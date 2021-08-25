RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

Douglas County
68007
Scearcy, Scott W. and Carla R. to Olson, Kyle and Autumn, 7811 N. 154th St., $335,000.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Marque Custom Builders LLC, 7558 N. 173rd Circle, $84,950.
Kms-168 LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 8102 N. 167th St., $67,950.
Williams, Douglas Ray and Sally Carol to Poehling, Joni, 7523 N. 175th St., $330,000.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Stepanchick, Justin and Stephanie, 6971 N. 172nd St., $490,432.
Kraemer, Stephanie and Meador, Stephanie to Hormachea, Lucas Venegas and Venegas, Taylor, 15462 Mormon Circle, $225,000.
Carter, Joseph D. and Sohl, Leada A. to Ramler, Samantha Caroline and Langenegger, Mark, 16105 Young St., $400,000.
CR Investments Inc. to Celebrity Homes Inc., 16626 Whitmore St., $312,000.
Williams, Mark A. and Jennifer J. to Gribben, Sean and Kristie, 17808 Island Circle, $767,000.
Garza, Stephen and Elizabeth to Scearcy, Carla and Scott, 17403 Bondesson St., $480,000.
Empire Homes & Remodeling Inc. to Brandts, Vincent James and Trisha Dianne, 8016 N. 166th St., $528,875.
Brandts, Vincent J. and Trisha D. to Lassek, Daniel and Mandy, 8042 Kilpatrick Parkway, $456,000.
Hale, Allan and Julia to Kraemer, Sean and Stephanie, 12304 N. 161st St., $389,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hoffmann, Andrew and Breanna, 7203 N. 167th Ave., $246,600.
Bloemer, Nicole and Whitehead, Nicole to Paulsen, Adrienne Elizabeth and Ryan Michael, 15538 Knudsen Circle, $302,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Queensland, Rebecca M. and Deitchman, Zachary D., 17312 Potter St., $356,642.
Sibbel, Mara to Kowalski, Joseph and Rebekah, 14607 Sunrise St., $245,000.
Haglund, Cory P. and Margaret Daley to Lockett, Nakia N., 14806 Grebe St., $306,000.
68022
Frink, Nathan and Schmolke, Megan to Liu, Jingyu and Li, Dawei, 19605 Decatur St., $495,000.
Select Construction LLC to Fredrickson, Mikayla, 2929 N. 205th St., $210,000.
Landmark Performance Corp. to Kurtenbach, Aaron and Michelle, 3941 S. 208th St., $437,515.
Batenhorst, Lisa to Sun, Zhen and Gao, Zhen Zhen, 18622 Jones Circle, $385,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Anugu, Vajra and Turpu, Jaipal, 4804 N. 180th Ave., $343,851.
Blondo 186 LLC to Phi LLC, 18865 Patrick Ave., $55,000.
203Rd Plaza LLC to Draney, Jefferson and See, Megan, 24110 U Circle, $129,500.
Koniijeti, Rao R. and Madhavi to Strategic Asset Management LLC, 18601 Jackson Circle, $329,000.
Thunker, Michael D. and Kendra R. to Golik, Chase and Helen M., 508 S. 199th St., $550,000.
Wish In One Hand Enterprises LLC to Island Development LLC, 3407 S. 210th Ave., $200,000.
Yu, Yuebin and Daihong to Wine, Bryan and Laura, 905 S. 188th Terrace, $301,900.
A-1 Development Inc. to Luo, Sarah, 21617 Pinehurst Ave., $300,000.
Trademark Homes Inc. to Pulimamidi, Subhashini and Vanguru, Prasanth, 18809 Grand Ave., $411,530.
Biodrowski, Kyle L. to Schroeder, Drew A. and Christina D., 4514 N. 207th Circle, $397,000.
Maciorowski, Keith E. and Sheila D. to Cain, Paul S., 615 S. 196th Ave., $410,000.
Woodland Homes Inc. to Allison, Allison N., 4503 S. 219th St., $577,390.
Wiegand, Bob II to Misfeldt, Matthew and Jennifer, 19906 Mason St., $398,500.
Won, Yeon Sung and Hong, Saetbyul to Jackson, Darin Jr. and Kimberly, 4619 N. 180th Avenue Circle, $303,000.
Vanslyke, Terry D. and Ginger C. to Peck, Scott R. and Julie, 3350 N. 207th Terrace, $338,500.
Greene, Michael A. and Abdul-Greene, Christie to Camphouse, David and Anna, 20134 Douglas St., $492,500.
Advantage Development Inc. to Vojslavek, Anthony R. and Ryan L., 4504 S. 221st St., $702,196.
Nathan Homes LLC to Deignan, Jim and Karen, 2007 S. 211th St., $82,500.
Eckert, Gregory A. and Laura to Krings, Dean and Laurie, 3807 N. 189th St., $445,000.
C Kaai Li Revocable Trust and Li, C. Kaai, trustee, to Jorgensen, Jeremiah, 21916 Silverado Drive, $515,000.
Wish In One Hand Enterprises LLC to Landmark Performance Corp., 3305 S. 207th St., $286,900.
68064
Birddog Capital LLC to 26405 Ida St LLC, 26405 Ida St., $1,015,000.
68069
Larsen, Tiffany M. and Anderson, Tiffany M. to Boardman, Phillip M. and Lindsey N., 23407 Agee Lane, $265,000.
68102
Donner, Preston G. and Lindsey to Vanwormer, Terry, 902 Dodge St. 301, $275,000.
Jepsen, Kaelin Mychal to Yeates, David R. J., 2315 Harney St 201, $130,000.
Merrill, Tess G. to Fictum, Casey, 626 S. 19th St L2 5, $93,500.
68104
Gojam Properties LLC to Oats, Rachelle and Tyrone, 5804 N. 68th St., $198,000.
DJMM Construction LLC to Yue, Chor and Pu, Por, 6630 Laurel Ave., $175,000.
