RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

Douglas County
68007
Kms-168 LLC to Charleston Homes LLC, 8104 N. 167th Ave., $44,950.
Charleston Homes LLC to Lockett, Jasmine M. and Alvin D., 16805 Rachel Snowden Parkway, $332,392.
Lancaster, Karen J. and Herweg, Jennifer, personal representative, to Ospina, Mariela Arrieta and Segura, Carlos Fernando, 15119 Whitmore Circle, $375,000.
Venture Homes LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 7721 N. 167th St., $77,950.
Blume, Lori A. to Sgc Property Management LLC, 8206 N. 153rd St., $225,000.
White, Weylon G. to Porter, Justin, 8112 N. 149th Ave., $260,000.
Barndt, Naomi and Richard to Maxim Enterprises LLC, 12616 N. 178th Circle, $180,000.
Kms-168 LLC to Ridgeland Homes Inc., 7615 N. 166th St., $59,950.
Island Development LLC to Avenuel, Alyssa, 12028 N. 176th Circle, $340,000.
McPherson, John H. Jr. and Diane to Guiguemde, Osseni and Passiekide, 8919 N. 159th Ave., $300,000.
Maxim Enterprises LLC to Hemmer, Mark J. and Kara A., 12604 N. 178th Circle, $121,000.
68022
Sherwood Homes Inc. to Bailey, Derek, 4920 N. 208th St., $333,049.
228 Skyline LLC to R & A. Builders Inc., 22810 G Place, $240,000.
Trademark Homes Inc. to Bieker, Lindsay, 18422 Meredith Ave., $524,008.
Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Barr Homes Inc., 21206 C St., $95,000.
Woodland Homes Inc. to Chundury, Deenadayalu and Babykumari, 21814 H St., $522,738.
Hawkins, Wade A. and Lynn R. to Shanahan, Meghan and Wagner, Tyler, 18966 Pratt St., $420,000.
Dave Paik Builders Inc. to John & Julie West Family Living Trust and West, John David, trustee, 2919 N. 185th St., $530,000.
Noh, John J. and Natalie A. to Grote, Marc and Megan, 19205 Sahler St., $459,900.
Abel, Jeffrey-Scott G. to Noh, John J. and Natalie A., 20506 Taylor St., $335,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Laudenback, Timothy and Ashley, 21365 G St., $342,507.
Charleston Homes LLC to Arkfeld, Dave and Annette, 5103 N. 209th St., $375,884.
Furstenberg, Cale L. and Melanie L. to Mazur, Ronald J. and Vicki L., 19204 Boyd Circle, $510,000.
Heimann, Nicholas J. and Lori L. to Choice Homes LLC, 4404 S. 234th Place, $345,000.
Tggy LLC to Vavak, Jonathan Ewan and Latosha Kay, 18063 Jones St., $338,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Patel, Pareshkumar and Hetal, 3904 S. 204th Ave., $321,750.
Hildy Construction Inc. to Smith, Dennis H. and Crystal D., 3012 Big Elk Parkway, $569,900.
Newport Homes LLC to Busboom, Gary L. and Judith L., 5101 N. 210th St., $339,065.
Jbt Holdings LLC to Ramm Construction Inc., 4455 S. 216th Avenue Circle, $33,600.
Ramm Construction Inc. to Tims, David J. and Kimberly M., 4455 S. 216th Avenue Circle, $612,738.
Spruce 180 LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 3207 Big Elk Parkway, $65,500.
Pacific Windgage II LLC to Concept Homes & Design Inc., 2005 S. 208th St., $63,000.
Kenneth R. Ryalls Trust of 2018 and Ryalls, Kenneth R., trustee, to Steinkemper, Jacob M. and Molly, 914 S. 184th St., $418,500.
Advantage Development Inc. to Talcott, James R. and Kathleen M., 4502 S. 220th St., $546,169.
68064
Flatwater Lake LLC to Kronaizl Investments LLC, 28409 Laurel Circle, $176,700.
Archistructure LLC to Crh Inc., 6002 N. 280th Circle, $169,900.
Lassek, Kaden R. to Witte, Benjamin James and Herman, Leigha Elaine, 7511 N. 285th Avenue Circle, $155,000.
