RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Cardinal Homes LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 16903 Rachel Snowden Parkway, $50,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Weis, Diane T., 7104 N. 167th St., $337,510.

Crumly, Jason and Iryna to Bigger, Marc Steven, 8222 N. 147th St., $265,000.

Evolved Structures and LIM Construction LLC to Kantor, Nicholas A. and Sarah K., 303 N. Allen St., $372,287.

Empire Homes & Remodeling Inc. to O'Neall-Smith, Brenda G. and Smith, Neil A., 7614 Kilpatrick Parkway, $508,952.

Landmark Performance Corp. to Kula, Eric and Lainey, 16917 Bondesson St., $529,298.

Ostendorf, Andrew and Ashley A. to Seeber, Scott C. and Melanie Marie, 8602 N. 155th St., $242,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Burnham, Khyle A. and Codi L., 7164 N. 167th St., $344,878.

AF Limited Partnership to Zask Capital LLC, 15322 Bennington Road, $275,000.

Smart Development LLC to LIM Construction LLC, 267 N. Allen St., $45,100.

LPC Properties LLC to Colony Custom Homes LLC, 7275 N. 148th St., $75,000.

Jeffrey F. Griffin Trust and Griffin, Jeffrey F., trustee, to Hampton, Arthur Lee II and Dena Dourisseau, 15125 Gilder Ave., $560,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Hilton, James David and Sarah, 17023 Isabella St., $416,909.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Ramirez, Guillermo Jr. and Luque-Ayala, Laura C., 7416 N. 175th Circle, $345,000.

Livingston, Jill and Harman, Jill to Reinwald, Alexander Jerrod and Corey, Brittany Ann, 14455 Reynolds St., $217,500.

68022

Ghanta, Sumanth and Gummadi, Pratyusha to Boob, Rohit, 2524 N. 187th Ave., $660,000.

Scott, Nathan L. and Lindsay A. to Hansen, Jason L. and Kayla R., 4304 S. 234th Place, $285,000.

Wenninghoff, Kevin M. and Cynthia M. to Rozeboom, Christian and Rylie Cascio, 801 S. 183rd St., $475,000.

Gary & Janet Brown Living Trust and Brown, Gary W., trustee, to S&W Investments LLC, 2822 N. Main St., $120,000.

Jacobs, Brian R. and Jamie L. to Pitlor, David, 20119 Chicago St., $415,000.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Steenson, Kathleen A., 20862 Ellison Ave., $468,239.

Hanson, Aaron W. and Colleen K. to Wolowicz, Melissa and Raymond, 5816 S. 238th St., $92,000.

Belt Construction Co. Inc. to Larsen, Ryan J. and Katie M., 6501 S. 208th Ave., $537,000.

Showcase Homes Inc. to Martin, Jeremy William and Ashley Lynn, 4606 N. 183rd St., $549,900.

Dunn, Brant to Uleman, Travis L. and Lindsay C., 19609 Amelia Circle, $420,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Nordmeyer, Donna L. and Amanda R., 6208 S. 210th Terrace, $358,345.

Majestic Homes LLC to Vogt, Dallas and Kaitlyn, 3027 Big Elk Parkway, $590,000.

JBT Holdings LLC to Ramm Construction Inc., 3816 S. 212th St., $87,300.

Mavireddi, Avinash and Meka, Hima Tejasri to Fools Inc., 3764 N. 192nd Ave., $67,500.

McCarthy, Michael R. and Nancy to Lotfund 1 LLC, 3514 S. 214th St., $90,000.

CCE Investments LLC to Laid Back Lifestyle LLC, 3332 S. 212th Ave., $100,000.

Runion, Dillon M. and Tearra A. to Streittmatter, Jacob, 6237 S. 210th Terrace, $380,000.

Ramm Construction Inc. to Brown, Jason and Terry, 3816 S. 212th St., $656,500.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Chadwell, Mindy R. and Guenthner, Benjamin R., 5704 N. 181st Ave., $411,862.

Rudolph, Max J. and Karen K. to Eckles Family Funnel Trust and Eckles, Donald W., trustee, 5008 S. 237th Circle, $1,235,000.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Hildy Properties LLC, 5513 N. 209th St., $230,000.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Hildy Properties LLC, 5521 N. 209th St., $228,000.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Hildy Properties LLC, 5406 N. 209th St., $209,000.

20535 Fort LLC to Showcase Homes Inc., 20821 Hartman Ave., $68,000.

Nathan & Lindsay Scott Revocable Trust and Scott, Nathan L., trustee, to Eaves, Brandon and Flachs, Kimberly, 1504 S. 210th St., $560,000.

Widhalm, Peter R. and Amy T. to Scott, Nathan and Lindsay, 918 S. 222nd St., $1,675,000.

Brannon, Curtis T. to Halanski, Matthew A. and Amy D., 21811 Hillandale Road, $950,000.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to LPC Properties LLC, 21315 Grover St., $95,000.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to LPC Properties LLC, 3907 S. 211th St., $87,000.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to LPC Properties LLC, 3914 S. 211th St., $87,000.