Hoban, Catherine L. to Klesitz Realty LLC, 6309 Ruggles St., $105,000.
Nabity, Michael R. and Lorraine I. to Sullivan, Peter J. and Munoz, Juan Sebastian, 2019 N. 48th Ave., $164,950.
Chaparro, Miguel and Aguirre, Angela Rubio to Lopez, Agustin and Leticia, 4706 Blondo St., $75,000.
Blendowski, Tessie L. to Ashby, Nathaniel and McCray, Abby, 3952 N. 54th St., $118,000.
Jacovetti, Tyler and Vaughan, Bailey to Johnson Corp. Executive Suites and Storage LLC, 3812 N. 52nd St., $142,000.
Rodriguez, Carlos and Maria to Project Houseworks, 5101 Pinkney St., $135,623.
Been, Allison Katherine and Doman, Allison to Merchant, Tyson M., 4223 N. 66th St., $172,500.
Pignotti, Gary C. and Karen K. to 1 Chron 29:11 LLC, 6015 Parker St., $76,000.
Mannhalter, Robert D. and Russell, Terrie, per rep, to Donovan, Conor A., 5631 Burdette St., $130,000.
Myers, Sarah M. and Fischer, Sarah M. to McClellan, Connor M., 6780 Manderson St., $144,000.
Loyd, Deroyce to Navarrete, Willian Rivera, 4906 N. 62nd St., $168,000.
Ang, Elizabeth and Isaiah to Robertson, Adam T. and Rebecca L., 5017 Northwest Radial, $162,000.
Rief, Carley J. to Vanderveen, Erica and Thomas, 5806 Corby St., $210,000.
Neumann, Eric L. and Amanda S. to Kruger, Tawnya, 6020 N. 47th St., $125,000.
Conveyance and Rehab Bros LLC to Falk, Travis, 4412 N. 61st St., $55,000.
Durand, Marijoe to Stokes, Annemarie, 3913 N. 66th St., $97,000.
Lileikis, Jillian and Zappa, Jullian to Adams, Shane Garrett, 2535 N. 65th Ave., $170,000.
Moo, Htoo Sar Eh and Paw, Shee to Perry, Ashlyn, 6168 Ogden St., $185,000.
Miller, Nicholas D. and Oshiauna to Oliver, Tiffany A., 6910 Pinkney St., $150,000.
Reher, Beverly M. to Christensen, Kylee, 6741 Nebraska Ave., $185,000.
Richards, Maurice to Smith, Charkel and Richards, Maurice, 4927 Evans St., $99,000.
Swierenga, Scott R. to Reed, Nicklas B., 3119 N. 55th St., $154,500.
68105
Dalen, Joy Lynn to Elliott, Makenna, 3130 Mason St., $185,000.
Cubilla-Briceno, Gerardo and Aguirre-Ramirez, Maria Elena to Toniz-Velazquez, David, 3631 Oak St., $165,000.
Spotted Duck LLC to Zsr Properties LLC, 3016 Marcy St., $179,000.
Wells, Nicki to Sterling, Jaime A., 3102 Woolworth Ave., $50,000.
Bmt Investments I. LLC to 2968 Poppleton LLC, 2968 Poppleton Ave., $910,000.
Rabbass, Karl W. to Mendoza, Ezgar Rene, 2606 S. 37th St., $150,000.
Miklas, Joseph Michael to Transportation Management Group LLC, 3920 Gold St., $101,000.
Dsouza, Desmin J. to Kaiser Investment Properties LLC, 2916 Poppleton Ave., $116,000.
Scanlan, Bernard J. and Scanlan, Michael J., per rep, to Prosser, Jonathan A., 2603 S. 34th St., $221,000.
Schmitz, Emily M. to Harris, Alexander Paco, 2514 S. 31st St., $220,000.
68106
Robert Lee Murray Living Trust and Barber, Teryn J., trustee, to Griffin, Adrien, 5924 Pacific St., $180,000.
Hemmer, John and Brittany to Davis, Ann and Beedle, Douglas, 2024 S. 60th St., $189,500.
Kalvelage, Glen S. and Judith A. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 2314 S. 48th St., $100,000.
Elag LLC to 2609 Chandler Hills LLC, 720 S. 68th St., $175,000.
Rasgorshek, Robert H. III and Shown, Brooke A. to Williams, Michael S., 6128 Woolworth Ave., $323,000.
68107
Coombs, Trever J. to Beedon, Suzanne K., 4133 Drexel St., $165,000.
Krska, Albert J. to USA Builders LLC, 6807 S. 32nd St., $31,000.
Money, Jill R. to Sharples, Molly Marie, 6038 S. 35th St., $110,000.
Ripley, Anna and Shane to Dee Semin Living Trust and Semin, Dolores, trustee, 1709 Washington St., $83,000.
Downright Upscale Homes LLC to Chimborazo, Celinda Celestina Chuqui and Tenezaca, Jose Romaldo Yupa, 4223 S. 21st St., $70,000.
Red Ladder LLC to Refurbysh LLC, 3809 U St., $90,000.
Semin, Joe to Calderon, Erika J., 6111 S. 33rd Ave., $130,000.
Madrigal, Robert J. to Henriquez, Yanira Y. Alvarenga, 5619 S. 23rd St., $130,000.
United Property Management LLC to Escobedo, Micaela Perez, 4216 S. 23rd St., $30,000.
USA Builders LLC to Torres, Samuel De Jesus Lopez and Baez, Lydia Julissa, 6509 S. 31st St., $180,000.
Bonney, Valerie C. to Martinez, Jose L., 4825 S. 16th St., $115,000.
H&S Partnership Llp to Lovings, Virginia and Parsons, Susan, 3919 T St., $130,000.
Kehud Royal Estates to FA Properties LLC, 3032 T St., $115,000.
Hahne, Linda S. to Felipe, Lucia and Gallardo, Marcelo Felipe, 6021 S. 39th St., $177,000.
