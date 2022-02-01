RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

DOUGLAS COUNTY
68007
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Crosby, Zachary, 7430 N. 169th St., $461,288.
Mercury Contractors Inc. to Brockamp, Julianne F., 7909 N. 166th St., $451,014.
Richland Homes LLC to Alberts, Joshua D. and Sibert, Abigail J., 17524 Clay St., $352,312.
Walls, Elizabeth to Muckenfuss, Dalton W. and Madison, 10413 Rosewater Parkway, $330,000.
Legendary Homes LLC to Homes By Premier Inc., 17136 Potter St., $70,500.
BP Development LLC to Lim Construction LLC, 12418 N. 161st Ave., $66,300.
Krejci Development LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 17104 Sarah St., $50,000.
Sherman, Scott A. to Sherman, Maxwell S., 15318 N. Second St., $200,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to O'Leary, James D. and Jennie A., 16610 Vane St., $345,663.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Malviya, Vinod and Mukati, Arti, 7215 N. 166th Ave., $385,265.
Hunter, Douglas and Karen to Hunter Real Estate LLC, 8606 N. 155th St., $171,000.
Hunter, Karen and Doug to Hunter Real Estate LLC, 14463 Sunrise St., $179,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Vaughan, Kelsey F. and Danay J., 7208 N. 166th Ave., $387,417.
68022
Janke, Leah and Boldt, Randall B. to Humphrey, Kenneth F. and Kelly A. J., 20911 Cleveland St., $333,100.
Manley, John M. and Mary Jean to Thelen, Nicholas and Denise, 507 S. 198th St., $510,000.
Hartz, Ronald and Deborah to Atkinson, Billie, 5701 S. 239th St., $107,360.
Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Bluestone Custom Builders Inc., 21027 C St., $87,000.
Blondo 180 LLC to Silverthorn Custom Homes LLC, 2090 N. 182nd Avenue Circle, $76,845.
Hildy Construction Inc. to Francis, Timothy P. and Elizabeth A., 2911 N. 185th Ave., $649,150.
Silverthorn Custom Homes LLC to Haseltine, James F. and Amy D., 3770 N. 192nd Terrace, $582,971.
20535 Fort LLC to Echelon Homes LLC, 20909 Hartman Ave., $68,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Curtis, Alana R., 18117 Camden Ave., $330,757.
20535 Fort LLC to Dave Paik Builders Inc., 5410 N. 208th Ave., $68,000.
20535 Fort LLC to Vinton22 LLC, 5516 N. 205th St., $68,000.
20535 Fort LLC to Vinton22 LLC, 20801 Hartman Ave., $68,000.
20535 Fort LLC to Phi LLC, 5407 N. 208th Ave., $68,000.
Barrett, Terry Kevin and Mary Therese to Sorensen, Robert J., 21729 Ridge Circle, $563,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Bajaj, Sahil and Sharma, Ramandeep, 4918 N. 209th Ave., $340,333.
Egermier, Marshall and Matthew to Egermier, Marshall, 18675 Webster Circle, $237,750.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Roberts, Richard P. and Arlene R., 21112 Monroe St., $324,363.
Krejci Development LLC to Gleason, James M. and Margaret M., 4820 S. 224th Place, $200,000.
Landmark Performance Corp. to Turley, Brian and Shanda, 4619 N. 183rd St., $687,803.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Scheiber, Thomas, 18753 Spaulding St., $482,900.
Trademark Homes Inc. to Caldwell, John and Heather, 4518 S. 220th St., $457,635.
68064
Schmidt, Harold E. to Schmidt, David and Marla, 5408 Ginger Woods Is, $340,895.
Tomanek, John and Abigail to Gregurich, Kris A., 112 E. Charles St., $170,000.
Ashmore, Joseph and Leslie to O'Flaherty, Dillon Scott, 504 W. Valley St., $235,500.
Bluewater Development Corp.n to Mofam Investments LLC, 6005 N. 294th Circle, $300,000.
68104
Hunter, Addie T. to Konruff, Matthew, 2318 N. 48th St., $140,000.
Thiemann Investments LLC to American Skyline Investment Group LLC, 4541 N. 63rd St., $179,500.
Ludwig, Kevin S. and Melissa A. to McCollum, Ryan, 6819 Maple St., $187,500.
R&D Company to Revamp LLC, 6058 Maple St., $400,000.
Plebanek, Stanley and Abigail to Bonner, Glendora, 2439 N. 45th Ave., $75,000.
Bonner, Glendora to Grace Home Solutions LLC, 2439 N. 45th Ave., $75,000.
Karl, Charles and Gabriela Catalina to Wolfe, Floyd F., 2722 N. 49th Ave., $152,000.
