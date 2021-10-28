RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

Douglas County
68007
Showcase Homes Inc. to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 7616 N. 167th Ave., $52,509.
Anderson, Toby J. and Khamail to Winchell, William, 15324 Gilder Ave., $440,000.
Lim Construction LLC to Williamson, Molly A. and Christopher W., 452 N. Molley St., $349,258.
Landmark Performance Corp. to Flickinger, Ren Tyler and Annie, 16905 Bondesson St., $507,981.
Hope, Kylie R. and Jamie to Carlson, Joseph and Alexandra, 11809 N. 157th Ave., $210,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Martin, Chase T. and Desirae M., 7211 N. 167th Ave., $251,962.
NP Dodge Real Estate Sales Inc. to Huntington Homes LLC, 8216 N. 167th St., $56,950.
Goeser, Roger W. and Connie J. to Bergt, Eric and Maria, 14443 Vane St., $369,500.
Westfall, Randy S. and Lauri J. to Suey, Todd and Kimberly Henrichs, 14901 Bodmer St., $420,000.
68022
13305 Birch LLC to West Dodge Hills Limited Partnership II, 18205 Capitol Ave., $689,920.
Eagle Run Properties Inc. to West Dodge Hills Limited Partnership II, 18205 Capitol Ave., $1,524,600.
Westbury Farm LLC to Vencil Construction Inc., 21845 I St., $68,350.
Baltzell, Beau and Amy C. to Smith, Courtney L., 21428 Fieldcrest Drive, $300,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Adudodla, Sujeet Reddy and Mamidi, Neeraja, 4217 S. 213th St., $341,725.
Ideal Designs Remodeling & Construction LLC to Aksamit, Mark Joseph and Amanda Marie, 2002 S. 209th St., $597,661.
Naffziger, Nolan B. to Romo, Juan Carlos and Rodriguez, Elisa A. Valadez, 2832 N. 204th St., $220,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Debban, Loren R. and Lisa A., 6213 S. 213th St., $312,182.
Woodland Homes Inc. to Tran, David and Shen, Hao, 4526 S. 220th St., $576,479.
Showcase Homes Inc. to Niehaus, Connor L. and Erin M., 4815 N. 189th St., $532,464.
Petersen, Corey D. to Gutierrez, Avimael Salas and Salas, Avimael, 1711 N. 206th St., $260,600.
Showcase Homes Inc. to Richard N. Willett Rev Liv Tru and Willett, Lynne D., trustee, 3001 N. 181st St., $584,900.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Menousek, Kathryn M., 21050 George B Lake Parkway, $337,670.
Pham, Tony T. and Pham-Carr, Breanna to Malla, Amit and Ayushma, 2505 N. 188th St., $760,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Kuhnemann, Makenzie and Alexander, 4352 S. 214th St., $339,522.
Kelly Construction Inc. to McPhillips, Jacob Steven and Kurstin Mary, 1711 S. 208th St., $563,200.
Crl Enterprises LLC to Luo, Yawen, 21601 Grover St., $94,000.
FRK Development LLC to Jbt Holdings LLC, 4701 N. 187th St., $132,500.
Hatheway, Megan Ashley to Adams, Denise L., 18877 Pacific Place, $324,900.
Novak, William F. to Wet Water LLC, 23301 West Maple Road, $700,000.
Karn, Keithan and Alyssa to Cucinotta, Thomas and Erin, 3885 S. 208th St., $459,000.
Falcone Enterprises Inc. to Stonehocker, Tim and Jenny, 20911 Barbara Plaza Circle, $255,000.
Mallard, Donald and Heidi to Tricker, David W. and Evan William, 20527 Howe St., $365,000.
Lanoha Springs Inc. and Lanoha Development Co. to James F. Summers Revocable Trust and Deborah L. Summers Revocable Trust, 22802 Hascall St., $265,000.
68064
Sutton, James T. to Schoening, Micaela A. and Egbarts, Tristan J., 309 W. Waring St., $170,000.
Bluewater Development Corp. to Agostino, Michael and Kristina, 5506 N. 290th Circle, $550,000.
68069
Baltzell, Beau and Amy to Am & Dm F. Leavenworth 243 Properties LLC, 24305 Leavenworth Circle, $1,675,000.
Heinrich, Keith Elroy and Connie Lynne to Muth, Marvin L. and Barbara A., 463 Riverside Drive, $500,000.
68102
Gade, Robert Allen and Palmquist, Theresa Marie to McCann, Sherry Lyn, 1214 Howard St. 206, $500,000.
