RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

DOUGLAS COUNTY
68007
Hauder, Timothy James and Yolanda to Blum, Scott J. and Christine L., 17837 N. Reflection Circle, $915,000.
Babel, Thomas E. and Koanne P. to Hauder, Yolanda and Timothy, 17402 Island Circle, $1,950,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Gonzales, Michael and Lizeth, 7602 Kilpatrick Parkway, $481,212.
Richland Homes LLC to Anderson, Kyle Patrick and Anderson, Rebecca Ann, 8814 N. 177th St., $343,608.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Evans, Matthew J. and Wells, Madison B., 7171 N. 167th St., $304,683.
Ben Apartments Limited Partnership to Bfs Apartments LLC, 15605 N. Fourth St., $1,660,000.
McKinzie, Su-Ella to Baker, David P. and Paula S., 7330 N. 167th Ave., $335,000.
Newport Homes LLC to Smith, Michael L. and Elizabeth K., 8009 N. 166th St., $364,773.
Landmark Performance Corp. to Keiken, Phillip J. and Laura G., 16911 Bondesson St., $544,785.
H3 Custom Homes LLC to Gonzales, David and Doris, 7802 N. 166th St., $532,000.
Empire Homes & Remodeling Inc. to Berglund, O. H. Martin and Cameron M., 7361 N. 170th St., $429,750.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Newby, Shanna D., 7904 N. 148th St., $254,000.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Legendary Homes LLC, 7236 N. 172nd St., $94,950.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Wing, Joel T. and Amy J., 7153 N. 167th St., $377,827.
Rodney N. & Barbara E. Adrian Living Trust and Adrian, Rodney N., trustee, to Codr, Cory and Cristine, 7952 N. 164th St., $385,000.
Quintana, Alex E. and Elizabeth N. to Ngute, Norma, 7909 N. 152nd St., $310,000.
Huetter, Kurt A. and Elizabeth M. to Humphrey, Joshua and Michelle, 12025 N. 178th Circle, $255,000.
Seeing Double LLC to Epstein, Laura, 416 N. Allen St., $244,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Keisling, Sean Michael and Hannah Nicole, 8614 N. 177th St., $334,745.
Schauss, Jane E. to Nelson, Vickey, 16106 Mormon St., $276,000.
Lane Building Corp. to Ross, James and Jessica, 16360 Mormon St., $322,092.
Edward Custom Homes LLC to Weaver, Felicia and Felicia M., 468 N. Allen St., $333,661.
Lim Construction LLC to Anderson, Austin and Hollenbeck, Brinn, 259 N. Allen St., $336,411.
68022
Sewell, Roger and Leah to Krupa, Robert R. and Kristy, 18301 Grant St., $525,000.
Wier, Patrick Dennis and Jacquelyn Marie to Milone-Hill Family Trust and Milone, Gina D., trustee, 3811 N. 189th St., $480,000.
Ingram, John and Margaret to Schaffert, Jake and Lacey, 20757 Shirley St., $599,000.
Hildy Construction Inc. to Laterreur, Claudio and Salinas, Marisa C., 18402 Corby St., $634,900.
Hildy Construction Inc. to Lundstrom, Steven J. and Angela M., 2909 N. 182nd St., $595,000.
Hildy Construction Inc. to Yuksel, Yuliya Mavi and Sky Goktug, 3207 Big Elk Parkway, $678,276.
Richardson, Charles A. and Heather R. to Vermeeren, Carlo and Michelle, 19415 Manderson Circle, $465,000.
Spruce 180 LLC to Lpc Properties LLC, 18219 Locust St., $257,000.
Houghton, Ryan and Zelus, Casey to Houghton, Ryan, 19612 Mason St., $192,950.
Ogorman, Travis W. and Amy L. to Stevenson, Connor and Serena, 18601 Mason St., $425,000.
Proline Custom Homes Inc. to Chen, Yuqing, 18310 Grand Ave., $485,000.
Johnson, Randy L. to Retzlaff, Jeremy S. and Nicole L., 21727 Cimarron Road, $679,950.
