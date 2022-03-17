RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Richardson, Christopher and Samantha, 17387 Reynolds St., $338,076.

Richland Homes, LLC to Schwartz, Christian and Ashley, 17618 Clay St., $384,263.

Ideal Designs Remodeling & Construction LLC to Bilau, Nathan and Kayla, 17022 Sarah St., $675,833.

D.R. Horton-Nebraska LLC to Swahn, Curtis H., 17523 Potter St., $346,990.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Bryson, Lashawn and Sumler, Shonta, 16636 Vane St., $298,833.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Evenson, Londa, 7020 N. 167th Ave., $327,511.

Franey, Robert and Kayla to Dawson, Terrence and Groff, Ashlen, 8930 N. 159th Ave., $350,000.

Klug, Laura and Michael to Finkral, Anthony and Tara, 15511 Leeman Circle, $323,500.

Wright, Thomas M. and Julie L. to Norris, Nathaniel E. and Sarah E., 12024 N. 158th St., $260,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Lindberg, Andrew C. and Fayrina G., 7003 N. 167th Ave., $262,997.

J Walter Builders LLC to Maveddat, Anisa, 8016 N. 167th St., $499,350.

Cemer, Nicklas R. and Hilary B. to Franey, Robert and Kayla, 7925 N. 164th St., $535,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Banfield, Jennifer, 8610 N. 177th St., $323,375.

Dean Properties LLC to J Walter Builders LLC, 16611 Gilder Ave., $67,950.

Bilau, Nathan and Porter, Kayla to Arumugam, Thangadurai, 14867 Mormon St., $315,000.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 7227 N. 171st St., $63,400.

Charles Thomas Homes and TJL Consulting Inc. to Pell, Bryan J. and Kandra A., 7209 Kilpatrick Parkway, $555,000.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Griffiths, Blake R. and Brittany M., 17011 Abigail St., $429,345.

68022

Leisey, Jay to Leisey, Jay and Larson, Elizabeth, 1609 S. 218th Ave., $60,350.

Cassling, Amy J. to Taylor, Stephen, 19014 Ohio St., $254,500.

FRK Development LLC to Trademark Homes Inc., 4723 N. 187th St., $69,500.

Goeser, Jeffrey J. and Christa A. to Grayson, Samuel S. and Lyon, Julie Diana, 2430 S. 219th St., $670,000.

Witzel, Bryon Jon and Diane Marie to Heimann, John and Katherine, 2108 S. 214th Ave., $937,500.

Campbell, John J. and Renee L. to Dekhtiarenko, Denys and Tahirova, Narmin T., 1939 S. 220th St., $675,000.

Sherwood Homes Inc. to Vogirala, Nikhil and Venkata, Malika Kodigepalli, 4909 N. 209th Ave., $400,254.

Wolf, Mark to Johnson, Aaron Lyn and Erica, 19802 Rees St., $560,000.

Belt Construction Co Inc. to Bailey, Travis L. and McKaela V., 3821 S. 212th St., $746,000.

Blondo 180 LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 2711 Big Elk Parkway, $87,252.

Baxter Development LLC to Live Good Omaha LLC, 445 S. 193rd St., $3,100,000.

20535 Fort LLC to Kavan Homes Inc., 20903 Ogden St., $67,500.

Newport Homes LLC to Koehn, Troy N. and Lori A., 4658 N. 210th St., $348,252.

Charleston Homes LLC to Sanchez, Helena Joy and Christenson, Steven Kent, 5007 N. 209th Ave., $411,453.

Westbury Farm LLC to Barr Homes Inc., 21704 I St., $81,200.

Westbury Farm LLC to Mercury Contractors Inc., 4506 S. 219th St., $69,200.

Blondo 180 LLC to Maxim Enterprises LLC, 2714 N. 181st St., $87,252.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Banning, Sheila R. and David W., 5413 N. 209th St., $389,900.

68064

Flatwater Lake LLC to Lim Construction LLC, 28462 Laurel Circle, $189,000.

Bluewater Development Corp. to Bryon and Diane Witzel Liv Tru and Witzel, Bryon J., trustee,, 29207 Martin Circle, $255,000.