68104
Schollmeyer, Luke and Newman, Christina to Saj Properties LLC, 5031 Maple St., $577,072.
Nelson, Cory A. and Bogart, Danielle to Cutler, Keegan, 3345 N. 53rd St., $160,000.
Brown, Brendan H. to Allen, Jonathan, 2024 N. 65th Ave., $125,100.
Burkhalter, Arnold R. and Nona to Klesitz Realty LLC, 6305 Park Lane Drive, $105,000.
Dmc LLC to Aung, War War and Han, Myo, 3408 N. 63rd St., $155,000.
MacDonald Investments I. LLC to Wallace, Dustin C. and Opitz, Adelaide P., 6507 Franklin St., $180,000.
Hocking, J. to Coiman, David A. and Ydrobo-Colmenares, Laura V., 2220 N. 58th St., $300,000.
Something Wilson LLC to Ogba, Curtis, 4713 Laurel Ave., $170,000.
17Blue Omaga LLC to Penella Properties LLC, 5040 Maple St., $90,000.
Thornquist, Patricia A. and Brent S. to Gerholdt, Truman and Webb, Michael, 5015 Seward St., $155,000.
Hasiak, Brian M. to Gelotte, Joshua and Katerina Di Fabio, 3544 N. 47th Ave., $155,000.
Swiercek, Theresa C. to Landis, Spencer and Zhang, Anqi, 2516 N. 55th St., $350,000.
Mye, Soe to Moo, Ishmael Ayela and Ku Bye, 6229 Fort St., $50,300.
Irish, Kelly C. and Power, Brian J. to Irish, Kelly C., 3306 N. 49th St., $75,050.
Tsl and Lambert, Gary C. III to Chowdhury, Md Emran and Sharmin Nahar, 6653 Decatur St., $155,000.
Johnson, Joeanna L. to Jackson, Jared Charles, 6033 Pinkney St., $143,900.
Coppock, Caleb L. and Daphne D. Eck to Baker, David F., 2044 N. 61st St., $140,000.
Mann, Benjamin J. Trust to KR Properties LLC, 2331 N. 67th Ave., $103,500.
Liebsack, John to Liebsack, John and Overman, Damian J., 6347 Kansas Ave., $85,333.
68105
Escobedo, Antonio to Garcia, Teresa, 1021 S. 27th St., $61,000.
Fender, Teri to Bane, Christopher R., 3415 Martha St. 12W, $114,900.
Latka, Tamara and Michael to Gallegos, Francisco J. and Fernandez, Claudia Maria Gonzalez, 2838 S. 31st St., $216,000.
McCall, Sean and Kristen to Poole, James S., 2434 S. 43rd St., $227,000.
Foxworthy, Morgan A. to Henrichs, Andrew, 2842 S. 34th St., $180,000.
Casasola, Christian to Mora, Jose Alberto, 1113 S. 28th St., $65,000.
108 Center LLC to Mh Holding LLC, 2507 Elm St., $100,000.
Bader Construction LLC to Hug, Sarah, 2917 Martha St., $140,000.
68106
Costello, Joan to A+ Pro Handyman Services LLC, 1936 S. 62nd St., $132,000.
High Point Ventures LLC to Ag Real Estate LLC, 1711 S. 54th St., $160,000.
Carrig, Janie E. and Robert G. to Dougherty Land Management Inc., 4839 William St., $200,000.
68107
Pfeifer, Brian and Sarah to Amaya, Joel, 4105 N St., $183,500.
Plascencia, Miguel Martinez to Seyer Homes LLC, 5021 S. 38th St., $105,000.
Bolen, Steven D. Jr. and Vienneau, Wendy A. to Gaytan, Enrique Rodriguez, 4011 S. 35th St., $174,000.
Gonzalez, Peggy to Andino, Juan, 1467 Phelps St., $95,000.
Ciprian, Juan Solis and Barrera, Francisca Chicaj to Lopez & Associates Property Maintenance LLC, 4607 S. 23rd St., $60,000.
Chiarello, Margaret D. to Campuzano, Julio Luna and Fonseca, Leisly Stephany, 2103 Polk St., $76,500.
Mora, Octavio and Lopez, Blanca to Barnhill, Zachary and Alair, 4216 S. 18th St., $219,000.
Ramirez, Daniel Roman and Tenorio, Sonia to Carpio, Rosmery M. Gutierrez, 6214 Wilson Circle, $175,000.
Silva, Jose to S&W Investments LLC, 3121 T St., $75,000.
68108
Weis, Jedediah and Nagel, Tiffany to Vital, Israel Cruz, 3125 S. 18th St., $170,000.
