RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

Douglas County
68007
Schmida, Corey J. and Lori C. to McCabe, Elizabeth J., 15937 Grebe St., $408,000.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Proline Custom Homes Inc., 7622 Kilpatrick Parkway, $59,950.
Riede, Jon C. and Kayla M. to Hanusek, Thomas and Spencer, Jessica, 8215 N. 147th Ave., $255,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Riede, Jon C. and Kayla M., 16610 Read St., $361,275.
Pickett, Susan to Buskirk, Zachary Van, 14546 Mormon St., $225,000.
Van Camp & Son LLC to 14609 Knudsen LLC, 14609 Knudsen St., $210,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to McLean, Daniel C. and Stephanie A., 16475 Vane St., $418,384.
Briese, Tom D. and Joan A. to Schatz, Logan and Obrist, Jessica, 15314 Young St., $217,500.
Ro-Dan LLC to Boyd, William and Schlee, Autumn, 7851 N. 144th Ave., $215,000.
McCrillis, Chad M. and Alexis C. to Newton, Chris A., 8519 N. 173rd St., $450,000.
Grzesiak, Richard and Kelli Ann to Applegate, Austin W. and Marissa I., 8014 Kilpatrick Parkway, $365,000.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Wyrick, Blair T. and Bonnie L., 7427 N. 169th St., $431,119.
Gansebom, Darin and Melinda to Scofield, Nicholas and Rebecca, 10741 Earl Ave., $470,000.
Scofield, Rebecca E. and Nicholas E. to Wright, John Dell II and Murphy, Jillian L., 8116 N. 153rd Ave., $271,500.
Showcase Homes Inc. to Wallingford, Caleb and Melody, 7815 N. 167th Ave., $554,900.
Perchal, Kara E. and Joshua F. to Mikkelsen, Kaleigh F., 8214 N. 162nd St., $301,500.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 6987 N. 172nd St., $67,950.
Bosle, Sharon L. to Bosanek, Carol E., 16116 Clay Place, $231,350.
Davis, Huntington L. and Brittany R. to Jarvis, Alexander and Ericka Renee Palmer, 16509 Hanover St., $311,000.
Landmark Performance Corp. to Bring, Matthew and Alyson, 17121 Bondesson St., $94,000.
Scott, Jordan and Desseraye to Strese, Jason and Codie, 9613 N. 150th Ave., $380,000.
Cantrell, William and Caren to Bell, Storm Joshua and Welker, Mary Catherine, 14565 Wyoming St., $264,000.
68022
Feldhacker, Clint and Melissa to Natali-Paine, Denise, 23515 P St., $784,000.
Meier, Nicholas David and Marcy June to Kulig, Frank, 651 S. 212th St., $280,000.
Strom, Steven R. to Bader Construction LLC, 4003 N. 213th Circle, $96,500.
Korbelik, Rondel J. and Stephanie L. to Durrett, Barbara F., 19628 Mayberry St., $460,000.
Widick, Jennifer D. to Timm Family Trust and Timm, Joshua E., trustee, 19251 Ames Circle, $507,500.
Cavanaugh, Gary R. and Lisa L. to Sevening, Robert and Kimberly, 19309 Camden Ave., $1,000,000.
Milone Living Trust and Holgate, Molly A., trustee, to Grieb, Thomas P. and Norene S., 1701 N. 214th St., $362,000.
Griffin Homes Inc. to Ramm Construction Inc., 21824 G St., $85,000.
Landmark Performance Corp. to Mujherjee, Chitramoy and Roy, Bidisha, 4238 George Miller Parkway, $521,000.
Vanbuskirk, Zachary D. and Raechel N. to Koya, Sai Vasudha and Jasti, Lakshmi Manoj Kumar, 3902 N. 187th Ave., $495,000.
Kunken, Anita to Clark, Alan and Cathy, 18352 Dewey Ave., $370,000.
Brian Carder Construction Inc. to Sellhorst, Steve P. and Hayley D., 3325 S. 206th St., $165,603.
Majerus, Kenneth J. and Jianjun Hu to Dong, Nan, 580 S. 182nd St., $315,000.
Wish In One Hand Enterprises LLC to Falcone Enterprises Inc., 3308 S. 208th St., $117,900.
Mamidipalli, Raghupathi and Podduturi, Vasavi to Sharma, Kashyap and Shilpa, 5006 N. 210th St., $416,000.
Wish In One Hand Enterprises LLC to Falcone Enterprises Inc., 20914 Laurie Place, $200,000.
Wish In One Hand Enterprises LLC to Falcone Enterprises Inc., 20925 Barbara Plaza Circle, $257,000.
Steenson, Kathleen A. to Scheer, Andrea Joy, 20108 Chicago St., $475,000.
Ramm Construction Inc. to Foltz, Michael D. and Courtney E., 4617 N. 189th St., $575,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Putnam, Bo J. and Julie K., 5710 N. 182nd St., $387,894.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Sweeney, William A. and Jenneine, 6011 S. 212th St., $379,358.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Graham, Colleen K. and Black, Jeremy A., 5814 N. 181st Ave., $328,312.
Hoffmann, Robert E. and Bronich, Tatiana to Dorothy, Rick and Linda, 5108 N. 192nd Avenue Circle, $625,000.
Hamm, Gregory to Hailer, Shannon Claire and William Robert, 817 S. 190th Ave., $380,000.
Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Carlene Beller Irre Dynasty Trust and Beller, Gary L., trustee, 3901 S. 212th St., $85,000.
Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Carlene Beller Irr Dynasty Trust and Beller, Gary L., trustee, 3827 S. 213th St., $85,000.
Brett A. Cook Revocable Trust and Cook, Brett A., trustee, to Hoyt, Terry and Susan, 20505 Yort St., $470,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Mason, Eric C. and Jerry L. II, 6209 S. 211th St., $341,625.
427 Investments LLC to Omaha Gas LLC, 1010 S. 189th St., $2,386,448.
Charleston Homes LLC to Modumudi, Kiranmayee and Phani Venkata Sudhir, 5104 N. 209th St., $341,974.
Pallayil, Anil Subramanian and Satheesh, Minu Mangattu to Bgrs LLC, 2329 S. 219th St., $700,000.
Bgrs LLC to Taylor, Stephanie, 2329 S. 219th St., $700,000.
