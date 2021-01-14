RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

Douglas County
68007
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Jensen, Jeffery Robert, 17116 Scott St., $380,295.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Esquivel, Antonio C. and Meador, Avery G., 7910 N. 173rd St., $304,411.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Martin, Zakary A. and Denise, 7918 N. 149th St., $238,304.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to McBride, Micah C. and Saunders, Allen E., 16611 Read St., $349,414.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Pacesetter Homes Inc., 6994 N. 172nd St., $111,300.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Pacesetter Homes Inc., 7566 N. 173rd Circle, $78,550.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Newport Homes LLC, 6977 N. 172nd St., $66,300.
Lane Building Corp. to Sommerer, Kody and Sara, 9127 N. 169th St., $322,123.
Griffiths, Brittany M. and Blake R. to Boatman, Clint and Rosa, 17416 Clay St., $354,000.
Mischnick, Kiley N. and Hansen, Kiley M. to Tran, Minh and Germain, Nicolas, 14611 Read Circle, $360,000.
Thibault, Alex and Shane to Witt, Gregory M. and Kristi A., 7929 N. 153rd St., $265,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Thomason, Sam G. and Lisa M., 7514 N. 167th St., $237,195.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hendrick, Michael L. and Jennifer M., 7364 N. 165th St., $281,000.
Masterpiece Building Group LLC to Lightner, Daniel R. and Jessica K., 7701 N. 166th St., $488,500.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Gutzmann, Kyle E. and Sydnee J., 7312 N. 164th St., $314,030.
Leuenberger, Stephanie and Justin to Nye, Autumn and Retikis, Jason, 12127 Elmwood Drive, $295,000.
Sheerwood Homes Inc. to Weis, Matthew and Carrie, 7019 N. 171st Terrace, $364,683.
Proline Custom Homes Inc. to Thibault, Alex J. and Shane M., 16911 Potter St., $370,469.
68022
Spruce 180 LLC to Kloster Enterprises LLC, 18213 Locust St., $471,000.
Whisper Rock Holdings LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 2604 N. 186th St., $60,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Ostrand, Karl D. and Julie A., 5116 N. 181st St., $402,975.
Indian Creek Reserve LLC to Marque Custom Builders LLC, 19260 Larimore Circle, $77,000.
Willis, Marc R. and Allison E. to Richardson, Dana Perkins and Lesley Dewayne Sr., 20611 Fowler Ave., $380,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Runion, Dillon M. and Tearra A., 6237 S. 210th Terrace, $314,100.
Heywood, Leonard C. and Carol A. to Svejda, Terry, 20201 Pearl Circle, $270,000.
FRK Development LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 4704 N. 186th St., $62,500.
Glass, Angie and Garrett to Phelps, Stefanie and Josh, 20935 Drexel St., $419,900.
Fools Inc. to Henn, Douglas A. and Cinda L., 18810 Taylor Circle, $405,080.
Nelson Builders Inc. to MacNaughton, Scott and Terese, 4406 S. 220th St., $486,212.
Jacha, Karen T. and Stanford M. to Red Ladder LLC, 3401 N. 207th St., $185,500.
FRK Development LLC to Trademark Homes Inc., 4711 N. 187th St., $62,500.
Steinshouer, Jason and Kerissa to R3N Kolli LLC, 21506 Arabian Road, $205,000.
Aichinger Trust and Aichinger, Richard F., trustee, to Kimberly L. Aichinger Trust and Aichinger, Kimberly L., trustee 638 S. 212th St., $225,000.
Wehling, James Joseph and Carol Ann to Westin, Michael and Michelle, 21212 Ridgewood Road Circle, $425,000.
68069
Khan, Alia and Khan-Hudson, Alia to Khan, Alia and Pease, Ryan Robert, 24434 Mason St., $546,350.
68104
Sheldon, Edward to Iler, Bea, 2820 N. 66th Ave., 101, $59,000.
Malouf, Katherine C. and Conard, Seth T. to Gilbride, Shannon Renee, 2704 N. 50th St., $275,000.
Bertha Jean & Albert Conyers Jr. Living Trust and Conyers, Bertha Jean, trustee, to Huebner, Doris Ruth and Brown, Jason C., 6071 Franklin St., $90,000.
