RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

Douglas County
68007
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Horne, Derwin R., 7346 N. 166th Ave., $237,720.
Kms-168 LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 7803 N. 167th St., $94,950.
Kms-168 LLC to Silverstone Building Co LLC, 16617 Gilder Ave., $65,950.
Seeing Double LLC to Mchenry, Richard, 428 N. Allen St., $241,000.
Lpc Properties LLC to Landmark Performance Corp., 16911 Bondesson St., $28,000.
Sherwood Homes Inc. to Lane Building Corp., 16356 Mormon St., $36,450.
Sherwood Homes Inc. to Lane Building Corp., 16364 Mormon St., $36,450.
Lane Building Corp. to Bencker, Kyle and Nicole, 8614 N. 168th Ave., $384,582.
Gonzales, Lizeth and Michael to Wegener, Blake and Hannah, 16402 Vane St., $360,000.
Kaltenbach, Trista to Santos, Veronica and Osvaldo, 16062 C W. Hadan Drive, $280,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Mielke, Kamie R. and Seth J., 7316 N. 166th Ave., $288,979.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Abou-Shawish, Jamal and Abushawish, Mervat Husni Sulei, 7315 N. 167th St., $238,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hunter, Jacob W. Jr. and Brown, Paula J., 16655 Read St., $355,474.
Watson, Shawn D. and Nicole L. to McCash, Kevin and Hattie Dawn, 7131 N. 163rd St., $365,000.
Cr Investments Inc. to Celebrity Homes Inc., 16617 Vane St., $78,000.
Cr Investments Inc. to Celebrity Homes Inc., 7104 N. 167th St., $130,000.
Hildy Construction Inc. to Ward, John and Holly, 7901 N. 167th St., $579,900.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Aurora Homes LLC, 6969 N. 172nd St., $62,950.
Marque Custom Builders LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 7430 N. 169th St., $60,600.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Rodriguez, Heinzwell Y. and Castaneda, Diana M. Pinzon, 7809 N. 147th Ave., $236,414.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Miles-Burnham, Katherine L. and Burnham, Frank H., 7312 Kilpatrick Parkway, $74,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Rosenbaum, Sonny and Jeannie, 8036 N. 173rd St., $301,059.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Jacobs, Rebecca L., 7720 N. 147th Avenue Circle, $240,163.
Byrd, Mark and Kimberly to Seeber, Craig and Connie, 16403 Vane St., $327,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Gyamfi, Enock A. and Salomey, 14854 Leeman St., $278,180.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Friesen, Trenton R. and Rachel E., 7009 N. 172nd St., $390,990.
68022
Bruno, Stephen J. and Karen A. to Birge, Lallenia, 21201 Welsh Road, $195,000.
FRK Development LLC to Pine Crest Homes LLC, 18401 Grand Ave., $65,000.
Michael Maley Real Estate LLC to Dave Paik Builders Inc., 6456 Spence Drive, $63,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Maji, Brang Nan and Sumlut, Htu S., 4801 N. 180th Ave., $261,900.
Richland Homes LLC to Laney, James and Jessica, 4304 S. 214th St., $331,090.
Beutler, Zachery Michael and Kalie to Leasure, Steve D. and Callie, 20814 Frances Circle, $595,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Pagan, Ricardo and Cara, 4659 N. 209th St., $386,206.
Stoner, James L. and Joan R. to Gerber, Paul R. and Sheryl C., 19615 Parker St., $525,000.
Timberline Homes Inc. to Hyslop, Daniel G. and Sarah, 18822 Grand Ave., $459,950.
Hastings, Grady and Emily to Poola, Ramesh and Ramesh Babu, 20701 Veterans Drive, $287,000.
Hildy Construction Inc. to Kehr, David W. and Tonia L., 2615 N. 186th St., $522,000.
Westbury Farm LLC to Widhalm Custom Homes Inc., 22021 I St., $128,000.
Westbury Farm LLC to Woodland Homes Inc., 21725 G St., $69,500.
Westbury Farm LLC to Woodland Homes Inc., 21729 G St., $69,500.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Martin, Daniel A., 18834 Spaulding St., $415,000.
Sankey, Kraig and Shelley to Binkley, Erin A. and Noah C., 1013 S. 198th St., $503,500.
Hildy Construction Inc. to Beutler, Zachery M. and Skolnick, Joshua A., 2920 N. 185th Ave., $459,900.
Corral, Alicen and Mercado, Abril to Corral, Alicen and Mercado, Rodolfo S., 3911 N. 212th St., $87,500.
Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. to Pinnacle Bank, 5303 S. 204th Ave., $1,422,989.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Irish, Chad T. and Charity S., 5026 N. 181st St., $366,601.
New Leaf Properties LLC to Childers, Daniel A., 18619 Mason St., $297,500.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Kilroy, James E., 20510 D St., $287,253.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Banerjee, Pradip and Papiya, 20611 E St., $336,024.
Johnson, Rosemary and Warren, Paul E. to Hintz, Alesha M. and Joshua D., 3202 S. 222nd St., $480,000.
