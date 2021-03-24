RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

Douglas County
68007
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Gilroy, Susan E. and Mawawa, Samantha J., 7334 N. 166th Ave., $254,900.
Kirby, Michael T. and Kathy M. to Hrw Living Trust and Woinsky, Harriet Ruth, trustee, 8151 N. 158th St., $290,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Sowers, Hannah E., 7120 N. 167th Ave., $253,200.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Dotzler, Nicholas J. and Molly C., 7706 N. 147th Avenue Circle, $235,375.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Byrd, Zachary W. and Marilyn J., 7711 N. 147th Avenue Circle, $268,821.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Ryan, Timothy J. and Carla J., 7150 N. 167th Ave., $259,533.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Matusik, Wayne M. and Pamela L., 7332 N. 167th St., $283,598.
Kms-168 LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 8008 N. 166th St., $94,950.
Kms-168 LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 8012 N. 166th St., $94,950.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 6979 N. 172nd St., $66,750.
Shank-Maguire, Brandon to Nandivada, Sridevi and Khandavalli, Surendra, 14467 Reynolds St., $200,000.
Smart Development LLC to Lim Construction LLC, 259 N. Allen St., $45,100.
Smart Development LLC to Lim Construction LLC, 468 N. Molley St., $45,100.
Smart Development LLC to Lim Construction LLC, 440 N. Allen St., $45,100.
H & R. Hague Family Trust and Hague, Howard H., trustee, to Clark, Michael J. and Hughes, Rebekah, 7014 N. 154th St., $285,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Higgins, Dexter and Sierra, 7520 N. 168th Ave., $387,657.
Nielsen, Patrick J. and Julie K. to Martensen, Kiana and Ethan, 8820 N. 156th Ave., $295,300.
Richland Homes LLC to Mazurek, Matthew and Youpine, 17610 Samuel St., $332,400.
Deas, Ethan and Amanda to Cardinal Homes LLC, 16023 Zac Lane, $47,666.
Empire Homes & Remodeling Inc. to Mahnke, Anne and Jeff, 7115 N. 172nd St., $456,276.
Showcase Homes Inc. to Smith, Kyle S. and Sara N., 7809 N. 167th St., $514,000.
Laffoon, Justin R. and Kierstyn B. to Henrichson, Mark R. and Bahnsen, Corey, 10520 N. 187th Ave., $350,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Wing, Alexander J. and Cruse, Caylynn M., 7816 N. 147th Ave., $240,279.
Celebrity Home Inc. to Herrera, Damian and Carrizosa-Ortiz, Marlenne, 7340 N. 166th Ave., $254,244.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Stanko, Zachary and Buttner, Rachel, 7805 N. 173rd St., $376,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to McNally, Kayla R. and James R., 17010 Craig St., $326,528.
68022
Westbury Farm LLC to Trademark Homes Inc., 4308 S. 219th St., $67,500.
Anthony Company Builders LLC to Bornhoft, Neal L. and Jeanne E., 21101 B St., $137,000.
Showcase Homes Inc. to Nielsen, Patrick Joseph and Julie Kathleen, 18714 Fowler St., $473,000.
Westbury Farm LLC to Vencil Homes Inc., 4507 S. 219th St., $71,500.
Westbury Farm LLC to Vencil Homes Inc., 4405 S. 220th St., $71,500.
Belt Construction Co Inc. to Scalise, Frank and Schaefer, Sharon, 20465 B St., $63,500.
Ashbrook, Brent and Mariah to Chatterjee, Apurba and Gauri Joshi, 6604 S. 209th St., $385,000.
Woodland Homes Inc. to Pryor, Quincy and Melanie, 4515 S. 218th St., $570,398.
Daubendiek, Randy K. and Danelle M. to Irwin, Matthew David and Leslie Sue, 3908 N. 194th St., $449,500.
FRK Development LLC to Trademark Homes Inc., 4805 N. 187th St., $62,500.
Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc. to Gdid, Mohsine, 18977 Manderson St., $448,436.
Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Hildy Homes and Hildy Construction Inc., 3916 S. 213th St., $90,000.