Angus, Steven D. and Jauregui, Araceli to Kendall, Ronald E., 4811 Wirt St., $110,000.
Reh, Htwa and Meh, Hko to Miller, Tyce Kelly, 5055 Curtis Ave., $170,000.
Warman, Mary T. to Howard, Howard D., 3219 N. 57th St., $140,000.
Carr, Cynthia to Jackson, Lynette M., 5224 Kansas Ave., $125,000.
Mbi Financing LLC to Mbi Financing II LLC, 5204 N. 60th St., $661,000.
Jones, Matthew L. and Rebecca H. to Lewis, Michael P. and Sara E., 2526 N. 60th Ave., $240,000.
Case, Adam and Yentes, Jennifer to Guinan, David E. and Elizabeth, 2515 N. 55th St., $466,000.
Grasmick, James R. and Jessica E. to Gustafson, Marcia A., 3820 N. 56th St., $153,000.
68105
Carla H. Timm Revocable Trust and Carla H. McDowell Revocable Trust to Rov 3 Holdings LC, 3415 Martha St. 2W, $162,000.
Dolezal, Ashley L. and Scaturro, Ashley to Porter, Lucas J. and Kincade, Caroline E., 2314 S. 30th St., $186,000.
Dinovo, Richard and Paula to Solorzano, Reina Elizabeth, 3263 Hascall St., $166,500.
Jennum, Courtney J. and Derek W. to Milla, Maria R. Ayala, 2955 Harris St., $150,000.
Bates, Eric and Hieu to Rosales, Claudia N., 1111 S. 27th St., $115,000.
Michael J. & Veronica J. Wang Trust and Wang, Michael J., trustee, to Jorgensen, Julie A., 4447 Pine St., $350,000.
68106
Red Ladder LLC to Empire Estates LLC, 819 S. 50th St., $153,000.
Hernandez, Michael and Sheilah to Tait, Caden and Sheila, 2708 S. 46th Ave., $260,000.
McGargill, Timothy L. to Brightstone Homes LLC, 6210 Shirley St., $186,800.
Kore LLC to Aljad Investments LLC, 5611 Grover St., $162,500.
Dynamic Properties LLC to Mbi Financing LLC, 1122 S. 54th St., $152,500.
Mbi Financing LLC to Mbi Financing II LLC, 1122 S. 54th St., $150,000.
Moshman, Ann S. and Gordon S. to Nussrallah, Leann M., 6801 Mason St., $156,000.
Nussrallah, Leann M. to Schlosser, Timothy J. and Andra C., 4811 Poppleton Ave., $108,000.
68107
Monjaraz, Juan Elias and Elias, Latese to Councill, Drue E. and Benak, Katherine A., 4123 S. 22nd St., $150,000.
Hauber, Curtis F. and Christina to Glesmann, Joel Matthew, 4121 Drexel St., $128,500.
Lopez, Humberto and Manuela to Usa Builders LLC, 4224 Madison St., $28,000.
Armstrong, Norman P. and Nelson-Armstrong, Angelea M. to Moore, Madison, 4318 S. 22nd St., $185,000.
Walkowiak, Taija to Hausinger, Vilma Y. Salinas De, 5107 S. 21st St., $95,000.
Stanesick, Tracy M. and Vice, Dustin to Gibson, Robert and Jaime, 6202 S. 41st St., $162,325.
68108
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Abbaker, Elhag and Hussien, Susan, 2506 S. 21st St., $140,000.
68110
Heartland Holdings A. LLC to Cisneros, Rosaura Puc, 1473 Wirt St., $37,000.
Williams, Jon and Donna J. to Morris, Jonathan and Marhya, 4111 Florence Blvd., $112,500.
Villa, Cruz I. Paniagua and Heredia-Mata, Cristina Adelaide to Rodriguez, Savannah A., 2212 Maple St., $70,000.
Schlotfeld, Henry to Caro, Arnulfo and Jimenez, Xochitl, 1429 Jaynes St., $117,000.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Tamang, Khem Bahadur and Tika Maya, 1711 Laird St., $136,000.
Deluxe Properties LLC to C & N. Investments LLC, 2306 Ogden St., $30,000.
