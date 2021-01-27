RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

Douglas County
68007
Cr Investments Inc. to Celebrity Homes Inc., 7122 N. 167th St., $89,200.
Cr Investments Inc. to Celebrity Homes Inc., 16602 Whitmore St., $66,900.
Richland Homes LLC to Murdock, Spencer Paul, 16013 Whitmore St., $334,251.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Jura, Jennifer Lynn and Frankie Dean Jr., 17522 Potter St., $305,600.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Knudsen, Kyle and Tia, 7102 Kilpatrick Parkway, $366,719.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Schliep, Jacobi M. and Kimminau, Kelsey L., 16603 Read St., $353,344.
Hildy Construction Inc. to Huddleston, Emily and Hallam, Kevin, 8208 N. 166th St., $538,577.
Sherwood Homes Inc. to Block, Reed N. and Lindsey R., 17188 Whitmore St., $389,429.
Cizek Management LLC to Cizek, Jeffrey R. and Aimee R., 11817 N. 172nd Circle, $765,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Tretheway, Michael S. and Dawn M., 8118 N. 167th Ave., $367,660.
Rogers, Erin to Rogers, Christopher H., 14871 Young St., $250,000.
N.P. Dodge Real Estate Sales Inc. to Newport Homes LLC, 16707 Sheffield St., $62,950.
Pierce, Linda M. to Frost, Victor L. and Sandra L., 15918 Grebe St., $281,500.
68022
White, Garith M. and Jennifer L. to Serpos, Abdelaziz Tidjani and Savi, Senade Ramata-Laye Diane, 1501 N. 206th Circle, $300,000.
Callaway Homes LLC to Farquhar, Meghan and Asa, 21314 B St., $649,000.
Sheldon, Patricia L. to Sheldon Schmidt Trust and Sheldon, Sandra L., trustee, 3818 N. 211th St., $170,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Shrestha, Manoj and Nibika, 4627 N. 180th Avenue Circle, $260,850.
Charleston Homes LLC to Quadros, Rolen Macky and Astril Janifa, 5109 N. 209th St., $345,664.
Trujillo, Victoria M. to Long, Timothy, 3310 N. 204th St., $212,900.
Mockelstrom, Erik and Kerrie to Lehmer, Brian Michael, 19618 Franklin St., $555,000.
Hildy Construction Inc. to Dugger, John, 2602 N. 185th St., $448,000.
Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Maxim Enterprises LLC, 21309 Grover St., $90,000.
Lanoha Springs Inc. and Lanoha Real Estate Company Inc. to Dubon, Ruddy, 3202 S. 229th St., $179,000.
Spruce 180 LLC to Jbt Holdings LLC, 18501 Binney St., $59,000.
Spruce 180 LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 3009 Big Elk Parkway, $70,000.
Trademark Homes Inc. to Carl, Shane R. and Hilary M., 5749 S. 239th St., $621,542.
Young, Jennifer J. to Mulligan, William D. and Elizabeth A., 19602 Decatur St., $423,000.
228 Skyline LLC to Ullsperger, David and Sarah, 22202 I Place, $265,000.
Glenn C. Palmer Homes Inc. to Alan and Laura Schmidt Living Trust and Schmidt, Alan P., trustee, 815 Elk Ridge Drive, $160,000.
Showcase Homes Inc. to Hudnut, Peter C. and Lacey, 21727 K St., $499,900.
Best Team LLC to Gernstein, Diane A., 1002 Elk Ridge Drive, $492,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Elangovan, Senthilkumar, 5018 N. 208th St., $363,621.
Spruce 180 LLC to Landmark Performance Corp., 2902 Big Elk Parkway, $67,500.
Westbury Farm LLC to Woodland Homes Inc., 4503 S. 219th St., $71,500.
Westbury Farm LLC to Woodland Homes Inc., 4526 S. 220th St., $74,500.
Lpc Properties LLC to Landmark Performance Corp, 18431 Boyd St., $27,000.
68064
Bluewater Development Corp. to Zavadil, William and Karla, 6218 N. 293rd Circle, $250,000.