South Hamptons Land Development LLC to Brown, Chris and Larry, 5915 S. 238th St., $79,950.
Otcowner LLC to Otcrowsowner LLC, 1702 N. 205th St., $1,156,516.
Westbury Farm LLC to Trademark Homes Inc., 4514 S. 219th St., $67,500.
Birchwood Homes Inc. to Comer, Corey J. and Tiffany M., 5007 S. 237th Circle, $135,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Tallapureddy, Sandeep Kumar Reddy and Chendula, Kiranmai, 4809 N. 180th Ave., $287,343.
Anderson, Michael J. to Fischer, Andrew and Shannon, 21306 Hickory St., $675,000.
Bumsted, Chad and Falcone, Laura to Steven M. Kurtz Trust and Kurtz, Steven M., trustee, 4114 S. 223rd Place, $260,000.
68064
Bluewater Development Corp. to Ekw Properties Inc., 5805 N. 294th Circle, $240,000.
Blacketer, Brandon and Samantha to Winters, Kevin and Moria, 309 E. Gardiner St., $179,000.
68102
Nielsen, Gail D. and Nancy M. to Eisenmenger, Jeff G. and Debra K., 1502 Jones St. 307, $270,000.
Morong, Jason R. and Owens-Morong, Lauren Michelle to Trego, Chase and Gary M., 300 S. 16th St. 1306, $137,000.
Schlange, Steven M. and Ashlee to Regan, Dennis F. and Leslie J., 300 S. 16th St. 501, $139,500.
68104
McMahon, Shannon Marie and Lofdahl-Reddy, Shannon M. to Denison, William F. and Riley E., 2018 N. 53rd St., $400,000.
Newby, Fred C. to Newby, Ronald L., 4924 Ames Ave., $19,000.
Guardian Tax Partners Inc. to 11T Ne LLC, 4931 N. 52nd St., $160,000.
Besse, Renee L. and Jack W. to Casey, Kegan Michael and Besse, Cassidy, 2514 N. 62nd St., $120,000.
Iverson, Helen I. and Iverson, Eric N., personal representative, to Dendinger, Chad, 4920 Fowler Ave., $65,000.
Perkins, Terenza to Bloom Custom Builders LLC, 4816 Maple St., $110,000.
Fujan, Matthew K. to Double A. Homes LLC, 6712 Blondo St., $153,500.
Wallen 2 LLC to Head Down Enterprises Nebraska LLC, 3956 N. 55th St., $282,000.
Ganger Co Design+Build LLC to Krejci, Caleb, 5633 Erskine St., $212,500.
Rife, Daniel E. and Jody M. to Sp Acquisitions and Management LLC, 6652 Decatur St., $100,000.
H&S Partnership Llp to Nuffer, Stephen and Melanie, 4110 N. 54th St., $148,000.
Hosick, Marc W. and Colleen to Lrs1001 Investments LLC, 3724 N. 55th St., $95,000.
Dg Homes LLC to Vb One LLC, 2029 N. 67th St., $110,000.
Dg Homes LLC to Vb One LLC, 3112 Fontenelle Blvd., $84,000.
Dg Homes LLC to Vb One LLC, 4510 Crown Point Ave., $92,000.
Dg Homes LLC to Vb One LLC, 4531 Laurel Ave., $86,500.
Dg Homes LLC to Vb One LLC, 4711 Nebraska Ave., $97,500.
Dg Homes LLC to Vb One LLC, 4858 Jaynes St., $100,000.
Dg Homes LLC to Vb One LLC, 4864 Jaynes St., $115,000.
68105
E. Michael & Linda C. McGuire Living Trust and McGuire, E. Michael, trustee, to Hlavaty, Alexander J. and Mariah L., 930 S. 41st St., $235,000.
Prestito, Joe and Thomas to Shirk Management LLC, 822 S. 38th St., $60,000.
Foehlinger, Ryan J. to Watson Properties LLC, 507 S. 35th Ave., $112,000.
Koesters Family Funnel Trust and Koesters, Dick F., trustee, to Placzek Properties LLC, 3702 Leavenworth St., $275,000.
