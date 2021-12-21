 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska Medical Center
RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS
0 comments

RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

  • Updated
  • 0

DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Hoffmann, Tyler and Samantha to Kohl, Lakin R., 8918 N. 159th Ave., $245,000.

Krejza, Rafal and Kinga to Ldt Inc., 6970 N. 172nd St., $76,400.

Maxim Enterprises LLC to Allison, Jeffrey J. and Elizabeth E., 12616 N. 178th Circle, $1,194,306.

Lim Construction LLC to Hall, Michael and Hallberg, Joanie, 461 N. Molley St., $367,842.

Heinrich, Chad to Andersen, Joshua and Lorelle, 7320 N. 162nd St., $415,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Shadle, Ryan P. and McDonald, Erica C., 7170 N. 167th St., $316,323.

Smart Development LLC to Lim Construction LLC, 460 N. Molley St., $45,100.

Smart Development LLC to Lim Construction LLC, 436 N. Allen St., $45,100.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Damme, Joshua B. and Peterson, Kimberly A., 7909 N. 148th St., $266,249.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Christensen, Taylor D. and Hamblin, Anna C., 7811 N. 148th St., $267,991.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Barry, Brian K. and Cynthia M., 7285 N. 172nd St., $423,097.

Rasmussen, Jaxsen and Ellie to Grady, Eric and Bond, Heidi, 15409 Willit St., $213,500.

Lane Building Corp. to Mumford, Troy and Angela, 16364 Mormon St., $325,115.

Glandt, Tammy A. to Zeplin, Andrew J. and Claire M., 14621 Ernst St., $415,000.

Newton, Dustin and Michelle to Morsy, Ahmed and Abdelhamid, Meiran, 9016 N. 155th St., $250,250.

Richland Homes LLC to Mendicino, Matt and Jodi, 8908 N. 177th St., $336,200.

Merritt, Kenneth and Philmon-Merritt, Felicia to Warner, Christopher and Modapotula, Shefali, 7310 N. 154th Ave., $590,000.

Ukposidolo, Emmanuel E. to Subedi, Pradip, 7827 N. 144th Ave., $235,000.

Clauss, Robert B. and Sarah R. to Raut, Deepraj Dhananjay and Chivate, Manasi Ashok, 10313 Rosewater Parkway, $345,000.

Krejza, Rafal and Kinga to Pallus, Vincent T. and Teresa E., 9061 N. 171st St., $490,000.

Eurek, Connor J. and Alexandra to Oreskovich, Terry L. Jr. and Kristina R., 15420 Reynolds St., $235,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Chirravuri, Uday Bhanu, 7122 N. 167th St., $285,378.

68022

Lpc Properties LLC to Trademark Homes Inc., 4513 N. 186th St., $72,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Schroeder, Ashley and Quinn, 20921 Fowler Ave., $327,915.

Spruce 180 LLC to Paradise Homes Inc., 3018 N. 185th St., $62,500.

McCabe, Elizabeth J. to Seth, Manoj, 18416 Patrick Ave., $395,000.

Nuzum, Brian D. and Dana K. to Cynthia Collett Revocable Trust and Collett, Cynthia, trustee, 917 S. 188th Terrace, $395,000.

Ramm Construction Inc. to Kukkadapu, Krishna Chaitanya and Balepalli, Nandana Kavya, 2302 N. 186th St., $572,500.

Spruce 180 LLC to Vinton22 LLC, 18515 Wirt Circle, $65,000.

Thietje, George K. and H. Arlene to Koch, Matt and Deb, 20223 Hopper St., $470,000.

Graves, Thomas C. and Lisa Y. to Bandow, Timothy and Lindsey, 2402 N. 188th St., $575,000.

Sundstrom & Larson Revocable Trust and Sundstrom, Jon E., trustee, to Graves, Thomas C. and Lisa, 21925 Mayberry Circle, $695,000.

Cain, Jason A. to Fmn LLC and Young, Jennifer J., 1875 Blue Sage Parkway, $715,000.

Kelly Construction Inc. to Baker, Shelley, 4511 S. 220th St., $665,500.

Heavican Homes Inc. to Queck, Eric and Ashley, 3615 S. 205th St., $479,613.

Boon, Jill A. and Goltz, Gail to Carr Family Living Trust and Theunissen Family Living Trust, 625 S. 180th Ave., $361,500.

Griffin Enterprises PC to Griffin Homes Inc., 21774 K St., $72,350.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Potts, Paul C. and Megan M., 18057 Fowler Ave., $396,298.

William Albertson Heritage Trust and Albertson, William Edward, trustee, to Bierman, Terry L. and Julie A., 24109 U Circle, $155,000.

Coventry Ridge LLC to Aguilar, Jose G. Aguilar and Meigar, Jose R. Aguilar, 6509 S. 208th Ave., $79,000.

Markle, Tamie and David to Berger, Richard and Nancee, 18608 Mayberry St., $450,000.

203rd Plaza LLC to Kammerer, Kurtis and Madison, 5523 S. 241st Circle, $144,900.

Lanoha Development Co. and Lanoha Real Estate Co. Inc. to Biehl, Elizabeth and Farmer, Nathan, 22620 Hascall St., $265,000.

Pierce, Bill and Cindi to Kasperbauer, Kristine, 3115 N. Main St., $260,000.

Nathan Homes LLC to Christensen, Daniel and Makayla, 20708 D Circle, $89,000.

Jacobsen, Brian L. and Kristen K. to Drazic, John and Heavin, Kaitlin, 19926 Dewey Ave., $475,000.

Vasquez, Edgar to Marupova, Gulnoza, 4908 N. 204th Ave., $185,000.

Nathan Farmer Revocable Trust and Farmer, Nathan P., trustee, to Broderick, Tom and Stacy, 3348 S. 226th Circle, $1,200,000.

Kinney, Todd and Jensen, Elizabeth D. to Paulson, Maggie, 1002 S. 197th Circle, $575,000.

Dakotah Smith & Mary Odonohue Revocable Trust and Smith, Dakotah J., trustee, to Speiker, Sasha, 18113 Leavenworth St., $581,000.

Dehoney, Charles and Katherine to Kerber, Kasey and Katherine, 2312 S. 219th St., $738,000.

