RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

DOUGLAS COUNTY
68007
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Richardson, Christopher and Samantha, 17387 Reynolds St., $338,076.
Richland Homes, LLC to Schwartz, Christian and Ashley, 17618 Clay St., $384,263.
Ideal Designs Remodeling & Construction LLC to Bilau, Nathan and Kayla, 17022 Sarah St., $675,833.
D.R. Horton-Nebraska LLC to Swahn, Curtis H., 17523 Potter St., $346,990.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Bryson, Lashawn and Sumler, Shonta, 16636 Vane St., $298,833.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Evenson, Londa, 7020 N. 167th Ave., $327,511.
Franey, Robert and Kayla to Dawson, Terrence and Groff, Ashlen, 8930 N. 159th Ave., $350,000.
Klug, Laura and Michael to Finkral, Anthony and Tara, 15511 Leeman Circle, $323,500.
Wright, Thomas M. and Julie L. to Norris, Nathaniel E. and Sarah E., 12024 N. 158th St., $260,000.
People are also reading…
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Lindberg, Andrew C. and Fayrina G., 7003 N. 167th Ave., $262,997.
J Walter Builders LLC to Maveddat, Anisa, 8016 N. 167th St., $499,350.
Cemer, Nicklas R. and Hilary B. to Franey, Robert and Kayla, 7925 N. 164th St., $535,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Banfield, Jennifer, 8610 N. 177th St., $323,375.
Dean Properties LLC to J Walter Builders LLC, 16611 Gilder Ave., $67,950.
Bilau, Nathan and Porter, Kayla to Arumugam, Thangadurai, 14867 Mormon St., $315,000.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 7227 N. 171st St., $63,400.
Charles Thomas Homes and TJL Consulting Inc. to Pell, Bryan J. and Kandra A., 7209 Kilpatrick Parkway, $555,000.
Pine Crest Homes LLC to Griffiths, Blake R. and Brittany M., 17011 Abigail St., $429,345.
68022
Leisey, Jay to Leisey, Jay and Larson, Elizabeth, 1609 S. 218th Ave., $60,350.
Cassling, Amy J. to Taylor, Stephen, 19014 Ohio St., $254,500.
FRK Development LLC to Trademark Homes Inc., 4723 N. 187th St., $69,500.
Goeser, Jeffrey J. and Christa A. to Grayson, Samuel S. and Lyon, Julie Diana, 2430 S. 219th St., $670,000.
Witzel, Bryon Jon and Diane Marie to Heimann, John and Katherine, 2108 S. 214th Ave., $937,500.
Campbell, John J. and Renee L. to Dekhtiarenko, Denys and Tahirova, Narmin T., 1939 S. 220th St., $675,000.
Sherwood Homes Inc. to Vogirala, Nikhil and Venkata, Malika Kodigepalli, 4909 N. 209th Ave., $400,254.
Wolf, Mark to Johnson, Aaron Lyn and Erica, 19802 Rees St., $560,000.
Belt Construction Co Inc. to Bailey, Travis L. and McKaela V., 3821 S. 212th St., $746,000.
Blondo 180 LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 2711 Big Elk Parkway, $87,252.
Baxter Development LLC to Live Good Omaha LLC, 445 S. 193rd St., $3,100,000.
20535 Fort LLC to Kavan Homes Inc., 20903 Ogden St., $67,500.
Newport Homes LLC to Koehn, Troy N. and Lori A., 4658 N. 210th St., $348,252.
Charleston Homes LLC to Sanchez, Helena Joy and Christenson, Steven Kent, 5007 N. 209th Ave., $411,453.
Westbury Farm LLC to Barr Homes Inc., 21704 I St., $81,200.
Westbury Farm LLC to Mercury Contractors Inc., 4506 S. 219th St., $69,200.
Blondo 180 LLC to Maxim Enterprises LLC, 2714 N. 181st St., $87,252.
Hildy Construction Inc. to Banning, Sheila R. and David W., 5413 N. 209th St., $389,900.
68064
Flatwater Lake LLC to Lim Construction LLC, 28462 Laurel Circle, $189,000.