Spruce 180 LLC to Dave Paik Builders Inc., 3109 N. 185th St., $74,500.
FRK Development LLC to Charleston Homes LLC, 18702 Larimore St., $65,000.
Spruce 180 LLC to Dave Paik Builders Inc., 18108 Locust St., $61,500.
Kallam, Gopi Reddy and Gayam, Sravanthi to Gunda, Praveena, 2720 N. 189th St., $330,000.
Mills, Nicole J. to Winterhof, Stephen and Janis, 211 S. 197th St., $500,000.
Rose, Jeremy E. to Meca Properties LLC, 4107 N. 213th Circle, $185,500.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Savage, Lloyd M., 18816 Taylor Circle, $536,038.
Showcase Homes Inc. to Hish, Jake P. and Laura C., 3015 Big Elk Parkway, $600,000.
Westbury Farm LLC to Woodland Homes Inc., 21805 Blaine St., $68,500.
Westbury Farm LLC to Bluestem Builders LLC, 21709 K St., $69,350.
Jbt Holdings LLC to Ramm Construction Inc., 2907 N. 184th St., $37,600.
Ramm Construction Inc. to Tabor, Nicole A. and William J., 2907 N. 184th St., $468,753.
Fools Inc. to Joseph & Amy Kubat Revocable Trust and Kubat, Joseph S., trustee, 21769 K St., $503,086.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Harry, Neal G. and Tracy G., 21103 Monroe St., $279,175.
Richland Homes LLC to Saka, Amarnath and Chennamsetty, Swapna, 4308 S. 214th St., $334,083.
Kloster Enterprises LLC to Heavican Homes Inc., 3969 George B Lake Parkway, $70,000.
Sturgeon, Thomas J. and Denise L. to Lind, Chad and Garvey, Danielle, 20227 Pinkney St., $228,000.
FRK Development LLC to Pine Crest Homes LLC, 19054 George Miller Parkway, $65,000.
68064
Bluewater Development Corp. to Buechler, Bradley N. and Alka D., 6331 N. 295th St., $260,000.
Flatwater Lake LLC to Wiese, David M., 28514 Jessie Circle, $189,000.
68069
Wakeman Properties LLC to Mirnics, Karoly and Zeljka Korade, 24913 Chicago St., $905,000.
68102
Munro, Matthew to Langel, Stephanie E., 1308 Jackson St. 301, $229,500.
Red Angell Enterprise LLC to Paul, John Michael, 300 S. 16th St. 506, $147,000.
Gerber, John J. to Moore, Benjamin, 312 S. 16th St. 61, $175,000.
Keith, Mark A. and Keith, Katherine M. to Hertzel, Joshua, 312 S. 16th St. 35, $175,000.
68104
Russell, Gregory L. to Almanza, Omar, 6623 Ogden St., $210,000.
Rodriguez, Jennifer I. to Yanes, Mercedes, 6524 Pinkney St., $210,000.
Halverson, Jacob M. and Amanda M. to L.&R. Capital LLC, 7087 Wirt St., $165,000.
Gomez, Nicholas E. to Mkam LLC, 3846 N. 65th St., $116,411.
Kjg Enterprise Inc. to Mmjs Properties LLC, 6064 Park Lane Drive, $110,000.
Olson, Stephen P. to Kline, Vincent and Claire, 5619 Blondo St., $167,595.
Idnar Properties LLC to Lej Enterprises LLC, 3321 N. 55th St., $30,000.
Falk, Travis and Pamela to McShane Properties LLC, 4412 N. 61st St., $85,000.
Tomasek, Brandy L. and Bret to Greer Services LLC and Evra Properties LLC, 2505 N. 63rd St., $180,000.
Murta, Kevin M. to Greave, Shawn G., 5215 Pinkney St., $38,000.
Tsv A. LLC to Holzfaster, Titus and Jolene, 6775 Franklin St., $122,550.
Welsch, Mary K. and Keller, David to Thomas, Peter and Judith Wendy, 5848 Blondo St., $182,000.
