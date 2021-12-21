RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

DOUGLAS COUNTY
68007
Hoffmann, Tyler and Samantha to Kohl, Lakin R., 8918 N. 159th Ave., $245,000.
Krejza, Rafal and Kinga to Ldt Inc., 6970 N. 172nd St., $76,400.
Maxim Enterprises LLC to Allison, Jeffrey J. and Elizabeth E., 12616 N. 178th Circle, $1,194,306.
Lim Construction LLC to Hall, Michael and Hallberg, Joanie, 461 N. Molley St., $367,842.
Heinrich, Chad to Andersen, Joshua and Lorelle, 7320 N. 162nd St., $415,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Shadle, Ryan P. and McDonald, Erica C., 7170 N. 167th St., $316,323.
Smart Development LLC to Lim Construction LLC, 460 N. Molley St., $45,100.
Smart Development LLC to Lim Construction LLC, 436 N. Allen St., $45,100.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Damme, Joshua B. and Peterson, Kimberly A., 7909 N. 148th St., $266,249.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Christensen, Taylor D. and Hamblin, Anna C., 7811 N. 148th St., $267,991.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Barry, Brian K. and Cynthia M., 7285 N. 172nd St., $423,097.
Rasmussen, Jaxsen and Ellie to Grady, Eric and Bond, Heidi, 15409 Willit St., $213,500.
Lane Building Corp. to Mumford, Troy and Angela, 16364 Mormon St., $325,115.
Glandt, Tammy A. to Zeplin, Andrew J. and Claire M., 14621 Ernst St., $415,000.
Newton, Dustin and Michelle to Morsy, Ahmed and Abdelhamid, Meiran, 9016 N. 155th St., $250,250.
Richland Homes LLC to Mendicino, Matt and Jodi, 8908 N. 177th St., $336,200.
Merritt, Kenneth and Philmon-Merritt, Felicia to Warner, Christopher and Modapotula, Shefali, 7310 N. 154th Ave., $590,000.
Ukposidolo, Emmanuel E. to Subedi, Pradip, 7827 N. 144th Ave., $235,000.
Clauss, Robert B. and Sarah R. to Raut, Deepraj Dhananjay and Chivate, Manasi Ashok, 10313 Rosewater Parkway, $345,000.
Krejza, Rafal and Kinga to Pallus, Vincent T. and Teresa E., 9061 N. 171st St., $490,000.
Eurek, Connor J. and Alexandra to Oreskovich, Terry L. Jr. and Kristina R., 15420 Reynolds St., $235,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Chirravuri, Uday Bhanu, 7122 N. 167th St., $285,378.
68022
Lpc Properties LLC to Trademark Homes Inc., 4513 N. 186th St., $72,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Schroeder, Ashley and Quinn, 20921 Fowler Ave., $327,915.
Spruce 180 LLC to Paradise Homes Inc., 3018 N. 185th St., $62,500.
McCabe, Elizabeth J. to Seth, Manoj, 18416 Patrick Ave., $395,000.
Nuzum, Brian D. and Dana K. to Cynthia Collett Revocable Trust and Collett, Cynthia, trustee, 917 S. 188th Terrace, $395,000.
Ramm Construction Inc. to Kukkadapu, Krishna Chaitanya and Balepalli, Nandana Kavya, 2302 N. 186th St., $572,500.
Spruce 180 LLC to Vinton22 LLC, 18515 Wirt Circle, $65,000.
Thietje, George K. and H. Arlene to Koch, Matt and Deb, 20223 Hopper St., $470,000.
Graves, Thomas C. and Lisa Y. to Bandow, Timothy and Lindsey, 2402 N. 188th St., $575,000.
Sundstrom & Larson Revocable Trust and Sundstrom, Jon E., trustee, to Graves, Thomas C. and Lisa, 21925 Mayberry Circle, $695,000.
Cain, Jason A. to Fmn LLC and Young, Jennifer J., 1875 Blue Sage Parkway, $715,000.
Kelly Construction Inc. to Baker, Shelley, 4511 S. 220th St., $665,500.
Heavican Homes Inc. to Queck, Eric and Ashley, 3615 S. 205th St., $479,613.
Boon, Jill A. and Goltz, Gail to Carr Family Living Trust and Theunissen Family Living Trust, 625 S. 180th Ave., $361,500.
Griffin Enterprises PC to Griffin Homes Inc., 21774 K St., $72,350.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Potts, Paul C. and Megan M., 18057 Fowler Ave., $396,298.
William Albertson Heritage Trust and Albertson, William Edward, trustee, to Bierman, Terry L. and Julie A., 24109 U Circle, $155,000.
Coventry Ridge LLC to Aguilar, Jose G. Aguilar and Meigar, Jose R. Aguilar, 6509 S. 208th Ave., $79,000.
Markle, Tamie and David to Berger, Richard and Nancee, 18608 Mayberry St., $450,000.
203rd Plaza LLC to Kammerer, Kurtis and Madison, 5523 S. 241st Circle, $144,900.
Lanoha Development Co. and Lanoha Real Estate Co. Inc. to Biehl, Elizabeth and Farmer, Nathan, 22620 Hascall St., $265,000.
Pierce, Bill and Cindi to Kasperbauer, Kristine, 3115 N. Main St., $260,000.
Nathan Homes LLC to Christensen, Daniel and Makayla, 20708 D Circle, $89,000.
Jacobsen, Brian L. and Kristen K. to Drazic, John and Heavin, Kaitlin, 19926 Dewey Ave., $475,000.
Vasquez, Edgar to Marupova, Gulnoza, 4908 N. 204th Ave., $185,000.
Nathan Farmer Revocable Trust and Farmer, Nathan P., trustee, to Broderick, Tom and Stacy, 3348 S. 226th Circle, $1,200,000.
Kinney, Todd and Jensen, Elizabeth D. to Paulson, Maggie, 1002 S. 197th Circle, $575,000.
Dakotah Smith & Mary Odonohue Revocable Trust and Smith, Dakotah J., trustee, to Speiker, Sasha, 18113 Leavenworth St., $581,000.
Dehoney, Charles and Katherine to Kerber, Kasey and Katherine, 2312 S. 219th St., $738,000.
