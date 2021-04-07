RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

Douglas County
68007
Cambridge Homes LLC to Hulett, Kevin and Elizabeth, 17183 Whitmore St., $416,768.
Deveney, Shaun M. and Amy L. to Helfrick, Theodore M. and Angela L., 9056 N. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $343,000.
Better Bodies Inc. to Christianson, Samuel and Smith, Mallory, 10406 N. 152nd Ave., $293,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Acharya, Gyanendra and Bidari, Prabha, 7322 N. 166th Ave., $243,549.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Baeza, Eduardo and Tania C., 7337 N. 166th St., $319,575.
Sherwood Homes Inc. to Lane Building Corp., 16260 Mormon St., $36,450.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Worley, David R. and Karmen J., 7759 N. 149th St., $311,249.
Hildy Construction Inc. to Ryan, Sarah B. and Benjamin J., 7718 N. 166th St., $574,900.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 7212 N. 172nd St., $89,000.
Kms-168 LLC to Pine Crest Homes LLC, 8116 N. 167th St., $64,950.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 7108 Kilpatrick Parkway, $61,750.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Morgan, Selby M., 7817 N. 147th Ave., $235,200.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Proline Custom Homes Inc., 7245 N. 172nd St., $69,950.
Carroll, Shannon and Carroll, Wayne Mark, personal representative, to Naidu, Santosh and Valsan, Vimal, 8461 N. 153rd St., $185,000.
Meister, Julie A. to Kerrigan, David J. and Casey M., 15406 Willit St., $195,000.
68022
Westbury Farm LLC to Pine Crest Homes LLC, 21730 Blaine St., $63,650.
Richland Homes LLC to Pine Crest Homes LLC, 21311 I St., $57,000.
Westbury Farm LLC to Fools Inc., 4420 S. 219th St., $67,500.
Westbury Farm LLC to Advantage Development Inc., 21664 I St., $70,500.
Khan, Layket and Afsana to River Stone Custom Homes LLC, 23608 Laci St., $85,000.
Kelly Construction Inc. to Ross-Hill, Troy Edward, 18319 Sherwood Ave., $545,000.
Su, Kaihong to Devon Bank, 1135 N. 188th St., $365,000.
Zhang, Zhixin to Devon Bank, 1135 N. 188th St., $365,000.
Westbury Farm LLC to Fools Inc., 21724 K St., $69,500.
Weckinger Family Trust and Kolb, Edward Michael, trustee, to Miller, Austin G. and Audrey L., 1014 S. 188th Court, $306,000.
Devon Bank to Nazmul, Mohammed and Shuraha, 1135 N. 188th St., $730,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Conover, Sean, 5014 N. 181st St., $408,392.
Richland Homes LLC to Ziegler, Thomas and Kimberly, 4218 S. 214th St., $291,175.
Otis, Robert M. to Barlean, Steve S. and Gina M., 21510 Harney St., $275,000.
Krejci Development LLC to Sinner, Steven Jay and Susan E., 4756 S. 223rd Plaza Circle, $200,000.
FRK Development LLC to Showcase Homes Inc., 4815 N. 189th St., $65,000.
FRK Development LLC to Charleston Homes LLC, 4602 N. 188th St., $60,000.
FRK Development LLC to Charleston Homes LLC, 4716 N. 188th St., $60,000.
Advantage Development Inc. to Dawson, Jacob Killian and Natasha Mari, 21760 I St., $568,251.
Cambridge Homes LLC to Mishra, Deepak and Preeti, 2504 N. 185th St., $465,000.
Wish In One Hand Enterprises LLC to Landmark Performance Corp., 21001 Joseph St., $55,500.
Blondo 186 LLC to Green & Purple Llp, 2410 N. 188th Terrace, $45,000.
FRK Development LLC to Paradise Homes Inc., 18702 Fowler St., $60,000.
Wallerstedt, Jeffrey Thomas and Nicole Marie to Rodysill, John and Katherine, 21540 B St., $600,000.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Oberembt, Steve J. and Janeen R., 18327 Boyd St., $450,347.