Wiseman, Joseph L. and Deborah A. to Vail, Zachery and Alyssa, 18226 Dewey Ave., $440,000.

Landmark Performance Corp. to Elgaray, Mahmoud and Jaheen, Enas, 21002 Atwood Ave., $85,000.

20535 Fort Street LLC to Advantage Development Inc., 20510 Ellison Ave., $65,000.

Beutler, Zachary M. and Skolnick, Josh A. to Beutler, Zachary and Skolnick, Josh, 2920 N. 185th Ave., $98,966.

Steele, Jason W. to Kroll, Lindsay Anne and Meyer, Mark H., 18510 Lafayette Circle, $485,000.

68064

Midwest Dwellings LLC to Thompson, Charles E. and Judy L., 313 Lilac St., $322,734.

Bluewater Development Corp. to Paradis, Ryan and Mara, 6209 N. 293rd Circle, $275,000.

Mingus, Scott R. and Kellie O. to Barry, Patrick, 26501 Taylor St., $907,000.

Brookwood LLC to J & J. Daycares LLC, 28484 W. Reichmuth Road, $358,000.

68069

Mlkhec Inc. to Brandt, Michael Gary and Kimberly Ann, 23403 Agee Lane, $313,500.

Roundy, Shawn and Deeann to Macek, Marley, 23705 Oak St., $215,500.

68102

Pille, Lisa Renee and White, Lisa to Pickhinke, Tyler S., 1024 Dodge St. 301, $253,000.

Chevalier, Daniel V. to Riley, Neil M., 2313 Harney St. 2, $95,000.

Jlml LLC to Volkart, Bruce and Carmen, 1101 Jackson St. 406, $600,000.

Gretchen M. Sandall Revocable Trust and Sandall, Gretchen M., trustee, to Saxena, Kavir and Seema, 1308 Jackson St. 316, $530,000.

68104

Om 4526 Crown Point Trust and Western Financial LLC Trustee to 99 Sks LLC, 4526 Crown Point Ave., $95,000.

Western Financial LLC to 99 Sks LLC, 4655 Curtis Ave., $95,000.

Goldenberg, Spencer and Courtney to Morgan, Danielle, 2020 N. 48th St., $176,000.

Golden Bridge LLC to Cleland, Samantha, 3321 N. 59th St., $180,000.

Alff, Austin to Eden, Gage, 5844 Spaulding St., $85,000.

Goeken, Eric Charles to Baber, Clara and McLaughlin, Adam, 1714 N. 59th St., $260,000.

Hinrichs, Matthew and Christina to O’Malley, Ashlee and Chris, 4808 Binney St., $152,000.

Tate, Andrea D. to Mapendo, Vumiliya, 6012 N. 66th St., $195,000.

Cheng, Tai Li Chang to Scott, Lorraine A., 6519 Blondo St., $138,000.

Chesler, Jodi and Meadows, Erica Vargas to Sprowls, Robert F., 3516 N. 47th Ave., $45,000.

Strong, Madeline and Wilson, Blaine to Worthing, Mackenzie A. and Zachary C., 3116 N. 47th Ave., $147,000.

Ling, Jay M. and Stephanie J. P. to Bussert, Joah, 6319 Binney St., $150,000.

Chapman, Jeanne and Mark to Hatcher, Trina, 4227 N. 66th St., $187,500.

Sabarro Co. LLC to Sfr3-040 LLC, 6652 Decatur St., $119,000.

Crowley Revocable Trust and Crowley, John T. Jr., trustee, to Griffin, Reagan E., 2532 N. 71st St., $260,000.

Iron Beard LLC to Kellerman, Jacob James, 6139 Emmet St., $164,000.

Tabor, Jerod D. and Melissa to Curtice Capital LLC, 2542 N. 48th St., $115,000.

Elem, Lakeisha Q. to Kyi, A. and Lai, Aye, 5320 Fowler Ave., $169,900.

Ashmore, Shirley J. and Thomas, Rosemary to Deberry, Kina Watson, 2006 N. 70th St., $90,000.

68105

Inzu Yuwiteka LLC to Pierce Group LLC, 3001 S. 43rd St., $149,000.

Schwartz, Robert H. to Emsick, Daniel and Lisa, 3416 Frances St., $158,000.

Tuttle, Eric C. to Full Circle Real Estate Inc., 2809 S. 34th St., $180,000.

Moore, Carolyn and Caiden to Kutlas-Prickett, Abigail and Prickett, Joseph, 2829 S. 33rd St., $190,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Five & Five Development LLC, 3122 Mason St., $59,700.

Hegemann, Gregory E. and Mary K. to Caro, Bruno and Anna, 1026 S. 32nd St., $355,000.

68106

Clark, Nolan to Zeitz, Fred and Cheryl, 1410 S. 51st St., $181,000.

McLaughlin, Sean J. and Kathleen A. to Hogan, August III, 551 S. 70th St., $184,000.

Vincentini, Steven J. to Howard, Susan T. and Thies, Meghan T., 2207 S. 51st St 3, $165,000.

Riha, Esther H. and Riha, James E., per rep, to Anderson, Elizabeth Ann and Jeffery Otto, 5021 Castelar St., $230,000.

Dennis and Beverly Brown Jt Revocable Trust and Brown, Dennis W., trustee, to Dibelka, Daniel J. and Peterson, Lisa A., 4651 Leavenworth St., $155,000.

Simon, Martin and Bonnie M. to Raymond Evans Real Estate Pc, 1439 S. 54th St., $155,000.

Morehead, Ross H. and Johnson, Julie L. to Deras, Carter and Burns, Helen, 1703 S. 58th St., $260,000.

Tiefenthaler, Thomas L. and Tiefenthaler, Douglas W., per rep, to Maverick Empires LLC, 5824 Frances St., $130,000.

68107

Sczepaniak, David L. and Diane L. to Sewell, Sheila A., 3233 Drexel St., $100,000.

Bailey, Ronald Franklin and Senteio, Sheila, per rep, to Asproperties LLC, 3932 N St., $70,000.

Langpaul, Alan J. and Jane to Gonzalez, Armando Rodriguez and Huaracha, Rita Leticia Lopez, 2731 Drexel St., $75,000.