Vision Properties LLC to Pascual, Julia, 3014 S. 18th St., $50,000.
Marino, Antonio and Sonya to Calinger, Nancy, 1413 S. 11th St., $160,000.
Midland Scientific Properties LLC to Sj Taylor Company II LLC, 1202 S. 11th St., $1,875,000.
68110
Sherrod, Antony to Willbrand, Jairo F., 1915 Emmet St., $88,000.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Williams, Jatiana K., 1816 Laird St., $130,000.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Orozco, Maritza Rueda, 1825 Laird St., $130,000.
68111
Lesiak, Erin J. and Epley, Erin J. to Cesh LLC, 4332 Fowler Ave., $65,000.
Collins, Richard T. and Robinson-Collins, Loretta R. to Morga, Yenises, 3428 Manderson St., $195,000.
Turner, Minnie Maxine to Bakhitalfaro, Susie, 3601 Curtis Ave., $144,000.
Village Alliance Group LLC to Own The Pond LLC, 3347 Ames Ave., $605,000.
Pierce, Nicholas to Vb One LLC, 4381 Laurel Ave., $90,000.
Klinzing, Hillary Jane and Rickie L. to Dorner, Brianna, 3360 Laurel Ave., $137,000.
Falkner, Damien Drumaine to Sfr3-020 LLC, 2515 Himebaugh Ave., $77,500.
Turner, Onedia C. and Allen, Cecilia A. Cons to Wilburn Rentals LLC, 2626 Maple St., $49,950.
68112
Bender, Dennis M. to Hultquist, Timothy J. and Maree Sugai, 12918 N. 42nd St., $205,000.
Allgood, Troy Paul to Bader Construction LLC, 7213 N. 34th St., $102,000.
Booth, John D. and Penny J. to Eledge, Leo and Joan Elizabeth, 9850 Florence Heights Blvd., $275,000.
68114
Killion, Diann and Demaranville, Diann to Bighia, Robert Howard and Demaranville, Ann Marie, 8515 Franklin St., $230,000.
Barber, Stanley R. and Theresa A. to Simmons, John, 802 N. 72nd St., $230,000.
O'Brien Living Trust and O'Brien, William G., trustee, to Mainelli, James M. and Karina S., 843 S. 92nd St., $316,000.
Sperling, Jody and Ashley to Sperling, Jody and Brooker, Aaron, 8333 Parker Court, $38,350.
Ellis, Christopher to Brown, Lance, 9323 Meadow Drive, $170,000.
Justin Hynek Revocable Trust and Hynek, Justin, trustee, to Ppcondo603 LLC, 1848 N. 75th Ave., $245,000.
Sullinger, Joann to Shaw, Leigh M., 514 N. 76th St., $178,000.
68116
Mitchell, Maureen T. to Mitchell, John A., 2910 N. 152nd St., $180,300.
Mitchell, John A. and Bassett, Natalie, per rep, to Nelson, Sarah E., 2910 N. 152nd St., $255,000.
Kumar, Anuj and Sood, Shilpa to Williams, Tamara Knight, 4713 N. 167th St., $335,000.
Duke, Thea M. to Evans, Michael Alexander, 4352 N. 147th Place, $145,000.
Michael & Courtney Foltz Revocable Trust and Foltz, Michael D.,trustee, to Nesbitt, Daniel D. and Sterns, Laurelin P., 16655 Dora Hamann Parkway, $396,000.
Waggoner, Dennis R. and Julie Anne to Temple, Kathryn A. and Kolodziej, Andrew P., 2452 N. 153rd Ave., $310,000.
Lane Building Corp. to Busch, Shawn and Lonna, 2908 N. 167th Circle, $371,150.
Niehaus, Connor and Erin to Bousquet, Kara, 14461 Meredith Ave., $253,500.
Richland Homes LLC to Scholl, Wendy, 15371 Jaynes St., $338,718.
Johnson, Sheila K. and Ohearn, Thomas Michael to Wise, Amy S., 14452 Ames Ave., $268,000.
Lane Building Corp. to Savage, Denielle, 2910 N. 166th Ave., $387,935.
Hiffernan, John III to Butler-Walker, Lisa and Walker, Galen, 2611 N. 164th Circle, $289,500.
Wise, Amy S. and Anderson, Amy S. to Lillard, Donavon R. and Ponte, Staci J., 4226 N. 163rd Ave., $345,000.
Richardson, Robert L. and Rhonda M. to Stranberg, Nicole M. and Brad, 6211 N. 155th Ave., $374,000.
Gross, James F. and Shirley Beals to Strecker, David W. and Linda J., 16012 Curtis Ave., $390,000.