Escamilla, Frank to Black, Chris, 3022 S St., $20,000.
Triple Enterprises LLC to Menjivar, Rubia Serrano and Santos A., 4225 E St., $165,000.
68108
CJC Investments LLC to Marco, Charles T., 2537 S. 8th St., $30,000.
Gibbons, Rhonda C. and Timothy P. to Martinez-Ruiz, Pearl, 1361 S. 21st St., $140,000.
Woolf, Fara Britt to Green, Ignatius William, 1218 Marcy Place, $289,000.
Robles, Santos to Lorenzo, Andres Bazan and Diaz, Analaura Genchis, 2226 Poppleton Ave., $84,000.
Robles, Santos to Penaloza, Zenaido and Martha, 2224 Poppleton Ave., $44,800.
68110
Stewart, Kevin L. and Niokia T. to Milinganyo, Bwami and Huruma, Aziza, 1509 N. 21st St., $220,000.
Knappen, Eric T. to Dearinger, Nathaniel and Heather, 2105 Evans St., $130,000.
Freeman, Essie L. to Freeman, Kaviona J., 1611 Evans St., $55,300.
Stokes, Annemarie to Hernandez, Veronica and Vazquez, Felipe Campuzano, 1805 Pratt St., $115,000.
Ford, Felton A. and Stewart-Ford, Tanya L. to Llanes, Yanni, 1720 Lake St., $26,000.
68111
Facelift LLC to Cisneros, Selvin A. Izaquirre, 4320 Grand Ave., $150,000.
Qualified Property Solutions LLC to Lepco Properties, 3170 Sprague St., $53,000.
Johnson and Moon LLC to Lafferty, Michael, 2523 Ames Ave., $158,000.
Honcoop, Aubree Christine to Dynamic Properties LLC, 6005 N. 30th St., $58,000.
Guevara, Gladis Ondina Ortiz and Gomes, Milton Leonel Tobia to Martinez, Krissa, 5629 N. 29th St., $125,000.
Welch, Leon and Edna E. to Home Team Properties LLC, 2218 N. 33rd Ave., $43,000.
Warta, Chantell B. to Cabrera, Ashly, 5372 N. 27th Ave., $112,000.
Wealthwood Estates Inc. to Wynne, Nicoli, 3170 Stone Ave., $173,500.
Alvarenga, Yanira to Turbo Homebuyers LLC, 2431 Camden Ave., $50,000.
1 Chron 29:11 LLC to Redwood Capital LLC, 3662 Bedford Ave., $18,500.
Redwood Capital LLC to Melendez, Miguel A. Padilla, 3662 Bedford Ave., $29,900.
1 Chron 29:11 LLC to Redwood Capital LLC, 3671 Bedford Ave., $19,000.
Redwood Capital LLC to Melendez, Miguel A. Padilla, 3671 Bedford Ave., $31,600.
Melendez, Miguel A. Padilla to Antunes, Eble Santiago Arita, 3671 Bedford Ave., $31,600.
Watson Rei LLC to Coronado, Miriam, 4223 Larimore Ave., $77,000.
Iontach Investments LLC to Sfr3-020 LLC, 5821 N. 28th Ave., $66,700.
Amw Acquisitions LLC to Zarza, Salvador, 3420 N. 44th Ave., $30,500.
Daves Rentals LLC to Vnuk, James and Vnuk, James Jr., 4286 Wirt St., $150,000.
68112
Arc Property Resource LLC to Sapphire Management LLC, 8603 N. 30th St., $104,800.
Dossou, Starlette J. to Kerary Investments LLC, 2878 Newport Ave., $111,000.
68114
Slattery, Richard Lee to Freyermuth, Kaitlin, 7770 Franklin St., $155,000.
Laverne Lea Blake Revocable Trust and Blake, Laverne Lea, trustee, to Steele, Alexander J. and Lindsey Ann, 915 N. 74th Ave., $220,000.
Eric & Rachel Galley Revocable Trust and Galley, Eric R., trustee, to Dejillas, Leo and Cailin, 661 S. 85th St., $621,000.
Brown, Shane T. and Patel, Pina C. to Preston, Michael D. and Lynn A., 503 Ridgewood Ave., $765,000.
Burns, Eric D. and Keller, Tarryn R. to Beckmann, Jonah, 7725 Seward St., $204,500.
Jako Investments LLC to Koller, John Welford, 902 N. 87th St., $215,000.
916 Holdings LLC to Starkova, Iryna, 916 N. 74th Ave., $233,000.
Gerald T. Dolejs Trust and Corcoran, Teresa J., trustee, to Pandharpurkar, Mahesh and Kotcherlakota, Suhasini, 600 Ridgewood Ave., $405,110.
Turner, Merry Ellen to Grimes, Matt and Janette, 1012 N. 74th Ave., $277,000.
68116
Kempkes, Beth A. and Steven M. to Welch, Nicolette Rae, 14721 Stone Ave., $305,000.
Heafey, Margaret M. to Beck, Michael and Rebecca, 16098 Redman Ave., $290,000.
Armstrong, Landon David and Andrea N. to Herron, William Howard and Victoria, 3526 N. 152nd Ave., $270,000.
Armas, Rolando and Yunie to Win, San San and Thanh, Hien, 6002 N. 154th Ave., $370,000.
Ingram, David R. to Colwell, Derek and Christen, 2913 N. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $430,000.
Graham, Randolph S. and Shari M. to Singh, Sanjay, 4323 N. 173rd St., $215,000.
Williams, Babette L. and Williams, Timothy J., per rep, to Grell, Christine L. and Richard D., 15122 Emmet St., $265,000.
Dasari, Srishailam and Kothapally, Anusha to Nepal, Prajwalla and Sambhavi, 4609 N. 166th St., $265,000.
Wickwire, Troy R. and Carol A. to Engdahl, Robert Allen Jr. and Molly Hammond, 4224 N. 170th St., $243,500.
