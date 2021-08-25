 Skip to main content
RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS
RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

  • Updated
Douglas County 

68007

Scearcy, Scott W. and Carla R. to Olson, Kyle and Autumn, 7811 N. 154th St., $335,000.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Marque Custom Builders LLC, 7558 N. 173rd Circle, $84,950.

Kms-168 LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 8102 N. 167th St., $67,950.

Williams, Douglas Ray and Sally Carol to Poehling, Joni, 7523 N. 175th St., $330,000.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Stepanchick, Justin and Stephanie, 6971 N. 172nd St., $490,432.

Kraemer, Stephanie and Meador, Stephanie to Hormachea, Lucas Venegas and Venegas, Taylor, 15462 Mormon Circle, $225,000.

Carter, Joseph D. and Sohl, Leada A. to Ramler, Samantha Caroline and Langenegger, Mark, 16105 Young St., $400,000.

CR Investments Inc. to Celebrity Homes Inc., 16626 Whitmore St., $312,000.

Williams, Mark A. and Jennifer J. to Gribben, Sean and Kristie, 17808 Island Circle, $767,000.

Garza, Stephen and Elizabeth to Scearcy, Carla and Scott, 17403 Bondesson St., $480,000.

Empire Homes & Remodeling Inc. to Brandts, Vincent James and Trisha Dianne, 8016 N. 166th St., $528,875.

Brandts, Vincent J. and Trisha D. to Lassek, Daniel and Mandy, 8042 Kilpatrick Parkway, $456,000.

Hale, Allan and Julia to Kraemer, Sean and Stephanie, 12304 N. 161st St., $389,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hoffmann, Andrew and Breanna, 7203 N. 167th Ave., $246,600.

Bloemer, Nicole and Whitehead, Nicole to Paulsen, Adrienne Elizabeth and Ryan Michael, 15538 Knudsen Circle, $302,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Queensland, Rebecca M. and Deitchman, Zachary D., 17312 Potter St., $356,642.

Sibbel, Mara to Kowalski, Joseph and Rebekah, 14607 Sunrise St., $245,000.

Haglund, Cory P. and Margaret Daley to Lockett, Nakia N., 14806 Grebe St., $306,000.

68022

Frink, Nathan and Schmolke, Megan to Liu, Jingyu and Li, Dawei, 19605 Decatur St., $495,000.

Select Construction LLC to Fredrickson, Mikayla, 2929 N. 205th St., $210,000.

Landmark Performance Corp. to Kurtenbach, Aaron and Michelle, 3941 S. 208th St., $437,515.

Batenhorst, Lisa to Sun, Zhen and Gao, Zhen Zhen, 18622 Jones Circle, $385,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Anugu, Vajra and Turpu, Jaipal, 4804 N. 180th Ave., $343,851.

Blondo 186 LLC to Phi LLC, 18865 Patrick Ave., $55,000.

203Rd Plaza LLC to Draney, Jefferson and See, Megan, 24110 U Circle, $129,500.

Koniijeti, Rao R. and Madhavi to Strategic Asset Management LLC, 18601 Jackson Circle, $329,000.

Thunker, Michael D. and Kendra R. to Golik, Chase and Helen M., 508 S. 199th St., $550,000.

Wish In One Hand Enterprises LLC to Island Development LLC, 3407 S. 210th Ave., $200,000.

Yu, Yuebin and Daihong to Wine, Bryan and Laura, 905 S. 188th Terrace, $301,900.

A-1 Development Inc. to Luo, Sarah, 21617 Pinehurst Ave., $300,000.

Trademark Homes Inc. to Pulimamidi, Subhashini and Vanguru, Prasanth, 18809 Grand Ave., $411,530.

Biodrowski, Kyle L. to Schroeder, Drew A. and Christina D., 4514 N. 207th Circle, $397,000.

Maciorowski, Keith E. and Sheila D. to Cain, Paul S., 615 S. 196th Ave., $410,000.

Woodland Homes Inc. to Allison, Allison N., 4503 S. 219th St., $577,390.

Wiegand, Bob II to Misfeldt, Matthew and Jennifer, 19906 Mason St., $398,500.

Won, Yeon Sung and Hong, Saetbyul to Jackson, Darin Jr. and Kimberly, 4619 N. 180th Avenue Circle, $303,000.

Vanslyke, Terry D. and Ginger C. to Peck, Scott R. and Julie, 3350 N. 207th Terrace, $338,500.

Greene, Michael A. and Abdul-Greene, Christie to Camphouse, David and Anna, 20134 Douglas St., $492,500.

Advantage Development Inc. to Vojslavek, Anthony R. and Ryan L., 4504 S. 221st St., $702,196.

Nathan Homes LLC to Deignan, Jim and Karen, 2007 S. 211th St., $82,500.

Eckert, Gregory A. and Laura to Krings, Dean and Laurie, 3807 N. 189th St., $445,000.

C Kaai Li Revocable Trust and Li, C. Kaai, trustee, to Jorgensen, Jeremiah, 21916 Silverado Drive, $515,000.

Wish In One Hand Enterprises LLC to Landmark Performance Corp., 3305 S. 207th St., $286,900.

68064

Birddog Capital LLC to 26405 Ida St LLC, 26405 Ida St., $1,015,000.

68069

Larsen, Tiffany M. and Anderson, Tiffany M. to Boardman, Phillip M. and Lindsey N., 23407 Agee Lane, $265,000.

68102

Donner, Preston G. and Lindsey to Vanwormer, Terry, 902 Dodge St. 301, $275,000.

Jepsen, Kaelin Mychal to Yeates, David R. J., 2315 Harney St 201, $130,000.

Merrill, Tess G. to Fictum, Casey, 626 S. 19th St L2 5, $93,500.

68104

Gojam Properties LLC to Oats, Rachelle and Tyrone, 5804 N. 68th St., $198,000.

DJMM Construction LLC to Yue, Chor and Pu, Por, 6630 Laurel Ave., $175,000.

