RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Hildy Construction Inc. to Suzanne & Donald Divett Rev Living Trust and Divett, Suzanne, trustee, 8005 N. 166th St., $58,000.

Glymph, George and Athena to Fuller, Ryan D., 8017 N. 146th St., $235,500.

Smith, Brendan J. and Ali M. to Mills, Jeremy Scott and Fehr, Lori, 7904 N. 164th St., $450,000.

D.R. Horton - Nebraska LLC to Perkes, Jennifer and Kenneth, 17512 Potter St., $333,990.

Redwood Homes LLC to Rucker, Kent J. and Renee, 16055 Zac Lane, $514,058.

Krejci Development LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 11315 N. 169th St., $50,000.

Venter, Dean N. and Watzke, Jennifer M. to Taylor, Tyler Jr., 14850 Hanover St., $479,900.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 17194 Whitmore St., $68,550.

Walnut Grove LLC to Hanover Flats LLC, 15851 Hanover Falls Drive, $290,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Czarnick, Anneliese, 7506 N. 175th St., $379,990.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to King, Amanda and Blake, 6987 N. 172nd St., $505,158.

68022

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Heavican Homes Inc., 3904 George B Lake Parkway, $72,000.

Graves, Eugene D. and Sara C. to Flaherty, Paul, 2541 N. 187th Circle, $539,900.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Hildy Construction Inc., 3521 S. 215th St., $95,000.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Advantage Development Inc., 21026 E St., $95,000.

JBT Holdings LLC to Ramm Construction Inc., 21732 K St., $57,800.

Ramm Construction Inc. to Koris, Nate and Kristy, 21732 K St., $565,000.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Baustert, Todd and Jami, 2702 N. 186th St., $629,900.

Pak, William and Shen, Vivian Hsinyi to Ketelsen, Trevor A. and Jessica L., 20523 Howe St., $475,000.

Diaz, Monica to Robinson, Jace L. and Allyson D., 617 S. 195th St., $450,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Heavican Homes Inc., 3820 George B Lake Parkway, $72,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Heng, Andrew M. and Anderson, Meghan K., 6010 N. 182nd St., $383,348.

Hayden, Chad A. and Megan M. to Plowman, Nicole, 20804 Sequoia St., $408,750.

Elliott, Steve A. and Cheryl S. to Frisch, Cheryl L., 18891 Marcy St., $329,500.

Kavan Homes Inc. to Smith, David L. and Gwendolyn S., 5413 N. 206th St., $75,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Winstone, Ivanette M. and Ingersoll, Terry L., 6502 S. 213th St., $281,469.

Asproperties LLC to Atkins, Bonnie Jean, 18881 Mayberry Place, $340,000.

Weideman Joint Trust and Weideman, Patricia, trustee, to Webster, Cody, 22010 Stanford Circle, $469,000.

Mayo, Scot A. and Kelly E. to Real Growth LLC, 713 S. 201st Ave., $380,000.

Mercury Contractors Inc. to Doxzon, Todd M. and Denise M., 4404 S. 219th St., $517,805.

Nietfeld, Fernando A. and Jamie K. to Hansen, Todd and Jennifer, 1859 Blue Sage Parkway, $692,500.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Hildy Properties LLC, 5517 N. 209th St., $228,000.

Woodland Homes Inc. to Winchell, Barry L. and Tami K., 21709 G St., $614,405.

Charleston Homes LLC to Bandaru, Ramesh, 20909 Larimore Ave., $339,445.

Westbury Farm LLC to Pine Crest Homes LLC, 4427 S. 219th St., $73,200.

Landmark Performance Corp. to Janata, Kourtney, 3021 Big Elk Parkway, $539,834.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Mohamed, Diaaeldin, 5421 N. 209th St., $397,900.

Kadavy, Timothy and Laurie to Van Vossen, Steven and Brenda, 23508 N St., $885,000.

Phi LLC to Windels, Troy Alan and Denise Marie, 18885 Patrick Circle, $799,704.

Wolf, Craig M. and Tiffani M. to Bishop, Rhonda Rockness and Jeffrey Michael, 4809 S. 236th Circle, $1,400,000.

Empire Homes & Remodeling Inc. to Fonte, Mercedes and Rand, Jared Michael, 4717 N. 187th St., $630,000.

68064

Bluewater Development Corp. to Friskopp, Paul R. and Pamela J., 29216 Martin Circle, $257,500.