Belt Construction Co. Inc. to Ulness, Gary Scott and Angela K., 3909 S. 208th St., $575,400.
Rouse, Derrick J. and Deyna C. to Anderson, Kyle and Kathryn, 21323 Walnut St., $785,000.
Ramm Construction Inc. to Mattice, Kaitlin, 18424 Boyd St., $549,392.
Grace Custom Homes Co. to Nyffeler, Reed L. and Dana E., 4612 S. 234th Plaza Circle, $265,000.
Herlein, Jared J. and Amanda R. to Perry, Mason and Emma, 2508 N. 184th St., $375,760.
Landmark Performance Corp. to Tibke, Trevor and Kari, 2902 N. 185th Ave., $433,536.
Trademark Homes Inc. to Crouch, Kyle and Andrea, 4507 N. 186th St., $524,809.
Landmark Performance Corp. to Kantem, Naveenkumar and Naidu, Vineela, 18707 Fowler St., $479,893.
Kulig, Frank H. Jr. and Jennifer C. Passerine to Volz, Lucas and Madalynn, 1117 S. 218th St., $360,000.
68064
Kenneth R. Fintel Revocable Trust and Donna D. Fintel Revocable Trust to Reeves, Kristen and Clint C., 60 Ginger Woods Road, $485,000.
Bluewater Development Corp. to Gay L. Dahlke Revocable Trust and Dahlke, Gay L., trustee, 6237 N. 295th St., $245,000.
Bluewater Development Corp. to Lakner, David A. Jr. and Brandi L., 6408 N. 293rd Circle, $270,000.
Flatwater Lake LLC to Christensen, Jordan and Sierra, 28527 Laurel Circle, $159,000.
Vogt Real Estate LLC to Med Man Properties LLC, 123 E. Gardiner St., $200,000.
68069
TMF Properties LLC to CRH Inc., 204 Washington St., $300,000.
Veronica Sue Regan Revocable Trust and Regan, Veronica Sue, trustee, to Gottsch, Barry, 503 S. 249th Circle, $1,489,000.
68102
Zapo LLC to Dt Deli LLC, 1403 Farnam St. 124, $514,000.
Wright, Meagan Pa to Potter, Kimberly, 312 S. 16th St. 44, $165,000.
68104
Bohaboj, Kelley to Andrew, Jennifer, 2013 N. 64th St., $170,000.
Sebastian, Kayla to Phillips, Renae, 6523 Pinkney St., $138,500.
Lester, Valerie E. and Valeta E. to Sills, Dale, 6307 N. 53rd St., $175,000.
Grieb, Thomas P. and Norene S. to Bunsness, Jeffrey, 5515 Blondo St., $275,000.
DTJ Investments LLC to Shields, Geoffrey R. and Nicole, 3710 N. 53rd St., $90,000.
Bernacchi, Derek to Kunhart, Sherron, 6773 Pratt St., $160,000.
Housh, Shaun L. and Wiese, Teresa A. to McMahon, Ian, 2610 N. 67th St., $305,000.
Donscheski, Patricia A. and Barry A. to Bonne Vie International LLC, 6336 Wirt St., $116,000.
Hawkins, Dale L. and Jerrian to CRB Holdings LLC, 4903 Bedford Ave., $55,000.
Palmisano, Anthony R. and Victoria M. to Buhr, John C. and Jacqueline M., 6943 Spencer St., $177,250.
Witthauer, Cole and Sejkora, Tyree Dawn to Ku, Eh and Paw, Mu Sea, 4939 Emmet St., $210,000.
Romror Properties LLC to Gay, Kyaw and Ku, Hsa, 6741 Kansas Ave., $160,000.
Leas, Andrew L. and Tracy A. to Leas, Kirsten and Hoeft, Benjamin, 6515 Binney St., $50,000.
Pontian Land Holdings 17 LLC to 11T Ne LLC, 4802 Jaynes St., $77,300.
Gaskill, Joan M. and Gaskill, Deborah S., per rep, to CMS Mowing Service Inc., 6928 Binney St., $109,750.
Svac, Michael James to VB One LLC, 4508 N. 63rd St., $110,000.
Daves Rentals LLC to Bailey, Kimberly J., 2729 N. 49th St., $119,900.
Bah, Hsa to Glassroots Real Estate LLC, 6330 Jaynes St., $115,000.
Johnson, Gail R. and Lee, Gail R. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 5913 Fort St., $125,000.
68105
O'Neill, Danielle L. and Donald G. to Harvey Dog LLC, 2342 S. 35th St., $153,000.
Magos, Jose P. to Feeser, Laney Renee, 835 S. 35th Ave., $190,000.
Albers, Ryan M. to Shelley, Heather M., 1110 S. 35th Ave., $239,950.
Charles E. Cobb Living Trust and Cobb, Charles E., trustee, to Amz Homes LLC, 3510 Jones St., $200,000.
Fraterelli, Kerrie R.F. and Colin A. to S3 Development Co. LLC, 4370 Barker Ave., $185,000.
Wulf, Katrina J. and Mayer, Miranda to Plascencia, Cesar A. and Angelica Orozco De, 2940 Castelar St., $100,000.
68106
Schlatz, Stuart and Joni to Vinton, Greg and Renee, 4657 Pacific St., $125,000.
Martinez, Claudia A. Avila and Contreras, Joe Jr. to Ohana Building Group LLC, 5101 Woolworth Ave., $111,000.
Hatfield, Kimberly to Darwin, Barnabas, 6837 Mayberry St., $225,000.
DDP Properties LLC to Macias, Andrea, 6128 Pierce St., $217,500.
Ptacek, John and Roxanne L. to Nakaki, Adam and Tessa, 2217 S. 46th Ave., $215,000.
Pieper, Charles T. and Julie H. to Rocctavia Holdings LLC, 3014 S. 48th St., $175,000.
Kenny Alternative Energy Consulting LLC and Farless, Christina to Chaidez, Brian, 2505 S. 60th St., $85,000.
Burger, Elaine B. to Dykes, Kaleigh, 825 S. 67th Ave., $225,000.
68107
Wagner, Rhonda to Scott Road Properties LLC, 4110 Polk St., $134,000.
Vargas, Felix Jose Silva and Silva, Celia to Castillo, Brahayan Antonio Lopez, 6309 S. 31st St., $130,000.
Woodson, Zachariah Edward and Alexandra to Hermsen, Joel, 1405 U St., $184,500.