68069

Bailey Homes LLC to Meadows, Caitlin Deere and Easton Matthew, 23707 Cedar Drive, $268,500.

68102

Dillard, Connor to Tobler, Tacuma, 300 S. 16th St. 801, $160,000.

Omaha Municipal Land Bank to Je Service Center LLC, 1817 Leavenworth St., $100,000.

68104

FA Properties LLC to Murray, Sheryl Lyn and Kenneth James, 5627 Miami St., $210,000.

Ansell Investments LLC to Carnicle, Tyra S., 3502 N. 63rd St., $188,200.

Baddude LLC to Creasey, Christopher, 2314 N. 62nd St., $275,000.

Kafka, Stephanie to Hutchinson, Kristin Nohealani Mariko Ardo and Bryson, 2706 N. 48th St., $169,900.

Herd, Peter J. to Hope, Katie Nicole, 5043 Emmet St., $210,000.

Hawk, Camille Trust to Reo Asset Management Co. LLC, 3702 N. 65th Ave., $67,041.

Lae, Paw and Myee, Ka to Day, Pah, 5402 N. 49th St., $161,000.

Pospisal, Janet and Larry to Fink, Robert R. Jr. and Ritter, Brittany L., 6418 Ellison Ave., $138,000.

Reh, Baw and Meh, Ra to Perry, Andrew Sr., 5614 Larimore Ave., $190,000.

Steiner, Phillip W. to Maly, James R., 2005 N. 50th Ave., $105,000.

Howland, Kathy to Milloshi, Besmir, 6763 Maple St., $150,000.

Loria, Stephanie Ann and Lopez, Christian to Acosta, Leonardo Soto and Soto, Angelina Cruz De, 5823 Taylor St., $170,000.

Connors, Thomas F. and Rebecca A. to Karpf, Henry S. and Gayala R., 6670 Decatur St., $100,000.

Calvert, Jacqueline L. and Knave, Gwendolyn Y. to Calvert, Jacqueline L., 6012 N. 68th St., $78,375.

Anderson, Erik R. and Mackenzie J. to Lantis, Patrick, 2308 Country Club Ave., $351,000.

Schulte, David R. to Kelly, Kaela R. and Timothy, 6218 Parker St., $54,300.

Nielsen, Drew and Kelly J. to Willman, Joseph and Brooke, 2319 N. 56th St., $345,000.

Deveney, Gary M. and Patricia to Deveney, Timothy James, 6765 Pinkney St., $140,000.

Puentes, Vickie to Bel Fury Investments Group LLC, 6510 Spencer St., $40,000.

Leisey, Vince and Shannon to Collins, Rebecca Ann, 2024 N. 49th Ave., $290,000.

Peeler, Donald D. and Melissa A. to Nakash, Charles, 2504 N. 62nd St., $92,000.

Krick, Steven H. and Melainie to Eilenstine, Shalia and Natarajan, Nagendra, 6417 Maple St., $150,000.

Goulette, Donna and Kirk, Marion E. to Montgomery, Ronald W. and Nell G., 6430 Parkview Lane, $175,000.

68105

Schmitt, John F. and Luz D. to Outdoor Purveyors LLC, 845 Park Ave., $250,000.

Erazo, Blanca to Vb One LLC, 3107 S. 40th St., $100,000.

Bayless, Spencer E. and Connelly, Lindsey L. to O&O Investments LLC, 3401 Jackson St., $175,000.

Beaver, Adam to Khan Family Limited Partnership, 1013 Park Ave., $382,500.

Gomez, Luis Diaz and Alvarez, Maria to Moda Properties LLC, 1945 S. 28th St., $95,000.

Masters, Bobbie Christina to Olsen, Elizabeth and Christopher Michael, 3264 Frances St., $271,000.

68106

Myers, Joseph F. to Hales, Patrick, 2421 S. 48th Ave., $200,000.

Smith, Alexander M. and Nicole M. to Matthews, Tarrah, 4817 Pacific St., $110,000.

Porsel, Thomas J. and Coe, Laurie to Miller, Michael, 6208 Bancroft St., $191,000.