Hoban, Catherine L. to Klesitz Realty LLC, 6309 Ruggles St., $105,000.

Nabity, Michael R. and Lorraine I. to Sullivan, Peter J. and Munoz, Juan Sebastian, 2019 N. 48th Ave., $164,950.

Chaparro, Miguel and Aguirre, Angela Rubio to Lopez, Agustin and Leticia, 4706 Blondo St., $75,000.

Blendowski, Tessie L. to Ashby, Nathaniel and McCray, Abby, 3952 N. 54th St., $118,000.

Jacovetti, Tyler and Vaughan, Bailey to Johnson Corp. Executive Suites and Storage LLC, 3812 N. 52nd St., $142,000.

Rodriguez, Carlos and Maria to Project Houseworks, 5101 Pinkney St., $135,623.

Been, Allison Katherine and Doman, Allison to Merchant, Tyson M., 4223 N. 66th St., $172,500.

Pignotti, Gary C. and Karen K. to 1 Chron 29:11 LLC, 6015 Parker St., $76,000.

Mannhalter, Robert D. and Russell, Terrie, per rep, to Donovan, Conor A., 5631 Burdette St., $130,000.

Myers, Sarah M. and Fischer, Sarah M. to McClellan, Connor M., 6780 Manderson St., $144,000.

Loyd, Deroyce to Navarrete, Willian Rivera, 4906 N. 62nd St., $168,000.

Ang, Elizabeth and Isaiah to Robertson, Adam T. and Rebecca L., 5017 Northwest Radial, $162,000.

Rief, Carley J. to Vanderveen, Erica and Thomas, 5806 Corby St., $210,000.

Neumann, Eric L. and Amanda S. to Kruger, Tawnya, 6020 N. 47th St., $125,000.

Conveyance and Rehab Bros LLC to Falk, Travis, 4412 N. 61st St., $55,000.

Durand, Marijoe to Stokes, Annemarie, 3913 N. 66th St., $97,000.

Lileikis, Jillian and Zappa, Jullian to Adams, Shane Garrett, 2535 N. 65th Ave., $170,000.

Moo, Htoo Sar Eh and Paw, Shee to Perry, Ashlyn, 6168 Ogden St., $185,000.

Miller, Nicholas D. and Oshiauna to Oliver, Tiffany A., 6910 Pinkney St., $150,000.

Reher, Beverly M. to Christensen, Kylee, 6741 Nebraska Ave., $185,000.

Richards, Maurice to Smith, Charkel and Richards, Maurice, 4927 Evans St., $99,000.

Swierenga, Scott R. to Reed, Nicklas B., 3119 N. 55th St., $154,500.

68105

Dalen, Joy Lynn to Elliott, Makenna, 3130 Mason St., $185,000.

Cubilla-Briceno, Gerardo and Aguirre-Ramirez, Maria Elena to Toniz-Velazquez, David, 3631 Oak St., $165,000.

Spotted Duck LLC to Zsr Properties LLC, 3016 Marcy St., $179,000.

Wells, Nicki to Sterling, Jaime A., 3102 Woolworth Ave., $50,000.

Bmt Investments I. LLC to 2968 Poppleton LLC, 2968 Poppleton Ave., $910,000.

Rabbass, Karl W. to Mendoza, Ezgar Rene, 2606 S. 37th St., $150,000.

Miklas, Joseph Michael to Transportation Management Group LLC, 3920 Gold St., $101,000.

Dsouza, Desmin J. to Kaiser Investment Properties LLC, 2916 Poppleton Ave., $116,000.

Scanlan, Bernard J. and Scanlan, Michael J., per rep, to Prosser, Jonathan A., 2603 S. 34th St., $221,000.

Schmitz, Emily M. to Harris, Alexander Paco, 2514 S. 31st St., $220,000.

68106

Robert Lee Murray Living Trust and Barber, Teryn J., trustee, to Griffin, Adrien, 5924 Pacific St., $180,000.

Hemmer, John and Brittany to Davis, Ann and Beedle, Douglas, 2024 S. 60th St., $189,500.

Kalvelage, Glen S. and Judith A. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 2314 S. 48th St., $100,000.

Elag LLC to 2609 Chandler Hills LLC, 720 S. 68th St., $175,000.

Rasgorshek, Robert H. III and Shown, Brooke A. to Williams, Michael S., 6128 Woolworth Ave., $323,000.

68107

Coombs, Trever J. to Beedon, Suzanne K., 4133 Drexel St., $165,000.

Krska, Albert J. to USA Builders LLC, 6807 S. 32nd St., $31,000.

Money, Jill R. to Sharples, Molly Marie, 6038 S. 35th St., $110,000.

Ripley, Anna and Shane to Dee Semin Living Trust and Semin, Dolores, trustee, 1709 Washington St., $83,000.

Downright Upscale Homes LLC to Chimborazo, Celinda Celestina Chuqui and Tenezaca, Jose Romaldo Yupa, 4223 S. 21st St., $70,000.

Red Ladder LLC to Refurbysh LLC, 3809 U St., $90,000.

Semin, Joe to Calderon, Erika J., 6111 S. 33rd Ave., $130,000.

Madrigal, Robert J. to Henriquez, Yanira Y. Alvarenga, 5619 S. 23rd St., $130,000.

United Property Management LLC to Escobedo, Micaela Perez, 4216 S. 23rd St., $30,000.

USA Builders LLC to Torres, Samuel De Jesus Lopez and Baez, Lydia Julissa, 6509 S. 31st St., $180,000.

Bonney, Valerie C. to Martinez, Jose L., 4825 S. 16th St., $115,000.

H&S Partnership Llp to Lovings, Virginia and Parsons, Susan, 3919 T St., $130,000.

Kehud Royal Estates to FA Properties LLC, 3032 T St., $115,000.

Hahne, Linda S. to Felipe, Lucia and Gallardo, Marcelo Felipe, 6021 S. 39th St., $177,000.