Luebbe, Mark A. to Katemanity LLC, 5302 Bedford Ave., $105,000.
Thit, Phyu L. and Patrick Phyulay to Claudy, Andrew J. and Stephanie Lynne La Count, 1605 N. 59th St., $320,000.
Garvey, Karynn and Kucera, Karynn to Boylan, Colin, 2724 N. 48th St., $140,000.
Christensen, Megan J. and Huenniger, Michael R. to Bush, Joshua D., 3522 N. 61st St., $152,500.
Hudson, Ella E. and Muhleka, Ella E. to Lay, Pu, 5709 Camden Ave., $185,000.
Erick, Rachel to Williams, Raina, 5511 N. 69th St., $195,000.
McCall, Bethany to Dzorka, Victoria Jean, 2522 N. 49th St., $155,000.
Barsell, Helen and James L. to Bethany Cox Trust and First Nebraska Trust Company Tr, 5841 Ruggles St., $120,000.
Zywiec, Donald A. and Cassandra to Martino, Maria Nicole, 2009 N. 49th Ave., $199,000.
68105
Chavez, Pedro O. to Caballero, Jeniffer M., 1125 S. 31st St., $91,700.
Steve Lloyds Rentals LLC and Steve Lloyd Rentals LLC to Seid, Saada and Asmamaw, Muhammed, 3213 S. 44th Ave., $230,000.
Cavalieri, Michael F. Jr. to Martinez, Janeth A. Miravete, 1111 S. 30th Ave., $175,000.
Padilla, Natalie N. to Cougher, John, 3818 Castelar St., $270,000.
Omaha Municipal Land Bank to Incommon Community Development, 2964 Woolworth Ave., $12,000.
Emery, Shelby N. and Christian, Shelby N. to Tomasek, Brandy and Bret, 4019 Arbor St., $249,900.
Bmt Investments 1 LLC to Basilicus Ventures LLC, 1021 S. 31st St., $420,000.
Bauer, Josephine F. and Laughlin, Kathleen M., per rep, to Bolanos, Humberto Gonzalez and Hernandez, Veronica Pena, 3302 S. 44th St., $230,000.
Toledo, Jose Gonzalez to Oceanfront Business Solutions Inc., 2701 Hickory St., $84,000.
Hall, Sandra M. to Red Ladder LLC, 3627 Olin Ave., $140,000.
Rubio, Jose to Gomez, Elsa Y. Andrade, 1535 S. 26th St., $85,000.
Gomez, Royce N. and Karla K. to Meginnis, Sean and Rue, Danielle, 2330 S. 32nd Ave., $292,500.
68106
Clark, Zach A. and Parizek, Bridget E. to Hubble Investments LLC, 4607 Pacific St., $205,000.
Portera, Richard J. to Gil, Silvia A. Segura, 2406 S. 49th St., $199,000.
Vaden, Chad J. and Vaden, Betty E. to Crowell, Kelly, 1312 S. 52nd Ave., $190,000.
Zas Corp. LLC to Nubel, Wesley Julias, 2122 S. 46th St., $85,000.
Gesellchen, Robert A. to Verde Investments LLC, 2217 S. 60th St., $100,000.
Hubbard, Christopher R. Sr. and Sarah J. to Gedbaw, Andrew M., 3222 S. 59th St., $200,000.
Philson, John J. to O'Brist, Timothy C. and Erica J., 4501 Shirley St., $314,000.
Gonderinger, Emily J. to Wooten, Brian and Ryan, Meghan, 5518 Pierce St., $235,000.
Vondollen, Robert E. and Beverly J. to Nelsen, Michelle D., 4615 Valley St., $180,000.
Sloboth, Ruth to Prine, Christopher A. and Cheryl M., 5865 Gold St., $110,000.
Jensen, Stanley Alexander and Stambolis, Stamatina to Ferris, Daniel J., 5911 Pierce St., $330,000.
Miller, Evan R. to Tindell, Stacy and Jesse B., 5127 Pierce St., $186,000.
68107
Kantas, Diane to FA Properties LLC, 2425 I St., $78,000.