Coventry Ridge LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 20958 Polk St., $79,000.

Showcase Homes Inc. to Hamburger, Phillip A. and Kylee J., 18503 Locust St., $559,900.

Coventry Ridge LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 6522 S. 208th Ave., $79,000.

Buchanan, Steven J. and Samantha to Caseys Retail Co., 3110 S. 204th St., $1,500,000.

Landmark Performance Corp. to Patrick, Michael and Anna, 18419 Boyd St., $643,343.

68064

Archistructure LLC to Robinson, Douglas and Regina, 28410 Laurel Circle, $1,265,900.

Bluewater Development Corp. to JJS Properties LLC, 6417 N. 293rd Circle, $505,000.

Bluewater Development Corp. to Wade, Jason, 5410 N. 290th Circle, $260,000.

Beard Bros. Building Co. LLC to Jaffery, Bobby, 104 E. Charles St., $200,000.

68069

Wilson, Patricia M. to Pirruccello, John and Paula, 341 Waterloo Drive, $250,000.

Morrison, Avi and Spangler-Morrison, Wendy to Shepherd, Teri and Glen, 25011 Farnam Circle, $2,350,000.

68102

Lafella, Alfred to Place, Corey, 902 Dodge St. 203, $240,000.

68104

Madsen, Barbara Jean to Suverkrubbe, Brian Wayne, 5322 N. 45th St., $100,000.

Bloom Custom Builders LLC to Sanchez, Jose Abara and Siman Abara, 4816 Maple St., $215,000.

Livermore, John and Dejesus, Jazmin to Livermore, John, 4720 Parker St., $41,100.

Rubio, Richard D. to Shanahan, Catherine C., 5318 Corby St. 6, $45,000.

6651 Decatur LLC to Four Jays LLC, 6651 Decatur St., $165,670.

Treon, Robert and Wendy to Cambrooks Properties LLC, 2303 N. 70th Ave., $170,000.

Kremlacek, Riley to Repp, Tyler and Cheyenne, 6011 N. 68th St., $167,000.

L Jensen Enterprises LLC to Coleman, Angela and Julous, 3039 N. 50th St., $163,000.

Hoffman, Kristen and Joshua to Forquer, Ashlee, 2719 N. 64th St., $240,000.

Hatfield, Sarah to Johnson, Candace Nicole and Rondon, Andrew C., 6602 Himebaugh Ave., $167,500.

Huber Living Trust and Huber, Carole A., trustee, to Hayjac Investments LLC, 3127 N. 60th St., $85,000.

Htoo, Saw Pwe to Castillo, Adolfo and Hart, Heather, 5218 Boyd St., $162,000.

Grace, Maxwell and Brittany Rebecca to Gideon, Gwendolyn H., 2601 N. 66th St., $150,000.

Basye Real Estate Concepts Inc. to Sfr-3050 LLC, 6228 Nebraska Ave., $122,500.

Page, Dylan J. and Nikki R. to Norman, Riley, 2007 Country Club Ave., $315,500.

Ashton, Angela to Pick, Andrea C., 3123 N. 50th St., $162,000.

Home Plate Properties LLC to Demers, Lee and Conner, Caitlyn, 3308 N. 53rd St., $170,000.

Wacker, Alex to Nikiema, Fabrice and Bama, Viviane, 5003 N. 60th Ave., $165,000.

Rodriguez, Cristin and Palma, Maria to Rodriguez, Humberto and Palma-Peralta, Rosy I., 6212 N. 68th St., $175,500.

DS LLC to Memon, Malika, 3403 N. 63rd St., $135,000.

Lumax Properties LLC to OCR LLC, 7072 Seward St., $617,000.

Kyle, Norman Jr. and Kristen to Stone, Ashley and Michael, 2809 N. 70th St., $292,000.

Finn, Michael F. and Joan L. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 4317 N. 56th St., $95,000.

68105

Dibar Enterprises LLC to GS Midtown LLC, 3506 Jackson St., $5,920,000.

Bonder, Ian J. and Rachael L. to Ramirez, Jessica and Gama, Luis, 2742 S. 41st St., $220,000.

Palestino, Mark A. and Palestino, Emily J., per rep, to Rhbrrei LLC, 2501 Hanscom Blvd., $129,000.

Chacon, Miguel and Aguilar, Maria A. Valdez to Hayashi, Kohei, 2525 Rees St., $157,000.

Book, Robert G. and Michelle O. to Ulrich, Jennifer Ann, 1023 S. 41st St., $202,000.

Dendinger, Chad to Petties Management LLC, 541 S. 31st St., $90,000.

PBPM LLC to Nevergreen Enterprises LLC, 3528 Center St., $1,400,000.

Red Ladder LLC to Red Ladder Rentals LLC, 4418 Marcy St., $151,800.

Reeves, Kara and Kyle to Pruitt, Anthony and Melissa, 814 S. 37th Ave., 6, $110,000.

Kowal, Katharine T. and Christopher E. Jr. to Schaefer, Miles Andrew and Ami Jessandra, 2420 S. 32nd Ave., $323,000.