Wiseman, Joseph L. and Deborah A. to Vail, Zachery and Alyssa, 18226 Dewey Ave., $440,000.
Landmark Performance Corp. to Elgaray, Mahmoud and Jaheen, Enas, 21002 Atwood Ave., $85,000.
20535 Fort Street LLC to Advantage Development Inc., 20510 Ellison Ave., $65,000.
Beutler, Zachary M. and Skolnick, Josh A. to Beutler, Zachary and Skolnick, Josh, 2920 N. 185th Ave., $98,966.
Steele, Jason W. to Kroll, Lindsay Anne and Meyer, Mark H., 18510 Lafayette Circle, $485,000.
68064
Midwest Dwellings LLC to Thompson, Charles E. and Judy L., 313 Lilac St., $322,734.
Bluewater Development Corp. to Paradis, Ryan and Mara, 6209 N. 293rd Circle, $275,000.
Mingus, Scott R. and Kellie O. to Barry, Patrick, 26501 Taylor St., $907,000.
Brookwood LLC to J & J. Daycares LLC, 28484 W. Reichmuth Road, $358,000.
68069
Mlkhec Inc. to Brandt, Michael Gary and Kimberly Ann, 23403 Agee Lane, $313,500.
Roundy, Shawn and Deeann to Macek, Marley, 23705 Oak St., $215,500.
68102
Pille, Lisa Renee and White, Lisa to Pickhinke, Tyler S., 1024 Dodge St. 301, $253,000.
Chevalier, Daniel V. to Riley, Neil M., 2313 Harney St. 2, $95,000.
Jlml LLC to Volkart, Bruce and Carmen, 1101 Jackson St. 406, $600,000.
Gretchen M. Sandall Revocable Trust and Sandall, Gretchen M., trustee, to Saxena, Kavir and Seema, 1308 Jackson St. 316, $530,000.
68104
Om 4526 Crown Point Trust and Western Financial LLC Trustee to 99 Sks LLC, 4526 Crown Point Ave., $95,000.
Western Financial LLC to 99 Sks LLC, 4655 Curtis Ave., $95,000.
Goldenberg, Spencer and Courtney to Morgan, Danielle, 2020 N. 48th St., $176,000.
Golden Bridge LLC to Cleland, Samantha, 3321 N. 59th St., $180,000.
Alff, Austin to Eden, Gage, 5844 Spaulding St., $85,000.
Goeken, Eric Charles to Baber, Clara and McLaughlin, Adam, 1714 N. 59th St., $260,000.
Hinrichs, Matthew and Christina to O’Malley, Ashlee and Chris, 4808 Binney St., $152,000.
Tate, Andrea D. to Mapendo, Vumiliya, 6012 N. 66th St., $195,000.
Cheng, Tai Li Chang to Scott, Lorraine A., 6519 Blondo St., $138,000.
Chesler, Jodi and Meadows, Erica Vargas to Sprowls, Robert F., 3516 N. 47th Ave., $45,000.
Strong, Madeline and Wilson, Blaine to Worthing, Mackenzie A. and Zachary C., 3116 N. 47th Ave., $147,000.
Ling, Jay M. and Stephanie J. P. to Bussert, Joah, 6319 Binney St., $150,000.
Chapman, Jeanne and Mark to Hatcher, Trina, 4227 N. 66th St., $187,500.
Sabarro Co. LLC to Sfr3-040 LLC, 6652 Decatur St., $119,000.
Crowley Revocable Trust and Crowley, John T. Jr., trustee, to Griffin, Reagan E., 2532 N. 71st St., $260,000.
Iron Beard LLC to Kellerman, Jacob James, 6139 Emmet St., $164,000.
Tabor, Jerod D. and Melissa to Curtice Capital LLC, 2542 N. 48th St., $115,000.
Elem, Lakeisha Q. to Kyi, A. and Lai, Aye, 5320 Fowler Ave., $169,900.
Ashmore, Shirley J. and Thomas, Rosemary to Deberry, Kina Watson, 2006 N. 70th St., $90,000.
68105
Inzu Yuwiteka LLC to Pierce Group LLC, 3001 S. 43rd St., $149,000.
Schwartz, Robert H. to Emsick, Daniel and Lisa, 3416 Frances St., $158,000.
Tuttle, Eric C. to Full Circle Real Estate Inc., 2809 S. 34th St., $180,000.
Moore, Carolyn and Caiden to Kutlas-Prickett, Abigail and Prickett, Joseph, 2829 S. 33rd St., $190,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Five & Five Development LLC, 3122 Mason St., $59,700.
Hegemann, Gregory E. and Mary K. to Caro, Bruno and Anna, 1026 S. 32nd St., $355,000.
68106
Clark, Nolan to Zeitz, Fred and Cheryl, 1410 S. 51st St., $181,000.
McLaughlin, Sean J. and Kathleen A. to Hogan, August III, 551 S. 70th St., $184,000.
Vincentini, Steven J. to Howard, Susan T. and Thies, Meghan T., 2207 S. 51st St 3, $165,000.
Riha, Esther H. and Riha, James E., per rep, to Anderson, Elizabeth Ann and Jeffery Otto, 5021 Castelar St., $230,000.
Dennis and Beverly Brown Jt Revocable Trust and Brown, Dennis W., trustee, to Dibelka, Daniel J. and Peterson, Lisa A., 4651 Leavenworth St., $155,000.
Simon, Martin and Bonnie M. to Raymond Evans Real Estate Pc, 1439 S. 54th St., $155,000.
Morehead, Ross H. and Johnson, Julie L. to Deras, Carter and Burns, Helen, 1703 S. 58th St., $260,000.
Tiefenthaler, Thomas L. and Tiefenthaler, Douglas W., per rep, to Maverick Empires LLC, 5824 Frances St., $130,000.
68107
Sczepaniak, David L. and Diane L. to Sewell, Sheila A., 3233 Drexel St., $100,000.
Bailey, Ronald Franklin and Senteio, Sheila, per rep, to Asproperties LLC, 3932 N St., $70,000.
Langpaul, Alan J. and Jane to Gonzalez, Armando Rodriguez and Huaracha, Rita Leticia Lopez, 2731 Drexel St., $75,000.