Gonzalez-Romero, Alejandro and Diaz, Maricela to Mora, Maria Diaz De and Mora-Vazquez, Jose Angel, 6212 S. 34th Ave., $115,000.

Chf Exchange LLC to Milegi LLC, 1919 Missouri Ave., $350,000.

Smith, Ethan Michael and Chandler to Cruz-Vital, Isaac, 4128 S St., $172,000.

Correa, Jose Samuel and Maria Elena to Jimenez, Meilys Gallardo and Mejia, Hugo Martha, 4421 G St., $90,466.

Baysinger, James R. Jr. and Eleanor J. to Cartagena, Ricardo, 4528 S. 32nd St., $100,000.

68108

Martinez, Aldo and Eleuteria C. to Renteria, Azucena and Cisberos, Enrique Ocha, 1218 S. 17th St., $89,200.

Jennifer Novak Inc. to Hoffman, Scott O., 1232 S. 13th St., $1,000,000.

S&R Development LLC to M&J Homes Enterprise LLC, 2319 Vinton St., $625,000.

Sewell, Sheila Agnes to Adara Holdings LLC, 3123 S. 18th St., $122,500.

Boylan, Candace G. to Eacker, David, 2024 Oak St., $145,000.

Ruiz, Nemesio and Rebollar, Nemecio Ruiz to Taqueria El Rey Inc., 3013 S. 19th St., $269,600.

Diaz, Ricardo Vazquez to Diaz, Ricardo Vazquez and Anaya, Sharon M., 2725 S. 20th St., $147,700.

Bogart, Gregory A. and Nancy J. to Velasquez, Sergio and Monica, 1911 S. 12th St., $27,375.

68110

Hyde, Clayton Bryan and Anderson-Hyde, Edith Martha Lukowski to Fitch, John B., 1602 Sprague St., $100,000.

Amp Enterprises LLC to Prop Omaha LLC, 5006 N. 23rd St., $72,500.

68111

Gonzalez, Ismara and Cajas, Julio A. to Dalila LLC, 3302 Grand Ave., $55,000.

Gonzalez, Ismara and Cajas, Julio A. to Mora, Julia and Saturnino, 5913 Fontenelle Blvd., $120,000.

Heartland Holdings A. LLC to Ruiz, Ariana, 4216 Saratoga St., $57,000.

3725 Hartman Avenue Trust and Western Financial LLC Trustee to 99 Sks LLC, 3725 Hartman Ave., $70,000.

Kateri Land Holdings 17 LLC to 11T Ne LLC, 3736 N. 38th St., $36,900.

Wurgler Properties LLC to Abide Network Inc., 2008 John A Creighton Blvd., $70,000.

Mq Holdings LLC to Abide Network Inc., 4213 Larimore Ave., $55,000.

Erasmus Land Holdings LLC to 11T Ne LLC, 5711 N. 35th St., $84,000.

McDowall LLC to Maly Investments LLC, 4236 Evans St., $17,500.

Theil, Ryan M. and Shelly A. to Swaitseven LLC, 4376 Laurel Ave., $90,000.

Fc Barnhard LLC to Carter, Jeffery and Mary Evelyn, 6011 N. 25th Ave., $36,500.

Ford, Lizzie and Lewis, John to Ford, Lizzie and Lewis, John, 2618 Lizzie Robinson Ave., $13,200.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Howard, Ruth Ann, 2620 Manderson St., $110,000.

Creighton, Antony G. to Metcalf Carodine Familiy Investments LLC, 3171 Paxton Blvd., $17,500.

Creighton, Antony G. to Metcalf Familiy Investments LLC, 3917 N. 33rd St., $17,500.

Miller, William E. and Rose M. to Prater Enterprise LLC, 4025 Maple St., $45,000.

Priestino, Thomas R. to Brewer, Breanna N., 3832 Corby St., $120,000.

Johnson, John H. Jr. to Gonzalez, Rafael Leon, 4020 N. 29th St., $49,300.

Deshazer, Clyde W. and Vernetta to Holder-Willis, Gertrude T., 4341 N. 38th St., $115,000.

Wilson, Jacqulyne D. to Top King Real Estate LLC, 3031 Pratt St., $32,650.

Martin, Kathryn R. to Properties With Prince LLC, 3731 N. 42nd St., $65,000.

Kehud Royal Estates LLC to Gonzalez, Ariel, 3721 Kansas Ave., $110,000.

Fishback, Wayne Todd and Guzman-Garcia, Reyna to Camacho-Perez, Jesus, 4124 N. 39th St., $34,000.

68112

Alitz, Nathan D. to Agnew Family Trust and Agnew, Robert Scott, trustee, 8124 N. 30th St., $130,000.

McIntyre, Kaylee and Logan to Tingley, Michael E. and Teri Lynn, 9607 Florence Heights Blvd., $295,000.

Philbin, Patricia and Fraser, Cheryl M. to Bless-Heydorn, Candy J. and Heydorn, Aaron R., 3040 Redick Ave., $90,000.

Homemade Holdings LLC to Foster, Andrea, 7424 N. 28th Ave., $162,000.

Edquist, Keith B. to Gonzalez, Ana C. Rodriguez, 8514 N. 30th St., $30,000.

Jennings, Steve and Carol to Thoelke, James W., 3124 Craig Ave., $139,050.

68114

Trail Ridge Homes LLC to Kreifels, Ryan, 714 N. 85th St., $190,000.

Hoffman, Dennis E. to Rybin, Joshua Jay, 8215 Franklin St., $172,000.

Papa, Judy L. to Dennell, James K., 520 Brentwood Road, $325,000.

Laferla, Richard T. to Bader Construction LLC, 701 N. 87th St., $140,000.

Dann, Christopher to Dudley, Cameron N. and Santos, Natalia B., 10624 Izard St., $224,250.

Earthstone Inc. and Lerual Inc. to Ktjt LLC, 7605 Cass St., $1,650,000.

Orr, John and Brenda to Silva, Maria A. Ceballos, 8215 Seward St., $225,000.

68116

Meester Enterprises LLC to Miralles, James and Rebecca, 16315 Camden Ave., $210,000.