Omahome Realty LLC to Flores, Matthew and Kaelyn, 3910 Gordon St., $213,000.

68106

Hardick, Christopher J. and Shannon M. to Next Level Properties LLC, 1907 S. 61st St., $208,000.

Mathewson, Mark H. and Hart, Susan L. to Batten, Davis and Lewman, Sadie, 5711 Mayberry St., $345,000.

Hatcher, Kelli to Craig, Zechariah and Margaret, 4512 Poppleton Ave., $290,000.

Beran, Edward J. to Vance, Teresa Ann, 4525 Oak St., $170,000.

Frances A. Paskach Trust and Givens, Karen F., trustee, to Johnson, Steven A. and Lisa D., 4801 Spring St., $225,000.

Pedersen, Mary E. to Rojas, Carlos Luis and Perez, Silvia G. Alfaro De, 1925 S. 50th St., $55,000.

68107

Ochoa, Patricia to O-Ne Metro Holdings LLC, 4604 S. 22nd St., $107,000.

Gomez, Mariela to Darrah, Zachary J. and Lauren, 4136 X St., $159,150.

CNDB Properties LLC to VB One LLC, 4968 S. 36th Ave., $210,000.

Rudloff, Dale to Stoneco Real Estate LLC, 4312 S. 37th St., $80,000.

Kaufman, Keith and Carol to VP2KT LLC, 4216 S. 38th St., $138,000.

Godberson, David M. and Bernadette P. to 5 Kings LLC, 4612 S. 32nd St., $125,000.

Poil, Sherry M. to Fuerte, Maria O. Rivera, 2649 X St., $22,000.

Chaidez, Jubentino and Delfina to Turbo Homebuyers LLC, 5205 S. 21st St., $400,000.

68108

Greni, Sterling R. and Vivian L. to Stone, James T. and Merritt, Wendi J., 1117 S. 10th St. 16, $315,000.

Bel Fury Investments Group LLC to Comba, Derek and Lemus, Victor, 3141 S. 18th St., $180,500.

Nguyen, Hau T. to Quesada, Rebekah Grace, 101 Stanford Circle, $115,900.

Barton, Tracy Rene to Doce Select Vistas LLC, 1106 Marcy Place, $316,000.

Ang, Isaiah Eduard Tolentino and Janna Yoshie to Burch, Laura Betz, 106 Stanford Circle, $86,000.

68110

M Bros Properties LLC to Robbins, Alicia Megan, 5023 N. 23rd St., $106,000.

Pel, Teh and Beck, Htee to Ehkeheikay, Adam and Sa, Lewe Lane, 2128 Franklin St., $200,000.

Hayes, Rayford Jr. to Dendinger, Chad, 3614 N. 16th St., $85,500.

68111

Cahill, Quinlan and Larry Jr. to Mattic, Billy J. Jr., 4207 Corby St., $82,000.

Decker, Michael to Bookless, Daniel, 3106 Seward St., $118,000.

Complete Real Estate LLC to Evers, Jessica, 4215 Laurel Ave., $120,000.

Wakan Path LLC to Marine, Timothy and Delaney, 4023 Spencer St., $92,000.

Crawford, Olivia and Orlando Sa to akab Properties LLC, 3517 Meredith Circle, $92,500.

Diaz, Gracie to Lopez, Bayle and Taylor, Zachary, 4124 Wirt St., $145,000.

Pettid, James and Jessica A. to Leonides, Gerardo Manuel and Rodriguez, Alma Delia Garcia, 4248 Ellison Ave., $130,000.

Washington, Tawanna and Wilford III to MKAM LLC, 3525 N. 42nd St., $45,500.

Nunez, Ana Isabel to Endurable Investments LLC, 3710 Bedford Ave., $45,000.

Zas Corp. LLC to Sfr3-060 LLC, 2409 N. 33rd Ave., $250,000.

Tran, Tony V. and Nu T. to Monjaraz, Juan Elias and Elias, Latese, 3860 Parker St., $80,000.

Lebranch, Jamel and Tamisha L. to Go Development LLC, 2425 Templeton St., $75,000.

Grantham, Vicky J. and Stubblefield, Vicky J. to 5 Kings LLC, 3512 Redman Ave., $50,000.

Allen, Gracie to Stewart, Charles O., 3240 N. 40th St., $20,000.

Brown, Thaddeus to Lebranch, Jamel and Tamisha L., 2593 Crown Point Ave., $50,000.

Ninja LLC to Bailey Homes LLC, 4209 Parker St., $94,000.

Wave Investment Team Inc. to Sfr3-060 LLC, 3632 Jaynes St., $80,000.

68112

Adams, Marcia J. and Johnsrud, Denise, per rep, to Hesiquio, Nester, 7212 N. 41st St., $155,000.

Reynolds, Tyra to Hickey, Shane, 7918 N. 39th St., $59,750.

Carol L. Anderson Funnel Trust and Robert D. Anderson Living Trust to Mackenzie Avery Lapic Living Trust and Lapic, Mackenzie Kelly, trustee, 10016 N. 29th Ave., $515,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha to Haye, Shyan Marvella, 3908 Young St., $132,000.