Malmos, Krista and Killion, Krista to Kologenski, Olivia C. and Jefferson D., 14913 Binney St., $230,000.
68117
Yakopec, Sean to Behn, Mandi Jo, 5644 S. 49th St., $193,000.
Al-Yusfi, Ahmed H. and Alasadi, Mohammed, per rep, to Gunia, Dennis, 5814 Holmes St., $200,000.
Williamson, Molly A. and Christopher W. to Rogel, Kimberly and Dominguez, Jennifer, 4512 Polk St., $195,000.
Ms Home 1 LLC to Top King Real Estate LLC, 5530 S. 48th St., $82,500.
68118
Boetger, Lowell E. and Mary J. to Bailey, Larry M., 15736 Leavenworth St., $295,000.
Kum and Go Lc to Kg Store 330 LLC, 17925 Burt St., $7,084,951.
68122
Weller, Travis A. and Melinda L. to Gilmore, Caleb R., 7156 N. 80th St., $262,700.
Asobo, Hannah to Moo, Say Wah and Lar, Paw Mu, 9130 Black St., $235,000.
Tamang, Ashish and Dityaa to Mongar, Bhupal and Tamang, Hasta M., 9114 Potter St., $239,000.
G&A One LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7816 N. 94th Circle, $32,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Daly, Michael J. III, 8404 Young St., $264,778.
Calhoun, Mark L. and Calhoun, Cynthia J., per rep, to Baer, David and Esther, 6528 N. 106th St., $295,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Familetti, Megan D. and Tvrdy, Joshua L., 8506 Reynolds St., $229,861.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Qadri, Syed Faiz and Syed Shoaib, 8420 Young St., $261,900.
Ramm, Andrew M. to Johnson, Nicole M., 8426 Girard St., $250,000.
Stuthman, Kenneth P. and Stephanie to Bks Investments LLC, 8939 N. 82nd St., $200,000.
68124
Jahn, Arthur D. and Janet to Bradley, Jeffery, 10705 Valley St., $287,000.
Montanye, Marc A. and Sharon L. to Thiele, Anthony A. and Zaheer, Heba, 7517 Grover St., $225,000.
Monson, John to J&M Hynek Family Trust and Hynek, Justin M., trustee, 2018 S. 87th St., $629,400.
Valerie Carlson Trust of 2018 and Carlson, Valerie, trustee, to Greenline Inc., 7440 Frederick St., $194,000.
Brynes, Riley and Calista to Berryman, Paige N., 7506 Valley St., $215,000.
Will, Matthew L. and Tammie Jo to Watts, Michael and Laura, 3314 S. 104th Ave., $288,000.
Coonfield, Benjamin John and Cruce, Katie Lynn to Zawaideh, Fida and Ziad, 2325 S. 80th Ave., $275,000.
68127
Swiggart, Patricia M. and Hanna, Patricia M. to Andino, Juan, 5106 S. 99th St., $225,000.
Alois A. Slepicka Revocable Trust and Slepicka, Alois A., trustee, to Mass, Michael and Stacey, 8321 Main St., $127,000.
68130
Goeser, Brian P. and Brandi K. to Stilen, Dawn, 3811 S. 194th St., $526,000.
Eberhart, Sarah K. and Amanda J. to Smith, Charles W. and Tiffany A., 16722 Martha Circle, $302,000.
Nelson, Catherine A., trustee, and Norma J. Nelson Trust to Huse, Suzanne and Christopher J., 1431 S. 190th Place, $475,000.
Tom, Richard D. and Kimberlee L. to Garcia, Michelle, 2404 S. 167th St., $340,500.
Cynthia L. Rink Living Trust and Rink, Cynthia L., trustee, to Ambriz, Adam A. and Fernau, Dessa R., 2031 S. 197th St., $360,000.
Douglas & Kathleen Markin Living Trust and Markin, Douglas W., trustee, to Tom, Richard D. and Kimberlee L., 3868 S. 175th Ave., $899,000.
Huff, Delmer Y. to Llanas, Ramon Jr. and Llanas, Nancy Jane, 16579 Bancroft St., $430,000.
68131
Hackley, Johnnie F. to McCafferty, Shelley A., 510 N. 43rd St., $188,000.
Donovan, Bridget N. to Thompson, Michael L. and Eva S., 3000 Farnam St. S4B, $121,000.
Goebel, Daniel and Indiana to Myers, Toni M., 4338 Cass St., $238,000.
Randolph, Kathleen to Weikel, Gary B. and Jennifer, 406 N. 39th St., $65,000.