Gonzalez-Romero, Alejandro and Diaz, Maricela to Mora, Maria Diaz De and Mora-Vazquez, Jose Angel, 6212 S. 34th Ave., $115,000.
Chf Exchange LLC to Milegi LLC, 1919 Missouri Ave., $350,000.
Smith, Ethan Michael and Chandler to Cruz-Vital, Isaac, 4128 S St., $172,000.
Correa, Jose Samuel and Maria Elena to Jimenez, Meilys Gallardo and Mejia, Hugo Martha, 4421 G St., $90,466.
Baysinger, James R. Jr. and Eleanor J. to Cartagena, Ricardo, 4528 S. 32nd St., $100,000.
68108
Martinez, Aldo and Eleuteria C. to Renteria, Azucena and Cisberos, Enrique Ocha, 1218 S. 17th St., $89,200.
Jennifer Novak Inc. to Hoffman, Scott O., 1232 S. 13th St., $1,000,000.
S&R Development LLC to M&J Homes Enterprise LLC, 2319 Vinton St., $625,000.
Sewell, Sheila Agnes to Adara Holdings LLC, 3123 S. 18th St., $122,500.
Boylan, Candace G. to Eacker, David, 2024 Oak St., $145,000.
Ruiz, Nemesio and Rebollar, Nemecio Ruiz to Taqueria El Rey Inc., 3013 S. 19th St., $269,600.
Diaz, Ricardo Vazquez to Diaz, Ricardo Vazquez and Anaya, Sharon M., 2725 S. 20th St., $147,700.
Bogart, Gregory A. and Nancy J. to Velasquez, Sergio and Monica, 1911 S. 12th St., $27,375.
68110
Hyde, Clayton Bryan and Anderson-Hyde, Edith Martha Lukowski to Fitch, John B., 1602 Sprague St., $100,000.
Amp Enterprises LLC to Prop Omaha LLC, 5006 N. 23rd St., $72,500.
68111
Gonzalez, Ismara and Cajas, Julio A. to Dalila LLC, 3302 Grand Ave., $55,000.
Gonzalez, Ismara and Cajas, Julio A. to Mora, Julia and Saturnino, 5913 Fontenelle Blvd., $120,000.
Heartland Holdings A. LLC to Ruiz, Ariana, 4216 Saratoga St., $57,000.
3725 Hartman Avenue Trust and Western Financial LLC Trustee to 99 Sks LLC, 3725 Hartman Ave., $70,000.
Kateri Land Holdings 17 LLC to 11T Ne LLC, 3736 N. 38th St., $36,900.
Wurgler Properties LLC to Abide Network Inc., 2008 John A Creighton Blvd., $70,000.
Mq Holdings LLC to Abide Network Inc., 4213 Larimore Ave., $55,000.
Erasmus Land Holdings LLC to 11T Ne LLC, 5711 N. 35th St., $84,000.
McDowall LLC to Maly Investments LLC, 4236 Evans St., $17,500.
Theil, Ryan M. and Shelly A. to Swaitseven LLC, 4376 Laurel Ave., $90,000.
Fc Barnhard LLC to Carter, Jeffery and Mary Evelyn, 6011 N. 25th Ave., $36,500.
Ford, Lizzie and Lewis, John to Ford, Lizzie and Lewis, John, 2618 Lizzie Robinson Ave., $13,200.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Howard, Ruth Ann, 2620 Manderson St., $110,000.
Creighton, Antony G. to Metcalf Carodine Familiy Investments LLC, 3171 Paxton Blvd., $17,500.
Creighton, Antony G. to Metcalf Familiy Investments LLC, 3917 N. 33rd St., $17,500.
Miller, William E. and Rose M. to Prater Enterprise LLC, 4025 Maple St., $45,000.
Priestino, Thomas R. to Brewer, Breanna N., 3832 Corby St., $120,000.
Johnson, John H. Jr. to Gonzalez, Rafael Leon, 4020 N. 29th St., $49,300.
Deshazer, Clyde W. and Vernetta to Holder-Willis, Gertrude T., 4341 N. 38th St., $115,000.
Wilson, Jacqulyne D. to Top King Real Estate LLC, 3031 Pratt St., $32,650.
Martin, Kathryn R. to Properties With Prince LLC, 3731 N. 42nd St., $65,000.
Kehud Royal Estates LLC to Gonzalez, Ariel, 3721 Kansas Ave., $110,000.
Fishback, Wayne Todd and Guzman-Garcia, Reyna to Camacho-Perez, Jesus, 4124 N. 39th St., $34,000.
68112
Alitz, Nathan D. to Agnew Family Trust and Agnew, Robert Scott, trustee, 8124 N. 30th St., $130,000.
McIntyre, Kaylee and Logan to Tingley, Michael E. and Teri Lynn, 9607 Florence Heights Blvd., $295,000.
Philbin, Patricia and Fraser, Cheryl M. to Bless-Heydorn, Candy J. and Heydorn, Aaron R., 3040 Redick Ave., $90,000.
Homemade Holdings LLC to Foster, Andrea, 7424 N. 28th Ave., $162,000.
Edquist, Keith B. to Gonzalez, Ana C. Rodriguez, 8514 N. 30th St., $30,000.
Jennings, Steve and Carol to Thoelke, James W., 3124 Craig Ave., $139,050.
68114
Trail Ridge Homes LLC to Kreifels, Ryan, 714 N. 85th St., $190,000.
Hoffman, Dennis E. to Rybin, Joshua Jay, 8215 Franklin St., $172,000.
Papa, Judy L. to Dennell, James K., 520 Brentwood Road, $325,000.
Laferla, Richard T. to Bader Construction LLC, 701 N. 87th St., $140,000.
Dann, Christopher to Dudley, Cameron N. and Santos, Natalia B., 10624 Izard St., $224,250.
Earthstone Inc. and Lerual Inc. to Ktjt LLC, 7605 Cass St., $1,650,000.
Orr, John and Brenda to Silva, Maria A. Ceballos, 8215 Seward St., $225,000.
68116
Meester Enterprises LLC to Miralles, James and Rebecca, 16315 Camden Ave., $210,000.
