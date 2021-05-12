RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

Douglas County
68007
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Walters, Kenny, 7370 N. 165th St., $306,776.
Lim Construction LLC and Evolved Structures LLC to Zegers, Ronna, 443 N. Allen St., $316,000.
Nelson, David P. and Jill A. to Nelson, Steven D. and Elizabeth A., 125 N. Molley St., $70,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Fallon, Jennifer L. and Estrada, Aaron C., 8074 Kilpatrick Parkway, $302,377.
First State Bank to Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc., 7403 N. 169th St., $65,000.
Narveson, Alyson and Joel to Pickett, Susan, 14546 Mormon St., $214,200.
Petersen, Cassie and Miller, Cassie to Petersen, Jackson, 15312 Tucker St., $180,000.
Barritt, Ashley and Blatchford, Ashley to Willnerd, Tyler James and Hubel, Elise Marie, 14762 Eagle St., $270,000.
Watts, Sean M. and Kari to Burzinski, Joseph, 14913 Potter St., $525,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Brown, Kyle and Shelby, 9002 N. 177th St., $331,292.
68022
Fisk, Jason and Melissa to Bemis, James J. Jr. and Danielle M., 1709 S. 207th Ave., $600,000.
Coventry Ridge LLC to D&D Homes LLC, 6702 S. 207th Ave., $72,000.
Coventry Ridge LLC to Faller Construction Inc., 20903 Polk St., $68,000.
Woodland Homes Inc. to Medarametla, Ramesh Babu and Madarametla, Vandana, 3012 N. 185th St., $428,311.
Wish In One Hand Enterprises LLC to Mullin, Stuart R. and Michelle L., 3319 S. 206th St., $117,900.
FRK Development LLC to Trademark Homes Inc., 18309 Grand Ave., $65,000.
203rd Plaza LLC to Thi Builders Inc., 5535 S. 241st Circle, $144,900.
Spruce 180 LLC to Showcase Homes Inc., 3003 N. 183rd St., $63,500.
Tysdal, Mark A. and Gaii L. to Romero, Jake A., 2618 N. 191st Ave., $337,295.
Charleston Homes LLC to Hanel, David, 4703 N. 209th St., $322,490.
Samson, Thomas C. and Rebecca S. to Trigueros, Manuel S., 2345 S. 218th Ave., $615,000.
Lpc Properties LLC to Landmark Performance Corp., 18419 Boyd St., $35,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Boaz, Jacob and Richter, Taylor, 3807 S. 205th St., $276,735.
Eley, Lisa A. and Collen, Jaime M., per rep, to Sessouma, Klourogo I. and Benin, Andrea D., 19105 Lake St., $325,000.
Oelco LLC to Burney Revocable Trust and Burney, Charles J., trustee, 2740 N. 202nd Ave., $263,575.
Smith, Pate G. and Mary Katherine B. to Strong, Charles L., 1310 N. 208th St., $305,500.
Sanow, John and Becky to Winchester, Brandon L. and Amy K., 2305 N. 183rd St., $489,900.
Malibu Holdings LLC to Kavan Homes Inc., 3616 S. 204th Ave., $82,000.
Malibu Holdings LLC to Kavan Homes Inc., 3610 S. 204th Ave., $82,000.
Arthaloney, Robert L. Sr. to Genesis Development LLC, 1831 N. 203rd St., $750,000.
FRK Development LLC to Empire Homes & Remodeling Inc., 4717 N. 187th St., $62,500.
Thomas David Builders LLC to Larsen, Ryan L. and Michelle L., 1503 S. 218th St., $225,000.
Michener, Matthew R. and Jennifer L. to Lawrence, Scott A. and Diane M., 2108 S. 209th St., $595,000.
FRK Development LLC to Charleston Homes LLC, 4816 N. 187th St., $60,000.
Nelson Builders Inc. to Bopes, Taylor and Cole, 4304 S. 219th St., $491,666.
Wish In One Hand Enterprises LLC to Landmark Performance Corp., 21061 Valley Circle, $117,900.
Fools Inc. to Ayad, Tamir and Erin, 2804 N. 191st Ave., $410,323.
Kavan Homes Inc. to Tysdal, Mark and Gaii, 19253 Ruggles Circle, $515,000.
Trademark Homes Inc. to Zobel, Brandon D. and Blair J., 18317 Meredith Ave., $426,599.
Knott, James C. and Courtney V. to Eicher, Doug and Sena, 3015 Piney Creek Drive, $450,000.
68064
Bluewater Development Corp. to Thimmesch, Darin Todd and Tara Lynn, 6213 N. 295th St., $245,000.
Courtney, John J. and Schauer, Virginia L. to Team Lewis Real Estate LLC, 317 S. Mayne St., $110,500.
Lowndes, Deborah L. and Timothy J. to Knott, James C. and Courtney V., 3814 N. 265th Court, $857,500.
Flatwater Lake LLC to Carroll, Ron, 28618 Laurel Circle, $159,000.