Independent Brokers Inc. to Coughlin, Mickey, 1110 N. 29th St., $131,760.
68132
Lavey, Kelly and Butler, Peter J. to Bond, Lauren E., 6310 Lafayette Ave., $270,000.
Michelle Fiend Living Trust and Friend, Michelle, trustee, to Heeney, Daniel R. and Kappes, Jacqueline M., 727 N. 58th St., $392,000.
Kasperbauer, Klayton L. and Jaclyn M. to Kadrow Investments LLC, 6110 Lafayette Ave., $142,100.
Dizrami Holdings LLC to 4505 Lafayette Ave Realty LLC, 4505 Lafayette Ave., $750,000.
Dynamic Properties LLC to White, Brian T., 5205 Izard St., $669,000.
Jones, Nicholas M. and Janet C. to Jones, Aaron L., 5615 Western Ave., $170,000.
68134
Peklo, Janice M. to Peklo, Janice M. and Walter J., 3712 N. 101st St., $65,000.
Kohtz, Lisa A. to Brauer, Maureen and Heidi, 9706 Saratoga St., $247,000.
Niehus, Tyler Allen and Hailey to Spence, Tyler, 9436 Tomahawk Blvd., $175,000.
Distefano, Christine M. to Lund, Alexander and Schrader, Alexandra P., 8415 Pratt St., $228,500.
Kohles, David G. and Therese J. to Acevedo-Moran, Jovito and Barrera, Liseth Pena, 9731 Ellison Ave., $222,000.
Hvac Doc Trust and Kessler, Daniel, trustee, to Sandquist, Philip G. and Anna E., 8020 Bedford Place, $255,000.
Widtfeldt, Richard A. and Elizabeth E. to San, Khaing and Nwe, Soe, 9457 Emmet St., $215,000.
Meyer, Ryan and Kelsey to Garwacki, Edward A. and Carlene R., 9525 Ames Ave., $231,000.
68135
Bodner, Ryan M. and Bodner, Stephen G., per rep, to Johnson, Richard L. Sr. and Donna J., 4540 S. 189th St., $192,500.
John F. & Claudia K. Schulte Joint Living Trust and Schulte, John F., trustee, to Abboud, William J. and Danielle R., 17511 Y St., $415,000.
Carson, Amy M. and Danielson, Andrew Scott to Brown, Lance, 5310 S. 196th St., $245,000.
Presnell, Mark and Margaret to Hopper, Jordan and Caitlin, 4764 S. 194th Ave., $275,000.
Laessig, Kristin and Erik to Torring, Todd A. and Bridgette C., 6016 S. 193rd Ave., $395,000.
Pine Crest Homes LLC to Mohr, Jeremy and Lauryn, 19709 Cinnamon St., $380,798.
Bailey, James A. to Janiak, Aaron, 18711 Borman St., $220,500.
Schwartzkopf, Richard L. and Barbara E. to Crary, Phil A. and Karen A., 5906 S. 169th St., $420,000.
68137
Bock, Andrew D. and Kathleen M. to S&M Homes LLC, 12525 Weir St., $235,000.
Carwash Store LLC to Twas Properties LLC, 11910 M St., $6,525,000.
Cradick Holdings LLC to Shonkwiler, Donna, 6364 S. 140th Circle, $210,000.
Smith, Taylor W. and Kinzer, Elizabeth M. to Holmes, Nathan Joseph, 12630 Orchard Ave., $215,000.
Baker, Anthony C. to Gibson, Scott and Bailey, 15071 Sharp St., $322,500.
Andrews, Robert to McLaughlin, William G. and Jamie L., 12639 Holmes St., $210,000.
Schiele, Philip T. and Lisa M. to Tissa, Kotchikalo Pali and Bassome, Yaou, 6511 S. 115th St., $245,000.
68142
Scholl, Wendy E. to Jordan, Andre, 14207 Weber St., $256,000.
68144
Eleanor M. Harms Trust and Harms, Gary M., trustee, to Schaffer, Matthew and Walker, Kathleen, 12411 Crawford Road, $275,000.
Uithoven, Yvonne to Wong, Brian K. and Nguyen, Leah, 12815 A St., $208,000.
Buccheri, Joseph and Michele M. to Baker, Amy Elizabeth, 13417 Westwood Lane, $245,599.
Khayat Rentals LLC to Tyler, Mercedes D., 1220 S. 120th Pa 302, $115,000.
Breitkreutz, Matthew John to Lovercheck Management Construction LLC, 11517 Oak Circle, $180,000.