Smith, Kipling E. and Stacey A. to Kjg Properties LLC, 120 W. Vass St., $122,500.
Dutton, Robert and Suzann to Hill, Scott E. and Susan R., 71 Ginger Woods Road, $500,000.
68069
Allison Adamson Revocable Trust and Adamson, Julie, trustee, to Hornbacher, Thomas, 504 Jefferson St., $142,500.
Century Development Company LLC to Concept Homes and Design Inc., 619 S. 243rd St., $99,500.
Century Development Company LLC to Kaiser, Kirk and Jennifer, 901 S. 243rd St., $99,500.
Century Development Company LLC to Grace Custom Homes Co, 933 S. 243rd St., $99,500.
Century Development Company LLC to Jbt Holdings LLC, 611 S. 243rd St., $99,500.
Century Development Company LLC to Jbt Holdings LLC, 729 S. 243rd St., $199,000.
68102
Parnell, Juliette to Lafella, Alfred, 902 Dodge St. 203, $190,000.
Ethridge, Kelly A. to Johnson, Camden A., 2315 Harney St. 303, $112,500.
68104
Chab, Robert and Alison to Kahler, Bailey Marie and Beckmann, Cody James, 2315 N. 68th St., $166,500.
Lundhigh, Marcelyn Ann to Galas, Neil and Daeges, Dalton, 1823 N. 49th St., $178,000.
Stoneco Real Estate LLC to Galley, Eric, 4217 N. 64th St., $105,000.
Qualified Property Solutions LLC to Rutherford Realty LLC, 4803 Seward St., $142,500.
Williams, Charles E. to Williams, Joel and Jaclyn, 6017 Spaulding St., $115,000.
Underwood, Edward John to Ghaemi, Yahya Sohail, 6117 Sprague St., $106,000.
Esquivel, Gabriela S. and Sanchez, Gabriela S. to Gold Star Property Solutions LLC, 2026 N. 60th St., $130,000.
Lizarraga, Guadalupe Maria Vejar and Fernandez, Sergio Molina to Woodside, Teslynn Set, 5848 Ruggles St., $160,000.
Petersen, Mark and Alison to Tedrow, Parker J., 3320 N. 54th St., $167,500.
68105
Big V. Rentals LLC and Anderson, Virgil D. to Fast Property Solutions LLC, 1743 S. 26th St., $50,000.
Alexander, Jerrad P. and Blackburn, Heidi M. to Petersen, Lukas J., 2202 S. 40th St., $225,000.
Evans, Jeffrey S. and Heather L. to Little Venez LLC, 2145 S. 33rd St., $142,500.
Cappellano, Louis J. Jr. and Catherine Milone to Steeve, Colton Rodney, 1219 S. 27th St., $114,000.
Bornhoft, Katie A. and Porter, Katie A. to 42nd Street Inn Inc., 3564 S. 40th St., $75,000.
Dundee Equity Holdings LLC to Swan, J. Madison and Sorrell, Mason R., 3824 Pacific St., $235,000.
Waite, Robert and Lisa to Kirk, Kimberly, 4318 Frederick St., $210,000.
68106
Kastrick, Kathleen A. and Shada, Deborah A., personal representative, to Shirk Management LLC, 863 S. 52nd St., $175,000.
McGill, Margaret M. to La Lune LLC, 5855 Elm St., $112,000.
Vulcan Properties LLC to Dot Property Solutions LLC, 1095 S. 51st St., $183,600.
Molly B. Witzenburg Revocable Trust and Witzenburg, Molly B., trustee, to Williams, Kristin Noelle, 526 S. 51st Ave., $365,000.
Cheney, Amy and Juszyk, Amy Frances to Fulton, Amanda M., 4508 Spring St., $235,000.
Montes, Maria Esther to Cano, Edwin, 2618 S. 60th St., $115,000.
68107
Vision Properties LLC to Gutierrez, Mario and Marily, 3916 U St., $145,500.
Dietrich, Douglas J. and Monica to Gonzalez, Julian E. Mejia and Chavez, Susana Del Carmen Chacon, 6219 S. 30th St., $148,900.