Armetta, Aaron G. and Brittany L. to Pham, Bac and Huynh, Hong, 15116 Evans St., $250,000.
Wurtz, Susan J. and Olsen, Susan J. to Hogan, Quinn A. and Jeanne E., 3202 N. 162nd Avenue Circle, $750,000.
Alexander, James J. and Renee C. to Fishler, Kristen Paige and Malone, Rick Royce, 15116 Newport Ave., $385,000.
Kavan, Michael J. and Lusina A. to Kenealy, Benjamin, 15477 Spencer St., $240,000.
Palinski, Matthew John and Sara Elizabeth to Griger, Jason and Mary, 15418 Grant St., $345,000.
68117
Hultman, Phillip J. and Brittany A. to Francisco, Juan Diego and Resendiz, Claudia Gabriela Hernandez, 5032 S. 48th Ave., $230,000.
Northern Ponca Housing Authority to Miodowski, Melody H., 6214 S. 51st Circle, $20,000.
Voss, Sandra to Voss, Sandra and Zach, Diana, 4173 S. 60th Ave., $45,450.
68118
Huerter, Joseph B. and Jeanne M. to Bissell, Martin C., 15741 Charles St., $317,500.
Connie Kozeny-Moskovits Trust and Kozeny-Moskovits, Connie C., trustee, to Pirruccello, Ross and Kelli, 167 S. 167th St., $465,000.
Oelco LLC to Jackson, Daniel A. and Jody L., 1064 N. 170th Terrace, $287,125.
Wine, Bryan and Laura to Kilzer, Joseph Elton and Tosic, Jennifer, 16333 Western Ave., $390,000.
Rodenbough, William and Stacy to Rodenbough, Leigh, 1213 N. 168th Ave., $15,000.
68122
Forrester, Carol R. to Seltz, Curtis J., 7826 Read Place, $46,700.
Seltz, Curtis J. to Griswold, Pamela Dawn, 7826 Read Place, $140,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Roberts, Elizabeth P. and Borm, Joshua D., 8303 King St., $218,972.
Thelen, Sarah Nicole to Regmi, Baibhav, 8538 Sheffield St., $190,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Pradhan, Maita S. and Gurung, Krishna, 7818 N. 84th St., $209,274.
Ramsey, Jeffrey E. and Cindy R. to Gould, Mary Ann and Decatur Martin, 10535 Mary St., $274,000.
G&A One LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7804 N. 94th Circle, $64,000.
Pace, Joshua and Marisa to Hubner, Nicholas S., 8834 N. 82nd Ave., $227,000.
Mattea, Mark R. and Linda K. to Mattea, Donovan M., 8229 Potter St., $200,000.
O'Shea, Ryan M. and Allyson N. to Subedi, Raju and Sushila Lamichhane, 7713 N. 82nd St., $255,000.
Gretna Greens LLC to Siebler, Nick and Abby, 8262 Iowa St., $195,000.
Griger, Jason and Mary to Rai, Shyam and Mizer, Jessica, 6703 N. 79th St., $197,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hughes, Shannon D., 8307 King St., $219,248.
68124
Janata, Kourtney A. to Nong, Linda and Beckner, Brent, 1862 S. 90th St., $450,000.
Thornton, James P. and Mary Lou to Salamin, Felix Alberto and Squire, Laura Jean, 3029 S. 106th St., $235,000.
Agraz, Daniel and Mary to Berg, Connor, 3254 S. 77th Ave., $205,000.
Next Level Properties LLC to Taylor, William and Catherine, 2314 S. 91st St., $440,000.
Tk3 Investments LLC to Vetick, Shaun and Malone, Alcestis, 7524 Ontario St., $225,000.
Kaiser, Rita C. and Kaiser, Dan F., per rep, to Kaiser, Jason D. and Madeleine R., 3430 S. 78th St., $190,000.
68127
Langel, Nicholas J. and Pamela to O'Brien, Paul Thomas and Sarah Elizabeth, 6517 S. 107th St., $350,000.
Harry F. and Delores B. Stejskal Trust and Stejskal, Sonya S., trustee, to Knipe, Thomas J. Jr., 5040 S. 77th Ave., $230,000.
Bade, Thomas E. and Ramona M. to Helbad Properties LLC, 5702 S. 77th St., $265,000.
Kreisler, Alan S. and Mary B. to Reding, Michael W., 6105 S. 92nd Ave., $265,000.
Rhodes, Carl E. to Yasutake, Shawn and Soto-Luna, Maria Isabel, 7448 Washington St., $235,000.
Hall, Laurie L. and Schliesser, Linda, per rep, to Jamie, Luis and Diaz, Anabel, 8159 Robin Hill Ave., $200,000.
Norma V. Opperman Revocable Trust and Opperman, Norma V., trustee, to Wavy Vacation Getaways LLC, 7918 Park Drive, $150,000.
Bond, Thomas Scott and Crotty, Kelly J. to Shuman, Paul C., 8478 Orchard Ave., $177,655.
68130
Weaver, Tyler W. and Kalyn to Caslin, Brian Douglas, 1530 S. 161st St., $245,000.
Connolly, Karen T. to Rozbicki, Jody, 17509 Walnut St., $395,000.
Joyful Restorations LLC to Stillman, Joseph and McNamara, Ramey, 17751 Frances St., $420,000.
Henry J. Sudbeck Builders Inc. to Toffle, Jeremy and Amy, 3207 S. 188th Ave., $621,895.
Garage At 204 LLC to Landmark Performance Corp., 20121 Oak St. A13, $146,750.
Koll, David B. and Cynthia to Scroggins, Christopher Aaron and Jennifer Dawn, 3566 S. 185th Ave., $497,500.
Rescue Mission Inc. to Dewitt, Dennis and Burleigh, Renae, 1406 S. 167th St., $240,000.
McGrath, Sarah E. and Peers, Sarah E. to Pickeral, Mark and Paige, 3516 S. 191st Ave., $291,500.