Oelco LLC to Kloser, Mackenzie K. and Thomas J., 2614 N. 202nd Ave., $249,575.
Blondo 186 LLC to Paradise Homes Inc., 18413 Burdette St., $45,000.
Stockman, Christopher L. and Holly M. to Scott, Arthur W., 4405 N. 195th Circle, $465,000.
FRK Development LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 4528 N. 186th St., $67,500.
FRK Development LLC to Paradise Homes Inc., 18304 Grand Ave., $65,000.
Tosaya, Jeremy Kenjyo and Ashley Ranea to McKenzie, Hunter and Erin, 20825 Parker St., $285,000.
Phi LLC to Kowal, Frank F. and Penny H., 18504 Corby St., $429,835.
Irwin, Leslie S. and Matthew D. to Villela, Antonio H. and Mary E., 18641 Marcy St., $314,000.
Torpy, Justin to Intrieri, Michael A. and Deann J., 2015 S. 214th Ave., $617,920.
Oelco LLC to Charlesworth, Martha and Amber, 2656 N. 202nd Ave., $284,525.
Richland Homes LLC to Joanne E. Riley Family Trust and Riley, Joanne E., trustee, 21306 G St., $327,616.
Moses, Michael and Jessica K. to Martinez, Lindsey and Raphael, 4927 N. 208th St., $370,000.
Saalfeld Construction Roofing LLC to Saalfeld, Michael and Petersen, Holly, 6607 S. 209th St., $228,400.
Engel, Yvonne M. and Owens, Laurie J., personal representative, to Clanton Properties LLC, 3509 Gateway Road, $218,000.
Nathan Homes LLC to Garrison, Carl, 2008 S. 211th St., $670,000.
Ramm Holdings LLC to Ramm Construction Inc., 18321 Boyd St., $42,300.
Ramm Construction Inc. to Reynolds, Tyler J. and Jennifer L., 18321 Boyd St., $484,052.
68064
Bluewater Development Corp. to Kramer, Michael, 6113 N. 295th St., $245,000.
Bluewater Development Corp. to Brion, Nicholas and Darby, 29115 Laurel Circle, $250,000.
Hermanson, Eric and Kristina to Burkett, Heather M. and Schafer, Travis M., 801 S. E St., $225,000.
Tevelde, Tristin and Olivia to Plesent, Martha K. and Rodriguez, Luis A., 123 W. Alexander St., $213,000.
Bluewater Development Corp. to Faller, Jana, 6019 N. 294th Circle, $375,000.
68069
Hughes, Penny and Frith, Penny to Bailey, Bruce A., 23276 Agee Lane, $260,500.
Very Good Building and Development LLC to Gartin, Ashley M. and Aaron C., 307 Washington St., $160,000.
Jbt Holdings LLC to Neben, Michael D. and Robyn K., 501 S. 243rd St., $99,500.
Toy, Richard O. and Moeller, Cheryl, personal representative, to Earl, Patrick, 26020 Pacific St., $320,000.
First State Bank to Jes Capital Management LLC, 23404 Agee Lane, $35,000.
68102
Hartzell, Bradley J. to Lalley, Steven E. and Diana A., 312 S. 16th St. 76, $195,000.
Finn, Patrick A. to Mijangos, Sergio and Casandra, 300 S. 16th St. 1307, $132,000.
68104
Coniglio, Vincent M. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 1702 N. 63rd St., $90,000.
Thompson, Wendy and King, Wendy E. to Homeward Rentals LLC, 2526 N. 48th St., $68,500.
11T Ne LLC to Grogan, Fred, 3039 N. 50th St., $75,000.
McDonald, Makayla to Forrest, Eldan, 6806 Laurel Ave., $117,500.
Walker, Dian to AMF Farming LLC, 5305 N. 46th St., $105,000.
Wallinger, Zachary S. to Briggs, Brett and Jason, 2508 N. 52nd St., $300,000.
Gold Star Property Solutions LLC to Wessel, Dustin and Jawed-Wessel, Sofia, 2026 N. 60th St., $178,000.
O'Doherty, Daniel J. to Nelson, Sloan and Clancy, 2008 N. 51st St., $300,000.
Dickson, Francis and Ann to Maher, Jeannine, 2916 N. 49th St., $116,500.
Galas, Neil and Hannah to McQuistan, Alexa R., 1823 N. 49th St., $275,000.
Iontach Investments LLC to Soto Property Management LLC, 5324 N. 46th St., $65,000.
68105
Courtyard On Park LLC to Rojas, Jose Carlos, 1025 Park Ave., $327,500.
Kfm Properties LLC to Switzer, Drew, 2112 S. 42nd St., $213,000.
Marshall, Garry A. and Courtney S. to Wegener, Scott A. and Denise E., 4410 Vinton St., $217,000.
Stinebrink, Aaron K. and Beth A. to Meinke, Christian and Brand, Sarah, 2304 S. 32nd Ave., $287,000.
FA Properties LLC to Kar Home One LLC, 3016 Marcy St., $215,000.
68106
Dugick, Ryan G. and Jordan K. to Elmwood Design 2 LLC, 3412 S. 49th Ave., $185,000.