Boggs, Taylor P. and Eli H. to Grabendike, Hannah Beau, 2121 N. 166th St., $220,500.

Lockard, Garrett and Jennifer to Schoepflin, Jacob Earl and Casal, Jennifer Elayne, 14707 Fowler Ave., $301,500.

Kavan, Paul D. and Kelli L. to Jones, Caleb A. and Brooklyn M., 6444 N. 149th St., $235,000.

Bittman, Joshua S. and Elizabeth to Asproperties LLC, 2329 N. 168th Ave., $329,000.

Grajeda, Bryan and Maria to Deleon, Urbano and Tiffany, 16462 Erskine St., $220,000.

Black, Hugh L. Jr. to Bromm, Claire C., 5117 N. 159th Circle, $210,000.

Smith, Rachel Louise and Barbar, Rachel Louise to Wilkerson, Mackenzie and Cleary, Joseph, 4311 N. 147th Avenue Circle, $305,000.

Apper, Saravanan and Krishnamoorthy, Muthunagai Bala to Paass, Kenneth and Tami, 4714 N. 175th St., $370,000.

Queck, Eric and Ashley to Finley, Tony and Jeannette, 16868 Larimore Ave., $240,000.

Maher, Connor T. and Theresa to Beacom, Joseph A. and Roth, Meagen E., 14631 Kansas Ave., $251,000.

Z&Z Rentals LLC to Vecchio, Anthony and Megan, 17057 Dora Hamann Parkway, $432,500.

Krause, Pamela J. to Holt, Marva M., 15860 Curtis Ave., $465,000.

Everly, Tracy A. to Lin, Hua Song and Yu, 4219 N. 172nd Ave., $232,000.

Love, Jack D. and Janet R. to Virchow, Blake A. and Leslie M., 2714 N. 172nd St., $490,000.

Hayes Trust and Hayes, Timothy E., trustee, to Nsougan, Koffi and Kouessan, Elom A., 6208 N. 155th Ave., $390,000.

Daniel and Kylie Kison Living Trust and Kison, Daniel A., trustee, to Miller, Brad and Hughes, Amanda, 15365 Nebraska Ave., $400,000.

Anguiano, Kristine E. and Justin M. to Sealock, Brandi and Andy, 15413 Meredith Ave., $304,000.

Jk Housing LLC to Yongpayun, Phuwanat and Guadalupe, 4902 N. 160th St., $229,900.

Schiefelbein, Alice and Hart, Jeffrey L., per rep, to Menard, Perry and Jean, 14918 Binney St., $285,000.

Flynn, Jamie M. to Hamm, Brenten and Tracy, 3915 N. 157th St., $356,250.

Pronske, Kris A. to Snider, Virginia Kay, 3325 N. 148th Court 3103, $129,000.

Heng, Sandra J. to Anderson, Tyler Jacob and Heng, Samantha Mae, 14735 Hartman Place, $240,000.

Mumford, Troy and Angela to Nelson, Patrick, 15272 Wirt St., $230,000.

Caldarola, James P. and Effie J. to Lube, Matt and Lily, 2514 N. 167th St., $347,500.

Charleson Homes LLC to Joseph, Bobby and Chaturvedi, Apoorva, 17801 Jaynes St., $398,685.

Yuksel, Sky Goktug and Goktug to Meza, Gabriela and Enrique, 5119 N. 161st Avenue Circle, $345,058.

68117

Meehan, Richard Lee and Ellen L. to Uranga, Sergio I. Bailon and O., Karla P. Chaparro De Lane, 6053 Hillsdale Ave., $199,950.

Otero, Paul E. and Christine R. to Thamm, Tina, 5037 S. 50th St., $128,000.

Berghahn, Eileen and Dennis R. to Mkam LLC, 4905 S. 61st St., $85,000.

Vargas, Ana Laura to King, Laurence, 6808 S. 48th St., $180,000.

Dvorak Family Holdings LLC to Mejia, Samuel and Mejia-Soto, Maria Del Carmen, 4508 S. 61st St., $106,000.

68118

Benton, Jeana L. and Gerke, Dean to Rodriguez, Nicole B., 15815 Parker St., $232,750.

Alexander, Joel and Karen M. to Sova, Bryan J. and Alyssa-Mae J., 15718 Louis Drive, $277,000.

Raymond A. Larsen Living Trust and Pulverenti, Stephanie, trustee, to Eberspacher, Marilyn J., 1708 N. 174th St., $367,000.

68122

Wilson, Daryl M. to Yanes, Venia and Irwin, Christie, 7705 Wyoming St., $240,000.

Laporte, Jasmine N. to Special T. Masonry Inc., 6611 N. 79th St., $165,500.

Luebker, Stephen and Cassandra to Blanco, David, 7405 N. 80th St., $200,000.

Woods, Andre and Emily to Brown, Stanley and Zandria, 7724 Fillmore St., $226,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Ahmed, Mohamed G., 8506 Young St., $355,300.

Kresovic, Vladimir and Bojana to Abiona, Oluwatosin and Olarinde, Adeola, 7752 N. 88th Ave., $255,000.

Harris, Ida M. to Stennis, James E. Sr., 7417 N. 77th Ave., $250,000.

Ferguson, Michael to Limbu, Purna S. and Limbu, Purna M., 8773 Kimball St., $225,000.

Ryan, Judith C. to Henry-Evans, Cynthia, 7383 N. 77th Ave., $260,000.

68124

Colchin, Lacey D. to Molgaard, Michelle M., 8129 Valley St., $185,500.

Valdo Brothers LLC to Steckelberg, Cathy, 8758 B St., $210,000.

Morris & Marilyn Caudle Jt Trust and Caudle, Morris W., trustee, to Wagner, David and Jill, 9611 Oak Circle, $1,100,000.

Gupta, Rakesh and Kirti to Sauls, Debrah D., 9507 Oak Circle, $1,075,000.

Yowell, Evelyn P. to Douglas, Patrick Alan and Barbara Catherine, 8074 Castelar St., $192,750.

Stokes, Symone to Rongone, Julie D., 7667 Grover St., $241,000.