FRK Development LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 4829 N. 187th St., $67,500.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Kistaitis, Angelia M., 6514 S. 213rd St., $273,457.
Wade, Amber to Long, Brittney A. and Dillow, Kyle J., 18918 Corby St., $342,000.
Fulton, Mark E. and Michelle D. to Kadyan, Varsha and Malik, Arun, 1323 S. 211st St., $700,000.
Kottke, Mark A. and Antoinette M. to Rohlfing, Mark and Maureen, 18051 Mayberry St., $650,000.
Landmark Performance Corp. to Rutherford, Dolan and Lisa, 4323 George Miller Parkway, $548,646.
Hamptons Land Development LLC to Avant, Roberta J. and Mclaughlin, Robert G., 23502 P St., $75,000.
68064
Bluewater Development Corp. to Thompson, Jason and Sara, 29019 Mary St., $215,000.
Schafer, Travis M. to Hemphill-Wilson Properties LLC, 403 S. E St., $130,000.
Flatwater Lake LLC to Bcl Properties Inc., 28426 Laurel Circle, $179,550.
68102
Ppb Investments LLC to Custom Concrete Designs Inc., 1804 Paul St., $1,000,000.
Oberg-House, Lisa K. to Meyer, Eric, 2315 Harney St. 101, $128,000.
68104
Andersen, Andrew L. and Angela M. to Carlsen, Claire, 2947 N. 55th St., $140,000.
Strotheide, Emma L. and Rick W. to A&L Remodeling LLC, 5407 N. 66th St., $122,000.
Marsh, Mary Clare and Melvin to Davenport, Jacqueline I. and Davenport, Jacque I., 6524 Bedford Ave., $67,500.
Anderson, Russell L. and Salina to Rediger, Eric and Starkey, Tara, 5409 N. 49th St., $172,500.
Jensen, Erik M. and Sara L. H. to Eastmo, Ciara and Matt, 1820 N. 49th St., $210,000.
St. Margaret Mary's Church of Omaha and St. Margaret Mary Church and School to Diprima Realty LLC, 5040 Emmet St., $70,000.
Smms LLC to Atol LLC, 4752 Meredith Ave., $52,250.
Wayne E. and or Karen K. Mander Revocable Living Trust and Mander, Wayne E., trustee, to Rhbrrei LLC, 4527 Laurel Ave., $63,000.
Berg, Anna to S&K Home Solutions LLC, 6532 Decatur St., $165,000.
Styl Properties Inc. to Wilkinson, Lee Dale, 2045 N. 67th St., $249,000.
Hansen, Mike T. and Sandra K. to Vazquez, Araceli Cruz, 4906 N. 63rd St., $160,500.
Creideamh LLC to Miles, Haleigh C. M. and Keyes, Rhonda, 3908 N. 52nd St., $136,000.
68105
Cross, Thomas Neal and Margaret Patricia Anne to Whelan, Sean, 614 Turner Blvd., $125,000.
Franco, Juan G. to Nielson, Josiah M., 2422 Arbor St., $143,000.
Wright, Rob C. to Rodriguez, Sylvia and Escalera, Gabriel, 1024 S. 37th St., $400,000.
68106
Adrian, John E. to Oloyede, Opeyemi, 3213 S. 49th Ave., $170,500.
Bk Jr. Real Estate LLC to Koley, Jonathan and Julia, 5866 Gold St., $155,300.
Carter, Patricia L. and David J. to Mathew, Grinu, 5911 Mason St., $340,000.
Moody, Thomas E. to White, Jennifer, 6221 Oak St., $185,000.
Gudenrath, John to Johnson, Matthew A. and Smalley, Diane K., 3736 S. 49th Ave., $184,000.
68107
Hirniak, Sandra and Tiemann, John W., personal representative, to Slaby, Timothy J., 6031 S. 41st Ave., $117,000.
Swierczek, Theresa J. to Reeves, Kara and Kyle, 3909 M St., $205,000.
So Investments LLC to Ars Investments Inc., 3716 R St., $73,600.
Gegzna, Allison M. to Brennan, Marykay, 4526 S. 39th St., $160,000.
68108
Pappas, Jay to Ferguson, Tyler, 605 Pierce St., $243,000.