68069
Johnson, Alan M. and Joan M. to Hovey, Michael Allan and Carrie Lynn, 24702 Mason St., $1,064,600.
Hellbusch, Dustan A. and Lisa A. to Sheckler, Robert and Debra, 23420 Agee Lane, $255,800.
68104
Henrich, Katie Jean and Poole, Katie Jean to Duncan, Ian N. and Kramer, Raechel, 2801 N. 69th St., $194,000.
Galusha, Sean and McClung, Christine to Hull, Alexander B. and Doll, Heather D., 2722 N. 58th St., $265,000.
Bartlett, Sarah to Karges, Matt and Sunny, 4728 Decatur St., $150,000.
S&C Future Funds LLC to Wells, Rogan J., 6523 Emmet St., $170,000.
Turner, Clarence C. and Ruby to Htoo, Be Ah and Lae, Mu Shwe, 5425 Camden Ave., $170,000.
Jackson, Edward to Beasley, Olivia, 1840 N. 49th St., $39,000.
Jackson, Sarah and Davis, Sarah to Beasley, Olivia, 1840 N. 49th St., $39,000.
Stanislaus, Mary Catherine and Nieto, Mary C. to Antony Real Estate LLC, 2307 N. 69th St., $56,000.
Heartland Holdings B. LLC to Ramirez, Victor M., 2723 N. 50th St., $147,500.
Eldorado Investment Group LLC to Wonder Tortoise LLC, 4519 Blondo St., $33,750.
Matrix Properties LLC to Gilreath, Kenneth David, 2715 N. 48th St., $148,000.
Whaley, Joseph F. to Sims, Lamont, 5712 Browne St., $148,000.
Messick, Jennifer to Eastman, Ronald K., 3112 N. 56th St., $170,000.
Huskey, Jason to Foral, Christopher Martin, 6910 Binney St., $230,000.
Red Ladder LLC to Darisco Properties LLC, 6614 Hartman Ave., $147,000.
Schuett, Brian D. and Amy to Roxanne Investments Ltd, 2017 N. 50th St., $171,000.
Gallegos, Arien M. and Jackson, Arien M. to Midlands Mainainance LLC and Midlands Maintenance LLC, 4615 Grand Ave., $45,221.
KR Properties LLC to Boeckman, Benjamin and Huss-Boeckman, Elissa, 3332 N. 54th St., $202,000.
Unified Investments LLC to Jf Properties Blondo LLC, 6711 Blondo St., $575,000.
Williams, Ramel and Stacey to Official Developments LLC, 5617 N. 66th St., $20,000.
68105
Tt&T Properties LLC to Swaitseven LLC, 1914 S. 36th St., $280,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Kumpf, Rex D. and Elizabeth, 3111 Mayberry Place, $284,000.
Strang, Tim and Yoshida, Juliet to Betita, Ronald and Colleen, 1110 S. 32nd St., $260,000.
Dinovo, Richard F. and Paula D. to Kowal, Katharine T. and Christopher E. Jr., 2420 S. 32nd Ave., $290,503.
Mendoza, Manuel Rangel and Veronica to Kleckner, Ronald Duane Jr., 3530 S. 40th St., $128,000.
Carrig, James G. to McGuire, Ashley Robyn and Patricia C., 2522 Elm St., $94,000.
Yates, Randle to Hassan, Stephen, 3112 S. 32nd Ave., $140,000.
Salgado, Elvia and Bustamante, Pablo to Bustamante-Salgado, Johanna, 1042 S. 27th St., $78,000.
Next Level Properties LLC to Carl, Sydney and Bourland, Bradley K. 2, 2701 S. 30th St., $175,000.
68106
Dynamic Properties LLC to Treptow, Abby and Hinojosa, Randal, 4860 C St., $207,850.
Transformation Realty LLC to Lemmers, Dallas, 1111 S. 64th Ave., $220,000.
Clarence L. Krapp Revocable Trust and Krapp, Clarence L., trustee, to Leinen, Julia and Andrew, 6919 B St., $160,000.
Klug, Austin and Guenevere to Cantarero, Nelfi Amaya, 2517 S. 50th St., $185,000.
Sudyka, Thomas J. Jr. and Kathryn to Sudyka, David M. and Emma C., 5636 Emile St., $375,000.
68107
Bojanski, Leonard J. Jr. and Knutson, Terri L., per rep, to Lopez, Johnny Chairez, 3662 I St., $130,000.
Vampola, James H. and Jerrilee P. to Joe Real Estate Ventures LLC, 1823 Jefferson St., $68,000.
Swendroski, Joseph to Sears, Jeffery N., 3251 Jefferson St., $47,000.
Cabrera, Allen to Figueroa, Obdulio Felix and Ahumada, Yoliza Verdugo, 4502 S. 26th St., $186,000.
Marble Rock Investments LLC to Briceno, Miguel Cubilla and Garcia, Myriam, 4223 S. 19th St., $132,500.