Bluewater Development Corp. to Bryon and Diane Witzel Liv Tru and Witzel, Bryon J., trustee,, 29207 Martin Circle, $255,000.
68069
Bailey Homes LLC to Meadows, Caitlin Deere and Easton Matthew, 23707 Cedar Drive, $268,500.
68102
Dillard, Connor to Tobler, Tacuma, 300 S. 16th St. 801, $160,000.
Omaha Municipal Land Bank to Je Service Center LLC, 1817 Leavenworth St., $100,000.
68104
FA Properties LLC to Murray, Sheryl Lyn and Kenneth James, 5627 Miami St., $210,000.
Ansell Investments LLC to Carnicle, Tyra S., 3502 N. 63rd St., $188,200.
Baddude LLC to Creasey, Christopher, 2314 N. 62nd St., $275,000.
Kafka, Stephanie to Hutchinson, Kristin Nohealani Mariko Ardo and Bryson, 2706 N. 48th St., $169,900.
Herd, Peter J. to Hope, Katie Nicole, 5043 Emmet St., $210,000.
Hawk, Camille Trust to Reo Asset Management Co. LLC, 3702 N. 65th Ave., $67,041.
Lae, Paw and Myee, Ka to Day, Pah, 5402 N. 49th St., $161,000.
Pospisal, Janet and Larry to Fink, Robert R. Jr. and Ritter, Brittany L., 6418 Ellison Ave., $138,000.
Reh, Baw and Meh, Ra to Perry, Andrew Sr., 5614 Larimore Ave., $190,000.
Steiner, Phillip W. to Maly, James R., 2005 N. 50th Ave., $105,000.
Howland, Kathy to Milloshi, Besmir, 6763 Maple St., $150,000.
Loria, Stephanie Ann and Lopez, Christian to Acosta, Leonardo Soto and Soto, Angelina Cruz De, 5823 Taylor St., $170,000.
Connors, Thomas F. and Rebecca A. to Karpf, Henry S. and Gayala R., 6670 Decatur St., $100,000.
Calvert, Jacqueline L. and Knave, Gwendolyn Y. to Calvert, Jacqueline L., 6012 N. 68th St., $78,375.
Anderson, Erik R. and Mackenzie J. to Lantis, Patrick, 2308 Country Club Ave., $351,000.
Schulte, David R. to Kelly, Kaela R. and Timothy, 6218 Parker St., $54,300.
Nielsen, Drew and Kelly J. to Willman, Joseph and Brooke, 2319 N. 56th St., $345,000.
Deveney, Gary M. and Patricia to Deveney, Timothy James, 6765 Pinkney St., $140,000.
Puentes, Vickie to Bel Fury Investments Group LLC, 6510 Spencer St., $40,000.
Leisey, Vince and Shannon to Collins, Rebecca Ann, 2024 N. 49th Ave., $290,000.
Peeler, Donald D. and Melissa A. to Nakash, Charles, 2504 N. 62nd St., $92,000.
Krick, Steven H. and Melainie to Eilenstine, Shalia and Natarajan, Nagendra, 6417 Maple St., $150,000.
Goulette, Donna and Kirk, Marion E. to Montgomery, Ronald W. and Nell G., 6430 Parkview Lane, $175,000.
68105
Schmitt, John F. and Luz D. to Outdoor Purveyors LLC, 845 Park Ave., $250,000.
Erazo, Blanca to Vb One LLC, 3107 S. 40th St., $100,000.
Bayless, Spencer E. and Connelly, Lindsey L. to O&O Investments LLC, 3401 Jackson St., $175,000.
Beaver, Adam to Khan Family Limited Partnership, 1013 Park Ave., $382,500.
Gomez, Luis Diaz and Alvarez, Maria to Moda Properties LLC, 1945 S. 28th St., $95,000.
Masters, Bobbie Christina to Olsen, Elizabeth and Christopher Michael, 3264 Frances St., $271,000.
68106
Myers, Joseph F. to Hales, Patrick, 2421 S. 48th Ave., $200,000.
Smith, Alexander M. and Nicole M. to Matthews, Tarrah, 4817 Pacific St., $110,000.