Johnson, Lorraine A. to Goose Remodeling LLC, 5406 N. 68th St., $148,000.
Ra, Tayusa to Moo, Morics, 6612 Spencer St., $158,000.
Grace Home Solutions LLC to Nebraska Armour Constructions LLC, 2439 N. 45th Ave., $120,000.
White, Diane M. to 108 Center LLC, 2496 N. 47th Ave., $120,000.
Taylor, Willean to Garcia, Amilkar Romero, 5415 N. 57th Ave., $195,000.
JH Properties Lc to Lemoine, Sara Marie, 5650 Burdette St., $289,000.
Mock, Lilian to Slcz LLC, 4636 Larimore Ave., $45,000.
Sauceda, Baltazar and Zapata, Juanita to Sauceda, Alexis, 2015 N. 70th Ave., $166,000.
Mark Brungardt LLC to Carter, Jordan and Jamei, 3547 N. 45th Ave., $180,000.
Couch, Charles W. and Kreitz-Couch, Jennifer A. to Hawkes, Omalea Ruth, 3320 N. 56th St., $85,000.
68105
Herrera, Ignacio and Sharon to Pnkt Properties LLC, 2716 S. 25th St., $57,100.
Cortes, Jeritza and Mota, Misael to Rosas, Dulce Malvais, 2523 S. 34th St., $215,000.
Midtown Properties LLC to Barlow, Hannah, 3124 Marcy St., $240,000.
Escobar, Isrrael to Community Health Development Partners LLC, 2790 Dupont St., $165,000.
Light, Cecilia Jane to Community Health Development Partners LLC, 3051 S. 28th Ave., $251,981.
Wallin, Jeremy and Angela to Chaparro, Adan Dominguez and Gutierrez, Nancy Chaparro, 3308 S. 44th Ave., $232,000.
Lisboa LLC to Gilbatrar LLC, 3501 Center St., $220,000.
Om 1922 S. 37 Trust and Western Financial LLC Trustee to WWJD Enterprises LLC, 1922 S. 37th St., $150,500.
Sorensen, Colleen to M. A. Billingsley Family Trust and Billingsley, Mark A., trustee, 1922 S. 35th Ave., $80,000.
68106
Wolff Contracting LLC to McCafferty, Patrick and Kandis, 811 S. 67th Ave., $207,000.
Guinan, James E. and Ericka to Namuth, August and Benjamin, 5830 Cedar St., $177,000.
Chaidez, Brian to O'Donnell, Martin, 2505 S. 60th St., $185,000.
Putnam, Kent and Leader-Putnam, Emily to Kelly, Ian, 816 S. 50th St., $207,500.
Ryan, Rita A. to Heart of Mary Ministry, 5215 Pine St., $152,000.
Perpetual Financial Solutions LLC to Nicholas, Erica and Tyler, 5937 Spring St., $156,583.
68107
Foreman, Hal E. and Mary C. to Turpie, Susanne Mackenzie, 6019 S. 41st Ave., $210,000.
Ortiz, Victor and Blanca P. Morales to Ancco, Fernando Juan Herrera and Lopez, Dinorah Hernandez, 3809 S. 23rd St., $121,200.
Gregory, Joseph Lara and Cossyleon, Irma to Pichardo-Lara, Bryan, 5406 S. 19th St., $100,000.
DD Capital LLC to Imperio Inc., 4704 S. 24th St., $1,650,000.
Allan M. Ziebarth Profit Sharing Plan and Ziebarth, Allan M., trustee, to Ziebarth, Allan M., 2549 Monroe St., $87,000.
Sindelar, Kiely J. and Cheryl A. to Torres, Stefan Gabriel, 3716 V St., $171,000.
68108
Jamarcus Worldwide LLC to 3Jm Properties LLC, 1952 S. 13th St., $167,500.
Heart of Mary Publishing Company Inc. and Heart of Mary Ministry Inc. to Boryca, Chelsea, 2216 Poppleton Ave., $120,000.
Meyer Family Trust and Meyer, Roger Dean, trustee, to Rush Mountain, 1727 S. 13th St., $1,247,723.
Scott, Michael Glenn and Kimbrell, Morgen, per rep, to Antony Property Management LLC, 1612 Martha St., $160,000.
Qualified Property Solutions LLC to Cardenas, Jose and Erika, 2445 S. 17th St., $56,000.
68110
Daigre, Linda C. and Daigre, Brandon J., per rep, to Brewer, Jamille D., 2218 Spencer St., $85,000.
Davis, Steven L. to Minor, Randall M., 1417 Sherwood Ave., $13,000.
Kjeldgaard, Mary E. and Howard J. to Rodriguez, Mario and Hernandez, Jesus, 1512 Binney St., $67,500.