68069
Freeman, Travis and Jeanine to Hellbusch, Dustan and Lisa, 23827 Harvest Heights Circle, $45,000.
Hunt, Travis E. and Hannah G. to Thomas, Katie J., 23714 Oak St., $189,500.
68104
Heuertz, Leslie M. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 5009 N. 59th St., $95,000.
Myers, Stephanie G. to Driesen, Alex and Meagan, 4851 Browne St., $115,000.
Coronado, Juan A. and Sonia to Ba, Abdoulaye and Roderiques, Anyanna, 5040 Spaulding St., $259,000.
Day, Day to Kyei, Maw, 3206 N. 56th St., $50,000.
Harris, Jason T. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 6154 Jaynes St., $100,000.
Lentz, Robin L. to Gilbatrar LLC, 6062 Ellison Ave., $86,000.
1 Chron 29:11 LLC to D-Pack LLC, 3120 N. 47th Ave., $77,500.
Paul, Niles to Njoku, Valorie J., 4504 Camden Ave., $82,000.
Walton, Clarence and Gwendolyn L. to Qualified Property Solutions LLC, 5004 Arcadia Ave., $51,000.
Green, Katherine M. and Green, Michael, personal representative, to Johnson and Moon LLC, 5616 Hartman Ave., $125,000.
Brase, Kelli J. and Lucas S. to Kennedy, Tristin A. T. and Abigail Elizabeth, 6328 Wirt St., $170,000.
Htoo, Kpor and Rine, Ma Ch to Lynn, Marvelous and Kwaekabaw, 5014 N. 46th St., $120,000.
Rocket Homebuyers LLC to Punch It Out Inc., 4325 N. 56th St., $86,300.
Smith, Karen E. to Gander Co Design + Build LLC, 6070 Grant St., $105,000.
So Investments LLC to Infinite Properties LLC, 5639 Ruggles St., $120,000.
Dizona, Linda L. and Mark L. to Smith, Karen, 2324 N. 69th St., $160,000.
Qualified Property Solutions LLC to Glassroots Real Estate LLC, 5004 Arcadia Ave., $62,500.
68105
Chinn Family Trust and Chinn, Raymond S., trustee, to Brightstone Homes LLC, 519 S. 26th Ave., $292,050.
O&H Investments D. LLC to Hitzfeld-Springer, Deni and Springer, Jeffrey, 4212 Center St., $115,000.
Liquid Lending Solutions LLC to O Town Investments LLC, 818 S. 27th St., $279,900.
68106
Stehno, Joseph E. and Nancy Kay to Stehno, Mark A., 6118 Elm St., $165,000.
Mheen, Kelly J. Vande and Melissa M. Vande to Brdicko, Colton and Gack, Morgan, 5712 Pacific St., $195,000.
Schmeichel, Barry and Hulce, Karen M., personal representative, to Transformation Realty LLC, 1007 S. 55th St., $175,000.
Zawaideh, Ziad to Marie Properties LLC, 4922 Center St., $100,000.
68107
Becklun, Zachary R. to Foral, Alexus Alyn, 4111 S. 39th St., $136,000.
Advantage Property Resources LLC to Cordwin, Daniel and Khadka, Basna, 3519 V St., $135,000.
Topolski, Terry A. and Joanne L. to Diego, Domingo C. and Pedro, Juana Gregorio, 5047 S. 38th St., $100,000.
Jacinto, Emiliano and Guillen, Mariah to Granados, Alex, 2632 Monroe St., $152,000.
Small Job Handy Corporation to Vb One LLC, 5513 S. 33rd Ave., $111,000.
68108
P3M Investments LLC to Kaiser Investment Properties LLC, 2210 S. 15th St., $56,000.
68110
Tisdel, Horace and Ella to Coleman, Lamont, 1821 Spencer St., $25,000.
68111
Adams, Tommie and Wilda to Rush, Melinda, 2452 Spencer St., $12,000.
Baker, Keith A. and Brenda E. to Minnifield, Myron L., 6007 N. 30th St., $178,500.
Keown, William O. to Sp Acquisitions and Management LLC, 3163 Meredith Ave., $25,000.
