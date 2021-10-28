RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

68136

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Goecke, Sara A., 7712 S. 184th Ave., $330,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Rutherford, Easton J. and Jeremy L., 7716 S. 184th Ave., $363,000.

River Oaks Development LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7370 S. 185th St. & various other lot, $244,000.

Wendlandt, Mitchel S. and Kathleen A. to McBride, Collin and Wendlandt, Jordyn, 8109 S. 162nd St., $265,000.

Wilkie, Cameron and Erin to Archs Grandson LLC, 17828 Edna St., $217,000.

Plummer, Tim and Renae to Sqc LLC, 17621 Josephine St., $225,000.

Walsh, Nancy J. and Issler, Kathleen A. and Scott P. to Muhs, Caleb and Julie, 18786 Redwood St., $425,000.

Lange, Michael J. and Still, Chelsea M. to Giesey, Vanessa and Bryant, 18603 Redwood St., $355,000.

Crum, Joseph R. and Theresa A. to Eades, Gregory M. and Donna J., 7820 S. 161st St., $235,000.

Soash, Dustin J. and Melissa to Benson, Jonathan and Rachelle, 7122 S. 176th St., $215,000.

Schuller, Brittany and Harvey, Nicholas to Inman, Michael D. and McCoy, Lindsay R., 16136 Briar St., $247,000.