Todd, Anne to Pinkerton, John and Rachel, 2024 Binney St., $74,950.
Turbo Homebuyers LLC to Bivens, Kenneth Gene Jr., 1477 Evans St., $66,000.
Whitner, Clarence O. III to McCowan, Kenton L., 1461 Emmet St., $123,000.
Seventyfive North Revitalization Corp. to Forever North Real Estate LLC, 2505 N. 24th St., $315,000.
Hanson, Connor Lewis to Castillo, Alonso, 1812 Sahler St., $153,000.
68111
Meyer Family Trust and Meyer, Roger Dean, trustee, to Rush Mountain LP, 2930 Sprague St., $726,061.
Brewer, Arlisha to Brewer, Lynn L., 4332 Meredith Ave., $83,500.
Steele-Collins, Lena R. and Steele, Lena R. to Johnson, Russell Dean Sr., 4220 Ames Ave., $108,425.
Valdivieso, Juan and Amber to C & K Investments LLC, 4111 Ohio St., $105,800.
Harris, John H. to Brrrr Holdings LLC, 5940 N. 34th St., $55,000.
T&A Homes LLC to Uttecht, Larence Jr., 3712 N. 41st St., $95,000.
King-Edwards, Denise E. to Slcz LLC, 4219 Decatur St., $82,000.
Go Development LLC to Barragan, Juan J. Silva and Silva, Guadalupe, 5343 N. 27th St., $50,000.
Om 3475 Fowler Trust and Western Financial Trustee to Kaiser Investment Properties LLC, 3457 Fowler Circle, $120,000.
Rodriguez, Jorge Armando Hernandez and Hernandez, Ariana Santana to Moreno, Angela G. and Campos, Jose Nelson Jimenez, 3020 Franklin St., $199,000.
Flores, Hugo and Dalia to Flores, Victor Hugo, 5923 N. 35th St., $50,000.
KFM Properties LLC to Sfr3 050 LLC, 4015 Kansas Ave., $92,000.
68112
Heaton, Cynthia L. and Welchert, Cynthia L. to Anderson, Adam Ross, 7280 Minne Lusa Blvd., $125,000.
Quartoroli, Joseph Michael and Quartoroli, Joseph M. III to Gilmore, Brady W. and Loren E., 8325 N. 37th St., $240,000.
Stewart, Robert James to McGill Development LLC, 8203 N. 28th Ave., $155,000.
DRC Properties LLC to Sedlacek, Troy and Shea, Morgan, 7740 N. 38th St., $225,000.
Olson Revocable Trust and Neussendorfer, Stacie A., trustee, to Weiss, David and Senser, Angela J., 9621 N. 30th St., $313,000.
68114
John E. Haley Family Trust and Clatanoff, Daniel P., trustee, to Richards, Spencer R., 1021 S. 93rd Court, $400,000.
Renner, Jessica J. and Errett, Jessica J. to Yahnke, Alex and Buchholz, Mercedes, 707 N. 86th St., $242,000.
Vaughn R. Carpenter Sr. & Mary C. Carpenter Rev Lvng Family Legacy Trust and Carpenter, Vaughn Rory Sr., trustee, to Ramos, Alexander, 10772 Nicholas St., $222,000.
White, Roger P. to Novak, William F. and Janet L., 10505 Parker St., $202,500.
Daniel E. & Patricia R. Laughlin Trust and Sanley, Theresa M., trustee, to Francoeur, Eric and Marie, 9817 Seward St., $275,000.
Rybin, Joshua Jay and Leah L. to Novak, William F. and Janet L., 8215 Franklin St., $174,800.
Smith, Paula and Lori A. to Ruth & Robert Hatterman Trust, 1469 N. 90th Ave., $175,000.
68116
Charleston Homes LLC to Dryden, Dustin and Kacy, 5514 N. 177th St., $373,533.
Pollock, Donna M. to Abels, Colleen L., 16308 Patrick Ave., $260,000.
Zibakidi, John and Madiluabu, Angel to Haque, Mohammed and Fatema, 17278 Sprague St., $235,000.
Gunia, Kathryn M. to Karschner, Linda, 3315 N. 147th Court 1309, $177,000.
Caron, Christopher R. and Paris M. to J Brandon Hull Living Trust and Hull, J. Brandon, trustee, 3310 N. 147th Court 2209, $172,500.
Karschner, Linda J. to Alday, Shanshan Huang and Johnny, 2619 N. 155th St., $315,000.
Mann, Karen A. and Gonzalez, Karen A. to Grimes, Charles E. and Eva L., 14660 Sprague Place, $173,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Stoffel, Stacey and Nicholas, 15269 Kansas Ave., $336,146.