Oster, Jacob D. and Christina A. to Theil, Ryan, 3718 S. 49th Ave., $275,000.
Estes, Lisa M. to Brumley, Deborah L. and Emileigh L., 3730 S. 48th St., $190,000.
Andersen, Shirley M. to Andersen, Ryan, 1203 S. 51st St., $165,000.
Short Revocable Trust and Short, Steve L., trustee, to Short, Grace and Weihs, Dustin, 5007 Martha St., $220,000.
Allen, Daniel and Tammy to Martin, Maurice and Dunlop, Emilie, 5817 Hickory St., $285,000.
White, Zoe Matsukis and White, Lloyd James II, personal representative, to Pierce Group LLC, 3061 S. 49th St., $51,000.
Matsukis, Theodore James and Michael Steven to The Pierce Group LLC, 3061 S. 49th St., $104,000.
Drawl, Ronald and Kathleen to Leonovicz, Cynthia, 5603 Spring St., $200,000.
Zach, Austin and Melissa to Miller, Hylan C., 4925 Pine St., $243,000.
Peasinger, Carrie to Gander Co Design + Build LLC, 5540 Hickory St., $175,600.
Ducheneaux, Nicole E. and Moennig, Hans C. T. to Nolan Holdings LLC, 506 S. 58th St., $230,000.
68107
O&H Investments B. LLC to Salazar, Teresa and Armando, 6127 S. 33rd St., $62,000.
Salazar, Teresa and Armando to Dominguez, Miguel and Abundio, Sonia, 6127 S. 33rd St., $80,000.
Madrid, Prudencio to Juarez, Yuridia Ozuna and Cortes, Sidronio M., 4318 S. 21st St., $100,000.
Mahr, Herman P. and Mahr, Donald, personal representative, to Mahr, Robert, 3329 Madison St., $80,000.
Stoneco Real Estate LLC to Barrio Ceo LLC, 4422 S. 25th St., $625,000.
Reyna, Santiago and Vega, Sylvia to Hernandez, Idelfonso Jr. and Yoana Kariana, 1421 Madison St., $140,000.
Aguilar, Luis Ortiz to Aguilar, Luis Ortiz and Hernandez, Yanet Vargas, 3969 S. 38th St., $57,000.
Square One Investments LLC to Gomez, Tyler J. and Drop, Ivy J. A., 1501 C St., $62,000.
Ars Investments Inc. to Renaud, Samuel, 3716 R St., $89,500.
Galvan, Monica Torres and Huerta, Juan Mendoza to Saldana, Silvestre Torres and Dominquez, Constancia Galvan, 5021 S. 23rd St., $98,000.
68108
Franco, Higinio Tapia to Schlesinger, Sue Ann, 720 Hickory St., $325,000.
Elnes, Eric E. and Melanie to Bohemian Ventures, 1428 S. 13th St., $950,000.
Truong, Huong Diep to Garcia, Crystal E. and Jacob N., 2727 S. 13th St., $135,000.
68110
Saratoga Crown Iv Limited Partnership to Roselle, Morris, 2239 Grand Ave., $29,623.
Saratoga Crown IV Limited Partnership to Chiles, Kila, 1807 Pinkney St., $29,623.
Jamison, Forrest J. and Jamie L. to Schwent, Karl E., 1917 Wirt St., $150,000.
Cape Homes LLC to AMF Farming LLC, 2010 Maple St., $140,000.
68111
Els Property Management LLC to Best Price Homebuyers LLC, 3615 Hartman Ave., $50,000.
Bishop Enterprises Ltd to Timon LLC, 4245 Grant St., $75,000.
Duncan, Courtney L. and Alisha R. to Gurung, Bhim B., 3704 Decatur St., $156,000.
Feld, Kerry Trust to Ivy Properties Inc., 6332 N. 33rd Ave., $67,241.
Little Venez LLC to Conner, Megan R., 3802 Maple St., $119,500.
Lang, Cheryl and Washington, Estes to White, Tracy, 2634 Franklin St., $127,000.
Kreg Pm LLC to Gurung, Bhim B., 4219 Parker St., $167,000.
Miller, Andrew and Alejandra to Shadden, Stacey A. and William M., 3507 John A Creighton Blvd., $35,000.
Cndb Properties LLC to Foshee, David S. and Sarah, 3324 Spaulding St., $120,000.
Vacek Properties LLC to AMF Farming LLC, 3342 N. 37th St., $95,000.
Leas, Andy L. and Tracy to AMF Farming LLC, 3727 N. 42nd St., $80,000.
Leas, Andy L. and Tracy to AMF Farming LLC, 3916 N. 42nd St., $66,500.
S&S Associates Partnership to AMF Farming LLC, 4315 Browne St., $129,900.
Tillisch, Jeffery C. and Tami T. to Menjivar, Gregorio D. Avalos and Avalos, Reyes D. Sibrian De, 3344 N. 36th Ave., $62,000.
Faulkner, Devin J. to AMF Farming LLC, 5702 N. 35th St., $110,000.
Lin, Jenny to Maldonado, Ronal R., 4134 Grant St., $121,000.
