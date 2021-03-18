Residential & Commercial real estate transfers

Douglas County
68007
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Pineda, Cindy M. and Orlando A. Jr., 8066 Kilpatrick Parkway, $338,627.
Lienemann, Melanie R. and Joshua D. to Call, Connor and Fonseca, Caly, 14814 Grebe St., $265,000.
Lpc Properties LLC to Paradise Homes Inc., 8529 N. 170th St., $90,000.
Anchor Point Villas LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 17516 Potter St., $49,950.
Mercury Contractors Inc. to Story Homes LLC, 8205 N. 163rd Ave., $53,500.
Vallejo, Jeannine M. to Degraw, William A., 7517 N. 167th Ave., $248,500.
Bork, Daniel and Lindsey to Island Development LLC, 12012 N. 176th Circle, $175,000.
Cr Investments Inc. to Celebrity Homes Inc., 16636 Vane St., $52,000.
Cr Investments Inc. to Celebrity Homes Inc., 7016 N. 167th St., $260,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Espinoza, Alma, 7717 N. 147th Avenue Circle, $236,400.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Newport Homes LLC, 7315 Kilpatrick Parkway, $64,000.
68022
Westbury Farm LLC to Jbt Holdings LLC, 21732 K St., $69,500.
Westbury Farm LLC to Jbt Holdings LLC, 21714 K St., $69,500.
Trademark Homes Inc. to Larson, Nicklas Lee and Jennifer Lynn, 18316 Meredith Ave., $490,431.
5109 Real Estate LLC to Shoup, Marsha, 1706 N. 206th St., $182,500.
Westbury Farm LLC to Pine Crest Homes LLC, 4401 S. 220th St., $71,500.
Trademark Homes Inc. to Vedireswarapu, Soma Sekhar and Bolloju, Vijaya Swetha, 18758 Grand Ave., $405,019.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Kosanam, Venkata Satyanarayana and Chakka, Naga Suneetha, 4808 N. 180th Ave., $358,454.
Blondo 186 to Jbclnk LLC, 2450 N. 185th St., $55,000.
Thomas David Builders LLC to Silverstone Building Co LLC, 3943 S. 207th St., $75,500.
Leslie, Julie L. to Brown-Moran, Sally L. and Moran, Alexander D.A., 3401 N. 200th Ave., $130,000.
FRK Development LLC to Safe Harbour Eat - Xxix LLC, 18316 Grand Ave., $65,000.
Richard & Vicki Sliva Living Trust and Sliva, Richard, trustee, to Carroll, Thomas and Geri, 912 S. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $75,000.
Whisper Rock Holdings LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 2713 N. 185th St., $65,000.
Jones, Scott R. to Omaha Rj2 Rents LLC, 21421 Shamrock Circle, $237,000.
Showcase Homes Inc. to Disch, Justin R. and Megan, 4703 N. 189th St., $485,300.
Hildy Construction Inc. to Chaudhary, Vikram and Shweta, 18321 Willis Ave., $495,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Figgins, Nick and Melissa, 4913 N. 210th St., $372,117.
68064
Boyle Family Trust and Boyle, Richard J., trustee, to Midwest Dwellings LLC, 218 W. Sunset St., $274,000.
Williby, Colleen M. and Jason D. to Hanson, Clayton and Courtney, 500 S. Lakewood St., $179,900.
Bluewater Development Corp. to Jorgensen, Ron and Kelli, 5407 N. 290th Circle, $245,000.
68069
Jes Capital Management LLC to Alexander, Lawrence, 23264 Agee Lane, $45,000.
68102
Tessema, Abdu A. to Anderson Apartments LLC, 2305 Leavenworth St., $274,000.
Tamara Doll Revocable Trust and Doll, Tamara, trustee, to Braun, Robert and Heng-Braun, Mary, 1101 Jackson St 201, $935,000.
68104
Martinez, Mainor O. and Sarah E. to Halpenny, Hanna, 2021 N. 50th St., $185,000.