68131
East Campus Realty LLC to O-Ne Metro Holdings LLC, 120 S. 31st Ave., 5210, $274,900.
MWT Exchange Accommodator 25673 LLC to Little Venez LLC, 4107 Charles St., $112,500.
Rue Charles LLC to Delacalzada, Cynthia, 4317 Charles St., $134,500.
Taylor-Womack, Lecia Ann to Sfr3-000 LLC, 3322 Hamilton St., $116,101.
Becker, Cynthia Lou to Gohr, Amy, 518 N. 41st St., $195,000.
Saavedra, Veronica to Louka, Ekram and Maaiah, Ayman, 320 N. 33rd St., $65,000.
Nay, Kevin S. and Smith, Emily J. to Tyree, Justin and Kaylee, 4173 Cass St., $196,000.
68132
Reicks, David A. and Etta J. to Naai, David and Tammala, 4853 Burt St., $187,000.
Richard Stacy & Georgia Walter Living Trust and Stacy, Richard, trustee, to Bur Properties LLC, 4609 Chicago St., $600,000.
Shandell, Ilene W. and Shandell-Ferer, IIene W. to Watson Rei LLC, 822 N. 50th Ave., $650,000.
Patino, Patrick M. and Amy B. to Pivovar, Kerry A., 4860 Harney St., $270,000.
Harris, Kenneth S. to Osberg, Stephen and Jacobson, Rachel, 765 Fairacres Road, $880,000.
Cordero, Israel and Susanna E. to Almgren, Patrick and Colleen, 111 S. 50th St., $225,000.
68134
Gehrls, Matthew and Lisa E. to Hope, Daniel A., 8839 Sprague Circle, $203,000.
Golden Realty Investments LLC to Miaflinnou, Rochya B., 10506 Laurel Ave., $200,000.
Gross, Andrew and Sara to Aye, Kyaw and Win, Ma Phu Phu, 4111 N. 94th St., $190,000.
Barry, Brian K. and Cynthia M. to Bizoff, Andrew J., 5615 N. 80th St., $245,000.
Romero, Jake to Medaris, Samuel Mearl and Rachel, 7626 Blondo Drive, $185,000.
Hicks, Martha to Martin, Tina Lynn, 9424 Fowler Ave., $200,000.
Faris, Deline A. to McCary, Dustin Michael and Wyble, Jayme Joy, 9227 Sahler St., $200,000.
Beyond Living LLC to Goldyn, Amy, 2524 N. 83rd St., $213,000.
2306 Lp to Furblair Investments LLC, 5023 Terrace Drive, $55,000.
Brown, Brittany L. and Runquist, Matthew W. to Shrestha, Sharmila, 4214 N. 84th St., $215,000.
Maureen M. Moluf Revocabele Living Trust and Moluf, Maureen M., trustee, to Ye, Jing, 7544 Erskine St., $220,000.
68135
Smith, Carla J. and Steven G. to Gehringer, Andrew R. and Amanda L., 5905 S. 176th St., $350,000.
McCarthy, Daniel J. and Amy M. to Smith, Andrew D. and Julie B., 17608 O St., $550,000.
Twin City Properties and Arthaloney, Robert L. Sr. to Hunter, Mary, 5023 S. 164th St., $218,000.
Laurin S. Gilbreath Trust and Gilbreath, Laurin S., trustee, to Sodoro, Michael A. II, 5038 S. 196th Circle, $265,500.
Smith, Christopher Thomas to Pham, Chung, 18902 Drexel Circle, $220,000.
Reimold, Robert G. to Blobaum, Susan, 16881 I St., $278,000.
Liess, Nathan D. and Ashley B. to Buddi, Barry and Jennifer, 5815 S. 157th St., $305,000.
Pearce, Daniel J. and Mary E. to Schott, Micah and Kimberly, 16760 K Circle, $410,000.
Johnson, James C. and Catherine J. to Widseth, Jared D. and Grace J., 4755 S. 167th St., $375,000.
Dillon, Luke Lee and Melinda Nicole to Rangel, Jamie and Sean, 6807 S. 165th Ave., $330,000.
Brokaw, Nickole J. and Ruenholl, Bonnie L. to Peatrowsky, Michael and Abigail, 6217 S. 160th St., $398,000.
McCune, Aaron and Teri to Nash, Matt and Stacy, 4226 S. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $381,000.
Boehmke, Gregory A. and Diane Kay to Sattler, Steve and Charlene, 16660 Y St., $450,000.
Fornoni, Cristian I. to Fernandez, Carlos A. and Salazar, Lourdes Sigala, 6131 S. 190th Terrace, $255,000.
68137
Galaska, Justin and Michaela to Barry, Lucas and Alexis, 14842 Holmes St., $254,000.
Allen, Eric R. and Cassandra to N2J LLC, 11105 Washington St., $175,000.
Kyra LLC to Ambrose, Whitney and Ben, 12734 Deauville Drive 303, $124,000.
Elia, Anthony A. and Heather A. to Coyne, Danielle and Keller, Drew, 15183 T St., $245,000.
Slowik, Donald G. and Cindy to Ta, Law Pa and Mu, Lo Lo, 5518 S. 155th St., $265,000.
Gehringer, Andrew R. and Amanda L. to Vance, Richard Patrick and Tina Marie, 12112 T Circle, $202,475.
Geiser, Walter J. to Meredith, Scott T. and Amy J., 12472 Woodcrest Drive, $315,000.
Buddi, Barry S. and Jennifer L. to Mellor, Jake, 15218 Z St., $211,500.
Thompson, Thomas C. and Kerry M. to Laguer-Arroyo, Andres and Frias, Wanda E. Gomez, 5128 S. 125th Court, $155,000.
Sugihara, Shayna to Curtis, Emily Ann and Weber, Joseph Paul, 12229 Ohern St., $192,000.