Abboud, William J. and Danielle R. to Petersen, Corey J. and Rody, Mercedes L., 3625 S. 155th St., $295,000.
Krier, Jodine L. to Hayduk, Courtney Rose and Bauersachs, Michael Scott, 14573 Hascall St., $280,000.
Serrano, Menalco A. to Pella, Patrick and Patricia, 1716 S. 138th St., $260,000.
Kaiser, Troy to Srinivas, Shubra and Mowrer, Clayton Thomas, 2333 S. 155th Circle, $399,900.
Chapman, Todd W. and Pamela S. to Hart, Jonathan D. and Jennifer L., 15510 Poppleton Circle, $357,500.
68152
Paul E. & Jacqueline L. Anderson Living Trust and Anderson, Paul E., trustee, to Menicucci, Erika and Ryan, 6441 McKinley St., $405,000.
Thompson, Maudie M. to Williams, Lavell Sr. and Geraldine, 5095 Whitmore St., $120,900.
Gauvin-McNown, Bernadette Marie to Avila, Alejandro, 7124 N. 65th Ave., $146,400.
68154
Patricia C. Dobrauc Trust and Dobrauc, Patricia C., trustee, to Omernik, John R., 1539 N. 132nd Ave., $909,092.
Mgi Inc. to Hupf, Phillip, 13662 Burt St., $1,700,137.
Terrence W. Reha Revocable Trust and Waldrop, Mary C. Reha to Schemmel, Lloyd, 15036 Fieldcrest Drive, $265,000.
Schmit, Karol to Sawyer, Andrew, 640 S. 124th St., $280,500.
Hammond, Katie and Jonathan to Gregerson, Joshua and Roth, Allison, 215 S. 114th St., $249,000.
Hergenrader, Maryanna K. to Vaughan, Mason Fletcher and Ronni Lee, 704 Crestridge Road, $295,000.
Plambeck, Lavonne R. and Jones, Michael D., per rep, to Hammond, Jon and Katie, 12344 Pacific St., $540,000.
Nicholson, Kate L. and Karyn J. to Long, Sheryl A. Phillibert, 964 S. 119th Court, $233,200.
68164
Gammel, Katie Lynn and Joseph Bryce to Barrientos, Milton, 6126 N. 116th Circle, $225,000.
Jacobsen, Paul M. and Angela to Wissing, Matthew T. and Benak, Samantha J., 4823 N. 114th St., $240,000.
Koenig, Joshua M. and Sarah to Fitzgibbon, Siobhan, 6621 N. 111st St., $212,500.
Alspach, Josh and Courtney Jo to Abbott, Tyler, 11650 Newport Ave., $215,000.
Ringo, Chelsea to Young, Bruce C. and Collin M., 11056 Mary St., $225,000.
Parde, Michael D. and Mollie E. to Licari, Sean and Jamie, 12671 Grand Ave., $220,000.
Kromer, Lisa D. and Michael to 13032 Vernon Avenue Intervivos Rt and Nazmul, Mohammed Naser Trust, 13032 Vernon Ave., $200,000.
Sarpy County
68005
Cordova, German Serrano to Lewis, Tara, 305 W. 19th Ave., $127,000.
Hoy, Mary and Zamora, Jonathan to Wineman, Rena and Derick, 807 N. 5th St., $214,000.
Crawford, Shaylee D. to Habitat for Humanity of Sarpy County, 1417 Twin Ridge Drive, $180,000.
Langpaul, Alan J. and Jane B. to Suppa, Benjamin and Shalea, 803 Douglas Drive, $365,000.
Nosworthy, Donald George Howard, successor trustee, Donald George Charles Nosworthy Trust to Nosworthy, Maria Caren, 838 Hidden Hills Drive, $170,000.
Little Sarpy LLC to Kellers Seeding & Subcontracting, Rural Route, $250,000.
Clauson, Steven J. and Roxanne E. to Valle, Dolores S. and Bruno, Jose A., 708 Vernon Ave., $142,000.
Roberts, Jeffrey and Linda to Gardner, Robert and Nancy, 911 Kohl Circle, $282,000.
Ofsanik, Mark and Laura to Hess, Tammie Marie, 405 W. 27th Ave., $175,000.
Heikenfeld, Tulia J. and Heikenfeld, Joseph M. and Inge E. to Siemek, Vern and Willa, 1602 N. 9th St., $261,000.
Anderson, Johnny Ray and Wheeler Anderson, Stephanie to Dykstra, Timothy F. and Elizabeth R., 807 Brenton Ave., $260,000.
Daley, Michael John to Rodriguez, Juan Ortiz, 2303 Clay St., $100,000.