Todd, Nancy J. Peck to Third Day Revocable Trust and Golter, Linn Nanette Trust, 5425 N. 166th St., $520,000.
Carman, Robert N. and Morgan L. to NEI Global Relocation Co., 6115 N. 148th St., $270,000.
NEI Global Relocation Co. to Kpe, Gbedankpo Ven and Attiogbe, Ahoefa, 6115 N. 148th St., $270,000.
Bjork, Sharon to Luhrs, Nicholas, 14480 Saratoga St., $194,200.
68117
Simon, Timothy J. and Simon, David B., per rep, to Rangel, Amador B., 5231 S. 48th Ave., $135,500.
Bridwell, Colton to Mumkat LLC, 5406 N St., $130,000.
Jones, Jeanette K. to Beard Bros. Building Co. LLC, 4184 S. 61st Ave., $105,000.
Edward R. Sekera Jr. Revocable Trust and Sekera, Edward R. III, trustee, to LM&F Investments LLC, 4718 S. 52nd St., $118,000.
68118
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Step Brothers LLC, 17069 Nicholas St., $560,000.
68122
Reilson, Ryan and Morgan to Hayes, Richard and Anita, 8815 N. 79th St., $230,000.
McArthur & Gwendolyn Lavender Revocable Trust and Lavender, Gwendolyn C., trustee, to Rucker, Quentin and Maria, 8514 N. 83rd Ave., $285,000.
Wilkinson, Wade E. and Emilee A. to Boltaev, Bahrom and Darayu, 6706 N. 105th Ave., $235,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Chatman, Charles E. and Lowe, Racean D., 8521 Young St., $258,600.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Christensen, Brian D. and Briann N., 8504 Reynolds St., $236,006.
Anderson, Charles C. and Erin R. to Saetveit, Nathan, 6955 N. 88th Ave., $220,000.
Santiago, Jesus Angel and Leslie N. to Achonu, Kintus and Victoria, 7906 N. 86th Ave., $305,000.
Garber, Blake E. and Voll, Elizabeth to Bates, Brent and Davenport, Ashley, 7916 Newport Ave., $212,500.
Anderson, Aaron M. and Mary J. to Reh, Kay and Mo, Preh, 8317 Weber St., $217,500.
Vencil Construction Inc. to Francis, Wendy and Stewart, Robert J., 12621 N. 72nd St., $618,661.
68124
Mumma, John M. and Ruth J. to Hermes, Patrick and Molly Elizabeth, 1616 S. 94th St., $483,000.
Fournelle, Gary and Susan to Poljanac, Erin Dorothy and Heys, Matthew Douglas, 3624 S. 106th St., $326,500.
MW Construction Inc. to Saxton, Chase A. and Conner M., 7265 Valley St., $320,000.
Hill, Ashley and Holl, Ashley to Alcala, Juan Carlos Lupercio, 9102 Westridge Drive, $228,000.
John R. & Constance L. McClurg Trust and Jordan, Billy, trustee, to Worley Properties LLC II, 2505 S. 101st Ave., $347,500.
Howrey, Linda Kay to Hawkins Sales & Service Inc., 7301 Valley St., $110,000.
68127
Peistrup Living Trust and Peistrup, James N., trustee, to Cook, Michael D., 5063 S. 106th Ave., $225,000.
68130
Steven & Lois Remmenga Living Trust and Remmenga, Steven W., trustee, to Connell, Daniel T. and Alicia L., 16312 Elm St., $360,000.
Aherns, Brian J. to Coppertree LLC, 1720 S. 167th Avenue Circle, $295,000.
Anderson, Hank to McCartney, Erin and McCartney, William, 2779 S. 165th Ave., $530,000.
Connell, Daniel and Alicia to Weier, Kara J. and Rodacker, Jeanne, 16625 Elm St., $412,838.
Noel, Jason and Mindy to Blossom, Marcus L. and Karli Juenger, 4005 S. 177th St., $701,000.
68131
Behlers, Robin R. to Mull, Melissa Marie and Edward Keith, 3501 Cuming St., $203,000.
Kenneth & Barbara Lew Manger Rev Living Trust and Manger, Kenneth O., trustee, to Gilbatrar Two LLC, 4339 Wakeley St., $235,000.
Manning, John W. and Den Thi to Nguyen, Hung D. and Vinh, 3229 Cass St., $300,000.
68132
Kjeldgaard, Mary E. and Howard J. to Villanueva, Cynthia, 4710 California St., $115,000.
Mark L. Jacobson Revocable Trust and Jacobson, Nicholas E., trustee, to Boudreau, Alaina, 6013 Lafayette Court, $315,000.