Boggs, Taylor P. and Eli H. to Grabendike, Hannah Beau, 2121 N. 166th St., $220,500.
Lockard, Garrett and Jennifer to Schoepflin, Jacob Earl and Casal, Jennifer Elayne, 14707 Fowler Ave., $301,500.
Kavan, Paul D. and Kelli L. to Jones, Caleb A. and Brooklyn M., 6444 N. 149th St., $235,000.
Bittman, Joshua S. and Elizabeth to Asproperties LLC, 2329 N. 168th Ave., $329,000.
Grajeda, Bryan and Maria to Deleon, Urbano and Tiffany, 16462 Erskine St., $220,000.
Black, Hugh L. Jr. to Bromm, Claire C., 5117 N. 159th Circle, $210,000.
Smith, Rachel Louise and Barbar, Rachel Louise to Wilkerson, Mackenzie and Cleary, Joseph, 4311 N. 147th Avenue Circle, $305,000.
Apper, Saravanan and Krishnamoorthy, Muthunagai Bala to Paass, Kenneth and Tami, 4714 N. 175th St., $370,000.
Queck, Eric and Ashley to Finley, Tony and Jeannette, 16868 Larimore Ave., $240,000.
Maher, Connor T. and Theresa to Beacom, Joseph A. and Roth, Meagen E., 14631 Kansas Ave., $251,000.
Z&Z Rentals LLC to Vecchio, Anthony and Megan, 17057 Dora Hamann Parkway, $432,500.
Krause, Pamela J. to Holt, Marva M., 15860 Curtis Ave., $465,000.
Everly, Tracy A. to Lin, Hua Song and Yu, 4219 N. 172nd Ave., $232,000.
Love, Jack D. and Janet R. to Virchow, Blake A. and Leslie M., 2714 N. 172nd St., $490,000.
Hayes Trust and Hayes, Timothy E., trustee, to Nsougan, Koffi and Kouessan, Elom A., 6208 N. 155th Ave., $390,000.
Daniel and Kylie Kison Living Trust and Kison, Daniel A., trustee, to Miller, Brad and Hughes, Amanda, 15365 Nebraska Ave., $400,000.
Anguiano, Kristine E. and Justin M. to Sealock, Brandi and Andy, 15413 Meredith Ave., $304,000.
Jk Housing LLC to Yongpayun, Phuwanat and Guadalupe, 4902 N. 160th St., $229,900.
Schiefelbein, Alice and Hart, Jeffrey L., per rep, to Menard, Perry and Jean, 14918 Binney St., $285,000.
Flynn, Jamie M. to Hamm, Brenten and Tracy, 3915 N. 157th St., $356,250.
Pronske, Kris A. to Snider, Virginia Kay, 3325 N. 148th Court 3103, $129,000.
Heng, Sandra J. to Anderson, Tyler Jacob and Heng, Samantha Mae, 14735 Hartman Place, $240,000.
Mumford, Troy and Angela to Nelson, Patrick, 15272 Wirt St., $230,000.
Caldarola, James P. and Effie J. to Lube, Matt and Lily, 2514 N. 167th St., $347,500.
Charleson Homes LLC to Joseph, Bobby and Chaturvedi, Apoorva, 17801 Jaynes St., $398,685.
Yuksel, Sky Goktug and Goktug to Meza, Gabriela and Enrique, 5119 N. 161st Avenue Circle, $345,058.
68117
Meehan, Richard Lee and Ellen L. to Uranga, Sergio I. Bailon and O., Karla P. Chaparro De Lane, 6053 Hillsdale Ave., $199,950.
Otero, Paul E. and Christine R. to Thamm, Tina, 5037 S. 50th St., $128,000.
Berghahn, Eileen and Dennis R. to Mkam LLC, 4905 S. 61st St., $85,000.
Vargas, Ana Laura to King, Laurence, 6808 S. 48th St., $180,000.
Dvorak Family Holdings LLC to Mejia, Samuel and Mejia-Soto, Maria Del Carmen, 4508 S. 61st St., $106,000.
68118
Benton, Jeana L. and Gerke, Dean to Rodriguez, Nicole B., 15815 Parker St., $232,750.
Alexander, Joel and Karen M. to Sova, Bryan J. and Alyssa-Mae J., 15718 Louis Drive, $277,000.
Raymond A. Larsen Living Trust and Pulverenti, Stephanie, trustee, to Eberspacher, Marilyn J., 1708 N. 174th St., $367,000.
68122
Wilson, Daryl M. to Yanes, Venia and Irwin, Christie, 7705 Wyoming St., $240,000.
Laporte, Jasmine N. to Special T. Masonry Inc., 6611 N. 79th St., $165,500.
Luebker, Stephen and Cassandra to Blanco, David, 7405 N. 80th St., $200,000.
Woods, Andre and Emily to Brown, Stanley and Zandria, 7724 Fillmore St., $226,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Ahmed, Mohamed G., 8506 Young St., $355,300.
Kresovic, Vladimir and Bojana to Abiona, Oluwatosin and Olarinde, Adeola, 7752 N. 88th Ave., $255,000.
Harris, Ida M. to Stennis, James E. Sr., 7417 N. 77th Ave., $250,000.
Ferguson, Michael to Limbu, Purna S. and Limbu, Purna M., 8773 Kimball St., $225,000.
Ryan, Judith C. to Henry-Evans, Cynthia, 7383 N. 77th Ave., $260,000.
68124
Colchin, Lacey D. to Molgaard, Michelle M., 8129 Valley St., $185,500.
Valdo Brothers LLC to Steckelberg, Cathy, 8758 B St., $210,000.
Morris & Marilyn Caudle Jt Trust and Caudle, Morris W., trustee, to Wagner, David and Jill, 9611 Oak Circle, $1,100,000.
Gupta, Rakesh and Kirti to Sauls, Debrah D., 9507 Oak Circle, $1,075,000.
Yowell, Evelyn P. to Douglas, Patrick Alan and Barbara Catherine, 8074 Castelar St., $192,750.
Stokes, Symone to Rongone, Julie D., 7667 Grover St., $241,000.