Zotoglo, Kossi M. and Jill M. to Aclinou, Gaston A. and Evelyne D., 3254 S. 72nd Ave., $235,000.

Barry, Patrick and Delmas, Heather to Amend, Mary Kathryn, 3424 S. 102nd St., $540,000.

Radazzo, Michael J. and Amia S. to Penrod, Grace Tenley and McNeely, Connor Douglas, 3303 S. 105th Ave., $325,000.

Karen Stroh Orians Revocable Trust and Orians, Karen Stroh, trustee, to Airy, Chad D. and Kayla M., 7918 Grover St., $211,000.

Vacarro Family Trust and Vaccaro, Dominic, trustee, to Adderton, Cathryn Simpson and John C., 10068 Grover St., $502,000.

Jeffrey Harkert Trust and Jochim, Kathy to David & Nancy Klauschie Trust and Klauschie, David C., trustee, 2101 Mullen Road, $467,500.

68127

William & Linda Corring Revocable Trust and Corring, Linda M., trustee, to Edwards Legacy Trust and Edwards, Timothy J., trustee, 5805 S. 92nd Circle, $210,000.

Wagner, Curt M. to Perry, Jami M. and James W., 10318 Y St., $220,000.

Murphy, Simone R. and Grady E. to Sadlemyer, John Henry II and Lindsay Leeann, 10422 Monroe St., $365,000.

Ellison, Ryan and Lindsey to Franco, Andres Valencia and Perez, Biatriz Barcenas, 4741 S. 81st St., $214,900.

Sevick, George B. Jr. and Pamela Jo to Winter, Alex and Kurt, 5515 S. 80th St., $147,000.

Seiko LLC to Fredrickson, Grant, 10505 V St., $295,000.

Vanornam, Mark III and Makayla to Gonzalez, Cassie and Razo, Alvaro R. Gonzalez, 4816 S. 91st Avenue Circle, $289,000.

68130

Kaiman, Julie A. to Hancock, David L. and Courtney, 1712 S. 177th Circle, $419,000.

Sutton, Richard D. to Parks, Miranda Jean, 16757 Gold St., $310,000.

Peanut Properties LLC to Blogna, Jillian Breanne and Joshua, 1907 S. 198th St., $365,000.

Osborne, Colville E. and Karon to Anthony, Leslie III and Kim Denise, 2812 S. 167th St., $395,000.

Blum, Gary and Lori to Koch, Joseph M., 16112 Wright Place, $180,000.

Halat, Anthony John and Ashley Ann to Steele, Jason and Franksmann, Beth, 1102 S. 185th Circle, $1,500,000.

68131

East Campus Realty LLC to Bruggeman, Jolene L., 120 S. 31st Ave., 5708, $234,900.

Gentry, Lindsay Stephen to Gentry, Cole, 120 S. 31st Ave., 5310, $190,000.

Akin, Patrick D. to Thomas, Staci, 4211 Cuming St., $150,000.

David F. Baker Living Trust and Baker, David F., trustee, to Chatham, Charles IV and Kimberly, 636 N. 42nd St., $190,000.

Weikel, Gary B. and Jennifer to Bloom Custom Builders LLC, 406 N. 39th St., $120,000.

Parker, Shaina and Jesse R. to Martens, Richard and Mary, 120 S. 38th Ave., 23, $120,000.

Mercer, Vera Mertz to Bonham-Carter, Nicholas, 1012 Mercer Blvd., $200,000.

68132

Caro, Bruno and Anna to Hemminghaus, Kate, 5514 Harney St., $470,000.

Motz, Zachary L. and Callie A. to Frei, Peter T., 408 N. 48th St., $317,000.

Cowdrey, Marlee and Ingham, Marlee to O’Rourke, Joshua Steven, 4805 Burt St., $187,500.

Grossman, Federick H. and Eleanor J. to Hogan, Genevieve, 6301 Glenwood Road, $550,000.

Fogarty, John and Katsaros, Esther to Nicoll, John C., 5111 Cuming St., $295,000.

Quon, Evan to Toh, Christine and Grover, Andrea, 6241 Underwood Ave., $455,000.

6780 Charles LLC to Adkisson, Nathaniel and Kirsten, 6780 Charles St., $116,500.

Laterreur, Claudio O. and Salinas, Marisa C. to Hollard, Amie and Pierre, 5312 Izard St., $901,000.

68134

Rademacher, Chad and Sara to Conway, Jack, 5512 N. 81st St., $310,000.

Zuroski, Gerald E. to Punch It Out Inc., 9406 Ames Ave., $147,000.

Fischer, Gerald L. to Halligan, Christopher and Molly, 7619 Davis Circle, $207,500.

Harrington, Cynthia R. and Algya, Mary Rose to Dickson, Charles, 9412 Pratt Circle, $215,000.

Goeken, Jonathan and Thapa-Magar, Sunita to Dunning, William A., 3802 Clifton Drive, $175,500.

Backora, Adam and Beth to Acevedo, Marlon A. Flores, 9229 Redman Ave., $185,000.

Gurung, Mon B. and Dhan K. to Huffaker, George and Dishmon, Ebony, 3806 N. 93rd St., $252,000.

Pnp Holding Co to Hruska, Chris and Kirstin, 2536 Benson Gardens Blvd., $159,000.

Malone, Philip and Rishling, Laura to Rosberg, Elena and Vergara-Meza, Jorge, 10629 Hartman Ave., $218,000.

Baker, Thomas J. to Ernst, Christopher and Cannon, Renee, 8111 Manderson Circle, $260,000.

Harrow, Lee G. and Kathy to Duin, Derek and Aaron, 7537 Erskine St., $175,000.

Hollingsworth, Anthony Dwayne Sr. to Amz Homes LLC, 4718 N. 83rd St., $160,000.

68135

Imagine Innovation LLC to Koch, Travis D., 19115 T St., $231,000.

Falcone, Brian to Parker, Cory and Nicole, 6403 S. 174th St., $505,000.

Schaffert, Jake and Lacey A. to Glosser, Matthew and Michelle, 4808 S. 174th St., $376,000.

Greco, Daniel A. and Andrea M. to Shupe, Jami L., 17270 Madison St., $466,000.