Schmoll, Timothy A. and Tiffany to Wylie, John W. and Tawnya R., 4102 N St., $182,000.
Zarazua, Joaquin and Cortes, Esther Maravilla to Contreras, Octavio V., 5829 S. 19th St., $86,000.
Chima, Mary Esther and Aloziem, Anenye P. to Chima, Iheanyichukwu Christopher, 2621 D St., $130,000.
Schmitz, Mikeil Allen Dela Guardia to Caniglia LLC, 2112 F St., $130,000.
Hoover, Jennifer D. to Lime Box Properties LLC, 3924 U St., $80,000.
Maldonado, Laura E. to Red Ladder LLC, 5005 S. 42nd St., $74,000.
68108
Midwest Tire Co. Inc. to Toomas E. Allisma Trust and Allisma, Toomas E., trustee, 1105 S. 13th St., $200,000.
Joseph L. & Mary C. Cabral Revocable Trust and Cabral, Joseph L., trustee, to Cruz, Antonio Granillo and Villar, Mayra Gonzalez, 1923 S. 19th St., $142,500.
Sindelar, Ronald G. to Swon Corp., 2402 S. 10th St., $205,000.
1 Chron 29:11 LLC to Mkam LLC, 851 S. 21st St., $55,000.
Castaneda, Teodora Sr. to Talavera, Silvestre, 1734 S. 10th St., $63,000.
Lopez, Emerson D. Calderon to Nebraska Armour Constructions LLC, 1502 Olin Ave., $155,000.
O'Neill, Cindy and Steven M. to Babel, Thomas E. and Koanne P., 1929 S. 10th St., $109,950.
Lopez, Humberto and Manuela O'Con to KTMD Holdings LLC, 2426 S. 23rd St., $93,000.
68110
Strawn, Tailla and Blandon, Alexander to Steward, Shawn Lamar, 2197 Parker Circle, $135,000.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Moo, Mary Paw, 3922 N. 19th St., $140,000.
Theiss LLC to Datbros Properties LLC, 1710 Sahler St., $212,000.
Aguilar-Cisneros, Diego and Lumbrano-Perez, Odila to Marques, Andres Vallin and Soltero, Silvia, 1616 Wirt St., $55,700.
68111
Reyes, Sandra and Martinez, Marvin Reyes to Wave Investment Team Inc., 3935 N. 39th St., $49,000.
Reyes, Sandra and Marvin to Wave Investment Team Inc., 4545 N. 40th St., $58,000.
Schulz, Matthew J. and Mallory L. to Carlson, Alex and Fankhauser, Peter, 4319 Seward St., $170,000.
1 Chron 29:11 LLC to Mkam LLC, 3159 Grand Ave., $30,400.
Bel Fury Investments Group LLC to Gonzalez, Ariel, 4818 Fontenelle Blvd., $75,000.
Kreg Pm LLC to McRae, Warren Jaleel, 5320 N. 28th Ave., $154,000.
Hall, Anita Marie and Darby to 1916 N. 36th St Intervivos Revocable Trust and Omar, Marian, trustee, 1916 N. 36th St., $160,000.
Dailey, Chad L. and Damita to Maly, James R., 2512 Parker St., $25,000.
Mejia, Noelia and Tobar, Luis Bladimir Tobar to Mayo, Paula Valente, 3018 Fowler Ave., $155,000.
Wilcox, Chad D. to Horizon Capital LLC, 1809 Military Ave., $62,000.
Van Camp & Son LLC to Rojas Services LLC, 4611 Fontenelle Blvd., $90,000.
G&R Investment Group LLC to Sarcarjar Inc., 3524 N. 43rd St., $22,500.
RJ Investments LP to Datbros Properties LLC, 3803 Spencer St., $153,000.
Neighborhood Property Investors LLC to Gustafson, Isaac W. and Shelbi L., 5615 Fontenelle Blvd., $110,000.
Lopez, Elizabeth to Perlmer Investments LLC, 3655 Miami St., $100,000.
New Wave Real Estate LLC to Faylor, Anne, 2212 N. 28th Ave., $15,000.
Jordan-Wagner, Annie M. to Cooper, Kelly, 5332 N. 25th Ave., $44,147.
Delphina Land Holdings 7 LLC to 11T Ne LLC, 5338 N. 25th Ave., $54,100.
Thornton, Ladell to Roka Management LLC, 5349 N. 33rd Ave., $83,000.
Harris, William C. to Holy Name Housing Corp., 5337 N. 36th St., $44,000.
Prince, Kevin and Brenda to PNL Properties LLC, 4016 Maple St., $85,000.
68112
Petrini, Debra A. to Coleman Properties LLC, 7517 N. Ridge Drive, $137,000.
Yager, Terry W. Jr. and Gordon, Doug to Thomas Properties I. LLC, 2865 Bauman Ave., $83,500.
Cooper, Tyler J. and Jodi to Fox, Aaron, 3603 Newport Ave., $90,000.
Spence, Christopher A. to McGrath, Neal and Karen, 3641 Mormon Circle, $255,000.
Dynamic Properties LLC to Gilmore, Anitra, 2569 Titus Ave., $204,000.
Hartman, Virginia L. to Hartman, Thomas, 3964 Iowa St., $169,900.
68114
Lindquist, Eric H. to S&C Future Funds LLC, 7405 Schuyler Drive, $85,100.
Ernst, Vernon Stanley to Sperling, Jody, 8333 Parker Court, $152,500.
Jacrecki, Lucas R. and Jenna K. to O'Neill, Danielle L. and Donald G., 9125 Decatur Circle, $230,000.
Bruckner, Joanne Marie and Circo, Rajean, per rep, to Totten, Lisa Marie and Ray Rogene, 1320 N. 76th St., $43,500.
Swenson, Drew David to DK Rad Ventures LLC, 10756 Decatur St., $210,000.
68116
Courtney, Dolores A., trustee, and Courtney Living Trust to Hunter, Gary Van and Sandra, 2706 N. 161st Ave., $450,000.
Roger & Ellen Johnson Trust and Johnson, Roger Gale, trustee, to Poortinga, Catherine M. and Damien L., 15944 Mary St., $425,000.
Robson, Kelly D. to Nielsen, Susan, 15011 Camden Ave., $240,000.