Becerra, Francisco and Carmen, Maria Del to Waddell, Michael, 4458 Spaulding St., $102,500.
Koesters, Luke F. and Debbie L. to Top King Real Estate LLC, 4328 Burdette St., $63,000.
Timothy G. Parys Living Trust and Parys, Timothy G., trustee, to Parker, Tyson, 2583 Ellison Ave., $45,500.
Salazar, Arlete Cruz and Henriquez, Elvis Alfredo Torres to Silcott, Caleb R. and Angel V., 6306 N. 32nd St., $80,000.
HBI LLC to Paz, Rosibel and Hernandez-Ucles, Jose Arnulfo, 4327 Lake St., $75,000.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Keeney, Anna Jo, 3119 Seward St., $111,000.
Sherrod, Antony to Own The Pond LLC, 3210 N. 24th Avenue Circle, $112,000.
Plebanek, Stanley and Abigail to Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Church N. Kingdom Ministries, 5629 N. 29th St., $15,000.
68112
Henderson, Todd D. and Cynthia M. to Combs, Brian and Amalie, 4006 State St., $567,500.
1 Chron 29:11 LLC to D-Pack LLC, 2450 Newport Ave., $77,500.
Djmm Construction LLC to Rouse, John D. and Alexis M., 6555 N. 34th St., $155,000.
68114
Otten, Mac W. Jr. and Gavin, Loretta to Koh, Sookyong, 831 N. 89th Circle, $635,000.
Joseph L. Slavik Trust and Slavik, Joseph L. II, trustee, to Mayes, Lena M. and Bartels, Karsten, 8616 Broadmoor Drive, $425,000.
Kenney, Jaclyn and Peter to Shin, Justin and Chan, Emily, 1832 N. 75th Ave., $205,000.
Hcp Ma4 Omaha Ne Lp and Cnl Retirement Ma4 Omaha Lp to Sjv 2 Omaha LLC, 9220 Western Ave., $9,551,678.
68116
Lindsay J. Bieker Living Trust and Bieker, Lindsay J., trustee, to Peterson, Ross E., 16408 Manderson St., $323,000.
Bird, Elaine to Schop, Michael and Melissa, 2607 N. 161st Terrace, $429,000.
Vecchio, Michael J. and Linda M. to Vig, Alexandra and Kaleb, 16411 Patrick Ave., $262,000.
Haney, Ryan and Jillian to Tfs Properties LLC, 16918 Camden Ave., $205,000.
Rentschler, Trevor and Adi Laisa to Duke, Thea M., 4352 N. 147th Place, $127,500.
Mohnsen, Saundra to Wilhelm, Michael and Corrick, Jessi, 15209 Spencer St., $240,000.
Gagliardi, Lawrence J. and Kowalewski, Diane M. to Hasemann, Cory M., 5922 N. 159th Circle, $360,000.
Koubsky, Dennis J. and Judith M. to Matheny, Julie and Phil, 2322 N. 152nd St., $265,000.
68117
Harral, Benjamin and Laura to Turner, Drew, 5410 N St., $156,000.
Rion, Craig E. and Mollie A. to Zenil, Maria Lopez, 5502 N St., $120,000.
68118
Graves, Eugene D. and Sara to Steffensmeier, Richard and Shadda, 1941 N. 174th St., $260,000.
Lee, Brian and Brendy to Kugler, Katherine and Andrew, 16113 Chicago St., $305,000.
68122
Jacobsen, John F. and Christine L. to Islam, Majharul and Husain, Iffat Ara, 6521 N. 106th St., $280,500.
Chipman, Douglas B. and Karra A. to Gray, Monica M., 7803 N. 85th St., $258,000.
Campbell, Cassandra and Ross M. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 8958 N. 79th Ave., $155,000.
68124
Willis, Edwin A. and Linda B. to Nmjd Family Trust and Petersen, Zachary D., trustee, 2926 S. 97th Circle, $1,050,000.
Walter, John D. and Diane Kay to Elmwood Design 2 LLC, 8091 Arbor St., $175,000.
Fulcher, Thomas G. and Caye S. to Becker, Jack F. and Katz, Lester A., 9323 Oak St., $18,250.