Edwards, Richard M. and Brenda L. to Ziegler, John R. and Nonette G., 5011 S. 165th St., $265,000.

Kukkadapu, Krishna Chaitanya and Balepalli, Nandana Kavya to Winter, Janie, 18914 Drexel Circle, $240,000.

Rahmann, Angela L. to Arp, Brian P. and Jessing, Kendall R., 5833 S. 190th Terrace, $254,000.

Calpin, James P. Jr. to McAdams, Christopher W. and Ashley, 16108 Madison St., $330,000.

Scheer, Michael and Nicole to Brown, Nicholas D. and Lisa J., 16275 Orchard Circle, $363,000.

Fischer, Alexander III and Justsen, Donna Jean to Houser, Zachary and Amie, 16941 Y St., $379,000.

Haave, Aaron and Healion, Beth to Hendrickson, Brett and Amy, 5455 S. 194th Ave., $240,000.

Gleason, Linda K. and Guy S. III to Ash, Andrew J. and Krista, 15703 T St., $270,000.

Todd & Susan Christensen Jt Rt and Christensen, Todd D., trustee, to Muraskin, Ben, 6014 S. 156th Avenue Circle, $305,000.

Lynam, Paul S. and Darlene M. to Diesterhaupt, Brian, 16004 Adams St., $365,000.

Empson, Jon R. and Cynthia S. to Stichler, Caryn and Gregory, 4209 S. 179th St., $260,000.

Masters, Jeremiah D. to Sreeb Properties LLC, 19467 U St., $205,000.

Jondle, Amanda and Anthony to Laub, Derek and Shayla, 19376 Y St., $433,000.

Salerno, Gregory S. and Kylie J. to Andrews, Luke I. and Chelsea D., 6018 S. 166th Circle, $445,000.

Noble, Curtis D. to Pinnock, James and Shannon, 17463 K St., $365,000.

Roeser, Mary M. to Englett, Nicholas A., 19014 Jacobs St., $215,000.

Claussen, Peter IV and Carrie to Becker, Jack A., 16121 Washington Circle, $372,500.

Moore, Aubrey L. and Ashley C. to Malesa, Sarah and Clausen, Whitney, 4215 S. 175th St., $423,000.

Bsr-Fw LLC to Pacesetter Homes Inc., 19833 Adams St., $66,900.

Mary E. Vandenack Living Trust and Vandenack, Mary E., trustee, to Bryan, James D. and Susan A., 5703 S. 163rd Ave., $410,000.

68137

Roff, Jacob D. to Archer, Graham Robert and McCallister, Sarah Lynn, 14730 Monroe St., $282,000.

Saunders, Nicholaus and Megan to Ritzen, Matthew R. and Brittney A., 14237 Adams St., $225,000.

Creekview LLC to Hre Omaha LLC, 11707 M Circle, $1,260,000.

Brown, Nicholas D. and Lisa J. to Riggs, Amanda, 14717 Holmes St., $220,000.

Phipps, Sabrina and Hayward, Bradley D. to A Place To Live LLC, 15230 Sharp St., $266,500.

Meilak, Michelle K. and Nick to Petersen, Cheyenne R. and Dinslage, Jonah J., 6627 S. 151st St., $212,000.

Andrews, Luke I. and Chelsea D. to Ferris, Jeffrey and Kailey, 11134 Jefferson St., $275,000.

McCoy, William Bruce to Stika, Frank J. III and Mary Jo, 6028 Oakcrest Place, $272,500.

68142

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Abalo, Blythe, 12830 Mormon St., $450,000.

Skaggs, Deborah C. to Phillips, James Kenneth and Yvonne Colene, 11408 Iowa Circle, $390,000.

Hamernik, Corbin J. and Abby to Phillips, Brian, 11214 Potter St., $241,000.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Hayes Trust and Hayes, Timothy E., trustee, 12818 Mormon St., $538,669.

Reiber, Jamison R. and Raeann M. to Johnson, Jessey Lee and Lankford, Clay Steven, 7506 N. 111th St., $232,500.

McCallum, Jeremy and Alisha to Pedersen, Deborah E. and Ziegler, Tamara E., 12402 Read St., $579,000.

68144

Weidner, J. Daniel and Brenda A. to Mhawk Enterprise LLC, 12823 Valley St., $187,500.

Ts Global LLC to Weatherhead, Joel and Heaton, Michelle, 15334 Shirley St., $300,000.

Bainbridge, Tracy and Sumalin to Gunia, Kathryn M., 13324 Shirley St., $230,000.

Conners, Connie A. and Donelson, James H. to Friel, Michael S. and Brown, Melinda J., 11728 Cedar St., $330,000.

Rudy & Phyllis Dufek Revocable Trust and Dufek, Phyllis E., trustee, to Sodo Properties LLC, 11930 Woolworth Ave., $315,000.

Daharsh, Jason and Melissa to Romero, Jake A., 2312 Bel Court, $230,000.

Mary Lee Steinfeldt Revocable Trust and McCarthy-Haney, Cathy S., trustee, to Violi, Peter L. P. and Christensen, Denise Marie, 1878 S. 114th St., $430,000.

Perry, Keith and Stacy to Tronson, Kary and Shannon, 1809 S. 113th St., $541,000.

Johnson, Lynn to Trio Elite Homes LLC, 11206 Martha Circle, $240,000.

Hogue, Delma G. and Southwick, Kimberly Sa to Polito, Beverly J. and Silva, Alberto, 3411 Augusta Ave., $145,000.

68152

Cox, Douglas M. and Diane M. to Tate, Andrea, 7125 N. 52nd St., $260,000.

6022 LLC to Mapes, Michael S. and Carolina Y., 6022 Country Club Oaks Pl, $540,000.

Pace & Lee LLC to Jackson, Matei M. and Dnasha Q., 10906 N. 61st St., $550,000.

Big Sky Investments LLC to Tran, Nu Thi and Tony Vu, 6630 Stargrass Road, $120,000.

68154

Ferrazzo, Kacie A. to Scott Kimberly McPherson Trust and McPherson, Scott A., trustee, 916 N. 145th Circle, $365,000.

Miller, Jeffery Alan and Crystal Faith to Ferrazzo, Nicholas and Kacie, 1811 N. 140th St., $457,000.