Porsel, Thomas J. and Coe, Laurie to Miller, Michael, 6208 Bancroft St., $191,000.
Padilla, Daniel Mauricio to Wilkins, Ryan and Jennifer L., 5875 Gold St., $189,000.
Karl, Charles and Gabriela to Dale R. Agner Revocable Trust and Agner, Dale R., trustee, 5550 Woolworth Ave., $325,000.
Barnard, Mackenzie M. and Thomas W. to Roehler, Emily, 6215 William St., $255,000.
Gaughan, Margaret A. to Omaha Design and Renovations LLC, 5178 Jones St., $325,000.
Bitzes, Phil and Winkler, Tammy to Hanus, David J. and Coolidge, Gillian R., 4535 Vinton St., $153,000.
68107
Navarro, Dairen Estrada and Najarro, Dairen Estrada to Soethout, Troy, 5232 S. 20th St., $118,900.
Shannon, Lilianna E. Trust to KR Properties LLC, 4208 Monroe St., $183,000.
Massengale, Thomas L. to Grala, Chris, 1503 Pasadena Ave., $140,000.
Vargas, Dulce Maria to Roldan, Ricardo Rodriguez and Maldonado, Ana Victoria Garduno, 1816 Missouri Ave., $120,000.
Segoviano, Roberto Marquez to Reynolds, William and Reynolds-Ruiz, Claudia, 5626 S. 22nd St., $140,000.
24th & N. Street Limited Partnership to Villezcas, Irma and Jesus H., 4835 S. 24th St., $552,500.
68108
Norton, Gregory A. and Nielsen, Roxanne to Toberer, Daniel B., 424 Center St., $34,000.
Alatorre, Ana E. to Sanchez, Jose A. and Adriana, 1024 S. 22nd St., $80,000.
Alva, Karen C. and Anderson, Richard, per rep, to Wiggins, Mike, 1411 S. 4th St., $90,000.
Six Minutes Holding Co. LLC to Brrrr Holdings LLC, 2419 S. 16th St., $75,000.
68110
Thomas, Clifford D. to Vandermyde, Raime, 3816 N. 22nd St., $92,000.
Johnson, Gregory A. to Nelson, Kevin K. Sr., 2009 Emmet St., $80,000.
68111
Romuald Land Holdings 26 LLC to 11T Ne LLC, 2417 Blondo St., $50,000.
Hayes, Rayford Jr. to Lyle, Carl, 3606 Burdette St., $25,000.
Valadez, Santiago and Josefina to Valadez, Santiago and Josefina, 1707 N. 31st St., $90,000.
Lux Mundi LLC to Flores, Edward, 4212 Laurel Ave., $56,600.
Reitless Nebraska Opportunity Zone Properties LLC to Brown, Rosi L., 2415 Evans St., $132,000.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Crowder, Tiana Tiara, 3912 N. 26th St., $130,000.
Beacraft, Jason and April to New Wave Real Estate LLC and Break Thru Real Estate LLC, 2519 Wirt St., $50,000.
Gil, Reynaldo to Vartak, Swati Harishchandra and Ghosh, Debashish, 4225 Miami St., $30,000.
68112
Bader Construction LLC to Burt, Joe, 7213 N. 34th St., $138,000.
Smith, Jordan Michael to Si, Mu, 3610 Martin Ave., $190,000.
Briles, Howard to Beta Homes LLC, 3124 Young St., $115,000.
Kilgore, Carlos and Greene, Latonya to North 52 LLC, 7911 N. Ridge Drive, $184,500.
68114
Greymorr Real Estate LLC to Seier, Roger and Carol, 518 N. 74th Ave., $150,000.
Witthaus, Janis E. to Eckstrom, Gregory J. Jr. and Lauren K., 8344 California St., $182,500.
68116
Five & Five Development LLC to Tobin, Robert D. and Teresa, 6029 N. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $412,663.
Garvey Trust and Garvey, Lydia, trustee, to Shafer, Martel L. and Therese A., 3315 N. 147th Court 1110, $178,000.
Jensen, Jennifer R. and Clint to Gillespie, Cali Ann and Samuel Adam, 16204 Jaynes St., $475,000.