Frankie J. Pane Revocable Trust and Pane, Frankie J., trustee, to Pleuler, Carolyn S. and Kenneth G., 2904 N. 144th Terrace, $295,500.
Cazahous, John F. Jr. and Barbara A. to Menlo Park LLC, 3215 N. 168th St., $350,000.
Otte, Regina C. to Madel, Steven and Newby, Jaclyn, 6422 N. 148th St., $283,500.
Mixayvanh, John to Virgil, Tara L., 14667 Taylor Place, $170,000.
Hansen, Julie K. and David A. to Johnson, Bryan, 16525 Grant St., $223,500.
3 Dollar Condo LLC to Lansanah, Jebeh, 16310 Browne St., $233,000.
Oetken, Gary C. and Deborah A. to O'Connor, Linda and Timothy, 2208 N. 152nd St., $356,200.
Jackson, Larry C. and Lorrie L. to Ptacek, John and Roxanne L., 16433 Sherwood Ave., $330,000.
Tobin, Robert D. and Teresa J. to Haskell, Karoline, 14733 Ruggles St., $345,000.
Pasquale, Anthony R. and Victoria to Lassek, Michael, 14655 Taylor Court, $171,000.
Reed, Lindsay and Ghiai, Lindsay Renae to Callaghan, Danielle and Sean, 4228 N. 172nd Ave., $242,000.
Page, Jason D. and Traci C. to Grauf, Jeremy and Jacqueline, 16531 Yort Ave., $317,000.
Dudzinski, Colin B. and Kelsey to Grant, Dylan and Lacey, 16035 Butler Ave., $335,000.
Starks, Luther and Katie to Miller, Matthew and Chandra, 6220 N. 158th Avenue Circle, $452,000.
Saadat, Saied E. and Stacey R. to Belmont, Jamie L., 14871 Himebaugh Circle, $355,000.
Crawford, Eric J. and Jami J. to Safari Property Group LLC, 5919 N. 166th Court, $192,500.
Nickell, Stacey L. to Marie Schroeder Real Estate PC, 15108 Meredith Ave., $225,000.
68117
Sheets, Thelma J. to Cuellar, Eduardo A. and Jeronima, 6712 S. 49th St., $175,000.
Ponec, Roger L. and Koraleski, Patti, per rep, to Santacruz, Jesus, 4809 S. 49th Ave., $235,000.
Al-Yusfi, Ahmed H. and Alasadi, Mohammed, per rep, to Titus Investments LLC, 4153 S. 60th Ave., $110,000.
Kurtzuba, Steven J. to Horst Power Realty Group PC, 6711 S. 49th St., $117,500.
Stoneco Real Estate LLC to Ohana Building Group LLC, 5644 S. 51st Ave., $90,000.
Shannon, Liliana E. Trust to Racho Property Management LLC, 4818 S. 49th St., $100,721.
68118
Wells-Minthorn, Pat to Kunwar, Monika and Singh, Amit, 16606 Mason St., $600,000.
Anderson, Kelly J. and Shada, Megan S. to Rodionov, Andrew and Schumann, Erica, 15610 Seward Circle, $277,000.
Kinzle, Tyson J. and Stacey H. to Smidt, Blake and Jessica, 1729 N. 176th Place, $240,000.
Bloemer, Karen L. and Alex L. to Kawecki, Jolene, 1318 N. 159th St., $266,000.
Kowal, Frank F. and Penny H. to Young, Michael G. and Vanessa R., 16155 Capitol Ave., $310,000.
Vance, James D. and Huynh, Remy J., per rep, to Quest Property LLC, 15657 Hamilton St., $220,000.
Watts, Daniel M. and Stephanie J. to Pawloski, Michael R. and Donna L., 15711 Westchester Circle, $300,000.
Scheinost, Susanne C. and Barry J. to Arens, Arlan R. and Carla G., 1804 N. 174th St., $376,000.
Winkle, Curtis and Danielle to Bauers, Alexis S., 15721 Decatur St., $245,000.
68122
Agbekponou, Ghislain and Brianna to KCKB Properties LLC, 8710 Read St., $215,000.
Brewer, Courtney and McNamara, Kyle to Beauford, Nakia Lynn, 8197 Willit St., $223,000.
Gerardi, Joseph S. and Laura to Devon Bank, 6612 N. 104th St., $275,000.
Amp Enterprises LLC to Buford, Christopher Jr., 7611 Newport Ave., $186,500.
Webster, Alexander T. and Christina to Paudel, Arjun and Dipa Subedi, 7768 N. 88th Ave., $255,001.
Baker, Judd T. and Margaret M. to Harrell, Matthew Thomas and Kristen Lynn, 10320 Newport Ave., $336,000.
Devon Bank to Husain, Mohammed Ihteshan and Sultana, Sajeda, 6612 N. 104th St., $275,000.
Chamley, Justin W. to Whitcomb, Cedric, 7603 Fillmore St., $225,000.
Fordjour, Philip Kusi and Akua Kusi to Deleon, Nicolas, 8307 Girard St., $235,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Arnason, Elizabeth, 8412 Young St., $277,733.
Geringer, Andrew and Alexandra to Fuller, Carl D. and Taylor, Kaylin E., 10260 Huntington Ave., $305,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Kaiser, Sarah E., 8326 King St., $237,581.
Biswakarma, Laxman and Dambari to Ho, Tho and Huynh, Ken Van, 7502 N. 75th St., $215,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Pradhan, Nirmala and Dilip, 8318 King St., $214,700.
68124
Stansberry, Michael W. and Ladora K. to Donna M. Merten Trust and Merten, Donna M., trustee, 2520 S. 92nd Place, $295,000.
Cook, Bruce and Cynthia to McGinnis, Sheryl A., 7313 Grover St., $249,000.
Brawner, Lee C. and Jana R. to Gilmore, Robert and Anderson, Lauren, 10060 Grover St., $359,000.
Patterson, Matthew Douglas and Leslie to Zawaideh, Jay Louis, 3215 S. 72nd Ave., $290,000.
Schiff, Rosina to Skyline Point Elkhorn LLC, 3302 S. 106th St., $319,000.
Kortus, Frederick L. Sr. and Kortus, Frederick L. Jr., per rep, to Miranda, Gloria Celina Barrera, 3333 S. 107th St., $200,000.
68127
Bolter, James Jefferson III and Jennifer Louise to Small, Brenda and Mahoney, Agnes, 5102 S. 83rd St., $245,000.