Robinson, Mark A. to Sanchez, Nancy E., 4726 N. 40th Ave., $20,000.
McNeil, Inolia J. and Prater, Janine C. to Jones, Calvin D. and Alicia D., 3328 Pratt St., $82,000.
Kellum, Alex to Tiller, Darlene M., 3239 N. 39th St., $41,000.
68112
Porter, Mary Mack and Porter, Mary L. to Robinson, Patrice L., 6601 Minne Lusa Blvd., $165,000.
Or LLC to Dumas, Thomas and Elizabeth, 2568 Vane St., $150,000.
Lindquist, Eric H. Trust to Ivy Properties Inc., 2447 Titus Ave., $117,350.
Hicks, Richard and Louann to Klesitz Realty LLC, 2723 Newport Ave., $105,000.
Best Price Homebuyers LLC to Anderson, Aaron and Fhuere, Kennedy, 7615 N. 33rd St., $175,000.
Jmm Properties LLC to Morris, Mimi, 2879 Whitmore St., $116,000.
Vandyke, Kevin A. and Raylyn to Dynamic Properties LLC, 2569 Titus Ave., $118,000.
68114
Ward, Cassandra M. and Lauren A. P. to Perry, Dayn and Langenfeld, Mary, 1014 N. 75th St., $277,000.
Finney, Terrence R. and Connie J. to Wachner, Susan, 1710 N. 92nd St., $325,000.
Bro Real Estate LLC to Dot Property Solutions LLC, 1012 N. 77th Ave., $80,000.
68116
Martinez, Raphael and Lindsey to Tesar, Luke A., 17110 Sprague St., $235,000.
Bailey, Bruce to Unger, James T., 14650 Ames Court, $165,000.
Martin, Daniel A. to Semm, Brady Torrence and Emily Renee, 16829 Grand Circle, $237,000.
Lane Building Corp. to Hodges, Christopher J., 16658 Miami St., $345,971.
Long, Brittney and Wohlegemuth, Brittney to Rash, Megan J., 4405 N. 146th Court, $169,000.
Tiebi, Lasonia and Sonia to Audino, Rory F. and Lindsey A., 3215 N. 161st St., $490,000.
Sanjel, Gaurab and Aimee to Birla, Sohan and Veena, 16938 Browne St., $231,000.
Leatherwood, Kim C. and Keeley, Kim C. to Duncan, Courtney L. and Alisha R., 4470 N. Branch Drive, $315,000.
Mues, John C. to Jesz, Austin and Skyler, 6504 N. 159th St., $340,000.
Johnson, Ryan D. and Allison L. to Leischner, Grant E. and Mykin N., 15360 Jaynes St., $386,000.
Graham, Molly M. and O'Connor, Rebecca K. to Carda, Dennis and Leslie, 5062 N. 155th St., $211,500.
Wills, Jared A. and Katherine J. to Seemann, Lee, 17806 Patrick Ave., $530,000.
Rehmeier, Kayla and Fenske, Kayla to Peck, Kellin, 6712 N. 149th Ave., $175,000.
Crc Development LLC to Lloyd and Mary Beth Collins Living Trust and Collins, Lloyd Gene, trustee, 5923 N. 158th Court 2101, $259,000.
Wernsman, Teresa L. to Safari Property Group LLC, 2925 N. 152nd Ave., $216,000.
68117
Armstrong, James L. and Shari L. to Geihs, Dustin, 6044 O St., $270,000.
Babcock, Thomas J. to Putnam, Nathan and Morgan, 5516 Orchard Ave., $109,000.
Brennan, Joshua J. and Barbara J. to Riskowski, Joseph S. and Robin R., 5413 S. 50th St., $130,000.
Nvestco LLC to Miranda, Ana Lia Romero, 4876 S. 50th Ave., $179,900.
68118
Vp 168 LLC to Oelco LLC, 17107 Hawthorne Ave., $40,000.
Donny W. Suh Trust and Susan K. Suh Trust to Stone, Tracy J., 15925 Burt St., $785,000.
68122
Kruhmin, David and Brianna May to Pierce, Shayla J., 7871 Bauman Ave., $230,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Kubik, Holly, 8006 N. 84th St., $204,893.
Shanahan, Shawn and Alexa to Prinsen, Travis, 6615 N. 78th Ave., $195,000.
Kistaitis, Angelia M. to Hauser, Celane, 7540 N. 77th Terrace, $177,500.
Jimenez, Idalberto to Ferreira, Sergio Olarte, 7403 N. 74th St., $190,000.
Pugh, Mark V. and Megumi to Richardson, Andrew A., 6611 N. 106th St., $262,500.
68124
Ratliff, Dean and Connie to Guardado, Yessica Noemy Quintanilla and Garcia, Eduardo E. Pacheco, 9911 Nina St., $231,700.
H & S Partnership Llp to Rodriguez, Erica and Fierros, Vanesa, 10505 Hansen Ave., $223,000.
Brown, Elizabeth and Edward to Brown, Erin E. and Hergenrader, Matthew S., 7475 Rogers Road, $48,575.
Harms, Heather R. and Sutton, Heather R. to Loeffler, Thomas A., 8017 Hascall St., $98,225.