McMahon, Cristine and James P. to Czerwinski, Mark L. and Michelle M., 3632 Hascall St., $66,300.
Heartland Holdings A. LLC to Sweet, Travis James, 1046 S. 31st St., $160,000.
Higgins, William III and Johanna to Rice, Jacob, 4203 Pierce St., $174,500.
Suncone Holding LLC to Jach Properties LLC, 924 S. 25th Ave., $120,000.
3419 Dewey Avenue, LLC to Cliffords, Allison N., 3419 Dewey Ave., $395,000.
Conveyance & Rehab Bros LLC to 3419 Dewey Avenue LLC and Tc Accommodator 225 LLC, 2564 Marcy St., $800,000.
Bondurant Properties LLC to Bedsole, Nathan and Owens, Heather, 2428 S. 42nd St., $174,900.
Ryan Family Trust and Ryan, George T., trustee, to Small Job Handy Corp., 2621 S. 32nd Ave., $86,000.
68106
Kessler, Roberta L. to Elliott, Gabriel L. and Tricia A., 5708 Mayberry St., $275,000.
Looney, John M. III and Olson, Colleen to Comer, Jessica and Damien L., 4512 Valley St., $210,000.
Lehfrelis Homes LLC to Terrell, Shileena Katheryn, 4720 Center St., $220,000.
Wilson, Ronald Lee to Double A. Homes LLC, 1611 S. 63rd St., $140,000.
Johnson, Sierra and Carey, Joseph to Douglas, Joshua N. and Wolters, Michelle C., 5511 Hickory St., $163,000.
Hanna Ventures LLC to Conn, Colin Michael and Boham-Conn, Alixandria Kaitlin, 6826 Mason St., $98,500.
Panter Investments LLC to Kildow, Tyler and Beau, 5336 Hickory St., $180,000.
68107
Oha LLC to Flores, Rene Garrido, 3905 Monroe St., $129,500.
Arellano, Giselle to Williams, Joe, 5009 S. 39th St., $133,000.
Scott, Leroy D. and Bradley, David, personal representative, to Klesitz Realty LLC, 5029 S. 42nd St., $13,000.
Arias, Victor and Sandra to Hernandez, Simon Pedro Lara, 6227 Wilson Circle, $80,000.
Franco, Adolfo and Juana Diaz De to Piatek, Oliver, 3829 Madison St., $140,000.
Dee Semin Living Trust and Semin, Dolores M., trustee, to Urwin, Haley, 4230 S. 22nd St., $145,000.
Ascension Equity Group LLC and Ascension Equity Group to Grimm, Matthew, 4401 S. 34th St., $165,400.
68108
Dellutri, Robert J. and Dellutri, Robert J. Sr. to Avanti Group LLC, 809 Pierce St., $145,000.
Truong, Huong to Moreno, Yasmin, 2721 S. 13th St., $148,000.
Harris, Holly Ann and Renn, Richard Eric to Harvey, Kenneth, 1202 Mayberry Place, $363,800.
Burcaw, Frank W. and Diane M. to Gould, Gregory, 1027 Marcy Pa 303, $218,000.
Best Price Homebuyers LLC to KR Properties LLC, 3625 S. 23rd St., $120,000.
Bastillon Properties LLC and Bastillon Development LLC to Caillau, Amanda, 2527 S. 10th St., $177,000.
68110
Saratoga Crown IV Limited Partnership to Jock, Nyaduer G., 2315 Grand Ave., $29,623.
Saratoga Crown IV Limited Partnership to McKinney, Demetria, 2225 N. 20th St., $29,623.
68111
Willey, Justin K. and Kathryn A. to Simet, Matthew and Osborne, Justin, 3924 N. 37th St., $40,000.
Conveyance & Rehab Bros LLC to Melanie Germishuys LLC, 2444 Templeton St., $20,000.
Nguyen, Minh Dau and Diem Huong H. to Orf, Jennifer, 3520 Jaynes St., $58,500.
Knowles, Emma J. to Knowles, Emma J. and Reynolds, Yolanda Y., 2447 Crown Point Ave., $24,400.
Adl Investments LLC to Pettid, James and Humphrey, Charles, 4307 Binney St., $52,000.