Escamilla, Frank to Black, Chris, 3022 S St., $20,000.

Triple Enterprises LLC to Menjivar, Rubia Serrano and Santos A., 4225 E St., $165,000.

68108

CJC Investments LLC to Marco, Charles T., 2537 S. 8th St., $30,000.

Gibbons, Rhonda C. and Timothy P. to Martinez-Ruiz, Pearl, 1361 S. 21st St., $140,000.

Woolf, Fara Britt to Green, Ignatius William, 1218 Marcy Place, $289,000.

Robles, Santos to Lorenzo, Andres Bazan and Diaz, Analaura Genchis, 2226 Poppleton Ave., $84,000.

Robles, Santos to Penaloza, Zenaido and Martha, 2224 Poppleton Ave., $44,800.

68110

Stewart, Kevin L. and Niokia T. to Milinganyo, Bwami and Huruma, Aziza, 1509 N. 21st St., $220,000.

Knappen, Eric T. to Dearinger, Nathaniel and Heather, 2105 Evans St., $130,000.

Freeman, Essie L. to Freeman, Kaviona J., 1611 Evans St., $55,300.

Stokes, Annemarie to Hernandez, Veronica and Vazquez, Felipe Campuzano, 1805 Pratt St., $115,000.

Ford, Felton A. and Stewart-Ford, Tanya L. to Llanes, Yanni, 1720 Lake St., $26,000.

68111

Facelift LLC to Cisneros, Selvin A. Izaquirre, 4320 Grand Ave., $150,000.

Qualified Property Solutions LLC to Lepco Properties, 3170 Sprague St., $53,000.

Johnson and Moon LLC to Lafferty, Michael, 2523 Ames Ave., $158,000.

Honcoop, Aubree Christine to Dynamic Properties LLC, 6005 N. 30th St., $58,000.

Guevara, Gladis Ondina Ortiz and Gomes, Milton Leonel Tobia to Martinez, Krissa, 5629 N. 29th St., $125,000.

Welch, Leon and Edna E. to Home Team Properties LLC, 2218 N. 33rd Ave., $43,000.

Warta, Chantell B. to Cabrera, Ashly, 5372 N. 27th Ave., $112,000.

Wealthwood Estates Inc. to Wynne, Nicoli, 3170 Stone Ave., $173,500.

Alvarenga, Yanira to Turbo Homebuyers LLC, 2431 Camden Ave., $50,000.

1 Chron 29:11 LLC to Redwood Capital LLC, 3662 Bedford Ave., $18,500.

Redwood Capital LLC to Melendez, Miguel A. Padilla, 3662 Bedford Ave., $29,900.

1 Chron 29:11 LLC to Redwood Capital LLC, 3671 Bedford Ave., $19,000.

Redwood Capital LLC to Melendez, Miguel A. Padilla, 3671 Bedford Ave., $31,600.

Melendez, Miguel A. Padilla to Antunes, Eble Santiago Arita, 3671 Bedford Ave., $31,600.

Watson Rei LLC to Coronado, Miriam, 4223 Larimore Ave., $77,000.

Iontach Investments LLC to Sfr3-020 LLC, 5821 N. 28th Ave., $66,700.

Amw Acquisitions LLC to Zarza, Salvador, 3420 N. 44th Ave., $30,500.

Daves Rentals LLC to Vnuk, James and Vnuk, James Jr., 4286 Wirt St., $150,000.

68112

Arc Property Resource LLC to Sapphire Management LLC, 8603 N. 30th St., $104,800.

Dossou, Starlette J. to Kerary Investments LLC, 2878 Newport Ave., $111,000.

68114

Slattery, Richard Lee to Freyermuth, Kaitlin, 7770 Franklin St., $155,000.

Laverne Lea Blake Revocable Trust and Blake, Laverne Lea, trustee, to Steele, Alexander J. and Lindsey Ann, 915 N. 74th Ave., $220,000.

Eric & Rachel Galley Revocable Trust and Galley, Eric R., trustee, to Dejillas, Leo and Cailin, 661 S. 85th St., $621,000.

Brown, Shane T. and Patel, Pina C. to Preston, Michael D. and Lynn A., 503 Ridgewood Ave., $765,000.

Burns, Eric D. and Keller, Tarryn R. to Beckmann, Jonah, 7725 Seward St., $204,500.

Jako Investments LLC to Koller, John Welford, 902 N. 87th St., $215,000.

916 Holdings LLC to Starkova, Iryna, 916 N. 74th Ave., $233,000.

Gerald T. Dolejs Trust and Corcoran, Teresa J., trustee, to Pandharpurkar, Mahesh and Kotcherlakota, Suhasini, 600 Ridgewood Ave., $405,110.

Turner, Merry Ellen to Grimes, Matt and Janette, 1012 N. 74th Ave., $277,000.

68116

Kempkes, Beth A. and Steven M. to Welch, Nicolette Rae, 14721 Stone Ave., $305,000.

Heafey, Margaret M. to Beck, Michael and Rebecca, 16098 Redman Ave., $290,000.

Armstrong, Landon David and Andrea N. to Herron, William Howard and Victoria, 3526 N. 152nd Ave., $270,000.

Armas, Rolando and Yunie to Win, San San and Thanh, Hien, 6002 N. 154th Ave., $370,000.

Ingram, David R. to Colwell, Derek and Christen, 2913 N. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $430,000.

Graham, Randolph S. and Shari M. to Singh, Sanjay, 4323 N. 173rd St., $215,000.

Williams, Babette L. and Williams, Timothy J., per rep, to Grell, Christine L. and Richard D., 15122 Emmet St., $265,000.

Dasari, Srishailam and Kothapally, Anusha to Nepal, Prajwalla and Sambhavi, 4609 N. 166th St., $265,000.

Wickwire, Troy R. and Carol A. to Engdahl, Robert Allen Jr. and Molly Hammond, 4224 N. 170th St., $243,500.