Hamre, Thomas G. and Brenda K. to Kabtg Investments LLC, 3630 Polk St., $132,000.
Adams, Dawn and Markus, Dawn to Garcia, Nancy S. Lopez, 6210 S. 40th St., $145,000.
Karmer, Julie Ann to Karmer, Nicholas E., 4534 S. 15th St., $36,073.
Diaz, Maria M. and Guerro, Lorenzo to Delgadillo, Maria De La Luz Garcia and Fernandez, Natividad Guerrero, 4117 S. 13rd St., $84,400.
Rupprecht, Earl and Shirley to 4333 S. 24 LLC, 4333 S. 24th St., $325,000.
68108
Unified Investments LLC to Dodge, Richard Lee, 3132 S. 2nd St., $56,600.
Dodge, Richard Lee to Albers, Ryan, 3132 S. 2nd St., $92,000.
Paxton, Benjamin D. and Ashely A. to Henry, Samantha L., 2410 S. 20th St., $170,000.
Monahan, Gerald F. III and Tracy L. to Peck, Miryam Yesenia, 1024 Center St., $173,000.
Swanson, Jack E. and Ronalee to Cumberledge, Nicholas D., 2428 S. 19th St., $60,000.
68110
Gillespie, David P. to Lincoln, Mark A., 1616 Carter Blvd., $25,000.
Iontach Investments LLC to Advanced Brothers Homes LLC, 2228 Maple St., $80,000.
Littlejohn, Carl Chaney and Littlejohn, Joshua, per rep, to Dreamvesting Properties I. LLC, 2120 Wirt St., $34,250.
Tillman, Betty Jo and Justus, Edwina to Dreamvesting Properties I. LLC, 2120 Wirt St., $34,250.
68111
Villanueva, Cynthia and Castro, Ricardo to Rosario, Carmen Milagros, 3472 Fowler Circle, $157,000.
Faulkner, Devin J. to Allwyn Homes LLC, 3623 Laurel Ave., $90,000.
Gumise, George to Veasley, Diamond Denise, 2862 Crown Point Ave., $147,500.
Dyas, Kashia Lynne to Vandewark, Matthew David, 4217 Decatur St., $82,000.
Miller, Andrew and Alejandra to Miranda, Arturo Romero, 4919 N. 35th St., $76,550.
Moore, Rondell to Sabarro Company LLC, 4024 Maple St., $37,500.
Adl Investments LLC to Pettid, James and Humphrey, Charles, 4715 N. 38th St., $54,000.
Wilson, Brandon and Jeannatae to Maly, James R., 4319 Grant St., $15,000.
Machuca, Francisco and Gomez, Dorian to Jenness, Cameron Lyle, 4338 Erskine St., $149,900.
Viveros, Eliazar Carreon and Marquez, Alma Neri Marin to Lohrenz, Jacob, 4219 Patrick Ave., $100,000.
Omaha Flip LLC to Chamberlin, Christopher and Brittany, 5345 N. 34th St., $149,000.
68112
Hake, Mathias to Mourer, Casandra, 6535 N. 24th St., $44,000.
Meador, Colton to Bowery, Keenan, 8306 N. Ridge Drive E., $160,000.
Star Property Investments LLC to Azimi, Ghafar, 2745 Mary St., $465,000.
Spivey, Ashlei to Rosas, Olivia R. and Munoz, Julio Cesar Rosas, 2734 Newport Ave., $191,000.
Arlo D. and Donna L. Olsen Trust and Olsen, Arlo D., trustee, to Spivey, Ashlei, 12037 N. 40th St., $266,111.
Mann, Benjamin J. Trust to Ivy Properties Inc., 2862 Newport Ave., $99,136.
Pope, Kelly Marie to Lopez, Michele, 6909 Minne Lusa Blvd., $172,000.
Faulkner, Devin J. to Gamm, Christopher Jeffrey and Elizabeth Anne, 2857 Titus Ave., $112,000.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Williams, Princess, 2719 Ida St., $125,000.
68114
Dierks, Marilyn M. to Jenkins, Samuel M., 7661 Windsor Drive, $205,000.
Wuebker, Alexander Joseph and Bartnick, Kelly to Failla, Thomas and Patricia, 1712 N. 106th St., $232,000.
Hunter Real Estate LLC to Renfro, Jake and Colleen, 8726 Parker St., $200,000.
Faulk, Amy D. and Robert M. to Yearsley, Nancy Lea, 9925 Devonshire Drive, $895,000.
68116
Turkel, Justin and Dana to Gillespie, Jeremy and Dawn, 16930 Grand Ave., $235,000.
Craig, Cheryl D. and Barry W. to Aakre, Joel and Darcy, 2635 N. 161st St., $515,000.
McBeth, Cory and Lisa to Fielding, Desmond C. Jr., 14906 Vernon Ave., $240,000.