Freeland, Jeff and Sarah to Scherzberg, Justin and Elaina, 2711 N. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $475,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Coleman, Jeffrey M. and Brenda J., 17706 Ogden St., $437,467.
Edward Custom Homes LLC to Freeland, Sarah M. and Jeffrey M., 17707 Spencer St., $842,748.
Griffin, Lonnie to Griffin, Lonnie and Jackson, Monica L., 4410 N. 147th St., $121,150.
Flint, Jeffrey Nicholas and Abby Danielle to Lindstedt, Kylee, 6120 N. 146th St., $265,000.
Stewart, Andrew and Tamara to Stromquist, Jon and Roberta, 2708 N. 159th St., $542,000.
Freymann, Jaye P. and Jennifer L. to Shenoy, T. Arvind and Nicole, 17062 Spencer St., $410,000.
68117
Stevens, Jordan P. and Karen E. to Carrico, Amanda, 5905 S. 50th St., $256,000.
Westside Ventures LLC to Carino, Bernarda and Vazquez, Diego, 5805 T St., $284,500.
68118
Oelco LLC to Wheeler, Brenda, 17037 Hawthorne Ave., $269,725.
Oster, Steven J. and Patricia M. to Abboud, Edward and Michelle, 17019 Franklin St., $395,000.
68122
G&A One LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7923 N. 93rd St., $128,000.
Kaylie M. Ring Living Trust and Ring, Kaylie M., trustee, to Devanaboyina, Rama K. and Dhana L., 7308 N. 90th St., $230,499.
Studey, Keith to Pula, Sreekarreddy, 9037 Potter St., $245,500.
Rolland, Quinjuante and Chelsey to Michiel, Robel and Kristin, 7906 Howell St., $220,000.
Jones, Gwendolyn to Camara, Marabi, 7423 N. 107th Ave., $335,000.
Wu, Dali and Wang, Hui to Krig, Marie, 6963 N. 89th St., $225,000.
Gonzo, Cathrene P. to Gonzo, Craig R., 6530 N. 75th St., $155,000.
68124
Better Business Equipment Co and Better Holding Corp. to Omaha Church Center Inc., 7929 West Center Road, $2,300,000.
Rist, Robert J. and Phyllis W. to Lopez, Christian and Loria, Stephanie Ann, 8706 C St., $235,325.
Harris, Lucy A. to Coffey, Christopher R. and Amy L., 8021 Poppleton Ave., $528,000.
68127
Smith, Raymond A. to Guigma, Lucie, 5315 S. 106th St., $252,000.
68130
Hajek, Patricia and Schuller, Patricia to Michael, Ryan, 16128 Wright Place, $180,000.
Rowell, Edward M. and June M. to Lausterer, Jason and Kathleen, 16020 Martha Circle, $310,000.
68131
Moffat, Camille to Gearity, Douglas, 220 S. 31st Ave., 3413, $210,000.
Petersen, Nicholas and Petersen, Janelle, per rep, to Serfaglo LLC, 808 N. 36th St., $157,000.
Else, Anne T. to Saunsoci, Chevelle, 810 N. 36th St., $148,800.
Campbell River LLC to Milani, Michelle L., 3649 Charles St., $45,000.
Purchase, Timothy J. and Janice M. to CKCF LLC, 3323 Cass St., $195,000.
68132
Snow, Rodney and Jenelle to Snow, Tanner, 5101 Davenport St., $311,000.
Hatcher, Matt and Shana to Seven Group LLC, 4504 Izard St., $70,000.
68134
J Ellis Properties LLC to Williams, Darin K., 8737 Evans St., $180,000.
Svehla, John K. and Lebeda-Svehla, Kristen M. to Marechale, Benjamin, 8265 Ruggles St., $163,000.
Cascio, Joe J. and Sharon K. to Becker, Aaron, 4227 N. 91st St., $215,000.
Red Ladder LLC to Matt: 620 Properties LLC, 9547 Sprague St., $190,000.
Weiss, Laura G. and Longwell, Shelley A. to Yadon, Kristi Jo and Terry Alan, 4612 N. 80th Ave., $225,000.