Leaden, Darlene to Kerman Properties LLC, 1021 N. 67th Ave., $240,000.
Rix, Jean A. to German, Jonathan and Kerr-German, Anastasia, 301 S. 52nd St., $430,000.
Simmering, Kirby S. and Loberg-Simmering, Megan M. to Struck, Alexander and Justina, 322 S. 54th St., $480,000.
Penrod, Kevin A. and Brenda S. to Doyle, Marley Ann, 4816 Douglas St., $450,000.
Price, Erik Chance to Qoq Investments LLC, 6772 Hamilton St., $170,000.
Jones, Matthew C. to Kottmeyer, Lee, 5427 Lafayette Ave., $240,000.
HBI LLC to Seiko LLC, 6614 Underwood Ave., $288,000.
HBI LLC to Safe Harbour Eat XXXI LLC, 6614 Underwood Ave., $1,148,000.
68134
Simmons, Dustin and Watts-Simmons, Kealia to Rowles, Carl and Howard, Colton, 3914 N. 94th St., $255,500.
Gallagher, Debbie L. and Petersen, Debbie L. to Turbo Homebuyers LLC, 7629 Pinkney St., $132,000.
Bosiljevac, Jessica to Inman, Andrew L., 4421 N. 80th St., $235,000.
Achonu, Kintus A. B. and Victoria U. to Wandrey, Mark and Kacey, 7723 Curtis Ave., $170,000.
Martin C. Bissell Trust and Bissell, Martin C., trustee, to Velazquez, Shakira Ortiz, 9335 Ellison Ave., $187,000.
Ramirez-Silva, Leandro to Jasper, Datosha, 3313 Cottonwood Lane, $195,000.
Lake, Shawn and Benjamin to Peirson, Carolyn N., 3914 Terrace Drive, $240,000.
Dennis G. Green Revocable Lt and Hankel, Makayla, trustee, to Red Ladder LLC, 9547 Sprague St., $142,000.
Simon, Paul J. and Dodendorf-Simon, Laurie to Simon, Alyssa R. and Paul F., 7219 Graceland Drive, $270,000.
Schincke, Alexander D. to Davis, Rachael, 8833 Lake St., $195,000.
68135
Teter, Ryan L. and Kerri J. to Doll, Dave, 5829 S. 186th Ave., $257,000.
Shanker, Mark and Crystal to Hillebran, David W. and Jacqueline L., 18561 Drexel St., $405,000.
Ross, Jeffrey J. to Conveyance & Rehab Bros LLC, 17334 Orchard Ave., $305,000.
Musselmann, David and Lindsey to Zander, Jesse and Ida, 17218 Polk Circle, $450,000.
King, Bernard Robert and Janet Kay to Miller, Jason L., 5913 S. 166th St., $410,000.
Roberts, Richard P. and Arlene R. to Dubas, Dustin C. and Melissa, 5120 S. 163rd Ave., $260,000.
Fecht, Micheal and Mary to Peterson, Daniel R. and Anne E., 5832 S. 191st Terrace, $190,000.
Rowe, Bryan and Nichoel to Lys, Nataliya and Sagan, Roman, 18173 Hayes Court, $155,000.
Kwan, Cheung S. and Moaveni, Zari to Folkers, Kyland J. and Leeann E., 16502 L St., $741,000.
Schmidt, Craig and Catherine to Kick, April, 19358 W St., $212,950.
Lockett, Joseph A. and Jacqueline to Quinlan, Sean and Courtney, 19627 S St., $255,000.
Penrod, Jered to Penrod, Jered and Nuehring, Cortney K., 5326 S. 196th St., $95,000.
Pfyl, Drew and Emily to Griffith-Barajas, April Michele and Rodriguez, Francisco J. Barajas, 16214 Holmes Circle, $281,000.
Ross, James Lj and Vicki L. to Burr, Randal and Terrill, 5101 S. 195th Circle, $237,000.
68137
Feddersen, Anna M. and Scott A. to Alexander, Tammy S., 15304 V St., $150,000.
Meyers Family Enterprises LLC to S&B Properties LLC, 11111 E Circle, $3,757,500.
Kavan, Michale J. and Jeffery S. to Phipps Re LLC, 6731 S. 153rd Circle, $210,000.
Kaspar, Michael to Kaspar, Joshua James, 12572 Bartels Drive, $200,000.
Kerman Properties LLC to Gagnovi, Abla and Seketeli, Lonlongno, 10805 T Circle, $267,000.
Klostermeyer, Thomas J. and Brittni L. to Ramasamy, Arun, 15235 R St., $270,000.
Zych, Courtney L. to Vytlas, Schuyler Harris, 11621 Jefferson Circle, $140,100.