Robert L. Sleyster Living Trust and Sleyster, Robert, trustee, to Galas, Neil and Daegas, Dalton, 2917 Westgate Road, $130,000.
68127
Svs Culinary Services LLC to Chokkara, Geeta V. and Gatti, Karuna Venkata, 10404 Weir St., $172,500.
68130
Glassman, Sean to Deangelis, Sandro and Cassandra, 1319 S. 163rd St., $225,000.
Judy A. Robison Living Trust and Robison, Judy A., trustee, to Brown, David and Maxine, 18717 Lamont St., $400,000.
68131
Tudans Enpete Properties LLC to Gilbatrar Two LLC, 421 N. 31st St., $190,000.
68132
Chun, Melanie A. to Emrose LLC, 321 S. 49th Ave., $72,250.
Green Paw Consulting LLC to Mullen Enterprises LLC, 4907 Davenport St. 15, $95,000.
68134
Ficken, Zachary D. and Amanda to Cottage, Brian R. and Jenny L., 10073 Manderson St., $176,000.
Becker, Joseph and Valerie to Shuck, Gabriel and Harlie, 2606 N. 97th Ave., $201,500.
Anchor Ridge LLC to Glassroots Real Estate LLC, 3409 N. 82nd St., $164,500.
68135
Schapker, Katelyn E. to Hyde, Brittany Lashaun, 18207 Hayes Place, $142,500.
Greenfield, Daniel and Greenfield, Savannah N., personal representative, to Elsasser, Michael James and Elizabeth Marie, 16561 Adams St., $198,000.
Anderson, Heidi and Heermann, Heidi to Bruhn, Scott L., 5310 S. 194th Ave., $201,000.
Coen, Patrick Daniel to Coen, Patrick Daniel and Sheppard, Alan, 15618 Holmes Circle, $91,000.
Koller, Robert P. to Ford, Brian P. and Jessica A., 16523 Drexel St., $325,000.
Evans, Daniel J. and Sarah to Wilson, David M. and Cari B., 5106 S. 167th Ave., $219,000.
Schneider, Norma J. and Schneider, Mark D., personal representative, to Lawyer, Matt R. and Lewis, Marilynn M., 16766 L Circle, $372,500.
68137
Scherer, Daniel D. to Davenport, Cheren M., 5330 S. 145th St., $150,000.
Connolly, Keri L. and Porter, Justin A. to Campbell, Cassandra M. and Christopher J., 15212 Jefferson St., $192,000.
Parks, Joshua J. and Sara to Parks, Matthew J., 6510 S. 154th St., $220,000.
Holland, Melanie J. to Eman, Jay D. and Carla J., 4626 S. 154th Avenue Circle, $256,000.
George, Miah S. to D-Pack LLC, 6506 S. 154th St., $160,000.
Buell, Joseph R. and Sarah R. to Durham, John and Courtney, 15291 Blackwell Drive, $225,000.
Reed, Kala to Fisher, Cody and Christina Sarah, 14020 Polk Circle, $270,000.
68142
Ridgeland Homes Inc. to Gopalakrishnan, Renilashree, 7167 N. 122nd Ave., $419,300.
68144
Teer Joint Family Trust and Teer, David C., trustee, to Davis, Herbert L. Jr. and Terence R., 1221 S. 121st Pa 115, $90,000.
Wagner, Tyler to Mayernik, Dave J. and Siv T., 14477 Krug Circle, $230,000.
Adams, Julie and Ellisor, Julie S. to Lair, Paula Ellen, 13567 Gold St., $215,433.
Gospel Meeting Rooms Inc. to Cesh LLC, 11315 Castelar Circle, $175,000.
Julie D. Driftmier Revocable Trust and Driftmier, Julie D., trustee, to Roth, Jeanette L., 2423 S. 113th Ave., $220,000.
Stamper, David W. and Shannon to Livingston, David Andrew and Mayhew, Delaney Claire, 11013 Valley St., $199,900.
James, Steven and Connie to Dollinger, Leslie, 13613 Pierce St., $218,000.
Song, Yangyang and Zhao, Liang to Zhang, Xue Jing, 3513 S. 122nd St., $173,000.
68154
Getty, Elvira Orlina and Getty-Hansen, Elvira O. to Dionicio, Jose, 15333 Davenport Circle, $240,000.