Sas Properties LLC to Anderson, Kyle, 6038 Decatur St., $160,000.
Crawford, Kelly D. to Square 1 Property Solutions LLC, 6060 Park Lane Drive, $95,000.
Dion, Meagan to Kam, Hugh, 6715 Ogden St., $160,000.
Rockwell, Ronald R. Jr. and Cheryl L. to Rockwell, Staci, 6773 Pinkney St., $128,800.
Ivy Properties Inc. to Wolt, Jared and Wiese, Brooke, 5221 Fowler Ave., $171,000.
Ler, Eh K. and Kpaw, Eh Tah to Aung, Saw Tin Zar and Paw, Nay Blut, 6105 N. 51st St., $175,000.
Dynamic Properties LLC to Lindhorst Property Management LLC, 6154 Jaynes St., $135,100.
Bockes, Barbara A. to Lenaghan, Laura and Timothy Jr., 2618 N. 56th St., $142,500.
J&R Rentals to Sturek, Grant T., 3539 N. 45th Ave., $105,500.
Menage, Brad A. and Keri L. to Walsh, Shannon M., 4932 Franklin St., $250,200.
Ramsey, Catherine C. and Wolcott, Catherine C. to Kehud Royal Estates LLC, 5615 Ohio St., $82,500.
Soe, Kyaw to Min, Hsa Gaw, 4112 N. 64th St., $105,000.
Bel Fury Investments Group LLC to Neitzel, Bailey and Eli, 3107 N. 59th St., $170,000.
68105
Irrevocable Supplemental Currie Trust and Currie, Dwayne W., trustee, to Sorensen, Ryan and Prewitt, Leanne, 2513 S. 33rd St., $120,000.
Torres-Gonzalez, Emilio and Torres, Emilio to Alramadan, Ahmad, 1204 S. 25th Ave., $112,000.
JJi Investments LLC to Gaytan, Daniel and Haro, Gelen K. Navejas, 3868 Wright St., $105,000.
68106
Susman, Katharine M. to Wood, Lucas, 5711 Leavenworth St., $260,000.
Beck, Rachel L. to Bertolini, Benjamin S., 1056 S. 51st Ave., $225,000.
Brodahl, Jeanette Kay to Buonafede LLC, 5620 Frances St., $240,000.
Thomas E. & Dorothy D. Simons Family Revocable Trust and Simons, Horton T., trustee, to Stokes, Lisa K., 1336 S. 52nd Ave., $160,000.
Dejong, Jeffrey J. and Ariel to Loehr, Jared K. and Wirth, Alex J., 6707 Mason St., $192,000.
Eggers, Amy Marie to Hess, Aubrey and Woodford, Scott, 6327 Poppleton Ave., $180,220.
O’Donnell, Michael and Pamela K. to Kessler, Roberta Lynn, 2105 S. 63rd St. 9, $135,000.
Mai, Jennifer T. to Chapin-Roth, Amanda and Roth, Alex, 3738 S. 49th St., $210,000.
Dieteman, Patrick C. Jr. and Kelly Jo to Connole, Amanda and Carnes, Alec, 4924 Walnut St., $145,000.
Johnson, Jeffrey Alan and Rebecca Marie to Berry, Dale Allen and Jean Elizabeth, 1939 S. 63rd St., $205,000.
Martin T. Schmitz Trust and Kisicki, Bradley A., trustee, to Kisicki, Jodi A. and Bradley A., 6477 Poppleton Ave., $105,000.
68107
Ciaccio, Debra and William to Navarrete, Rosibel, 1515 Monroe St., $70,000.
Pearson, Charles E. to Nr LLC, 4102 S. 27th St., $123,000.
Gaddie, Mary Ann and Gaddie, Michael B., personal representative, to Grandi-Avina, Apollonia Nadia Jean and Grandi, Mary Signe, 5304 S. 36th St., $250,000.
Westcott, Thomas E. and Lori to Wren, Parker Vaughn, 3808 W St., $183,000.
Cavalieri, William R. to Escobar, Christian A., 2632 Washington St., $150,000.