Emmanuel Realty LLC to Luv LLC, 5716 S. 36th St., $620,000.
Rivas, Roberto A. and Castilo, Martha E. to Ayala, Delfino Estrada, 3927 Q St., $142,000.
Rios, Rafael Isarraras to Sanchez, Alejandro Vazquez and Villasenor, Maria Elena Covarrubias, 3703 S St., $163,150.
Jaak Residential Holdings LLC to Sabarro Company LLC, 4130 Monroe St., $385,000.
Reo Asset Management Co. LLC to Lopez, Blanca and Mora, Octavio, 3715 S. 25th St., $116,000.
68108
Kanellis, Robert E. and Kimberly L. to Labedz Properties LLC, 1210 Mayberry Place, $285,000.
Horvath, Rachael and Shane to Zdarsky, Ryan, 3632 S. 23rd St., $275,000.
Sawatzki, Marc S. to Dreamvesting Properties I. LLC, 1701 S. 15th St., $67,000.
68110
Kreikemeier Properties Inc. to Council Bluffs Development Corp. LLC, 1713 Willis Ave., $299,521.
Amaya, Pedro and Emilia to Vallin, Andres and Soltero, Silvia, 1821 Lothrop St., $95,000.
68111
Gesu Housing Inc. to Johnson, Dynesha, 3808 Miami St., $128,000.
Barnes, Gloria Jean to Three Musketeers LLC, 6339 N. 36th Ave., $88,000.
South 402 Investments LLC to Vb One LLC, 2720 Crown Point Ave., $95,000.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Gurung, Jiban and Karna Maya, 2582 Pratt St., $138,000.
Langemeir, Jay L. and Braun, Sharon K. to Pnl Properties LLC, 1502 N. 41st Ave., $81,000.
Albright, Michael S. to Sabarro Co. LLC, 2760 Laurel Ave., $23,300.
Stewart, Karina to Sugar City Properties LLC, 2566 Camden Ave., $110,000.
Barcelona, John and Doreen to Perlmer Investments LLC, 5519 N. 36th St., $71,300.
McCoy, Michael to Go Development LLC, 5343 N. 27th St., $40,000.
Brown, Janeen M. to Best Price Homebuyers LLC, 4319 Boyd St., $83,000.
Avs Properties LLC to Cruz, Vergel and Ecute, Lilian Susana, 2556 Himebaugh Ave., $65,000.
Sabarro Co. LLC to Cesh LLC, 2760 Laurel Ave., $60,000.
Leech, Kiersten to Campuzano, Staci, 6220 N. 42nd St., $130,000.
Robin Hood Investment Group LLC to Gumise, George, 4312 Grant St., $55,000.
Barnett, Cynthia A. to 3Threds Property Management LLC, 3356 Grand Ave., $42,500.
Richart, Mary R. to Wilcoxson, Juanita and Mares, Maria Luz Herrera, 5218 N. 33rd St., $85,000.
Avs Properties LLC to Ward, Brandell, 3184 Spaulding St., $67,000.
Cruz, Oneyda Nohemy Reyes to Hernandez, Brian and Joana, 5604 N. 44th Ave., $50,000.
Klein, Anna Marrie and Salcido, Arturo Gutierrez to Ramirez Investors LLC, 2579 Hartman Ave., $70,000.
68112
Crawford, Kelly to Mmjs Properties LLC, 3905 Ida St., $110,000.
Kahrs, Joshua M. and Adrienne L. to Prairie Wind Real Estate LLC, 7012 N. 33rd St., $40,000.
Matherly, Roberta L. to Wagner, Cameron, 3119 Clay St., $165,000.
Henkel, Joerg and Stastny, Patricia to Stastny, Kiley M., 2732 Read St., $160,000.
Oyl Mission LLC to Project Houseworks, 6937 Florence Blvd., $141,623.
Headlands Asset Management Fund III Series E. Lp to Campbell, Scott, 2720 Newport Ave., $45,750.
Campbell, Scott and Stephanie to Sfr3-000 LLC, 2720 Newport Ave., $67,000.