Bivens, Kim to Lincoln, Mark A., 5112 N. 17th St., $39,000.
68111
Project 2020 Enterprises Inc. to Pfeiffer Revocable Trust and Pfeiffer, Clement M., trustee, 6323 N. 34th St., $85,000.
Wilburn Rentals LLC to Rite-Tenant Rentals Inc., 2579 Crown Point Ave., $160,000.
King, Larry Dennis to Thomas, Lt Jr., 3724 N. 43rd St., $19,000.
Loehr, Justin and Erin to Ramirez, Orlando Mejia and Cisneros, Heriberta Mayo, 3301 N. 42nd St., $76,000.
Heller, John Lewis to Ruiz, Miguel A., 4508 N. 40th Ave., $56,000.
Situs Cultivation LLC to Castillo, Alberto Tristan, 2559 Browne St., $39,500.
Scott E. Kreigler Rev Liv Tru and Kregler, Scott E., trustee, to City Sprouts Inc., 4032 Decatur St., $19,000.
Dada & Dada LLC to Gustafson, Isaac W. and Shelbi L., 3015 Corby St., $75,000.
Nesting LLC to Kester, Henry Wayne Jr. and Toni R., 2516 Bristol St., $98,000.
Dada & Dada LLC to Gustafson, Isaac W. and Shelbi L., 4233 Emmet St., $105,000.
68112
Dg Homes LLC to Brown, Delshawn, 3501 Redick Ave., $107,500.
68114
Severson, Harry and Severson, Douglas E., personal representative, to Smith, Dalton, 7761 Hamilton St., $167,000.
Zordell, Daniel Nicholas to Becerra, Andrew J. and McGill, Sarah L., 1461 N. 96th Ave., $291,000.
Galde, Daniel and Sheril to Galde, Brandon Timothy Jon, 7626 Charles St., $150,000.
85th Street Associates LLC to 8420 LLC, 8314 Chicago St., $3,350,000.
Evans, Raymond M. and Susan M. to Beck, Rachel, 9507 Parker St., $250,000.
Whilee LLC to Whilee Rentals LLC, 1221 N. 85th St., $125,000.
68116
Thalken, Nicole to Thalken, Kiley, 4625 N. 160th St., $94,000.
Garner, Cynthia D. to Deeb, Van C., 14606 Wirt St., $234,240.
Johnson, Tammy M. to Reznicek, Haley E., 4223 N. 171st Ave., $180,000.
Boatman, Clint M. and Rosa M. to Salerno, Douglas, 4607 N. 160th St., $246,000.
5109 Real Estate LLC to Evans, Clyde III, 5715 N. 159th St., $349,900.
Lightner, Daniel R. and Jessica K. to Cheloha, Adam and Cole, Allyson, 14745 Sprague St., $230,100.
Furst Revocable Trust and Furst, Richard D., trustee, to Cleveland, John and Jane, 5014 N. 145th St., $250,000.
68117
Hasbrouck, Jerry David and Joanie Lynn to Hasbrouck, Jason, 5212 Weir St., $40,000.
Keller, Katherine and Dennis J. to Harral, Benjamin, 5410 N St., $105,500.
68118
Babbitt, Gregory P. to Molacek, Patricia A., 17614 Parker Place, $195,000.
Hogan, Julia Ann and Rollin, Jack A. to Annanmar, Sivaraj and Kavitha, 17509 Franklin Place, $187,500.
Kramer, Douglas L. and Brenda L. to Eckelbarger, Adam, 17111 Seward St., $350,500.
68122
Thomas & Mable Joan Klauzer Trust and Klauzer, Randolph T., trustee, to Randolph Klauzer Rev Tru and Klauzer, Randolph T., trustee, 7153 N. 79th Place, $122,000.
Mynster, Aaron P. and Wall, Jessica L. to Humpal, Lacey E. and Curry, Mace A., 7777 N. 88th Ave., $265,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Pschirer, Michael and Danielle, 7907 N. 81st St., $229,900.
Humpal, Lacey E. to Biswa, Bishnu Lal and Nar Bahudar, 8921 Quest St., $190,000.
Bolte, Kelly to Reh, Prey and Meh, Day, 9201 Craig St., $198,000.