Bluewater Development Corp. to Hothan, Cole F. and Amy E., 29212 Martin Circle, $265,000.

68069

Tipton, Constance L. to Thompson, Julianne Y., 23206 Agee Circle, $228,000.

68102

609 S. 19th Street LLC to Beckmann, Andrew, 609 S. 19th St., $500,000.

68104

O&H Properties Inc. to Ivy Properties Inc., 2944 N. 56th St., $85,000.

Pierre, Cristy to Kinen, Justin and Slaby, Olivia, 6046 Franklin St., $221,000.

Arrick, Jason and Molly to Clear Creek Holdings LLC, 3943 N. 67th St., $125,000.

Molnar Investments 401K Trust and Molnar, Steve, trustee, to Shurtleff, Jordan M. and Amy M., 6818 Kansas Ave., $205,000.

Hill, Adam and Brittany to McCusker, Kevin and Johnson, Courtney A., 2723 N. 48th St., $175,000.

Tarver, Howard William Jr. to Blu, Eh and Wah, Shee, 5521 Laurel Ave., $250,000.

Cloyd, Jacob and Molly Porter to Turtle Creek Construction LLC and Jasmine Jonsson Real Estate LLC, 2506 N. 64th St., $205,600.

Romero, Troy and Newman, Catelyn to Gomez, Oscar, 5848 Spaulding St., $185,000.

Macias, Kimberly to Manzo, John A. III, 2324 N. 49th St., $206,000.

Manzo, John A. III to Plambeck, Rachelle, 2324 N. 49th St., $206,000.

Day, Day to Aung, Mya and Paw, Tyaw, 6334 Ogden St., $190,000.

68105

Anderson, Virgil D. to Anderson, Michael D., 4312 Pine St., $277,800.

Henson William LLC to Rampart Holdings I. LLC, 2419 Poppleton Ave., $245,000.

Wang, Yu Xian and Huang, Qunying to Sjogren, Sharlene and Bierbower, Mitchell, 3101 S. 39th St., $170,000.

Villal, Isamar Genchi to Serrano, Jose M., 1308 S. 25th Ave., $132,000.

68106

Dike, Ian and Kiewel, Karina to Ashley, Julie S., 5108 Rees St., $240,000.

Decesare, Karen A. and Daniel J. to McKeone, Tyler, 1424 S. 46th St., $281,000.

Donn F. & Susan L. Forslund Trust and Forslund, Donn F., trustee, to McElhaney, Amy Marie and Forslund, Jonn, 4920 Woolworth Ave., $205,000.

68107

Turbo Homebuyers LLC to BCCN Properties LLC, 5205 S. 21st St., $425,000.

Skradski, John E. and Skradski, John S. to Diaz, Said Mercado and Castelan, Araceli Diaz, 5037 S. 24th St., $450,000.

Reyna, Miguel M. and Veronica Raquel to Reyna, Karina, 2302 U St., $210,000.

FA Properties LLC to F&F Properties LLC, 4209 S. 22nd St., $129,500.

Andrew Properties LLC to Alexander, Jaci, 5633 S. 22nd St., $250,000.

Zezulak, Martin C. and Tonnie L. to Iraheta, Adolfo and Paz Escalante, 3823 U St., $150,000.

Asmus, Jody E. and Colleen S. to Horn, Gary and Thorp, Jeffrey, 1206 Atlas St., $150,000.

Neri, Omar and Yvone to Neri, Rosario, 4913 S. 23rd St., $60,000.

Wieger, Daniel to Lopez, Vitalina Pedro, 4405 S. 12th St., $148,000.

Bear Homes PC and Bear Homes Inc. to Miranda, Joxana, 4510 S. 14th St., $73,100.

68108

Cranny Family Revocable Trust and Cranny, Bryan D., trustee, to Rachwitz, Erich, 706 Lucia Place, $271,500.

Pappel, Lyle Rodney to Miller, Andrew Thompson, 1117 S. 10th St. 14, $375,000.

Cool, Sharon to Calabretto, Ashley, 2218 S. 12th St., $20,000.

George Himelic Estate and Bacome, Mary C., per rep, to Bacome, Mary, 2401 S. 18th St., $65,000.

Henderson, Scott to Mora, Julia and Saturnino, 2112 Oak St., $95,000.