68114

Elliott, Clayton James Hart and Katie to Sauter, Marissa, 1618 N. 75th St., $273,000.

9917 Fieldcrest Investing LLC to Gupta, Rakesh and Kirtibala, 9927 Fieldcrest Drive, $1,400,000.

Little, Judi K. to Marsh, JJ, 821 N. 78th St., $90,000.

Royce Two Sixty LLC to BJR Regency LLC, 260 Regency Parkway Drive, $2,400,000.

Atkins-Baldwin, Barbara E. to Ortiz, Marco and Barratt-Ortiz, Lauren, 702 S. 90th St., $400,400.

Rasmussen, Martha M. and Rasmussen, Martha A. to Shirk Management LLC, 8209 Hillside Drive, $230,000.

Reyes-Hays, Quentin Edward and Hays, Quentin to Best, Ben and Teresa, 1106 N. 87th St., $195,000.

Colby Properties LLC to Jab Properties LLC, 740 N. 78th St., $125,000.

Omaha Ninety DST to Estia Ne LLC, 1919 N. 90th St., $4,877,000.

Stevens, William G. and Mary E. to Munger, Debra, 1928 N. 103rd Ave., $120,000.

68116

Jergovic, Marc to Avila, David L. and Schovanec, Ashley N., 14418 Nelsons Creek Drive, $360,549.

Charleston Homes LLC to Brewer, Courtney M. and McNamara, Kyle S., 17709 Jaynes St., $327,483.

Wendelin, Dana L. to Hilario, Daniel, 16125 Sahler St., $477,000.

Ndebele, Sitabile M. to Peterson, Zachary and Grams, Elizabeth, 4813 N. 172nd St., $310,000.

Cotter, Joan T. to Janicek, Shannon, 5122 N. 152nd Ave., $232,000.

Coble, Cory D. and Jacqueline N. to Vodicka, Kevin C., 17267 Sprague St., $265,000.

Vogt, Dallas J. and Kaitlyn J. to Langendorfer Properties Management LLC, 16938 Grand Ave., $240,000.

Bader, Richard J. and Lisa L. to Gustafson, Keri Kay, 15402 Tibbles St., $220,000.

Holter, Richard and Janet M. to A Place To Live LLC, 2316 N. 152nd St., $260,000.

Hennings, David L. and Cynthia L. to Juelfs, Joseph W., 15209 Saratoga St., $325,000.

Kudera, Brian L. to Metcalf, Beau and Kirk, 4823 N. 161st St., $385,000.

JKC Construction Inc. to Cheloha, John and Leigh, 5815 N. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $80,000.

Real Growth LLC to Tate, Deangelo and Beverly, 3434 N. 161st Terrace, $445,000.

Hughes, Judith E. to Wilson, Patricia A., 3007 N. 149th St., $293,000.

Chingren, Zachary and Elizabeth to Kear, Brian, 14633 Grand Ave., $310,000.

Hunt, Alyssa J. to Sears, Janet Dahlberg, 15132 Tibbles St., $237,500.

Schmidt, Daniel R. and Colabello, Sharon M. to Novak, Ben and Borchers, Erin, 3105 N. 175th St., $380,000.

Koris, Kristy J. and Schmidt, Kristy J. to Hein, Ralph E. Jr., 4608 N. 174th Ave., $436,500.

Hamburger, Kylee and Phil to Sprague, Mark, 4536 N. 167th St., $354,000.

68117

Guyott, Joyce and Rettele, Joyce J. to Perez-Gonzalez, Feliciano and Vargas-Perez, Isela, 5426 S. 48th St., $150,000.

68118

Agarwal, Rahul to Dale, Kevin E. and Andrea, 728 N. 162nd St., $660,000.

Haq, Zaka Ui and Farzana to Meyer, Katelyn and Andrew, 16132 Davenport St., $385,000.

68122

Callaghan, Darren J. and Lajaida E. to Tamang, Ratna and Ganga, 7713 N. 92nd Circle, $305,000.

Homawoo, Amivi L. to Thomasian, Betti L., 7389 N. 89th St., $250,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Ford, Craig and Patrice, 8514 Young St., $303,672.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Czerwiec, Kristofer M. and Golka, Katherine A., 8510 Young St., $303,773.

Tsvetkova, Maya B. and Blair, Christian I. to Tamang, Hari B. and Sunita, 8538 King St., $275,000.

Polanco, Rosa M. and Flores, Rosa M. Polanco to Calderon, Adan I., 7509 N. 74th St., $30,000.

Henry-Evans, Cynthia to Winslow, Gregory and Tamara, 7383 N. 77th Ave., $265,000.

G&A One LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7920 N. 93rd St., $96,000.

Hays, David F. and Traci to Mezzacappa, Marc, 8068 Newport Ave., $226,001.

68124

Bell, Richard P. and Ramute I. to Pargas, Daniel Cano, 8504 A St., $263,000.

Kathleen K. Bohrer Revocable Trust and Bohrer, Kathleen K., trustee, to Elsasser, Peter and Sandra, 3003 Paddock Pa 207, $182,000.