Pane, Joseph F. Jr. to Pellerite, Trevor and Pitt, Aleksandra, 11106 Jones St., $210,000.
Pugh, Gene R. and Verta L. to Csh LLC, 14817 California St., $210,000.
Folts, Brian T. and Kathryn J. to Marsh, Michael T. and Danna-Marsh, Nicole, 11637 Howard Road, $294,000.
Ridgeland Homes Inc. to Charrlin, Kyle, 1330 N. 148th Place, $220,000.
Gangahar, Deepak M. and Kiran to Bucholz, Marca Swanson, 1350 N. 143rd Avenue Circle, $1,237,500.
Ryan, Francis V. and Joan M. to Craig, Adam, 724 Leawood Drive, $285,000.
Wilson, Steven C. and Cynthia G. to Wilson, Christopher and Julie, 567 S. 126th St., $225,000.
68164
Oleynikov, Dmitry and Kinney, Sonja to Engle, Lauren and Todd, 13330 Binney St., $585,000.
Cassidy, Steve and Flannery, Alyssa to Schmidt Holdings LLC, 4625 N. 126th St., $216,500.
Clyde & Pamela Allen Trust and Allen, Clyde L., trustee, to Kenney, Peter and Jaclyn, 11421 Manderson St., $379,000.
Sarpy County
68005
Addison Wageman, Ann C. and Wageman, Jeffrey P. to Red Shell LLC, 708 W. Mission Ave., $110,000.
Doogan, Brian G. to Wachner, Barbara, 1901 Thurston Ave. Unit 1, $105,000.
Kumor, Patricia Anne to Mrjc Holdings LLC, 219-223 W. Mission Ave., $150,000.
Weathers, Linda G. to Qualls, Sherri E., 1211 Offutt Blvd., $208,000.
Haynes, Adam T. to Sorensen, Kenneth and Karen, 1707 Brenda Drive, $180,000.
68028
O'Neal, Lee D. and Lisa and Wagner, Lori K. and Scott to Whitlow, Peter Raymond Jr., 136 S. Scott St., $219,000.
French, Andrew P. and Kelly R. to Miller, Sean and Jamie, 20914 McClellan Circle, $395,000.
Brooks, Phillip Wayne Jr. and Jeanie R. to Zymola, Jeremiah W. and Leslee K., 19829 Acorn Drive, $275,000.
Qualified Property Solutions LLC to Novak, Steven, 116 N. Scott St., $140,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Cooper, Eric and Hanson, Christine, 11306 S. 169th Ave. Circle, $361,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Plugge, Morgan Leah and Aaron Lyle, 19752 Greenleaf Circle, $420,000.
Wait, Carol L. and James to Bessembinders, Timothy J. and Nadia M., 17209 Christensen Road, $319,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Grant, Teresa A., 20905 Jeannie Lane, $355,000.
Fair Haven Way LLC to Isaacs, Jill L. and Thomas J., 536 Grandview Ave., $169,000.
68046
Barr Homes Inc. to Wierzbicki, Bernard W. Jr. and Katherine E., 7660 Von St., $419,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Bezold, Matthew E. and Alaina R., 11742 S. 111th Ave., $387,000.
Frohardt, Nicholas Jay and Jill M. to Schilmoeller, Ryan L. and Michelle, 303 Fort St., $258,000.
Hunke, Ethan J. and Megan M. to Kyle, Brittany C., 821 Clearwater Drive, $237,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Kinsella, John P. and Juliana Moran, 11715 S. 111th Ave., $306,000.
Plugge, Morgan and Aaron to Rice, Robert Lee, 1009 Gold Coast Road, $254,000.
May, Matthew E. to Ramirez, Andres and Georgina, 1105 Buckboard Blvd., $202,000.
Veleba, Kari Lynne to Wagner, John and McNamara, Carolyn, 7421 Legacy St., $410,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Skiles, Mark and Nicol, 11616 Glenn St., $360,000.
Kiger, Amber Gaston and Scott to Eng, Caleb, 2106 Glenwood Ave., $240,000.
68059
Smith, Carolyn Jean Chancellor to Coleman, Christopher, 385 S. 2nd St., $128,000.