Flores, Joaquin Arias and Escobar, Ana Esmeralda Pena to Huizar, Clementina, 3036 S. 19th St., $35,850.

68110

Holy Name Housing Corp. to Eastside Bungalows Limited Partnership, 1801 N. 16th Avenue Court, $50,000.

68111

Ruiz, Miguel A. to Hiz, Ozden, 4508 N. 40th Ave., $130,000.

Layson, Wendy to Kelly, Steve, 4419 Spaulding St., $101,000.

Elker, Henry and Cecilia to Wilson, Lorenzo and Bethany, 5904 N. 39th St., $80,000.

DP Unlimited LLC to Local Enterprises LLC, 3501 N. 30th St., $119,000.

11T Ne LLC to Cortes, Jose Luis, 5338 N. 25th Ave., $64,500.

11T Ne LLC to Romero, Jose Moises Portillo, 4051 Ames Ave., $35,000.

Advanced Brothers Homes LLC to Wittenburg, Jon and Symphony, 3701 N. 38th St., $140,000.

Hernandez, Deshawn and Dunn, Raymond to New Wave Real Estate LLC and Breakthru Real Estate LLC, 3414 Sahler St., $13,000.

Inter City Properties LLC to Magar, Kamali and Mitra, 3422 N. 30th St., $120,620.

Idle Acres LLC to Mosley Property Management LLC, 2872 Binney St., $75,150.

H&S Partnership LLP to Ortega, Jose and Garrido, Bernarda, 3374 Burdette St., $58,000.

Real Growth LLC to Create Child Enrichment Center LLC, 4517 N. 36th Ave., $77,000.

Alff, Austin to Elmore, Brian and Connie Lee, 4121 Spencer St., $80,000.

Michael Town Estates VI LLC to Cartwright, Darcy A. and Valenzuela, Jim M., 2206 N. 40th St., $50,000.

68112

DLD Investments LLC to Omahome Realty LLC, 2434 Bauman Ave., $80,000.

Daniel & Elise Parish Trust and Parish, Daniel M., trustee, to Gifford, Ryan and Jennifer, 7202 N. 35th Circle, $125,000.

68114

Elaine H. Russell Revocable Trust and Russell, Elaine H., trustee, to Wilkins, Ryan and Jennifer, 7402 Webster St., $131,250.

Edmund P. Russell Revocable Trust and Ehlinger, Catherine A., trustee, to Wilkins, Ryan and Jennifer, 7402 Webster St., $131,250.

Muenster, Carol E. and Muenster, Carol A. to Wilkerson, Zachary and Kayleigh, 9459 Dewey Circle, $510,000.

Westroads Pointe LLC to Ajvwp98 LLC, 1015 N. 98th St., $5,333,333.

QSM Real Estate LLC to Ajvwp98 LLC, 1015 N. 98th St., $2,666,666.

68116

Radik, Ryan to Vo, Tan Toan and Phan, Tuyet T., 3014 N. 154th Ave., $260,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Pontier, David and Sara, 17705 Jaynes St., $364,394.

Armond and Beverly Dube Trust and Dube, Armond M., trustee, to Bennymandy5 LLC, 14662 Ames Court, $161,000.

Raya, Balaji and Manoja to Gatti, Karuna V. and Chokkara, Geeta V., 4211 N. 172nd Ave., $259,000.

Hansen, Cindy J. to Theulen, Robert Lee III and Abby Sue, 4315 N. 173rd St., $260,000.

Herbert H. Kaiman & Judith Kaiman Trust and Kaiman, Judith, trustee, to Paulin, Cary T. and Helene, 3325 N. 148th Court, 3301, $175,000.

Jones, Kevin D. and Michel M. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 15970 Bauman Ave., $415,000.

Yates, Jim and Cindy to Sand, Christine, 16312 Camden Ave., $252,200.

Yan, Ji and Liu, Li Lin to McQuade, Mark and Tiffani, 15057 Fowler Ave., $320,000.

Aulner, Aaron D. and Rhonda K. to Than, Kyaw and Dawkmai, 3217 N. 169th Ave., $480,000.

68117

Tstar Eat LLC to DP Unlimited LLC, 6024 Q St., $105,300.

Michel, Albert Jr. to Amaya, Yony Amaya, 5621 S. 49th St., $165,000.

Skupa, Adam J. to Valle, Noe G. and Maria M., 5820 Holmes St., $250,000.