King, Dominique and Petrick, Dominique to Shuck, Derek and Erin, 16414 Sherwood Ave., $307,500.
Gerber, Jenna to Spence, Brooke, 5933 N. 158th Court 308, $205,000.
Yudelson, Robert A. and Stephanie D. to Wilson, Gabrielle and Jared, 4114 N. 153rd St., $395,000.
Bounds, Kennith L. and Rebecca A. to Gark Homes Shv 3 M. LLC, 14809 Mary St., $215,000.
68117
Sp Acquisitions and Management LLC to Sabarro Company LLC, 4518 S. 61st St., $89,000.
Sabarro Company LLC to Cesh LLC, 4518 S. 61st St., $109,000.
68118
Rabinovitz, Paul M. and Cooper, Amy to Bearinger, Aaron J. and Erin M., 15930 Charles St., $320,000.
Glassman, Sean to Samiev, Kamol, 16723 Marcy Circle, $630,500.
Flood, Joann G. and Fee, Jacqueline M., per rep, to Schommer, Michael and Anderson, Venus, 17511 Parker Place, $222,000.
Smith, Michael L. and Elizabeth K. to Paulson, Clinton M. and Katie M., 16117 Franklin St., $351,000.
68122
Kemp, Jane to Kemp, Melissa Ann, 8001 Newport Ave., $185,000.
Wsg Inc. to Dab Properties LLC, 7154 N. 79th Court, $215,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Koskey, Tyler M., 8208 King St., $277,100.
Roehr, Anthony L. to Grunke, Zachary and Stephanie, 7773 N. 86th Ave., $175,000.
Coleman, Tonya R. and Davy Sr. to Hansen, Thomas, 8315 Hanover St., $220,000.
Richard R. Worick Jr. Revocable Trust and Laura M. Worick Revocable Trust to Hayworth, Curtis and Staci, 9429 Woodney Place, $700,000.
Jacobs, Angela and Aschenbrener, Angela to Forsting, Christopher Morris and Noriko, 8830 N. 82nd Ave., $220,000.
68124
Aura E. Whitney-Jackson Trust and Whitney-Jackson, Aura E., trustee, to Reeves, Kimberly C., 3294 S. 104th Ave., $410,000.
Duffy, William J. and Kathryn S. to Crowe, Andrew B. and Paula B., 7963 Hickory St., $379,000.
68127
Emmer Bros LLC to Bapa Maharaj LLC, 10728 L St., $3,000,000.
Grant, Kailey to Shook, Jeremy, 7769 Highland St., $186,700.
Fernald, Cort and Fernald, Janet Marie, per rep, to Webb, Brian K., 10338 Z St., $137,500.
Fernald, Janet to Webb, Brian K., 10338 Z St., $137,500.
Teeters, Amanda Lynn to Myers, Laura and Hackett, Paul Jr., 4906 S. 91st St., $212,000.
Rj Waterson LLC to Walters, Ronald, 7652 Serum Ave., $178,000.
Shriver, Mark D. and Kathryn R. to Ohlhausen, Marc and Alison, 5417 S. 107th St., $240,000.
Best, Joshua Ross and Pearlie Mae to Yanez, Jose, 5628 Bay Meadows Road, $235,000.
Padilla, Juanita Ahine to Harney, Justin, 8453 Lakeview Drive, $204,000.
68130
Tibke, Trevor L. and Kari S. to Bolding, Jay D. and Lucinda M., 1204 S. 166th St., $251,727.
John W. and Cathy A. Biskup Living Trust and Biskup, John W., trustee, to Lindau, Alison, 1518 Peterson Drive, $251,500.
Banderas, Emelia R. to Muniz, Alberto E., 1224 S. 165th St., $126,500.
Garage At 204 LLC to Top Shelf Storage LLC, 20125 Oak St., $411,216.
Koegel, Eric J. and Jill R. to Valasek, Joseph D. and Erin E., 3239 S. 188th Ave., $575,000.
West Lakeside Property II LLC to Mertz, Michael P. and Shannon C., 16547 Dorcas St., $300,000.
Adb Investments LLC to Moreau, Gilbert, 16962 William St., $316,000.
Hansen, James P. and Bell, Melinda to Pepin, Jeremy P. and Angela R., 3126 S. 167th St., $654,000.
Elder, Bennie II and Bennett, Sarah to Wittstruck, Jeffrey A. and Kelsey L., 16216 Oak Circle, $305,000.
68131
Ragole, Georgia B. to Siner, Colette Marie and Quinn Joseph, 4327 Chicago St., $188,000.
Gordon, Karen to Riggs, Holly M., 220 S. 31st Ave., 3202, $220,000.
The Boes Family Limited Partnership to Honaker, Max, 3658 Cass St., $320,000.
Newport Apts LLC to Quad P. LLC, 3569 Davenport St., $1,800,000.
House One LLC to Quad P. LLC, 3606 Davenport St., $201,250.
Duplex One LLC to Quad P. LLC, 201 N. 36th St., $253,750.