Armetta, Aaron G. and Brittany L. to Pham, Bac and Huynh, Hong, 15116 Evans St., $250,000.

Wurtz, Susan J. and Olsen, Susan J. to Hogan, Quinn A. and Jeanne E., 3202 N. 162nd Avenue Circle, $750,000.

Alexander, James J. and Renee C. to Fishler, Kristen Paige and Malone, Rick Royce, 15116 Newport Ave., $385,000.

Kavan, Michael J. and Lusina A. to Kenealy, Benjamin, 15477 Spencer St., $240,000.

Palinski, Matthew John and Sara Elizabeth to Griger, Jason and Mary, 15418 Grant St., $345,000.

68117

Hultman, Phillip J. and Brittany A. to Francisco, Juan Diego and Resendiz, Claudia Gabriela Hernandez, 5032 S. 48th Ave., $230,000.

Northern Ponca Housing Authority to Miodowski, Melody H., 6214 S. 51st Circle, $20,000.

Voss, Sandra to Voss, Sandra and Zach, Diana, 4173 S. 60th Ave., $45,450.

68118

Huerter, Joseph B. and Jeanne M. to Bissell, Martin C., 15741 Charles St., $317,500.

Connie Kozeny-Moskovits Trust and Kozeny-Moskovits, Connie C., trustee, to Pirruccello, Ross and Kelli, 167 S. 167th St., $465,000.

Oelco LLC to Jackson, Daniel A. and Jody L., 1064 N. 170th Terrace, $287,125.

Wine, Bryan and Laura to Kilzer, Joseph Elton and Tosic, Jennifer, 16333 Western Ave., $390,000.

Rodenbough, William and Stacy to Rodenbough, Leigh, 1213 N. 168th Ave., $15,000.

68122

Forrester, Carol R. to Seltz, Curtis J., 7826 Read Place, $46,700.

Seltz, Curtis J. to Griswold, Pamela Dawn, 7826 Read Place, $140,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Roberts, Elizabeth P. and Borm, Joshua D., 8303 King St., $218,972.

Thelen, Sarah Nicole to Regmi, Baibhav, 8538 Sheffield St., $190,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Pradhan, Maita S. and Gurung, Krishna, 7818 N. 84th St., $209,274.

Ramsey, Jeffrey E. and Cindy R. to Gould, Mary Ann and Decatur Martin, 10535 Mary St., $274,000.

G&A One LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7804 N. 94th Circle, $64,000.

Pace, Joshua and Marisa to Hubner, Nicholas S., 8834 N. 82nd Ave., $227,000.

Mattea, Mark R. and Linda K. to Mattea, Donovan M., 8229 Potter St., $200,000.

O'Shea, Ryan M. and Allyson N. to Subedi, Raju and Sushila Lamichhane, 7713 N. 82nd St., $255,000.

Gretna Greens LLC to Siebler, Nick and Abby, 8262 Iowa St., $195,000.

Griger, Jason and Mary to Rai, Shyam and Mizer, Jessica, 6703 N. 79th St., $197,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hughes, Shannon D., 8307 King St., $219,248.

68124

Janata, Kourtney A. to Nong, Linda and Beckner, Brent, 1862 S. 90th St., $450,000.

Thornton, James P. and Mary Lou to Salamin, Felix Alberto and Squire, Laura Jean, 3029 S. 106th St., $235,000.

Agraz, Daniel and Mary to Berg, Connor, 3254 S. 77th Ave., $205,000.

Next Level Properties LLC to Taylor, William and Catherine, 2314 S. 91st St., $440,000.

Tk3 Investments LLC to Vetick, Shaun and Malone, Alcestis, 7524 Ontario St., $225,000.

Kaiser, Rita C. and Kaiser, Dan F., per rep, to Kaiser, Jason D. and Madeleine R., 3430 S. 78th St., $190,000.

68127

Langel, Nicholas J. and Pamela to O'Brien, Paul Thomas and Sarah Elizabeth, 6517 S. 107th St., $350,000.

Harry F. and Delores B. Stejskal Trust and Stejskal, Sonya S., trustee, to Knipe, Thomas J. Jr., 5040 S. 77th Ave., $230,000.

Bade, Thomas E. and Ramona M. to Helbad Properties LLC, 5702 S. 77th St., $265,000.

Kreisler, Alan S. and Mary B. to Reding, Michael W., 6105 S. 92nd Ave., $265,000.

Rhodes, Carl E. to Yasutake, Shawn and Soto-Luna, Maria Isabel, 7448 Washington St., $235,000.

Hall, Laurie L. and Schliesser, Linda, per rep, to Jamie, Luis and Diaz, Anabel, 8159 Robin Hill Ave., $200,000.

Norma V. Opperman Revocable Trust and Opperman, Norma V., trustee, to Wavy Vacation Getaways LLC, 7918 Park Drive, $150,000.

Bond, Thomas Scott and Crotty, Kelly J. to Shuman, Paul C., 8478 Orchard Ave., $177,655.

68130

Weaver, Tyler W. and Kalyn to Caslin, Brian Douglas, 1530 S. 161st St., $245,000.

Connolly, Karen T. to Rozbicki, Jody, 17509 Walnut St., $395,000.

Joyful Restorations LLC to Stillman, Joseph and McNamara, Ramey, 17751 Frances St., $420,000.

Henry J. Sudbeck Builders Inc. to Toffle, Jeremy and Amy, 3207 S. 188th Ave., $621,895.

Garage At 204 LLC to Landmark Performance Corp., 20121 Oak St. A13, $146,750.

Koll, David B. and Cynthia to Scroggins, Christopher Aaron and Jennifer Dawn, 3566 S. 185th Ave., $497,500.

Rescue Mission Inc. to Dewitt, Dennis and Burleigh, Renae, 1406 S. 167th St., $240,000.