68110
Swain, Clifford L. and Ruby to Square 1 Property Solutions LLC, 6109 N. 24th St., $30,000.
Cisneros, Irasema Mendez and Fentanes, Miguel Angel Garcia to Flores, Angelica Marcos and Marcos, Jorge Gregorio, 4705 N. 14th Ave., $46,000.
Knight, Christopher J. to Swaitseven LLC, 1911 Lothrop St., $82,000.
68111
Gregorio, Jennifer to Flores, Gerardo Fernando, 2421 Evans St., $39,300.
Albright, Nicole Lee to Carlson, Tim Carl, 4507 N. 41st St., $110,000.
Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust and Christiana Trust to Palencia, Hilda Lorena, 3030 Fowler Ave., $37,500.
Partida, Salvador and Vaudelia to Flores, Gerardo Fernando, 4517 N. 39th St., $27,000.
Donna Gail Everley Living Trust and Everley, Harold L., trustee, to Vazquez, Jose Elias Hernandez and Lopez, Maria Del Refugio Orozco, 4101 Fort St., $90,000.
Kings Heritage Estates II LLC to Bonner, Brady, 3901 N. 41st St., $75,000.
Dollison, Sheila Ray to Olea, Juan R. Gonzalez, 4029 Wirt St., $93,000.
Sp Acquisitions & Management LLC to 1 Chron 29:11 LLC, 3163 Meredith Ave., $55,500.
Sanchez, Jesus and Diaz, Claudia P. Herrera to Glaze, Angela M. and Andrew B., 4339 Miami St., $155,000.
Montgomery, Evelyn Lois and Montgomery, Darwin Wendell Jr., personal representative, to Garcia, Amador Rangel and Rangel, Cira Velazquez De, 2715 John A Creighton Blvd., $114,000.
68112
Lampman, Ben P. to Golden, Jay, 6739 N. 34th St., $100,000.
Smith, Christopher A. to Hodges, Harold W. Jr. and Deborah M., 12918 N. 42nd St., $47,000.
Wells, Chaunita M. and Ronald L. to Havic Realty LLC, 3433 Ernst St., $122,000.
Holzapfel, Robert F. and Jeanne K. to Askew, Alana and White, Timothy, 7245 N. Ridge Drive, $141,000.
68114
Cutchall, Cory and Kimberly to Gutierrez, Ramon F. Sr. and Andrade-Gutierrez, Andrea M., 8515 Lafayette Ave., $262,500.
Freeburg, Connor P. to Haber, Hue, 9855 Louis Drive, $350,000.
Dennell, James K. and Lorie J. to Vasko, Joseph and Jennifer, 8643 Broadmoor Drive, $201,720.
68116
Crc Development LLC to Sledge, Catrina, 5907 N. 158th Court 2303, $178,000.
Leinen, Carrie and Matthew to Rehan, Genna, 2902 N. 155th Ave., $228,000.
Peterson, Grace and Edelman, Grace to Ford, Katherine Rose, 4304 N. 147th Place, $165,000.
Castle Creek Development LLC to Richland Homes LLC, 15358 Norwick Drive, $55,950.
Castle Creek Development LLC to Richland Homes LLC, 15353 Jaynes St., $53,950.
Wegener, Blake and Hannah to Mu, Keli and Liu, Yongge, 4703 N. 170th St., $230,000.
Steinkemper Properties LLC to Thilgen, Robert J. and Donna B., 14456 Camden Circle, $200,000.
Bencker, Kyle P. and Nicole M. to Wulf, Trevor and Wolfe, Shelby, 17016 Boyd St., $225,000.
68117
Brei, Stephanie and Andrew to Colvin, Ina, 4810 S. 50th Ave., $192,000.
68118
Goins, David P. and Dorene K. to Shields, Caitlin, 17520 Seward Place, $205,000.
Vp 168 LLC to Oelco LLC, 17103 Hawthorne Ave., $40,000.
68122
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Rai, Birkha B. and Bishnu M., 8028 N. 84th St., $275,072.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Azpeitia, Juan Pablo Cortes and Cortes, Daniela, 7821 N. 83rd St., $203,600.
