileen to Omaha City Roots LLC, 3515 Davenport St., $175,000.

Machado, Maria D. Perez to Gonzales, Ariel, 1414 N. 30th St., $25,000.

East Campus Realty LLC to Gustafson, Wendy Wiseman, 220 S. 31st Ave., 3406, $403,900.

Dale Wall Revocable Trust and Wall, Dale, trustee, to Nielsen, Samual, 3000 Farnam St. S8E, $163,175.

Schaneman, Gregory L. to Amerson, Nancy G., 4166 California St., $226,000.

68132

Wegener, Scott A. and Denise E. to McKee, Austyn D. and Brady, Mikayla, 4510 Charles St., $149,000.

Johnathon and Sara Lueth Revocable Trust and Lueth, Johnathon A., trustee, to Sawatzki, David, 415 N. 47th St., $176,100.

Cynet Inc. to Graeve, Todd and Melanie, 700 Fairacres Road, $1,400,000.

Hinman, Andrew and Shannon to Carlson, Jillian Renne and Michael Drake, 6916 Hamilton St., $133,000.

68134

Anderson, Kyle to Peshek, Samuel M. and Hillary M., 8531 Pinkney St., $277,000.

Peterson, Raymond and Rachel to Sewell, Mikayla A. and Kory W., 6120 N. 80th St., $195,000.

Binstock, Kathleen to Leonard-Stephens, Rachel, 5953 N. 92nd Ave., $200,000.

Robinson, Marilyn J. to Robinson, Marilyn J. and Amy M., 9624 Emmet St., $76,000.

Koesters Revocable Trust and Koesters, Keith D., trustee, to Campbell, Cassandra and Ross, 6404 N. 104th St., $320,000.

O’Dowd, Kimberly and Eccleston, Kimberly A. to Hagen, Shane, 3402 N. 82nd St., $138,456.

68135

Becker, Aaron and Daphne to Nienaber, Kyle J. and Kelsey L., 4614 S. 198th St., $400,000.

Boeck, Wayne R. and Andreea M. to Paulsen, Brianna and Grotrian, Joel, 18815 Ohern St., $320,000.

Lill, Patrick J. to Arrick, James Joseph III, 5916 S. 186th Ave., $212,000.

Sarich, John and Egbert, Lora Sarich, personal representative, to Roberts, Riley Thomas, 18164 Southdale Place, $145,000.

Martin, Shawn Eugene and Tracy Lynn to Skradski, Rachel A., 18919 K St., $200,000.

Beile, Richard L. and Donia N. to Franks, Lucinda J. and Jaworski, Thomas H., 16759 K Circle, $380,000.

Donna M. Jones Living Trust and Cosinmano, Rita Jean, trustee, to Jones, Mark A. and Kristena L., 4114 S. 179th Circle, $165,000.

Gillaspy, Neistasha and Brock to Badanahatti, Ramesh, 5414 S. 191st Ave., $203,500.

Gomez, Daniel K. to Taylor, Scott A. and Rachel, 17508 Ohern St., $445,000.

Eberle, Thomas E. and Mary Susan to Vargas, Laura Elaine and Lopez, Oscar Daniel Vargas, 4763 S. 162nd Ave., $355,000.

68137

Jahn, Sandra L. and Drummond, Sandra L. to Brandt, Christine A. and Todd D., 10851 Polk St., $210,000.

Cruise, Chad and Samantha to Lea, Ian A., 12324 Gail Ave., $210,000.

Berge, Brian C. and Katie L. to Norton, Nathan and Janelle, 14541 Jefferson St., $248,000.

Russell, Kenda Fleck and Alan to Wiseman, Perry K., 4967 S. 143rd St., $135,000.

Rowe, Alexander J. and Machaela M. to Koch, Jared F., 4402 S. 146th St., $198,000.

68142

Steiner, Joseph W. and Brandy L. to Morfeld, Wayne and Peggy, 12365 Potter Circle, $670,000.

68144

Lostaglia, Patrick J. and Teresa A. to Carlson, Alexander D. and Camille, 1516 S. 126th St., $290,000.

Dollinger, Andrea L. and Donald T. II to Perry, Keith, 1809 S. 113th St., $300,000.

20/20 Building Partners LLC to Mgm146 LLC, 14606 Wright St., $1,164,500.

Empire Estates LLC to Sherrill, Todd and Jamie, 12905 Westwood Lane, $239,000.

Heartland Holdings A., LLC to Erwin, Keegan James and Ashley N., 14621 Elm St., $224,000.

68154

Matejka Stevens LLC to Vonnahme, Jospeh and Kylie, 12353 Franklin St., $315,000.

Sackett, Katie E. and Joseph to Ttkm Holdings LLC, 721 S. 154th St., $222,500.

Suddarth, Wyatt D. to Suddarth, Grant J. and Regina L., 14468 Seward St., $225,000.

