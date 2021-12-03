RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

Buenrostro, Pedro to Schmidt, Dane, 7356 S. 72nd Ave., $185,000.

68133

Nord, Scott Allen, trustee, and Nord, Wendy Jo, trustee, Scott Allen & Wendy Jo Nord Trust 2018 to Dollard, Richard P. and Danielle L., 811 Fall Circle Road, $400,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Brown, Rachel and Alexander, 5330 Lynnwood Drive, $365,000.

Sibenaller, Steven R. and Christine M. to Blazek, Beatrice Eileen, trustee, and Beatrice Eileen Blazek Revocable Living Trust, 303 Sea Pines Drive, $245,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Jacott, Travis Michael and Janna Skylar, 5313 Heartland Drive, $435,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Uzila, Andre and Rebecca, 4565 Lawnwood Drive, $355,000.

McMillen, Wesley T. to Murrie, Adam and Nichole Johanna, 1402 Durham Drive, $285,000.

First Ne Trust Co Trust and Wayne F. & Mary D. Beyer Revocable Trust to Creative Carpet Designs Inc., 11309 S. 58th St., $257,000.

Rone, Iona and Grant, Daron and Rone, Jeremy to Delzell, Christopher, 4920 Fountain Drive, $264,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Dorsey, James D. and Paul, Jessica M., 5408 Sheridan Road, $344,000.