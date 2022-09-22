RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Richland Homes LLC to Jipp, Andrew and Kimberly, 17507 Tucker St., $296,745.

Davis, Donnal D. to Nolan Holdings LLC, 19150 Bennington Road, $375,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Anderson, Trever L., 14862 Leeman St., $306,925.

Richland Homes LLC to Brooks, Eboni, 17614 Samuel St., $384,504.

Spraggs, Michelle Dawn and Perkins, Michelle D. to Weiland, Thomas G. and Dawn M., 8107 N. 173rd St., $425,000.

Fecht, Charlene to Lizzy Mae LLC, 14550 Mormon St., $210,000.

Doner, Mark and Maes, Timothy to Olson, Thomas and Valorie, 8206 Kilpatrick Parkway, $370,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Fadikpe, Adenijin Ayolola Benoit and Dossa, Mondoukpe T. Roucelle, 14760 Leeman St., $400,240.

Deines, Benjamin A. and Bieber-Deines, Natalie J. to Bobolz, Cody and Jennifer, 7815 N. 153rd St., $312,500.

Seeing Double LLC to Ossenkop Investments LLC, 342 N. Allen St., $304,000.

Advantage Development Inc. to Sklenar, Charles B. and Sharon K., 12603 N. 161st Ave., $698,145.

Seeing Double LLC to Ossenkop Investments LLC, 346 N. Allen St., $304,000.

Showcase Homes Inc. to Petersen, Eric S. and Amanda M., 17026 Emma St., $589,900.

David Thoms Construction LLC to Johnson, Steven E. and Katherine M., 12407 N. 161st Ave., $660,000.

Hrc Anchor View LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 7606 N. 177th St., $61,950.

68022

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Jones, Laura A. and Hamilton D., 21062 George B Lake Parkway, $394,348.

Advantage Development Inc. to Hildy Construction Inc., 4415 S. 219th St., $87,000.

Rosin, Kirk and Judith to Liu, Xianghong, 573 S. 184th St., $315,000.

Robert W. Pojar Living Trust and Pojar, Robert W., trustee, to Englund, Curtis D., 3422 N. 207th St., $265,000.

Griffin Enterprises PC to Griffin Homes Inc., 21833 I St., $49,900.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Kucera, James W. and Laura E., 5707 N. 181st Ave., $429,597.

Citadel Signature Homes LLC to Astorino, Maria F., 5417 N. 205th St., $545,800.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Banghart, Shelley, 3751 N. 192nd Ave., $354,990.

Oelco LLC to McCoy, Stephen and Patricia, 2612 Piney Creek Drive, $356,575.

Oelco LLC to Placzek, Kate and Gernhart, Gary, 19910 Piney Creek Drive, $304,575.

Thomas, Nathan N. and Amanda L. to Williams, Zachary and Danielle, 1402 N. 196th St., $980,000.

Sherwood Homes Inc. to Schulte, John F. and Claudia K., 21760 K St., $460,032.

Meyers, Paul E. and Laurie B. to Thibodeau, Joseph and Theresa, 21325 A St., $1,200,000.

Steinkemper Properties LLC to Barrows, Rhonda J., 914 S. 184th St., $450,000.

Woodland Homes Inc. to Lienemann, Leah Renee, 21805 Blaine St., $530,807.

Showcase Homes Inc. to Sommerfeld, Robert E. and Mary A., 20604 Hartman Ave., $728,195.

JBT Holdings LLC to Ramm Construction Inc., 18210 Corby St., $37,500.

Ramm Construction Inc. to Betten, Alison M. and Brady W., 18210 Corby St., $652,717.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Walker, Eddie J. III and Justine, 6105 S. 212th St., $384,197.

Robert E. Sommerfeld Trust and Mary A. Sommerfeld Trust to Samuelson, Toby Joe and Ellyette Grace, 21842 Hillandale Road, $600,000.

FLD Fund I. LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 21120 Arlington St., $72,500.

Richland Homes LLC to Chandran, Bhuvaneswari and Kadirvelu, Chandrasekar, 4313 S. 213th Terrace, $356,745.

Nathan Homes LLC to Swartz, Faith, 3303 S. 209th St., $78,939.

Wayne Thomas & Tabatha Ann Essner Rev Tru and Essner, Wayne Thomas, trustee, to NEI Global Relocation Co., 3905 N. 191st St., $498,000.

NEI Global Relocation Co. to Gafurova, Dilfuza and Boboev, Daler, 3905 N. 191st St., $498,000.

Coveted Custom Homes Construction LLC to Skyline Custom Homes LLC, 21115 Atwood Ave., $194,000.

Ideal Designs Remodeling and Construction LLC to Trademark Homes Inc., 3950 S. 211th St., $87,000.

Rosenbaum, James B. and Caitlin E. to Ideal Designs Remodeling & Construction LLC, 3024 N. 182nd St., $60,000.

Oelco LLC to Wilhelm, Dallas E. Jr. and Carol A., 2706 Piney Creek Drive, $362,575.

Woodland Homes Inc. to Conway, Ryan P. and Makenna, 2026 S. 211th St., $672,130.

Vencil Construction Inc. to Bruck, Jack and Madison, 21845 I St., $553,884.

68064

Midwest Dwellings LLC to Ramold, Corey and Concey, 1102 S. Lakewood St., $363,448.

Debra A. Hansen Revocable Trust and Hansen, Debra A., trustee, to Zinkov, Ashley and Maksim, 65 Shaker Pl, $645,000.

68069

Larsen, Jack and Kierra to Larsen, John E., 25325 Spencer St., $170,000.