Thomas B. Barker Trust and Barker, Thomas B., trustee, to Adams, Leonard M. and Daun R., 13420 Hamilton St., $475,000.

Plugge, Jon M. to Ingram, Cheryl, 10828 Seward St., $100,000.

Lodhia, Kanchan to Russell, Joseph D. and Earle, Alisha B., 1218 N. 145th Place, $270,000.

Lutton, Johanna L. to Howell, Anthony Lee and Ashley Pearl, 12822 Pacific St., $357,000.

68164

Icenogle, Victor G. and Haddock, Jennifer D. to Wurm, Samuel and Stonehocker, Abby, 13717 Miami St., $173,750.

Icenogle, Victor G. and Haddock, Jennifer D. to Wurm, Samuel and Stonehocker, Abby, 13717 Miami St., $173,750.

Thramer, Andy to Larsen, Laura, 11735 Camden Ave., $220,000.

Alba, Todd J. Sr. and Alba, Todd J. to Finley, Kelsi and Adam, 13013 Patrick Circle, $235,000.

Bird, Joshua Richard and Dimari to Robinson, Christopher and Stacey, 11014 Laurel Circle, $230,000.

Murillo, Mario and Maria to Santacruz, Cristian and Karla, 11701 Newport Ave., $215,000.

Schroeder, Quinn L. and Ashley N. to Foust, Ted, 2626 N. 141st St., $215,000.

Gonzalez, Cassie and Razo, Alvaro R. Gonzalez to Murillo, Mario and Maria F., 13422 Corby Circle, $357,000.

Lynch, Arianna and Brandon to Smyth, Janet, 5536 N. 113th St., $220,000.

Rueb, Evelyn M. to Hebing, Cole and Boyer, Monica, 11271 Erskine St., $226,500.

Nan, Ruth and Qian, Jason to Ouedraogo, Fabrice W. and Yameogo, Julienne, 11703 Mary St., $220,000.

McCrea, Mary Anne to Lukas, James and Margaret, 3420 N. 128th Circle, $500,000.

Hurt, Jason L. and Michelle to Knapp, Rachel, 2222 N. 128th Circle, $189,000.

Stephens, Zach and Tobie to Wagner, Margaret, 13850 Sahler St., $288,000.

Weed, Rodney D. and Caren J. to Peel, Kenneth Jr. and Stephanie, 5741 N. 115th Circle, $245,500.

Placek, Mark to McLean, David Alfred, 12574 Wirt Circle, $329,500.

Camp, Christopher L. and Megan C. to Reh, Nga and Rose, Jessica, 12726 Nebraska Ave., $231,000.

Woods, Jacob Russell and Daphne S. to Roedel, Abbey, 12710 Nebraska Ave., $200,000.

Witt, Thomas J. and Cindy K. to Granader, Elon, 14117 Eagle Run Drive, $572,000.

Myers, Michael A. to B&F Properties LLC, 12724 Erskine St., $175,000.

Maxwell, Monte B. to Hlei, Sang and Cin, Nun Tha, 12114 Miami St., $205,000.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Dkdj Ventures LLC to Habitat for Humanity of Sarpy Company Inc., 2105 Lindyview Lane, $215,000.

Smith, Candria Re and Brandon Craig to Teeters, David and Natasha, 1005 Julius Pl, $286,000.

Hollars, Walton W. and Teresa L. to Hollars, Jonathan, 2534 Van Buren St., $125,000.

Kreifels, Susan C. to Soto, Maria G., 1008 W. 31st Ave., $140,000.

Watson, Benjimen D. and Kapri Ann to Morrow, Brayden and Mikayla, 2213 Joyce Circle, $235,000.

Kistler, Amy R. and Charles L. to Tesmer, Johnathon and Ransom, Carley, 201 Mildred Ct, $228,000.

Cruz, Sandra D. to Vera, Xenia A., 2108 Twin Ridge Drive, $175,000.

Karnik, Charles M. and Kathleen A. to Guiette, Virginia L. and Bouc, Aimee M., 2409 Crawford St., $128,000.

Allen, Kenneth E. to Lazo, Roger and Vasconcelos, Katya, 1307 Childs Road E, $265,000.

Kehud Royal Estates LLC to Stoneco Real Estate LLC, 1302 Wilshire Drive, $168,000.

68028

Fogle, Stephen and Michelle to Mason, Travis L. and Karyl M., 23442 Prairie Ridge Road, $1,035,000.

Hurst, Brian and Alisha to Rowell, Mary and Trevor, 11292 S. 202nd Circle, $295,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Lane, Kyle and Aimee, 12115 S. 208th Ave., $386,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Slonsky, Yury, 12110 S. 208th St., $337,000.

68046

Weaver, Bobby L. and Lila L. to Jennings, Rodney, 1006 Magnolia Ct, $340,000.

Mize, David and Crystal to Negrete, Daniel and Kylie, 711 Leprechaun Lane, $250,000.

Krause, Matt and Alicia to Desmarais, Patrick and Frizziola, Desmarais Taylor, 220 N. Osage St., $215,000.

BHI Development Inc. to Belt Construction Co. Inc., 12359 Carpenter St., $116,000.

BHI Development Inc. to Belt Construction Co. Inc., 12361 Schirra St., $116,000.

Cobb, Tyler and Kristine to Mize, Crystal and David, 1123 Carriage Road, $300,000.

Haggar, Timothy F. and Faye L. to Hancock, Denise, 2403 Corn Drive, $255,000.

Kasparek, Bonita Sue to Reeves, Sterling J. and File, Shelby J., 1103 Sterling Drive, $240,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Kocsis, Ranae G. and Andrew A., 9718 Superior Drive, $378,000.

Nelson Builders Inc. to Haggar, Timothy F. II and Faye L., 12702 S. 77th St., $437,000.

Hitz, Richard to Rmec LLC, 1120 Delmar St. Unit 2A, $127,000.

Slama, Michael and Lisa to Long, Andria Elizabeth and Dana Michael II, 2112 Ridgeview Drive, $341,000.

Harry, Allan R. and Michelle M. to Fackler, Jeffrey and Cristina, 904 Shady Tree Lane, $390,000.