Brooks, William L. and Amy R. to Serrano, Albilio, 15262 U St., $272,000.
Starkel, Beau H. and Jordan to Murphy, Sean and Tiffany, 15361 Orchard Ave., $210,000.
Longe Family Trust and Longe, Kendall L., trustee, to Seferian, Matthew, 14611 Jefferson St., $297,450.
Tran, Whitney D. and Tri to McWilliams, Christopher, 13567 Polk St., $220,000.
Siemek, Laverne J. and Willa H. to Graslewicz, Kevin and Katherine, 6240 Oak Hills Place, $406,000.
Youngblood, Jamie L. to Youngblood, Jamie L. and Montoya, Johnny Jr., 15255 W St., $113,700.
Greer, Donald R. and Melani K. to Smith, Alyssa Ashley, 15216 Y St., $247,000.
68142
CR Investments Inc. to Celebrity Homes Inc., 14326 Wood Valley Drive, $19,400.
Landmark Performance Corp. to Sweet, Tracey, 8205 N. 129th St., $523,343.
Cieslik, Taylor D. and Mielke, Lauren E. to Schmitt, Jenna M., 13907 Iowa St., $245,000.
McNew, Brandon and Ashley to Hoffman, Noah P., 11549 Scott St., $415,000.
68144
Schultz, Lloyd H. and Karen K. to Gustavson, Lee and Sheri, 1530 S. 120th St., $240,000.
Gorringe, Kathleen Laughlin and Luke to Sundheim, Ethan and Schmeling, Leslie, 2121 S. 130th St., $352,000.
Bush, Theresa A. to Sands, Dessirae, 1373 S. 137th Ave., $270,000.
Christensen, Andrew J. and Nichollette I. to Coffey, Lindsay, 12443 Westwood Lane, $216,000.
Johnson, Matthew and Johnson, Matthew Wayne to Johnson, Matthew Wayne, 13220 Marinda Circle, $102,150.
Pettiford, Benjiman and Kaitlan to Fryar, Marc and Lorene, 1231 S. 121 Pa 112, $125,000.
Beck Family Trust and Beck, Audrey L., trustee, to Belt, Adam Michael and Sempeck, Shelby M., 14026 Pierce St., $280,000.
Gordon, Matthew F. to Eddal Properties LLC, 10937 Valley St., $169,500.
Slates, Jody G. and Lori J. to Thilgen, Robert J. and Donna B., 14869 Harvey Oaks Ave., $242,800.
Electrical Systems Inc. to Albers Investments LLC, 13625 C St., $430,000.
Pedersen, Charles Lee and Sarah to Gnuse, Matthew and Kristine, 12112 Shirley St., $280,000.
68152
Osborne, Sarah E. and Paul H. to Tinklenberg, Caeden Jerod Le and Rebecca Lyn, 9211 Raven Oaks Drive, $280,000.
Kenny, Douglas F. to Wallen, Derek and Terri-Anne, 6426 Country Squire Lane, $365,000.
68154
Cowger, Robert G. to Rudolf, Phillip Alan and Amber Leigh, 1503 N. 144th Avenue Circle, $258,000.
Grandgenett, Jeanette A. to Wilcox, Brent Lawrence and Cristine Nicole, 14818 Izard St., $340,000.
David A. & Janet L. Anderson Trust and Anderson, David A., trustee, to Shaw, Marc and Brittany, 12052 Jackson St., $375,000.
Dewalle, Janet A. Van and Chavez, Janet to Parker Ventures LLC, 11570 W. Dodge Road, $290,000.
Red Ladder LLC to Leonovicz, Heather and Matthew, 1131 N. 121st St., $285,000.
Edwards, Joel A. and Joan M. to Peck, Kenneth D. and Mary, 12727 West Dodge Road 132C, $135,000.
Engdahl, Robert Allen Jr. and Molly Hammond to Myers, Sarah and Jason, 10817 Oakbrook Circle, $192,500.
Fox, Gary J. and Debra K. to Best Price Homebuyers LLC, 15036 Cuming St., $260,000.
Mbmb Holdings LLC to Argo, Eric and Kim, 814 N. 131st Court, $224,000.
Koster, Nancy K. and Vanruler, Michael to O'Bryhim, Bliss E. and Bradley E., 12767 Hamilton St., $535,000.
Lionel L. & Jane M. Reilly Trust and Reilly, Lionel L., trustee, to Korene, Erin and Hernandez, Erick, 314 S. 155th Ave., $285,000.
Erickson, Trent and Susan to Gulsvig, Rogan James and Christine Tava, 14812 Hillside Place, $260,000.
Rosenberg, Eric Marshall and Molly Ann to Leinbaugh, Zachary L. and Harris, Sydny L., 15525 Dewey Circle, $260,000.
Pullen Family Trust Uta and Pullen, Marjorie A., trustee, to Donahue, Amy L., 12019 Franklin St., $215,000.
68164
Barr, Damian A. and Abigail F. to Randolph, John, 2641 N. 129th Circle, $380,000.
Oetter, Matthew J. and Candie L. to Martinez, Soila and Martinez-Hernandez, Ramiro, 12614 Miami St., $245,000.
Buckingham, R. Brian and Christina L. to Yancy, William and Randi, 4404 N. 136th St., $380,000.
Knutson, Kristopher C. to Prak, Sloane E. and Traylee, 5935 N. 108th Avenue Circle, $226,000.
Mary Anne Cronican Trust and Bianchi, A. Michael, trustee, to Chleborad, Terisia, 2617 N. 132nd Ave., $305,000.
Robertson, Adam T. and Rebecca L. to Cabrera, Roberto, 11202 Corby St., $216,000.
Frost, James J. and Michele M. to Frost, Matthew R., 12711 Grant Circle, $196,000.
Vang, Ong to Cutler, Brett Jay-Thomas, 4905 N. 117th Circle, $254,900.