68102

Radik, Ryan to Holy Virgin LLC, 210 S. 16th St. 918, $322,500.

KMC Properties LLC to Keeline Building LLC, 319 S. 17th St., $2,680,000.

68104

Willman, Eric Brent and Rebekah Catherine to Greenfield, Andrew and Jasmine, 2718 N. 49th Ave., $197,000.

Amster, Fred and Rita A. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 4544 Camden Ave., $49,000.

5109 Real Estate LLC to Painter, Erin Elise, 2315 N. 45th St., $131,500.

Wang, Xin to Odell, Roger and Falke, Jessica, 4528 Burdette St., $137,500.

Thomas, Verla K. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 2028 N. 70th St., $130,000.

Grace Home Solutions LLC to 6073 Ellison Omaha LLC, 6073 Ellison Ave., $130,000.

All Z. Properties LLC to Bella Holdings LLC, 4413 N. 60th Ave., $325,000.

Paragon Investment Properties LLC to Melgar, Jaslyn and Reid, Matthew, 6306 Sprague St., $182,500.

Wacker, Robert J. and Arroyo, Danielle N. to Johnson, Paul Arthur and Pascocello, Beth, 1610 N. 59th St., $378,000.

Karabon, Anne E. to Czyzewski, Jerome and Cheryl, 1701 N. 49th St., $325,000.

Bro Real Estate LLC to Bratches, Bethany Ellen, 2005 N. 49th Ave., $110,000.

Lieben, Andrew P. and Julie Ann to Pope, Alexander and Willoughby, Kyle, 1802 N. 58th St., $275,000.

Brown, David A. and Patricia A. to Weber, Eric M. and Katherine, 5115 Parker St., $370,000.

Hyde, Bruce to Kehud Royal Estates LLC, 6241 Decatur St., $100,000.

Hatcher, Shane A. and Bailey to Matthews, Phil U. Sr. and Felisa R., 3015 N. 50th St., $210,000.

Ja, Lying La and Noh, Aine to Cuellar, Joaquin O. and Guardado, Maria Veronica, 5415 N. 48th Ave., $200,000.

Woods, Kimberly A. and Patrick S. to Engel, Adam and Mercy, 2035 N. 69th St., $205,000.

Lueckenotto, Curtis A. to Cuadros, Ana, 1819 N. 48th St., $200,000.

Steen, Terry L. to Portillo, Victoria, 4821 Sprague St., $225,000.

68105

Rodrigues, Ruthecia and Cunha, Diego to Bergin, Jennifer and Hethcock, Christine, 3017 Pacific St., $320,000.

FA Properties LLC to Perez, Adela Genchi, 2422 Pierce St., $159,999.

Odhiambo, Anthony and Akuavi E. to GTM Properties LLC, 2413 S. 27th Ave., $85,000.

Kieselhorst, Ryan E. and Gowen, Shelby to Clarke, Katherine and Ryan, 3224 Poppleton Ave., $305,000.

Beam, Chris R. and Nicole J. to Coquillard, Tyler James and Arant, Alison Elizabeth, 3051 S. 32nd St., $235,000.

68106

Beecham, John D. and Jenkins, Jessie S. to Stringfellow, Tommy and Clark, John Wilbur, 4621 Woolworth Ave., $265,000.

Hagge, Matthew James and Amy M. to Hagge, Matthew Jacob, 4520 Pine St., $275,000.

Grace Home Solutions LLC to Tacke, Brian and Katie, 1419 S. 46th Ave., $250,000.

Bel Fury Investment Group LLC and Bel Fury Investments Group LLC to Creating Homes LLC, 2909 S. 60th St., $115,000.

Tomasello, Eugene P. and Tomasello, Tammy P., per rep, to Hatchell, Luke, 5857 Bancroft St., $202,900.

Waugh, Alex to Wilmes, John D. and Jessica R., 5819 Frederick St., $210,000.

Rodriguez, Maria C. to Sanchez, Jose A. and Turcios, Jose A. Sanchez, 4907 C St., $58,150.

Herman, Brittany D. and Schneider, Andrew to Kramme, Jesse and Eckstrom, Anna, 5013 Pacific St., $230,000.

68107

Schmidt, Anna to Ramos, Leslie Isaura, 6115 S. 33rd Ave., $105,000.

Greenhagen, Angela M. and Ricardo to MSJ Enterprises LLC, 4733 S. 18th St., $147,000.

Bender, John H. to Ornelas, Manuel and Elva, 4107 R St., $82,500.

Allen, Roger Dean to Mares, Eleazar Gomez and Gomez, Noemi, 1340 Madison St., $85,000.

Steinle, Larry David and Fiorella L. to Modesta, Virginia Dircio, 4512 S. 26th St., $109,000.

Barraza, Diego to Alvarez, Arturo Ramirez, 5122 S. 40th St., $185,000.

Satriano, David S. to Vazquez, Ivan E. Herrera, 6010 S. 36th Ave., $201,000.

Huber Living Trust and Huber, Carole A., trustee, to Estrada, Jose Ascencion Ramirez and Ramirez, Carmen Morales, 4826 S. 22nd St., $74,500.

Crase, Lisa M. to Bilodeau, Lauren, 4215 Hillsdale Ave., $205,000.

Poplin, Steven J. to Modra, Dena, 5122 S. 38th St., $75,000.

PBPM LLC to Southside Redevelopment Corp., 5408 S. 32nd St., $523,000.

Beaton, Christopher M. and Renee to Wegner, Vanessa M. and Santorsa, Michael W., 5406 S. 23rd St., $250,000.