Padilla, Daniel Mauricio to Wilkins, Ryan and Jennifer L., 5875 Gold St., $189,000.

Karl, Charles and Gabriela to Dale R. Agner Revocable Trust and Agner, Dale R., trustee, 5550 Woolworth Ave., $325,000.

Barnard, Mackenzie M. and Thomas W. to Roehler, Emily, 6215 William St., $255,000.

Gaughan, Margaret A. to Omaha Design and Renovations LLC, 5178 Jones St., $325,000.

Bitzes, Phil and Winkler, Tammy to Hanus, David J. and Coolidge, Gillian R., 4535 Vinton St., $153,000.

68107

Navarro, Dairen Estrada and Najarro, Dairen Estrada to Soethout, Troy, 5232 S. 20th St., $118,900.

Shannon, Lilianna E. Trust to KR Properties LLC, 4208 Monroe St., $183,000.

Massengale, Thomas L. to Grala, Chris, 1503 Pasadena Ave., $140,000.

Vargas, Dulce Maria to Roldan, Ricardo Rodriguez and Maldonado, Ana Victoria Garduno, 1816 Missouri Ave., $120,000.

Segoviano, Roberto Marquez to Reynolds, William and Reynolds-Ruiz, Claudia, 5626 S. 22nd St., $140,000.

24th & N. Street Limited Partnership to Villezcas, Irma and Jesus H., 4835 S. 24th St., $552,500.

68108

Norton, Gregory A. and Nielsen, Roxanne to Toberer, Daniel B., 424 Center St., $34,000.

Alatorre, Ana E. to Sanchez, Jose A. and Adriana, 1024 S. 22nd St., $80,000.

Alva, Karen C. and Anderson, Richard, per rep, to Wiggins, Mike, 1411 S. 4th St., $90,000.

Six Minutes Holding Co. LLC to Brrrr Holdings LLC, 2419 S. 16th St., $75,000.

68110

Thomas, Clifford D. to Vandermyde, Raime, 3816 N. 22nd St., $92,000.

Johnson, Gregory A. to Nelson, Kevin K. Sr., 2009 Emmet St., $80,000.

68111

Romuald Land Holdings 26 LLC to 11T Ne LLC, 2417 Blondo St., $50,000.

Hayes, Rayford Jr. to Lyle, Carl, 3606 Burdette St., $25,000.

Valadez, Santiago and Josefina to Valadez, Santiago and Josefina, 1707 N. 31st St., $90,000.

Lux Mundi LLC to Flores, Edward, 4212 Laurel Ave., $56,600.

Reitless Nebraska Opportunity Zone Properties LLC to Brown, Rosi L., 2415 Evans St., $132,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Crowder, Tiana Tiara, 3912 N. 26th St., $130,000.

Beacraft, Jason and April to New Wave Real Estate LLC and Break Thru Real Estate LLC, 2519 Wirt St., $50,000.

Gil, Reynaldo to Vartak, Swati Harishchandra and Ghosh, Debashish, 4225 Miami St., $30,000.

68112

Bader Construction LLC to Burt, Joe, 7213 N. 34th St., $138,000.

Smith, Jordan Michael to Si, Mu, 3610 Martin Ave., $190,000.

Briles, Howard to Beta Homes LLC, 3124 Young St., $115,000.

Kilgore, Carlos and Greene, Latonya to North 52 LLC, 7911 N. Ridge Drive, $184,500.

68114

Greymorr Real Estate LLC to Seier, Roger and Carol, 518 N. 74th Ave., $150,000.

Witthaus, Janis E. to Eckstrom, Gregory J. Jr. and Lauren K., 8344 California St., $182,500.

68116

Five & Five Development LLC to Tobin, Robert D. and Teresa, 6029 N. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $412,663.

Garvey Trust and Garvey, Lydia, trustee, to Shafer, Martel L. and Therese A., 3315 N. 147th Court 1110, $178,000.

Jensen, Jennifer R. and Clint to Gillespie, Cali Ann and Samuel Adam, 16204 Jaynes St., $475,000.