Ozment, Christopher W. to Ozment, Christopher W. and Poole, Stacy E., 4425 S. 22nd St., $43,350.
Herrera, Norma Edith to Salas, Antonio De Jesus Rosales and Lorenzo, Maricela Sandoval, 3212 W St., $157,000.
Jan Eric Pusch Charitable Foundation to Light Bulb Realty & Investment LLC, 6126 S. 33rd St., $62,000.
Light Bulb Realty & Investment LLC to Yellow Submarine Realty LLC, 6126 S. 33rd St., $85,000.
Banul, Edward to Eisenhauer, William David and Dawn Pauline, 6119 S. 33rd Ave., $165,000.
Almgren, Colleen Lynn and Patrick D. to Munoz, Erika J. Duran and Duran, Erika J., 4120 V St., $165,500.
Adler, Lydia to Palencia, Hilda Lorena, 4113 S. 20th St., $65,000.
Red Tree LLC to Idle Acres LLC, 1205 D St., $17,850.
Lenczowski, Richard J. and Lucas, Kim, personal representative, to Barron-Trejo, Manuel, 3711 V St., $108,000.
Red Ladder LLC to Red Ladder Rentals LLC, 4415 S. 13th St., $283,000.
68108
Barbara L. Reifschneider Living Trust and Reifschneider, Barbara L., trustee, to Ramirez, Fortino, 2733 S. 13th St., $100,000.
Resendiz, Jolivo Arturo and Jaar, Monica to 108 Center LLC, 1841 Vinton St., $90,000.
Bacome, Mary and Himelic, Mary to Vinson, Steven M. and Candace M., 2529 S. 12th St., $137,000.
Red Tree LLC to Idle Acres LLC, 2418 S. 9th St., $11,800.
Campbell, Leonard L. to Campbell, Daniel Raymond, 421 Center St., $53,500.
Marquez, Andres Vallin and Zepeda, Silvia Soltero to Menjivar, Mario L. and Celina, 2026 Castelar St., $110,000.
68110
McNally, Timothy J. and Loretta H. to Murphy, Sandra Kaye, 1454 Pinkney St., $110,000.
Garduno, Noraeli Garcia to Finocchiaro, Joe, 3210 N. 16th St., $60,000.
Nebraska Property Holdings LLC to New Wave Real Estate LLC, 1607 Evans St., $15,000.
68111
Hernandez, Alejandro S. and Lanette to Vb One LLC, 4269 Binney St., $90,000.
Sledge, Louise R. to Drc Properties LLC, 3176 Arcadia Ave., $92,700.
Foote, Donna M. to Luke F. Koesters IRA and Debbie L. Koesters IRA, 5509 N. 37th St., $95,000.
Gregory, Rick to Hernandez-Ucles, Doris Oneida, 3459 Spaulding St., $108,000.
Hernandez, Alfredo to Juarez, Elvia, 4311 Boyd St., $37,000.
Anderson, Robert L. and Judith K. to Black Swan Homes LLC, 4409 Vernon Ave., $60,500.
Hopgood, Anita and Patrick, Bernadette to Trio Elite Homes LLC, 3467 Pratt St., $50,000.
Miller Way LLC to Serrano, Jose, 4011 Paxton Blvd., $52,149.
Qualified Property Solutions LLC to Cross, Alice and Andrews, Kandy, 2429 Laurel Ave., $115,000.
Red Tree LLC to Idle Acres LLC, 4256 Nebraska Ave., $16,225.
Red Tree LLC to Idle Acres LLC, 5340 N. 26th St., $13,100.
Valadez, Marielena and Ezequiel to Duthil, Raydel Drake, 5314 N. 36th Ave., $110,000.
Red Tree LLC to Idle Acres LLC, 3517 Blondo St., $12,150.
Apple Grove Investments Inc. to Benitez, Eliud and Maria G., 4231 Camden Ave., $42,900.
68112
Lofton, Mark to Duff, Andrew and Lydia, 7310 N. 39th Terrace, $200,000.