Grano, Jesus M. and Rosalba to Klesitz Realty LLC, 4315 Seward St., $75,000.
Idle Acres LLC to Valente, Juan Mendoza and Mendoza, Mayra, 3517 Blondo St., $45,050.
S&M Homes LLC to Angulo, Jose O. Rodriguez, 4010 Wirt St., $65,000.
Dg Homes LLC to Vb One LLC, 3949 Kansas Ave., $75,250.
Dg Homes LLC to Vb One LLC, 4205 Emmet St., $87,500.
Dg Homes LLC to Vb One LLC, 5424 N. 33rd Ave., $65,000.
Dg Homes LLC to Vb One LLC, 6009 N. 36th St., $82,000.
Dg Homes LLC to Vb One LLC, 6224 Fontenelle Blvd., $95,000.
Dg Homes LLC to Vb One LLC, 6338 N. 33rd St., $75,000.
Bohm Enterprises Inc. to Refurbysh LLC, 4326 Grand Ave., $85,000.
68112
Guardian Tax Partners Inc. to 11T Ne LLC, 3123 Bondesson St., $125,000.
Kaiser Investment Properties LLC to Gutierrez, Kimberlie and Isaac, 2865 Titus Ave., $172,500.
Downing, David and J. Scott to Townsend, Gary, 9902 N. 31st St., $192,276.
Girouex, Lindsay and Vincent to Dynamic Properties LLC, 6513 N. 33rd St., $90,000.
Dg Homes LLC to Vb One LLC, 3038 Martin Ave., $107,000.
Dg Homes LLC to Vb One LLC, 6713 N. 35th St., $108,250.
68114
Ries, Maureen to LJI LLC, 9405 Davenport St., $340,000.
Siddique, Aleem and Ahmed, Huda to Arbeiter, Benjamin, 10018 Seward St., $365,000.
Stokes, James C. Jr. and Stokes, James C. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 8338 Burt St., $73,000.
Nguyen, Hung and Pham, Tu Anh to Tyson, Donald and Pamela, 1827 N. 93rd Court, $209,000.
68116
Brandt, Derek and Jill to McNett, Jessica, 5813 N. 153rd Ave., $355,000.
Cohen, Joshua R. and Rock, Simone A. to Selvaraj, Vithyalakshmi and Alsakaf, Rafah, 3109 N. 169th Ave., $344,000.
Delanie, Michael C. and Danyelle M. to Johnson, Janis A., 4225 N. 169th St., $208,000.
Bt Properties LLC to Coufal, Matthew and Deana, 2113 N. 151st Avenue Circle, $38,000.
Bt Properties LLC to Coufal, Matthew and Deana, 2113 N. 151st Avenue Circle, $38,000.
Carther, Jeremy and Amanda to Ehler, Paxton and Madden, Avery, 14501 Larimore Ave., $246,000.
Bartusek, Jonathan and Bartusek, Jon to Bartusek, Jonathan and Bartusek, Jon, 2323 N. 168th Ave., $150,000.
Basye, Alison D. and Ryan to Peters, John and Sarah Kay, 17711 Erskine St., $432,000.
Thomsen Mile LLC to West Gate Bank, 17617 Manderson St., $705,672.
Dusatko, Anthony A. and Dusatko, Alan Anthony to Kcck Properties LLC, 14931 Binney St., $184,000.
Jerry & Beverly Witthuhn Revocable Trust and Witthuhn, Jerry R., trustee, to Mathias, John F. and Rebecca L. Davis, 2437 N. 149th St., $320,000.
Gallardo, Sherry L. to Christensen, Terry and Carla, 4674 N. 154th St., $232,000.
68117
Calixto, Jose J. and Sara to Chowdhury, Emran, 6811 S. 51st St., $175,000.
Small Job Handy Corp. to Hernandez, Cesaria Pena, 5811 S St., $144,000.
Villanueva, Adan and Kayla to T Haenf LLC, 4663 P St., $190,000.
Riskowski, Maxine M. and Riskowski, Patrick T., personal representative, to Triplett, Ethan M. and Caitlin I., 5822 Orchard Ave., $160,000.