GA Management Properties LLC to Volk, Leslie and Clark Richard, 1148 S. 93rd Ave., $309,950.

Thompson, Shirley R. and Thompson, Joann F., per rep, to Thompson, Joann F., 9205 Woolworth Ave., $200,000.

Jorgensen, Michael B. and Jessica L. to Greenamyre, Julie A., 3503 S. 97th St., $300,000.

Scott M. Debates Revocable Trust and Virginia L. Debates Revocable Trust to Whittaker, Jerrod K. Jr., 7917 Grover St., $224,000.

Blake, James E. and Blake, William James, per rep, to Rinker, Chester, 1512 S. 99th St., $305,000.

Criser, David R. to Stangl, Terry Lee, 8006 Nina St., $225,000.

68127

Hudson, Janet and Hudson, Ethan, per rep, to Vasko, Theodore E., 10230 P St., $186,000.

Henry, Gayle L. to Palensky, Jeffrey and Jeffrey S., 7914 Park Drive, $167,500.

Eccles, Debbie Ann to Grace Home Solutions LLC, 5214 S. 82nd St., $140,000.

Srushti Hospitality LLC to YBR Properties Omaha LLC, 10731 J St., $2,600,000.

Joan L. Steffensmeier Living Trust and Steffensmeier, Joan L., trustee, to Steffensmeier, Anthony P. and Eisenbarth, Jennifer N., 7525 State St., $165,000.

Across The Street LLC to 008 LLC, 8220 J St., $356,250.

Rogers, Marc L. and Rita M. to Hollingsworth, Joshua D. and Kirsti L., 9805 O Circle, $262,175.

Red Ladder LLC to Red Ladder Rentals LLC, 62 Country Club Road, $202,800.

Hernandez, Adan and Ma Dolores to Cormaci, Jack and Keeler, Miranda, 10310 N St., $278,000.

Greenblatt-Seay, Diana L. and Wilson to Pietryga, Luke and Becklun, Cassidy, 9462 Mockingbird Drive, $260,000.

Taulborg, John and Tamara to Shores, Christopher Michael and Kari, 5305 S. 91st St., $225,000.

68130

Clark, Travis and Heather to Marion, Nicholas and Masako, 1615 S. 168th Ave., $367,000.

Mannschreck, Ann and Fridrich, Amy to Wenninghoff, Cynthia M., 1255 S. 165th St., $265,000.

Smotherman, Anthony and Jessica to Montoya, Andrea Amy, 17331 Pine Circle, $340,000.

68131

H&S Partnership LLP to Beninato, Daniel J. and Pamela J., 3102 Nicholas St., $210,000.

MacVittie, Patrick M. to Brinkworth, Amanda Jo, 3828 Cass St. 2, $165,000.

FA Properties LLC to Beck, Harriett, 200 S. 31st Ave., 4502, $291,000.

Johnson, Kelcy to Glass, Aaron D., 4316 Cass St., $225,000.

East Campus Realty LLC to Lane, Russell W. Jr. and Robbie L., 120 S. 31st Ave., 5603, $460,900.

Dendinger, Chad to Petties Management LLC, 2914 Nicholas St., $20,000.

Thirty One Davenport LLC to GMJ Investments LLC, 3115 Davenport St., $550,000.

68132

Caillau, Kenneth E. and Deborah Lynn to Moore, Roger A. and Shaughn M. T., 620 N. 65th St., $699,000.

Mirnics, Karoly and Zeljka Korade to Grimes, Charles L. and Kellee K., 105 S. 53rd St., $621,000.

Halpine, Frank to Reilly, McKenzie Joseph and Rubin, Margaret Jean, 4906 Hamilton St., $190,000.

Molnar Investments 401K Trust and Molnar, Steve, trustee, to Rosen, Brian and Angelica, 651 N. 63rd St., $500,000.

Cornell, Bruce E. and Martha A. to Glassroots Real Estate LLC, 113 S. 50th St., $170,000.

Lin, Ge and Wang, Xiaohong to Walker, Charleton and Sarah, 230 S. 68th Ave., $462,500.

Cesh LLC to Tutini, Alicia Nichole and Simpkins, Ian Andrew, 4717 Chicago St., $395,000.

Grogan, Bruce R. and Wessels, Renee D. to Dawber, Lance Joseph and Marion Joy, 301 N. Happy Hollow Blvd., $1,050,000.

68134

Wyant, David Matthew and Kelli to Bauder, Chase S., 5618 N. 93rd Ave., $231,750.

H&S Partnership LLP to Bouda, Ryan and Samantha, 2329 N. 104th Circle, $210,000.

Joyner, Kaleb L. and Sydney T. to Storz, Gregory A., 3205 N. 80th St., $257,000.

Kowal, Cheri L. to Scheve, Lisa A., 9825 Camden Ave., $78,500.

Gunter, Rushton L. and Crowell-Gunter, Julie K. to Allard, Mark Allen and Rolynne Rae, 8017 Manderson St., $205,000.

Lund, Sandi to Pittman, Sarah E. and Jared R., 7510 Jaynes St., $164,000.