Rojas, Eduardo Cortes and Gonzalez, Margarita Pena to Hawkins, Daryle and Jasmine, 5924 Weir St., $124,000.

68122

Sullivan, Robert E. and Alice M. to Fleeman, Kristopher and Emma, 6515 N. 75th St., $175,000.

Woreta, Asfaw Z. to Miller, Avery, 9102 Black St., $267,000.

Dreesen, Justin D. to Taw, Hsa, 8411 Wyoming St., $255,000.

Gann, Jeffrey D. and Rebecca L. to McGuigan, Rachelle M. and Boyd, Margaret J., 7347 N. 90th St., $300,000.

68124

Macklin, Molly E. and Gulsvig, Matthew W. to Reed, Dorman Roy and Birks, Kari, 1602 S. 95th St., $380,000.

KJ Wolfe LLC to BDC West LLC, 3434 S. 84th St., $1,030,000.

Hansman, Larry and Sibenaller, Sharon to Wacker, Alex, 7927 Ontario St., $218,000.

Stemm, Kathryn O. and Richard A. to Scott, Steven and Elizabeth, 9621 Oak Circle, $900,000.

68127

Ivy Properties Inc. to Miller, Aaron Anthony and Mackenzie Ann, 8109 Q St., $180,750.

Orlich, Dana J. and Johnson, Harry Hutcheson to Sorensen, Beau, 6723 S. 77th St., $300,000.

Blais, Norman J. and Eva M. to Childs, Michael Christopher and Emily Ann, 10757 Suffolk Circle, $290,000.

68130

Swayway LLC to Jacobsen, Charlie Dukes and Brett, 1412 S. 176th St., $440,000.

Touzin, Michael Anthony and Susan Elizabeth to Red Ladder LLC, 2612 S. 167th Circle, $235,000.

Hendrix, Gregory D. and Nancy L. to Asproperties LLC, 2206 S. 160th St., $195,000.

Dreher, Jared and Savannah to Gilbert, Luke and Pfeiffer, Carly, 3815 S. 191st St., $325,000.

Stephanie L. Hand Trust and Hand, Stephanie L., trustee, to Trinrud, Lee and Metzger, Alexander, 3924 S. 191st St., $375,000.

Lassek, Gabriel J. and Neben, Lynn Marie to Washburn, Hollie and Adam, 2006 S. 194th St., $392,000.

68131

Fortress Holdings LLC to RH Land Management Co. LLC, 1422 Military Ave., $295,000.

Rubin, Ron and Halpine, Kathleen Clare to Hubble Investments LLC, 3000 Farnam St. S2O, $114,000.

Green, Johnny M. and Witherspoon, Shannon L. to RH Land Management Co. LLC, 1416 Military Ave., $30,000.

Barnes, Eldon Ray and Donna to RH Land Management Co. LLC, 1420 Military Ave., $60,000.

KR Properties LLC to Kiewell, Karina and Dike, Ian, 1025 N. 34th St., $347,000.

68132

Kruse, Matthew J. and Byers, Mandy L. to Mastalir, Brooke Marie, 728 N. 58th St., $530,000.

Downs, Daniel Justin and OdessaNicole Carter to Markham, Claire M. and Patricia A., 6305 Lafayette Ave., $315,000.

Oppel, Fred and Susan to Dickson, John, 5016 California St. 1, $180,000.

4813 Underwood Partners LLC to Henry Louis LLC, 4813 Underwood Ave., $2,630,000.

Freeman, John A. and Rode, Kristin, per rep, to Dynamic Properties LLC, 802 N. 69th St., $175,000.

TJP & D LLC to Enzo Enterprises LLC, 6512 Lafayette Ave., $140,000.

GTM Properties LLC to Marshall, Timothy Johannes, 1122 N. 46th St., $96,000.

68134

Rhbrrei LLC to Vasko, Theodore E., 8811 Sprague Circle, $183,000.

Webster, Cody to Kmiecik, Jared T., 4311 N. 100th St., $263,000.

100 Year Homes Inc. to Braun, Jeffrey M. and Timothy J., 9223 Ames Ave., $223,689.

Hofmeister, Lonzy M. to Masker, Mitchell J., 8706 Keystone Drive, $229,000.

TRC Properties LLC to Kefle, Samira Ibriham, 9374 Ohio St., $210,000.