Paramo, Lucila Adame to Avk Properties LLC, 4421 S. 26th St., $105,000.
68108
Igbokwe, Chinedu I. to Garcia, Rosselyn, 1604 Oak St., $48,900.
Goban Land Holdings 3 LLC to 11T Ne LLC, 1261 S. 16th St., $35,000.
McEwan, Shannon R. to Chacon, Miguel, 1705 S. 18th St., $65,000.
McNally, Evan T. to Best Price Homebuyers LLC, 3625 S. 23rd St., $84,000.
Schillerberg, Jill Elise and Schreurs, Jill to Myers, Amber and Connor, 1437 S. 17th St., $139,000.
68110
Erwin, Darrel R. and West, Kimberly A. to Rdk Housing LLC, 6122 Florence Blvd., $130,000.
Freeman, Howard to Jones, David, 2238 N. 18th St., $15,000.
68111
Moore, Thomas D. to Gomez, Frank, 4338 N. 31st Ave., $40,000.
Light Bulb Realty & Investment LLC to Maly, James R., 3905 Miami St., $23,000.
Guardian Property Services LLC to 11T Ne LLC, 3464 Fowler Circle, $130,000.
Garduno, Fabiola Jimenez to Mejia, Jairo, 4511 N. 40th St., $77,500.
Guardian Tax Partners Inc. to 11T Ne LLC, 3066 Belvedere Blvd., $12,054.
Dunbarr, Tyson and Tamara to Little Venez LLC, 2570 Laurel Ave., $82,500.
S&M Homes LLC to Sosa, Edward and Christina S., 3327 Ames Ave., $125,000.
Dailey, Frank E. to Washington, Tawanna, 3525 N. 42nd St., $12,867.
Stark, James E. to Hernandez, Paulo Esteban Nolasco, 4551 N. 36th Ave., $40,000.
Sheriff to Rothlisberger, Jeff, 4242 Patrick Ave., $22,000.
Fleetwood Investments LLC to Alfaro, Georgina Astrid Garzona De, 4544 N. 40th Ave., $66,000.
Hasanain Properties LLC and Qureishi & Khan Properties LLC to Glassroots Co, 5509 N. 35th St., $59,900.
J&S 4716 LLC to Tracks Capital LLC, 4224 N. 37th St., $55,000.
68112
Zion, Margaret and Kelly, Carolyn, personal representative, to Bear Homes PC, 2880 Bauman Ave., $65,000.
Mai, Tuan A. and Do, Quyen T. to Seva Rentals LLC, 7818 N. 30th St., $75,000.
Quebedeaux, Billy J. and Dorothy A. to Best Price Homebuyers LLC, 6540 N. 34th St., $63,000.
68116
Matusik, Wayne M. and Pamela L. to Frans, Brian L. and Debora, 3009 N. 170th St., $260,000.
Bryan, Craig A. and Kristi L. to Roush, Troy and Jennifer, 15660 Sahler St., $325,000.
Ellison, Timothy R. and Linda Jo to Stearns, Julie Renae, 2208 N. 153rd Ave., $205,000.
Miller, Max H. and Sharon M. to Martin, Arthur and Kristin, 4907 N. 160th St., $257,500.
Syed, Ajmal and Shah, Aan Ul Fatima to Huh, Jay Y. and Reese, Kevin J., 2720 N. 175th Ave., $482,500.
Palermo, Jennifer Marie and Bob to Phillips, Donald and Valerie, 6624 N. 157th Circle, $515,000.
Gladman, Donna and Mindrup, Donna to Tarbox, William Joseph, 5063 N. 152nd Ave., $265,000.
McKen, Kirk to Briney, Lori, 14668 Ames Court, $153,500.
Jerry J. Hoban Trust and Hoban, Jerome J., trustee, to Reymer, Kathleen J., 4803 N. 144th Ave., $220,000.
Crc Development LLC to Chacon, Frederick Joseph Peter, 5903 N. 158th Court 2109, $259,000.