Mahoney, Christopher Thomas to Rivas, Jesus N. Pena De and Jesus N. Pena, 6730 N. 34th St., $128,000.
Novak, James E. Jr. to Brausey, Kathleen Fae, 7229 N. 39th Ave., $130,000.
Red Tree LLC to Idle Acres LLC, 7824 N. 36th St., $11,575.
Rollerson, Susan and Rollerson, Edward, personal representative, to Crawford, Terence A. Jr., 3951 Redick Ave., $135,000.
68114
Jan Eric Pusch Charitable Foundation to Light Bulb Realty & Investment LLC, 750 N. 78th St., $65,000.
Light Bulb Realty & Investment LLC to Pg Realty LLC, 750 N. 78th St., $85,000.
Wheat, Albert J. and Myrlene H. to Parker, Linda L., 9529 Parker St., $160,000.
Barg, Richard H. and Christine L. to Wilbeck, Deborah K., 513 S. 87th Circle, $82,900.
Miller, Michael V. to Rogers, Erin, 1822 N. 78th St., $185,000.
68116
Drews, Michael and Kristyn L. to Huebner, Sharon, 4615 N. 165th St., $264,500.
Wertz, Michael to Wertz, Michael and Fox, Holly Marie, 6140 N. 165th St., $171,450.
Bgrs Relocation Inc. to Gonnerman, Judy and Gulbrandson, Leland, 17061 Corby St., $465,000.
Miller, Megan J. to Dowdell, Samantha C., 15131 Birch St., $245,000.
Davis, Stephanie C. to Petersen, Mark and Alison, 15468 Corby St., $268,000.
Winchester, Barton P. Sr. and Kimberly D. to Duggin, Richard and Cynthia, 6238 N. 154th St., $272,000.
Pallen, Michael J. and Duana Deann to Maliszewski, Genevieve Anne and Benton-Slocum, Zachary P., 14409 Nelsons Creek Drive, $316,000.
Waltermire, Robert C. Jr. and Ginger S. to Nguyen, Tre Ngoc and Loc Phu Thi Bui, 2505 N. 166th Ave., $305,000.
Jordan, Patricia R. and Patsy L. to White, Mary Michelle, 16702 Jaynes Circle, $290,000.
Pine Crest Homes LLC to Tim & Pam Backora Living Trust and Backora, Timothy J., trustee, 5501 N. 155th St., $316,885.
Wurth, Jennifer J. to Ismaeel, Ahmed M., 15311 Armstrong St., $269,000.
Fries, Karen J. to Miller, Ryan D. and Schweitzer, Katerina L., 16709 Grant St., $210,000.
68117
Soria, Miguel to Silva, Filiberto Hernandez and Perez, Yanelly Ugarte, 4405 S. 45th St., $126,000.
Kaminski, Marjorie J. and Flott, Patricia Ann, personal representative, to Amaya, Amado and Bessy, 4953 S. 46th Ave., $125,000.
Pote Investments LLC to Gholson, Garrett T. and Petersen, Hannah L., 4514 S. 61st Ave., $155,000.
Gonzalez, Julian E. Mejia and Chavez, Susana Del Carmen Chacon to Mohan, Sujatha and Nagaraju, Mohan, 4504 S. 61st Ave., $107,500.
68118
Oelco LLC to Thomsen, Michelle R., 1052 N. 170th Terrace, $294,175.
Furr, Robert Leroy II and Romine, Lucy to Lahmann, Jacob D. and Michele I., 15872 Farnam St., $320,000.
Webster Living Trust and Webster, Douglas E., trustee to Beck, Bret R. and Tarie L., 1876 N. 175th Court, $195,100.
68122
Kinder, Derek and Kaitlin to Floury, Hunter, 7428 Wyoming St., $206,000.
Hazimeh, Hani and Nada to Hazimeh, Ryan, 10532 Mary St., $210,000.
McJean, Terrance A. and Kira A. to Sonder, Diana L., 7369 N. 89th Ave., $222,000.