Vessar, Whitney P. to Pettiford, Benjiman and Scates-Pettiford, Kaitlan, 5735 Rambleridge Road, $225,000.
Kramer, Kristin to Campbell, Ryan and Warren, 11691 Fowler Ave., $210,000.
Carusi, Kellie R. to Kieckhafer, Glen L., 11124 Hilltop Ave., $98,400.
Pontier, David M. and Sara to Leach, Ryan, 12441 Miami St., $250,000.
Naujoks, Brandon A. and Tiki to Partida, Juan C., 12846 Grant Circle, $195,000.
Ritchey, Debbi and Vaske, Fred to Grashorn, Jolynn, 6508 N. 110th St., $265,000.
Hoffman, Gary to Goins, Montchello S., 11212 Curtis Ave., $205,000.
Jepson, Amanda Jo and Davy, Kyle to Warrington, Brandon and Katelyn, 12605 Meredith Ave., $250,000.
Lomax, Sean P. and Kimberly C. to Clabaugh, Brad and Tiffany, 12818 Grant Circle, $240,500.
Groves, Steven H. to Razzouq, Damianos J. and Loya, Melissa, 5618 N. 116th Avenue Circle, $200,000.
Sarpy County
68005
Midwest House Rehab LLC to Diaz, Justin Filip, 1406 Warren St., $215,000.
Hrupek, Toby J. and Traci A. to Espejo, Jack and Anding Espejo, Trinity, 31 Martinview Road, $205,000.
Barrett, Cynthia S., per rep, and Jacquline K. Rogaskie Estate to D. A. Lien LLC, 411 W. 30th Ave., $145,000.
Provident Trust Group LLC Fbo Connell, Anita Roth Ira to Quandary Properties LLC, 904 Willow Ave., $160,000.
Cossel, Trey C. and Hanna to Brown, Joshua and Judith, 1811 Main St., $225,000.
Wendl Properties LLC to Spletstoser, Gorvin Henry and Driggs, Hester Edith, 806 N. 4th St., $180,000.
Ostlund, Katie R. and Edward to Topping, Mickey L. and Audrey L. Bailey, 1322 Bellevue Blvd N, $255,000.
Hatton, Ashton M. and Johnson, Kaylee A. to Dewitt, Erica, 1612 Jefferson St., $215,000.
Caleb Construction LLC to Salgado, Ruben, 2706 Washington St., $167,000.
Wessels, Alexander J. and Taylor M. to Echenique Investments LLC, 1901 Thurston, Unit 6, $120,000.
68028
Beckler, Scott and Virginia to Hernandez, Abel Munoz and Marissa, 11432 S. 199th St., $330,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Pottebaum, Danella, 16963 Christensen Road, $276,000.
5109 Real Estate LLC to Urban, Brandon C. and Bryan, Amanda L., 12007 S. 212th St., $380,000.
Wilson, Claudia J. to Huffman, Daniel S. and Karey, 12204 S. 213th Ave., $350,000.
Defore, Jaime R. to Kemmerle, Adam, 21805 Plum Circle Drive, $236,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Erickson, Randall S. and Tanya A., 16909 Samantha Road, $381,000.
Mintken, Mark to Dwyer, Maxwell Lee, 331 Highland Drive, $155,000.
Stevens, Jeremy Kyle and Ashley Kathryn to BW Real Estate LLC, 20915 Maple Circle, $238,000.
Curtiss, Jacob S. and Virginia J. to Jensen, Seann and Jessica, 21310 Hampton Drive, $363,000.
Kastens, Makayla to Krueger, Tianna, 233 Hackberry Drive, $201,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Shiley, Richard D. and Molly S., 12134 S. 209th Ave., $382,000.
Robertson, Trenton J. and Mary Beth to Big O. Homes LLC, 11709 S. 209th St., $270,000.
Cox, Amy L. to Anderson, Joan, 20108 Maple St., $380,000.
Owens, Richard and Deanna to Muhs, Caleb and Muhs, Ronald Lynn and Sheri Lynn, 21435 Hampton Drive, $295,000.
68046
Richland Homes LLC to Rodriguez, Mario and Hilary, 10433 S. 111th Ave., $350,000.
Popp, Steven G. and Yi Fang to Pecha, Robert A., 804 Fort St., $245,000.
Heine, Linda S. and Wayne M. to Queen Rose Properties LLC, 1109 S. Washington St., $300,000.
Parisot, James, per rep, and Genevieve K. Twining Estate to Modlin, Jeff and Jennifer, 426 E. 4th St., $195,000.
Wertz, Philip J. and Anna to Wiley, Monte and Tara, 2204 Walnut Circle Drive, $310,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Kang, Carrie, 11520 Glenn St., $362,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Sanchez, David M. and Angela L., 11701 S. 113th St., $304,000.
First State Bank to USA Builders LLC, Multiple Addresses, $165,000.
Bland, Travis Christopher to Wymer, Ian and Taylor, 1205 Devon Drive, $230,000.
Blessie, William J. and Diane M. to Christofferson, Andrew Jay and Gena Lee, 712 N. Harrison St., $385,000.
68059
Smith, Paul W. and Heather M. to Hauger, McKenzie D. and Jensby, Matthew D., 345 Valley Drive, $198,000.
68123
Norman, Albert L. Jr. to Summers, Geoffrey I. and Jessica L., 3504 Sheridan Circle, $275,000.
Buhlman, Joseph and Choi, Hei Sung to Pruim, Adam and Kelly, 10506 S. 27th St., $302,000.
Tucker, Troy Edward and Shelley to akab Properties LLC, 10716 S. 27th Ave., $209,000.
Correa, Richard and Gloria to Ruppert, Zacheriah D., 3713 Falcon Drive, $265,000.
Richardson, Angela and Tyler to Tysdahl, Blake Alvern, 1113 Grenoble Drive, $200,000.
Sass, America L. and Bett, Alan to Mortimer Lamb, Molly, 3211 Rahn Blvd., $410,000.
