Residential & Commercial Real Estate Transfers

Kelly, Laura C. and Brian C. to Hetherington, Mitchell and Welchert, Kaleigh, 15517 Borman St., $286,000.

Guzman, Laura to Hibler, Doug, 7425 S. 155th St., $225,000.

Ressler, Roslyn K. to Capps, Christina, 8802 S. 143rd Ave., $189,000.

Milbourn, David and Caitlin to Merkley, David M. and Katherine B., 12831 Olive St., $227,000.

Conley, Jennifer and Kacy to Deleon, Edgar and Yolanda, 7503 S. 135th Streeet, $200,000.

Mir, Abdul Fatah to Bealer, Ray Anthony II and Luna, Yoselin Martin, 7415 S. 139 St., $240,000.

Monaghan, Brian R. and Capalite, Tracy to Faucher, Andrea and Coldanghise, Mark, 7013 S. 129th St., $222,000.

Cameron, Justin Michael and Shannon Marie to Bramblett, Samantha, 15308 Greene Ave., $220,000.

Lyons, Christopher M. and Danielle C. to Toledo, Raymond and Marianne, 15119 Borman St., $325,000.

68147

Hanson, Allison C. and Kyle to Drinkard, Nancy and Wanda, 4004 Valley View Ave., $195,000.

Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc. to Perez, Mark and Michelle, 9014 S. 21st St., $365,000.