Thune, Nicholas T. and Isabel M. to Richter, Jacob, 8941 N. 81st Ave., $197,000.
68124
Jocelyn Robertshaw & Paul Horky Living Revocable Trust and Robertshaw, Jocelyn A., trustee, to Chien, Danielle and Martin, Cameron, 9512 Oak Circle, $510,000.
Clark, William E. and Joann M. to Clark, Kyle F., 1623 S. 90th St., $317,238.
Marsa, Jessica D. and Sorenson, Jessica D. to Seffron, Jerry Jr., 3031 S. 80th St., $245,000.
Rewolinski, Stanley L. to Armstrong, Anthony L., 3213 S. 90th Ave., $116,000.
68127
Milledge, Jessica L. and Scherer, Jessica to Sanford, Todd, 4736 S. 79th St., $180,000.
Bor Inc. to Gorsek, Anthony Michael and Tanesha Marie, 5316 Woodlawn Ave., $180,000.
Hayes, Richard J. and Colleen to Tiefenthaler, Tara L., 47 Country Club Road, $145,000.
Seffron, Gerald L. Jr. to Planck, Keith E. Owens, 8454 Lakeview Drive, $210,000.
Herzog, Michael G. and Sandra A. to Wegner, Morgen, 5218 S. 104th Avenue Circle, $105,500.
Taylor, Diane K. to Winchester, Barton P. Sr. and Kimberly D., 7705 Washington St., $226,000.
68130
H&P Real Estate Inc. to Sondgeroth, Theodore L. and Joan M., 17006 Ontario St., $239,000.
Faller, Gerald L. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 2029 S. 181st Circle, $352,500.
Barley, Peter and Tabitha to Williams, Brian and Jennifer, 2026 S. 183rd Circle, $545,000.
Jones, Jerry W. and Jones, Elizabeth A., personal representative, to Kirklin, Jennifer and Cook, Darin, 1636 S. 187th Circle, $925,000.
Jones, Elizabeth A. to Kirklin, Jennifer and Cook, Darin, 1636 S. 187th Circle, $925,000.
Ross M. & Jennifer L. Frey Living Trust and Frey, Ross M., trustee, to Carroll, Timothy C. and Sara J., 19652 Lamont St., $472,000.
Schumaker Revocable Trust and Skaff-Schumaker, Suzanne M., trustee, to Jones, Joshua P. and Mika, 18315 C St., $395,970.
Gilbert, Shawn David and Albers, Carrie J. to Rogers, Andrew and Margaret, 17617 Pine St., $435,000.
Horn, Aaron Jacob to Bauer, Katheryn Quinn and Trapp, Joseph Edward, 16556 Dorcas St., $253,500.
68131
Transformation Realty LLC to Creswell, Sean M., 4031 Lafayette Ave., $20,000.
Rediger, Matthew S. and Parker, Crystal to Schutte, Rachel L., 104 S. 37th St 1045, $155,000.
68132
Belcher, Megan to Morse, Alastair M. L. and Ashlie R., 5007 Izard St., $342,500.
Kiley, Candace T. and Mark S. to Blazek, Michael Thomas, 4508 Izard St., $100,000.
Ziska, Marcella L. to Melissa M. Banyay Trust and Banyay, Melissa M., trustee, 6025 Hamilton St., $183,000.
Red Tree LLC to Idle Acres LLC, 6136 Hamilton St., $30,975.
68134
Lawless, Tracey and Novak, Tracey to Turner, Sade, 6109 N. 78th Terrace, $185,500.
Folkers, Jennifer R. to Maverick Empires LLC, 7344 Lawndale Drive, $155,000.
68135
Ramachandragowda, Manjunatha and Hanji, Vijaylaxmi to Allen, P. J., 6233 S. 191st Terrace, $257,000.
Bell, Stephen P. and Zhang, Jennifer to Sjb Realty LLC, 4550 S. 163rd St., $340,600.
Lewis, Thomas C. Jr. to Brickner, Bruce M., 5820 S. 190th Terrace, $278,000.