Gagnon, Robert A. and Judith S. D. to Horrell, Nathan Grey and Perez, Cecilia, 5512 N. 77th St., $320,000.

Keith, James C. and Theresa L. to Phillips, Matthew and Emily, 3521 N. 76th St., $200,000.

68135

M&A Real Property Holdings LLC to Williams, Robert M. and Meredith J., 19460 Gail Ave., $256,000.

Hjermstad, Scott and Stephanie to Milhollan, Christine, 6717 S. 191st Ave., $265,000.

Ketelsen, Trevor A. and Jessica L. to Schild, Brian M. and Ashley M., 16564 Adams St., $271,000.

Mauro, Kurt S. and Jacqueline M. to Pacmogda, David, 18912 T Circle, $267,500.

Dahlgren, Tyler J. and Alyssa to Taylor, Gregory, 5710 S. 193rd St., $240,000.

Schraufnagel, Kyle and Jefferis, Julie to Karbowski, Michael and Amy, 18765 O St., $290,000.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Dusatko, Doran E. and Jernstrom, Cynthia L., 19821 Washington St., $398,876.

Karloff, David L. and Melissa A. to Carnley, Carolyn and Ray, Charles, 6738 S. 188th Ave., $345,000.

Marie Schroeder Real Estate PC to Altidor, Paule Faradia and Sibore, Abdoulaye, 19881 I St., $419,000.

Montgomery, Rodney L. and Catherine A. to Mosher, Scott A. and Mary H., 6610 S. 199th St., $450,000.

68137

Foutch, Stephen R. to Salkeld, Sara L., 15350 Amy Place, $245,000.

Patrick, Michael Lee and Anna to Thomas, Kirstie, 4307 S. 153rd St., $334,900.

Kohlmeier, Mike R. and Rie to Valenti, Ishma Y. and Megan, 14717 Z Circle, $280,000.

Prochaska, Suzette M. and Peterson, Suzette M. to Wah, Knyaw and Oo, Than, 14626 Weir Circle, $250,000.

Zuroski, John A. and Carrie A. to O-Ne Metro Holdings LLC, 6531 S. 139th Circle, $190,000.

TS&K Group LLC to 10705 South 147th Street LLC, 4611 S. 139th St., $1,187,500.

McQuinn, Douglas L. and Werner, Kimberly S. to Garay, Raymond and Esmeralda, 14611 R St., $270,000.

68144

Rice, Robert D. to Hinman, Curtis and Christina Kay, 3605 S. 108th St., $274,000.

King, Amanda Christina and Blake to Zendejas, Alexis, 1424 Holling Drive, $350,000.

Solemsaas, Erin M. and Vankirk, Jared A. to Garcia, Pablo Gallardo, 12421 Westwood Lane, $226,000.

Carlson, Robert G. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 13936 Pine St., $240,000.

Reid, Brittyn P. and Fields, Travis J. to Petersen, Holly, 3388 S. 133rd St., $205,000.

Mosher, Scott A. and Mary H. to Burnsworth, Andraea and Evan, 15325 Nina St., $260,000.

68152

Muff, Richard L. and Rita A. to Bradley A. Poeckes Intervivos Revocable Trust and Poeckes, Bradley A., trustee, 8207 N. 47th St., $336,000.

Whipple, Robert D. Jr. and Reaves, Susan E. to Bjorkman, Laurence, 5206 Hunt Circle, $360,500.

68154

Uleman, Travis and Hansen, Lindsay to Merrill, Nicholas and Amanda, 15012 Mason St., $280,000.

Brinker, June Marie and Meyer, Patricia J., per rep, to York, Steven Michael and Annise Louise, 15035 Fieldcrest Drive, $210,000.

Tapscott, Sheila to Johnson, Kelcy, 707 N. 129th Place, $205,000.

Lindsay, Alice M. to Stollenmaier, Ken, 11809 Mayberry Place, $350,000.

Schmill, Robert B. and Lynn A. to Kowal, Katharine T. and Christopher E. Jr., 1706 N. 146th St., $275,000.

68164

Mary L. Rankin Trust Agreement and Rankin, Mary L., trustee, to Woods, Scott A. and Debra K., 14205 Eagle Run Drive, $525,000.

Baumert, David W. and Linda to Johnson, Margaret, 2506 N. 143rd Ave., $225,000.

Karbowski, Michael P. and Amy L. to Mitchell, Sarah F. and Parker, Roger N., 12730 Laurel Ave., $260,000.