Sutton, Norman N. and Vickie A. to Loeffler, Thomas A., 8017 Hascall St., $98,225.
Red Ladder LLC to Gold Star Property Solutions LLC, 3742 Cornhusker Drive, $215,000.
68127
Kathryn A. Ahrendt Revocable Trust and Union Bank & Trust Company Trustee to Ktw Properties LLC, 4515 S. 90th St., $962,500.
Dkdunne Properties LLC to Conley, Jessica, 6611 S. 88th St., $177,500.
Dkdunne Properties LLC to Conley, Jessica, 8049 Maywood St., $161,900.
T Taylor Inc. to Lerdahl, Travis and Rebecca, 6240 S. 100th St., $385,000.
Nebraska Property Partners LLC to Martini Enterprises LLC, 4433 S. 96th St., $4,265,500.
Steier, Joseph E. and Kelly to Candor Properties LLC, 5205 S. 104th Avenue Circle, $162,000.
Hav Properties LLC to Hodges Delivery Services LLC, 10710 Q St., $475,000.
Cunningham, Jeffrey D. to Alexander & Sons LLC, 8304 Park Drive, $165,000.
68130
Morgan, Jerry J. Sr. and Huck, Erlyn M., personal representative, to Legacy Rentals LLC, 1426 S. 163rd St., $201,100.
Hurley, Joseph L. and Caeli M. to Jandrain, Christine, 18611 Gold Circle, $455,000.
Glissmann, Jeffrey Donald to Haight, Lloyd and Wernsman, Teresa, 16343 Oak Circle, $395,000.
Grewcock, Douglas J. and Michele L. to Kazmirzak, Frank J. and Kimberly M., 16334 Hascall St., $490,000.
Nguyen, Shalamar J. and Delrosario, Janel to Nguyen, Shalmar J. and Ita, Alexandrea, 1329 S. 162nd Ave., $176,000.
Eugene C. Beckman Trust and Beckman, Eugene C., trustee, to Lecuona, Sally, 16062 Wright Place, $163,500.
Cesh LLC to Barlean, Emily, 15934 Frances Circle, $245,000.
Shu, James T. and Karen I. to Burger, Frederick D. and Cheryl A., 18326 Dupont Circle, $425,000.
68131
Shirley J. Neary Revocable Trust and Neary, Shirley J., trustee, to Husseini, Saleh, 200 S. 31st Ave., 4210, $292,000.
Decesare, Sergio to Long, Lannae J., 3614 Burt St., $238,880.
East Campus Realty LLC to Rubin, Dean and Nancy, 120 S. 31st Ave., 5211, $274,900.
Fischer, Gary and Mahern, Catherine to Mahern-Macias, Ian, 3609 Lafayette Ave., $138,000.
Bailey, Lynnsey to MT & T. Homes LLC, 4155 Cuming St., $85,000.
68132
Kaiser, Ross and Yasmine to Harrison At Saddle Creek LLC, 1324 N. Saddle Creek Road, $100,000.
Robert P. Heaney Revocable Trust and Heaney, Marian G., trustee, to Ketcham, Nicholas and Elizabeth, 1115 N. 60th St., $380,000.
Forney, Paul J. and Ochoa, Nancy F. Covarrubias to Deck, Laura and Michael, 102 N. 55th St., $365,000.
Reeves, Kara and Kyle to Newtson, Jeremy and Andreea, 111 S. 51st St., $460,000.
Metzger, Micah Lewis to Barges, Grant M. and Jessie, 5109 Hamilton St., $301,000.
68134
White, Lewis W. and Ellen L. to Emeco Inc., 5120 N. 106th St., $540,000.
Harrison, Floyd and Gloria to Harrison, Rebecca Dawn, 4136 N. 79th St., $160,000.
Elkins, Shane M. and Gomez-Elkins, Leesa M. to Kennedy, Leah, 8325 Ruggles St., $175,000.
Helm, Sam and Ray, Madalynn R. to Prenosil, Shawn, 3918 N. 101st St., $190,000.
Secretary Housing Urban Development to Petersen, Luke, 5029 N. 93rd Ave., $126,500.
Guardian Tax Partners Inc. to 11T Ne LLC, 10636 Old Maple Road, $180,000.
Buckley, Michael and Porto, Hannah to Porto, Hannah and Jason, 9510 Binney St., $103,950.
Koch, Matt and Deborah to Fichter, Austin and Jourdan, 7518 Blondo St., $205,000.
68135
Hile, James Dean and Denise Renee to Mattox, Dustin Reid and Shayna Lynn, 18328 Tyler St., $407,000.
Johnson, Nathone S. and Cynthia S. to Koory, Chase M. and Brittney, 19727 L St., $408,000.
Tshiamala, Wayeye and Tatiana Ndebo to Storlie, Chadwick W. and Deborah S., 4213 S. 198th Ave., $385,000.
McDermott, Dylan to McDermott, Dylan and Gergen, Gabrielle, 5609 S. 193rd St., $105,300.
Sbs Kapital LLC to Sughroue, Megan, 6864 S. 182nd Court, $215,000.