Realty Income Corp. to Club Car Wash Omaha 72Nd LLC, 6607 N. 72nd St., $950,000.
McGuire, Quinn and Martin C. to Menin, Chad, 10614 Craig St., $259,000.
Centaur Development Corp. to 10705 South 147th Street LLC, 6925 N. 94th Place, $2,268,600.
Thomas Creek Business Park LLC to 10705 South 147th Street LLC, 6920 N. 94th Place, $256,400.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Cutler, Joseph Q. and Lacey J., 8110 King St., $258,830.
Keown, Joan H. and Thomas C. to Gark Homes Shv 3 L. LLC, 7344 N. 90th St., $220,000.
Wonder, Kaitlin A. to Richardson, Aaron, 10751 Girard St., $220,000.
68124
Barbara C. Okon Revocable Trust and Knudson, Michele M., trustee, to Efliq Design & Restoration LLC, 3325 S. 95th Circle, $390,000.
Tegtmeyer, Karl L. to Kathleen K. Bohrer Revocable Trust and Bohrer, Kathleen K., 3003 Paddock Pa 207, $145,000.
Margaret Joan Young Trust and Trujillo, Angela Jo to Cook, Bruce and Cynthia, 7313 Grover St., $210,000.
Coconut Properties LLC to Greenlake Development LLC, 3024 S. 107th Ave., $355,000.
68127
Baker, Randall W. and Joann M. to Baker, Jodi, 5624 S. 104th St., $127,500.
Stille, Nicholas A. and Cathleen to Boles, James and Samson, Aubrey, 6706 S. 91st Ave., $290,000.
68130
Hentschel, James M. and Sandra L. to Miller, Matthew S. and Bishop, Shannon D., 16032 Wood Drive, $155,000.
Ball, Timothy J. and Rachael to Silvus, Zach and Kayla, 17320 Pierce Circle, $182,000.
Bryant, Darrell and Bryant, Darrel E. to Luellen, Robert M. and Marietta E., 16812 Spring Place, $805,200.
Brase, Kent E. and Jennifer L. to Burr, David and Jamie, 17349 Woolworth Ave., $330,000.
Shannon, Liliana E. Trust to Next Level Properties LLC, 3806 S. 189th St., $240,000.
Elfering, David J. and Hellen G. to McClenahan, Jillian and Garry, William, 1704 S. 175th Ave., $401,200.
Noel, Anthony Joseph III and Mandi Marie to Lourens, Spencer and Monica Bergers, 3513 S. 196th Ave., $498,000.
68131
Schieffer, Jeanne K. and Timothy J. to Apodaca, Brandon and Julia, 3000 Farnam St, S7B, $151,000.
Higgins, Colin J. and Rachel E. to Wolfe, Kathryn Parker and Ronald Lee, 319 N. 37th St., $275,000.
68132
Franksen, Judith to Kloppenborg, Zachary Owen and Mariel Leigh, 4818 Chicago St., $245,000.
Verzani, Rosemary to Omahome Realty LLC, 5106 Izard St., $236,000.
Gibbons Family Revocable Trust and Gibbons, Garry, trustee, to Schlickbernd, Mark H. and Cheryl A., 4824 Charles St., $97,500.
68134
Shreve, Ralph Michael to Price, Junith Ann, 8520 Templeton Drive, $100,600.
Bergstrom, Christopher J. and Wendy K. to Johnson, Kent and Stacy, 5724 N. 97th St., $287,000.
Manny Goldberg Revocable Trust and Goldberg, Manny P., trustee, to Boyd85 LLC, 8557 Boyd St., $290,000.
Sas Properties LLC to Tegtmeier, Nicole, 4316 Parkview Drive, $236,500.
68135
Vancil, Brandon and Breanna to Gark Homes Shv 3 L. LLC, 19401 T St., $232,000.
Kiger, John M. and Kristan A. to Jamison, Forrest J. and Jamie L., 16127 R St., $296,000.
Palmer Joint Revocable Trust and Palmer, Todd M., trustee, to Lyon, Jace and Emily, 17815 Adams Circle, $415,000.