Zotoglo, Kossi M. and Jill M. to Aclinou, Gaston A. and Evelyne D., 3254 S. 72nd Ave., $235,000.
Barry, Patrick and Delmas, Heather to Amend, Mary Kathryn, 3424 S. 102nd St., $540,000.
Radazzo, Michael J. and Amia S. to Penrod, Grace Tenley and McNeely, Connor Douglas, 3303 S. 105th Ave., $325,000.
Karen Stroh Orians Revocable Trust and Orians, Karen Stroh, trustee, to Airy, Chad D. and Kayla M., 7918 Grover St., $211,000.
Vacarro Family Trust and Vaccaro, Dominic, trustee, to Adderton, Cathryn Simpson and John C., 10068 Grover St., $502,000.
Jeffrey Harkert Trust and Jochim, Kathy to David & Nancy Klauschie Trust and Klauschie, David C., trustee, 2101 Mullen Road, $467,500.
68127
William & Linda Corring Revocable Trust and Corring, Linda M., trustee, to Edwards Legacy Trust and Edwards, Timothy J., trustee, 5805 S. 92nd Circle, $210,000.
Wagner, Curt M. to Perry, Jami M. and James W., 10318 Y St., $220,000.
Murphy, Simone R. and Grady E. to Sadlemyer, John Henry II and Lindsay Leeann, 10422 Monroe St., $365,000.
Ellison, Ryan and Lindsey to Franco, Andres Valencia and Perez, Biatriz Barcenas, 4741 S. 81st St., $214,900.
Sevick, George B. Jr. and Pamela Jo to Winter, Alex and Kurt, 5515 S. 80th St., $147,000.
Seiko LLC to Fredrickson, Grant, 10505 V St., $295,000.
Vanornam, Mark III and Makayla to Gonzalez, Cassie and Razo, Alvaro R. Gonzalez, 4816 S. 91st Avenue Circle, $289,000.
68130
Kaiman, Julie A. to Hancock, David L. and Courtney, 1712 S. 177th Circle, $419,000.
Sutton, Richard D. to Parks, Miranda Jean, 16757 Gold St., $310,000.
Peanut Properties LLC to Blogna, Jillian Breanne and Joshua, 1907 S. 198th St., $365,000.
Osborne, Colville E. and Karon to Anthony, Leslie III and Kim Denise, 2812 S. 167th St., $395,000.
Blum, Gary and Lori to Koch, Joseph M., 16112 Wright Place, $180,000.
Halat, Anthony John and Ashley Ann to Steele, Jason and Franksmann, Beth, 1102 S. 185th Circle, $1,500,000.
68131
East Campus Realty LLC to Bruggeman, Jolene L., 120 S. 31st Ave., 5708, $234,900.
Gentry, Lindsay Stephen to Gentry, Cole, 120 S. 31st Ave., 5310, $190,000.
Akin, Patrick D. to Thomas, Staci, 4211 Cuming St., $150,000.
David F. Baker Living Trust and Baker, David F., trustee, to Chatham, Charles IV and Kimberly, 636 N. 42nd St., $190,000.
Weikel, Gary B. and Jennifer to Bloom Custom Builders LLC, 406 N. 39th St., $120,000.
Parker, Shaina and Jesse R. to Martens, Richard and Mary, 120 S. 38th Ave., 23, $120,000.
Mercer, Vera Mertz to Bonham-Carter, Nicholas, 1012 Mercer Blvd., $200,000.
68132
Caro, Bruno and Anna to Hemminghaus, Kate, 5514 Harney St., $470,000.
Motz, Zachary L. and Callie A. to Frei, Peter T., 408 N. 48th St., $317,000.
Cowdrey, Marlee and Ingham, Marlee to O’Rourke, Joshua Steven, 4805 Burt St., $187,500.
Grossman, Federick H. and Eleanor J. to Hogan, Genevieve, 6301 Glenwood Road, $550,000.
Fogarty, John and Katsaros, Esther to Nicoll, John C., 5111 Cuming St., $295,000.
Quon, Evan to Toh, Christine and Grover, Andrea, 6241 Underwood Ave., $455,000.
6780 Charles LLC to Adkisson, Nathaniel and Kirsten, 6780 Charles St., $116,500.
Laterreur, Claudio O. and Salinas, Marisa C. to Hollard, Amie and Pierre, 5312 Izard St., $901,000.
68134
Rademacher, Chad and Sara to Conway, Jack, 5512 N. 81st St., $310,000.
Zuroski, Gerald E. to Punch It Out Inc., 9406 Ames Ave., $147,000.
Fischer, Gerald L. to Halligan, Christopher and Molly, 7619 Davis Circle, $207,500.
Harrington, Cynthia R. and Algya, Mary Rose to Dickson, Charles, 9412 Pratt Circle, $215,000.
Goeken, Jonathan and Thapa-Magar, Sunita to Dunning, William A., 3802 Clifton Drive, $175,500.
Backora, Adam and Beth to Acevedo, Marlon A. Flores, 9229 Redman Ave., $185,000.
Gurung, Mon B. and Dhan K. to Huffaker, George and Dishmon, Ebony, 3806 N. 93rd St., $252,000.
Pnp Holding Co to Hruska, Chris and Kirstin, 2536 Benson Gardens Blvd., $159,000.
Malone, Philip and Rishling, Laura to Rosberg, Elena and Vergara-Meza, Jorge, 10629 Hartman Ave., $218,000.
Baker, Thomas J. to Ernst, Christopher and Cannon, Renee, 8111 Manderson Circle, $260,000.
Harrow, Lee G. and Kathy to Duin, Derek and Aaron, 7537 Erskine St., $175,000.
Hollingsworth, Anthony Dwayne Sr. to Amz Homes LLC, 4718 N. 83rd St., $160,000.
68135
Imagine Innovation LLC to Koch, Travis D., 19115 T St., $231,000.
Falcone, Brian to Parker, Cory and Nicole, 6403 S. 174th St., $505,000.
Schaffert, Jake and Lacey A. to Glosser, Matthew and Michelle, 4808 S. 174th St., $376,000.
Greco, Daniel A. and Andrea M. to Shupe, Jami L., 17270 Madison St., $466,000.