Stava, Gary and Bernice to Stava, Brandon Louis, 19413 V St., $216,500.
Stalheim, Marshall and Marian to Garvey, Kathy and Tim, 5714 S. 169th St., $440,000.
Ramaekers, Anjanette M. and Nicholas J. to Perkins, Richard E. and Kristy S., 17607 Monroe St., $381,500.
Robinson, Judith A. to Danielson, Matthew Lawrence, 4866 S. 187th Ave., $260,000.
Albers, Tyler and Nichole to Saum, Garett, 5452 S. 194th St., $257,000.
Kaufman, Joel M. and Shaley A. to Gaunt, Jeremy David and Laura Marie, 17213 Polk Circle, $450,000.
Charleston, Austin James to Maher, Bryce and Sarah, 17657 Jacobs St., $216,000.
Brown, Terry J. to Lahvinovich, Nina and Uladzimir, 15716 Rolling Ridge Road, $241,000.
McGovern, Matthew W. and Amanda Z. to Gark Homes Shv 3 M. LLC, 6234 S. 191st St., $230,000.
68137
Smith, Josh to McAlpin, Aaron D., 6623 S. 153rd St., $219,000.
Hintz, Joshua D. and Alesha M. to Gustafson, Gary, 4364 S. 152nd Circle, $330,000.
Greyfox Properties LLC to Samson Holdings LLC, 12123 Weir St., $125,000.
Lerdahl, Travis J. and Rebecca to Wakefield, Derek Joseph, 14839 M St., $224,000.
Bier, Julie K. and Stephens, Chuck to Massman, Marvin G. and Kathy L., 6230 Cypress Drive, $230,000.
Stewart, Mark to Seagren, Kyle and McKenzie, 11318 Jefferson St., $252,000.
Bock, Andrew D. and Kathleen M. to S&M Homes LLC, 12525 Weir St., $325,000.
Bock, Andrew D. and Kathleen M. to S & M. Homes LLC, 12465 Weir St., $235,000.
Janousek, Lisa M. L. to Little, Samuel Jared and Dimmit, Margaret Gracyn, 5529 Borman Ave., $226,000.
James R. and Mary Ann Bunting Living Trust and Bunting, Mary Ann, trustee, to Leif, Derek J., 13810 Washington Circle, $170,000.
Nyffeler, Lance and Karloff, Emily to Ostdiek, William and Barbara, 5716 S. 110th Circle, $195,000.
68142
O'Malley, John R. and Kathleen to Tigges, John II and Alison, 7519 N. 116th St., $60,900.
68144
Siadek, Eugene and Cindy to Potter, Cathy, 2320 S. 118th Court, $205,000.
Malone, Kevin W. to Hartzell, Bradley J., 2410 S. 155th Circle, $255,000.
John & Jeanette Toney Joint Revocable Trust and Toney, John W., trustee, to Lieswald, Andrew J. and Maloney, Alyson Marie, 14914 Martha Circle, $280,000.
Meyerson, Larry B. and Ardeen R. to Kalsi, Neil and Brei, Brianna, 11210 William Place, $580,000.
Villela, Antonio H. and Mary E. to Pena, Erica and Gerardo, 2011 S. 138th Avenue Circle, $252,500.
Roche, Marilyn J. to Rolfes 6 Properties LLC, 2842 S. 117th St., $210,000.
Sellon, Melissa M. and Daniel A. to Arora, Shawn, 3005 S. 146th St., $240,000.
Property Plus LLC to Henschel, Angelo D., 1211 S. 121 Pa 306, $120,000.
Prk Suites LLC to Ck1 Development LLC, 2323 S. 144th St., $2,500,000.
Booth, Jesse to Buckridge, Eric W. and Katherine L., 2534 S. 148th Avenue Circle, $240,000.
Lois Schroeder Trust and Schroeder, Lois, trustee, to Schroeder, Keith and Sandra, 3372 S. 130th St., $140,000.
68152
Kings Heritage Estates II LLC to Williams, Dawn, 5015 Whitmore St., $75,000.
Heartland Holdings A. LLC to Wright, Renita, 4605 Redick Ave., $97,000.
68154
Gardels, Brandon M. and Susan K. to Reed, Cody C. and Olivia C., 15112 Charles St., $295,500.
Mainelli, James M. and Karina S. to Leibman, Gregory and Weber, Hannah, 207 N. 118th St., $340,000.
Hagel, Grace and Lusk, Grace to Martinez, Daniel, 314 N. 153rd Avenue Circle, $275,000.
Blake, Nancie A. and McManus, Michelle, personal representative, to Reilly, Christopher and Whyte-Reilly, Andrea, 723 S. 153rd Circle, $295,000.
Dinh, Hoan Q. and Nguyen, Suong T. to Jensen, Christian and McNeil, Haylea, 14467 Franklin St., $220,000.
68164
Rogers, Arlene to Rogers, Angela A., 2610 N. 122nd Circle, $164,933.
Coomes, Amie and Rahe, Amie to Darling, Daniel R. and Joslyn J., 2206 N. 143rd Ave., $184,500.