Skiles, Ben and Megan to Matthews, David Scott and Kristin, 12113 Y Place, $226,000.
68142
Greenhagen, Robert and Nicole to Kauffman, Kent A., 7520 N. 130th St., $920,000.
Liu, Baichen and Dai, Qian to Swanson, Thomas R. and Lade, Chasity L., 7063 N. 142nd St., $310,000.
Dynamic Properties LLC to Legge, Brian, 11205 Black St., $265,000.
Vesta Properties LLC to 14609 Knudsen LLC, 10005 N. 132nd St., $380,000.
68144
Dixie L. Moser Living Trust and Moser, Dixie L., trustee, to Kladstrup, Sarah and Everett, 14246 William Circle, $300,000.
Grabenbauer, Caroline M. and Kurt J. to Groh, Darren Matthew and Andrea Leah, 2506 S. 109th St., $570,000.
Tuttle, Ian Breck and Kayla to T&B Jams LLC, 2220 S. 122nd Ave., $154,500.
Pieper, Matthew to Bishara, Cherine, 3225 S. 119th St., $305,000.
Kitchin, Claudia to Quintana, Janet, 12605 Atwood Ave., $240,000.
Crouchley, Joan Dudley to Johnson, Jeffrey Lee and Heather Ann, 2020 S. 141st Circle, $289,000.
Aucra Land 1 LLC to Gordon, John T. and Laura, 1740 S. 151st Ave., $315,000.
Dooley, Heath and Cassie to Anderson, Cailey and Conner, 12677 B St., $240,000.
Khan, Natasha to Vargas, Luis E. Soto, 3025 S. 138th St., $175,000.
Garmar Building LLC to Piki LLC, 14705 Grover St., $620,000.
S&A Building LLC to Conover & Knake Properties LLC, 2405 S. 130th Circle, $1,100,000.
Caldwell, John A. and Heather J. to Fleischman, Blake Neal and Shayla, 15317 Garfield St., $243,500.
68152
Kerr-German, Anastasia and German, Jonathan to Appleton, Maurice Glendon III and Katrina Marie, 9244 N. 52nd Ave., $325,000.
Carrier, James Paul and Christy Allison to White, Kent E. and Meri M., 6804 Willow Circle, $547,500.
68154
Bywaters, Shiela R. and Myers, Richard D., trustee, to Jaramillo, Sean and Schulz, Amanda, 922 N. 122nd St., $245,000.
Alli, Tyron and Seivert, Patricia A. to Ramachandran, Atul and Jyoti, 13506 Hamilton St., $1,250,000.
Gold Star Property Solutions LLC to Gillespie, Stephanie, 224 S. 111th St., $209,900.
Judy Faye Barrows Revocable Trust and Barrows, Judy Faye, trustee, to Gonzalez, Cesar I., 15235 Westchester Drive, $221,000.
Ironwood Commercial LLC to Jackson Trend LLC, 11810 Nicholas St., $2,814,323.
Robinson, Douglas S. and Regina E. to Brakke, Tara and Reid, 13612 Cuming St., $1,700,000.
Edmonds, Raymond J. to Raymond Evans Real Estate PC, 12727 West Dodge Road 108A, $95,000.
Nelson, Ross Michael and Jaime Lynne to Cordova, Bronson and Cheyenne, 309 S. 154th St., $249,900.
Jensen, Lisa to Lightner, Lauren S. and Robert J., 375 S. 127th St., $285,000.
Iteffa, Banti to Farris, Brooke Taylor, 928 Fawn Parkway, $275,000.
Parks, Nicole and Michael to Pena, Jose Luis Leyva, 1218 N. 146th Place, $300,500.
Twas Omaha 120 LLC to 11910 West Dodge Omaha Ne LLC, 11902 West Dodge Road, $5,452,586.
68164
Ward, Eric Allen to Ward, Eric Allen and Bradley, Jennifer Lorraine, 11524 Sahler St., $105,400.
Vidlak, Daniel W. and Angela B. to Klimantas, Andrew J., 2116 N. 143rd Ave., $167,000.
Shwe, Kan and Lee to Fowler, Brandon and Kersten, 11754 Meredith Ave., $255,000.
Mahar, Christopher J. to Ricchini, David J., 11615 Raleigh Drive, $245,000.
Property Improvements LLC to Mason, Brooks L. and Rachel A., 13304 Sherwood Circle, $377,000.
Volentine, Michelle J. and Buckanaga, Harry, per rep, to Langendorfer Properties-Five LLC, 11277 Martin Ave., $203,000.
Cohrs, Sara to Brandon, Kevin and Orr, Megan, 12205 Erskine Circle, $242,000.