68124
Young, Tyler R. to Wilson, Robert L. and Holly C., 8903 Laurie Circle, $140,000.
Thielen, John L. and Annette E. to Thielen, Aly Jean, 8711 Grover St., $213,000.
Rosso, David and Tracy to Rosso, Vincent, 7418 Valley St., $152,500.
68127
Grabowski, Ryan J. and Anne C. to Morgan, Michele, 5029 S. 95th Circle, $245,000.
68130
House, David C. and Saundra K. to Hanson, Jacob, 1312 S. 162nd Ave., $185,000.
Padanilam, Babu and Rani to Barko, Brett M. and Elizabeth A., 1515 S. 175th St., $385,500.
68131
Stegall, Kyle Dennis and Holly Rose to Ursick, Zoe, 806 N. 43rd St., $159,626.
68132
Yinz Shack Inc. to Namuth, Benjamin and August, 4919 California St., $390,000.
Monaghan, Thomas J. to Kuzelka, Kevin and Marissa, 327 S. 71st St., $472,500.
Niemann, Ernst and Johnson, Nancy to Cabo Enterprises LLC, 4612 Davenport St., $60,000.
Zomas LLC to Eisenman, Joel M. and Paige E., 5121 Capitol Ave., $475,000.
Project Houseworks to Palmer, Dawn M., 4832 Charles St., $135,000.
68134
Emerald City LLC to Pike, Jason and Jason Edward, 9711 Ohio St., $204,000.
Bauer, James S. and Bauer, Michael D., personal representative, to Barbara S. Laible Trust and Laible, Barbara S., trustee, 4921 N. 107th St., $220,000.
Grand 72 LLC to 13-1 LLC, 4851 N. 72nd St., $166,000.
Jacobsen, Elvis W. and Valerie A. to Glidden, Robert and Brittany, 7516 Pinkney St., $165,000.
Aliano, Jane E. and Phillips, Jane E. to Heartland Holdings A. LLC, 9911 Pratt St., $142,500.
Braddock, Ronald D. and Drelicharz, Janet, personal representative, to Sperling, Jody J. and Ashley J., 9139 Meredith Ave., $70,000.
Om 6223 N. 75 Trust and Western Financial LLC Trustee to Good, Travis G., 6223 N. 75th St., $119,000.
Peggy A. Mcfarlin Revocable Trust and Ambassador Exchange LLC to Hu, Yueshan and Xu, Yanchun, 9329 Corby St., $175,000.
Phillips, Matthew and Ellen to Musselman, Madison Walker, 3315 N. 101st St., $187,500.
Dynamic Properties LLC to Garcia, Michaela Lynn Juarez and J. Rosario Juarez, 10285 Saratoga St., $257,000.
68135
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Malone, Brian and Katlyn, 19909 Madison St., $406,165.
Heser, Thomas J. and Courtney L. to Walkenhorst, Todd A., 5165 S. 197th Avenue Circle, $463,000.
Booke, Adam R. and Meagan M. to Harmsen, Zachary and Meehan, Jessica, 16602 Jefferson St., $249,000.
Volker, Clarissa and Heinsen, Justin to Marshall, Ryan and Holly, 6219 S. 193rd St., $328,900.
Johnsen, Terry R. and Patricia J. to Thokala, Rachel Divya, 18154 Hayes Place, $140,000.
Wentling Joint Revocable Trust and Wentling, Bradley A., trustee, to Becken, Bradford A. III and Hunna W., 16129 Drexel Circle, $360,000.
Roach, Brian L. to Tu, Yaping and Pan, Libin, 16278 Jefferson St., $212,000.
Tejeda-Garza, Melissa and Garza, Jose L. to McDonald, Ken E. Jr., 5048 S. 171st Ave., $307,500.
Bonnstetter, Ashley and Harmeier, Ashley M. to Lichter, Logan M. and Fowler, Emily M., 19070 U St., $216,000.
Johansen, Bradley R. and Lori to Stavneak, Brian J. and Stavneak-Hurtado, Milenka M., 17335 Sharp St., $400,000.
68137
Rudebush, Barbara to Rendon, Cody L., 4911 S. 130th St., $125,000.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Dugan Funeral Services Inc., 6505 S. 144th St., $1,170,000.