Gleffe, Lewanna to Linda Tillotson Trust and Tillotson, Linda, trustee, 11104 Laurel Circle, $216,000.
Heins, Jeffrey L. and Joan K. to Eware LLC, 12912 Browne St., $80,000.
Coderko, Ann and Nice, Karen to Silva, Daniel, 12723 Ellison Ave., $220,000.
Sarpy County
68005
Cms Mowing Service Inc. to Hackleman, Chelsey L. and Jeffrey J., 801 Vannorman Drive, $217,000.
Gast, Ryan Charles and Megan Lynette to Frison, Jaydon Z. and Guthman, Melinda A., 3015 Vicki Circle, $213,000.
Gomez, Kevin D. and Olivia to Alt, Kay, 2404 Washington St., $176,000.
Winkler, Claudia A., trustee, and Winkler, Loren C., trustee, and Claudia A. Winkler Revocable Living Trust to Langpaul, Alan J., 803 Douglas Drive, $271,000.
Slobodnik, Tim and Connie to Cook, Charles H. V. and Heather A., Dees Lot Road, $39,000.
Mothership Propco Gse Ne LLC to Woodland Valley 2021 Mhc LLC, 2902 Hancock St., $2,255,000.
Chen, George to Brooks, Ryan and Damewood, Stephanie, 706 Kountze Memorial Drive, $270,000.
De Jesus, Alessandra to Lee, Michele M., 2908 Van Buren St., $143,000.
68028
Jahn, George E., trustee, and Jahn, Karen E., trustee, George E. & Karen E. Jahn Revocable Trust to B. H. I. Development Inc., 10109 S. 192nd St., $44,000.
Jahn Farms Inc. to B. H. I. Development Inc., 10109 S. 192nd St., $3,076,000.
Wheeler, Jeffrey Scott and Jessica Ann to Mart, Tony and Malynda, 20010 Maple St., $335,000.
Sherwood Homes Inc. to Trout, William andKaitlin, 7712 S. 197th St., $396,000.
Powell, Alexandra C., trustee, Dennis T. Reed Family Trust to Hammes, Jacob M., 12780 S. 229th St., $165,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Roby, Dustin and Alissa, 12130 S. 209th Ave., $334,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Walker, Allison and Samuel, 11515 S. 168th Ave., $281,000.
Vencil Construction Inc. to Hansen, Steven P., 7710 S. 196th St., $425,000.
68046
Hair, Brandon L. and Ashley A. to Van Weelden, Jasmin and Caleb, 11516 S. 110th St., $387,000.
Moline, Nicole L. to Johnson, Brian and Emily, 2250 Broadwater Drive, $400,000.
NP Dodge Real Estate Sales Inc. to Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc., 12704 Slayton St., $90,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Warren, Jordan and McAllister, MacKinley, 10464 S. 113th St., $299,000.
Lyons, Scott A. and Julie A. to Bernady, Heather and Adam, 1014 Hogan Drive, $290,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Vanroy, Bethany and Jeffrey, 10411 S. 112th St., $315,000.
Kunkle, Robert James and Sarah Anne to Bosiljevac, David, 1008 Shawnee Road, $265,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Parker, Kristin L. and John R., 11728 S. 112th St., $342,000.
Gideon, Harrison Dewawyne and Megan to Property By Titan LLC, 812 S. Beadle St., $208,000.
Lewis, Bryan Robert and Christine Marie to Fox, John and Laci, 1118 Crest Circle, $234,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Miller, Derek D. and Lesley L., 11733 S. 112th St., $389,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Cockroft, Ignacio C. and Megan D., 11756 S. 112th St., $280,000.
68059
Williams Enterprises LLC to Dewitt, Ricky D. II, trustee, and Ghost Cat Trust, and Dewitt, Ricky D., trustee, Freedom Foundations Trust, 125 Poplar St., $1,050,000.
68123
Larios, Valentin and Stephanie to Ward, Kevin D. and Lani, 15002 S. 22nd St., $320,000.
Horizon Realty Inc. to Bowling, John V. and Kelly J., 12101 Quail Drive, $369,000.
Ridpath, Cora E. to Szynskie, Thomas D. and Vanessa T., 3521 W. Dutchman Circle, $168,000.
Paul, Bradley M. and Julie A. to Brumage Bogart, Kathy and Zoss, Melvin, 3432 Faye Drive, $240,000.
Kettleson, Jennifer A. and Patrick C. to Benshoof, Brian and Shelly, 15004 S. 20th St., $330,000.
Benshoof, Brian P. and Shelly R. to Rodino, Cathrine N., 2302 Greenwald St., $313,000.
Westcoast Properties LLC to Wawrzynkiewicz, John Paul and Patricia, 17316 Beach Circle, $415,000.
Stickney, Bruce A. and Millie to Remter, Jacob and Harlee D., 2401 Yorktown Place, $210,000.
Quest Trust Co. fka Quest Ira Inc. Fbo Pryor Bobby G. Ira #2429911 to Brei, Andrew and Stephanie, 3402 E. Dutchman Circle, $161,000.
Porter, Garret K. and Julia A. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 11712 Quail Drive, $195,000.
