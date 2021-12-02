RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

Carcich, M. Joseph, successor truste, Marvin J. Carcich Revocable Trust to Karstens, Timothy J., 7106 Pine Drive, $140,000.

Ryck, Amy to Sharipov, Nozimjon, 7509 Terry Drive, $164,000.

Rockwell, Edward and Susan and Rockwell, Theodore and Theresa and Rockwell, Jeffrey and Lori to Strode, Timothy Lee and Ahrens, Karen K., 8014 Gertrude St., $216,000.

Hayes, Douglas R. and Michele L. to Hashimi, Sayed, 7409 Braun St., $255,000.

Jensen, Michael D. and Meygan to Cidlik, Ryley and Sytsma, Madison, 7206 S. 69th St., $380,000.

Casey, Barry A. and Laura L. to Schab, Michael F. and Marjorie, 7432 Frederick St., $235,000.

Philipp, David M. and Victoria L. to Rasmussen, Mark and Michelle Lea, 10009 Durkop St., $370,000.

McNamara, Mark J., successor trustee, and James E. & Mary Jo McNamara Revocable Trust to Bogue, Carole J., trustee, and Carole J. Bogue Living Trust, 8803 S. 100th St., $315,000.

68133

Maverick Empires LLC to Sams, Conrad Robert and Amory, Rachelle Lea, 2501 Aberdeen Drive, $265,000.