Casper, Jeffery P. and Christen S. to Laplace, Sean F., 14323 S. 17th St., $270,000.
Galloway, Margaret M. to Gaucin, Jose and Elizabeth, 14115 S. 33rd Ave., $255,000.
Derby, Logan P. and Allison to Ablet, Eliya, 14908 S. 20th St., $375,000.
Schreck, Brigitte and Daniel E. to Adame, Arthur Luciano and Narito Adame, Jennifer Marie, 13707 Tregaron Drive, $380,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Alimo, Maxwell and Pearl, 15010 S. 19th St., $327,000.
Johnson, Michael E. and Goldie J. to Salter, Jason and Kaya, Emine, 11712 S. 25th Ave. Circle, $350,000.
Krajicek, Jeff and Quinn to Riley, Seth H. and Megan M., 11704 S. 39th St., $259,000.
Hummel, Jennie N. and Christopher S. to Stevenson, Guy R. and De Ocampo, Rhea, 14311 S. 17th St., $285,000.
McCoy, Davon and Ebone to Mennem, Jason and Jennifer R., 14405 Tregaron Drive, $355,000.
Forget, Joseph and Alesha to Forget, Gerard T. Jr., 12901 S. 29th St., $190,000.
Stage, David A., per rep, and Charles W. Lammert Jr. Estate to Luttman, Milta and Sketch, Martin, 17307 Beach Circle, $198,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Seals, Zachari and Brittany, 14912 S. 19th St., $287,000.
McBee, Brett and Emma to McGahan, Steven J. and Jackson, Christina M., 13905 S. 29th Circle, $290,000.
68128
Brown, Romie Steve Sr. and Karen L. to Mittelsdorf, Ann M., 8009 S. 93rd St., $363,000.
Sons, Timothy D. and Angel to Keck, Thomas Harold, 7616 Park View Blvd., $123,000.
Klinger, Rhonda N. and Matthew E. to Ray, Chase Aaron, 7427 Terry Drive, $145,000.
Rees, Dennis D. and Marcy A. to Bannister, Sharon Ann, trustee, and Bannister Family Trust, 9219 Hillcrest Drive, $293,000.
Makk 4 LLC to PJD Holdings LLC, 11595 Olive St., $1,425,000.
Elliott, Kelly R. to Obrecht, Jayson and Karen, 6814 Crabapple St., $281,000.
Snedeker, Linda C. to Kretsinger, Carll J. and Kristy, 8728 S. 97th Ave., $350,000.
68133
Horizon Realty Inc. to Escamilla, Samuel and Jessica, 5107 Helwig Ave., $409,000.
Vasquez, Kimberly Jean and Guadalupe to Mas, Pedro Vargas and Janet E. Vargas, 13903 Springview Drive, $295,000.
Johnson, Matthew L. and Bueter, Chelsea L. to Kitchen, Michael S., 204 Castle Pine Drive, $375,000.
Kellogg, Jason and Monica L. to Hunter, Stephen and Sarah, 111 Carolina Drive, $297,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Makarzyk, James C. and Shimizu, Naoko G., 5110 Heartland Drive, $326,000.
Weinstein, Jenny M. to Hall, Joshua, 8620 S. 68th St., $270,000.
Schnurr, Shaaron to Arcishewsky, Lara and Davison, Todd, 2408 Leigh Lane, $300,000.
68136
Dallmann, Seth and Michelle to Sopinski, Bryan Paul and Vaernhoej, Jennifer June, 19005 Redwood St., $370,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Horstman, Matthew S. and Monica J., 9323 S. 178th St., $428,000.
Day, Jeffrey A. and Erika to Tran, Tri and Whitney, 17016 Rampart St., $297,000.
River Oaks Development LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 18418 Margo St., $35,000.
River Oaks Development LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, Various, $163,000.
River Oaks Development LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7717 S. 185th St., $35,000.
Kunes, Ashley Flynn and Robert H. to Rogers, Sara H. and Loberg, Jason M., 7412 S. 169th St., $370,000.
Harman, Christopher P. and Dorothy M. to Knott, Joel and Gierke Knott, Kristin, 16610 Edna St., $360,000.
Medcalf, William and Patricia to Owens, Susan and John, 16907 Joanne Drive, $270,000.
Lamb, Ryan J. and Duin, Paige A. to Nelson, Mary K. and Randall J., 8209 S. 188th St., $280,000.
Hartley, Daniel, trustee, and Hartley, Tracey, trustee, Daniel & Tracey Hartley Revocable Trust to Mattson, Michael and Sherrie, 17026 Aurora St., $375,000.
Thompson, Michael J. and Mikayla D. to Salcedo, Alex, 8007 S. 188th St., $305,000.
Bertrand, Tyson K. and Jaime L. to Kramme, Mark and Brittany, 18506 Hampton Drive, $435,000.
Lahm, Dennis L. and Melissa C. to Okoli, Hyacinth Somuadina and Ndikwam, Emmanuela Ebele, 8806 S. 164th St., $331,000.
68138
Dawson, Thomas J. and Marla E. to Scroggins, David and Hunter, Mary, 13510 Gertrude St., $190,000.
Schultz, Andrew J. and Sarah K. to Moyers, James and Jennifer, 15222 Chalco Pointe Drive, $243,000.
Stroup, Jessica L. to Weir, Katy Danielle, 14706 Willow Circle Drive, $196,000.
68147
S&C Future Funds LLC to Lefevre, Michael William, 1815 Josephine St., $265,000.
Rock, John D. and Claudia P. to Habitat for Humanity of Sarpy County, 7295 S. 42nd St., $175,000.
68157
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Hatfield, Laura A., 8707 S. 64th St., $401,000.
Briggs, Patricia L. to Beltran, Denise, 7009 S. 52nd St., $180,000.
Valenzuela, Salomon and Yesenia to Tavizon, Lisa Marie, 7121 S. 49th Ave. Circle, $260,000.