Duplex Two LLC to Quad P. LLC, 3570 Davenport St., $420,000.
68132
Bielewicz, Amy D. to Strang, Tim and Yoshida, Juliet, 5117 Underwood Ave., $295,000.
Bielewicz, Thomas A. to Strang, Tim and Yoshida, Juliet, 5117 Underwood Ave., $295,000.
Hult, Doris L. to Level Up Home Pros Inc., 315 S. 51st St., $250,000.
Mori, Kathleen and Erickson, Kathleen to Berlin, Jay A. and Brenda L., 6318 Charles St., $150,000.
Level Up Home Pros Inc. to Harvest Capital LLC, 315 S. 51st St., $280,000.
Dawson, David J. to Molnar Investments 401 (K) Tru and Molnar, Steve, trustee, 651 N. 63rd St., $405,000.
Pepin, Jeremy P. and Angela R. to Morgan, Patrick and Linda, 5010 Cuming St., $366,000.
68134
Roberts, Andrew and Haley to Montgomery, Kevin and Lotfi, Michelle, 10285 Browne St., $269,000.
Urban, Jerod and Barker, Brooke to Humbert, Aaron J., 6116 N. 78th Terrace, $200,000.
Kung, Thla and Par, Iang to Aung, Doi and Eng, Pan Seng, 7911 Vernon Ave., $191,500.
Rife, Steven F. and Mary L. to Gutierrez, Macario Vargas and Perez, Vanessa Carolina Garcia, 8834 Sprague Circle, $300,000.
Mrc Groups LLC to Tassey, Sarah, 6225 N. 76th St., $190,000.
Snell, Richard D. and Carol J. to Hulvey, Frank Alan Jr., 4010 Parkview Drive, $200,000.
Wittstruck, Kelsey L. and Jeffrey A. to Gill, Nathan and Halie, 3812 Parkview Drive, $215,000.
Vogt, Carrie A. and Mesenbrink, Carrie A. to Vogt, Robert, 10507 Laurel Ave., $180,000.
68135
Misek, Scott D. and Catherine M. to Beadle, Brian and Beadle, Shannon, 4950 S. 174th St., $320,000.
Bsr-Fw LLC to Pacesetter Homes Inc., 19904 Jefferson St., $59,900.
Bates, Jason L. to Bates, Patrick and Fischer, Jordan, 19611 V St., $216,500.
Glenn, Scott E. and Briana V. to Kangni, Adama Mawusseh and Mahlagidi, Tale Dekpo, 17542 Washington St., $415,000.
Schapp, Robert L. Jr. to Hladky, Kathryn and Knights, Peggy, 5109 S. 194th St., $275,000.
Mehl, Brian J. and Susan to Austin, Scott W. and Lee, Jane F., 6115 S. 176th St., $360,000.
Shannon, Jennifer Lynn and Dennis Ryan IV to Wilson, Amina, 16567 Jefferson St., $282,000.
Ward, Daniel M. Jr. to Williams, Casie, 17611 J St., $251,000.
Lane, William R. and Lucy Ames to Campbell, Emily R. and Christian J., 17110 I St., $315,000.
Franklin E. & Gretchen A. Perry Family Trust and Perry, Benjamin E., trustee, to Cryer, Dawn D., 6716 S. 165th Ave., $220,000.
68137
Wager, Dennis A. and Jessica to Ruvalcaba, Juan C. Jr. and Alexis H., 11420 Laci Circle, $252,500.
Kelly Midwest Ventures Limited Partnership to Midwest Inn Inc., 4706 S. 108th St., $4,200,000.
Bednarz, Paul D. and Karin A. to Besack, Lauryn, 5648 Blackwell Drive, $265,000.
McNally, Donald W. and McNally, Paul T., per rep, to Noland, Helen, 10862 Polk St., $95,000.
Iverson, Jennifer A. to Hilderbrand, Bryan and Nicole, 15353 Amy Place, $210,000.
Empire Estates LLC to Cooper, Patricia B., 4282 S. 148th St., $350,000.
Meyers, Rose M. to Nolasco, Luis Alberto Hernandez, 14911 Holmes St., $185,000.
68142
Newport Homes LLC to Pensick, Jeremey J. and Angela C., 12275 King St., $374,304.
Hanson, Scott and Paula to Hall, Kelly and Rentschler, Kate, 7183 N. 122nd Ave., $529,900.
68144
Sweetbriar Iv LLC to Brent K. Pohlman Living Trust and Pohlman, Brent, trustee, 12732 Hickory St., $218,795.
Jeremy M. Tworek Trust and Tworek, Jeremy M., trustee, to Villotta, Gail, 2935 S. 122nd Ave., $132,900.
Hart, Steven and Janna J. to Goolsby, Lamont A. and Shandora Vivian, 11127 William Place, $530,000.
Hostetler, Michael and Gina to Mazur, Gary D. and Randall A., 14620 Frances Circle, $275,000.