Walter, Robyn J. and Hoffman, Robyn J. to Hilderbrand, Bryan and Nicole, 19159 Drexel Circle, $202,600.
Scheffert, Sara to Ely, Cristopher J. and Ely, Cris, 5102 S. 194th St., $97,300.
Shapland, Joshua and Erica to Dugick, Ryan G. and Jordan K., 17215 Y St., $343,000.
68137
Stewart, Erika L. and Frisch-Claus, Erika L. to Frisch, Aryana Skye, 5811 S. 115th Circle, $150,000.
Williams, John M. Jr. and Lisa K. to Williams, Dakota Michael, 6839 S. 145th St., $125,000.
Forrest, Eldan to Mastny, Timothy and Michaela, 12612 Ohern St., $226,000.
Jacquelyn R. Ogrady Living Trust and Ogrady, Teresa M., trustee, to Kiger, John and Kristan, 4439 S. 154th Circle, $267,500.
Mottl, Rodney D. to Anzuruni, Wilondja and Lovise, Everine, 14624 L St., $255,000.
Chester D. Allison M. Cable Living Trust and Cable, Chester D., trustee, to Roesener, Christian T. and Amanda M., 6612 S. 154th St., $235,000.
Harms, Daniel C. and Kaylynn M. to Martines, Michael and Sydni, 14807 Washington St., $258,000.
Plambeck, Don G. and Lavonne K. to Buettner Family Revocable Trust and Buettner, William L., trustee, 5711 S. 118th Place, $440,000.
68142
Newport Homes LLC to Weber, Monty J. and Brennan-Weber, Katherine E., 13015 Eagle St., $316,155.
Fonda, Leslie M. and James to Curtis Constance Smith Rv Tru and Smith, Curtis Wayne, trustee, 12730 Read St., $465,000.
68144
Roka Management LLC to Shrabel, Haley, 3459 S. 127th St., $187,000.
Thomas J. Caryl J. Hultquist Revocable Trust and Hultquist, Thomas J., trustee, to Edwards, Terry Lee and Tammy Jo, 12405 Crawford Road, $210,000.
Zymola, Jeremiah and Leslee to Jansen, Mary P., 12215 Bel Drive, $171,800.
Sblgoma LLC to Bennymandy5 LLC, 2923 S. 117th St., $185,000.
Smith, Alan R. and Guevara, Stacy to Ricceri, Laura and Hamilton, Amber, 2302 S. 116th St., $322,000.
Cahill, Linda to Cahill, Edmund J. and Diane C., 13934 Shirley St., $140,000.
Norris, Neal F. and Naik, Ganesh, personal representative, to Futurer LLC, 1210 S. 120 Pa 102, $55,000.
Alexander, Fred Salvatore to Sanford, Matthew J., 12318 B St., $175,000.
Schroeder, Keith and Sandra A. to Schroeder, Ryan and Allen, Katherine, 3605 S. 126th St., $145,000.
Dewey, Suzanne L. to Harkins, Brian and Grupe, Gretchen, 14718 Harvey Oaks Ave., $260,000.
Hindu Temple Ltd to Avunooru, Eswaraprasad Sr. and Saigowthami, 13621 Hascall St., $200,000.
68152
Sally M. McMinn Trust and McMinn, Charles E., trustee, to Nowak, Wojtek T., 11115 N. 62nd St., $417,000.
68154
Elizabeth A. Shaffer Revocable Trust and Shaffer, Elizabeth A., trustee, to Hadenfeldt, Aaron and Lindsay, 349 N. 153rd Avenue Circle, $200,000.
Lyons, Krista M. to Gunter, Carma, 1641 N. 150th Place, $285,000.
Johnson, Judy L. to Collins, Tanner, 11011 Lamp St., $160,000.
68164
Serlet, Dan and Michelle to Hill, Melissa, 2317 N. 120th Avenue Circle, $245,000.
Devries, Matthew P. and Amanda J. to Fairbanks, Kaelyn J., 2229 N. 142nd Circle, $202,500.
Morrison, Sadie A. to Alfaro, Claudia, 13022 Taylor Circle, $190,000.