Fleming, Jeri L. and Fleming, Jeri L. to Kaijala, Peter and Sarah, 646 Coyote Circle, $365,000.

Newlin, Michael D. and Jennifer L. to Thor, Sar and Nightingale, Florence, 1229 Limerick Road, $350,000.

68123

Rogers, Jane C. and Gillette, Charles to Jochim, Kathy, trustee, and Harkert, Jeffrey, trustee, 2304 Willow Circle, $220,000.

Beard Bros Building Co. LLC to Pnl Properties LLC, 11737 Fisher House Road, $220,000.

Njati, Yusufu and Jonna to Dye, Emory, 12733 Forestdale Drive, $288,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Imhoff, Glenn D. and Debra E., 4425 Leawood Drive, $391,000.

Vetter, Joseph A. and Sara J. to Vetter, James C. and Ada, 9913 S. 9th Circle, $195,000.

Bateman, Daniel Ross and Nikki M. to Blazek, Beatrice Eileen, trustee, and Beatrice Eileen Blazek Revocable Living Trust, 4303 Hike Circle, $249,000.

Hicks, Jeremy J. to Hicks, Jeremy J. and Cole, Kristina J., 4302 Amos Gates Drive, $105,000.

Simpkins, Lila to Keller, Kathleen, 9805 S. 23rd St., $265,000.

Thorstad, Shane A. and Rebecca M. to Petree, Christopher A. and Sabrina K., 2312 Georgetown Pl, $207,000.

Teeney, Alexander and Olivia to Shaner, Kyle and Marni, 14903 S. 24th Ave., $385,000.

Zermeno, Jordan and Solorzano, Mayra to Bishop, Noah A. and Ford, Janie F., 3428 Bline Ave., $250,000.

Kocsis, Andrew A. and Ranae to Van Wieren, Joshua and Vatay, 2916 Leawood Drive, $250,000.

McCord, Roger and Cheryl L. to Lockamy, Shawn and Xuan, 3303 Rahn Blvd., $273,000.

McGuire, Robert and Smith, Krista to Belcha, Michael and Marisa, 11925 S. 33rd St., $210,000.

68128

Jones, James C. and Susan K. to McDowell, Jeremy B. and Jennifer R., 7713 Leafplum Drive, $204,000.

Kaijala, Peter J. and Sarah J. to Nguyen, Trung Van and Le, Thao, 8811 S. Glenview Drive, $222,000.

Dhm Inc. to Soladay, Neal, 7341 S. 70th St., $150,000.

68133

White, Lori S., trustee, and Robert A. White Revocable Trust to Evridge, Michael Allan and Stacey, 13001 S. 48th St., $2,650,000.

Butler, Nathaniel and Elaine to akab Properties LLC, 2216 Park Crest Drive, $260,000.

68136

Havranek, Dustin D. and Angela M. to Wellsandt, Kenneth C., trustee, and Wellsandt, Joann C., trustee, Kenneth C. Wellsandt Living Trust, 16137 Willow St., $240,000.

Brown, Willis to Olsen, Richard E. and Cynthia, 17328 Edna St., $400,000.

Mullen, Brian M. and Deanna to Scott, Jordan D. and Huetter, Marisa J., 16534 Greenleaf St., $350,000.

Tige Development & Design Inc. to Kavan Homes Inc., 18217 Redwood St., $105,000.

Powell, Thomas A. and Cheryl A. to Burzawa, William and Dawn, 16541 Cottonwood St., $315,000.

Brummet, Judith and Cody to Rasooly, Mohammad Azim and Rasooly, Mohammad Ajmal, 16440 Cottonwood St., $337,000.

Nelson, Leslie M. to Otb Team Arizona LLC, 10905 S. 187th St., $380,000.

Olson, Nathan R. and Alyssa J. to Pigsley, Nathan, 7121 S. 183rd Ter, $241,000.

Olson, Jason and Ashlee to Henry, Joshua S. and Krista Lynn, 9614 S. 171st Ave., $365,000.

Gangahar, Vikash to Sorensen, Susan A., 7005 S. 156th Ave. Circle, $270,000.

Carpenter, Andrew L. and Leslie A. to Peabody, Christopher Scott and Rebecca, 17218 Banner St., $330,000.

68138

Schanou, Christopher J. and Mikayla B. to Ames, Brandon and Monica, 13413 Edna St., $242,000.

Anthony, Leslie III and Kim Denise to Dynamic Properties LLC, 14627 Echo Hills Drive, $175,000.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Potter, Andrew R. and Buza, Brooke N., 12606 Carpenter St., $429,000.

Jantz, Christopher M. and Annette M. to Hoeft, Allison and Figgins, Adam, 13429 Olive St., $240,000.

Langendorfer Properties Mgmt LLC to Gaskell, Megan, 8924 S. 142nd Ave. Circle, $190,000.

Nilles, Robert G. and Kathy Sue to Davis, Gerritt and Jordyn, 13604 Carpenter St., $216,000.

Cheeryble Brothers LLC to Hall, Brittany, 8004 S. 151st Ave., $225,000.

68147

Patras, Sarah J. and Gabriel J. to Oltman, Lauren Elise, 7805 Arends Circle, $205,000.

Nevitt, Brianna E. and Nugent, Chadwick Douglas to Habitat for Humanity of Sarpy Company Inc., 7036 S. 41st Ave., $205,000.

Canup, Tim and Hannah to Elizarraras, Armando Rodriguez and Jaime, 2606 Georgia Ave., $320,000.

Koehler, Cory L. to Beattie, John R., 2204 Lucille Drive, $210,000.

Capitare Per Caso LLC to Gonzales, Olvera Allen I., 2218 Emiline St., $170,000.

68157

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Pearce, William Stephen and Schroetlin, Rebecca S., 6416 Centennial Road, $378,000.

Sautter, Christopher J. and Brigida J. to Saffold, Monica and James, 4606 Ruth St., $295,000.

Dynamic Properties LLC to O Ne Metro Holdings LLC, 4909 Red Rock Ave., $210,000.

O Ne Metro Holdings LLC to Thiessen, Ramona Elizabeth, 7514 S. 50th St., $181,000.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert