RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

Douglas County
68007
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Horton, William S., 7801 N. 147th Ave., $228,945.
Jbt Holdings LLC to Trademark Homes Inc., 7717 N. 167th Ave., $38,500.
Maxim Enterprises LLC to Slaughter, Daniel and Renae, 11814 N. 178th Circle, $799,821.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Howell, Colton and Kellie, 8032 N. 173rd St., $326,000.
Covemaker, Blake M. and Stephanie A. to Hoff, Jackie and Jared, 8832 N. 161st Ave., $386,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Casey, Charles J., 7151 N. 164th St., $334,044.
Kms-168 LLC to Ideal Designs Remodeling & Construction LLC, 8205 N. 167th St., $94,950.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Rathfon, Courtney C., 7707 N. 147th Avenue Circle, $241,604.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Benne, Lawrence W. and Jensen, Vibeke T., 16630 Potter St., $281,299.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Schleppenbach, John T. and Swiander, Lorraine C., 16319 Hanover St., $362,124.
Bp Development LLC to Puntney, Dustin A., 12505 N. 161st Ave., $70,500.
Bahnsen, Cory L. to Miller, Jordan A., 8107 N. 153rd Ave., $212,700.
68022
Capstone Construction LLC to Priestino, Devin T. and Mullis, Karly B., 2503 N. 184th St., $375,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Oldham, Jacqueline, 21303 G St., $318,196.
G & G Manufacturing Company to Michael & Cindy Douglas Revocable Trust and Douglas, Michael W., trustee, 600 N. 210th St., $2,776,237.
228 Skyline LLC to Malibu Holdings LLC, 4107 S. 223rd Place, $235,000.
Kloster Enterprises LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 18112 Gretchen Ave., $80,000.
Indian Creek Reserve LLC to Platinum Builders LLC, 4806 N. 192nd Ave., $77,000.
Trademark Homes Inc. to Jbt Holdings LLC, 4514 S. 219th St., $22,200.
Swank, Rachel to Sporing, Jessy B. and Dalton, Samantha Am, 3102 N. 204th St., $199,900.
Malibu Holdings LLC to Shidler, Bradley and Kelli, 4502 S. 234th Place, $266,000.
Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Todd Menard Construction LLC, 21526 Grover St., $85,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Hoffman, Heath and Mary, 5028 N. 208th Ave., $299,699.
Henry J. Sudbeck Builders Inc. to Sullivan, Patrick J., 2730 N. 191st Ave., $376,000.
Whisper Rock Holdings LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 2708 N. 186th St., $60,000.
Sullivan, Patrick J. to Murante, John M. and Audrey J., 3113 N. 193rd St., $565,000.
Westbury Farm LLC to Fools Inc., 21769 K St., $74,500.
Westbury Farm LLC to Fools Inc., 21740 K St., $69,500.
68064
Bluewater Development Corp. to Perlebach, George, 29109 Laurel Circle, $260,000.
68069
Martin, John Patrick and Ronald Cons to Wiegert, Erik W. and Terese M., 26025 Blondo St., $880,000.
Vaughan, Charles and Tami to M2 Homes LLC, 909 S. 243rd St., $60,800.
Nelson Builders Inc. to Vanhill, Curtis Wayne and Stephanie Lynn, 829 S. 243rd St., $554,000.
68104
H&S Partnership Llp to Cornejo, Magaly Gomez De, 4914 Pratt St., $165,000.
Carloyn E. Hempfling and Hempfling, Terri, personal representative, to Bdl Properties LLC, 6316 Ogden St., $110,000.
Gtm Properties LLC to Guardado, Marlon Mina, 6087 Ville De Sante Drive, $190,000.
Aeschliman, Thomas Henry Jr. and Aeschliman, Tressa, personal representative, to Benson, Chris, 6647 Vernon Ave., $102,869.
Real Growth LLC to Nance, James and Melissa, 3508 N. 59th St., $100,000.
Bracht, Teresa M. to Dendinger, Chad, 5607 N. 69th St., $92,000.
Four Seasons Car Wash Inc. to Super Veloce LLC, 6902 Maple St., $210,000.
Anderson, Berger E. Jr. and Groves, Gloria J., personal representative, to Red Ladder LLC, 6409 Hartman Ave., $100,000.
Cerizo, Jennifer L. and Bennett, Jennifer L. to Michiel, Robel and Kristin, 2045 N. 65th St., $140,000.
Brooke, Billy J. and Fauna to Williams, Stephen Sr. and Natasha, 2470 N. 45th Ave., $156,000.
Baumeister, Kevin D. and Rebecca A. to Jones, Trey Stewart-Alphonso and Taylor, Fawn, 4224 N. 55th Ave., $159,000.
68105
Mayberry Rentals LLC to Demayo, Craig and Killian, Mary Cecilia, 4402 Mayberry St., $215,000.
Hilgert, Jay to Hilgert, Maren and Tara M., 1934 S. 34th St., $53,000.
McArthur, Richard S. and Erin C. to Guillen, Fabian Esteban Arias and Berg, Shauna Suzanne, 3847 Martha St., $275,000.
L&N Real Estate Co to Bader Construction LLC, 2925 Martha St., $13,000.
Schroeder, David Sam and Kittell, Elizabeth to McArthur, Richard S. and Erin C., 1330 Turner Blvd., $477,000.
McGowan, Kevin J. and Michelle Margaret Falbo to Izuta, Robert George Marciel and Lee, Erica Brittany, 3724 Mason St., $289,000.
Stucklen, Christopher J. to Young, Katharine and Hardesty, Dillon J., 3205 S. 43rd St., $179,900.
Courtyard On Park LLC to Tome, Justin, 1007 Park Ave., $315,000.
68106
Weihing, Trevor J. and Mary to Oxtoby, Andrew, 4532 Hascall St., $186,500.
Nr LLC to Abarca, Alma Delia Hernandez and Barrera, Esteban Mendoza, 2409 S. 49th Ave., $123,000.
Mart, Amy Kathyrn and Meyer, Kevin Michael to Garcia, Juana S. Mares and Diego C., 4526 Mayberry St., $255,000.
Cooper, Christopher M. and Morrison, Jacquelyn R. to Meacham, Stacy and Ashley, 4811 Hickory St., $215,000.
Dong, Nan and Cones, Brian Mark to Whitesel, Yan, 2202 S. 60th St., $133,000.
68107
H&S Partnership Llp to Horizon Investments LLC, 5706 S. 32nd St., $135,000.
Semin, Joseph G. to Guerrero.Lorenzo and Inda, Antoinette, 2806 Monroe St., $200,000.
Conveyance & Rehab Bros LLC to Lm&F Investments LLC, 5617 S. 20th St., $80,000.
Jarboe, Jessie to Baker, Evan, 4129 S St., $148,000.
Rivera, Elauterio Sanchez and Gonzalez, Maria Yolonda to Zianya Properties LLC, 4413 S. 17th St., $45,000.
Rowell, Havenbrook and Jessica to Nguyen, Nam V., 4210 S. 21st St., $128,000.
Hallagan, Nathaniel to Rojas Services LLC, 2545 Drexel St., $97,000.
68108
Galindo, Easton J. to Cropper, Nathan and Tasha, 1715 S. 12th St., $120,000.
Dahlstrom, Ardena Vallery and Mrasek, Ardena Vallery to Ul&C Omaha I. LLC, 1756 S. 9th St., $115,000.
68110
Landrum, Carolyn D. to Jackson, Teresa Landrum, 1615 Emmet St., $16,000.
Ivy Properties Inc. to Finn, Amy, 2305 Ellison Ave., $105,000.
68111
S&S Rental Properties LLC to Johnson, Gavin, 4107 Grand Ave., $20,000.
Level Up Home Pros Inc. to Ramirez, Alan Jesus, 2107 John A Creighton Blvd., $35,000.
Manzariegos, Nancy Elizabeth Sanchez De and Sanchez, Nancy Elizabeth to Vb One LLC, 4727 N. 42nd St., $100,000.
Vintage Management LLC to Wrightsell Investments LLC, 3541 N. 38th St., $50,100.
Vintage Management LLC to Coughlin, Kathleen and Scott, Joshua J., 4135 N. 39th St., $40,200.
Yk Holdings LLC to Dakota Enterprises LLC, 4340 Seward St., $145,000.
Crumbley, Wayne and Catherine to Lee, Sally, 3910 N. 40th Ave., $95,000.
Reyna-Salinas, Francisca to Best Price Homebuyers LLC, 4269 Corby St., $90,000.
Pedersen, Grant to Miralles, Becky and James, 5365 N. 29th St., $109,900.
68112
Thompson, Nicolette to Sp Acquisitions and Management LLC, 7254 N. 35th Circle, $100,000.
Turner, Lewis and Dena R. to Cesh LLC, 2882 Bauman Ave., $60,000.
Paulson, Zechariah I. and Nichole E. to Carlson, Tim, 3049 Newport Ave., $105,000.
Metheny, Shirley Ann to Queen, Mary and Dennis, 3970 Scott St., $150,000.
Nolan Holdings LLC to Arc Property Resource LLC, 8603 N. 30th St., $104,800.
Evans, Steven T. to Dht Rental LLC, 2889 Ida St., $51,000.
68116
Crc Development LLC to Gonzalez, Itzel, 5902 N. 158 Pa 2108, $228,000.
Marcum, Justin W. and Keenan, Nicole K. to Sturm, Keaton D. and Jessica C., 16837 Browne Circle, $233,500.
Nguyen, Phuong and Le, Kevin to Hill, Keagan and Caitlyn, 14467 Saratoga St., $220,000.
Fischer, Shannon M. and Frederick, Shannon M. to Siadek, Eugene and Cindy, 4231 N. 161st St., $375,000.
Britten, Michael W. and Kimberly J. to Covemaker, Blake and Stephanie, 6070 N. 155th Ave., $410,000.
Pavel, Larry J. and Pavel, Scott J., personal representative, to Gomez, Daniel K., 5621 N. 167th St., $367,500.
Yingst, Judith and Yingst, Andrew L., personal representative, to Groves, Gloria J., 15806 Bedford Ave., $405,000.
Vaughn, Barry K. and Cathy S. to Martinez, Mainor O. and Sarah E., 2506 N. 150th St., $345,000.
Rutherford, Dolan and Lisa to Howorth, Anna, 14505 Meredith Ave., $211,000.
Belt Construction Co, Inc. to Correa, Fernando E. and Priscilla M., 3209 N. 177th St., $587,900.
68117
Marie Joyce LLC to Whisenhunt, Dakota L. and Moyer, Aaron J., 5214 Southern Manor Drive, $187,500.
Real, Anayeli Martinez and Gutierrez-Cardenas, Ramon Jr. to Beck, Aden, 4609 Monroe St., $185,011.
Marco, Jimmie Lynn and Laurie Beth to Trimino-Tomas, Yamian Lazaro, 5909 R St., $210,000.
Co, Anthony A. and Kimberly P. to Diaz, Brisenia, 5826 S. 52nd St., $183,000.
68122
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Cooks, Nashaun, 8017 N. 84th St., $223,062.
Rai, Shreeman and Indra Maya to Rai, Harka and Magar, Devi M., 9117 Summit St., $83,400.
Sandquist, Michael and Amanda to Krenkel, David and Megan, 7716 N. 80th Ave., $219,000.
Sims, Walter L. Jr. to Francis, Wendy, 12621 N. 72nd St., $125,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Schenk, Matthew S. and Haylie A., 8102 King St., $272,612.
Galvan, Lauramelia to Failor, Debra L., 6535 N. 75th St., $185,000.
68124
John & Nadine Schmid Living Trust and Schmid, John D., trustee, to Hogan, Maxwell R. and Michelle T., 8734 Dupont St., $425,500.
Kroll, John L. to All Rs LLC, 3312 S. 81st Ave., $210,000.
Roccaforte, Julie A. to Vaughn, Barry K. and Cathy S., 3305 S. 79th St., $216,000.
Webster, Jason D. and Pierce, Justin C. to Schulte, Stephen and Victoria, 3213 Paddock Road, $415,000.
68127
Caillau, Kenneth E. and Deborah L. to Caillau, Allison R. and Kenneth M., 4809 S. 91st Avenue Circle, $167,750.
Ermanco LLC to Demarco, Arvin, 4421 S. 76th Circle, $1,870,000.
Foster, Christopher to Grafton, Daniel L. and Kathy M., 5037 S. 92nd St., $201,000.
Toepfer, Travis D. and Madeline E. to Campbell, Amanda M. and George S. Jr., 7579 Polk St., $248,000.
Rand, Jared to Robinson, Edward Guy and Mary Frances, 6635 S. 107th Circle, $265,000.
Vojtech, Donna J. and Jeremy D. to Dkdunne Properties LLC, 7900 Oakwood St., $155,000.
68130
Williams, Zachary C. and Danielle L. to McPheron, Nicholas C. and Dawn A., 18211 Ontario St., $410,000.
Wemhoff, Andy and Linette to Chang, Chihwei and Lin, Wan-Yung, 2121 S. 163rd Circle, $265,000.
Sawall, Ryan T. and Amanda F. to Real, Anayeli Martinez and Gutierrez-Cardenas, Ramon, 18723 Lamont St., $440,000.
Rozmus Family Trust and Rozmus, Frank, trustee, to Rai, Vivideesh B. and Shetty, Saritha, 2016 S. 197th St., $365,000.
68131
Bailey, Lynnsey to Amherst Properties LLC, 4151 Cuming St., $270,000.
Mosley Property Management LLC to Punch It Out Inc., 3214 Charles St., $60,000.
Kudym, Christina M. and Jason to Thamm, Tina, 3000 Farnam St S3J, $89,900.
Ricceri, Laura and Hamilton, Amber to 611 N. 42 St LLC, 611 N. 42nd St., $200,000.
Rick Arlyn Holum & Frances Lea Holum Trust and Holum, Rick Arlyn, trustee, to Flores-Thuong Trust and Thuong, Jenny, trustee, 112 N. 38th Ave., $392,500.
Barker, Andrea K. and Plunkett, Joseph D. to Gahan, Glen C. and Melanie B., 402 N. 38th St., $565,000.
68132
Masek Properties LLC to Veterans Craftworks LLC, 4609 Cass St., $440,000.
Gustafson, Aleece and Bailey Mae to Green, Gregory and Tanya, 801 N. 50th Ave., $250,000.
Roby, Rita and Amster, Rita to Bonge, Albert and Carolyn, 6640 Hamilton St., $82,500.
Monson, Andrew N. to Birkett, Katelyn, 4804 Webster St., $206,000.
Fromaha Properties LLC to Lofdahl-Reddy, Shannon M. and Navin, Scott, 102 S. 53rd St., $560,000.
68134
Douglas L. Munter Revocable Trust and Douglas L. Muner Revocable Trust to Worthy, Timothy R. and Christina M., 5006 N. 104th St., $207,000.
Ogden, Cynthia and Weigle, Oleta to Ames, Jacob and Coleman, Ashlee, 9214 Spaulding St., $175,000.
Buche, Ruth M. to Thorsness, Rhonda, 9115 Tomahawk Blvd., $155,000.
Ehrlich, Arlene R. and Ron to Klucinec, Timothy and Debra J., 8024 Boyd St., $214,900.
Wilson, Daniel Warren and Whitney Rae to McMillin, Connor R., 8412 Pinkney St., $190,000.
Rosenbaum, Sonny and Jeannie M. to Hmung, Ca, 9411 Manderson St., $197,000.
KR Properties LLC to Lane, Clay, 9485 Binney St., $220,000.
Bazar, Kathleen A. to Scoblic, Cassandra Beatrice and Eagen, Kyle Jace, 3512 N. 101st St., $180,000.
Anania, Joseph T. and Bobbi L. to Thompson, Jason and Sara, 8514 Pinkney St., $175,000.
68135
Bsr-Fw LLC to Pine Crest Homes LLC, 6314 S. 200th St., $120,800.
Lane Building Corp. to Burcaw, Scott and Sheri, 20013 Madison St., $353,900.
Maron, Todd N. and Sharon to Countryman, Jack M. and Katie M., 19702 Laci St., $207,500.
68137
Molnar Investments 401K Trust and Molnar, Steve, trustee, to Devries, Matthew Paul and Amanda Jewel, 4403 S. 150th St., $295,000.
Burkhart, Richard L. and Glenda L. to Edward & Susan Furman Revocable Trust and Furman, Edward L., trustee, 13236 Polk St., $289,000.
Elmadore J. Castater Living Trust and Burnell, Terri L., trustee to Stork, Jeffrey G. and Karin K., 4956 S. 150th Place, $274,000.
68142
Gentry, Benjamin D. and Amberly N. to Rowse, Aaron M. and Samantha J., 11023 Weber St., $194,000.
Deer Creek Reserve LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 12760 Mormon St., $50,000.
68144
Lechowicz, Sara A. and Johnson, Jeremy Alan to Anck LLC, 3704 S. 119th St., $170,500.
Tga Oak View Mall LLC to Omaha Mall Realty Holding LLC, 3402 Oak View Drive, $7,500,000.
Scott & Tanya Brown Living Trust and Brown, Scott E., trustee, to Johnson, Martin D. and Connie M., 1623 S. 154th St., $358,000.
Special T. Masonry Inc. to Seggerman, Kyle, 2311 S. 119th Place, $184,900.
Leonovicz, John Edwin and Mary A. to Leonovicz, David John, 3610 S. 121st St., $178,000.
Quick Service Realco LLC to Weisco Properties LLC, 2444 S. 132nd St., $1,200,000.
Beyond Realty LLC to Jd Kamm Inc., 15307 Nina St., $213,400.
Levitan, Clifford A. and Barbara J. to Hoerner, Christopher and Gilligan, Lindsey, 13637 Pierce St., $265,000.
Chesire, Shannon P. and Kristen L. to Metz, Jason W. and Dixon, Kristy L., 3317 S. 112th St., $230,000.
68152
Wycoff, Curt Douglas and Curt to Ivy Properties Inc., 6830 N. 65th Ave., $95,000.
Mather, Jason T. to Kling, Albert Vernon II and Oksana H., 7112 N. 50th Ave., $170,000.
Baum, Frank A. and Rogene E. to Baum, Ryan K., 5633 Mary St., $160,000.
Monical, Melisa to Wemhoff, Andy J. and Linette A., 7028 Girard St., $375,000.
Foy, Daniel J. to Dreamvesting Capital Group LLC and Dreamvesting Capital Group LLC, 6231 Country Club Road, $217,500.
68154
Padilla, Juan to Hopkins, Jordan, 11125 Leavenworth St., $220,000.
Fehringer, Korene A. and James A. to Meier, Thomas William, 11945 Miracle Hills Drive 14, $144,500.
Yoo, Jeongho and Kim, Myungok to Red Ladder LLC, 1131 N. 121st St., $242,500.
Potach, David H. and Sunni to Cruz, Namee De La and Aaron A. De Lane, 11505 Pacific St., $345,000.
68164
Carr, Jesse A. to Herencia, Maria Dora, 2523 N. 142nd St., $95,850.
Bair, Laura A. to Ma Family Trust and Ma, Spencer, trustee, 4626 N. 129th Ave., $185,000.
Roger E. Franklin Living Trust and Gaines, Kathleen M., trustee, to Hayford, Kenneth A., 13305 Hillsborough Drive, $190,000.
Lado, Catherine to Lado, Oliga, 6010 N. 110th Circle, $80,000.
Wiggs, Roy to Wilkie, Brent, 12948 Laurel Ave., $204,000.
Guzman, Anissa S. and Matheson, Bradford C. to Walsh, Brian Patrick and Bergren-Walsh, Krista Ann, 12915 Ogden St., $245,000.
Frerichs, Joseph B. and Frerichs, Joseph Bret to Richtig, Alexis K. and Andrew J., 13535 Miami St., $315,000.
Tweedy, Joshawa and Kayla to Beck, Melissa A., 4651 N. 127th St., $221,100.
Harry C. & Phyllis A. Duncan Family Trust and Rogo, Kathryn Duncan, trustee, to Norton, Jennifer, 6418 N. 142nd Ave., $245,600.
Ryan, Sarah B. and Benjamin J. to Moran, Timothy III and Kristin, 4309 N. 136th St., $341,000.
Sarpy County
68005
Lokie, Stacey A. and Steve to Skyberg, Joshua, 409 Sullivan Circle, $227,000.
Moreno, Darren Michael and Laura Elisabeth to Pace & Lee LLC, 802 Lila Ave., $108,000.
Dynamic Properties LLC to Lewis, Shannon and Justice, Jerry, 702 Marian Ave., $190,000.
Keene, Dalton to Watson Rei LLC, 2410 Madison St., $25,000.
68028
Charleston Homes LLC to Nastasi, Jessica and Gino, 16964 Jackson Ave., $387,000.
Colson, Larry W. and Virginia E. to Hoover, Kolleen and Villwok, Frederick, 12428 S. 217th St., $170,000.
Jensen, Jeffrey J. and Amy L. to Katusin, Joe, 20901 Oak St., $225,000.
Nelson Builders Inc. to Stenger, Jeffrey and Amy B., 22622 Ponderosa Road, $421,000.
68046
Kramer, Colin to Bolt, Calvin and Brittni, 10718 Laramie St., $348,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Hendrix, Gail, 11608 Shepard St., $344,000.
Beaudoin, Chris and Rachel to Dobrick, Matthew Paul and Kathy Hill, 12223 Freeboard Drive, $440,000.
Morgan, Kristen and Courtney to B. Properties LLC, 1008 Hogan Drive, $326,000.
Dahir, Carol Jean to Filips, Michael A. and Grant, Kristin L., 2103 Diane St., $287,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Buster, Bradley and Eakins, Cassidy, 10424 S. 112th St., $352,000.
Little Venez LLC to Jensen, Zachary R., 305 S. Harrison St., $133,000.
Maverick Empires LLC to Drudge, Kevin and Roach, Sarah, 1008 E. Aberdeen Drive, $316,000.
B. H. I. Development Inc. to Woodland Homes Inc., 12362 Cooper St., $90,000.
HBI LLC to Hansen, Steven and Alena, 547 E. 6th St., $232,000.
Rockwell, Edward T. and Susan M. to Clark, Michael and Tiffany, 1117 Oke St., $240,000.
McLain, Brian P. and Eve M. to Carlson, Vern Ray, 800 Buckboard Blvd., $243,000.
Peszulik, Jeffrey D. and Michelle A. to Wilson, Daniel W. and Whitney R., 806 N. Harrison St., $371,000.
Smisek. Renae J. and Robert T. to Ethington, Kaleb R. and Emily A., 504 Fort St., $230,000.
Norman, Jesse and Angela to McGowan, John M. and Jolene M. and McGowan, Matthew J., 11279 S. 114th Ave., $345,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Harmsen, Kristen M. and Craig J., 11726 S. 113th Ave., $280,000.
Anderson, Chad R. and Shawna D. to Almgren, Patrick Dale and Colleen Lynn, 805 N. Madison St., $425,000.
68059
Farmer, Scott J. and Catherine A. to Cox, Justin and Elicia, 12510 Capehart Road, $285,000.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Erspamer, Jordan B. and Nicole J., 665 N. 11th Circle, $339,000.
Sender, Nickalus and Kelli to Webb, Michael H. and Anissa, 720 N. 6th St., $325,000.
68123
Labata Sellers, Sarou and Sellers, Willyn L. to Bates, Richard and Cheryl L., 2713 Hunter Drive, $270,000.
Kirby, Mari Jo, trustee, and Mari Jo Kirby Revocable Trust to Astleford, Sandra and B. Calvin, 14008 F. Tregaron Ridge Ave., $232,000.
Whitfield, Steven and Carlea to Guy, Justin and Sarah, 3302 Wilhelminia Drive, $195,000.
Boland, Bruce E. Jr. and Hailey, Margaret to Moore, Natalie and Timothy, 13001 S. 29th Ave., $290,000.
Castro, Adam R. and Un K. to Krueger, Ryan and Amy L., 11711 S. 37th St., $235,000.
Albert, Christopher Aaron and Joanna Marjorie to Tyler, Michael David and Danielle Barbara, 2613 Coffey Ave., $267,000.
68128
Heesacker, James H. and Jillson, Mary D. to Svehla, John and Kristen Lebeda, 7101 S. 75th St., $135,000.
Jensen, Alexis E. and Lee to Eclectic Ventures LLC, 7010 Josephine St., $136,000.
Shukis, Patricia Jean to Brannan, Lillian M., 7920 S. 71st Ave., $260,000.
68133
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Eymann, Nathan A. and Krystina N., 13811 S. 52nd St., $394,000.
Rodriguez, Horacio A. Jr. and Cordova, Christina M. to Jensen, Alexis E. and Lee A., 8705 S. 69th St., $307,000.
Zimney, Rick C. and Carol M. to Millner, Paul and Sarah, 1905 Windcrest Ave., $210,000.
Dunlow, Neil E. and Melissa K. to Johnson, Derrick and Christina, 11546 Lakeview Drive, $295,000.
Boyer Realty LLC to Metro Homes LLC, 709 Tupelo Lane & 2205 Park Crest, $91,000.
68136
River Oaks Development LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7410 S. 184th Ave., $90,000.
Longwell, Jeremy A. and Nicole M. to Lovstad, John E., trustee, and Lovstad, Corliss L., trustee, John & Corliss Lovstad Living Trust, 16914 Rampart St., $270,000.
Henry, Scott A. to Han, Inhyun and Lim, Jaewoon, 17745 Olive St., $220,000.
Ashchi, Tristen S. and Carrie M. to Ballou, Casey and Lauren, 18907 Rosewood St., $323,000.
68138
Elliott, James R. and Abby E. to Moya, David, 11201 Young Circle, $210,000.
Villarreal, Krista J. and Julius A. to Langner, Keith and Mahan Langner, Mary, 14709 Edna St., $236,000.
Fairfield, John E. and Sharon J. to Spiehs, Shari, 11313 Westmont Drive, $219,000.
Huston, Kimberly to Lazo, Adan, 13502 Mercury St., $205,000.
68147
Styl Properties Inc. to Amador, Jose L. Gonzalez, 3826 Gertrude St., $195,000.
Chaidez, Omar to Ramirez, Roberto Marquez and Vazquez, Norma, 7043 Sarpy Ave., $122,000.
68157
Benedict, Kerry and Lisa to Garcia, Alan Rosales and Rosales, Alexis, 4702 Dumfries Drive, $295,000.
Campbell, Alec to Perkins, Shauna, 7308 S. 53rd St., $250,000.