Gaiganis, Janet to Jerjam Investments LLC, 3337 Ernst St., $115,000.
Luna Capital LLC to Crawbibi LLC, 3104 State St., $895,000.
U.S. Bank to Ngo, Bich Ngoc Thi, 3651 Ida St., $31,000.
Nolan Holdings LLC to 99 Sks LLC, 6517 N. 35th St., $148,000.
Next Level Properties LLC to Hayden, Marty, 7204 N. 36th Avenue Circle, $95,000.
68114
Schulte-Bukowinski, Adam G. and Sara B. to Beckmann, Blaine, 9108 Charles St., $215,000.
Larson, Carmen L. and Larson, Russell M., per rep, to Colby Properties LLC, 740 N. 78th St., $97,000.
Likes, Steven to Marha S. Nieland Revocable Trust and Nieland, Russell G., trustee, 10230 Fieldcrest Drive, $478,500.
Greer, Tressa M. and Kerby, Tressa M. to Tworek, Megan, 1611 N. 107th St., $230,000.
Morrow, Jakob and Lily to Larsen, Jared, 8350 Underwood Ave., $130,000.
Beagle, Amy and Andrew to Murray, Janice L., 7930 Pacific St., $295,000.
Sittig, Beth M. to Ellis, Angelina and Hans, Kristofor, 10612 Cuming St., $205,000.
Nelson, Vicki L. to Cruz, Porfirio Rasgado, 1617 N. 105th St., $205,000.
Wheeland Living Trust and McGee, Linda S., trustee, to Hank & Reese LLC, 1022 N. 76th St., $120,000.
Goeser, Mark L. and Diane C. to Loges, William and Margaret, 1520 N. 84th St., $155,000.
68116
Romeo, Frances Marie and Griffith, Kenneth to Castinado, Brent R. and Catherine L., 5151 N. 150th St., $275,000.
Sjuts, Jake and Tara to Servais, Joseph E. and Ashley N., 3925 N. 161st Ave., $389,000.
Redenbaugh, Jennifer R. to Jackson, Deanna Lynne, 14665 Meredith Ave., $227,000.
Stoolman, Jason S. to Krambeck, Leon and Briana, 16404 Camden Ave., $228,000.
Vancleave, Jo L. to Williams, Brittney and Pingleton, Stephen C., 4312 N. 174th Ave., $323,000.
Scheid, Marty and Kelly to Huettner, Joseph and Kristine, 4227 N. 163rd Ave., $300,000.
Northrup, Timothy L. and Lorinda Ann to Cade, Cody R. and Elaine M., 15220 Evans St., $295,000.
Efferding, Kenneth and Barbara to Laferla, Richard and Justus, Edwina, 17015 Burdette St., $455,000.
Carnley, Alyssa and Matthew Jr. to D&M Homes LLC, 14926 Erskine St., $300,000.
Silverthorn Custom Homes LLC to Dragoo, Darrell W. and Shellie A., 5813 N. 168th Ave., $429,543.
Wolfgram, Kristi M. to McCarter, William R., 15277 Spencer St., $230,000.
Cavanaugh, Kevin and Teresa to Arispe, Ray and Jacqueline, 2908 N. 155th Ave., $250,000.
Davis, Nicole and Melvin to Hautzinger, Jonathan M., 15314 Locust St., $230,500.
McCollister, Stephen S. and Trina C. to Hay, Ryan and Tifani, 6510 N. 159th St., $435,000.
Lane, Justin K. and Kayla to Baber, Matthew and Kacie, 16825 Browne Circle, $255,700.
Mueller, Iva L. to Peterson, Bryan W. and Victoria J., 15110 Sherwood Ave., $325,000.
Jeffrey S. Broady Revocable Trust and Broady, Jeffrey S., trustee, to Ezim, Casmir and Grimaldi, Joseph, 14655 Sahler Court, $165,000.
Geras, Bryan and Alyx to Patten, Sharon, 4158 N. 147th Place, $167,500.
Copenhaver, Jonathan F. to Dossou, Doris, 6526 N. 158th St., $490,000.