68118
Wlns LLC to Frederick, Cory M. and Wellendorf, Brooke L., 15717 Parker St., $225,000.
Linn, Linda K. to T&L Wizke LLC, 17660 Parker Place, $136,344.
1887 N. 176th Plaza LLC to Harris, Lori, 1887 N. 176th Place, $215,000.
Worrell, Robert G. and Wendy D. to Horner, Ronnie D. and Maria N., 808 N. 162nd St., $590,000.
Pope, Grant B. and Stephanie to Sorensen, Tanner and Heineman, Emily, 16003 Davenport St., $357,500.
Nguyen, Loan T. and Khanh to Linehan, Stephan S. and Pamala B., 1733 N. 169th St., $365,000.
68122
Schiele, Matthew J. and Kate E. to Moore, Sidney and Nicholas, 7363 N. 82nd Ave., $195,000.
Swanson, Joel C. and Shara L. to Muhammad, Malik, 7814 Potter Place, $195,000.
Rastede, Brandie L. and Arnold, Brandie L. to Griel, Jacob and Rachel, 7415 Hanover St., $209,000.
North Sky Inc. to Wooden Properties LLC, 12121 N. 72nd St., $130,000.
King, Dennis M. Jr. and Janette L. to Stuthman, Kenneth P., 8939 N. 82nd St., $160,000.
Holling, Brandon K. and Darci L. to Barnes, Karson J. and Teran, Genesis S. Guillen, 8217 Potter St., $199,000.
68124
Goldstein, I. Joseph and Jill H. to Brandon, Aaron and Kristin, 8301 Hickory St., $705,000.
Traudt, Derek A. to Franco-Hernandez, Jose A. and Franco, Robin M., 3485 S. 82nd St., $208,000.
Fisher, Wayne W. and Piazza, Cathleen C. to Cynthia D. Peck Irrevocable Trust and Peck, Stephen L., trustee, 10014 Rockbrook Road, $849,900.
Zook, James H. and Zook, David J., personal representative, to Zook, Joshua M., 3222 S. 90th Ave., $64,000.
Heese, Elizabeth A. to Padilla, Juan I. and Geyer, Brooke A., 2515 S. 88th St., $342,000.
68127
Cabrera, Espiridion and Gonzalez, Cecilia to Cabrera, Rodolfo, 7764 Park Drive, $133,000.
Skiles, Mark B. and Skiles, Mark P. to Switzer, Rahching L. Jr. and Jayla M., 5029 S. 95th Ave., $215,000.
68130
Elsaesser, John W. and Lindsey L. to Austin, Mary, 19715 Pierce St., $353,000.
Jansen, Patricia A. to Jennings, Mitchell, 15815 Valley St., $277,100.
Bird, Molly J. and King, Molly J. to Valcarcel, Claudia Maria, 3118 S. 158th St., $235,000.
Chatterjee, Apurba and Gauri Joshi to Kalk, Christopher and Jillian, 18305 Pasadena Ave., $390,000.
Musilek, Glenda to Comstock, Thomas J. and Nicole M., 16557 Elm St., $304,000.
Michael A. Metzler Trust and Metzler, Cheri A., trustee, to Nair, Sunil and Aeilias, Sweety, 3862 S. 177th Ave., $495,000.
Metzler, Cheri A. to Nair, Sunil and Aeilias, Sweety, 3862 S. 177th Ave., $495,000.
68131
Tierney, Travis and Weir, Sharada to Mukherjee, Sandeep and Urmila, 200 S. 31st Ave., 4800, $475,000.
Miller, Jan E. and Michael C. to Alexis, Geraldine, 200 S. 31st Ave., 4710, $214,200.
Erickson, Donald J. and Patricia V. to Schwarting, Holly, 105 N. 31st Ave., 404, $110,000.
Stephens, William O. to Ostdiek Smith, Rachael and Elizabeth, 3515 Lafayette Ave., $240,000.
68132
Nathan Egger Revocable Trust and Egger, Nathan G., trustee, to Zan Properties LLC, 4642 Izard St., $22,500.