McGrath, Sarah E. and Peers, Sarah E. to Pickeral, Mark and Paige, 3516 S. 191st Ave., $291,500.

68131

East Campus Realty LLC to O-Ne Metro Holdings LLC, 120 S. 31st Ave., 5210, $274,900.

MWT Exchange Accommodator 25673 LLC to Little Venez LLC, 4107 Charles St., $112,500.

Rue Charles LLC to Delacalzada, Cynthia, 4317 Charles St., $134,500.

Taylor-Womack, Lecia Ann to Sfr3-000 LLC, 3322 Hamilton St., $116,101.

Becker, Cynthia Lou to Gohr, Amy, 518 N. 41st St., $195,000.

Saavedra, Veronica to Louka, Ekram and Maaiah, Ayman, 320 N. 33rd St., $65,000.

Nay, Kevin S. and Smith, Emily J. to Tyree, Justin and Kaylee, 4173 Cass St., $196,000.

68132

Reicks, David A. and Etta J. to Naai, David and Tammala, 4853 Burt St., $187,000.

Richard Stacy & Georgia Walter Living Trust and Stacy, Richard, trustee, to Bur Properties LLC, 4609 Chicago St., $600,000.

Shandell, Ilene W. and Shandell-Ferer, IIene W. to Watson Rei LLC, 822 N. 50th Ave., $650,000.

Patino, Patrick M. and Amy B. to Pivovar, Kerry A., 4860 Harney St., $270,000.

Harris, Kenneth S. to Osberg, Stephen and Jacobson, Rachel, 765 Fairacres Road, $880,000.

Cordero, Israel and Susanna E. to Almgren, Patrick and Colleen, 111 S. 50th St., $225,000.

68134

Gehrls, Matthew and Lisa E. to Hope, Daniel A., 8839 Sprague Circle, $203,000.

Golden Realty Investments LLC to Miaflinnou, Rochya B., 10506 Laurel Ave., $200,000.

Gross, Andrew and Sara to Aye, Kyaw and Win, Ma Phu Phu, 4111 N. 94th St., $190,000.

Barry, Brian K. and Cynthia M. to Bizoff, Andrew J., 5615 N. 80th St., $245,000.

Romero, Jake to Medaris, Samuel Mearl and Rachel, 7626 Blondo Drive, $185,000.

Hicks, Martha to Martin, Tina Lynn, 9424 Fowler Ave., $200,000.

Faris, Deline A. to McCary, Dustin Michael and Wyble, Jayme Joy, 9227 Sahler St., $200,000.

Beyond Living LLC to Goldyn, Amy, 2524 N. 83rd St., $213,000.

2306 Lp to Furblair Investments LLC, 5023 Terrace Drive, $55,000.

Brown, Brittany L. and Runquist, Matthew W. to Shrestha, Sharmila, 4214 N. 84th St., $215,000.

Maureen M. Moluf Revocabele Living Trust and Moluf, Maureen M., trustee, to Ye, Jing, 7544 Erskine St., $220,000.

68135

Smith, Carla J. and Steven G. to Gehringer, Andrew R. and Amanda L., 5905 S. 176th St., $350,000.

McCarthy, Daniel J. and Amy M. to Smith, Andrew D. and Julie B., 17608 O St., $550,000.

Twin City Properties and Arthaloney, Robert L. Sr. to Hunter, Mary, 5023 S. 164th St., $218,000.

Laurin S. Gilbreath Trust and Gilbreath, Laurin S., trustee, to Sodoro, Michael A. II, 5038 S. 196th Circle, $265,500.

Smith, Christopher Thomas to Pham, Chung, 18902 Drexel Circle, $220,000.

Reimold, Robert G. to Blobaum, Susan, 16881 I St., $278,000.

Liess, Nathan D. and Ashley B. to Buddi, Barry and Jennifer, 5815 S. 157th St., $305,000.

Pearce, Daniel J. and Mary E. to Schott, Micah and Kimberly, 16760 K Circle, $410,000.

Johnson, James C. and Catherine J. to Widseth, Jared D. and Grace J., 4755 S. 167th St., $375,000.

Dillon, Luke Lee and Melinda Nicole to Rangel, Jamie and Sean, 6807 S. 165th Ave., $330,000.

Brokaw, Nickole J. and Ruenholl, Bonnie L. to Peatrowsky, Michael and Abigail, 6217 S. 160th St., $398,000.

McCune, Aaron and Teri to Nash, Matt and Stacy, 4226 S. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $381,000.

Boehmke, Gregory A. and Diane Kay to Sattler, Steve and Charlene, 16660 Y St., $450,000.

Fornoni, Cristian I. to Fernandez, Carlos A. and Salazar, Lourdes Sigala, 6131 S. 190th Terrace, $255,000.

68137

Galaska, Justin and Michaela to Barry, Lucas and Alexis, 14842 Holmes St., $254,000.

Allen, Eric R. and Cassandra to N2J LLC, 11105 Washington St., $175,000.

Kyra LLC to Ambrose, Whitney and Ben, 12734 Deauville Drive 303, $124,000.

Elia, Anthony A. and Heather A. to Coyne, Danielle and Keller, Drew, 15183 T St., $245,000.

Slowik, Donald G. and Cindy to Ta, Law Pa and Mu, Lo Lo, 5518 S. 155th St., $265,000.

Gehringer, Andrew R. and Amanda L. to Vance, Richard Patrick and Tina Marie, 12112 T Circle, $202,475.

Geiser, Walter J. to Meredith, Scott T. and Amy J., 12472 Woodcrest Drive, $315,000.

Buddi, Barry S. and Jennifer L. to Mellor, Jake, 15218 Z St., $211,500.

Thompson, Thomas C. and Kerry M. to Laguer-Arroyo, Andres and Frias, Wanda E. Gomez, 5128 S. 125th Court, $155,000.

Sugihara, Shayna to Curtis, Emily Ann and Weber, Joseph Paul, 12229 Ohern St., $192,000.