Engle, Anthony S. and Jacqueline K. to Sanchez, Eder Pavel and Jacobsen, Shayla May, 7706 Sunset Drive, $170,000.
Prokop, Jeremy F. and Ryan, Rae to Kiefer, Michael and Jeanine, 7371 Jefferson St., $265,000.
Bergmann, Michele L. and Spomer, Richard to Corder, Jordan Patricia, 6617 S. 86th Avenue Circle, $230,000.
Demke, Billy to Om 5606 S. 92 Trust and Western Financial LLC Tr, 5606 S. 92nd Place, $60,000.
Schultz, Rodney M. and Monique to Emons, Ronald E. and Margaret, 6241 S. 103rd St., $329,900.
Woodward, Brent to Rummage, Jeremy and Michelle, 8317 Oakwood St., $185,000.
Nixon, Eric Vaughn and Girlie to Pace, William Bradford and Sue Ann, 6712 S. 88th St., $220,000.
68130
Morton, Pamela K. H. to Emily Greco LLC, 1315 S. 169th Ave., $241,500.
Kuhn, Ronald J. and Lori E. to Real Estate Clearing House Investments LLC, 1417 S. 163rd St., $267,500.
Andleigh, Parag and Mathur, Dhwani to Muhs, Joseph and Dawn, 3823 S. 191st Ave., $295,000.
McMonagle, Suzanne and Michael R. to Om 15923 Spring Trust and Western Financial LLC Tr, 15923 Spring St., $127,000.
Don B. Crinklaw and Evelyn B. Crinklaw Living Trust and Crinklaw, Evelyn B., trustee, to Howard, Andrew Michael and April Anne, 3941 S. 183rd Ave., $382,500.
Angela Novotny Arkfeld Living Revocable Trust and Arkfeld, Angela N., trustee, to Mraule, Sandra K., 1427 S. 200th Circle, $622,400.
S&P Enterprises C. LLC to Douglas, Stephen and Haley, 3821 S. 191st St., $269,950.
Reeves, Clint and Kristen to Singh, Harnoor and Zentic, Lindsey, 19517 Cedar Circle, $505,000.
Main, Jeffery Allan and Jean Ann to Chronister, Mark A. and Dawn C., 18651 Howe St., $681,000.
Hansen, Christopher and Annette to Brookhouser-Sisney, Cody and Amanda, 19253 Poppleton Ave., $534,000.
68131
Long, David and Cynthia to Thompson, Michael L. and Eva S., 3000 Farnam St S4L, $125,000.
Cole, Christopher J. and Vinton, Christopher J. to Hylen, Lindsey, 105 N. 31st Ave., 304, $115,000.
Dragon, David C. and Salucci, Rita J., per rep, to Cesh LLC, 812 N. 42nd St., $120,000.
Joseph J. Zaborowski & Mary J. Wendl Revocable Trust and Zaborowski, Joseph J., trustee, to Stayton, Katrinka and Taylor, 431 N. 38th Ave., $474,500.
John D. Einung Trust and Dorsay Ce Einung Trust to Gemerson Properties LLC, 1015 N. 34th St., $249,000.
Robinson, Kaitlyn and Bender, Kaitlyn to Eller, Cheryl and Thomas, 125 N. 36th St., $175,000.
68132
Stayton, Taylor F. and Katrinka C. to Zook, Bruce and Molly, 5123 Underwood Ave., $521,000.
Swanson, Terry A. and Kerry K. to Mint Properties LLC, 5505 Dodge St., $380,000.
Tomes, Gina M. and Jeff to Fish, Erica and Haberman, Samuel, 5117 Nicholas St., $263,500.
Thompson, Charles W. and Cindy L. to Lemen, William T. and Ashford, Paula S., 920 Hillcrest Drive, $360,000.
Schwalbach, Darrell and Diana L. to Karthauser, Garrett A., 4925 Chicago St., $307,000.
Schwalbach, Darrell L. and Diane L. to Just Do The Thing LLC, 4923 Chicago St., $195,000.
Eisenberg, Robert M. to Berko, Barry, 121 S. 69th St., $243,637.
68134
Theiss, Greg and Carlson, Kaylene to Kuhr, Lisa, 2337 N. 102nd St., $240,000.
Thompson, Ralph III and Jenny to Frank, Ross A. II and Barto, Blake E., 9360 Miami St., $200,000.
Bergman, Paul A. to Alvarez, Sergio Gonzalez, 7335 Manderson St., $49,000.
Schwartz, Sally A. to Vocelka, Dylan and Steimle, Makayla, 9454 Miami St., $167,500.
Hinkle, Emilee Ashton and Colburn, Emilee Ashton to Gappa, Carissa, 9117 Meredith Circle, $216,000.
Wilkinson, Nicholas C. and Rebecca to Lae, Paw and Christ, Johnatha, 4629 N. 82nd St., $250,000.
Mallenby, Douglas W. and Michel L. to Mallenby, Rebecca R., 9373 Maplewood Blvd., $165,000.
Garaczkowski, Eugenia A. to Oalga T. Bighia Revocable Trust and Bighia, Oalga T., trustee, 5816 N. 92nd Court, $269,000.
Mountain Organic Farms LLC to 10304 Crown Point LLC, 10304 Crown Point Ave., $3,150,000.
Woosley, Russell E. and Honnold, Jennifer Con to Anderson, John, 5516 N. 75th St., $77,500.
Woosley, Ronald D. and Mitizi to Anderson, John, 5516 N. 75th St., $77,500.
APR Holdings LLC to Hampton, Donnell and Watson, Brittney, 6205 N. 103rd Ave., $275,000.
Doty, Shirley I. to Knight, Judy A. and Woosley, Ronald D., 5516 N. 75th St., $155,000.
Woosley, Randal G. to Woosley, Peggy E. and Michael, 5516 N. 75th St., $155,000.
68135
Ramos, Jose J. and Maria B. to Patdu, Eric and Divine Grace, 4744 S. 194th Ave., $326,900.
Nguyen, Jennie to Nguyen, Quang M. and Minh A., 5264 S. 162nd St., $398,000.
Petersen, Steven A. and Rhonda K. to Gomez, Royce and Karla, 17239 K St., $350,000.
Lakta, James J. and Jacqueline M. to Ruiz, Juan Carlos and Alexis, 4711 S. 165th St., $370,000.