Freeland, Jeff and Sarah to Scherzberg, Justin and Elaina, 2711 N. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $475,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Coleman, Jeffrey M. and Brenda J., 17706 Ogden St., $437,467.

Edward Custom Homes LLC to Freeland, Sarah M. and Jeffrey M., 17707 Spencer St., $842,748.

Griffin, Lonnie to Griffin, Lonnie and Jackson, Monica L., 4410 N. 147th St., $121,150.

Flint, Jeffrey Nicholas and Abby Danielle to Lindstedt, Kylee, 6120 N. 146th St., $265,000.

Stewart, Andrew and Tamara to Stromquist, Jon and Roberta, 2708 N. 159th St., $542,000.

Freymann, Jaye P. and Jennifer L. to Shenoy, T. Arvind and Nicole, 17062 Spencer St., $410,000.

68117

Stevens, Jordan P. and Karen E. to Carrico, Amanda, 5905 S. 50th St., $256,000.

Westside Ventures LLC to Carino, Bernarda and Vazquez, Diego, 5805 T St., $284,500.

68118

Oelco LLC to Wheeler, Brenda, 17037 Hawthorne Ave., $269,725.

Oster, Steven J. and Patricia M. to Abboud, Edward and Michelle, 17019 Franklin St., $395,000.

68122

G&A One LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7923 N. 93rd St., $128,000.

Kaylie M. Ring Living Trust and Ring, Kaylie M., trustee, to Devanaboyina, Rama K. and Dhana L., 7308 N. 90th St., $230,499.

Studey, Keith to Pula, Sreekarreddy, 9037 Potter St., $245,500.

Rolland, Quinjuante and Chelsey to Michiel, Robel and Kristin, 7906 Howell St., $220,000.

Jones, Gwendolyn to Camara, Marabi, 7423 N. 107th Ave., $335,000.

Wu, Dali and Wang, Hui to Krig, Marie, 6963 N. 89th St., $225,000.

Gonzo, Cathrene P. to Gonzo, Craig R., 6530 N. 75th St., $155,000.

68124

Better Business Equipment Co and Better Holding Corp. to Omaha Church Center Inc., 7929 West Center Road, $2,300,000.

Rist, Robert J. and Phyllis W. to Lopez, Christian and Loria, Stephanie Ann, 8706 C St., $235,325.

Harris, Lucy A. to Coffey, Christopher R. and Amy L., 8021 Poppleton Ave., $528,000.

68127

Smith, Raymond A. to Guigma, Lucie, 5315 S. 106th St., $252,000.

68130

Hajek, Patricia and Schuller, Patricia to Michael, Ryan, 16128 Wright Place, $180,000.

Rowell, Edward M. and June M. to Lausterer, Jason and Kathleen, 16020 Martha Circle, $310,000.

68131

Moffat, Camille to Gearity, Douglas, 220 S. 31st Ave., 3413, $210,000.

Petersen, Nicholas and Petersen, Janelle, per rep, to Serfaglo LLC, 808 N. 36th St., $157,000.

Else, Anne T. to Saunsoci, Chevelle, 810 N. 36th St., $148,800.

Campbell River LLC to Milani, Michelle L., 3649 Charles St., $45,000.

Purchase, Timothy J. and Janice M. to CKCF LLC, 3323 Cass St., $195,000.

68132

Snow, Rodney and Jenelle to Snow, Tanner, 5101 Davenport St., $311,000.

Hatcher, Matt and Shana to Seven Group LLC, 4504 Izard St., $70,000.

68134

J Ellis Properties LLC to Williams, Darin K., 8737 Evans St., $180,000.

Svehla, John K. and Lebeda-Svehla, Kristen M. to Marechale, Benjamin, 8265 Ruggles St., $163,000.

Cascio, Joe J. and Sharon K. to Becker, Aaron, 4227 N. 91st St., $215,000.

Red Ladder LLC to Matt: 620 Properties LLC, 9547 Sprague St., $190,000.

Weiss, Laura G. and Longwell, Shelley A. to Yadon, Kristi Jo and Terry Alan, 4612 N. 80th Ave., $225,000.