Lewis, James A. and Laurie L. to Vb One LLC, 1115 Arthur St., $135,000.

Loya, Jose G. Moya and Moya, Jose Guadalupe to Villezcas, Jesus and Irma, 4232 S. 23rd St., $120,000.

Monteleone Family Trust and Monteleone, Joseph, trustee, to Gonzalez, Edgar, 4520 S. 39th St., $60,000.

Cortes, Mario to Cortez, Guadalupe and Garcia, Diego Jesus Carrillo, 3929 Monroe St., $175,000.

Walton, Bradley and Bowden, Alexandrea to Solorzano, Rigoberto Rios and Hernandez, Guadalupe A. Perez, 4971 S. 41st St., $206,500.

68108

Schlick Properties LLC to Medrano, Daniel and Jocelyn, 1017 S. 23rd St., $116,000.

Betanzos, Francisco Rangel to Becker, Naomi and Stefan, 107 Stanford Circle, $115,000.

Jean A. Craig Irrevocable Trust and Decesare, Karen, trustee, to Mathews, Robert D. and Turnbeaugh, Jon M., 2111 Martha St., $90,000.

El Paso Property Investments LLC to Bishop, Brendan, 1436 S. 12th St., $175,000.

Lemus, Cupertino to Hetzel, Scotty and Pamela, 1014 Martha St., $185,000.

1401 Company LLC to MTC Holdings LLC, 1401 William St., $125,000.

JCEM Properties LLC to Acpage Consulting LLC, 1438 S. 13th St., $525,000.

68110

Lisbon LLC to Magana, Marco Antonio and Carbajal, Salvador Zarza, 1462 Spencer St., $90,000.

Rowland, Kimberlie M. to Lue, Glennetta, 1621 Laird St., $51,000.

Station, Malaina S. to Stickler Enterprise LLC, 1618 Binney St., $45,000.

68111

Williams, Derek and Becky to Nwinye, Chinwendu and Pruess, Christin, 2512 Pinkney St., $90,000.

Wayne E. and Or Karen K. Mander Rev Living Trust and Mander, Wayne E., trustee, to ITM LLC, 6216 N. 42nd St., $33,500.

FA Properties LLC to Ocana, Martha, 3560 N. 40th St., $84,000.

My Hometown LLC to Bassett, Austin Ray and Tristan Alaina, 4118 Binney St., $155,000.

Degand, Christopher and Pamela Davis to Valenzuela, Kayla and Saenz, Jose Valenzuela, 4456 Nebraska Ave., $129,000.

Iontach Investments LLC to Romero, Jose Moises Portillo and Vasquez, Glenda Xiomara Amaya, 2615 Camden Ave., $100,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Mario, Benjamin Okum and Akot Cicilia, 2865 Manderson St., $138,000.

Brown, Steve A. to Howard, Howard D., 1513 Military Ave., $32,500.

Cloonan, Arthur J. Jr. and Diane K. to Cab Homes LLC, 4321 Emmet St., $100,000.

Pere Inc. to Relford, Theodore III, 5610 N. 44th St., $14,160.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Toe, Dei and Klo, Hsoe, 2864 Manderson St., $138,000.

68112

Garrison, Alexandra and Joneson, Jeffrey to Vb One LLC, 6710 N. 41st St., $170,000.

Faulkner, Devin J. to Project Houseworks, 2578 Newport Ave., $121,000.

Smith, Tyler Amadeus to Simba Realty LLC, 6728 Florence Blvd., $124,000.

Schwisow, Davianne and Summers, Davianne to Stickler Enterprise LLC, 2881 Newport Ave., $100,000.

Anchondo, Ricardo and Jennifer to Brown, Cheryl, 2721 Titus Ave., $160,000.

68114

Turner, Christine Elizabeth and Matthew David to Harper, Wilson, 10605 Parker St., $235,000.

Bushon, Christine L. to Bushon, Ryan and Morley, Chelsea, 1817 N. 81st St., $120,000.

Stewart, Lisa T. and Krutter, Lisa Stewart to Eric R. Pearson Revocable Trust and Lorraine Chang Revocable Trust, 770 N. 93rd St. 6B4, $463,000.

Raval, Samir and Bolas, Christine to Steliga, Mark, 1018 S. 92nd St., $370,000.

Hibbard, Tracy T. and Robert Newell to Kalasky, Richard and Candace, 120 S. 93rd St., $1,425,000.

68116

John A. Lewis Revocable Trust and Lewis, John A., trustee, to Grant, Joshua W. and Olivia, 14719 Grant St., $430,000.

Milford Select and TTKM Holdings LLC to Podraza, Adam J. and Allison K., 4816 N. 161st St., $345,000.

Marie Schroeder Real Estate PC to Schuman, Kathy and Mitchell Dean, 16328 Sprague St., $336,000.

Johnson, Andrew C. to Jacobs, Cameron, 5911 N. 154th St., $405,000.

Severa, Kristin D. and Rager, Benjamin to Luhrs Properties LLC, 6129 N. 147th Ave., $205,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Aithal, Abhijit and Udupa, Devika Kunjaoor, 17717 Jaynes St., $372,225.

Jackson, Florence A. to Burtzel, Joseph W. Jr. and Carena, 3011 N. 146th St., $300,000.

Kirby, Milton D. and Santina I. to Asproperties LLC, 6211 N. 157th Avenue Circle, $380,000.

Schoenberger, Todd to BGRS Relocation Inc., 6618 N. 148th St., $275,000.

Sea, Douglas E. and Laurel A. to Cook, Brandon G. and Michelle L., 16703 Erskine St., $260,000.