Beck, Richard L. and Shirley A. to Becks Property Management LLC, 6411 N. 104th St., $240,000.
Rawlinson, Jerrod to Thein, Bleh Byu and Soe, Saw Klay, 8712 Fowler Ave., $190,000.
3Nuggets LLC to Frazier, Lawrence, 3400 Maplewood Blvd., $304,000.
Peklo, Walter J. and Glasgow, David R. to Lange Brothers LLC, 3712 N. 101st St., $150,000.
Elliott, Alexander W. to Elliott, Richard W. and Lori A., 8616 Pratt St., $195,000.
68135
Scott, Maureen and Stanton, Maureen C. to Dillard, Connor, 6723 S. 191st Ave., $240,000.
Sorrick, Lee A. and Kathleen R. to Novotny, Nicholas J. and Alyssa R., 6128 S. 189th Ave., $265,000.
ITM LLC to Goose Remodeling LLC, 19059 U St., $188,000.
Simerly, Mark A. to Canaday, Travis L. and Kristin N., 4860 S. 187th Ave., $350,000.
Vipond, Mark and Cheryl Lynn to Jeanette, Nicholas and Krystal, 4814 S. 187th Ave., $240,000.
Burnham, Frank H. and Miles-Burnham, Katherine L. to Filipi, Aaron K. and Krista S., 15954 Adams St., $384,500.
Norton, Dennis Lee and Feng, Dan to Yi Zou & Yuning Feng Living Trust and Zou, Yi, trustee, 18661 R St., $245,000.
Berdi, Sharif and Rahima to Woodard, Mary and Claude, 18181 Hayes Court, $165,000.
68137
Horst, Ross and Jayasuriya, Lakminie to Fallick, Jay B. and Kylie A., 5171 S. 148th Circle, $245,000.
John and Diana Beers Family Trust and Beers, John M., trustee, to Sreeb Properties LLC, 6115 S. 151st St., $195,000.
68142
Curtis, Michael D. and Alana R. to Kitten, Arika M., 11017 Hanover St., $235,000.
Birch Cooper Trust and Birch, Regina V., trustee, to Subba, Janta, 11013 Black St., $235,000.
Amezcua, Irene and Humberto R. to Guda, Chittibabu and Purnima, 14087 Wood Valley Drive, $237,500.
68144
Turbo Homebuyers LLC to Brown, Joshua J. and Kaufman, Katherine R., 3306 Pedersen Drive, $220,000.
Perry, William M. and Jill F. to Smith, Elliott Scott and Jahn, Cassandra Mary, 2104 S. 123rd Ave., $233,000.
Joseph and Leah Kosinovsky Living Trust and Kosinovsky, Joseph, trustee, to Ocheretyanskiy, Mark and Larina, Lyudmyla, 12417 Hickory Road, $285,000.
H&S Partnership LLP to Voegele, Samuel Ethan and Megan Danielle, 3282 S. 128th Circle, $232,000.
Altech Plaza II LLC to Peak Real Estate LLC, 3839 S. 148th St. 152, $524,320.
Hinners Geriatric Medicine LLC to Gaines, Denise and Lamonte, 13016 Shirley St., $390,000.
Smith, Sally J. to Baskett, Carla Suzanne Keyes, 1654 S. 152nd St., $394,500.
Shada, Michael Cameron Angus to Vaughn Enterprise LLC, 3110 S. 108th St., $165,000.
100 Year Homes Inc. to Vasko Brothers Properties LLC, 2823 S. 118th St., $33,540.
68152
Big Sky Investments LLC to Kin, Thabwe and Bu, 6629 Pawnee Circle, $125,000.
Nordahl, Carl H. and Valarie to Nordahl, Christopher F. and Catherine, 6523 Newport Ave., $74,000.
Johnson, Joseph P. and Jamie L. to McDermott, John and Nicole, 9140 Mormon Bridge Road, $100,000.
Taylor, Andrew D. to Hinken, Heather L. and Carl D., 8415 N. 47th St., $188,500.
Taylor, Jocelyn A. and Ramadan, Jocelyn A. to Hinken, Heather L. and Carl D., 8415 N. 47th St., $188,500.