Green, Barry P. and Erin D. to Gerber, Jacob D. and Allison C., 14123 Camden Ave., $380,000.
Conveyance & Rehab Brothers LLC to Melanie Germishuys LLC, 11209 Ellison Ave., $190,000.
Hardiman, Tanya and Brian to Brown, Armor D. III and Olive, 13011 Ellison Ave., $215,000.
Felicia Anne Hutnick Trust and Hutnick, Felicia Anne, trustee, to Booge, Austin and Williams, Kaitlyn L., 3320 N. 134th Circle, $1,100,000.
Stehno Properties LLC to Eckstrom, Amy G., 13121 Grand Ave., $197,000.
SARPY COUNTY
68005
American Plaza LLC to Edquist, Keith B. and Renner, Jeffrey L., 701 Galvin Road S, $1,500,000.
Red Ladder LLC to Billiken Rehab LLC, 402 Lorraine Drive, $179,000.
Mace, Susan Joanne and Simon Kenneth to Wheeler, Kristin L., 102 Kings Drive, $235,000.
Strong, Charles Henry to Mejia, Samuel and Sorto Maria Del Carmen, 513 N. 3rd St., $160,000.
Fewkes, Benjamin to Conn, Roger D. Jr. and Jessica R., 1608 Washington St., $220,000.
Moulton, Eric P. and Julie A. to Valdivieso, Juan Antonio and Amber, 1712 Timber Lane, $418,000.
Hurley Properties LLC to Property Privacy Svcs Tr 811 W. 31St Trust, 811 W. 31st Ave., $170,000.
Hurley Properties LLC to Property Privacy Svcs Trust and 311 S. 20Th Trust, 311 W. 20th Ave., $226,000.
Hurley Properties LLC to Property Privacy Svs Trust and 2012 Calhoun Trust, 2012 Calhoun St., $193,000.
Hurley Properties LLC to Property Privacy Svcs Tr 312 W. 29Th Trust, 312 W. 29th Ave., $152,000.
68028
Wagner, Stephen P. and Wagner, Susan M., DBA Wagner Enterprises to TC Accommodator 253 LLC, 20258 Husker Drive, $925,000.
192&370 LLC to Smock, Matthew J. and Kimberly J., 18603 Hazelnut Circle, $140,000.
Loomis, Derald S. to Pierson, Trevor E. and Faith K., 21418 Hancock Drive, $342,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Pfeifer, Rodney and Jahirizma, 16919 Jessica Lane, $422,000.
Machal, Godfrey P. and Jody L. to Van Ampting, Jeremy and Suzanne, 21101 Flagstone Circle, $250,000.
68046
Vallier, Diana, co-per rep, and Bonge, James, co-per rep, Betty L. Bonge Estate to Guyott, Delbert Arnold and Joyce Jean, 512 E. Patton St., $189,000.
Saathoff, Ronald J., trustee, and Glen L. Gosch Family Trust to Kritenbrink Holdings LLC, 751 W. 6th St., $384,000.
Pine Crest Homes LLC to Adams, John E. and Bonnie J., 9717 S. 103rd Ave., $365,000.
Gunther, Eugene F. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 501 W. Sherman St., $146,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Stansberry, Michael W. and Ladora K., 11505 S. 112th Circle, $396,000.
Kugler, Thomas and Carley to Kontogom, Pegdwende and Ouedraogo, Touwende, 902 Port Royal Drive, $352,000.
Kennedy, Bryce A. and Chelsea L. to Nguyen, Trang and Truong, 2004 Queen Drive, $257,000.
BHI Development Inc. to King, Izaac and Marisa, 12370 Slayton St., $96,000.
Stauffer, Nancy J. to Full Circle Real Estate Inc., 403 Pioneer Road, $180,000.
Leming, Patsy Elaine to Modlin, Jeff and Jennifer, 500 Cordes Drive, $222,000.
Svendsen, Ronald S. and Connie A. to Smith, Sharon J., 607 N. Beadle St., $205,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Vires, Cindy and Fowler, Rita, 10423 S. 112th St., $368,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Woodall, David Chaise and Pritchett, Jamie Leigh, 11733 S. 113th St., $348,000.
Midlands Professional Centre Ltd to 1413 South Washington LLC, 1413 S. Washington St., $3,300,000.
68123
Kull, Joseph D. and Marissa P. to Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc., 2506 Winding River Drive, $230,000.
Zwenger, Patrick J. and Paula S. to Zwenger, Luke J., 12802 S. 30th St., $200,000.
Rivera, Sheri to Fogarty, Machaella, 3306 Comstock Ave., $217,000.
Tb2005 LLC to Heritage Nebraska LLC, 3402 Samson Way, $2,070,000.