Parakh, Abhishek and Emily to Starkey, Nicholas and Danielle, 14474 Grant St., $355,000.

Lane Building Corp. to Tedesco, Collin and Olivia, 2907 N. 167th Circle, $423,682.

BGRS Relocation Inc. to Casebeer, Alexander N. and Blair D., 6618 N. 148th St., $275,000.

Laumpoon & Ricky Savage Living Trust and Savage, Laumpoon, trustee, to Duree, Dalton and Streeks, Alexis, 4212 N. 163rd St., $320,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Townsend, Matthew A. and Saltzman, Amy L., 6206 N. 170th Ave., $459,404.

Ferguson, Joseph B. and Angela L. to Mikkleson, Raymond L. and Regan N., 6331 N. 148th St., $260,000.

Eckman, Michael D. and Larissa L. to Dah, Donnie and Htu, Rosy, 15325 Fowler Ave., $300,000.

Sky & Tracy Svevad Living Trust and Svevad, Sky M., trustee, to Peitzmeier, Taylor and Alexandra Marie, 2702 N. 154th St., $415,000.

Rosenbohm, Kimberly R. to Sankey, Brooke and Austin, 2526 N. 165th Ave., $366,000.

Bruck, Madison Ashley and Shramek, Madison Ashley to Maley, Michael, 15085 Meredith Ave., $390,000.

Latham, Harry S. and Valerie L. to Maverick Empires LLC, 17107 Camden Circle, $260,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Larr, Marcus W. and Allison D., 6307 N. 169th St., $471,105.

Anderson, Troy D. and Leah A. to Wright, Christina, 14939 Butler Ave., $330,500.

68117

Meza, Eduardo and Gonzalez, Tania to Chavez, Fernando Lepes and Lepes, Leslye, 6015 S. 49th Ave., $50,000.

Garfias, Angela Michelle and Van Der Gaag, Jeroen to Catalan, Janete, 6236 I St., $170,000.

Byrne Trust and Moore, Jeanele R., trustee, to Davenport, Michael J. and Kimberly S., 4830 S. 49th St., $16,000.

Trizila, Lars M. and Bethany A. to Vb One LLC, 5818 Orchard Ave., $154,000.

68118

Haddad, Thomas D. and Elizabeth A. to Karnish, John R. and Chris A., 726 S. 159th Ave., $400,000.

Harold J. Weinmaster Revocable Trust and Weinmaster, Kerry D., trustee, to Too Hot Properties LLC and Brooks, Louis R. Jr., 17503 Franklin Place, $252,000.

Gettman, Jill to Aheiev, Serhii and Oksana, 15937 Lafayette Ave., $445,000.

Barnes, Derrick T. and Kelly A. to Cavalieri, Anthony and Molly, 16011 Nottingham Drive, $340,000.

Beulke, Richard Jeffrey and Dianna M. to Satyal, Bipin R. and Carrie A., 16707 Leavenworth Circle, $550,000.

68122

Simusa, Forster M. and Faith M. to Gorobchuk, Vladislav and Dolar, Marites, 7971 Bartlett St., $265,000.

Linton, Michaela Jane to Red Ladder LLC, 8717 Quest St., $220,000.

Dolan, Patricia R. to Yellowstone LLC, 8202 Potter St., $135,750.

Bender, Jenna K. and Thorne, Andrea to Kim, Soon Sun and Tae Hyo, 7902 Howell St., $255,000.

Genoways, Lynn M. to Complete Real Estate LLC, 7533 Newport Ave., $155,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Kendall, Rachel M., 8627 Reynolds St., $337,400.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Chasen, Jeremy L. and Nicole J., 8609 Young St., $298,890.

68124

Kalasky, Richard D. and Candace M. to Kizer, Josephine and Ebert, Geoff, 8720 Cedar St., $550,000.

Rothlisberger, Jeff and Equity Trust Co. Cust to Flores, Yanet, 8106 Valley St., $179,000.

Wigington, Cassi C. and Dilworth, Jason to Mason, Colleen and Turner, Patrick, 9620 Frederick St., $595,000.

Onken, Barbara and Rich to Fleming, Maxwell and Natalie, 1715 S. 94th St., $395,000.

Moore, John A. and Judy K. to Rector, Cynthia A., 10053 Nina St., $300,000.

Smith, Earley and Blythe, Donna to HNWH Real Estate LLC, 9825 Pasadena Ave., $230,000.

68127

Shannon, Liliana E., trustee, to Reo Asset Management Co. LLC, 5064 S. 105th St., $212,700.

Webb, John A. and Laurie N. to Vinderslev, Shayna K. and Ronald Lee, 10534 V St., $185,000.

Tomasello, Daniel E. to Dugan, Josephine and Capizano, Christopher, 6022 S. 95th St., $265,000.

Zongker, Eric and Gabriella to Garfias, Angela Michelle and Vargas, Yolanda, 9008 T Circle, $290,000.

Lisko, Adeline and Pivovar, Leslie A. Sa to Lisko, Eugene M., 8906 Monroe St., $90,000.

Lisko, Eugene M. and Pivovar, Leslie A., per rep, to Gordon, Michael J. and Lori J., 8906 Monroe St., $90,000.

Esnough, Lorri L. and Taylor-Mejstrik, Mara, per rep, to Peters, Gregory D. and Jennifer Jo Johnson, 5418 Bay Meadows Road, $213,000.

Hiller, Cecil Henry and Dianna Kay to Drwal, Kevin, 8020 Park Drive, $200,000.

Janet L. Gorman Trust and Gorman, Janet L., trustee, to Edmonds, Cruz Alan and Sarratt, Winter Rayne, 6609 S. 83rd Ave., $205,000.