Loreto Bay LLC to Caseys Retail Co., 14344 Fort St., $685,000.
Bruckner, John S. and Shelby to Kreifels, Jonathan and Gauvain, Abby, 11115 Sahler St., $275,000.
Mactier, Patrick N. to Creech-Barajas, Joshua Eric and Yerkes, Abigail Elizabeth, 12224 Binney St., $255,000.
Evans, Amy S. to Summers, James, 6407 N. 131st St., $207,000.
Svoboda, Adam J. and Whitney R. to Bruck, Derek S., 5506 N. 128th St., $217,500.
Sorensen, Kenneth E. and Karen F. to Bottema, Preston and Andrea, 2705 N. 121st Ave., $240,000.
Sarpy County
68005
Brandon, Madison C. to Griger, Meghan Ashley and Timothy Justin, 105 Cedar St., $190,000.
Christensen, Michael J. and Armani, Elizabeth A. to Christensen, Jesse Killian, 804 Bellevue Blvd. S., $123,000.
Hackleman, Jeffrey Jaren and Chelsey L. to Delancey, Bradley M. and Nichole R., 1405 Franklin St., $146,000.
Milligan, Matthew and Sarah to Mather, Jason Thomas, 604 Jewell Road, $235,000.
Lents, William and Heather to Barton, Crystal L. and Cobbs, Rory J. Jr., 1706 Sherry Drive, $214,000.
Peddicord, Garrett Cedrone to Montey, Sydney and Doug Perkins Deana, 1709 Farrell Drive, $385,000.
Batastini, Scott D. and Angela J. to Swayway LLC, 2525 Madison St., $92,000.
68028
Hildy Construction Inc. Dba Hildy Homes to Cox, Nancy and Douglas, 20859 Sandstone Lane, $425,000.
Wilcox, Gabriel L. and Carey A. to Kreisel, David Ryan, 21206 Shiloh Drive, $329,000.
Hildy Construction Inc. Dba Hildy Homes to Werkmeister, Angela M., 20922 Sandstone Lane, $411,000.
Staley, Paul F. and Kimberly G. to Gonzalez, Cristobal and Michelle, 10717 S. 210th St., $365,000.
Ridpath, Zane C. to Minden, Blake, 20830 Maple St., $205,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Kearns, Justin C. J. and Sarah A., 7852 S. 197th St., $355,000.
Wilde, Sharon R. and John A. to McMasters, Thomas I. and Chelsey D., 517 Locust St., $411,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Hollendieck, Keana S. and Hollendieck, Rick J. and Sue, 11411 S. 168th Ave., $365,000.
Smyser, Phillip S. and Charla M. to Murphy, Ryan L. and Lesha, 19715 Bellbrook Blvd., $405,000.
68046
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Reyes, Anne C. and Jesse A., 11741 S. 113th St., $335,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Petry, Mike Lee Jr. and Kari, 11203 Cove Hollow Drive, $372,000.
Jeck & Company Inc. to Gashi, Albert and Gresa, 12213 Cooper St., $115,000.
Jeserick, Mitchell A. and Melissa L. to Harrison, Ross Jay and Mary Jane, 12386 S. 73rd Ave., $409,000.
Leggett, Joe D. and Leigh A. to Hirsch, George and Erin, 7505 Overview St., $375,000.
Sheffield, John S. to Lummis, Zachary K., 805 Redwood Lane, $242,000.
Johnson, Brian R. and Emily A. to Pease, Leah, 1126 Hackney Drive, $260,000.
Bright, Karla J. to Camp, Dana M. and Fehr, Darrin M., 10913 S. 113th Ave., $330,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Castro, Adam R. and Un K., 11306 Slayton St., $265,000.
Morse, Steven W. and Cinda L. to Cordes, Brian G. and Jennifer L., 707 N. Harrison St., $150,000.
Biffar, Lisa M. to Wasson, Matthew and Susan, 714 Donegal Drive, $260,000.
68059
Richards, Brett A. and Julie A. to Gross, Gerald W. and Jennifer A., 545 N. 10th Ave., $425,000.