Clauson, Steven J. and Roxanne E. to Stanger, Eric, 806 Bellevue Blvd. S, $176,000.
68028
Anderson, Justin S. and Laura L. to Wendlandt, Mitchel S., trustee, and Wendlandt, Kathleen A., trustee, Mitchel S. & Kathleen A. Wendlandt Trust, 12511 S. 229th St., $210,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Bougger, Ashley and Scott, 8134 S. 196th St., $337,000.
Briganti, Denice to Vasquez, Margarita, 21313 McClellan Circle, $235,000.
68046
Dreeszen, Megan A. and Aaron to Smith, Cole and Mailahn, Molly, 603 Hogan Drive, $250,000.
McFadden, Sean and Thatcher, Kay to Johnson, R. David, 11745 S. 113th St., $350,000.
Hancock, Michelle A. to Cruz, Romaldo, 804 Buckboard Blvd., $227,000.
Dover, Marc E. and Lori L. to McWilliams, Douglas and Judith, 526 N. Jefferson St., $110,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Kidney, Joshua J. and Mindy B., 9810 Osprey Lane, $423,000.
Sutcliffe, Gregg R. and Joan L. to Hall, Daniel T. and Gaylene K., 2270 Sand Hills Drive, $347,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Mace, Curtis M. and Sara A., 11164 Horizon Circle, $387,000.
Smith, Robert D., trustee, and Smith, Loretta M., trustee, Robert D. & Loretta M. Smith Living Trust to Mejia, Roberto, 808 Donegal Drive, $225,000.
Estlund, Mark J. and Christy R. to Byman, Brett and Hybl, Emma, 12116 Montauk Drive, $443,000.
Gossage, Gregory A. and Nancy to Freed, Timothy W. Sr. and Jennifer L., 7509 Legacy St., $431,000.
Hicks, Jeren P. and Ashley A. to Svoboda, Daniel J., 1007 Marshall Circle, $231,000.
Ward, Timothy R. and Kelly L. to Shorney, Marcus, 902 Wicklow Road, $320,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Vrana, Spencer R. and Anderson, Aislyn R., 11167 Horizon Circle, $352,000.
Sherwood Homes Inc. to Breault, Joseph H. and Josephine A., 12618 S. 75th St., $421,000.
68059
Rix, Craig A. to Krieger, Tyler James, 165 N. 4th St., $160,000.
68123
Bonnett, Gabriel R. and Amanda B. to Villarreal, Arturo and Jaimie, 2603 Hummingbird Circle, $200,000.
Yumul, Rashid R. and Noice Lee C. to Mock, Ryan and Emily, 14710 S. 23rd St., $360,000.
Isaacs, Alester K. and Tamakia N. to Hatjinos, George and Sharon, 3304 Chad St., $210,000.
Sabaliauskas, Patricia Ann to Deall, Thomas A. and Lisa A., 11711 Trumble Loup W, $300,000.
Kenyon, Michael J. and Janet L. to Degenhardt, Duane A. and Linda S., 13705 S. 22nd Circle, $415,000.
Valencia, Cesar A. and Idali to Beta Homes LLC, 14711 S. 23rd St., $300,000.
Livesay, Eric D. to Parkinson, Jeffrey Dale Jr., 13310 S. 20th Circle, $210,000.
Lee, Christian and Schyler to Miller, Jared and Aubrey, 3730 Leawood Drive, $220,000.
Pullins, Austin and Penny to Parr, Dane and Carrie, 13802 Williamsburg Drive, $299,000.
Stahl, Nathan D. and Sarah E. to Sanchez, Roseli Rico, 14503 S. 29th St., $245,000.
Bliven, Michael J. and Charmagne A. to Lacy, Alan W. and Vicki M., 15007 S. 21st St., $325,000.
Wooley, Christopher and Anasharina to Gehrke, Nicholas, 15104 Versaille St., $245,000.
Ciaccio, Peter, trustee, and Ciaccio Living Trust to Waste Connections of Nebraska Inc., 1702 Fairview Road, $3,529,000.
Breault, Joseph H. Jr. and Josephine A. to Staskiewicz, Kenneth and Elizabeth, 13506 Tregaron Circle, $425,000.
Holt, Ford L. III, trustee, and Koester Holt, Kathleen L., trustee, Ford L. Holt III & Kathleen Revocable Trust to Rowe, Scot, 4404 Brook St., $260,000.
Eufrasio, Anibal A. and Eugenio, Maria M. to Castro Bravo, Beatriz and Bravo, Jose, 2508 Winding River Drive, $251,000.