Peterson, Trey Michael Jon and Lauren Ann to Vellanki, Venunath, 19634 R St., $245,000.
Scott, Zach and Blecke, Paige to Vinson, Janae, 16319 Weir St., $214,000.
Pihlgren, Steven and Lindsey to Kinzle, Stacey H. and Tyson J., 18114 Cinnamon St., $399,950.
Johnson, Jessie D. and Christal D. to Johnson, Karl W. and Tammy C., 15868 Ohern St., $215,000.
Panae Properties LLC to Merkley, David L. and Katherine B., 16615 Madison St., $230,000.
Marshall, Jeffrey D. and Bridgett A. to O'Dell, Sean and Amanda, 5409 S. 164th St., $381,000.
Jones, Michael B. and Annette to Pease, Christopher and Krista, 19105 Polk St., $265,000.
Janet F. Koch Living Trust and Koch, Janet F., trustee, to Brink, Matthew and Welch, Jamie, 15713 Drexel Circle, $361,530.
Pine Crest Homes LLC to Moore, Blake T. and Susan A., 19915 Madison St., $429,880.
Eades, Gregory M. and Donna J. to Page, Jason D. and Traci C., 5620 S. 161st Ave., $410,000.
Gaeta, Seth to Brady, Timothy and Andrea, 16354 R St., $410,000.
Ray, Sanith and Mahua to Young, Benjamin Neal and Stephanie, 4810 S. 177th St., $485,000.
Sharp, McKenzie N. and Spencer E. to Meuret, Jeffrey J. and Linda, 18656 Berry St., $240,000.
Crouch, Patrick Logan and Deborah E. to Rogers, Ian B. and Haruna, 17626 S St., $345,000.
68137
Sorenson, Kathleen, trustee, and Kathleen Sorenson Trust to Burns, Ryan M., 5814 S. 115th Circle, $210,000.
Green, Karla and Knoetze, Martin B. to Bell, Jaymes D. and Hillary C., 13015 Southdale Drive, $340,000.
Smith, Daniel W. and Rebecca D. to Wulf, Nicole R. and Schnoor, Kyle C., 6609 S. 139th Circle, $180,000.
John F. Jackson Revocable Trust and Jackson, Thomas J., trustee, to Level Up Home Pros Inc., 10839 X St., $225,000.
Alleyne, Arnold and Turcotte, Sandra to Proline Ventures LLC, 5235 Magnolia St., $165,000.
Zwart Properties LLC to Sanchez, Ignacio Carbajal and Gonzales, Alicia, 13612 W St., $195,000.
Young, Mary Emma to Ficke, Amber C., 4922 S. 143rd St., $150,000.
68142
Platinum Builders LLC to Skolkin, Andrea M. and Michael A., 13102 Craig St., $660,000.
Chandra R. Henley Revocable Trust and Henley, Chandra R., trustee, to Alexander, Joel and Karen M., 11531 Scott St., $607,500.
Pelletier, George and Kathleen to Mary H. Overman Revocable Trust and Overman, Mary H., trustee, 12806 Deer Creek Drive, $552,500.
Hansen, Crystal Renee to Ybanez, Gabino and Kassandra, 11110 Potter St., $220,000.
68144
McManus, Michelle R. to Nolan Holdings LLC, 11414 Arbor St., $200,000.
Slama, Nicole C. to 3Iron LLC, 12745 C St., $185,000.
Anderson, Jason and Ashley to Paskar, Katherine, 3515 S. 116th Ave., $265,000.
Young, Vanessa R. and Michael G. to Donohoe, Deborah L., 12409 Shirley St., $270,000.
Shadle, Anita D. and Shadle, Anita C. to Hawkins, Terry, 1864 S. 151st St., $210,000.
Richey, Robert B. and Jennifer J. to Heldridge, Thomas and Gayle, 3245 S. 126th Ave., $215,000.
Anderson, Stuart M. and Monica J. to Husmann, Brian and Sara, 2041 S. 146th Circle, $287,000.
Johnston, Robin E. and Kelly J. to Thompson, John and Katlin, 3311 Augusta Ave., $150,000.
Cowles, David P. and Lindsey I. to Gay, Drew E. and Ehlers, Natalie R., 11327 Arbor St., $265,000.
Fosmer, Scott A. and Arroyo, Eliana Aguero to Kaffenberger, Sarah, 13435 Kingswood Drive, $195,000.
Gehringer, Raymond Francis to Lopez, James, 3405 S. 129th St., $200,000.
McGill, Michael Kevin Jr. and Hilger, Kate E., per rep, to Taylor, Sheila, 10813 Prairie Village Drive, $200,000.
68152
5610 Mary LLC to Terpstra, Freedom, 5610 Mary St., $201,000.
68154
Hackett, Robert Lyle II and Karen Elaine to Hackett, Robert L. III, 229 S. 111th St., $154,950.
Schilling, Ashley to Norris, Hayden and Heather, 15021 Burt St., $325,000.
Compton Enterprises LLC to Sobczak, Margaret, 968 S. 119th Court, $315,000.
Chandler, Larry L. Sr. and Gardner, Patricia, per rep, to Hunter, Todd W. and Nancy S., 903 S. 117th Court, $395,000.
Bessmer, Cameron M. and Ryne J. to Patricia G. Kaniewski Living Trust and Kaniewski, Patricia G., trustee, 728 S. 127th St., $367,000.
O'Brien, William D. and Margaret M. to Maher, Cassie J. and Jensen, Kenneth L., 15006 Burt St., $315,000.
Donald, Clarence R. and Smith, Michelle P., per rep, to TMKR Investments LLC, 15365 Burt St., $230,000.
Dayhuff, Veronica L. and Barnett, Kellie C., per rep, to Meier, Max Daman, 12727 West Dodge Road 240A, $127,500.
68164
Miller, Gloria C. to Lickert, Thomas G. and Fetters, Wendy J., 5416 N. 134th Ave., $295,000.
Modlin, Jeffrey K. and Jennifer G. to Kennedy, Dillon P., 12918 Ames Ave., $190,000.
Rutherford, Jeremy L. and Galindo-Rutherford, Easton to Larson, Logan, 11247 Corby St., $216,000.
Rahmanzai, Mohamed and Alia to Rahmanzai, Nigeena, 11765 Fowler Ave., $228,000.