Ruby Red Properties LLC to Hansen, Cale C., 14492 Saratoga St., $175,000.
68117
Lobo, Raul A. and Dilcia O. to Gonzalez, Emilio Torres and Almaraz, Ana M. Hernandez, 5112 Jefferson St., $212,000.
68118
Dibacco, T. Jay to Zhou, Jian and Shao, Nan, 17318 Harney St., $472,500.
Joor, William Jr. and Erin to Peyton, Analisa and Dehmer, Mackenzie, 15905 Douglas Circle, $270,000.
Roop, Robert J. to Jensen, James Mark and Camille, 1815 N. 176th Place, $225,000.
68122
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hopkins, Pamela L., 8250 King St., $247,095.
Irwin, Hugh J. and Bonnie J. to Ra, Hser M., 7706 N. 78th St., $230,000.
Linnaus, Melanie L. and Andrew to Mudhelli, Nagaraju and Mallina, Venkateswara R., 7911 Newport Ave., $190,500.
68124
Robert J. Ellingson Revocable Trust and Ellingson, Eric K., trustee, to McGuire, Martin C. and Quinn N., 3411 S. 94th Ave., $380,000.
Maxine R. Brown Living Trust and Brown, Maxine R., trustee, to Bailey-Hirner Trust and Bailey, Joel A. Trust, 2665 S. 96th Circle, $925,000.
Rumsey, Joann M. to Tighe, James M. II and Michaela M., 7665 Hickory St., $340,000.
Johnson, John and Naso, Susanne to Little, Shari and Nogg, Marsha, 10109 Grover St., $405,000.
68127
8222 Robin Hill Avenue LLC to Kaplinger, Teresa and Bullock, Jessica L., 8222 Robin Hill Ave., $190,000.
Carlson, Alexander D. and Camille Mary Elizabeth to Bullis, Shakeida, 7748 Oakwood St., $200,000.
Behers, Bruce L. and Tina Marie to Armstrong, Drew W. and Ashley E., 7441 Washington St., $250,000.
68130
Barrows, David A. and Judy F. to Beske, Charles and Cindy, 1403 S. 189th Court, $477,650.
Ronald B. Roots Family Trust and Kluver, Douglas D., trustee, to Jaxy & Sky LLC, 2440 S. 182nd Circle, $95,000.
Garage At 204 LLC to Ihc Properties LLC, 20121 Oak St. C03, $88,000.
Graybill, Jason A. and Rachel to Shu, Bin and Qin, Hongayn, 18918 Hansen St., $240,000.
Dryden, Dustin H. and Kacy Lynn to Kelly, Ron and Wanda J., 19006 Ontario St., $265,000.
Jako Investments LLC to Golden Quality Real Estate LLC, 16110 Hickory St., $205,000.
Givens, Jeremy and Karie to Stille, Nicholas and Cathleen, 18312 Ontario St., $479,950.
68131
Hernandez, Juan Octavio Mora to Mora, Jose Alberto, 3225 Charles St., $40,600.
68132
Lovell, Simon to Cayetano, Alexander and Plummer, Travis, 1419 N. 51st St., $260,000.
Rupprecht, Earl D. and Shirley A. to Dean Properties LLC, 4702 Wakeley St., $395,000.
Jerry Banks Investments LLC to Thaxter, Christopher, 5013 Webster St., $304,500.
Godrey, Michael B. and Swank, Tinalouise to Barbee, Madison and Landolt, Jacob, 5120 Izard St., $352,175.
Grander Co Design + Build LLC to Burgos, Daniel, 5115 Capitol Ave., $395,000.
Rouse, Nicholas and Stephanie to Haas, Kelsey A., 5018 Western Ave., $321,000.
68134
Lundy, Patrick L. to Harvest Field Church of Christ, 7722 Richmond Drive, $160,000.
Dmc Investments LLC to Nelson, Nick A. and Lisa M., 7604 Richmond Drive, $157,000.
Wonder, Brent T. and Tricia M. to Lefler, Bruce and Bryan, 5116 N. 87th Ave., $174,000.
68135
Nguyen, Van and Ny to Alagianambi, Vallinayagam, 18676 V St., $205,000.
Roxane K. Clatanoff Living Trust and Clatanoff, Roxane K., trustee, to Clatanoff, Mark and Brittani, 5023 S. 174th St., $219,900.
Petersen, Natalie R. and Greg to Corrigan, Preston and Beverly, 16857 Karen St., $340,000.
Dedinsky, Scott C. and Lou A. to Arellano, Joseph and Christine, 5091 S. 172nd St., $342,000.
Kadavy, Emily G. to Hjermstad, Scott and Stephanie, 6717 S. 191st Ave., $215,000.
Bsr-Fw LLC to Pacesetter Homes Inc., 19848 Adams St., $59,400.
Figgins, Nicholas D. and Melissa M. to Stodola, Benjamin and Hanke, Elizabeth, 19503 S St., $220,000.
Waters, Susan K. and Sally E. to Krehbiel, Thomas A. and Cook, Ashlee M., 17527 Adams St., $334,000.
68137
Krehbiel, Thomas A. to Debor & Patrick Ganyo Living Trust and Ganyo, Debora L., trustee, 6426 S. 120th Place, $325,000.
Hindmarsh Living Trust and Hindmarsh, Rosemary, trustee, to Carlson, Jacob and Chelsea, 5634 Blackwell Drive, $135,000.
Cole, Travis and Alyssa to Winters, James, 6111 S. 151st St., $195,000.
Carter, Jason M. and Tiffany D. to Wildt, Joseph Patrick and Call, Autumn J., 12519 Bartels Drive, $180,000.
Marick, Donald D. and Deanna L. to Ramsey, James E. III and Catherine C., 15311 V St., $260,000.
68142
Hayes Trust and Hayes, Timothy E., trustee, to Pacesetter Homes Inc., 12818 Mormon St., $60,000.
Blazek, Donald E. Jr. and Ardith L. to Wickham, Constance A. and Matthew E. D., 11115 N. 126th St., $155,000.
Chhetri, Bhawani P. and Gurung, Kabita to Shields, Elizabeth Jane, 14321 Wood Valley Drive, $235,000.
68144
Moran, David M. to Horstman, Christopher L. and Jessica I., 11415 Frederick St., $210,509.
Winkelmann, Fred William and Sally Jane to Winkelmann, Timothy and Yasuko, 1864 S. 123rd Ave., $168,000.
Strudl, Charles A. and Strudl, Nancy A., personal representative, to Mark Brungardt LLC, 3601 S. 121st St., $120,000.
68152
Adams, Patricia J. and Svoboda, Jacqueline, personal representative, to Adams, Michael and Kathryn, 5418 Reynolds St., $196,875.
68154
Creamer, Vernon C. II and Jane E. to Herd, Rachelle, 11760 Farnam St., $260,000.
Dynamic Properties LLC to Wolfe, Jason and Brittany, 14535 Charles St., $300,000.
Disch, Justin R. and Megan L. to Fell, David and Roneja, 748 N. 155th Ave., $310,000.
Moffitt, Charles and Natalie to Heppner, Ryan D., 534 Piedmont Drive, $255,000.
Mezger, John D. and Jeanie M. to Rodriguez, Christopher M., 210 S. 110th St., $117,000.
High Point Roofing Ne LLC to Gold, Christopher T. and Olivia G., 14935 Lafayette Place, $285,000.
68164
Kinsella, John P. and Juliana Moran to Kimball, Craig R. and Cristina A., 6610 N. 115th St., $198,000.
Martinez, Jackie L. and Michael R. to Bartels, Alexandria M. and Torrez, Joseph B., 2221 N. 141st Ave., $210,000.
Alexander, Maureen E. and Knoell, Janae, personal representative, to Poppe, Dean E., 6315 N. 115th Avenue Circle, $160,000.
Cubrich, Aaron and Laurie to Bk, Bishal and Maharjan, Nitu, 12952 Jessie Ave., $225,000.
Guthrie, Jonathan and Ganga to Matthews, Elizabeth and Adam, 4426 N. 138th St., $285,000.
Rosenthal, Randy L. to Folkers, Mara, 13105 Boyd Circle, $110,000.
Sarpy County
68005
Schlafman, Marilyn L. aka Schlofman, Marilyn L. to Ross, Gina and Estelle, 911 Hopkins Drive, $117,000.
O’Shea, Joseph T. and Deborah to Souza, Lisa, 405 M M Kountze Memorial Drive, $243,000.
Huffman, Dwight Cramer Jr. and Faith J. to Lethcoe, Daniel S. and Laura K., 710 Sherman Drive, $235,000.
Nelson, Mary F. to Frans, Brandon and Tracy, 1402 Fairfax Road, $148,000.
Labille, Ralph W. III and Elizabeth J. to Tomas, Gerardo A. and Colette E., 806 Logan Ave., $165,000.
Sindelar, Ronald and Esther to Holcomb, Sarah Jayne, 1508 Freeman Drive, $203,000.
Lemr, Richard F. and Deborah to Meyer, Kevin and Rachel, 2307 Lloyd St., $225,000.
Tomky, Linda L. to Kelly, Sean M. and Latisha M., 807 Jewell Road, $209,000.
Bellevue Fort Crook LLC to Loschen, Avery, 702-716 Fort Crook Road, $2,200,000.
Baldwin, William P. and Susan to Barrett Plumbing Inc., 1802 Washington St., $90,000.
Drish, Colton D. and Teira to Klug, Austin and Guenevere, 1706 Childs Road East, $285,000.
68028
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Lundgren, Nathan and Jennifer, 12117 S. 208th St., $364,000.
Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc. to Nelson, Michael W., 8920 S. 230th Plaza Circle, $145,000.
192&370 LLC to Willet, Quinn and Katie, 11413 S. 188th St., $135,000.
192&370 LLC to Silverstone Building Co LLC, 19021 Hazelnut Drive, $90,000.
192&370 LLC to Echelon Homes LLC, 19013 Hazelnut Drive, $90,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Perera, Eduardo Martinez and Castaneda, Isabel Gaspar, 17077 Christensen Road, $354,000.
68046
Martin, Quintin K. and Heather A. to Rockwell, Edward T. and Susan M., 1107 Fenwick St., $300,000.
Herskind, Dennis D. Jr. and Carrie to Nielson, Kristen Lee, 1221 Devon Drive, $222,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Waxberg, Jennifer L. and Joshua A., 11724 S. 112th St., $336,000.
Proline Custom Homes Inc. to Davis, Jacob David and Anggely Stefania, 11956 S. 113th St., $365,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Lahayne, Benjamin R. and Brittney L., 12002 S. 113th Ave. Circle, $403,000.
Sindelar, Ronald G. and Esther M. to Poncini, Rebecca Eileen and Raymond Michael, 1212 MacArthur Drive, $285,000.
Vanbencoten, John Luke and Megan E. to Pyle, Michael K. and Stunkel, Alyssa A., 849 S. Adams St., $210,000.
Ost Inc. to Hoden, Ryan T. and Brianna J., 1305 Scott Road, $265,000.
Castlebridge Homes Inc. to Milota, John C. Jr. and Julia Ann, 7403 Swallowtail St., $402,000.
Davila, Julio Manuel and Tatiana Omyra to Trent, Jason A. and Ruby B., 616 E. 4th St., $207,000.
Cole, Jeremy Nathan and Ciara Lynn to Meyer, Andrew McDonald, trustee, and Meyer, Lucy Ann, trustee, Meyer Trust, 501 Shannon Road, $220,000.
Khaleel, Shafiq A. and Tasneem F. to Sorensen, Kendra M., 910 Claudine Ave., $247,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Markus, Ryan A. and Dawn M., 9710 Superior Drive, $390,000.