Beck, Richard L. and Shirley A. to Becks Property Management LLC, 6411 N. 104th St., $240,000.

Rawlinson, Jerrod to Thein, Bleh Byu and Soe, Saw Klay, 8712 Fowler Ave., $190,000.

3Nuggets LLC to Frazier, Lawrence, 3400 Maplewood Blvd., $304,000.

Peklo, Walter J. and Glasgow, David R. to Lange Brothers LLC, 3712 N. 101st St., $150,000.

Elliott, Alexander W. to Elliott, Richard W. and Lori A., 8616 Pratt St., $195,000.

68135

Scott, Maureen and Stanton, Maureen C. to Dillard, Connor, 6723 S. 191st Ave., $240,000.

Sorrick, Lee A. and Kathleen R. to Novotny, Nicholas J. and Alyssa R., 6128 S. 189th Ave., $265,000.

ITM LLC to Goose Remodeling LLC, 19059 U St., $188,000.

Simerly, Mark A. to Canaday, Travis L. and Kristin N., 4860 S. 187th Ave., $350,000.

Vipond, Mark and Cheryl Lynn to Jeanette, Nicholas and Krystal, 4814 S. 187th Ave., $240,000.

Burnham, Frank H. and Miles-Burnham, Katherine L. to Filipi, Aaron K. and Krista S., 15954 Adams St., $384,500.

Norton, Dennis Lee and Feng, Dan to Yi Zou & Yuning Feng Living Trust and Zou, Yi, trustee, 18661 R St., $245,000.

Berdi, Sharif and Rahima to Woodard, Mary and Claude, 18181 Hayes Court, $165,000.

68137

Horst, Ross and Jayasuriya, Lakminie to Fallick, Jay B. and Kylie A., 5171 S. 148th Circle, $245,000.

John and Diana Beers Family Trust and Beers, John M., trustee, to Sreeb Properties LLC, 6115 S. 151st St., $195,000.

68142

Curtis, Michael D. and Alana R. to Kitten, Arika M., 11017 Hanover St., $235,000.

Birch Cooper Trust and Birch, Regina V., trustee, to Subba, Janta, 11013 Black St., $235,000.

Amezcua, Irene and Humberto R. to Guda, Chittibabu and Purnima, 14087 Wood Valley Drive, $237,500.

68144

Turbo Homebuyers LLC to Brown, Joshua J. and Kaufman, Katherine R., 3306 Pedersen Drive, $220,000.

Perry, William M. and Jill F. to Smith, Elliott Scott and Jahn, Cassandra Mary, 2104 S. 123rd Ave., $233,000.

Joseph and Leah Kosinovsky Living Trust and Kosinovsky, Joseph, trustee, to Ocheretyanskiy, Mark and Larina, Lyudmyla, 12417 Hickory Road, $285,000.

H&S Partnership LLP to Voegele, Samuel Ethan and Megan Danielle, 3282 S. 128th Circle, $232,000.

Altech Plaza II LLC to Peak Real Estate LLC, 3839 S. 148th St. 152, $524,320.

Hinners Geriatric Medicine LLC to Gaines, Denise and Lamonte, 13016 Shirley St., $390,000.

Smith, Sally J. to Baskett, Carla Suzanne Keyes, 1654 S. 152nd St., $394,500.

Shada, Michael Cameron Angus to Vaughn Enterprise LLC, 3110 S. 108th St., $165,000.

100 Year Homes Inc. to Vasko Brothers Properties LLC, 2823 S. 118th St., $33,540.

68152

Big Sky Investments LLC to Kin, Thabwe and Bu, 6629 Pawnee Circle, $125,000.

Nordahl, Carl H. and Valarie to Nordahl, Christopher F. and Catherine, 6523 Newport Ave., $74,000.

Johnson, Joseph P. and Jamie L. to McDermott, John and Nicole, 9140 Mormon Bridge Road, $100,000.

Taylor, Andrew D. to Hinken, Heather L. and Carl D., 8415 N. 47th St., $188,500.