68130

Soejoto, Kenny S. and Ramona M. to Macy, Reed James and Natalie Rae, 18202 Cedar Circle, $675,000.

Real Growth LLC to KMJ Properties Co. LLC, 16524 Cedar St., $280,500.

White, Elizabeth and Rossiter to Giller, Matthew and Jodie, 19273 Williams St., $695,000.

Cole & Katie Stichler Living Revocable Trust and Stichler, Cole G., trustee, to Pincock, Jeffrey D. and Amy F., 19294 Briggs St., $675,000.

Jeffrey & Kori Vanderloo Family Trust and Vanderloo, Jeffrey D., trustee, to McDonald, Christopher and Kathleen, 18401 Poppleton Circle, $785,000.

Dondzila, Tara to Eckles, Daniel L. and Stephanie J., 2101 S. 194th St., $498,000.

Barth, Bryson and Kelli to McMillan, Jake and Sandra, 1506 S. 170th Circle, $308,000.

Oam Holdings LLC to Chinn, Jennifer L., 1411 S. 200th Avenue Circle, $630,000.

Ferrante, Phillip J. to Ferrante, Phillip J. and Dougherty, Catherine A., 17718 Frances St., $173,650.

68131

Saporito, Vincent P. and, Kathleen A. to Swan Realty Group LLC, 1006 Glenwood Ave., $201,000.

Gilkerson Family Trust and Gilkerson, Larry B., trustee, to Pearce, Trent M., 602 N. 41st Ave., $236,000.

First National Bank of America to Reekers, Michaela and Geyer, David, 3315 Charles St., $85,000.

Orange Investments LLC to Walkable Midtown LLC, 141 N. 35th Ave., $320,000.

Burtis, Eric M. and Price, Cassie A. to Wild, Drew I. and Darcy A., 357 N. 41st St., $300,000.

68132

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Dalton, Alysha Jonnae, 5436 Western Ave., $238,000.

Fisher, Daniel M. to Houlton Investments LLC, 6927 Lafayette Ave., $100,000.

Kirby, Benjamin M. and Devin R. to Cass, Colleen Heavican, 320 S. 50th Ave., $298,500.

68134

Goedken, Christopher M. and Molly K. to Alvarenga, Immar, 4621 N. 83rd St., $228,000.

Spa LLC to 2706 N. 75th Street LLC, 2706 N. 75th St., $1,700,000.

Hogan, Lashari and Hogan, Valisha, per rep, to Rideout, Tamika D., 4334 N. 81st Avenue Circle, $199,000.

Sigler, Carey D. and Jennifer J. to Roman, Carlos Ordonez and Ordonez-Roman, Carlos A., 5708 N. 107th St., $240,000.

Kobza, Patricia A. to Ballpark Properties Inc., 8004 Grant St., $80,000.

Spereman, Caro A. to Breci, Christopher, 5208 N. 85th St., $232,000.

Hurt, Diane M. to Wah, Toe Ber and Paw, Eh Moo, 4815 Parkview Drive, $177,000.

Charron, Marion E. to Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc., 7346 Lake St., $205,500.

68135

Stade, John K. and Katherine L. to Johanek, Matthew and Jenna, 5401 S. 165th St., $380,500.

Carroll, Bryan E. and Betsy L. to Baer, Trisha Annemarie, 16366 Monroe St., $368,000.

Serhan, Zaher A. and El-Hajjar, Dana F. to Abuissa, Hussam, 16529 Weir St., $289,400.

Witthuhn, Kyndra L. to Rodriguez, Brenda, 16600 Adams St., $285,000.

Schall, Cory D. and Schall, James L., per rep, to Sheppard, Sherre, 19517 T St., $246,500.

Beale, Nechole to Elite Nebraska PC, 6225 Van Buren Drive, $385,000.

Kennedy, Chad L. and Shanna to Hay, Robert, 19409 R St., $240,000.

Schroeder, Colin and Henne, Taylor L. to Meier, John and Showalter, Dalene, 4709 S. 194th Ave., $335,000.

McClay, James C. and Dianne J. to Keller, Matthew and Kathryn, 4633 S. 166th Circle, $575,000.

Dennis, Avery and Carey to Jamison, Jamie L. and Forrest J., 5503 S. 157th St., $350,000.

Johanek, Matthew and Jenna to Lansman, Trey and Keenan, Jennifer, 16508 Weir St., $301,000.

Gelster, Daniel R. and Mary Ann to Guhr, Alex and Lisa, 5605 S. 171st St., $439,000.

Sally M. Fielding Revocable Trust and Wilson, Lisa M., trustee, to NF Holdings LLC, 16267 M Circle, $357,500.

Gatlin, Jennifer Joy and Jason Mark to Rasmussen, Jacob and Nicole, 5520 S. 169th St., $470,000.

Horst, Robert L. and Abigail to Azizi, Nargis S., 6501 S. 185th Ave., $528,000.

Abundance Properties I. LLC to Lopez, Jose Ortiz and Vega, Angely Neco, 19505 T St., $270,000.

Fitch, Lloyd L. and Fitch-Clayton, Jennifer L., per rep, to Ivener, Lance and Dorothy, 4529 S. 198th Ave., $357,500.

68137

Rocole, Galen S. and Jessica J. to Allen, Sam, 15218 Sharp St., $292,000.

Cameron, Joshuea M. and Sarah L. to Rosa, Tyler D. and Michelle L., 15208 Patterson Drive, $300,000.

Weise, Breanna K. and Borchers, Joann S., per rep, to Peters, Noah, 15335 Drexel Circle, $173,000.