Dugan Funeral Services Inc. to Rfs Holdings LLC, 6505 S. 144th St., $2,650,000.
Pinnacle Bank and Johnson, Patricia Alene to Empire Estates LLC, 4282 S. 148th St., $209,840.
Sullivan, Corrine to Edwards, Amanda Michelle, 5228 Magnolia St., $185,000.
Ripley, Donald E. and Lucie M. to Skou, Caleb, 4858 S. 143rd St., $175,000.
Gonzalezrazo, Alvaro Raudel and Gonzalez, Cassie Marie to Gage-Hicks, Dylan, 13916 W Circle, $190,000.
68142
Belt Construction Co Inc. to Bosco, Ben and Annaliese, 7505 N. 117th Circle, $541,443.
Dube, Nosimilo to Noehren, Derek and Kristin, 10861 Hanover St., $184,900.
Mongar, Harka B. and Magar, Harka B. to Mongar, Harka B. and Magar, Harka B., 14211 Weber St., $218,000.
68144
Lefebvre, Edwin C. and Lois L. to Devereaux, Joshua and Maureen, 1214 S. 138th St., $255,000.
Roccaforte, Amy A. to Sakowski, Matthew J. and Linda, 2306 S. 119th Court, $155,000.
Joseph, Nicy and Abraham, Roy to Langan, Ashley F. and Michael J., 1110 S. 112th Place, $505,000.
Hagen, Peter and Kara to Acevedo, Kenneth and Tina Leigh, 3617 S. 119th St., $299,999.
Kopun, Predrag S. and Judy G. to Kopun, Gabriel and Lyndsey, 12304 Hascall St., $170,000.
Fredlick, Elaine M. and Fredlick, David R., personal representative, to Jsk Trust and Knicely John Trust, 15025 Brookside Circle, $216,000.
68152
Nix and Company LLC to Wsg Inc., 7502 Silver Valley Road, $185,000.
Corey, John E. III to Best Homes II LLC, 6423 Vane St., $150,000.
Novak, Russell R. to Sanchez, Toni M. Erikson and Stanek, Tracey L., 7105 N. 58th St., $60,000.
68154
Beatus, Brian to Duddy, Travis, 15106 Fieldcrest Drive, $241,500.
Sandra A. Leavitt Trust and Leavitt, Russell J., trustee, to Cisler, Jason and Kogan, Dina, 1305 N. 138th St., $1,007,100.
Lee, Darrin and Jennifer to Taadaa Enterprises LLC, 15468 Western Ave., $235,000.
Wees, Joshua H. and Kori L. to Birnstihl, Jason D. and Courtney Vacanti, 1307 N. 127th Ave., $505,000.
Moser, Rosemary A. and Thomas L. to Jilek, Zachary and Nicole Seckman, 13426 Parker Circle, $620,000.
68164
H & S Partnership Llp to Fossler, David E., 12934 Ohio Circle, $235,000.
Dvorak, Michael H. and Stephannie to Tipton, Tyler J. and Rachel, 4809 N. 126th Ave., $191,000.
Thomas & Mary Winkless Revocable Trust and Winkless, Mary M., trustee, to Miller, Michael V. and Chase, Jean Ann, 13486 Fowler Ave., $245,000.
Holmes, Lillie R. to Kdm Properties Kc LLC, 11629 Spaulding St., $125,000.
Mann, David R. and Dana L. to Rinn, Louise A., 2628 N. 112th Ave., $226,000.
Shukis, Kathy Ann to Usa Builders LLC, 13618 Miami St., $28,000.
Parker, Timothy J. and Mary J. to Griggs, Michaela L. and Montice L., 2227 N. 113th St., $250,000.
Brown, Nathanael and Amanda R. to Bilek, Joe T. and Rachel L., 5116 N. 138th St., $361,000.
Pinkelman, Cassandra and Kevin to Tchonda, Tchaa and Ada, Adjo Sara Stella, 5809 N. 127th Avenue Circle, $200,000.
Mwt Exchange Accommodator 18425 LLC to Nelsen Properties I. LLC, 2330 N. 113th St., $125,000.