James T. and Kimberly S. Adams Revocable Trust and Adams, James T., trustee, to Tran, Duy, 17222 O St., $328,000.
Quach, Nam and Nguyen, Tu to Nguyen, Hung and Pham, Hai, 16102 R St., $210,000.
Schidler, Joseph and Jennifer to Rahn, Paul and Andrea, 17423 Jefferson Circle, $347,000.
Carlson, Nicholas K. and Briahna C. to Webster, Benjamin Price, 5919 S. 187th Avenue Circle, $240,000.
Hanssen, Richard N. and Cindra Sue to Zuerlein, Jason L. and Malinda A., 5080 S. 161st Circle, $210,000.
68137
Dean, Michael W. and Anthony V. Cons to 13832 W Circle LLC, 13832 W Circle, $210,000.
Kp3 Investors LLC to Burnett, Dallas M. and Shoalmire, Samantha E., 14712 Polk St., $275,000.
Rahn, Paul R. and Andrea M. to Addison, David E. and Peace, Karen R., 4718 S. 150th St., $235,000.
Hollingshead, Patrick Dean to Schidler, Jennifer, 6511 S. 154th St., $215,000.
Backhaus, Murray D. and Backhaus, Robin J., personal representative, to Chab, Robert and Alison, 13036 Morning View Drive, $250,000.
Galgerud, Thomas W. to Morgan, Georgia Z. and Clark O., 6526 S. 129th St., $359,000.
68142
Hughey, Tony and Dianna to Stout, Justin, 14201 Iowa St., $217,525.
Cole, Cecil and Emily to Bisignano, Tony, 7108 N. 138th Avenue Circle, $270,000.
Deer Creek Reserve LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 12772 Mormon St., $100,000.
Lewis, Marilynn to Rivera, Justin M., 11154 Hanover St., $195,000.
68144
Blobaum, Gregory A. to Burgeson, Jody D. and Carlson, David E., 12224 William Circle, $150,000.
Mandina, Kathleen M. to Kelley, Kelsey, 13036 Shirley St., $283,000.
11302 Wright LLC and 11302 Wright LLC to Wright Building LLC, 11302 Wright Circle, $600,000.
Heilig, Michelle E. and Eric D. to Brisson, Blake Bradley, 3608 S. 154th St., $225,000.
Evolution Homes LLC to Beaty, Russ, 12841 Valley St., $210,000.
Matt, Peter and Claire to Stacey J. Floersch Revocable Trust and Floersch, Stacey J., trustee, 11322 Arbor St., $230,000.
Kinsella, Daniel C. Sr. and Kinsella, Daniel C. Jr., personal representative, to Coffey, Timothy and Moore, Caitlyn, 2127 S. 145th Circle, $296,000.
Colombe, Ernest D. and Hofferber, Kent, personal representative, to Cheney, Amy and Justin, 12406 Pinewood Drive, $254,000.
Boogaard, Matthew Vanden and Cori Vanden to Marsh, David, 3022 S. 121st St., $199,000.
Song, Yangyang and Zhao, Liang to Awbrey, Alexander and Zhang, Zijing, 11824 Elm St., $162,000.
Ccemmr LLC to Simpson, Cody W., 3622 S. 120th St., $174,000.
68154
Sharifi-Arani, Vesal and Faran F. to Leinbaugh, Shari, 15122 Farnam Circle, $281,000.
Bobbitt, Brent and Renae to Jung, Jordan and Pisetsky, Karina, 15517 Hamilton St., $280,500.
Anderson, Anthony Mark and Emily Colleen to Burrow, Bailey A., 557 S. 111th St., $200,000.
Connely, Kristine K. to McKearney, Paul and Jennifer, 15380 Hamilton St., $250,000.
Ondracek, Margaret A. to Ondracek, Mary C., 569 N. 152nd Avenue Circle, $103,900.
Colonial Savings to Vanree Property Management LLC, 14770 California St., $206,000.
Frances O. Turner Trust and Turner, Frances O., trustee, to Olson, Anders L., 12723 Emile Circle, $155,000.
Green Ivy LLC to Reluctant Property Management LLC, 224 N. 117th St., $260,000.