Kucera, James W. and Laura E. to Delancey, Bradley M. and Nichole R., 12936 Cady Ave., $200,000.

Jabenis, Dacia Hope and Goldstein, Dacia Hope to Zaw, Htay Lwin and Sein, Thiri, 12205 Spencer St., $297,100.

Wells, Grant and Aleasa to Pelster, Dene and Melissa, 12063 Locust St., $280,000.

Cheng, Fang and Yang, Qing to Tiller, Spencer and Gabby, 2104 N. 143rd Ave., $225,000.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Wells Fargo Bank Trust to Avalos, Carolina and Magana, Adrian and Moreno, Ana, 1024 Parkway Drive, $130,000.

Gojam Properties LLC to Molczyk, Isaac C. and Lauren N., 1116 Lincoln Road, $200,000.

Nederhoff, Megan to Gutierrez, Adam, 1901 Winnie Drive, Unit 5, $125,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Sarpy Cty Inc. to Reath, Nyayien, 1417 Twin Ridge Drive, $200,000.

Murphy, Nancy L. to Westcott, Travis M., 1001 Offutt Blvd., $205,000.

Dooley, Mary Louise to McVay Enterprises LLC, 2802 Washington St., $100,000.

Wawrzynkiewicz, Nicholas D. and Erin E. to Calabretto, Cherish M., 2610 Crawford St., $156,000.

Best Price Homebuyers LLC to Lopez, Jose Rafael, 1202 Ventura Drive, $183,000.

68028

Cambridge Homes LLC to Coveted Custom Homes & Construction LLC, 22803 Copper Ridge Road, $155,000.

192&370 LLC to D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC, multiple addresses, $1,468,000.

68046

Evans, Alan and Jennifer to De Felipe, Maria and Greg, 10811 S. 110th St., $415,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Sigmon, John P. and Lauren, 11710 S. 119th Ave., $371,000.

Ashbury Hills Development LLC to Menichetti, Cody and Lindsey, 11556 S. 123rd Ave., $91,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Jauregui, Eduardo Jose and Vilchez, Sarinel, 11501 S. 112th Circle, $440,000.

Light, Kathleen R. to Jones, James Casey and Susan Kay, 719 S. Adams St., $208,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Churchich, David M. and Jessica L., 10317 S. 97th St., $372,000.

Hansen, David L. and Valjean E. to Nabity, Brandon D. and Cara A., 2207 Glenwood Ave., $290,000.

Watts, Cole and Kelsey to Throne, Linda, 602 E. Patton St., $235,000.

Ashbury Hills Development LLC to Timeless Homes LLC, 11559 S. 123rd Ter, $95,000.

Felker Family Farms LLC to Bridgewater Homes LLC, multiple addresses, $385,000.

68059

Robb, Michael A. and Terra T. to Moreno, Jackson and Paige, 1025 N. 2nd Ave., $211,000.

68123

Huggins, Douglas M. to Huggins, Andrew L., 3716 Gayle Ave., $117,000.

Hazeldine, Edward Albert to Marquez Rodriguez, Alvaro J. and Lopez Flores, Claudia A., 14907 Versaille St., $250,000.

Liekhus, Tanner D. to C&C Management III LLC, 2809 Ponderosa Drive, $280,000.

Scappaticcio, Christopher and McKenzie to Jimenez, Richard F., 14202 S. 35th St., $254,000.

Geick, Brian L. and Jocelynn to Matambo, Wellington, 10808 Lewis and Clark Road, $325,000.

68128

Kment, Robert F. Jr., per rep, and Margarette F. Kment Estate to I Like It Its Fun LLC, 9110 S. Glenview Drive, $280,000.

Chamberlin, Linda to Romero, Jake A., 7224 Frederick Ave., $142,000.

Perkins, Joshua and Bridget to Mahoney, Renee E., 7325 Josephine St., $250,000.

Tobey, Joshua to Castelan, Rigoberto Diaz and Macedo, Maria Alba Dominguez, 8208 S. 67th Ct, $269,000.

68133

Charleston Homes LLC to Neville, Randy and Janet, 12901 S. 54th St., $359,000.

Koscho, Stephen N. and Adrienne L. to James, Thomas, 13904 S. 47th St., $287,000.