Brooks, William L. and Amy R. to Serrano, Albilio, 15262 U St., $272,000.

Starkel, Beau H. and Jordan to Murphy, Sean and Tiffany, 15361 Orchard Ave., $210,000.

Longe Family Trust and Longe, Kendall L., trustee, to Seferian, Matthew, 14611 Jefferson St., $297,450.

Tran, Whitney D. and Tri to McWilliams, Christopher, 13567 Polk St., $220,000.

Siemek, Laverne J. and Willa H. to Graslewicz, Kevin and Katherine, 6240 Oak Hills Place, $406,000.

Youngblood, Jamie L. to Youngblood, Jamie L. and Montoya, Johnny Jr., 15255 W St., $113,700.

Greer, Donald R. and Melani K. to Smith, Alyssa Ashley, 15216 Y St., $247,000.

68142

CR Investments Inc. to Celebrity Homes Inc., 14326 Wood Valley Drive, $19,400.

Landmark Performance Corp. to Sweet, Tracey, 8205 N. 129th St., $523,343.

Cieslik, Taylor D. and Mielke, Lauren E. to Schmitt, Jenna M., 13907 Iowa St., $245,000.

McNew, Brandon and Ashley to Hoffman, Noah P., 11549 Scott St., $415,000.

68144

Schultz, Lloyd H. and Karen K. to Gustavson, Lee and Sheri, 1530 S. 120th St., $240,000.

Gorringe, Kathleen Laughlin and Luke to Sundheim, Ethan and Schmeling, Leslie, 2121 S. 130th St., $352,000.

Bush, Theresa A. to Sands, Dessirae, 1373 S. 137th Ave., $270,000.

Christensen, Andrew J. and Nichollette I. to Coffey, Lindsay, 12443 Westwood Lane, $216,000.

Johnson, Matthew and Johnson, Matthew Wayne to Johnson, Matthew Wayne, 13220 Marinda Circle, $102,150.

Pettiford, Benjiman and Kaitlan to Fryar, Marc and Lorene, 1231 S. 121 Pa 112, $125,000.

Beck Family Trust and Beck, Audrey L., trustee, to Belt, Adam Michael and Sempeck, Shelby M., 14026 Pierce St., $280,000.

Gordon, Matthew F. to Eddal Properties LLC, 10937 Valley St., $169,500.

Slates, Jody G. and Lori J. to Thilgen, Robert J. and Donna B., 14869 Harvey Oaks Ave., $242,800.

Electrical Systems Inc. to Albers Investments LLC, 13625 C St., $430,000.

Pedersen, Charles Lee and Sarah to Gnuse, Matthew and Kristine, 12112 Shirley St., $280,000.

68152

Osborne, Sarah E. and Paul H. to Tinklenberg, Caeden Jerod Le and Rebecca Lyn, 9211 Raven Oaks Drive, $280,000.

Kenny, Douglas F. to Wallen, Derek and Terri-Anne, 6426 Country Squire Lane, $365,000.

68154

Cowger, Robert G. to Rudolf, Phillip Alan and Amber Leigh, 1503 N. 144th Avenue Circle, $258,000.

Grandgenett, Jeanette A. to Wilcox, Brent Lawrence and Cristine Nicole, 14818 Izard St., $340,000.

David A. & Janet L. Anderson Trust and Anderson, David A., trustee, to Shaw, Marc and Brittany, 12052 Jackson St., $375,000.

Dewalle, Janet A. Van and Chavez, Janet to Parker Ventures LLC, 11570 W. Dodge Road, $290,000.

Red Ladder LLC to Leonovicz, Heather and Matthew, 1131 N. 121st St., $285,000.

Edwards, Joel A. and Joan M. to Peck, Kenneth D. and Mary, 12727 West Dodge Road 132C, $135,000.

Engdahl, Robert Allen Jr. and Molly Hammond to Myers, Sarah and Jason, 10817 Oakbrook Circle, $192,500.

Fox, Gary J. and Debra K. to Best Price Homebuyers LLC, 15036 Cuming St., $260,000.

Mbmb Holdings LLC to Argo, Eric and Kim, 814 N. 131st Court, $224,000.

Koster, Nancy K. and Vanruler, Michael to O'Bryhim, Bliss E. and Bradley E., 12767 Hamilton St., $535,000.

Lionel L. & Jane M. Reilly Trust and Reilly, Lionel L., trustee, to Korene, Erin and Hernandez, Erick, 314 S. 155th Ave., $285,000.

Erickson, Trent and Susan to Gulsvig, Rogan James and Christine Tava, 14812 Hillside Place, $260,000.

Rosenberg, Eric Marshall and Molly Ann to Leinbaugh, Zachary L. and Harris, Sydny L., 15525 Dewey Circle, $260,000.

Pullen Family Trust Uta and Pullen, Marjorie A., trustee, to Donahue, Amy L., 12019 Franklin St., $215,000.

68164

Barr, Damian A. and Abigail F. to Randolph, John, 2641 N. 129th Circle, $380,000.

Oetter, Matthew J. and Candie L. to Martinez, Soila and Martinez-Hernandez, Ramiro, 12614 Miami St., $245,000.

Buckingham, R. Brian and Christina L. to Yancy, William and Randi, 4404 N. 136th St., $380,000.

Knutson, Kristopher C. to Prak, Sloane E. and Traylee, 5935 N. 108th Avenue Circle, $226,000.

Mary Anne Cronican Trust and Bianchi, A. Michael, trustee, to Chleborad, Terisia, 2617 N. 132nd Ave., $305,000.

Robertson, Adam T. and Rebecca L. to Cabrera, Roberto, 11202 Corby St., $216,000.

Frost, James J. and Michele M. to Frost, Matthew R., 12711 Grant Circle, $196,000.

Vang, Ong to Cutler, Brett Jay-Thomas, 4905 N. 117th Circle, $254,900.

