RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

Sinnett, Chad R. and Nancy A. to Buckley, Shelby and Rowe, Alec, 8630 S. 98th St., $356,000.

Huffman, Curtis Dean and Jerri to Menard, Marticia and Jeremy, 9805 Brentwood Drive, $292,000.

68133

Beckenhauer, Scott Alan, trustee, and Beckenhauer, Michalene Dee, trustee, Beckenhauer Family Living Trust to Loveless, Shaun E. and Chelsea K., 2118 Franklin Drive, $335,000.

Dolan, Michelle and Nick to Baker, Stacey K., 1917 Liberty Lane, $334,000.

Loewenstein, Weldon E. II and Lydia R. to Scott, Latraia Shanae, 11922 S. 51st St., $346,000.

Lombard, Todd G. and Karen M. to Jones, Todd and Wise, Jessica, 13804 Clearwater Drive, $300,000.

Stoltenberg, Beverly A., trustee, and Donald & Beverly Stoltenberg Revocable Trust to Furby, Allen and Chong Cha, 5013 Fountain Drive, $299,000.

Lingebach, Steven P. Jr. and Laurie A. to Newburn, David Michael Jr. and Allison, 4904 Holloway Ave., $406,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Bedinger, Bryce and Cassie, 5101 Leawood Drive, $317,000.

Whisinnand, David S. and Elizabeth A. to Truax, Daniel K. and Jill E., 105 Longwood Drive, $370,000.