Wirth, Charlene A. to Zel, Hram and Iang, Par, 2705 Duane Ave., $270,000.
OCR LLC to Kunkel Real Estate LLC, 10106 S. 15th St., $2,500,000.
Hurley Properties LLC to Property Privacy Svcs Trust and Golden Blvd Trust, 3113 Golden Blvd., $218,000.
68128
Pham, Ngan and Tran, Hue to Tran, Trung and Le, Loan Thi Phuong, 7707 Lantana Ct, $170,000.
Schulte, Matt and Kayla to Vogt, Levi D. and Katie D., 8134 S. 101st St., $379,000.
Pelster, Marcus to J. Adams Investments LLC, 7220 Park Crest Drive, $140,000.
Frampton, Ashley to Gilsdorf, Cheryl, 7107 Florence St., $140,000.
Douglas, Steven K. and Norma to Garcia, Jose A. Hernandez and Nancy Johanna, 7191 Thorn Apple Lane, $329,000.
2424 M. Street LLC to Inman, Michael, 8021 Marisu Lane, $230,000.
68133
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Tilley, Zachary L. and Brooke K., 13537 S. 55th St., $361,000.
Galvan, Dustin M. to Koth, Jana L., 8812 S. 67th St., $270,000.
Haynes, Matthew and Sell Haynes, Susan to Anderson, Scott Allen, 12011 S. 49th St., $425,000.
Wright, Janet L. to Cozad, Ashley N., 707 Ruby Road, $325,000.
Carlson, Robert O. Jr. and Isabella to Carlson, Robert O. III and Elizabeth H., 6612 Capehart Road, $290,000.
68136
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Lowery, Willie D. and Johnson, Jennifer L., 9404 S. 177th St., $337,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Niazi, Nabi and Berdi, Fatima, 18078 Chutney Drive, $270,000.
Bridgeport Development LLC to Hendricks, John and Kelly, 18321 Cheyenne Road, $91,000.
Hunter, Douglas and Karen to Hunter Real Estate LLC, 7020 S. 176th St., $173,000.
Olson, Michael D. and Amber L. to Zarling, Zachary E., 18807 Cottonwood St., $334,000.
Gambhir, Sudesh K., per rep, and Nitin K. Gambhir Estate to Stanek, Dale and Lori, 17703 Palisades Drive, $440,000.
Farris, Mark G. and Nelly B. to Maldonado, Michael and Kruger, McKenzi, 7409 S. 177th St., $251,000.
Polished Properties LLC to Eh Holdings LLC, 8113 S. 162nd St., $265,000.
River Oaks Development LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, multiple addresses, $311,000.
Aneja, Ishroop and Ramanpreet to Guda, Chittibabu and Purnima, 17903 Margo St., $229,000.
Dobbs, Michelle M., trustee, and Michelle M. Dobbs Revocable Trust to Springer, Mark L. and Carole, 16903 Joanne Drive, $265,000.
Mauldin, Michael Cody and Wilson, Mary Frances to Nei Global Relocation Co., 18838 Edna St., $415,000.
Nei Global Relocation Co. to Ryba, Jeffrey and Brittney, 18838 Edna St., $415,000.
68138
Channelmark LLC to Tekakwitha Properties LLC, 10812 Sapp Brothers Drive, $400,000.
Elliott, Ellee Marie and Bret Ryan to Moreno, Rick and Jennifer, 13626 Redwood Circle, $260,000.
Cook, Brent and Ruiz, Helen to Archs Grandson LLC, 7001 Audrey St., $230,000.
Meyer, Todd A. and Tonya to Meyer, Cameron B., 8715 S. 143rd St., $208,000.
Threeprops I. LLC to Pugh, Dave and Joanne, 8410 S. 142nd Ave., $165,000.
Rueth, Robert W. to Corbett, Christopher and Bernadette, 14051 Gertrude Circle, $288,000.
68147
Byrne, Amy L., trustee, and Joseph A. & Suzanne M. Micek Revocable Trust to Farmer, Courtney, 7709 Cedar Island Road, $200,000.
Blundell, Timothy J. and Branda M. to Aviles, Itandehui Ramirez, 7001 Chandler Hills Drive, $171,000.
Sikula, Carolyn J. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 2632 Greene Ave., $155,000.
Lewis, Jessica Lemke and David Keith to Stirn, August and Kristine, 2105 Lucille Drive, $250,000.
Hoffmann, Eugene R. and Deborah L. to Singh, Sarbjit, 2721 & 2723 Josephine St., $238,000.
68157
Fox, Charles R. to Bolte, Laura S. and Creighton, Matthew W., 8429 S. 64th Ave., $315,000.