RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

Crainer, Brandon and Stephanie to Young Stafford, Kayleen D. and Stafford, David, 112 Longwood Drive, $305,000.

Denhartog, Adam and Valerie L. to Mann, Ryan and Danielle, 4716 Sierra St., $362,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Powell, Kevin M. and Bridgette L., 13510 S. 51st St., $371,000.

68136

Miller, Stephanie Marie to Tillotson, Linda, trustee, and Linda Tillotson 2006 Trust, 18811 Chandler St., $332,000.

Schmidt, Pamela J. to Svec, Duane Michael, 7206 S. 157th St., $270,000.

Pudenz, Taylor and Ashley to Young, Garrett and Erin, 16208 Heather St., $304,000.

Timmins, Jim D. to Fryant, Thomas S. and Renee L., 7701 S. 156th Ave., $225,000.

River Oaks Development LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7407 S. 18th St., $31,000.

Weber, Brandon K. and Kari A. to Voigtman, Austin and Giles, Paige, 17219 Rampart St., $335,000.

Bral, Derek T. to Bral, Jenna P., 16127 Cherrywood St., $196,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Moore, Garrett M. and Olivia M., 9408 S. 177th St., $300,000.