Sarpy County
68005
Scherich, Alicia to Albright, Aaron, 123 Kirby Ave., $177,000.
Link Snacks Inc. to Acme Investments LLC, Various, $1,075,000.
Miller, Casey and Hatfield, Shawna and Sawyer, Sasha and Nathan, and Smith, Patrick John and Erica to Vb One LLC, 2010 Jackson St., $120,000.
McHugh, Michael J. to McHugh, Kevin A. and Karina E., 913 McLaughlin Circle, $127,000.
Freeborn, Loretta and Gregory to Freeborn, Alex R., 2510 Main St., $95,000.
Kretzschmar, John A. and McColley, Deborah A. to Sanford, Robert B., 1703 Farrell Drive, $178,000.
Busby, Joshua Daniel and Stefanie Anne to Moulton, Eric P. and Julie A., 1712 Timber Lane, $365,000.
Burkey, Matthew J. and Burkey Gilchrist, Jerald Daniel to Belt, Brent Allen, 2005 Winnie Drive Unit 9, $105,000.
68028
Oberle, Rodney L. and Beverly J. to Orsi, Samuel D. and Vicki L., 9704 Valaretta Drive, $114,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Essink, Grant T. and Jenna M., 11410 S. 168th Ave., $271,000.
Dudrey, David L. and Sharon K. to Dudrey, Sean and Langholdt, Brenda L., 19902 Hackberry Drive, $270,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Mitteis, Adam D. and Kelsi A., 7710 S. 195th St., $353,000.
Jurjens, Kami L. to Lusardi, Joseph Tony, 10021 S. 201st St., $318,000.
Dukat, Monte L. and Ann M. to Dukat, Jeff and Kati, 18590 Fairview Road, $240,000.
68046
Augustus, Michael A. and Cynthia J. to Cook, John J., 125 E. First St., $100,000.
Anchor Ridge LLC to Yellow River Real Estate LLC, 741 S. Jackson St., $18,000.
Minor, Jesse E. and Amini Minor, Susan to Laporte, Amy Michelle and Travis Steven, 902 S. Taylor St., $209,000.
Black, David E. and Colleen E. to Bald, MacKenzie and Jordan, 11711 S. 109th St., $389,000.
Larkin, Sara Jean and Adam J. to Albracht, Cale, 908 Shenandoah Drive, $260,000.
Swartz, Steven D. and Kathleen E. to Sullivan, Lucas and Rachel, 1810 Fox Run Drive, $365,000.
Gilhooly, Thomas M. to Larson, Steven M., 2401 Mailyn Drive, $234,000.
Campbell, William Ronald Robert to Pic Capital LLC, 1103 Oke St., $160,000.
Striffler, Matthew D. and Kristin J. to Conover, Caleb and Julie, 12555 S. 79th Ave., $425,000.
Trademark Homes Inc. to Leggio, Marc Barrett and Madera, Yosenia, 10507 Superior Drive, $390,000.
Prodduturvar, Pranitha Vbr and Mulyala, Rajasekhar to Olsen, Lance Justice and Kristine Kovach, 12602 S. 79th Ave., $399,000.
Ltm Rentals LLC to Mendoza, Jorge Julian Mendoza and Aviles, Alma Della Ramirez, 802 Tipperary Drive, $180,000.
Fortune Plaza LLC to Omaha Beach LLC, 555 Fortune Plaza, $1,460,000.
68123
Atkinson, Thomas J. and Katherine E. to Lindsey, Christian J. and Mikayla R., 2605 Hummingbird Circle, $281,000.
Whitcomb, Todd A. and Dolores K. to Richter, Kyle, 13706 Glengarry Circle, $310,000.
Ladd, Khristina and McPherson, Travis to Jenkins, Alma J., 13210 S. 35th Ave., $190,000.
Sommer, Nathan and Julia to Kinsey, Dennis, 14008 A. Tregaron Ridge Ave., $205,000.
Samson, Makayla E. to Croghan, Ryan and Stacy, 2610 Coffey Ave., $250,000.
Kotrous, Michael E. and Joan L. to Bennett, Eckron and Eurshaun, 11663 Trumble Loup East, $286,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Dumancas, Joseph and Katlyn, 1904 Turtle Dove Drive, $359,000.