Taylor, Jocelyn A. and Ramadan, Jocelyn A. to Hinken, Heather L. and Carl D., 8415 N. 47th St., $188,500.

68154

Akeson, Thomas E. Jr. and Diane K. to Carson, Clayton, 340 N. 155th Circle, $223,000.

Ortiz, Marco and Barratt, Lauren K. to Fleming, Joshua Chase and Allison, 305 S. 151st Circle, $290,000.

68164

Schutz, Stephen J. and Katelyn to Burson, Kevin and Shih, Hsiang-Lin, 10867 Bauman Ave., $230,000.

Meysenburg, Jamee L. and Jarod E. to Leshko, Keaton and Katie, 13018 Jessie Ave., $255,000.

Abel, Douglas L. and Halla, Christy M. to Full Circle Real Estate Inc., 2508 N. 131st Circle, $164,000.

Ryan, Matthew and Michelle to Wilshusen, Rebecca, 11015 Ellison Ave., $215,000.

Tate, Beverly L. and White, Beverly L. to Carlson, Brian and Lyubov, 11235 Sahler St., $294,500.

Kessler, Vernon and Jenene to Cherrier, Katherine F. and Heimick, Connie M., 13206 Miami St., $325,000.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

SP Build LLC to Pedersen, Bryan and Glenna, 515 Laurel Drive, $415,000.

Maes, Robert C. Jr. and Charissa to Livermont, Devin and Turbak, Michael, 1404 Thomas Drive, $240,000.

Meyer, Andrew McDonald, trustee, and Meyer, Lucy Ann, trustee, to Morgado, Reydel Rodriguez, 1111 Offutt Blvd., $190,000.

Younk, Bonnie J. and Robert V and Crawford, Margie M. to A Place To Live LLC, 210 E. 23rd Ave., $143,000.

Langpaul, Alan J. and Jane B. to Springer, Faron and Shirley, 1402 Saint Raphael St., $290,000.

Doucette, Robert, per rep, and Robert E. Doucette Estate to Wendl Properties LLC, 3103 Wallace Ave., $150,000.

TCT Properties LLC to Gramlich, Angela, 1402 Fairfax Road, $258,000.

Unified Investments LLC to Alff, Austin, 2006 Warren St., $114,000.

68028

Carlson, Kevin, trustee, and Carlson, Debra Woodle, trustee, to Collins, William D. and Carol L., 19508 Buffalo Road, $900,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Cox, Bailey, 12113 S. 204th Ave., $380,000.

Wilson, Shelby to Shoemaker, Clinton L. and Sara, 101 Michael Drive, $225,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Brummer, Nicholas and Kelly, 7713 S. 198th St., $352,000.

CHHH Investments LLC to Mres Allora Holdings LLC, 11205 & 11211 S. 168th St., $3,779,000.

68046

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Lauver, Steven E. and Teresa R., 10212 Osprey Lane, $431,000.

Mercury Property Management Inc. to Mercury Contractors Inc., 10182 Longshore Ave., $18,000.

Silver Dollar Properties LLC to Sigmund, Autumn, 905 Overland Trl, $130,000.

Barrett, Peter M. and Jennifer Ann to Lammers, Trenton and Abbey, 10711 S. 113th St., $402,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Fucinaro, Joseph A., 9720 Osprey Lane, $434,000.

Abernathy, Jennifer Denise to TB Morse LLC, 1008 S. Madison St., $205,000.

SCM 10X Papillion Olson Drive LLC to Grey Skies Properties LLC, 794 Olson Drive, $2,035,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Anderson, Christopher and Danielle, 11230 Cove Hollow Drive, $365,000.

Teixeira, Leonard D.G., trustee, and Teixeira, Sharon L., trustee, to McDonald, David A.T. and Petersen McDonald, Angela D., 1005 Haverford Drive, $330,000.

68059

Stone, Richard L. to Foote, David L. and Michele J., 465 Maple St., $250,000.

68123

Oas, Gabriel O., trustee, and Oas, Hannah L., trustee, to Buckland Homes LLC, 2003 Crappie Cv, $175,000.

Campbell, Todd D. to Gleason, Ryan and Elisabeth, 3742 Burr Oak Drive, $215,000.