Vessar, Whitney P. to Pettiford, Benjiman and Scates-Pettiford, Kaitlan, 5735 Rambleridge Road, $225,000.

Kramer, Kristin to Campbell, Ryan and Warren, 11691 Fowler Ave., $210,000.

Carusi, Kellie R. to Kieckhafer, Glen L., 11124 Hilltop Ave., $98,400.

Pontier, David M. and Sara to Leach, Ryan, 12441 Miami St., $250,000.

Naujoks, Brandon A. and Tiki to Partida, Juan C., 12846 Grant Circle, $195,000.

Ritchey, Debbi and Vaske, Fred to Grashorn, Jolynn, 6508 N. 110th St., $265,000.

Hoffman, Gary to Goins, Montchello S., 11212 Curtis Ave., $205,000.

Jepson, Amanda Jo and Davy, Kyle to Warrington, Brandon and Katelyn, 12605 Meredith Ave., $250,000.

Lomax, Sean P. and Kimberly C. to Clabaugh, Brad and Tiffany, 12818 Grant Circle, $240,500.

Groves, Steven H. to Razzouq, Damianos J. and Loya, Melissa, 5618 N. 116th Avenue Circle, $200,000.

Sarpy County

68005

Midwest House Rehab LLC to Diaz, Justin Filip, 1406 Warren St., $215,000.

Hrupek, Toby J. and Traci A. to Espejo, Jack and Anding Espejo, Trinity, 31 Martinview Road, $205,000.

Barrett, Cynthia S., per rep, and Jacquline K. Rogaskie Estate to D. A. Lien LLC, 411 W. 30th Ave., $145,000.

Provident Trust Group LLC Fbo Connell, Anita Roth Ira to Quandary Properties LLC, 904 Willow Ave., $160,000.

Cossel, Trey C. and Hanna to Brown, Joshua and Judith, 1811 Main St., $225,000.

Wendl Properties LLC to Spletstoser, Gorvin Henry and Driggs, Hester Edith, 806 N. 4th St., $180,000.

Ostlund, Katie R. and Edward to Topping, Mickey L. and Audrey L. Bailey, 1322 Bellevue Blvd N, $255,000.

Hatton, Ashton M. and Johnson, Kaylee A. to Dewitt, Erica, 1612 Jefferson St., $215,000.

Caleb Construction LLC to Salgado, Ruben, 2706 Washington St., $167,000.

Wessels, Alexander J. and Taylor M. to Echenique Investments LLC, 1901 Thurston, Unit 6, $120,000.

68028

Beckler, Scott and Virginia to Hernandez, Abel Munoz and Marissa, 11432 S. 199th St., $330,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Pottebaum, Danella, 16963 Christensen Road, $276,000.

5109 Real Estate LLC to Urban, Brandon C. and Bryan, Amanda L., 12007 S. 212th St., $380,000.

Wilson, Claudia J. to Huffman, Daniel S. and Karey, 12204 S. 213th Ave., $350,000.

Defore, Jaime R. to Kemmerle, Adam, 21805 Plum Circle Drive, $236,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Erickson, Randall S. and Tanya A., 16909 Samantha Road, $381,000.

Mintken, Mark to Dwyer, Maxwell Lee, 331 Highland Drive, $155,000.

Stevens, Jeremy Kyle and Ashley Kathryn to BW Real Estate LLC, 20915 Maple Circle, $238,000.

Curtiss, Jacob S. and Virginia J. to Jensen, Seann and Jessica, 21310 Hampton Drive, $363,000.

Kastens, Makayla to Krueger, Tianna, 233 Hackberry Drive, $201,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Shiley, Richard D. and Molly S., 12134 S. 209th Ave., $382,000.

Robertson, Trenton J. and Mary Beth to Big O. Homes LLC, 11709 S. 209th St., $270,000.

Cox, Amy L. to Anderson, Joan, 20108 Maple St., $380,000.

Owens, Richard and Deanna to Muhs, Caleb and Muhs, Ronald Lynn and Sheri Lynn, 21435 Hampton Drive, $295,000.

68046

Richland Homes LLC to Rodriguez, Mario and Hilary, 10433 S. 111th Ave., $350,000.

Popp, Steven G. and Yi Fang to Pecha, Robert A., 804 Fort St., $245,000.

Heine, Linda S. and Wayne M. to Queen Rose Properties LLC, 1109 S. Washington St., $300,000.

Parisot, James, per rep, and Genevieve K. Twining Estate to Modlin, Jeff and Jennifer, 426 E. 4th St., $195,000.

Wertz, Philip J. and Anna to Wiley, Monte and Tara, 2204 Walnut Circle Drive, $310,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Kang, Carrie, 11520 Glenn St., $362,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Sanchez, David M. and Angela L., 11701 S. 113th St., $304,000.

First State Bank to USA Builders LLC, Multiple Addresses, $165,000.

Bland, Travis Christopher to Wymer, Ian and Taylor, 1205 Devon Drive, $230,000.

Blessie, William J. and Diane M. to Christofferson, Andrew Jay and Gena Lee, 712 N. Harrison St., $385,000.

68059

Smith, Paul W. and Heather M. to Hauger, McKenzie D. and Jensby, Matthew D., 345 Valley Drive, $198,000.

68123

Norman, Albert L. Jr. to Summers, Geoffrey I. and Jessica L., 3504 Sheridan Circle, $275,000.

Buhlman, Joseph and Choi, Hei Sung to Pruim, Adam and Kelly, 10506 S. 27th St., $302,000.

Tucker, Troy Edward and Shelley to akab Properties LLC, 10716 S. 27th Ave., $209,000.

Correa, Richard and Gloria to Ruppert, Zacheriah D., 3713 Falcon Drive, $265,000.

Richardson, Angela and Tyler to Tysdahl, Blake Alvern, 1113 Grenoble Drive, $200,000.

Sass, America L. and Bett, Alan to Mortimer Lamb, Molly, 3211 Rahn Blvd., $410,000.