Lammers, Laurie to Hansen, Thomas, 14464 Hascall St., $228,000.
Skrad Inc. to Hulac West LLC, 2323 Village Court, $1,951,000.
Cobbs, Andrew J. to Adams Rueda, Heidi and Rueda, Anthony Lerma, 2935 S. 122nd St., $130,000.
68154
Kronaizl, Ann T. and Gregory T. to Alice K. Deimel Irrevocable Trust and McClarren, Jane D., trustee, 209 S. 155th Ave., $261,005.
Bearinger, Aaron and Erin to Wrice, Tyler and Curran, Lynsey, 15461 Harney St., $248,000.
Charles B. & Ruth E. Manzer Trust and Manzer, Charles B., trustee, to Glissmann, Jeffrey Donald, 12223 Shamrock Road, $273,414.
Galpin, Eileen J. and McCaslin, Eileen J. to Vogel, Derek C. and Borghoff, Kathleen A., 835 N. 124th St., $331,000.
68164
Arnold A. Gerst Revocable Trust and Gerst, Ronald A., trustee, to Hagans, Elizabeth R. and Daniel J., 2526 N. 130th St., $230,000.
Nelson, Reece and Sara to Godfrey, Sarah A. and Long, Sam R., 12928 Patrick Circle, $247,000.
Baker, Gary J. and Debra R. M. to Roberts, Andrew and Haley, 4702 N. 136th St., $305,000.
Pensick, Jeremey J. and Angela to Reinhard, Kyle L., 5552 N. 131st St., $233,000.
Carne, Jeffrey and Ashley to Lightner, Andrew and Lorri, 5620 N. 112th Circle, $225,000.
Lowery, Kyle C. and Emily to Fiecke, Cody and Jennifer, 11654 Newport Ave., $205,000.
Jots Rentals LLC to Knudsen, Ciara and Moldenhauer, Andrew, 5748 N. 114th St., $210,000.
Sarpy County
68005
HBI LLC to MacHuca Diaz, Sindy Lisseth and Trejo, Boanerges De Jesus Amanya, 1503 Main St., $103,000.
Cornish, Thomas H. to Cornish, William and Marissa, 1507 Willow Ave., $242,000.
Brainard, Robin R., per rep, and Carol E. Rice Estate and Robert William Rice Estate to Lickly, Kayla M. and Thomas C., 1208 Hillcrest Drive, $200,000.
Bellairs, Joan R. , trustee, and Bellairs, George H., trustee, Joan R. Bellairs Living Trust to Schmidt, Aaron, 910 Lemay Drive, $220,000.
Didamo, Thomas G. and Kirsten A. to Wheeler, Brian A. and Megan E., 410 E. 20th Ave., $172,000.
Hager, Miles Elliff and Sandra D. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 1211 Bryan Ave., $120,000.
Ingram, Charles K., trustee, and Ingram, Mary K., trustee, Charles K. & Mary K. Ingram Living Trust to Harpster, Dawn, 603 Lasalle Circle, $335,000.
Jacobo, Jessica to Nordboe Jarecki, Keith and Mindy, 2106 Virginia Ave., $188,000.
Kouba, Daniel G. to Robertson, Steven L. and Theresa A., 2211 Lincoln Road, $147,000.
68028
Coufal, Danny J. and Ann to Espinoza, Roger David Alvarenga and Katelynn, 21870 Hilltop Ave., $305,000.
Wolfe, Charles B. and Sarah M. to Gurung, Jeet and Samjhana, 11413 S. 173rd St., $355,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Rhodes, Michael Scott and Linnea Marie, 17311 Morgan Ave., $393,000.
Hartnett, Joseph J. and Pamela D. to Kolm, Patty and Rick, 11705 S. 198th St., $436,000.
Olds, Dusten L. and Christina L. to Gratopp, Cole A. and Emily E., 11423 S. 198th St., $277,000.
Lane, Kyle A. and Aimee M. to Matuszeski, John and Mary, 20905 Ash St., $245,000.
McCloud, Joshua D. and Michelle C. to Hayden, Chad and Tory, 11419 S. 173rd Ave., $350,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Hudson, Matthew P. and Natalie R., 7804 S. 197th Ave., $404,000.
68046
English, Therese J. and Philip R. Jr. to Foreman, Hal and Nicholas, 806 Matthies Drive, $120,000.
Hoy, James Ronald Jr. and Darline Maria to Barrows, Lynda, 1713 Eastview Drive, $243,000.
Pyle, Lawrence P. and Carol L. to Schott, Amanda and Montgomery, Jason E., 1105 Jacqueline Circle, $240,000.
Lo, Cheng N. and Nhue T. to Tranmer, Trent A. and Melissa E., 11156 Sherman St., $320,000.
BHI Development Inc. to Woodland Homes Inc., 12377 Slayton St., $103,000.
BHI Development Inc. to Woodland Homes Inc., 12310 Slayton St., $95,000.