Morrill, Alexander to Gadzinski, Benjamin and Krystal Nicole, 4817 S. 126th St., $220,000.

Miller, Douglas and Deborah A. to Payan, Armando Jr. and Erika M., 14222 Madison St., $230,000.

Galles, Gregory L., trustee, to Next Level Properties LLC, 15136 Madison St., $188,000.

4859 S. 132 LLC to DJG Properties LLC, 4859 S. 132nd Ave., $650,000.

68142

Andersen, Hilary K. and Ryan to Flowers, Krystal and Brandon, 7427 N. 108th St., $280,000.

11T Ne LLC to Logar Home Construction LLC, 6906 N. 119th Ave., $41,000.

Perlinger, Kelsey A. and Boone, Matthew D. to Fuqua, Valerie and Robin, 7422 N. 108th St., $227,500.

Herrera, Luis A. and Wendy to Shetterly, Derek and Jaimee, 7316 N. 111th Ave., $244,000.

68144

Rachel J. Valleley Revocable Trust and Valleley, Christopher, trustee, to Craft, Paige and Justin, 15201 Howe St., $280,000.

Gazaryan, Kimberly and Kimberly Marie to West, Patricia Ann, 13927 Pine St., $270,000.

Mohrman, David and Barbara to Gach, Tanner, 10929 Spring St., $276,500.

Rodriguez, Heriberto Quintana to Verde Investments LLC, 3530 S. 120th St., $200,000.

O'Hearn, Thomas Michael and Johnson, Sheila Kay to Brockman, Robert and Ireland-Brockman, Kimberly, 12613 Westwood Lane, $240,000.

Mozzini, Ricardo and Kirwan, Robert J. to Holz, Terry and Julie, 3728 S. 116th St., $350,000.

Taqueria El Rey Inc. to Melgar, Mayra and Manuel A., 2541 S. 123rd St., $234,000.

McKee, Todd and Theresa to Preheim, Kim A. and Jennifer L., 3409 S. 114th St., $305,000.

Lloyd B. & Dava L. Hendrickson Revocable Trust and Hendrickson, Lloyd B., trustee, to Steinkemper Properties LLC, 1518 S. 152nd Circle, $395,000.

Abigail Land Holdings 3 LLC to Caveman Holdings LLC, 12212 C St., $125,000.

Schmoker, Patrick and Kyleen Marie to Sullivan, Mark R. and Rachel R., 3722 S. 119th St., $280,000.

Donley, Kile J. and Alyssa A. to Christensen, Brian and Hansen, Kelsey, 12508 Poppleton Ave., $290,000.

Satyal, Bipin and Carrie to Beeghley, Zachary and Tiffany, 15523 Arbor St., $395,000.

68152

Neutzner, Heinz G. and Patricia L. to Goedken, Christopher M. and Molly K., 8342 N. 46th St., $400,000.

McAndrews, Elizabeth A. to Anderson, Melissa and Mark, 6875 State St., $1,475,000.

Eh, Saw and Paw, Nee Thaw to Paw, Gay Klu and Ko, Yo Taw, 7175 N. 60th St., $218,000.

Solonynka, Nicholas to Licea, Sergio, 6904 N. 57th St., $225,000.

Aloys Acres and Kanne Korp LP to Urban Spark Construction LLC, 9010 N. 64th St., $145,000.

Sparks, Garold E. and Wendee L. to Catlett, Wendee L. and Sparks, Wendee L., 8517 N. 46th Ave., $162,700.

68154

Salas, Jacobo D. and Dongpo M. to Vollmer, Jamie and Taylor, 15356 Hillside Circle, $405,000.

Houck, Scott E. and Amy M. to Swinicki, Kylie and Kyle, 926 Eldorado Drive, $344,527.

Hamilton, Jay E. and Denise M. to Fechner, Daniel and Christa, 14918 Franklin Place, $265,000.

Volk, Pamela A. to Bohn, Bryan and Koperski-Bohn, Jenna, 15332 Leavenworth Circle, $300,200.

Gardner, Marilyn and Lienemann, Leah to Royce, Michael, 607 S. 124th St., $240,000.

TK Properties LLC to Lami, Abdullah, 15439 Douglas Circle, $240,000.

Dagosta, Molly I. and Muir, Molly I. to Meduna, Spencer, 15427 Westchester Circle, $285,000.

Sellgren, Sara Frasier and Frasier, Bruce, per rep, to Mclaughlin, Kristina, 912 S. 118th Place, $371,500.

Cramm, Adam K. and Amanda to Miller, Joshua and Megan, 640 N. 155th Ave., $360,000.

Burright-Manion, Claudia J. to Masika, Joel and Kimeu, Daisy, 11211 Farnam St., $180,000.

Marsh, Zachary and Dana to Welch, Michael and Shannon, 592 N. 153rd St., $375,000.

Ott, Aaron M. and Sarah E. to Wilson, Brady, 1855 N. 153rd Place, $260,000.

68164

Fulk, Dakota to Gorans, Benjamin Scott, 6233 N. 129th St., $240,000.

Adrian H. Streit Irrev Ad Trust and Adrian H. Streit Living Trust to Armstrong, Rhonda R., 2216 N. 127th Circle, $188,000.

Bueltel, Mary Jo to Kvetensky, Alan L. and Laurie A., 13835 Sprague St., $296,200.

Fries, Seth T. and Nelson, Nicole A. to Gomez, Alfredo Velez and Develez, Rocio Morales, 5551 N. 131st St., $248,000.