Gall, Natasha A. and Matthew L. to Reeves, Logan and Faith, 5522 N. 92nd Ave., $255,500.

Lorenz, Cory L. and Jessica N. to Cooper, Juliana F. and Larson, Ian D., 9247 Ruggles St., $216,000.

Harrell, Jean M. to Sutton, Jill, 10315 Prairie Road, $180,000.

Leddy, Patrick B. and Sharon K. to Leddy, Michaela R., 2621 N. 102nd Ave., $219,000.

MMBD LLC to Best Price Homebuyers LLC, 10417 Grand Ave., $1,711,765.

Boynton, James P. to Hiz, Naz, 2705 N. 83rd St., $90,000.

68135

Sinner, Amy Leigh and Hale, Brett Joseph to Luhrs Properties LLC, 5463 S. 194th Ave., $245,000.

Swayway LLC to Schmidt, Philip and Jessica, 5905 S. 174th St., $530,000.

Anthens, Garrett to Trelles, Tyler and Tori, 19422 W St., $230,000.

Patlan, Michael A. and Trezure to Goldfarb, Mikhail and Nath, Archana, 19627 V St., $261,000.

Scott D. & Kristine L. Hazuka Trust and Hazuka, Scott D., trustee, to Meduna, Michael, 6415 S. 184th Ave., $530,000.

Cromer, Nathan to Justice, Donald and Eloisa, 6313 S. 191st St., $345,000.

Coen, Patrick Daniel to Sheppard, Alan J., 15618 Holmes Circle, $105,850.

Sederburg, Blanche L. to Howe, Brittany A., 4705 S. 194th Ave., $276,100.

M&A Real Property Holdings LLC to Todd, Doug A. and Katherine B., 19464 Gail Ave., $256,000.

68137

McAlpin, Nancy K. to Serfaglo LLC, 12741 Woodcrest Pa 116, $139,500.

Safety & Health Council of Greater Omaha Inc. to Hill Street Properties LLC, 11620 M Circle, $2,780,000.

Gaking, Billie R. and Gaking, Wade, per rep, to Fletcher, Ryan Mervin and Doeschot, Jessica Leigh, 15415 U St., $265,000.

Misseou, Ekoue to Jimenez-Villegas, Alexandro, 13826 W Circle, $180,500.

Grajeda, Nora Estrada to Emerson, Roger and Jiang, Yuyi, 13116 Southdale Circle, $300,000.

Wulf, Nicole R. and Schnoor, Kyle C. to Reed, Anthony II, 6609 S. 139th Circle, $285,000.

Sauls, Debrah to Hawkins, Sarah E., 6032 Oakcrest Place, $290,000.

Meyer, Katelyn and Andrew to Hatfield, Sarah, 15224 R St., $250,000.

Douglas, Jack and Danielle to Romero, Jake Anthony, 4712 Englewood Ave., $170,000.

68142

Fulkner, Alberta S. and Billy R. to Sanabria, Yhonatan D. Arevalo, 11018 Girard St., $245,000.

Kunhart, Olivia A. to Fagan, Amber L., 7504 N. 143rd St., $275,000.

OHG Custom Homes LLC to Hayden, Michael S. and Traci, 12717 Scott St., $524,900.

Kracl, Corey L. and Maier, Kaitlyn K. to McCoy, Max and Schwab-McCoy, Aimee, 7807 N. 116th St., $340,000.

68144

Aucra Land 1 LLC to Rodawig, Eric P. and Niki L., 15148 Hickory St., $295,000.

Smith, Sharon A. to Oertwich, Rod E. and Shari M., 1867 S. 116th St., $270,000.

Meduna, Rebecca J. and Michael R. to Perry, Alexander, 3503 S. 152nd St., $285,000.

Saffle, Shirley G. to McCollister, Trina C., 11437 Frederick St., $132,500.

John & Elfriede Pruehs Revocable Trust and Pruehs, Elfriede L., trustee, to Beveridge, Judith Ann, 12407 Castelar St., $240,000.

Ellis, Kendra Leigh and Scott S. to Guyett, Moriah and Bassett, Brady Spencer, 12741 B St., $205,000.

Munson, Dora M. to Tate, Anthony and Regina, 14723 Arbor St., $295,000.

68152

Jacqueline Brink Irrevocable Trust and Bressman, Jennifer, trustee, to Brink, Dayne and Brian, 9628 N. 60th St., $270,425.

Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc. to Markley, Derrick and Leah, 12302 N. 67th St., $545,000.

Markley, Derrick S. and Leah L. to Miller, Monica, 4809 Lockwood Circle, $370,000.

Big Sky Investments LLC to Urban Spark Construction LLC, 6620 Stargrass Road, $120,000.

68154

Ellerbeck, Tyler J. to Lambert, Wes, 11003 Farnam St., $200,000.

Rowan, Robert D. and Joy Bennett to McCormack, Janelle, 960 S. 119th Court, $310,000.

Turco-Hauptman, Bonnie L. and Hauptman, Thomas M. to Wilson, Joanne Lee and Robert J., 322 N. 155th Circle, $109,000.