Stlucas, Susan E. and Baker, Susan E. to H & S Partnership LLP, 4636 Douglas St., $315,000.
Con-Ann Company to V&A Holdings 3 LLC, 4918 California St., $290,000.
Konz Investments LLC to Guillen, Francisco Salguero, 6618 Lafayette Ave., $175,000.
Bachman, William to Dedon, Theodore Grey and Lauren Rachael Anthone, 6402 Western Ave., $235,000.
68134
Hughes, Richard E. and Lois A. to Amend, Holly S., 4116 N. 87th St., $140,000.
Bawi, Tluang and Rem, Sui to Olowolafe, Oluseyi, 6209 N. 79th Circle, $200,000.
Martin, Ruth to Gooley, Michelle M., 8422 Spaulding St., $160,000.
HBI LLC to H&S Partnership LLP, 2329 N. 104th Circle, $175,000.
Stephen, James and Gnage, Holly E. to Eaton, Quinn and Jessica, 10536 Spaulding Circle, $235,000.
Heimrod, Patricia L. and Niles, Susan H., personal representative, to Maverick Empires LLC, 5232 N. 105th St., $120,000.
Cadelynn Properties LLC to Cushing, Jeffery and Troutman, Melanie, 9642 Camden Ave., $185,000.
68135
Stott, Christopher to 3Iron LLC, 5829 S. 191st Terrace, $265,000.
Linehan, Pamala B. to Azizi, Niyamatullah and Nargis S., 4529 S. 187th St., $750,000.
Mitchell, Michael J. to Gerdts, Alan and Simona K., 15620 Polk Circle, $292,000.
Perry, P. Charles and Jeanne Ann to Jansen, Patricia A., 5915 S. 170th St., $377,250.
Pine Crest Homes LLC to Can Investments LLC, 20015 Polk St., $428,600.
Furne, Thomas J. and Marlene S. to Anderson, Kenneth and Ashley, 5011 S. 172nd St., $315,000.
68137
Schmidt, Kristi and Herrera, Eder M. to Heredia, Arixa I. Herrera, 12632 N St., $169,200.
Kalk, Christopher A. and Jillian E. to Cox, Cathleen L. and Koley, Keri J., 13574 Berry Circle, $225,000.
Alderson, Robert W. and Elizabeth J. to Hilderbrand, Bryan and Nicole, 15393 Amy Place, $208,000.
Gonzales, Gabriel A. and Breanna R. to Alhameed, Mohammad, 13821 Polk Circle, $225,000.
Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Co. and Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. to Manchester Sf Acquisition Co. LLC, 11006 Mockingbird Drive, $1,275,000.
Breasch, Harvey R. and Elvira to Mishka LLC, 13224 Millard Ave., $200,000.
68142
Julie May Katzman Living Trust and Katzman, Julee May, trustee, to Thompson, Robert B., 12018 Vane Circle, $375,000.
68144
Hr17 Design LLC to Denton, Kevin and Winter, Jessica, 2122 S. 108th St., $563,000.
Jenson, Dylan E. and Michelle E. to Haggin, Joshua Drew, 11442 Castelar Circle, $285,000.
Gorham, Timothy J. and Pamela J. to Erickson, Connor and Meghan, 1211 Holling Drive, $290,000.
Sherrets, Chad and Michaela to Sherrets-Novacek, Laura, 2306 S. 125th St., $92,400.
Smith, Douglas S. and Ulferts-Smith, Cheryl L. to Goddard, Timothy and Mary E., 1820 Holling Drive, $305,000.
Thompson, Jordan M. and Ashley K. to Hunter, Angela and Jeffrey, 13405 Cedar St., $308,000.
68152
Heartland Holdings A. LLC to Martinez, Arturo and Rosario, 7641 N. 58th St., $160,000.
68154
Cesh LLC to Miner, Andrew Duncan and Chelsea Anne, 1212 N. 145th Place, $272,000.
Strohbehn, Emil and Anderson, Catherine, personal representative, to Anderson, Justin, 423 S. 153rd Circle, $135,000.
McKenna Management LLC to Amaarc Inc., 12009 Franklin St., $185,000.