Caberos, Kirwyn G. to Chaidez, Brian, 2050 Stillwater Drive, $355,000.
68059
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Bohlken, Jeffrey C., 930 Elm Circle E, $356,000.
Brown, Jeff A. to Shawhan, Nicholas, 285 N. 3rd St., $200,000.
D & E Custom Building and Design Inc. to Parker, Jaron T. and Samantha J., 895 N. 5th Ave., $217,000.
McDonnell, Shane and Cassie to Daeges, Dalton and Chloe, 20403 Meadow Ridge Drive, $425,000.
68123
Brown, Dillion A. and Jamie D. to Raimondi. Christopher M. and Summer L., 3503 Blackhawk Drive, $227,000.
Jej Llp to Capehart Square LLC, 11507 S. 42nd St., $1,450,000.
Norton, Naomi J. to Norton, Benjamin Joel and Heather Elizabeth, 11005 S. 25th St., $277,000.
Torres, Luis A. and Font, Jacqueline N. to Sime, Patrick M., 2904 Parkside Drive, $224,000.
Thompson, Robert to Luchte, Chip, 3504 Mirror Lane, $235,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Sawyer, Michael and Sheila, 1704 Pilgrim Drive, $353,000.
Willbrand, Brian T. and Nagy, Madison C. to Labille, Ralph Wilson III and Elizabeth Joy, 10117 S. 11th St., $245,000.
Sauberzweig, Ethan J. and Ashley M. to Sanchez, Alejandra, 13715 S. 42nd Ave., $266,000.
Wilson, Darrel D. and Linda S. to Wilson, Anthony M. and Deanna M., 14325 S. 34th St., $240,000.
68128
Whitten, Nathan J. to Trisler, Daniel and Cherie, 7902 Cottonwood Ave., $238,000.
Bergman, Devin W. and Laley, Zachary Z. to Marquez, Monica, 9902 S. 100th St., $335,000.
Wilwerding, Douglas J. and Karen to Wilwerding, David G., 6920 S. 108th St., $175,000.
Arnsperger, Jay Edward and Donna Marie to 10720 Investments LLC, 10702 Sapp Brothers Drive, $340,000.
Geihs, Dustin to Anton Group LLC, 8712 Willow Court, $180,000.
Burcaw, Scott M. and Sheri to Sullivan, Michael J. and Stephanie M., 7532 Olive Ave., $175,000.
Paasch, Michael J. and Karen E. to Hervert, Emily J., 7315 Braun St., $235,000.
Baird, Cynthia Lou and Stephen Leo to Flowers, Brandon M., 7009 Edna St., $170,000.
Hitt, Ryan and Erin K. to Meyer, Andrew McDonald, trustee, and Meyer, Lucy Ann, trustee, Meyer Trust, 7319 Michelle Ave., $228,000.
Colvin, Ina Scharmaine to Scott Road Properties LLC, 7005 La Vista Drive, $134,000.
Seeley, Kalib and Baronica to Bartek, Rachel and Greiner, John, 7105 S. 75th Ave., $225,000.
68133
Charleston Homes LLC to Northup, Robert C. and Lisa M., 5122 Heartland Drive, $329,000.
Douskey, Marla L., personal representative, and Dolly Mae Hedin Estate to Schlismann, Robert W. and Carol A., 2114 John St., $315,000.
Bojanski, Randall R. and Rhonda K. to Bojanski, Jacob R., 2118 John St., $200,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Bolanos, Bryan and Luna, Cynthia Yaremi Balmori, 13534 S. 54th St., $305,000.
Berryman, Charles W. Jr., co-trustee, and Berryman, Connie Cay, co-trustee, Berryman Revocable Trust to McCalman, Susan G., 11721 Lakeview Drive, $230,000.
Don Evans Construction Inc. to O'Neil, Skye and Heiser, Madeleine, 9314 S. 71st Ave., $350,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Marshall, Bradley J. and Amanda M., 4916 Heartland Drive, $390,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Kraynak, William and Diana, 13017 S. 49th St., $313,000.