Adrian H. Streit IIrev Adm Trust and Adrian H. Streit Living Trust to Tiger Management LLC, 4716 N. 129th Ave., $596,000.

Adrian H. Streit Irrev Admin Trust and Adrian H. Streit Living Trust to Streit, Mark A., 13114 Grand Ave., $162,000.

SCM FFA 3003 LLC to Santa Teresa Capital LLC, 3003 N. 108th St., $4,415,000.

Cotten-Cromer, Kathleen K. and Cotten, Gerland, per rep, to Horst Power Holdings LLC, 2811 N. 120th Ave., $250,000.

Bitz, Justin R. to Lewis, Brandon and Tessa, 11430 Taylor St., $345,000.

Judy Lynn Dawson Trust and Dawson, Judy Lynn, trustee, to Barba, Nicholas, 11717 Grand Ave., $260,000.

Weiland, Thomas G. and Dawn M. to Sekpona, Koffivi, 13041 Himebaugh Ave., $255,000.

Shellenberger, Tiffany A. to Thielen, James Bernard Jr., 13022 Nebraska Ave., $175,000.

Peitzmeier, Taylor D. and Alexandra Marie to Ahmed, Dina and Yagoub, Abdalla, 13025 Vernon Ave., $246,000.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Shepherd, Deborah A. to De Luna, Enrique Alonso Rodriguez, 1503 Englewood Drive, $160,000.

Bonen, William R. and Erin to Hall, Arial and Thomas, 1216 St. Andrews Road, $222,000.

Harper, Kristianna to Degner, James L. and Jacquelynn K., 3009 Vicki Circle, $268,000.

Dandrea Garcia, Jonathan to Milner, Connor and Roxanne, 1707 Avery Road, $180,000.

Rock, Jeffrey P. and Snead, Melinda S. and Rock, John M. and Kristine M. to Sindelar, Catherine and Alexis, 2112 Twin Ridge Drive, $215,000.

Marco, Jon A., trustee, and John A. & Hertha C. Marco Irrev Trust to Beckerman, Rachael, 1804 Anna St., $215,000.

Krim, Ronald L. and Tracy to Wendl Properties LLC, 1203 W. 16th Ave., $157,000.

68028

Wood, Neil J. and Robyn to Johnson, Tyler A. and Nikki G., 608 Brentwood Drive, $405,000.

Luebbe, Robert A. and Christina A. to Roberts, Ryan K., 17609 S. 259th St., $380,000.

Hackett, Kenneth D. to Salinas, Petra and Chavez, Cipriano Salinas, 10614 S. 212th St., $371,000.

Pierce, Karen K. to Brady, Jo Ann, 343 Michael Drive, $245,000.

Harris, Brad W. and Karen C. to Schmidt, James L. and Dianna L., 11810 S. 210th St., $313,000.

Eliason, Wayne F., trustee, and Eliason, Linda S., trustee, to Eliason, Dianne K., trustee, 725 Apache Drive, $188,000.

Orf, Michael W. and Nancy A. to Roumph, Scott C., 17203 Jackson Ave., $425,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Pugh, Sean B. and Autumn E., 8058 S. 199th St., $393,000.

Schnell, Annette M. and Stanley E. to Bermel, Nichole, 213 Acorn Circle, $210,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Larsen, Alyssa and Roberts, Dustin, 20857 Camelback Ave., $364,000.

68046

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Burch, Jeffrey L. and Pamela D., 11709 S. 112th St., $424,000.

Cotton, Daniel J. and Aleecia R. to Black, Jason and Cecile, 7601 Legacy St., $400,000.

Bilbrey, Randall C. and Annette Marie to Arent, George B. and Linzey A., 2005 Queen Drive, $295,000.

Hreig LLC to Novotny, Michael J., 703 N. Madison St., $353,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to McDonald, David A. and Cristina M., 12211 S. 111th Ave., $354,000.

McKittrick, Mark A. and Janet M. to Boulter, Robert and Megan, 1007 Clearwater Drive, $420,000.

Moore, Linda K. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 1111 Laport Drive, $170,000.

Real, Christopher S. and Patricia S. to Dearing, Timothy and Michelle, 1204 Engberg Road, $340,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Renfro, Elizabeth M., trustee, and Renfro, Lawrence A., trustee, Elizabeth Renfro Living Trust, 11743 S. 113th Ave., $405,000.

Surface, Shane S. and Jeanne L. to Sutter, Sarah M., 1128 Hackney Drive, $275,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Morris, Christopher and Sara, 10502 S. 113th St., $414,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Crouch, Christopher M. and Swboda, Caitlin M., 11716 S. 113th St., $339,000.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Zadina, Joseph F. Jr. and Christine A., 10315 Pheasant Run Lane, $367,000.

Kratt, John and Amanda K. to Chiesa, Craig, 2107 Quartz Drive, $349,000.

Laird, Jeffrey J. and Jeannette A. to Schreiter, Valerie and Ryan, 10602 S. 110th St., $370,000.

68123

Padgett, Timothy to Barragan, Roxana C., 3510 Lynnwood Drive, $275,000.

Rypel, John P. and Rachel C. to Adams, Sean and Williams, Lauren, 4304 Hike Circle, $335,000.

Palone, Norman Heath to Wert, Sheila M., 13703 S. 14th St., $300,000.

Hehemann, Blake Nickola to Richardson, Matthew A., 10714 S. 25th Ave., $320,000.

Nichols, Jennifer D. and Phillip D. to Puoch, Pal, 2908 Leawood Drive, $300,000.

Abe, Shigetoshi and Miyuki and Pettibone, Anthony C. and Abe, Marie to Prusha, Christine, 4301 Waterford Ave., $330,000.