Brennan, Terrance J. and Marilyn J. to Sookram, Mahesh, 629 S. 152nd Circle, $215,500.
Clemens, Shirley P. to Zacharia, Jeff, 12712 Marcy St., $255,000.
Shea, Judd Paul and Leslie Anne to McLain, Sydney and Dillon, 12016 Farnam St., $342,000.
68164
Knudsen, Kyle and Tia to Gatluak, Gatong N., 11656 Mary St., $188,175.
Gottsch, Audrey L. and Haines, Audrey L. to Gales, Cameron and Brandi, 11673 Roanoke Blvd., $218,500.
Kozak, Mitchell D. and Heather M. to Andersen, Meagan, 5267 N. 130th Circle, $187,500.
Ross, Jodi L. to Michanda Investments LLC, 5124 N. 126th St., $117,500.
Sims, Jennifer C. and Jeremy to White, Jennifer L., 11674 Roanoke Blvd., $213,500.
Sarpy County
68005
H&S Partnership LLP to Wright, Lacy, 409 W. 22nd Ave., $160,000.
Fuhs, Blanca and Jared to Valdiviezo, Lilly Pena and Vbillos Pena, Ralph, 2812 Vanburen St., $38,000.
Targy, Stephen T., successor trustee, and Targy, John M. Sr., successor trustee, Targy Living Trust to Sidener, Colton, 802 Bellevue Blvd. North, $200,000.
Draper, Matthew J. and Rita L. to Draper, Nicole I. and Rothermund, Justin D., 806 Willow Ave., $160,000.
Putz, Victor B. and Libby C. to Best Price Homebuyers LLC, 1604 Freeman Drive, $107,000.
Dfh Investments LLC to Tristan, Jacob, 608 M. M. Kountze Memorial Drive, $228,000.
68028
Hildy Construction Inc. Dba Hildy Homes to Wilkie, David J. and Carrie Anne C., 20918 Sandstone Lane, $420,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Sempek, Robert, 16916 Jackson Ave., $346,000.
Handley, Corey C. and Jennifer to Genrich, Christopher M. and Nicole E., 19811 Sycamore Drive, $262,000.
McKinneys Plaza LLC to Zvesting LLC, 215 Enterprise Drive, $2,400,000.
192&370 LLC to Hildy Construction Inc. Dba Hildy Homes, 19030 Hackberry Drive, $95,000.
Marsh, Laura J. and Robert A. to Hanes, Bradley and Tara, 12423 S. 217th St., $293,000.
Meier, Andrew J. and Sarah E. R. to Braun, Scott and Priscilla, 11332 S. 19th St., $312,000.
Forsman, Heather M. to Harris, Seth E. and Jacquelynn M., 7011 S. 201st St., $440,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Gurung, Amrit and Reema, 16855 Samantha Road, $350,000.
68046
Ashbury Hills Development LLC to River Oaks Development LLC, No Situs, $2,604,000.
Huddleston, Wayne E. and Edith A. to Lopreto, Benjamin and Mianna, 606 N. Polk St., $290,000.
Kendel Mohrgan Properties LLC to Morgan, Matthew T. and Kristen A., 345 N. Beadle St., $143,000.
Talmadge, Charles E. Jr. to Talmadge, Patrick C. and Sarka J., 915 Woodland Ave., $195,000.
McEvoy, Robert J. II and Marti A. to Hermsen, Jordyn N., 721 Janes View St., $187,000.
Ashbury Hills Development LLC to Timeless Homes LLC and Patterson, Jason, Tbd, $89,000.
Berio, Jose Gonzalez and Gonzalez, Gemma Amelia to Ward, Kevin D. and Lani E., 2302 Quartz Drive, $280,000.
Roehrig, Kathy D. to Benjestorf, Terry W., trustee, and Benjestorf, Debra L., trustee, Benjestorf Family Trust, 1115 Edward St., $225,000.
Kull, Corey N. and Stacia to Wallace, Michael, 1005 W. Centennial Road, $325,000.