Kutler, Howard S. to Townsend, Steven A. and Handke, Erin E., 620 Crestridge Road, $375,000.

Ourada, Mary Louise and Ourado, Mary Louise to Jensen, Irene A. and Daniel L., 12727 West Dodge Road 123C, $105,000.

Salkeld, Sara L. to Parrish, Linda D. and Goeppele, Craighton E., 11945 Miracle Hills Drive 20, $180,000.

Turtle Creek Construction LLC to Cloyd, Jake and Molly Porter, 848 Meadow Road, $472,000.

68164

Hill, Rodney J. to Waugh, Terrence R., 2317 N. 143rd Ave., $245,000.

Booge, Austin and Williams, Kaitlyn L. to Kunhart, Olivia A. and Lecorgne, Christopher E., 13809 Fowler Ave., $430,000.

B&F Properties LLC to Boyd, Daniel L. and Pfeiffer, Jordan A., 12724 Erskine St., $290,000.

Kula, Eric and Lainey to Dobin, Svetlana, 11464 Nebraska Circle, $275,000.

Rubeck, Darwin M. and Katherine L. to King, Roy Marshall and Thelma Joanne, 13405 Boyd St., $375,000.

Silver, Steven to Silver, David Nathan, 5612 N. 115th Avenue Circle, $200,000.

Dales, Dustin and Heather to Molko, Jacob, 2225 N. 141st Ave., $230,000.

Pekarsky, Sean J. and Amber N. to Harrison, Taylor M. and Drzazgowski, Christopher D., 2542 N. 137th St., $375,000.

Joanne M. Glow Revocable Trust and Glow, Robert J., trustee, to Sorensen, Soren P. and Donna F., 13519 Meredith Ave., $331,000.

Barber, Nicholas T. and Madeleine N. to Guinotte, Patrick and Kendall, 12937 Ohio Circle, $240,000.

Laughlin, Richard J. and Debra J. to Kiolbasa, Leonard, 11808 Newport Ave., $249,000.

MMBD LLC to Best Price Homebuyers LLC, 2721 N. 129th Circle, $855,882.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Wendl Properties LLC to Grimes, Patrick and Gina, 3208 Jackson St., $238,000.

Friis, Richard H. and Susan D. to VB One LLC, 409 W. 30th Ave., $123,000.

Jacobs, Robin R. to OCR LLC, 908 W. 31st Ave., $160,000.

Brown, Judith L., trustee, to B. Squared LLC, 1702 Harlan Drive, $1,270,000.

Boyer, Thomas H. Jr. and Teresa L. to Edwards, Leia, 411 Kountze Memorial Drive, $240,000.

Lewis, James A. and Laurie L. to Collins, Maggie F., 2403 Crawford St., $140,000.

Parlan LLC to Russian LLC, 702 W. Mission Ave., $340,000.

Gaston, Quinn M. and Joshua to Leonard, Devron Russell and Ruby Esmerilda, 1901 Collins Drive, $250,000.

Olsen, Susan to Wagner, Brooke and Kourtney, 211 Bellevue Blvd. N, $407,000.

Keene, Amanda L., per rep, and Rick A. Keene Estate to Keene, Amanda L. and Arveson, Adam, 2818 Bryan Ave., $125,000.

Konopasek, Cody and Elizabeth to Whitehead, Laura Ann, 111 E. 27th Ave., $186,000.

Southard, Diana L. and Bob to Dynamic Properties LLC, 38 A. Martinview Road, $140,000.

Aguilar, Megan N., per rep, and Diane T. Howard Estate to Mathews, Jacob and Megan, 201 Hillcrest Ave., $207,000.

68028

Landmark Properties Inc. to Flex Gretna LLC, 20227 Husker Drive, $1,255,000.

Lee, Rod and Andrea to Gross, Donald D. and Katherine S., 11909 S. 212th St., $435,000.

Van Ampting, Jeremy and Suzanne to Van Ampting, Austin J. and Wingard, Maci E., 21101 Flagstone Circle, $313,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Pelton, Oliver and Kayla, 19829 Briar St., $440,000.

192&370 LLC to HBC Homes Inc., 19010 Hackberry Drive, $95,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Horst, Ross and Jayasuriya, Lakminie, 12109 S. 204th Ave., $387,000.

Frederick Real Estate LLC to Dahlgren, Tyler and Alyssa, 314 Bauman Circle, $330,000.

Chestnut Commons LLC to BCG Enterprises LLC, 12704 S. 216th St., $1,700,000.

68046

Harper, Jeremy and Tina to Truten Holdings LLC, 727 N. Beadle St., $207,000.

Gomez, Georgina and Sanchez, Juan Gabriel Reyes to Misganew, Biset, 907 Elm Hurst Drive, $338,000.

Kelson, Arnold to Asproperties LLC, 811 Tara Road, $190,000.

Wagner, Brooke Nichole and Kourtney Jo to Sartori, Dean and Linda and MacFarlane, Kendra Sartori, 2202 Queen Drive, $325,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Kingsbury, Brenda, 11702 S. 119th Ave., $430,000.