68164

Christensen, Robert W. and Catherine L. to McVicker, Meloney R., 12628 Yates St., $140,000.

Geppert, John M. and Ashlee J. to Corwin, Kyle and Stephanie, 5112 N. 126th Ave., $224,557.

Conover, Lisa A. to Conover, Lisa A. and Hazuka, Joseph F., 4322 N. 138th St., $151,050.

H&S Partnership Llp to Wheeler, Anthony R. and Helen F. G., 5118 N. 115th St., $220,528.

Sarpy County

68005

Alexander, Craig S., successor trustee, and Clifford S. & Bonnie S. Alexander Joint Revocable Trust to Schultz, Daniel Francis and Linda Marie, 1405 Lawrence Lane, $215,000.

Cutchall, Cory and Kim to Moffat, Christian A., 2307 Clay St., $145,000.

Franks, Michelle L. to Lewiston, Nathaniel and Sarah, 2106 Warren St., $155,000.

Gentry, Marshall I. and Martha to Slavin, Bridget T. and Navratil, Michael G., 206 Sandi Ct, $235,000.

68028

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Delanie, Michael C. and Danyelle M., 8114 S. 196th St., $397,000.

D & E. Custom Building & Design Inc. to Nyffeler, Lance T. and Emily, 7857 S. 197th St., $367,000.

Garman, Stephanie and James Jr. to Hunke, Megan and Ethan, 11014 S. 210th St., $308,000.

Griend, Dave Vander, trustee, and Dave Vander Griend Revocable Trust to Livmax Investments LLC, 23232 S. Highway 6, $1,310,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Heins, Jeffrey L. and Joan K., 11407 S. 168th Ave., $348,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Maron, Todd and Sharon, 16864 Samantha Road, $354,000.

68046

Charleston Homes LLC to Doster, Jonathon C. and Krystal D., 9906 Pintail Drive, $352,000.

Cantu, Manuel Andres to Cantu, Manuel and Marquez, Marina, 909 Edgewater Drive, $101,000.

Eyman, Annette J. to Arnold, Jacob W. and Brandie L., 2410 Glacier Drive, $352,000.

Proline Custom Homes Inc. to Stieren, Ryan and Pannapa, 10209 Caspian Drive, $440,000.

Lightner, Robert J., personal representative, and Betty J. Lasalle Estate to Krajicek, Yankee and Blessie, Bridget, 1104 Leprechaun Lane, $245,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Ott, Bryan and Kari, 11250 Osprey Circle, $375,000.

McHenry, Richard E. and Nina R. to Corney, Brook Shawn and Lisa Erin, 12721 S. 81st St., $410,000.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Futch, James O., 11160 Port Royal Drive, $362,000.

Cordes, Adam J. and Sara to Cordes, Beverly and Kevin, 826 Crest Drive, $200,000.

Lathan, Myron R. Jr. and Jesenia to Guerin, Mark, 1117 Shawnee Road, $225,000.

Youngbluth, Timothy, trustee, and Youngbluth, Gail C., trustee, Youngbluth Living Trust to Best Price Homebuyers LLC, 610 Shannon Road, $180,000.

Miklas, Joseph to Winter, Matthew Michael and Heather Nicole, 302 Matthies Drive, $124,000.

Ashbury Hills Development LLC to Harper, Rob and Lisa, 12508 Edward Circle, $95,000.

Ashbury Hills Development LLC to Kobi 5914 Enterprise LLC, Tbd, $90,000.

Eubanks, Jonathan B. and Tracy M. to Molek, Joshua Anthony and Fitzsimmons, Annalise Marie, 7451 Castle St., $410,000.

Winters, Denise Ann to Budin, Christopher M., 2409 Marilyn Drive, $222,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Cordes, Adam and Sara, 11255 Osprey Circle, $361,000.

Ball, Louis W. and Linda L. to Safarik, Duane J. Sr and Gabriella, 1113 Carriage Road, $213,000.

Garcia, Diana to Pelletier, Joel and Lanpher Pelletier, Tina M., 719 E. 7th St., $175,000.

Ashbury Hills Development LLC to Ideal Design Remodeling & Construction, 11559 S. 119th Circle, $109,000.

68059

Hurlbutt, Rita F., trustee, and Rita F. Hurlbutt Revocable Trust to Prochazka, Kamil, 13105 Jennifer St., $407,000.

68123

Dowe, Gregory S. to Murphy, Wendy, 2314 Pilgrim Drive, $213,000.

Snyder, Alexandria and Jeffery to De Castro, Karl and Kaitlin, 3305 Jason Drive, $210,000.

Elizondo, Vicente to Alvarez, Julia and De Alvarez, Martha Estela Lopez, 2502 Morrie Drive, $290,000.

Sobotka, Kristeen Ann and Jeremy to Thornton, Benjamin W., 10802 S. 17th St., $208,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Briers, James N. and Galvan, Lauramelia, 1810 Pilgrim Drive, $338,000.