Edwards, Richard M. and Brenda L. to Ziegler, John R. and Nonette G., 5011 S. 165th St., $265,000.
Kukkadapu, Krishna Chaitanya and Balepalli, Nandana Kavya to Winter, Janie, 18914 Drexel Circle, $240,000.
Rahmann, Angela L. to Arp, Brian P. and Jessing, Kendall R., 5833 S. 190th Terrace, $254,000.
Calpin, James P. Jr. to McAdams, Christopher W. and Ashley, 16108 Madison St., $330,000.
Scheer, Michael and Nicole to Brown, Nicholas D. and Lisa J., 16275 Orchard Circle, $363,000.
Fischer, Alexander III and Justsen, Donna Jean to Houser, Zachary and Amie, 16941 Y St., $379,000.
Haave, Aaron and Healion, Beth to Hendrickson, Brett and Amy, 5455 S. 194th Ave., $240,000.
Gleason, Linda K. and Guy S. III to Ash, Andrew J. and Krista, 15703 T St., $270,000.
Todd & Susan Christensen Jt Rt and Christensen, Todd D., trustee, to Muraskin, Ben, 6014 S. 156th Avenue Circle, $305,000.
Lynam, Paul S. and Darlene M. to Diesterhaupt, Brian, 16004 Adams St., $365,000.
Empson, Jon R. and Cynthia S. to Stichler, Caryn and Gregory, 4209 S. 179th St., $260,000.
Masters, Jeremiah D. to Sreeb Properties LLC, 19467 U St., $205,000.
Jondle, Amanda and Anthony to Laub, Derek and Shayla, 19376 Y St., $433,000.
Salerno, Gregory S. and Kylie J. to Andrews, Luke I. and Chelsea D., 6018 S. 166th Circle, $445,000.
Noble, Curtis D. to Pinnock, James and Shannon, 17463 K St., $365,000.
Roeser, Mary M. to Englett, Nicholas A., 19014 Jacobs St., $215,000.
Claussen, Peter IV and Carrie to Becker, Jack A., 16121 Washington Circle, $372,500.
Moore, Aubrey L. and Ashley C. to Malesa, Sarah and Clausen, Whitney, 4215 S. 175th St., $423,000.
Bsr-Fw LLC to Pacesetter Homes Inc., 19833 Adams St., $66,900.
Mary E. Vandenack Living Trust and Vandenack, Mary E., trustee, to Bryan, James D. and Susan A., 5703 S. 163rd Ave., $410,000.
68137
Roff, Jacob D. to Archer, Graham Robert and McCallister, Sarah Lynn, 14730 Monroe St., $282,000.
Saunders, Nicholaus and Megan to Ritzen, Matthew R. and Brittney A., 14237 Adams St., $225,000.
Creekview LLC to Hre Omaha LLC, 11707 M Circle, $1,260,000.
Brown, Nicholas D. and Lisa J. to Riggs, Amanda, 14717 Holmes St., $220,000.
Phipps, Sabrina and Hayward, Bradley D. to A Place To Live LLC, 15230 Sharp St., $266,500.
Meilak, Michelle K. and Nick to Petersen, Cheyenne R. and Dinslage, Jonah J., 6627 S. 151st St., $212,000.
Andrews, Luke I. and Chelsea D. to Ferris, Jeffrey and Kailey, 11134 Jefferson St., $275,000.
McCoy, William Bruce to Stika, Frank J. III and Mary Jo, 6028 Oakcrest Place, $272,500.
68142
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Abalo, Blythe, 12830 Mormon St., $450,000.
Skaggs, Deborah C. to Phillips, James Kenneth and Yvonne Colene, 11408 Iowa Circle, $390,000.
Hamernik, Corbin J. and Abby to Phillips, Brian, 11214 Potter St., $241,000.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Hayes Trust and Hayes, Timothy E., trustee, 12818 Mormon St., $538,669.
Reiber, Jamison R. and Raeann M. to Johnson, Jessey Lee and Lankford, Clay Steven, 7506 N. 111th St., $232,500.
McCallum, Jeremy and Alisha to Pedersen, Deborah E. and Ziegler, Tamara E., 12402 Read St., $579,000.
68144
Weidner, J. Daniel and Brenda A. to Mhawk Enterprise LLC, 12823 Valley St., $187,500.
Ts Global LLC to Weatherhead, Joel and Heaton, Michelle, 15334 Shirley St., $300,000.
Bainbridge, Tracy and Sumalin to Gunia, Kathryn M., 13324 Shirley St., $230,000.
Conners, Connie A. and Donelson, James H. to Friel, Michael S. and Brown, Melinda J., 11728 Cedar St., $330,000.
Rudy & Phyllis Dufek Revocable Trust and Dufek, Phyllis E., trustee, to Sodo Properties LLC, 11930 Woolworth Ave., $315,000.
Daharsh, Jason and Melissa to Romero, Jake A., 2312 Bel Court, $230,000.
Mary Lee Steinfeldt Revocable Trust and McCarthy-Haney, Cathy S., trustee, to Violi, Peter L. P. and Christensen, Denise Marie, 1878 S. 114th St., $430,000.
Perry, Keith and Stacy to Tronson, Kary and Shannon, 1809 S. 113th St., $541,000.
Johnson, Lynn to Trio Elite Homes LLC, 11206 Martha Circle, $240,000.
Hogue, Delma G. and Southwick, Kimberly Sa to Polito, Beverly J. and Silva, Alberto, 3411 Augusta Ave., $145,000.
68152
Cox, Douglas M. and Diane M. to Tate, Andrea, 7125 N. 52nd St., $260,000.
6022 LLC to Mapes, Michael S. and Carolina Y., 6022 Country Club Oaks Pl, $540,000.
Pace & Lee LLC to Jackson, Matei M. and Dnasha Q., 10906 N. 61st St., $550,000.
Big Sky Investments LLC to Tran, Nu Thi and Tony Vu, 6630 Stargrass Road, $120,000.
68154
Ferrazzo, Kacie A. to Scott Kimberly McPherson Trust and McPherson, Scott A., trustee, 916 N. 145th Circle, $365,000.