McCaul Contracting LLC to Svoboda, Adam J. and Whitney R., 1095 Lilac Circle, $380,000.
68123
Storey, Joshua C. and Rebekah A. to Lawhead, Charles David and Paula, 2922 Blackhawk Circle, $330,000.
Cliffords, Allison N. and Anthony to Sicner, Marc A., 3415 Comstock Ave., $145,000.
Horizon Realty Inc. to Ward, Ronald and Taylor, 12038 Quail Drive, $394,000.
Blake, Jeffrey P. to Krajicek, Jeff, 11704 S. 39th St., $170,000.
Stevens, Jonathan Lee and Gale Aleen to Kemmish, Jadara Angelica and Spencer, 1909 Old Gaelic Circle, $375,000.
Gerber, James M. and Holly J. to Parkison, Benjamin J., 2906 Halifax Drive, $280,000.
Pfeil, Shaun A. and Amanda L. to Carpenter, Kyle Wesley, 13408 S. 38th Circle, $290,000.
Ho, David to Pavlovsky, Robert and Lacey, 11729 Fisher House Road, $260,000.
68128
Doster, Jonathan C. and Krystal D. to Riley, William G. Jr. and Jean M., 7210 Braun St., $246,000.
Phillips, Rickie D. and Tamra S. to Barahona, Alejandro, 7348 La Vista Drive, $154,000.
Adams, Charles G. and Donna to Wait, Carol and James, 10200 Brentwood Drive, $296,000.
8810 La Vista LLC to Hawkeye Investment Group LLC, 8810 S. 120th St., $1,450,000.
Jasinski, Jay M. and Tracy J. to Morgan, Haley A., 7927 S. 97th Circle, $258,000.
68133
Westcoast Properties LLC to Clegg, Beaun, 7151 Harvest Drive, $348,000.
Simcho, Michael Edward to Maverick Empires LLC, 2501 Aberdeen Drive, $253,000.
Daedler, Jeri and Maguire, William to Moore, Brian and Marla, 2105 Aberdeen Drive, $300,000.
68136
Boyer, Nicholas A. to Maslowski, Erin E., 17109 Palisades Drive, $373,000.
Turpin, John and Sweet, Donna E. to Fuller, Donald L. and Janice L., 7417 S. 168th Ave., $360,000.
Gretna Premier Investment LLC to Downing Schmidt Group LLC, 16131 Cottonwood Ave., $171,000.
Azizi, Niyamatullah and Nargis to McBride, David W. and Janaya L., 18001 Gertrude St., $270,000.
Chastain, Joel C. and Jean M. to Hargrove, Cody Ryan, 18102 Josephine St., $230,000.
Miner, Chelsea and Andrew to Chen, Huhai and Gao, Bin, 15609 Cottonwood Ave., $210,000.
68138
Empire Estates LLC to Eyman, Terry, 13843 Greenfield Road, $197,000.
Rivera, Denise D. and Ricardo to Kalin, Shane, 7306 S. 136th St., $210,000.
Garcia, Patrick C. and Kelly E. to Wehrspann, Jeffrey S. and Michelle K., 15451 Robin Drive, $267,000.
Wehrspann, Jeffrey Scott Ray and Michelle K. to Hixson, Kyle Lee and MacKenzie Joy, 13568 Chandler St., $216,000.
Seeber, Kristi R. to Mudhelli, Nagaraju and Mallina, Venkateswara, 14625 Josephine St., $183,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Cubrich, Aaron M. and Laura K., 11246 S. 117th Ave., $361,000.
Arnsperger, Jay E. and Donna M. to 10720 Investments LLC, 10720-10728 Sapp Brothers Drive, $1,150,000.
Bessembinders, Timothy J. and Nadia to Mir, Abdul Fatah, 7415 S. 139 St., $205,000.
68147
Blake. Jeffrey P. to Krajicek, Jeff, 3013 Albert St., $130,000.
Dismas Land Holdings 20 LLC to 11T Ne LLC, 2519 Lillian St., $30,000.
Norris, Beverly, personal representative, and Bonnie J. Norris Estate to Chavez, Jeffrey and Marleni, 2605 Gindy Drive, $210,000.