Casper, Jeffery P. and Christen S. to Laplace, Sean F., 14323 S. 17th St., $270,000.

Galloway, Margaret M. to Gaucin, Jose and Elizabeth, 14115 S. 33rd Ave., $255,000.

Derby, Logan P. and Allison to Ablet, Eliya, 14908 S. 20th St., $375,000.

Schreck, Brigitte and Daniel E. to Adame, Arthur Luciano and Narito Adame, Jennifer Marie, 13707 Tregaron Drive, $380,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Alimo, Maxwell and Pearl, 15010 S. 19th St., $327,000.

Johnson, Michael E. and Goldie J. to Salter, Jason and Kaya, Emine, 11712 S. 25th Ave. Circle, $350,000.

Krajicek, Jeff and Quinn to Riley, Seth H. and Megan M., 11704 S. 39th St., $259,000.

Hummel, Jennie N. and Christopher S. to Stevenson, Guy R. and De Ocampo, Rhea, 14311 S. 17th St., $285,000.

McCoy, Davon and Ebone to Mennem, Jason and Jennifer R., 14405 Tregaron Drive, $355,000.

Forget, Joseph and Alesha to Forget, Gerard T. Jr., 12901 S. 29th St., $190,000.

Stage, David A., per rep, and Charles W. Lammert Jr. Estate to Luttman, Milta and Sketch, Martin, 17307 Beach Circle, $198,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Seals, Zachari and Brittany, 14912 S. 19th St., $287,000.

McBee, Brett and Emma to McGahan, Steven J. and Jackson, Christina M., 13905 S. 29th Circle, $290,000.

68128

Brown, Romie Steve Sr. and Karen L. to Mittelsdorf, Ann M., 8009 S. 93rd St., $363,000.

Sons, Timothy D. and Angel to Keck, Thomas Harold, 7616 Park View Blvd., $123,000.

Klinger, Rhonda N. and Matthew E. to Ray, Chase Aaron, 7427 Terry Drive, $145,000.

Rees, Dennis D. and Marcy A. to Bannister, Sharon Ann, trustee, and Bannister Family Trust, 9219 Hillcrest Drive, $293,000.

Makk 4 LLC to PJD Holdings LLC, 11595 Olive St., $1,425,000.

Elliott, Kelly R. to Obrecht, Jayson and Karen, 6814 Crabapple St., $281,000.

Snedeker, Linda C. to Kretsinger, Carll J. and Kristy, 8728 S. 97th Ave., $350,000.

68133

Horizon Realty Inc. to Escamilla, Samuel and Jessica, 5107 Helwig Ave., $409,000.

Vasquez, Kimberly Jean and Guadalupe to Mas, Pedro Vargas and Janet E. Vargas, 13903 Springview Drive, $295,000.

Johnson, Matthew L. and Bueter, Chelsea L. to Kitchen, Michael S., 204 Castle Pine Drive, $375,000.

Kellogg, Jason and Monica L. to Hunter, Stephen and Sarah, 111 Carolina Drive, $297,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Makarzyk, James C. and Shimizu, Naoko G., 5110 Heartland Drive, $326,000.

Weinstein, Jenny M. to Hall, Joshua, 8620 S. 68th St., $270,000.

Schnurr, Shaaron to Arcishewsky, Lara and Davison, Todd, 2408 Leigh Lane, $300,000.

68136

Dallmann, Seth and Michelle to Sopinski, Bryan Paul and Vaernhoej, Jennifer June, 19005 Redwood St., $370,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Horstman, Matthew S. and Monica J., 9323 S. 178th St., $428,000.

Day, Jeffrey A. and Erika to Tran, Tri and Whitney, 17016 Rampart St., $297,000.

River Oaks Development LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 18418 Margo St., $35,000.

River Oaks Development LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, Various, $163,000.

River Oaks Development LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7717 S. 185th St., $35,000.

Kunes, Ashley Flynn and Robert H. to Rogers, Sara H. and Loberg, Jason M., 7412 S. 169th St., $370,000.

Harman, Christopher P. and Dorothy M. to Knott, Joel and Gierke Knott, Kristin, 16610 Edna St., $360,000.

Medcalf, William and Patricia to Owens, Susan and John, 16907 Joanne Drive, $270,000.

Lamb, Ryan J. and Duin, Paige A. to Nelson, Mary K. and Randall J., 8209 S. 188th St., $280,000.

Hartley, Daniel, trustee, and Hartley, Tracey, trustee, Daniel & Tracey Hartley Revocable Trust to Mattson, Michael and Sherrie, 17026 Aurora St., $375,000.

Thompson, Michael J. and Mikayla D. to Salcedo, Alex, 8007 S. 188th St., $305,000.

Bertrand, Tyson K. and Jaime L. to Kramme, Mark and Brittany, 18506 Hampton Drive, $435,000.

Lahm, Dennis L. and Melissa C. to Okoli, Hyacinth Somuadina and Ndikwam, Emmanuela Ebele, 8806 S. 164th St., $331,000.

68138

Dawson, Thomas J. and Marla E. to Scroggins, David and Hunter, Mary, 13510 Gertrude St., $190,000.

Schultz, Andrew J. and Sarah K. to Moyers, James and Jennifer, 15222 Chalco Pointe Drive, $243,000.

Stroup, Jessica L. to Weir, Katy Danielle, 14706 Willow Circle Drive, $196,000.

68147

S&C Future Funds LLC to Lefevre, Michael William, 1815 Josephine St., $265,000.

Rock, John D. and Claudia P. to Habitat for Humanity of Sarpy County, 7295 S. 42nd St., $175,000.

68157

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Hatfield, Laura A., 8707 S. 64th St., $401,000.

Briggs, Patricia L. to Beltran, Denise, 7009 S. 52nd St., $180,000.

Valenzuela, Salomon and Yesenia to Tavizon, Lisa Marie, 7121 S. 49th Ave. Circle, $260,000.