Miller, Jeffery Alan and Crystal Faith to Ferrazzo, Nicholas and Kacie, 1811 N. 140th St., $457,000.
Thomas B. Barker Trust and Barker, Thomas B., trustee, to Adams, Leonard M. and Daun R., 13420 Hamilton St., $475,000.
Plugge, Jon M. to Ingram, Cheryl, 10828 Seward St., $100,000.
Lodhia, Kanchan to Russell, Joseph D. and Earle, Alisha B., 1218 N. 145th Place, $270,000.
Lutton, Johanna L. to Howell, Anthony Lee and Ashley Pearl, 12822 Pacific St., $357,000.
68164
Icenogle, Victor G. and Haddock, Jennifer D. to Wurm, Samuel and Stonehocker, Abby, 13717 Miami St., $173,750.
Thramer, Andy to Larsen, Laura, 11735 Camden Ave., $220,000.
Alba, Todd J. Sr. and Alba, Todd J. to Finley, Kelsi and Adam, 13013 Patrick Circle, $235,000.
Bird, Joshua Richard and Dimari to Robinson, Christopher and Stacey, 11014 Laurel Circle, $230,000.
Murillo, Mario and Maria to Santacruz, Cristian and Karla, 11701 Newport Ave., $215,000.
Schroeder, Quinn L. and Ashley N. to Foust, Ted, 2626 N. 141st St., $215,000.
Gonzalez, Cassie and Razo, Alvaro R. Gonzalez to Murillo, Mario and Maria F., 13422 Corby Circle, $357,000.
Lynch, Arianna and Brandon to Smyth, Janet, 5536 N. 113th St., $220,000.
Rueb, Evelyn M. to Hebing, Cole and Boyer, Monica, 11271 Erskine St., $226,500.
Nan, Ruth and Qian, Jason to Ouedraogo, Fabrice W. and Yameogo, Julienne, 11703 Mary St., $220,000.
McCrea, Mary Anne to Lukas, James and Margaret, 3420 N. 128th Circle, $500,000.
Hurt, Jason L. and Michelle to Knapp, Rachel, 2222 N. 128th Circle, $189,000.
Stephens, Zach and Tobie to Wagner, Margaret, 13850 Sahler St., $288,000.
Weed, Rodney D. and Caren J. to Peel, Kenneth Jr. and Stephanie, 5741 N. 115th Circle, $245,500.
Placek, Mark to McLean, David Alfred, 12574 Wirt Circle, $329,500.
Camp, Christopher L. and Megan C. to Reh, Nga and Rose, Jessica, 12726 Nebraska Ave., $231,000.
Woods, Jacob Russell and Daphne S. to Roedel, Abbey, 12710 Nebraska Ave., $200,000.
Witt, Thomas J. and Cindy K. to Granader, Elon, 14117 Eagle Run Drive, $572,000.
Myers, Michael A. to B&F Properties LLC, 12724 Erskine St., $175,000.
Maxwell, Monte B. to Hlei, Sang and Cin, Nun Tha, 12114 Miami St., $205,000.
SARPY COUNTY
68005
Dkdj Ventures LLC to Habitat for Humanity of Sarpy Company Inc., 2105 Lindyview Lane, $215,000.
Smith, Candria Re and Brandon Craig to Teeters, David and Natasha, 1005 Julius Pl, $286,000.
Hollars, Walton W. and Teresa L. to Hollars, Jonathan, 2534 Van Buren St., $125,000.
Kreifels, Susan C. to Soto, Maria G., 1008 W. 31st Ave., $140,000.
Watson, Benjimen D. and Kapri Ann to Morrow, Brayden and Mikayla, 2213 Joyce Circle, $235,000.
Kistler, Amy R. and Charles L. to Tesmer, Johnathon and Ransom, Carley, 201 Mildred Ct, $228,000.
Cruz, Sandra D. to Vera, Xenia A., 2108 Twin Ridge Drive, $175,000.
Karnik, Charles M. and Kathleen A. to Guiette, Virginia L. and Bouc, Aimee M., 2409 Crawford St., $128,000.
Allen, Kenneth E. to Lazo, Roger and Vasconcelos, Katya, 1307 Childs Road E, $265,000.
Kehud Royal Estates LLC to Stoneco Real Estate LLC, 1302 Wilshire Drive, $168,000.
68028
Fogle, Stephen and Michelle to Mason, Travis L. and Karyl M., 23442 Prairie Ridge Road, $1,035,000.
Hurst, Brian and Alisha to Rowell, Mary and Trevor, 11292 S. 202nd Circle, $295,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Lane, Kyle and Aimee, 12115 S. 208th Ave., $386,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Slonsky, Yury, 12110 S. 208th St., $337,000.
68046
Weaver, Bobby L. and Lila L. to Jennings, Rodney, 1006 Magnolia Ct, $340,000.
Mize, David and Crystal to Negrete, Daniel and Kylie, 711 Leprechaun Lane, $250,000.
Krause, Matt and Alicia to Desmarais, Patrick and Frizziola, Desmarais Taylor, 220 N. Osage St., $215,000.
BHI Development Inc. to Belt Construction Co. Inc., 12359 Carpenter St., $116,000.
BHI Development Inc. to Belt Construction Co. Inc., 12361 Schirra St., $116,000.
Cobb, Tyler and Kristine to Mize, Crystal and David, 1123 Carriage Road, $300,000.
Haggar, Timothy F. and Faye L. to Hancock, Denise, 2403 Corn Drive, $255,000.
Kasparek, Bonita Sue to Reeves, Sterling J. and File, Shelby J., 1103 Sterling Drive, $240,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Kocsis, Ranae G. and Andrew A., 9718 Superior Drive, $378,000.
Nelson Builders Inc. to Haggar, Timothy F. II and Faye L., 12702 S. 77th St., $437,000.
Hitz, Richard to Rmec LLC, 1120 Delmar St. Unit 2A, $127,000.
Slama, Michael and Lisa to Long, Andria Elizabeth and Dana Michael II, 2112 Ridgeview Drive, $341,000.
Harry, Allan R. and Michelle M. to Fackler, Jeffrey and Cristina, 904 Shady Tree Lane, $390,000.