68123
Johnson, Jeremiah and Mio to Boghoz, Arbi and Avanessian, Linda, 13908 S. 28th Ave. Circle, $210,000.
Schneekloth, Lori F. and Gary L. to Gleason, Kevin Patrick and Ashley Marie, 3303 Whilhelminia Drive, $190,000.
Beta Homes LLC to Carranza, Jose Puentes and Puentes, Bibiana, 3726 Lynnwood Drive, $292,000.
Litton, Thomas B. and Jacqueline M. to Almquist, Sheila, 14006 S. 35th St., $221,000.
Countee, Joan C., personal representative, and John Countee Jr. Estate to Franco, Juan Gabriel and Lopez, Regina M., 2704 Morrie Drive, $275,000.
Denny, Tony V. and Katherine M. to Bomberger, Rebecca and Keith, Erin, 3309 Jason Drive, $215,000.
Henjum Farber, Linda L. and Ross to Edwardson, Janet G., 10004 S. 10th St., $230,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Burr, Randal E. and Terrill L., 4446 Leawood Drive, $305,000.
68128
Perez, Erian and Anastacia to Converse, Gage, 7419 James Ave., $140,000.
Pigsley, Mitchel S. and Renee to Stewart, Shelley L., 7433 S. 97th St., $255,000.
Wilson, Mykel and Sarah to Soncy, Kossi and Buaben, Adoukoe, 7101 Heartwood Road, $263,000.
Betts, Kelly L., personal representative, and Chester L. Betts Jr. Estate to Lamp, Jarrod C., 7331 Frederick Circle, $258,000.
68133
Charleston Homes LLC to Polson, Melissa R. and Terri L., 5121 Leawood Drive, $327,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Wagner, Nicolas A. and Brandie, 5004 Heartland Drive, $360,000.
68136
Cozzetto, Dominic and Emily to Deterding, Gregory L. and Judith J., 7001 S. 159th St., $330,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Sass, Brady, 9402 S. 178th St., $342,000.
Olsen Rental Group LLC to Beautiful Soul Spa Suites LLC, 9819 S. 168th Ave., $295,000.
Horseman Management Associates LLC to Schuetz Properties LLC, 9839 S. 168th Ave., $320,000.
Hershey, Syd T. and Ogorman, Johnathan to Williams, Chad and Michele Jindra Vicki, 6937 S. 163rd St., $242,000.
Martin, Gary L. Jr., trustee, and Martin, Kathleen J., trustee, Gary & Kathleen Martin Liv Revocable Trust to Sunberg, John M., trustee, and Sunberg, Lisa I., trustee, John & Lisa Sunberg Revocable Trust, 8513 S. 163rd St., $344,000.
River Oaks Development LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7720 S. 185th St., $29,000.
Gillen, Judy Kay to Doumbia, Rokiatou, 17834 Lillian St., $225,000.
Bryl, Tiffany A. to Rahmanzai, Mansoor and Mozhda, 17820 Margo St., $210,000.
Valdez, Deborah Amor to Gark Homes Shv 3 L. LLC, 15808 Cottonwood Ave., $225,000.
Sunridge Storage LLC to Ps Mid West One LLC, 18175 Emiline St., $10,600,000.
68138
Best Price Homebuyers LLC to Gentert, Jonathan, 13216 Carpenter St., $150,000.
Quist, Timothy R. and Barbara L. to Christel, Alec D. and Sara E., 7012 S. 131st Circle, $225,000.
68147
Lafayette, Charles R. and Susan K. to McDonnell, Kelly Josephine and Miller, Paul Michael, 7620 S. 39th Ave., $180,000.
Schraeder, Kris A. to Schraeder, Melissa and Kevin M., 3617-3619 Giles Road, $205,000.
68157
McMahon, Judith, personal representative, and Frank J. Bouska Estate to N2J LLC, 4714 Primrose Lane, $205,000.
Jkc Construction Inc. Dba John Caniglia Homes to Pierce, Zach and Stone, Maren, 4716 Bernadette Ave., $240,000.
Bintner, Jacqueline L. and Brent J. to Kadavy Emily, 8405 S. 64th St., $270,000.