Decker, Daryl R. and Jennifer L. to Hoff, Natalie Therese, 4902 N. 141st St., $415,000.
McNeil Capital LLC to Bilau, Elizabeth M., 13716 Camden Ave., $370,000.
Winseman, Kaleigh and Rolerkite, Charmaine to Antonio, Carlos Gonzalez and Gonzalez, Maribel, 5749 N. 115th Circle, $213,000.
Gustafson, Mark L. and Kelli S. to Chavez, Dalilah and Helms-Rathman, Michael, 2239 N. 140th Ave., $200,000.
Skolkin, Michael A. and Andrea M. to Johnson, Bradly T. and Terri L., 12959 Eagle Run Drive, $470,000.
Vandersluis, Jolene to Bixler, Trevor, 5708 N. 117th Circle, $217,500.
Fossler, David E. and Sherrine Renee to Durkan, Matthew and Kimberly, 12934 Ohio Circle, $260,000.
Wetzel, Chad to Frary, Amanda, 11123 Crown Point Ave., $237,000.
Mitchell, Will and April to Lewis, Meghan Michele, 11311 Grant Circle, $255,000.
Spereman, Lisa A. to James, Bre Aunna, 5407 N. 126th Ave., $216,250.
Brady, Timothy P. and Andrea K. to Flores, Julia, 5729 N. 115th Circle, $212,500.
Asbury, Ryan and Asher, Christine Joann to Ferrante, Mathew Joseph and Samantha Lynn, 13006 Laurel Ave., $240,000.
Sarpy County
68005
Ringler, Brenda L. to Henson, Toby C., 2603 Franklin St., $150,000.
Weatherly, Joseph K. to Wayman, Mindy Costar, 2701 Madison St., $41,000.
Schneckloth, Toby R. and Kimberly A. to Truten Holdings LLC, 1913 Winnie Drive Unit 2, $100,000.
Smith, Bridget Charmion to Fielder, Tyler J. and Jeanie M., 2309 Main St., $165,000.
Moore, Ann H. to Pankow, Andrew M. and Madalyn G., 1711 Franklin St., $155,000.
Three Strands Investments 4:12 LLC to Wettestad, Paul J. and Teri L., 806 Jewell Road, $245,000.
Beard Bros. Building Co. LLC to Casart, Christopher Bernard and Casart, Christopher William, 906 Harrington Ave., $238,000.
Rodgers, Michelle Lynn to Oliver, Robert M., 2005 Thurston Ave. Unit 2, $115,000.
Barnes, Marc to Ervin, Teleah and Shay Lynn, 317 E. 17th Ave., $165,000.
Woodman, Christopher and Jennifer Lynn to Garcia, Cecilianna and Victor D. Jr., 904 Harrington Ave., $175,000.
Weigand, Alice E. to Timm, Donald J. and Beverly D., 1401 Potter Road, $171,000.
Pierce, Joseph A. and Renee M. to Rosario, Gabriel Lopez and Perez, Santa Cruz Lumbrano, 1003 Colorado St., $205,000.
Kadar, Candida to Kellison, Richard E., 2808 Calhoun St., $131,000.
Benard, Taryn M. and Clifton D. to Jonas, Jacob and Ward, Shelby L., 506 Wilshire Drive, $196,000.
Perry, Carolyn S. to Stoneco Real Estate LLC, 605 W. 14th Ave., $130,000.
Jordan, Quinn S. and Rebecca J. to Atkinson, Gabriel and Jennifer, 515 Laurel Circle, $285,000.
68028
Benak, Robert J. and Wiser, Devon M. and Brown, Carrie R. to Kabirikopaei, Adel and Capello, Angela, 12206 S. 212th St., $400,000.
Hanson, Markus W. and Angela Marie to Thompson, Christina and Curtis, 11706 Willow Park Drive, $243,000.
Wyman, Donny S. to Wilkinson, Stephen and Robin, 17212 Morgan Ave., $293,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Atkins, Sven H. and Cheryl L., 11406 S. 168th Ave., $368,000.
Wohlgemuth, James R. and Julie L. to Dye, James and Kelly, 12209 S. 217th Ave., $317,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Grove, Douglas and Susan, 7814 S. 197th St., $413,000.
White, David and Sheryl L. to Fort, Ronald G., 19916 Birch St., $424,000.
68046
Charleston Homes LLC to Carmicheal, Amanda and Allan, 10355 S. 97th St., $370,000.
Nelson Builders Inc. to Anderson, Peter and Dana, 12606 S. 78th St., $424,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Albert, Rachel M. and Thomas R., 11302 Fenwick St., $356,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Cordes, Dylan B. and Maday, Clare M., 11704 S. 113th St., $287,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Kouba, Rebecca, 10580 S. 110th St., $327,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Johnson, Jonathan and Crystal, 11223 Superior Drive, $349,000.
Clemenger, Timothy and Corina to Bailey, Michael J. and Rickels, Angela C., 906 Leprechaun Lane, $305,000.
Mace, Curtis M. and Sara to Gonzalez, Reyna G., 1101 Fenwick St., $288,000.
Johnson, Karl and Kristen to Becerra, Francisco Javier Mora and Sierra, Zully Alejandra Mora, 1111 Conestoga Road, $242,000.
Paredes, Brian and Yanet to Wadhams, Joshua and Lesley, 1115 Conestoga Road, $230,000.
Courtney, William R. and Kelly L. to Brock, Tyler M. and Joslyn P., 12212 S. 75th Circle, $425,000.
68059
Reichmuth, Brandy to Tavornsak, Anan and Haramarn, Worawalun, 260 Vine St., $195,000.
Borzobohaty, Jerry P. and Christina S. to Coshow, Andie and Morgan, Tyler, 925 N. 5th Ave., $217,000.
68123
McGinnis, Whitney and Hudson T. to Swayne, Kara and Michael Reed, 2919 Redwing Circle, $269,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Zanders, Gerald H. Jr. and Cristal L., 2026 Raven Ridge Drive, $385,000.
Jacott, Janna S. and Travis to Shepard, Randal John and Linda Rae, 14404 Canyon Drive, $229,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Reagan, Rick P., 4421 Leawood Drive, $426,000.
Blanchard, Steven J. and Ruffino, Brittany to Blanchard, Steven J., 1917 Platte River Drive, $25,000.