Threlkeld, David and Threlkeld, John David to Woods, Justin, 12406 Farnam St., $411,750.
Linda D. Cohn Revocable Trust and Cohn, Linda D., trustee, to Kottke, Mark A., 13211 Nicholas Circle, $950,000.
Garcia, Myron J. and Elisha S. to Horn, James and Stephanie, 744 N. 154th Ave., $297,000.
Shaffer, Lila J. and Hopkins, Debra A., personal representative, to Livesay, Nicole L., 15361 Wycliffe Drive, $158,000.
Burchard, Lyman John to Fegley, Brian and White, Tabby, 1005 Eldorado Drive, $255,000.
Dorman, John Robert and Cheryl Ann to Zach, Austin and Melissa, 1121 N. 121st St., $280,000.
McLachlan, John Andrew and Kelsey Lynn to Thune Family Trust and Thune, Robert L., trustee, 812 N. 149th Ave., $315,000.
68164
Ryan, Timothy J. and Carla J. to Only Option LLC, 13011 Taylor Circle, $137,000.
Martin, Thayla to Dunn, Kimberly, 11751 Himebaugh Circle, $167,500.
Sarpy County
68005
Chandler, Anne T. to Daugherty Braun, Julie L. and Braun, James B., 1016 W. 31st Ave., $143,000.
Lee, Vivian L., trustee, and Lee, Trent R., trustee, Terry R. Lee Living Trust to Bellevue University, 2312 Lloyd St., $230,000.
Rodriguez, Ricky Lee to Martinez, Ryan A. and Karina, 606 Nob Hill Terrace, $180,000.
68028
Clausen, Jennifer L., personal representative, and Cassandra A. Clausen Estate to Burlin, Ashley K. and Samuel L., 21808 Hilltop Ave., $290,000.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Ellenberger, Zachary M. and Mikayla M., 7815 S. 197th Ave., $375,000.
Jennings, Cole H. and Angie M. to Hutchison, Chace L. and Tatym M., 11727 S. 210th St., $278,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to McNair, Zachary M. and Nicole C., 8106 S. 196th St., $376,000.
Bader, Thomas Michael and Trenah J. to Dill, Nicholas, 21811 Highview St., $275,000.
Bang, Mark A. and Cynthia L. to Simmons, Matthew A. and Erin Marie, 19904 Capehart Road, $350,000.
Lauby, Blaine D. and Amy J. to Defranco, Christopher M. and Wacker, Shawntel M., 19821 Acorn Drive, $295,000.
68046
First State Bank to Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc., 11758 S. 106th Circle, $90,000.
Alvarez, Miguel to Hastings, Grady and Emily, 506 N. Polk Circle, $320,000.
Carlson, Eric C. and Meredith E. to Dyer, Andrew Paul and Jessica Elizabeth, 912 Claudine Ave., $230,000.
Tuohrod5 LLC to Melcher, Lindsey and Bentley, Buddy Ray, 505 Bonnie Ave., $211,000.
Robb, Steve and Cass to Nicholson, Mark W. and Kelly A., 12394 S. 73rd Ave., $440,000.
Proline Custom Homes Inc. to Carda, Andrea, 12616 S. 74th St., $384,000.
Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. to Pinnacle Bank, 12655 Cumberland Drive, $1,146,000.
Riley, Matthew A. and Elisabeth E. to Barela, Eric J. and Jill E., 10591 S. 112th St., $345,000.
Mendick, Timothy D. and Meghan L. to Nordquist, Rhett and Tessa, 1018 Hogan Drive, $336,000.
68059
Golda, Blaine E. and Mary J. to Kildow Construction Inc., 10515 Whitney Road, $155,000.
68123
Harrison, Ross J. and Mary J. to Zeising, Troy and Rebecca, 2206 Hummingbird Drive, $366,000.
Kress, Jenelle E. and Sean to Wallace, Chelsea and Noyes, Patrick, 2903 Rahn Blvd., $215,000.
Goolsby, Lamont A. and Shandora V. to Stinebrink, Aaron and Beth, 11306 S. 44th Ave., $349,000.