Bogue, Brett and Stacey J. to Ortiz, Victor, 10816 S. 110th St., $345,000.
Kors, Dawn M. to Roenigk, Ryan, 1217 Devon Drive, $218,000.
68123
Roller, Gerald Benjamin and Elizabeth to Zheng, Jie, 2914 Parkside Drive, $205,000.
Scheiber, Austin F. and Courtney E. to Layton, Amanda and Brandon, 13811 S. 43rd St., $242,000.
Spurlock, Borden L. Jr. and Angela R. to Wisecup, Alec James, 4204 Victoria Ave., $310,000.
Johnson, Jeremy P. and Michelle A. to Kim, Clare, 2607 Rahn Blvd., $287,000.
Lemley, Gregory and Kalli to Muta, Kimberly, 903 Bordeaux Ave., $213,000.
Klein, Steven D. Jr. and Beth A. to Tabor, Timothy W. and Elizabeth A., 14806 S. 23rd St., $313,000.
Marymee, Sally and Dean to Reed, Kanani Rene, 14100 S. 21st St., $320,000.
68128
Hennings, Brian R. and Powell, Kristen to Hennings, Brian R., 6717 Crabapple St., $126,000.
Satx Real Estate Solutions LLC and Shallow Creek Rei LLC to Tapia, Maximiliano and Leticia, 7802 Cottonwood Ave., $136,000.
Krayneski, Fred E. and Sandra A. to Cich, Timothy Robert and Dawn Christine, 10258 Josephine Ave., $388,000.
Hansen, Mildred J. and Eugene G. to Martinez, Javier Martinez and Valdez, Ana, 7515 Joseph Ave., $160,000.
68133
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Scofield, Richard J. and Kathleen J., 13530 S. 54th St., $286,000.
Wilson, Lawrence, personal representative, and Lora L. Wilson Estate to O’Connor Timothy and Tiffany, 300 Summerset Drive, $275,000.
68136
Lally, Robert J. and Whitesel, Amy J. to Kwasa, Peter, 8631 S. 165th St., $315,000.
Sindelar, Jon P. and Kimberly M. to Guntupalli, Anil Kumar, 8518 S. 163rd St., $311,000.
Gizzy LLC to Asset Preservation Inc. and Maloley Family Partnership LLC, 17762 Lillian St., $205,000.
Bookless, Robert A. Jr. and Michelle L. to Lechowicz, Michael, 8111 S. 152nd St., $201,000.
Deroberts, Dylan and Shelton, Amy N. to Edmonds, Kyle D., 7727 S. 173rd St., $320,000.
Stec, Peter P. and Rosella to Stec, Jeffrey J. and Melinda J., 7013 S. 164th Ave., $141,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Roberts, Tara and Chad, 7817 S. 184th St., $428,000.
Heredia, Eduardo Luis and Andrea Jacqueline to Sweitzer, Jeremy L. and Alison S., 8219 S. 190th Ave., $293,000.
68138
Birt, Earnest L. to Stack, Jeff and Kelly, 13716 Edna St., $177,000.
Brunow, Brian W. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 15128 Chalco Pointe Drive, $184,000.
68147
Gascoyne, Shiloh and Rachel to Burke, Thomas, 7513 S. 43rd St., $195,000.
Cato, Anthony and Kelly to Hansen, Jeff and Sarah, 2104 Barbara Ave., $353,000.
Brouillard, Richard J. and Marcy D. to Lozano, Brenda Sue, 7606 S. 41st St., $137,000.
Union Bank & Trust Co., personal representative, and Gary L. Honeywell Estate to Murdock, Kelly and Stephen, 2814 Sandra St., $40,000.
68157
Shiller, Patricia L. to JF Property Restorations LLC, 4656 Greene Ave., $165,000.
Smith, Phyllis L. to Cronican, James and Gina, 8126 S. 50th Ave., $130,000.
Salts, Victoria L., successor trustee, and Victor D. & Austina W. Trudeau Revocable Trust to Blue, Ryan and Salts, Melissa, 4928 Bernadette Ave., $175,000.