Fleming, Jeri L. and Fleming, Jeri L. to Kaijala, Peter and Sarah, 646 Coyote Circle, $365,000.
Newlin, Michael D. and Jennifer L. to Thor, Sar and Nightingale, Florence, 1229 Limerick Road, $350,000.
68123
Rogers, Jane C. and Gillette, Charles to Jochim, Kathy, trustee, and Harkert, Jeffrey, trustee, 2304 Willow Circle, $220,000.
Beard Bros Building Co. LLC to Pnl Properties LLC, 11737 Fisher House Road, $220,000.
Njati, Yusufu and Jonna to Dye, Emory, 12733 Forestdale Drive, $288,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Imhoff, Glenn D. and Debra E., 4425 Leawood Drive, $391,000.
Vetter, Joseph A. and Sara J. to Vetter, James C. and Ada, 9913 S. 9th Circle, $195,000.
Bateman, Daniel Ross and Nikki M. to Blazek, Beatrice Eileen, trustee, and Beatrice Eileen Blazek Revocable Living Trust, 4303 Hike Circle, $249,000.
Hicks, Jeremy J. to Hicks, Jeremy J. and Cole, Kristina J., 4302 Amos Gates Drive, $105,000.
Simpkins, Lila to Keller, Kathleen, 9805 S. 23rd St., $265,000.
Thorstad, Shane A. and Rebecca M. to Petree, Christopher A. and Sabrina K., 2312 Georgetown Pl, $207,000.
Teeney, Alexander and Olivia to Shaner, Kyle and Marni, 14903 S. 24th Ave., $385,000.
Zermeno, Jordan and Solorzano, Mayra to Bishop, Noah A. and Ford, Janie F., 3428 Bline Ave., $250,000.
Kocsis, Andrew A. and Ranae to Van Wieren, Joshua and Vatay, 2916 Leawood Drive, $250,000.
McCord, Roger and Cheryl L. to Lockamy, Shawn and Xuan, 3303 Rahn Blvd., $273,000.
McGuire, Robert and Smith, Krista to Belcha, Michael and Marisa, 11925 S. 33rd St., $210,000.
68128
Jones, James C. and Susan K. to McDowell, Jeremy B. and Jennifer R., 7713 Leafplum Drive, $204,000.
Kaijala, Peter J. and Sarah J. to Nguyen, Trung Van and Le, Thao, 8811 S. Glenview Drive, $222,000.
Dhm Inc. to Soladay, Neal, 7341 S. 70th St., $150,000.
68133
White, Lori S., trustee, and Robert A. White Revocable Trust to Evridge, Michael Allan and Stacey, 13001 S. 48th St., $2,650,000.
Butler, Nathaniel and Elaine to akab Properties LLC, 2216 Park Crest Drive, $260,000.
68136
Havranek, Dustin D. and Angela M. to Wellsandt, Kenneth C., trustee, and Wellsandt, Joann C., trustee, Kenneth C. Wellsandt Living Trust, 16137 Willow St., $240,000.
Brown, Willis to Olsen, Richard E. and Cynthia, 17328 Edna St., $400,000.
Mullen, Brian M. and Deanna to Scott, Jordan D. and Huetter, Marisa J., 16534 Greenleaf St., $350,000.
Tige Development & Design Inc. to Kavan Homes Inc., 18217 Redwood St., $105,000.
Powell, Thomas A. and Cheryl A. to Burzawa, William and Dawn, 16541 Cottonwood St., $315,000.
Brummet, Judith and Cody to Rasooly, Mohammad Azim and Rasooly, Mohammad Ajmal, 16440 Cottonwood St., $337,000.
Nelson, Leslie M. to Otb Team Arizona LLC, 10905 S. 187th St., $380,000.
Olson, Nathan R. and Alyssa J. to Pigsley, Nathan, 7121 S. 183rd Ter, $241,000.
Olson, Jason and Ashlee to Henry, Joshua S. and Krista Lynn, 9614 S. 171st Ave., $365,000.
Gangahar, Vikash to Sorensen, Susan A., 7005 S. 156th Ave. Circle, $270,000.
Carpenter, Andrew L. and Leslie A. to Peabody, Christopher Scott and Rebecca, 17218 Banner St., $330,000.
68138
Schanou, Christopher J. and Mikayla B. to Ames, Brandon and Monica, 13413 Edna St., $242,000.
Anthony, Leslie III and Kim Denise to Dynamic Properties LLC, 14627 Echo Hills Drive, $175,000.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Potter, Andrew R. and Buza, Brooke N., 12606 Carpenter St., $429,000.
Jantz, Christopher M. and Annette M. to Hoeft, Allison and Figgins, Adam, 13429 Olive St., $240,000.
Langendorfer Properties Mgmt LLC to Gaskell, Megan, 8924 S. 142nd Ave. Circle, $190,000.
Nilles, Robert G. and Kathy Sue to Davis, Gerritt and Jordyn, 13604 Carpenter St., $216,000.
Cheeryble Brothers LLC to Hall, Brittany, 8004 S. 151st Ave., $225,000.
68147
Patras, Sarah J. and Gabriel J. to Oltman, Lauren Elise, 7805 Arends Circle, $205,000.
Nevitt, Brianna E. and Nugent, Chadwick Douglas to Habitat for Humanity of Sarpy Company Inc., 7036 S. 41st Ave., $205,000.
Canup, Tim and Hannah to Elizarraras, Armando Rodriguez and Jaime, 2606 Georgia Ave., $320,000.
Koehler, Cory L. to Beattie, John R., 2204 Lucille Drive, $210,000.
Capitare Per Caso LLC to Gonzales, Olvera Allen I., 2218 Emiline St., $170,000.
68157
D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Pearce, William Stephen and Schroetlin, Rebecca S., 6416 Centennial Road, $378,000.
Sautter, Christopher J. and Brigida J. to Saffold, Monica and James, 4606 Ruth St., $295,000.
Dynamic Properties LLC to O Ne Metro Holdings LLC, 4909 Red Rock Ave., $210,000.
O Ne Metro Holdings LLC to Thiessen, Ramona Elizabeth, 7514 S. 50th St., $181,000.