Zach, Princess Clydette to Shaw, Timothy V., 13526 Westport Circle, $236,000.
Flint, William K. and Kelli J. to Ramos, Diaz Perla C., 3502 Lynnwood Drive, $207,000.
Hughes, Gary L., trustee, and Hughes, Mary L., trustee, Hughes Family Funnel Trust to Prettyman, Daniel, 3726 Leawood Drive, $245,000.
Mitchell, Thomas G. and Christine K. to Nelson, Andrew L. and Kilee, 4408 Anchor Mill Road, $338,000.
Pupillo, Sam Vincent to Muya, Abdi, 719 Cedar View Lane, $268,000.
Clary, Kenneth and Jodi to Neal, Steven and Shenisa, 14409 Tregaron Drive, $355,000.
Strong, Arnold D. Jr. and Debra and Gass, Pamela M. and Scott to Betts, Kevin and Michelle, 802 Calais St., $239,000.
Truax, Justin R. and Jennifer L. to Dunn, Ian David and Ralston, Sandra Lynn, 3702 Falcon Drive, $235,000.
Smith, Esper and Betrail Marie to Go Development LLC, 3531 Comstock Ave., $150,000.
Moyer, Derek A. and Jaclyn to Whitman, William and Courtney, 4303 Jerry Gilbert Circle, $255,000.
68128
Leidy, Jenny L. to Phu, Tim, trustee, and Phu, Sarah Tu, trustee, Tim & Sarah Phu Family Trust, 7301 Elizabeth St., $165,000.
Kros, Yvonne M. and Edward J. to Wilcox, Dick B. and Sally J., 8011 S. 68th St. Circle, $293,000.
Quintana, Ricardo and Coto, Yumalia C. De Cardenas to Nagrassus, Judyann, 7908 Edgewood Blvd., $209,000.
68133
Doering, Ronald L. and Glenda L. to Gomez, Johnny Ray and Maryann C., 5113 Lakecrest Drive, $255,000.
1991 Properties LLC to Jackson, Richard and Jessica, 11918 S. 51st St., $394,000.
Whitworth, Richard W., guardian, and Roger L. Fowler Estate to Lam, Jamie, 2612 Leigh Lane, $335,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Whaling, Mary L. and Robert C., 13054 S. 55th St., $331,000.
Sherwood Homes Inc. to Ingerson, Sean M. and Heather H., 5301 Heartland Drive, $414,000.
Talty, Jerald C. and Julie R. to Willcuts, Whitney and Talty, Jared, 205 Summerset Drive, $280,000.
Sousa, David and Magan A. to Shaifer, John D. and Paula J., 4502 Hansen Ave., $343,000.
Anderson, Patricia A., trustee, and Patricia A. Anderson Revocable Living Trust to Goodell, Lynn and Judy, 12965 S. 51st St., $328,000.
68136
Lanz, Peggy M., trustee, and Peggy M. Lanz Revocable Trust to Ahrens, Angela, 10904 S. 187th St., $366,000.
Romero, Erik and Stephanie to Klassen, Jared, 8708 S. 164th St., $271,000.
Tupper, Lisa Catherine to Romero, Erik and Stpehanie, 16334 Portal St., $350,000.
Knight, Susan C., trustee, and Knight Trust to Andersen, Gilbert and Gladys, 9516 S. 175th Circle, $370,000.
Krise, Matthew J. and Chelsea E. to Wilson, Charlie, 18915 Rosewood St., $299,000.
Larsen, Ryan and Katie to Grove, Camryn E. and Weaklend, Evan P., 7516 S. 180th Ave., $250,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Andreasen, Garlea R. and Dana D., 9318 S. 179th St., $351,000.
Barrett, Michelle to Schwartzkopf, Richard L. and Barbara E., 7004 S. 156th Ave. Circle, $270,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Bryl, Tiffany A. and Paonessa, Nicholas R., 18460 Redwood St., $348,000.
Olsen, Richard E. and Cynthia K. to Olsen, McKayla N. and Irvin, Derek S., 16412 Birch Ave., $350,000.
William, Simpson L. and Benjamin, Beryl Ebenezer to Munoz, Eduardo Sr. and Maria Santos, 16309 Loop St., $350,000.
Pine Crest Homes LLC to Truong, Phuong T. and Le, Muoi X., 10210 S. 187th Ave., $432,000.
68138
Mixayvanh, Borivanh and Patti P. to Amitrano, Justin and Belen, 12613 Lillian St., $248,000.
Gilpin, Anthony D. to Victorio, Jose Barrera and Lopez, Sonia Moran, 8904 S. 142nd Ave. Circle, $100,000.
Walsh, Timothy D., per rep, and Carol R. Walsh Estate to Dynamic Properties LLC, 15104 Chalco Pointe Drive, $106,000.
Ceroky, Dan and Shannon to Heartland Holdings A. LLC, 13309 Frederick Circle, $140,000.
Bousquet, Kara Ann to Spieker, Matthew and Dolan, Hillary A., 13621 Redwood Circle, $238,000.
Stoakes, Sally J. and Dan W. Jr. to Stoakes, Daniel William Sr. and Catherine Ann, 7116 S. 139th Circle, $203,000.
Anderson Family Real Estate Inc. to Lombardo, Cortina M., 9023 David Circle, $176,000.
Mohr, Jacob and Jennifer to Thompson, Aaron, 7111 S. 139th Circle, $272,000.
Richards, Benjamin, co per rep, and Richards, Joshua, co per rep, Ronald F. Richards Estate to Richards, Benjamin J., 7411 S. 139th St., $150,000.
68147
Logan, Carol I., trustee, Carol I. Logan Living Trust to Welte, Tiffanie A., 7307 S. 41st Ave., $120,000.
Hazuka, Steve and Kristin A. to Mujica, Eduardo and De Mujica, Elvia Nolazco, 9316 S. 36th St., $203,000.
Atkinson, Gabriel B. and Jennifer L. to Rodriguez, Gustavo Gonzalez and Gonzalez, Diego, 2609 Citta Drive, $205,000.
68157
Neuhaus, Gregory M., trustee, and John R. & Hazel Seberg Family Trust to Harvest Development IV LLC, 4921 Copper Circle Road, $1,775,000.
Hahne, Gary E. to Estrada, Eduardo and Lopez, Gabriela Padron Felisa, 5110 Arrowrock Drive, $208,000.