Clark, Alex L. Jr. and Shenita E. to Pintado, David Orlando and Ruiz, Madison K. Marie, 1304 Terry Drive, $250,000.

Tesch, Eric James to O'Brien, Riley and Abygaile, 10808 Winding River Drive, $275,000.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Campbell, Todd and MacLean, Misty, 4218 Barksdale Circle, $400,000.

Cradduck, James Robert and Amy E. to Hall, Joseph L. and Kali, 13711 S. 43rd Ave., $290,000.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Bass, Steven, 12106 Quail Drive, $400,000.

McTier, Cory and Amber to Davis, Joshua and Meranda, 11659 Quail Drive, $289,000.

Ellis, Joshua C. and Katie B. to Norman, Jerrell, 2310 Plymouth Rock Road, $348,000.

Anzurez, Alma and Meza, Raul to Harnden, Timothy and Susan, 16503 Main St., $250,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Spitzer, Shawn D. and Amber K., 15013 S. 19th St., $314,000.

68128

Mangelsen, Matthew D. and Darci R. to Bohac, Holly R., 8730 Bayberry Road, $250,000.

Koster Investments LLC to Miles, Michael T. and Anderson, Maggie M., 8716 Cherry Lane Ct, $265,000.

Valadez, David and Bianca to Limon, Sienna and Joseph, 7309 S. 75th Ave., $250,000.

King, Catherine R. to King, Catherine R. and Serrano, Francisco, 8605 S. 104th St., $153,000.

68133

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Patton, Shae M. and Sarah E., 13516 S. 55th St., $373,000.

Srb, Scott D. and Leanne M. to Chipps, Delmer L. and Rita, 609 Ruby Road, $300,000.

Patton, Shae and Sarah to Step Stone Holdings LLC, 13911 Springview Drive, $265,000.

Kitrell, Lyle F. to Thompson, Betty L., 2106 Skyhawk Ave., $274,000.

68136

McClintock, Steve to Capitare Per Caso LLC, 18119 Gertrude St., $180,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Williams, Benjamin D. and Michelle, 9525 S. 183rd Ave., $387,000.

Briggs, Farrah T. to Louwagie, Nathaniel James and Brea Elizabeth Marie, 18610 Blackwalnut St., $392,000.

Edmundson, Robert L. and Carolyn J. to Hoggatt, Angela and Albert, 10028 S. 170th Circle, $338,000.

Schneider, Milton H. III and Padilla, Hector Moreno to Wiebelhaus, Matthew A. and Velasco, Lizeth M., 17735 Josephine St., $230,000.

Vodicka, Rhonda and Kevin to Kasal, Keith and Andrea, 18920 Redwood St., $396,000.

68138

Jungier, Shaun and Jennifer to Ketelsen, Treston and Troudt, Bailey, 15216 Green Ave., $231,000.

Giitter, Gregory and Jacqueline to Dunn, Shannon, 13906 Jennifer Road, $260,000.

68147

Montano, Jose W. to Oja, Zachary and Tauiliili, Tania, 2701 Georgia Ave., $328,000.

Bel Fury Investments Group LLC to Goose Remodeling LLC, 7533 S. 22nd St., $114,000.

Habitat for Humanity Sarpy County Inc. to Abdalla, Elham Mohamed and Bahareldin Mohamed Omer, 7295 S. 42nd St., $185,000.

Casey, Karen and John to Benne, Travis and Biben, Elizabeth, 9513 Linden Ave., $208,000.

Chipps, Delmer Lee and Rita A. to Smith, Raymond Allen and Knop, Tonya Marie, 7322 S. 43rd St., $400,000.

Murdock, Kelly and Stephen to Schuldt, Dana, 2814 Sandra St., $206,000.

68157

Basanko, Andrey and Ksenia to Punch It Out Inc., 5017 White Cloud Drive, $160,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Bonsell, Austin, 6424 Centennial Road, $380,000.

Garcia, Alan Rosales and Rosales, Alexis to Roman, Sergio Jr., 4702 Dumfries Drive, $312,000.