68128
Bates, Eric D. and Hieu N. to Gibson, Patrick and Christine, 7336 S. 71st Ave., $150,000.
Brown, Jennifer M. and Daniel L. to Servin, Nereida A. and Guzman, Homero, 7828 Leafplum Drive, $232,000.
Curtis, Tressa Joy and Nathan to Brummel, Alan D. and Adriene F., 8613 Park View Blvd., $200,000.
Gruver, Megan C. to Tormondson, Dakota R. and Jenna M., 7223 Braun St., $270,000.
68133
Dunaway, Joyce A. to Wixon, Tamara A., 4913 Fountain Drive, $310,000.
Washburn, Christopher M. and Wood, Kimberly C. to Grover, James Anthony and Julia Rose, 12103 S. 49th Ave., $391,000.
Aaltonen, Christopher and Melissa to Pearce, Chad and Amber, 4508 Edgerton Drive, $367,000.
68136
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Goecke, Sara A., 7712 S. 184th Ave., $330,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Rutherford, Easton J. and Jeremy L., 7716 S. 184th Ave., $363,000.
River Oaks Development LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7370 S. 185th St. & various other lot, $244,000.
Wendlandt, Mitchel S. and Kathleen A. to McBride, Collin and Wendlandt, Jordyn, 8109 S. 162nd St., $265,000.
Wilkie, Cameron and Erin to Archs Grandson LLC, 17828 Edna St., $217,000.
Plummer, Tim and Renae to Sqc LLC, 17621 Josephine St., $225,000.
Walsh, Nancy J. and Issler, Kathleen A. and Scott P. to Muhs, Caleb and Julie, 18786 Redwood St., $425,000.
Lange, Michael J. and Still, Chelsea M. to Giesey, Vanessa and Bryant, 18603 Redwood St., $355,000.
Crum, Joseph R. and Theresa A. to Eades, Gregory M. and Donna J., 7820 S. 161st St., $235,000.
Soash, Dustin J. and Melissa to Benson, Jonathan and Rachelle, 7122 S. 176th St., $215,000.
Schuller, Brittany and Harvey, Nicholas to Inman, Michael D. and McCoy, Lindsay R., 16136 Briar St., $247,000.
Pine Crest Homes LLC to Truong, Truc and Nguyen, Vu, 10112 S. 187th St., $426,000.
Pierson, David A. and Mary Ann to Cervantes, Fernando and Lisbeth, 7029 S. 159th St., $350,000.
Dickstein, Catherine H. to Schumacher, Bret J. and Rachel, 16904 Centennial Road, $345,000.
Nathan Homes LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 10707 S. 175th Ave., $100,000.
Mudhapati, Gopi K. and Krishnaveni to Prevenas, Brenda Sue and Peter Peter IV, 16524 Briar St., $371,000.
68138
Holmberg, David M. and Katelyn M. to Fick, Austin, 8108 S. 152nd Ave., $240,000.
K&J Investments LLC to Stag Omaha 4 LLC, 9931 S. 136th St., $4,000,000.
Meyer, Cody Benjamin and Jamie L. to Leatherman, Oterrell and Lee, Zoe, 14611 Emiline St., $180,000.
Heavrin, Thomas J. and Becky J. to Eggink, Joshua, 8920 S. 142nd Ave. Circle, $235,000.
Weiss, Samuel I. and Alexis N. to Zermeno, Allen, 15311 Papio St., $235,000.
Vanderbilt, Karla A. and Jeffrey A. to Foster, Dustin, 7014 S. 140th Ave., $285,000.
Red Ladder LLC to Vicen, Edith Araceli Orellana, 12905 Gertrude St., $200,000.
68147
Bruch, Frank W. and Margaret to Ross, Sabrenna Rene, 3402 Faulk Ave., $157,000.
Corrigan, Benjamin M. and Lindsey to Cardenas, Amando Torres and Vazquez, Maria Magdalena, 7001 S. 33rd St., $180,000.
Wilkinson, Jody A. to Sol Construction Inc., 8502 S. 36th St., $175,000.
68157
Price, Michael L. Jr. and Julie M. to Richardson, Tammy and Randy, 4660 Greene Ave., $257,000.
Malousek, Mark John, per rep, and Janet L. Kurmel Estate to Dgk By Design LLC, 4659 Greene Ave., $150,000.
Yacevich, Jeremy J. and Cyr, Elisha L. to Pickering, Skylar S., 7520 S. 46th Ave., $245,000.
Bradford, Weston and Yarisbet to Hernandez, Kenier Ferrer, 4505 Trail Circle Ave., $238,000.