Williams, Nicholas M. to McDowall, Robert L. and Kristina M., 3006 Schuemannn Drive, $210,000.
Bowes, William E. Jr. to Steinbach, Andrew and Amy, 4306 Longview St., $265,000.
Duresky, Frank John IV and Robin S. to Huppe, Marc and Tracey, 13715 Kelly Drive, $285,000.
Latimer, Wesley and Sharon to Hansen, Trevor R. and Julie A., 13811 Kelly Drive, $306,000.
Murphy, Wendy M. to Ortiz, Marissa, 11751 Anderson Grove, $260,000.
Martin, Farron and Risner, Nicholas to Halpain, Kristin, 1602 Old Gaelic St., $141,000.
Powers, Preston J. and Kendra R. to Furtado, Windy Rose, 14606 S. 23rd St., $365,000.
68128
VKB Properties LLC to Siebrecht, Clarissa, 7780 Greenleaf Drive, $185,000.
Bernady, Adam J. and Heather M. to Drahota, Alicia, 7305 Michelle Ave., $245,000.
Carlson, Bryan and Slater, Autumn to Lawrence, David A. and Jacqueline M., 7221 Valley Road, $170,000.
Wilcox, Richard and Lisa to Eggert, Andrew and Marissa, 7705 Edgewood Blvd., $195,000.
68133
Weaver, Shawn M. and Weaver, Shawna D. to Litton, Thomas Brandon and Jacqueline Marie, 13816 S. 49th St., $405,000.
Guerin, Mark A. and Amber L. to Beaner, Christopher Alan and Jamie Lee, 219 Allison Ave., $350,000.
Crainer, Brandon and Stephanie to Young Stafford, Kayleen D. and Stafford, David, 112 Longwood Drive, $305,000.
Denhartog, Adam and Valerie L. to Mann, Ryan and Danielle, 4716 Sierra St., $362,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Powell, Kevin M. and Bridgette L., 13510 S. 51st St., $371,000.
68136
Miller, Stephanie Marie to Tillotson, Linda, trustee, and Linda Tillotson 2006 Trust, 18811 Chandler St., $332,000.
Schmidt, Pamela J. to Svec, Duane Michael, 7206 S. 157th St., $270,000.
Pudenz, Taylor and Ashley to Young, Garrett and Erin, 16208 Heather St., $304,000.
Timmins, Jim D. to Fryant, Thomas S. and Renee L., 7701 S. 156th Ave., $225,000.
River Oaks Development LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7407 S. 18th St., $31,000.
Weber, Brandon K. and Kari A. to Voigtman, Austin and Giles, Paige, 17219 Rampart St., $335,000.
Bral, Derek T. to Bral, Jenna P., 16127 Cherrywood St., $196,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Moore, Garrett M. and Olivia M., 9408 S. 177th St., $300,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Bernard, William T., 9319 S. 178th St., $324,000.
68138
Reitz, Darren J. and Marcia M. to Middleton, Todd Allen, 11204 Crippen Circle, $160,000.
Brincks, Joseph D. to Sunderman, Jacob William, 15417 Chalco Pointe Drive, $335,000.
Eakins, Cassidy N. and Buster, Bradley R. to Ha, Bao T., 14907 Margo St., $211,000.
Ferris, Randolph M., trustee, and Randolph M. Ferris Revocable Trust to Kerns, Brandi J., 7116 Highland Blvd., $240,000.
Emeka, Aniemeke to Franko, Scott A. and Cheryl J., 9017 David Circle, $118,000.
Baratta, Robert J. II and Jamie S. to Maycock, Emilia R. and Nicholas A., 12917 Margo St., $200,000.
Rickert, Matthew R. and Alexis L. to Jensen, Patrick and Stephanie, 7821 S. 154th Ave., $355,000.
Desoe, Cheryl and Steven to Lane, Marshall Douglas and Hellstrom, Brianne Nicole, 8113 S. 152nd Ave., $215,000.
Huff, Tyler N. and Sarah K. to Huff, Ethan and Grace, 14107 Rose Lane Road, $160,000.
Ragan, Brandie J. to Ragan, Trenton M., 14712 Gertrude St., $179,000.
68147
Hanson, Allison C. and Kyle to Drinkard, Nancy and Wanda, 4004 Valley View Ave., $195,000.
Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc. to Perez, Mark and Michelle, 9014 S. 21st St., $365,000.
Krajicek, Jeff and Quinn A. to Barker, Mary and Norton, Jack Sr., 3013 Albert St., $160,000.
Gagliano, Kathryn and Frank to Burden, Kyle M. and Kassandra K., 2501 Gindy Drive, $220,000.
68157
Jkc Construction Inc. to Graves, Rebecca, 4714 Bernadette Ave., $240,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Bintner, Brent and Jackie, 6306 Kyla Circle, $372,000.
Mascarello, Lisa, personal representative, and Dorothy Stika Estate to Buettner, John and Buettner, Robert and Kelly, 4901 Copper Hill Drive, $255,000.
Paradise Homes Inc. to McKenna, Patrick and Kristi, 6310 Kyla Circle, $434,000.