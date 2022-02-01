RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

Gambhir, Sudesh K., per rep, and Nitin K. Gambhir Estate to Stanek, Dale and Lori, 17703 Palisades Drive, $440,000.

Farris, Mark G. and Nelly B. to Maldonado, Michael and Kruger, McKenzi, 7409 S. 177th St., $251,000.

Polished Properties LLC to Eh Holdings LLC, 8113 S. 162nd St., $265,000.

River Oaks Development LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, multiple addresses, $311,000.

Aneja, Ishroop and Ramanpreet to Guda, Chittibabu and Purnima, 17903 Margo St., $229,000.

Dobbs, Michelle M., trustee, and Michelle M. Dobbs Revocable Trust to Springer, Mark L. and Carole, 16903 Joanne Drive, $265,000.

Mauldin, Michael Cody and Wilson, Mary Frances to Nei Global Relocation Co., 18838 Edna St., $415,000.

Nei Global Relocation Co. to Ryba, Jeffrey and Brittney, 18838 Edna St., $415,000.

68138

Channelmark LLC to Tekakwitha Properties LLC, 10812 Sapp Brothers Drive, $400,000.

Elliott, Ellee Marie and Bret Ryan to Moreno, Rick and Jennifer, 13626 Redwood Circle, $260,000.