68154
Akeson, Thomas E. Jr. and Diane K. to Carson, Clayton, 340 N. 155th Circle, $223,000.
Ortiz, Marco and Barratt, Lauren K. to Fleming, Joshua Chase and Allison, 305 S. 151st Circle, $290,000.
68164
Schutz, Stephen J. and Katelyn to Burson, Kevin and Shih, Hsiang-Lin, 10867 Bauman Ave., $230,000.
Meysenburg, Jamee L. and Jarod E. to Leshko, Keaton and Katie, 13018 Jessie Ave., $255,000.
Abel, Douglas L. and Halla, Christy M. to Full Circle Real Estate Inc., 2508 N. 131st Circle, $164,000.
Ryan, Matthew and Michelle to Wilshusen, Rebecca, 11015 Ellison Ave., $215,000.
Tate, Beverly L. and White, Beverly L. to Carlson, Brian and Lyubov, 11235 Sahler St., $294,500.
Kessler, Vernon and Jenene to Cherrier, Katherine F. and Heimick, Connie M., 13206 Miami St., $325,000.
SARPY COUNTY
68005
SP Build LLC to Pedersen, Bryan and Glenna, 515 Laurel Drive, $415,000.
Maes, Robert C. Jr. and Charissa to Livermont, Devin and Turbak, Michael, 1404 Thomas Drive, $240,000.
Meyer, Andrew McDonald, trustee, and Meyer, Lucy Ann, trustee, to Morgado, Reydel Rodriguez, 1111 Offutt Blvd., $190,000.
Younk, Bonnie J. and Robert V and Crawford, Margie M. to A Place To Live LLC, 210 E. 23rd Ave., $143,000.
Langpaul, Alan J. and Jane B. to Springer, Faron and Shirley, 1402 Saint Raphael St., $290,000.
Doucette, Robert, per rep, and Robert E. Doucette Estate to Wendl Properties LLC, 3103 Wallace Ave., $150,000.
TCT Properties LLC to Gramlich, Angela, 1402 Fairfax Road, $258,000.
Unified Investments LLC to Alff, Austin, 2006 Warren St., $114,000.
68028
Carlson, Kevin, trustee, and Carlson, Debra Woodle, trustee, to Collins, William D. and Carol L., 19508 Buffalo Road, $900,000.
D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Cox, Bailey, 12113 S. 204th Ave., $380,000.
Wilson, Shelby to Shoemaker, Clinton L. and Sara, 101 Michael Drive, $225,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Brummer, Nicholas and Kelly, 7713 S. 198th St., $352,000.
CHHH Investments LLC to Mres Allora Holdings LLC, 11205 & 11211 S. 168th St., $3,779,000.
68046
Pine Crest Homes LLC to Lauver, Steven E. and Teresa R., 10212 Osprey Lane, $431,000.
Mercury Property Management Inc. to Mercury Contractors Inc., 10182 Longshore Ave., $18,000.
Silver Dollar Properties LLC to Sigmund, Autumn, 905 Overland Trl, $130,000.
Barrett, Peter M. and Jennifer Ann to Lammers, Trenton and Abbey, 10711 S. 113th St., $402,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Fucinaro, Joseph A., 9720 Osprey Lane, $434,000.
Abernathy, Jennifer Denise to TB Morse LLC, 1008 S. Madison St., $205,000.
SCM 10X Papillion Olson Drive LLC to Grey Skies Properties LLC, 794 Olson Drive, $2,035,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Anderson, Christopher and Danielle, 11230 Cove Hollow Drive, $365,000.
Teixeira, Leonard D.G., trustee, and Teixeira, Sharon L., trustee, to McDonald, David A.T. and Petersen McDonald, Angela D., 1005 Haverford Drive, $330,000.
68059
Stone, Richard L. to Foote, David L. and Michele J., 465 Maple St., $250,000.
68123
Oas, Gabriel O., trustee, and Oas, Hannah L., trustee, to Buckland Homes LLC, 2003 Crappie Cv, $175,000.