Hayden, Casey P. and Pamela to BACC Investment LLC, 10706 S. 110th Ave., $380,000.

Johnson, Douglas to Mike, Daniel, 2270 Placid Lake Drive, $375,000.

Kucirek, Steve Jr. to Dorsey, Corbet L. and Shari L., 811 Edgewood Blvd., $308,000.

Hallgren, Robert L. and Irene A. to Shannon, Jason Scott and Dawn Renee, 1015 Creighton Road, $302,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Redden, Nikolas and Hiromi, 11615 S. 111th Ave., $439,000.

Suchan, Doris L. and Jay P. to Baker, Lindee Edwin, 2306 Marilyn Drive, $269,000.

Papillion Realty Ne LLC to Brauvin 18 LLC, 1328 S. 96th St., $3,900,000.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Winburn, Thomas H. and Sara A., 10226 Superior Drive, $444,000.

Sprague, Dustin R. and Daisy Jane to Hedlund, Vicki and Robert Erik Jr., 800 Cody Circle, $227,000.

68123

Winburn, Thomas H. and Sara A. to Rindorf, Wesley Aaron and Mara Cruz, 3208 Lookingglass Drive, $251,000.

Bloom, Jason and Holly S. to Marfisi, Michael L. and Guadalupe, 13903 Kelly Drive, $275,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Kaufman, Carol and Keith, 4423 Schilling Drive, $362,000.

Delgado, Nicholas A. to Jones, Jake and Davis, Kaydee, 14320 Tregaron Drive, $310,000.

Stone, John and Shannon to O'Neill, Mike and Sheri, 13705 S. 44th St., $352,000.

68128

Juarez, Joseph John Jr. and Mary to O-NE Metro Holdings LLC, 8734 Bayberry Road, $222,000.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Krzemien, James J., trustee, and Krzemien, Barbara J., trustee, 9902 Emiline St., $401,000.

Brutto, Danny to Pohl, Timothy Louis and Josephine, 7114 S. 75th St., $190,000.

GTM Properties LLC to Ross, Jeana and Robert, 8116 Valley Road, $170,000.

68133

Charleston Homes LLC to Miller, Angela and Daniel, 12904 S. 54th St., $423,000.

Roybal, Michael A. and Jennifer L. to Barr, Ryan and Lumm, Kristin, 12014 S. 49th St., $392,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Reittinger, Lance D. and Meredith L., 5213 Helwig Ave., $431,000.

Seiffert, James W. and Rosa to Abbott, Riley E. and Powell, Mikayla, 125 Wilma Road, $326,000.

68136

Turner, William W. III and Ivette to Ferguson, Baylen, 7821 S. 190th Ave., $370,000.

Samek, Jeffrey Thomas and Delayne Alyse to Craven, Caleb and Lindsay, 16014 Greenleaf St., $273,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Dey, Amit and Dasgupta, Tanwi, 7508 S. 185th St., $384,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Simpson, Dierdre and Jeremy, 7410 S. 184th Ave., $354,000.

Bridgeport Development LLC to Vinton22 LLC, 18120 Camelback Ave., $316,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Berge, Brian C. and Katie L., 9413 S. 176th St., $376,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Smith, Jason and Tiffany, 9403 S. 177th St., $326,000.

Burklund, Irene and Aaron to Best Price Homebuyers LLC, 7212 S. 174th St., $170,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Lane, Alexandre J. L. and Johnson, Sierra R., 9405 S. 179th St., $324,000.

Baumann, Jill to Mallein, Lucas, 15616 Cottonwood St., $270,000.

Wright, Rachal and Mathew to Eicher, Camryn and Mifflin, Kelsey, 7906 S. 184th St., $402,000.

Monares, Miguel A. to Methe, Anthony and Badalucco, Laura, 7832 S. 185th St., $370,000.

68138

Baustert, Todd W. and Jami L. to Madison, Todd M. and Michaela C., 7713 S. 155th Ave., $381,000.

Peters, Amber M. and Phillips, Justin to Bystrek, Ida, 13225 Glenn St., $150,000.

Buhl, Zach and Jessica to Rodriguez, Ismael Jesu Pele III, 13409 Shepard St., $320,000.

Lin, Chengjue and Huang, He to Rosalio, Yariceni M. Hernandez, 13531 Edna St., $260,000.

O-Ne Metro Holdings LLC to Zach, Aaron, 13006 Emiline St., $215,000.

68147

Dopheide, Andrew P., co-per rep, and Berg, Brett, co-per rep, Neil G. Dopheide Estate to A&L Remodeling LLC, 7510 S. 35th St., $147,000.

Robinson, Larry R. and Michelle L. to Langpaul, Alan J., 9610 S. 10th St., $208,000.

McVay, John S. and Sara J. to McVay Enterprises LLC, 7808 S. 24th St., $162,000.

68157

Driggs, Jamie Lynn and Barry Lynn to Pfeffer, Alan D. and Linda L., 7108 S. 53rd St., $303,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Eichler, Timothy and Zuelke, Emily Lois, 6415 Kyla Drive, $386,000.