Japs, Janice L., trustee, to Clark, Brenda and Jeff, 3503 Daniell Circle, $225,000.

akab Properties LLC to Baeza, Christopher Anthony and Keighly Faith, 10707 S. 17th St., $240,000.

McKinney, Eric and Diana to Smisek, Robert and Amber, 2708 Hunter Drive, $315,000.

Goehring, Tadd W. and Anissa Marie to Wisner, Jeffrey B. and Beth L., 13504 S. 14th Circle, $295,000.

Eovito, Bryan A. and Michele to Bowling, Robert M. and Melanie B., 2904 Bar Harbor Drive, $315,000.

Zollinger, Melissa Ann to Retzlaff, Newman M. and Jessica K., 13803 S. 42nd Ave., $280,000.

Wittmuss, John W., successor trustee, to Miller, Scott Lee and Tammy Renee, 4201 Jeanette Circle, $347,000.

Smisek, Robert L. Jr. and Amber F. to Lucero, Christopher and Carrica Lucero, Rebecca, 11012 S. 24th St. Circle, $266,000.

Reeves, Chelsea and Burton to Bloom, Raymond A. and Rhonda F., 13308 S. 34th St., $265,000.

Morris, Brittany N. and Ryan to Marcum, Joshua T., 1808 Mesa St., $395,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Oppenheim, Phillip S., 2008 Hummingbird Drive, $391,000.

Black, Jason L. and Cecile C. to Franco, Antonico, 2710 Canyon Circle, $270,000.

Savage, Peggy J. to Andersen, Norma, trustee, 2510 Joann Ave., $365,000.

68128

Gohr, Patrick and Mary to Roach, Peter and Chelsea, 8133 S. 94th St., $415,000.

Hill, Jennifer L. and Terry D. to Wertz, Sarah C., 8824 S. 99th St., $350,000.

Streck Inc. to Streck Nest LLC, 11623 Emiline St., $397,000.

68133

Treu, Marvin H. and Kristine M. to Faucher, James and Julianna, 11918 S. 52nd St., $400,000.

Zhang, Michael C. and Corina A. to Sheridan, Sean G. and Mary P., 702 Fall Creek Road, $435,000.

Mechanic, Jack H. and Kathleen L. to Parks, Thomas D., trustee, and Parks, Debra K., trustee, 11615 Ridgeview Circle, $310,000.

Johnson, Daniel L. and Linda A. to Drake, Teresa, 5002 Fountain Drive, $340,000.

68136

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Calabro, Christopher Salvatore, 7704 S. 184th Ave., $395,000.

Godbersen, Dean A. and Cathie J. to Dykstra, Kathryn A., 7118 S. 157th St., $307,000.

Baker, Steve E. and Kelsey to Miller, Molly and Michael, 18112 Edna St., $238,000.

Negrete, Mark S. and Penni L. to Asch, Jeffrey, 18595 Robin Drive, $330,000.

Burzawa, William and Dawn to Blaine, Scott and Rachel, 16541 Cottonwood St., $343,000.

Bell, Jeffrey A. to Buck, Corey A., 7709 S. 186th St., $428,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Leonardo, Jacob J. and Lindsey R., 9702 S. 183rd Ave., $353,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Frank, David L. and Pamela S., 17616 Palisades Drive, $443,000.

68138

Ramos, Ruben to Miller, Russell W. and Katharine A., 12930 Olive St., $237,000.

Saltzgaber, Grant W. and Vanessa A. to Pool, Gary W. and Margaret Ann, 13407 Grissom St., $302,000.

Darling, Damien Lee Linderman to Burk, Joshua Michael and Walker, Emily Michelle, 14608 Willow Creek Drive, $225,000.

Vanhoozer, Christine L. to Adams, Katie, 14913 Olive St., $215,000.

Wheatley, Jerrica N. and Aaron J. to Essumang, Louis and Umagba, Sylvia, 13205 Carpenter St., $170,000.

Burkhart, Patrick K. and Burkhart, Duane and Nancy to Barth, Kaylen T. and Barth, K.C. and Jennifer A., 13818 Meadow Ridge Road, $235,000.

68147

Langpaul, Alan J. and Jane B. to May, Hannah E. and Jeremy D., 9610 S. 10th St., $298,000.

Best Price Homebuyers LLC to Clemen, Kai Alexzander, 7648 S. 39th Ave., $209,000.

Blobaum, Lorraine M. to Beltran, Luis, 3714 Barretts Drive, $259,000.

Timmerman, Vincent, per rep, and Kathryn A. Timmerman Estate to Sema Enterprises LLC, 2216 Cornelia St., $362,000.

Bratcher, Michael W. and Debra J. to Proper P. LLC, 7323 S. 41st Ter, $150,000.

Sarraillon, Jason W. to Adame Fraire, Miguel, 8614 S. 36th St., $230,000.

Santee, Alexis A. and Matthew J. to Watson Rei LLC, 7202 S. 36th St., $183,000.

68157

Peterson, Scott E. to Sedlak, Michael and Sharon, 5027 Copper Creek Road, $250,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Kosalka, Vernetta Boston, 8711 S. 64th St., $434,000.

Babcock, Thomas and Melissa to Coe, Mary Pat and Jeffrey A., 7317 Wood River Drive, $251,000.

Estrada, Eduardo and Lopez, Gabriela and Padron, Felisa to Estrada, Eduardo and Lopez, Gabriela, 5110 Arrowrock Drive, $145,000.

Rakes, Gust J. and La Donna J. to Wegner, Linda, 5045 Trail Creek Ave., $205,000.