Campbell, Todd D. to Gleason, Ryan and Elisabeth, 3742 Burr Oak Drive, $215,000.
Clark, Alex L. Jr. and Shenita E. to Pintado, David Orlando and Ruiz, Madison K. Marie, 1304 Terry Drive, $250,000.
Tesch, Eric James to O'Brien, Riley and Abygaile, 10808 Winding River Drive, $275,000.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Campbell, Todd and MacLean, Misty, 4218 Barksdale Circle, $400,000.
Cradduck, James Robert and Amy E. to Hall, Joseph L. and Kali, 13711 S. 43rd Ave., $290,000.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Bass, Steven, 12106 Quail Drive, $400,000.
McTier, Cory and Amber to Davis, Joshua and Meranda, 11659 Quail Drive, $289,000.
Ellis, Joshua C. and Katie B. to Norman, Jerrell, 2310 Plymouth Rock Road, $348,000.
Anzurez, Alma and Meza, Raul to Harnden, Timothy and Susan, 16503 Main St., $250,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Spitzer, Shawn D. and Amber K., 15013 S. 19th St., $314,000.
68128
Mangelsen, Matthew D. and Darci R. to Bohac, Holly R., 8730 Bayberry Road, $250,000.
Koster Investments LLC to Miles, Michael T. and Anderson, Maggie M., 8716 Cherry Lane Ct, $265,000.
Valadez, David and Bianca to Limon, Sienna and Joseph, 7309 S. 75th Ave., $250,000.
King, Catherine R. to King, Catherine R. and Serrano, Francisco, 8605 S. 104th St., $153,000.
68133
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Patton, Shae M. and Sarah E., 13516 S. 55th St., $373,000.
Srb, Scott D. and Leanne M. to Chipps, Delmer L. and Rita, 609 Ruby Road, $300,000.
Patton, Shae and Sarah to Step Stone Holdings LLC, 13911 Springview Drive, $265,000.
Kitrell, Lyle F. to Thompson, Betty L., 2106 Skyhawk Ave., $274,000.
68136
McClintock, Steve to Capitare Per Caso LLC, 18119 Gertrude St., $180,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Williams, Benjamin D. and Michelle, 9525 S. 183rd Ave., $387,000.
Briggs, Farrah T. to Louwagie, Nathaniel James and Brea Elizabeth Marie, 18610 Blackwalnut St., $392,000.
Edmundson, Robert L. and Carolyn J. to Hoggatt, Angela and Albert, 10028 S. 170th Circle, $338,000.
Schneider, Milton H. III and Padilla, Hector Moreno to Wiebelhaus, Matthew A. and Velasco, Lizeth M., 17735 Josephine St., $230,000.
Vodicka, Rhonda and Kevin to Kasal, Keith and Andrea, 18920 Redwood St., $396,000.
68138
Jungier, Shaun and Jennifer to Ketelsen, Treston and Troudt, Bailey, 15216 Green Ave., $231,000.
Giitter, Gregory and Jacqueline to Dunn, Shannon, 13906 Jennifer Road, $260,000.
68147
Montano, Jose W. to Oja, Zachary and Tauiliili, Tania, 2701 Georgia Ave., $328,000.
Bel Fury Investments Group LLC to Goose Remodeling LLC, 7533 S. 22nd St., $114,000.
Habitat for Humanity Sarpy County Inc. to Abdalla, Elham Mohamed and Bahareldin Mohamed Omer, 7295 S. 42nd St., $185,000.
Casey, Karen and John to Benne, Travis and Biben, Elizabeth, 9513 Linden Ave., $208,000.
Chipps, Delmer Lee and Rita A. to Smith, Raymond Allen and Knop, Tonya Marie, 7322 S. 43rd St., $400,000.
Murdock, Kelly and Stephen to Schuldt, Dana, 2814 Sandra St., $206,000.
68157
Basanko, Andrey and Ksenia to Punch It Out Inc., 5017 White Cloud Drive, $160,000.
D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Bonsell, Austin, 6424 Centennial Road, $380,000.
Garcia, Alan Rosales and Rosales, Alexis to Roman, Sergio Jr., 4702 Dumfries Drive, $312,000.