Silas, Nathan C. and Brissarely to Williams, Tyrena L., 1679 Mayflower Road, $233,000.
Lavender, Daniel to Monteleone, Anthony and Iara, 9904 S. 9th Circle, $200,000.
Thompson, Barry L. to Nielsen, Curtis, 2608 Rahn Blvd., $300,000.
Cox, Jeremy F. and Brandylee N. to Jenkins, Robert and Sarah, 13004 S. 29th St., $257,000.
Proffit, Maureen, successor trustee, and William Bloom Trust to Moore, Robert A. and Jennifer, 13404 Tregaron Circle, $335,000.
68128
Torell, Alan G. and Julie M. to Alfaro, Ryan, 10025 Floyd St., $211,000.
Johnson, Diane L. and Marcley, Steven E. and Darsha K. and Marcley, Donna M. and Marcley, Allan B and Rosalie A. and Pusher, Bonnie L. and Jeff A. to Roum, Chad J. and Kathy S., 6738 Aspen St., $195,000.
Dangerfield, Paula, personal representative, and Dangerfield, Mary A. to Pritchard, Marc and Nadja, 8814 Walnut Court, $167,000.
Bordwell, Cathleen, personal representative, and Robert Estate Bordwell to Landon, Cameron and Heather, 9102 Autumn Lane, $195,000.
Zelensky, Richard F., trustee, and Richard F. Zelensky Revocable Trust to Svendsen, Christopher J. and Katlin C., 8028 S. 104th St., $409,000.
68133
Adams, Cynthia Rose King to Guritz, Gary Alan and Taylor, Rebecca Ann, 313 Englewood Circle, $282,000.
Feller, Bret A., trustee, and Bret A. Feller Living Trust and Feller, Renee M., trustee, and Renee M. Feller Living Trust to Mallow, Rick, no address, $160,000.
Polish, Benjamin and Jena to Claussen, Kreg and Sarah, 2106 Leigh Circle, $325,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Roberts, James M. and Lucy M., 5004 Lawnwood Drive, $279,000.
H & S. Partnership Llp to Raymond, James E., 5114 Timberridge Drive, $268,000.
Bald, Jordan B. and MacKenzie E. to Christensen, Benjamin S., 8534 S. 68th Circle, $292,000.
68136
Gaines, Barbara C. and Todd A. to Kelshaw, Brandy M. and James L., 15906 Gertrude St., $316,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Baker, Troy, 7804 S. 184th St., $273,000.
Quagliariello, Rosanne to Ripley, Donald E. and Lucie M., 8618 S. 164th St., $250,000.
Anderson, Gary L. and Barbara A. to Barrett, Michelle, 7004 S. 156th Ave. Circle, $238,000.
Zych Construction LLC to Boschee, Andrew and Amanda, 10019 S. 186th Ave., $440,000.
W. T. W. Ltd Partnership to Take It 2 The House LLC, 7021 S. 144th St., $1,150,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Kava, Michael C. and Mary V., 7811 S. 186th St., $316,000.
Hildy Construction Inc. to Ford, Jack and Pamela and Ford, Chad, 10916 S. 175th Ave., $420,000.
68138
Pic Capital LLC to Spudich, Amanda, 7508 S. 130th St., $200,000.
Sigala, Linda to Sextro, Megan, 7036 S. 154th St., $190,000.
White, Matthew S. and Sarah C. to Krishnan, Shylesh, 15104 Greene Ave., $203,000.
68147
Brown, Richard Leo Jr., personal representative, and Donna M. Brown Estate to Willan, Nicholas, 7525 S. 22nd St., $120,000.
Selman, Jason and Tera Lynn to Casey, Karen and John, 9513 Linden Ave., $200,000.
Henry J. Sudbeck Builder Inc. to Fuertes, Richard, 2034 Geri Circle, $299,000.
Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc. to Luhr, Timothy Paul and Anna Marie, 2035 Geri Circle, $299,000.
68157
Pearson, Anthony J. and Regina to Feltman, Robby C. and Robert H., 7514 S. 52nd St., $200,000.
Guinan, Richard and Theresa to Burkey Gilchrist, Matthew and Jerald, 4809 Dumfries Drive, $196,000.