Smith. Russell P. to Nei Global Relocation Co., 13804 S. 42nd Ave., $240,000.

Nei Global Relocation Co. to Lipscomb, Keshawn and Michelle, 13804 S. 42nd Ave., $240,000.

Miller, Kerry and Zekiye to Brooks Builders Inc., 12804 S. 29th St., $167,000.

Koziar, Thomas L. and Michelle C. to Roberts, Tyler R. and Amber M., 2910 Birchwood Drive, $280,000.

68128

La Vista Bk Associates LLC to Karen Bk Nebraska LLC, 7102 S. 84th St., $1,685,000.

Himes, George L. and Valerie A. to Best Price Homebuyers LLC, 7106 S. 74th St., $135,000.

68133

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Kellogg, Jeffrey Steven, 13525 S. 55th St., $324,000.

Whitwer, Derek, personal representative, and Gloria B. Hollens Estate to Herring, Sabrina C. and Grady, Lise D., 1915 Liberty Lane, $298,000.

Capes, Richard J. and Stacey M. to Johnson, Erin and Hausman, Matthew, 1905 Apollo Lane, $380,000.

Morgan, Kevin L. and Stephanie S. to Rhoades, Kip and Idunn, 4905 Chennault St., $351,000.

Wierzbicki, Bernard W. Jr. and Katherine E. to Capes, Richard J. and Stacey M., 1203 Troy St., $380,000.

Reil, Molly K. to Helm, Samuel Louis and Ray, Madalynn, 4506 Hansen Ave., $330,000.

Stutzman, Steven C., personal representative, and Betty L. Stutzman Estate to Stutzman, Steven C., 2108 Christine St., $180,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Brown, Michael T., 13513 S. 51st St., $347,000.

Charleston Homes LLC Dba Marc David Custom Homes to Blake, Sable S. and Andrae R., 13704 S. 51st St., $355,000.

Staffend. Nicholas Andrew and Monica Marie to Schultz, Daniel F. and Virginia F., 2115 Christine St., $313,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Fernando, Dinith S. and Wickramasekara, Rochelle N., 13013 S. 49th St., $291,000.

68136

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Brown, Robert W. and Sandra A., 18507 Merion Drive, $391,000.

Nelson, John S., trustee, and Nelson, Carol A., trustee, Nelson Living Trust to Munsterman, James C. and Hutter Munsterman, Tracie, 16819 Chandler, $395,000.

Wilmington Trust, trustee, and Mfra Trust 2015 A. to Harris, Matthew and Nisha, 16448 Cottonwood St., $265,000.

Zepeda, Mario and Sidnia to Kelley, Jacob Richard and Gomez, Guadalupe Lopez, 16103 Robin Drive, $230,000.

Ford, Brian Patrick and Jessica A. to Dejong, Jeffrey and Ariel, 17722 Olive St., $220,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Huenefeld, Matthew J., 9204 S. 178th St., $319,000.

River Oaks Development LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7606 S. 185th St., $31,000.

Ruiz, Paul J. III and Anne to Little, Roger L. and Jane E., 8417 S. 169th St., $310,000.

McPheron, Nicholas C. and Dawn to Murry, Rylan and Montemarano, Sabrina, 19083 Greenleaf St., $256,000.

68138

McKeown, Anne Willemssen, trustee, and Anne Willemssen McKeown Revocable Trust to Ely, Alexandre Lynn and Amanda Christine, 7883 S. 151st Circle, $185,000.

Cudaback, Brandon W. to De Ramirez, Ana M. Cordova and Cordova, Karen V. Ramirez, 12935 Chandler St., $215,000.

Woodland Homes Inc. to Carder, Leslie, 12651 Sherman Plaza, $427,000.

Farr, Cameron and Courtney to Wilson, Jacob and Butler, Kelli, 15132 Borman St., $275,000.

Harmsen, Craig J. and Kristen to Kellogg, Timothy S. and Abigail M., 13438 Olive St., $180,000.

68147

Gill, Brittany A. to Olson, Samuel C., 7514 Chandler Hills Drive, $160,000.

Hutfless, Laurie J. to Alvarenga, Maria and De Mata, Nidia Melisa, 7003 S. 41st Ave., $182,000.

Young Stafford, Kayleen D. and Stafford, David D. to Perez, Daniela and Omar, 7206 S. 33rd St., $176,000.

Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc. to Watkins, Patrick W. and Von Tersch, Danni, 8812 S. 23rd St., $444,000.

Dynamic Properties LLC to Anthony, Robert and Erin Renee and Ekeler, Chris and Michelle M., 7711 S. 41st Terrace, $125,000.

68157

Bellamy, Timothy A. and Danelle L. to Lux, Wade A., 6913 S. 50th St., $180,000.

Vokal, James, personal representative, and Donald C. Vokal Estate to Jackson, Ethel Lou, 8607 S. 46th St., $202,000.