Fry, James A. and Kathy J. to Johnson, Wayne W. and Shirley M., 12009 S. 49th Ave., $355,000.

Beaty, Michael Sean and Erin Colleen to Strandquist, Nathaniel and Joann, 11914 S. 52nd St., $378,000.

Esteves, Yadmeris Collado and Feliciano, Jesus F. Pita to Levey, Sean and Audrey Ann, 216 Citadel Drive, $280,000.

Fagan, Peter J. and Terri J. to Murphy, Jonathan and Anna, 210 Oakmont Drive, $360,000.

Rutkowski, Jennifer to Rutkowski, Jennifer and Wagner, Sean, 1502 Charleston Drive, $102,000.

Burroughs, James P. to Hawn, Daniel J. and Sally J., 4508 Victoria Ave., $375,000.

68136

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Schlotfeld, Alison L., 17629 Palisades Drive, $331,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Dwarapureddi, Maheswara Rao and Naga Lakshmi, 9315 S. 178th St., $388,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Thies, Sean M. and Rutledge, Melissa L., 9552 S. 183rd Ave., $351,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Riley, Marsha L., 7715 S. 184th Ave., $360,000.

Bridgeport Development LLC to Trademark Homes, 10015 S. 184th St., $95,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Christensen, Todd D., trustee, and Christensen, Susan M., trustee, 17711 Palisades Drive, $389,000.

Zach, Jordon A. and Mallory J. to Rohda, Nathan M. and Jennifer L., 7404 S. 191st St., $302,000.

Withers, James L. Jr. and Cheryl D. to Prose, Matthew and Kristina, 19077 Cottonwood St., $310,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Pedersen, Justin, 17625 Palisades Drive, $380,000.

Liess, Amanda E. to Zhang, Anna and Gao, Yunlong, 7713 S. 167th St., $332,000.

Burg, Joshua and Sarah to Zumpfe, Colton, 8108 S. 190th Ave., $283,000.

Nuzum, Joel and Amber to McCormick, Sean and Zeleny, Jenna, 16135 Cottonwood Ave., $252,000.

Jeck & Company Inc. to Klauzer, Leland and Kathlyn, 10215 S. 184th St., $115,000.

Blair, Maureen C., per rep, and Lance A. Blair Estate to Kaczor, Austin and Erin, 7705 S. 188th St., $370,000.

Hogan, Maria A. and Douglas J. to Martin, Brooke and Gould, Samantha, 18046 Margo St., $260,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Campbell, Graham and Laura, 7414 S. 184th Ave., $355,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Heller, Courtney L., 7606 S. 185th St., $372,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Hampson, David and Buddenhagen, Claire, 7720 S. 185th St., $347,000.

Outland Xing LLC to TC Accommodator 267 LLC, 9869 S. 168th Ave., Unit 1B, $375,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Fields, James G., 9316 S. 178th St., $396,000.

68138

Silen, Carlos J. to Mallina, Venkateswara R., 15041 Chalco Pointe Circle, $250,000.

Tilson, Charles S., per rep, and Robert R. Tilson Estate to Bolyard, Susan M., 7710 S. 155th Ave., $236,000.

Marion, William to Marion, Skyler, 14103 Edna Circle, $270,000.

RSAB Properties LLC to Johnson, Amber N., 8502 S. 143rd St., $267,000.

Hanzlicek, Tate and Elizabeth to Woita, Austin John and Macy Rose, 15110 Robin Drive, $271,000.

Schnecker, Gerald L., trustee, and Schnecker, Patricia R., trustee, to Walters, Gabriel and Ann Marie, 7320 S. 140th Ave., $300,000.

Killough, James C. and Deborah J. to Brewer, William Todd and Nicole Lynn, 15430 Briar St., $386,000.

68147

Schenck, Nathan and Lea to Bierley, Albert, 9603 S. 24th St., $283,000.

Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc. to Pluskota, Alyssa and David, 2006 Geri Circle, $420,000.

Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc. to Picha, Chad and Shannon, 2033 Gindy Circle, $395,000.

Joe Real Estate Ventures LLC to Zelaya, Jairo A. and Soriano, Juana, 7317 S. 24th Ave., $160,000.

68157

Scott, Michael E. to Gonzalez, Ana Rodriguez and Plascencia, Armando, 4558 Holly St., $260,000.

Wright, Kaylyn M. and Dustin to Margo ATM LLC, 4611 Margo St., $200,000.