Stockman, Helen L., trustee, and Stockman Family Trust to Lombard, Todd and Karen, 7731 Reed St., $435,000.
D & E Custom Building & Design Inc. to Hatfield, Gary D. and Carrol L., 1228 Cork Drive, $350,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Wettstein, Raymond C. and Courtney Elizabeth, 11312 Sunburst Drive, $404,000.
Fjell, Adam T. and Sara E. to Bukacek, Benjamin and Tiffany, 1104 Summit Ridge Drive, $296,000.
Hurni, Victoria and Joseph to Nedved, Scott J. and Smith, Sarah, 1000 W. Perry St., $275,000.
Guido, Gindy B. to Cain, John D. and Amy C., 1101 Gold Coast Road, $295,000.
Kindred, Jason and Catherine to Wertz, Cassie L., 815 Matthies Drive, $200,000.
Pine Crest Homes LLC to Rasmussen, Ryan Lee and Alyona Christine, 12417 Pheasant Run Lane, $395,000.
Twelve Foundations LLC to Stacey, Charles and Reicks, Stephanie, 702 Laredo Road, $230,000.
Jorczak, Russell Jr. and Krystle to Mayfield, Megan, 1114 Conestoga Road, $272,000.
Santana, Katherine K. and Leonel to Lentini, James Francis and Crystal Samantha, 810 Lake Vista Drive, $287,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Herting, Matt and Schneiderwind, Alexa, 11262 Osprey Circle, $321,000.
Powell, Valerie and Jason to Lodge, Harvey William Jr., 911 Edgewater Drive, $226,000.
Castlebridge Homes Inc. to Kipp, Elliott and Kopanic, Jennifer, 10245 Cove Hollow Drive, $433,000.
Prag, Patrick W. and Jennifer R. to Brave, Christopher and Brooke, 1003 Valleyview Drive, $325,000.
68059
Sundown Homes LLC to Dolezal, Paul Douglas and Dolezal McCartney, Ann, 745 N. 10th Ave., $395,000.
68123
Crawford, Samuel and Rosetta to Henriquez, David, 10326 S. 27th Circle, $245,000.
Kremer, Kyle L. and Marissa K. to Collins, Douglas J., 14502 S. 25th Ave. Circle, $230,000.
Demilt, Joseph Clair and Rebecca A. to Bricker, Andrew David and Katelyn Nicole, 11536 S. 35th St., $235,000.
Stites, Alex D. and Traci McGarity to Walkup, Sean and Rebecca, 13708 S. 43rd St., $370,000.
Cornish, William and Marissa to Villegas, Pablo Alberto and Diaz, Mariana Elizabeth Chavez, 10306 S. 27th St., $235,000.
Johnson, Stephen G. and Janet K. to Miller, Sean and Kristina, 3509 Daniell Circle, $285,000.
Nosal, Lynne A. and Patrick A. to Holsinger, Curtis W. and Margaret K., 11711 S. 26th St., $380,000.
Maruca, Perry J., per rep, and Francis J. Maruca Estate to Heartland Holdings A. LLC, 11751 Mccarty Loup, $221,000.
Benford, Darelle to Koehn, Devin and Shae, 3003 Lone Tree Road, $210,000.
Mink, Krista Lynn and Mink, Robert M. and Roberta J. to Hanson, Alec, 2606 Ponderosa Drive, $226,000.
Lane Building Corp. to Prec Properties LLC, 4210 Barksdale Circle, $378,000.
Delucia, Nicholas J. and Michelle K. to Neubauer, Shane W. and Cheri L., 13319 S. 20th St., $364,000.
Svehla, John and Lebeda Svehla, Kristen M. to Bueno, Brenda Isabel and Mendez, Gustavo Meraz, 10706 S. 17th St., $251,000.
Clark, Evan C. and Rachel V. to Bauman, Matthew and Melissa, 13409 S. 20th St., $390,000.
Allen, Kurt M. to Leick, Kelsey C. and Fields, Michael, 14311 S. 21st St., $325,000.
68128
Lincoln Way LLC to Advantage Development Inc., 9850 S. 98th Circle, $95,000.
Devlin, Gary J. and Kimberly A. to Devlin, Joseph and Lowthorp, Jessica, 7339 S. 76th Ave., $158,000.
Klusaw, Jason M. to Leroy, Carol Nadine, 7524 S. 87th St., $195,000.
Interstate Securities LLC to Flipping Flanagans LLC, 7305 S. 70th St., $132,000.
Carlson, Mary E. to Houser, Cameron, 7106 Florence St., $130,000.
Escamilla, Samuel T. and Jessica to Cooper, Aaron and Tabitha, 7534 S. 89th St., $183,000.
Olson, Mary E. and Jeremy Edward to Gay, Matthew A. and Fish, Cassie M., 9735 Florence St., $300,000.
Sinnett, Chad R. and Nancy A. to Buckley, Shelby and Rowe, Alec, 8630 S. 98th St., $356,000.