Cain, Curtis and Alicia Luana to Riggle, Tyler and Ozbirn, Cassandra, 613 Eagle View Drive, $267,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Telfer, Christopher D. and Rachel P., 13536 S. 55th St., $331,000.
68136
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Lassen, Justin P. and Erin R., 7816 S. 184th St., $308,000.
Brandon, Jeffrey T. and Troia, Grace to Gudenrath, John J. and Boulton, Alexandra, 17812 Pinehurst Ave., $376,000.
Trademark Homes Inc. to Harland, Lori J. and Thomas, Shane C., 10102 S. 186th Ave., $443,000.
Edwards, Jerry and Linda to Wicks, Benjamin L. and Anna G., 7505 S. 166th St., $340,000.
Heese, Patrick T. and Pella, Luke to Schmitt, Kenneth L. and Angela L., 17307 S. Creek Circle, $356,000.
Nord, Rodney R. and Linda M. to Blank, Sandy, 9904 S. 175th Circle, $400,000.
Ciurej, Brandon T. and Abbie to Beard Bros Building Co LLC, 8203 S. 161st Terr, $165,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Marinan, Kelly J., 7805 S. 184th St., $322,000.
Coleman, Rajric D. and Audrey J. to Rajappan, Karthikeyan and Palaparambil, Swapna, 7534 S. 191st St., $294,000.
Erisman, Brian and Amy to Ciurej, Brandon T. and Abbie Joan, 16024 Emiline St., $311,000.
Lyon, Jace M. and Emily R. to Garland, Bridget, 18019 Josephine St., $240,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Tumbleson, Jeremy and Laura A., 17654 Palisades Drive, $297,000.
River Oaks Development LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7508 S. 185th St., $29,000.
Page, Elizabeth J. to Tuzzio Petak, Jennifer A., 7057 S. 164th St., $261,000.
68138
Wilwerding, David G. to Wilwerding, Douglas J., 14420 Echo Hills Drive, $250,000.
Chadwell, Christine M. and Chadwell, Cheryl L. and John C. to Kobs, Megan and Dru, 13959 Meadow Ridge Road, $200,000.
Bridges, Myron C. and Schutte, Wendy Duerfeldt to Nare, Gwladys Kiswendsida and Manfred, 7332 S. 155th Ave., $300,000.
Parker, Jaron T. and Samantha to Ross, James, 13211 Margo Court, $201,000.
Mir, Abdul Fatah to Goins, David and Dorene, 15240 Robin Drive, $258,000.
Trout, Ronald M. and Carol Sue to Anck LLC, 13122 Emiline St., $156,000.
68147
Dynamic Properties LLC to Anthony, Robert and Erin Renee and Ekeler, Chris and Michelle M., 7711 S. 41st Terrace, $125,000.
Haynes, Kevin H. to McEwan, Shannon R., 7648 S. 39th Ave., $136,000.
True Om2016-1 LLC to Vb Two LLC, 7005 S. 21st Ave., $156,000.
Kennon, Steven R., trustee, and Kennon, Kathryn A., trustee, Steve & Kathryn Kennon Living Trust to Dinmar Select Properties LLC, 7619 S. 41st Ave., $125,000.
Badassflips Inc. and Bothwell, Bryon to MacIel, Maribel Beltran and Pinto, Rafael Silva, 7218 S. 24th Ave., $155,000.
Wilson, Alan W. and Racheal A. to Payne, Christopher, 9205 S. 17th St., $300,000.
68157
Bellamy, Timothy A. and Danelle L. to Lux, Wade A., 6913 S. 50th St., $180,000.
Vokal, James, personal representative, and Donald C. Vokal Estate to Jackson, Ethel Lou, 8607 S. 46th St., $202,000.
Norwood, Shannon and Jared to Kisicki, Ryan and Nicole, 8440 S. 64th St., $296,000.
Lahayne, Benjamin R. and Brittney L. to Stinnett, Nathaniel and Shanyn, 6464 Elm Hurst Drive, $275,000.