Menard, Travis Carl and Sheena Marie to Shaw, Arlicia and Debra, 3730 Falcon Drive, $245,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Powers, Christopher D. and Christina N., 1814 Pilgrim Drive, $318,000.
Smith, Gregory O. and Howell, Sandra L. to Sullivan, Michael W. and Dora A., 11651 Quail Drive, $310,000.
McCrone, Paul J. and Aleksandra G. Tepedelenova to Pugh, Joanne and Dave, 14904 Normandy Blvd., $150,000.
Marciniak, Carla S., trustee, and Carla S. Marciniak Trust 2017 to Faflak, Richard G. and Wang, Xin, 13206 S. 38th St., $208,000.
Horizon Realty Inc. to Anderson, Joshua Timothy, 12104 S. 44th St., $366,000.
68128
Gamerl, James M. and Cynthia M. to Labudda, Ty and Gaiwai, 8722 S. 97th Ave., $354,000.
Hobbs, Dawn and Phillip to Risling, Christopher, 7214 James Ave., $168,000.
Reyes, Jesse A. and Anne C. to Rogers, Roy W. and Mary D., 7769 Greenleaf Drive, $224,000.
Dusek, Thomas R. and Shirley A. to Pecha, Patricia and Fred, 7025 Michelle Ave., $250,000.
Trautman, Theresa to Foltz, Benjamin and Menchaca, Kristen, 7410 Braun St., $263,000.
Scott, Laurie A. to Kroll, John L. and Trautman, Theresa A., 9615 Centennial Road, $361,000.
68133
Charleston Homes LLC to Etheridge, Carlos B. and Blue E., 5114 Birchwood Drive, $391,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Kapuchuck, Gene E., 5109 Leawood Drive, $322,000.
Winkels, Jesse R. and Elizabeth A. to Van Pelt, Grant and Adriana, 4505 Anderson Circle, $295,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Loftus, Adam and Angela, 12860 S. 50th St., $332,000.
68136
Morrison, Patrick D. and Jessica M. to Gark Homes Shv 3 L. LLC, 16116 Cottonwood Ave., $225,000.
Haussermann, Jordon P. and Michelle to Wang, Hung Tai and Joyeon, 17742 Olive St., $220,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Nguyen, Ngoc and Quach, Nga, 9215 S. 179th St., $306,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Bolier, Ramon F. Toro and Maldonado, Myriam I. Zambrana, 9416 S. 177th St., $300,000.
Grow, Shane to Boyer, Ryan Louis and Megan E., 17009 Oakmont Drive, $392,000.
Anzalone, Angelo R. and Kathleen G. to Torrence, Kathleen A., 17904 Grenelefe Ave., $350,000.
Iliff, Frances I. to Skradski, John and Karla, 10017 S. 171st St., $230,000.
Sheppard, Steven T. to Graybill, Heather and Doug, 7956 S. 171st St., $340,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Walla, Brock Y. and Walla, Paula Y. and Eugene R., 7414 S. 184th St., $330,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Jennings, Cole H. and Angie M., 9602 S. 183rd Ave., $350,000.
68138
Richland Homes LLC to Podkovich, Marissa and Tarry, Edward, 10588 S. 110th Ave., $279,000.
Au, Kent and Trang to Nguyen, Hoa and Au, Thanh, 6911 S. 153rd Circle, $104,000.
Dynamic Properties LLC to Allenreed, Jessica and Leslie, 15128 Chalco Pointe Drive, $235,000.
68147
Dorothy Eileen Lafayette Revocable Trust to Niemier, Tracy L. and Marilyn Kelly, 7659 S. 39th Ave., $150,000.
Balderas, Arely to Hernandez, Sofia Balderas, 2711 Harrison St., $117,000.
Taylor, Craig and Neely to Islas, Miriam Rodriguez, 7301 S. 41st St., $130,000.
Williams, Casie to Rapier, Jacob C. and Fox, Kristin Marlene, 7418 S. 35th St., $194,000.
68157
Quiggle, Kyle and Sarah to Galbraith, Theodore, 6451 Elm Hurst Drive, $287,000.
Peterson, Mary K. and Scott T. to Leiva, Jorge A. Molina, 7106 S. 50th St., $191,000.