Huffman, Curtis Dean and Jerri to Menard, Marticia and Jeremy, 9805 Brentwood Drive, $292,000.
68133
Beckenhauer, Scott Alan, trustee, and Beckenhauer, Michalene Dee, trustee, Beckenhauer Family Living Trust to Loveless, Shaun E. and Chelsea K., 2118 Franklin Drive, $335,000.
Dolan, Michelle and Nick to Baker, Stacey K., 1917 Liberty Lane, $334,000.
Loewenstein, Weldon E. II and Lydia R. to Scott, Latraia Shanae, 11922 S. 51st St., $346,000.
Lombard, Todd G. and Karen M. to Jones, Todd and Wise, Jessica, 13804 Clearwater Drive, $300,000.
Stoltenberg, Beverly A., trustee, and Donald & Beverly Stoltenberg Revocable Trust to Furby, Allen and Chong Cha, 5013 Fountain Drive, $299,000.
Lingebach, Steven P. Jr. and Laurie A. to Newburn, David Michael Jr. and Allison, 4904 Holloway Ave., $406,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Bedinger, Bryce and Cassie, 5101 Leawood Drive, $317,000.
Whisinnand, David S. and Elizabeth A. to Truax, Daniel K. and Jill E., 105 Longwood Drive, $370,000.
Carter, Carolyn B., successor trustee, and Sharon Z. Feiste Revocable Trust to Klement, Shaun A. and Christine M., 12303 S. 60th St., $420,000.
Watson, Lisa M. and Andrew J. to Fricke, Charles W., trustee, and Fricke, Marian L., trustee, Charles W. Fricke Revocable Trust, 2131 Bear Circle Road, $328,000.
68136
Pfannenstiel, Brandon M. and Julie M. to Fiala, Austin T., 7514 S. 178th Circle, $235,000.
Fleming, William and Pamela to Talha, Krystal, 10806 S. 175th Ave., $418,000.
Smith, Donald and Sharon to Hasty, Jacob M. and Claire M., 8114 S. 186th St., $265,000.
Studley, Bradley R. and Danielle J. to Fowler, Matthew and Julie, 18704 Merion Drive, $410,000.
Otteman, Nicholas P. and Mary K. to Wiese, Anthony J. and Amber L., 17214 Banner St., $312,000.
Sookram, Joel R. and Aubrey C. to Johnson, Robert and Raysby, Rachel, 17220 S. Creek Circle, $375,000.
Girard, Don A. and Debra M. to Kempf, Terence A. Jr., 18825 Robin Drive, $309,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Menage, Brad and Keri, 9405 S. 178th St., $362,000.
68138
Essink, Rene Marie to Haverty, Deidre L., 8709 Meadows Parkway, $156,000.
Carrow, Amanda and Heilig, Harold to Svendsen, Ronald S., 14001 Lisa St., $115,000.
Walton, Kyle J. and Roseanna A. to Prince, Sean P. and Sara A., 8112 S. 153D St., $235,000.
Adams, James Z. and Patrisha D. to Rojas, Blanca E., 13608 Mercury St., $155,000.
Gray, Sierra A. to Edeza, Ulises, 14626 Josephine St., $198,000.
Hays, Stephen A., co-trustee, and Riekenberg, Susan, co-trustee, Eldine Hays Revocable Trust to Morrow, Renex D. and Ivana J., 14927 Borman St., $225,000.
Brown, Chad J. to Barajas, Luis A., 12949 Margo St., $140,000.
68147
Drucker, Steven to Johnson, Tyler G., 2705 Margo St., $158,000.
TFI LLC to Villatoro, Iveth Padilla, 2603 Harrison St., $140,000.
Tejral, Randy M. and Teresa A. to O. Ne Metro Holdings LLC, 8107 S. 41st St., $205,000.
Prchal, James to Wehrle, Edward and Teresa, 7504 S. 41st Ave., $148,000.
Lawrence, David J. and Ashley to O'Daniel, Peyton and Flowers, Jacqueline, 3902 Overlook Circle, $173,000.
Derry, Michael L. to Derry, Michael L. and Spahn, Heather K., 2510 Geri Circle, $101,000.
68157
Sol Construction Inc. to Fernandez, Elizabeth Luque and Moreno, Jose Miguel Luque, 5008 Glasgow Ave., $258,000.
Sheridan, Natasha N. and Jacob P. to Stelmaszek, Grzegorz A., 7508 S. 45th Ave., $275,000.
Olson, Colleen M. and Horehner, Ray to Dynamic Properties LLC, 7502 S. 47th St., $215,000.
Kleymann, Laurie, trustee, and Diane M. Casart Revocable Trust to Pekarek, Robert, 7013 S. 50th St., $193,000.
Hallgren, Robert E. and Danyelle K. to Dobrenz, Alina and Hayes, Darleene, 5138 Gertrude St., $225,000.