Keisling, Sean M. and Hannah N. to Stephens, Jonathan Mead, 15468 Wirt Circle, $236,500.
68117
Mri Inc. to Silk Properties LLC, 5030 S. 48th St., $221,000.
Al-Yusfi, Ahmed H. and Alasadi, Mohammed, per rep, to Defa LLC, 4214 S. 61st St., $100,000.
Al-Yusfi, Ahmed H. and Alasadi, Mohammed, per rep, to Defa LLC, 4465 S. 60th Ave., $120,000.
Alasadi, Mohammed, per rep, and Al-Yusfl, Ahmed H. to Defa LLC, 6057 H St., $114,000.
L Street Property Partners LLC to Central Investment Co Limited, 6303 L St., $1,500,000.
68118
Holmes, Amy L. and Robert G. to Kristijanto, Paulus, 16214 California St., $677,000.
Moore, Brian A. and Emily A. to Stalla, Frank M. and Li, Joanne, 649 N. 164th St., $750,000.
Root, Perry James and June Ellen to Clark, Jeff and Joyce, 1324 N. 159th St., $285,000.
Bostwick, Tricia L. to Garrett, Victoria A., 1016 N. 168th Ave., $25,353.
Hovermale, Kyle D. and Jessica A. to Stokes, Symone R., 506 S. 159th Circle, $380,000.
Ford, Lucas D. and Cynthe L. to Wente, Hannah and Peet, Justin, 1728 N. 171st St., $387,000.
68122
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Williams, Zachary N. and Baylie L., 8017 N. 85th St., $257,778.
Rogers Bros Inc. to Celebrity Homes Inc., 8511 Baker St., $356,802.
Torpin, Clay M. and Alicia S. to Neal, Jeffrey W., 6518 N. 75th St., $190,000.
Meza, Enrique and Gabriela to Atabong, Stephanie and Javonna, 8016 Bondesson St., $232,500.
Bohlman, Edward W. and Judith E. to Midzi, Miriam S., 6932 Irvington Road, $220,000.
Cade, Cody and Elaine to Rosenthal, Jennifer N. and Charles D., 7976 Bondesson St., $230,000.
Dickson, Charles and Juliet to Reed, Christopher and Angela, 6510 N. 106th St., $230,000.
68124
Bazis, Linda K. to Barnhart, Sawyer P., 3221 Cornhusker Drive, $120,000.
Kubat, Kent to Mellinger, Joshua and Mary, 1510 S. 80th St., $1,050,000.
Certified Property Management Inc. to Stewart, Allison and Henry, Darien, 3264 S. 77th St., $199,950.
Worley Family Revocable Trust and Worley, Cynthia, trustee, to Burow, Katherine and Jacob, 9008 Lamont St., $187,000.
Weber, Casey and Chellsie L. to Weber, Cody and Jessie, 7268 Hascall St., $240,000.
Francis J. & Marjorie J. Omeara Family Trust and Omeara, Francis J., trustee, to Kuehl, Christian R., 3623 S. 102nd St., $421,840.
Epstein Residence Trust and Epstein, Elizabeth Ann, trustee, to Reding, Troy and Abigail, 7816 Pine Circle, $755,000.
Kay, Jennifer S. to Konstantzos, Iason and Liu, Xiaoqi, 1515 S. 93rd St., $415,000.
Miltner, Chad and Martin, Dana Miltner to Brodhead, David, 3712 Cornhusker Drive, $215,000.
Vondollen, Andrew M. and Angela to Vondollen, Michael, 3054 S. 73rd St., $125,000.
68127
Pille Living Trust and Pille, Raymond B., trustee, to Schulte-Bukowinski, Adam and Sara, 10230 Adams St., $420,000.
Grothe, Herbert H. and Nancy M. to Zapo LLC, 5815 S. 86th Circle, $2,000,000.
Lape-Brinkman, Adrian and Leaann M. to Vojslavek, Alex R. and Rebecca A., 6626 S. 86th St., $199,000.
Berscheid, Duane F. to Thompson, Denise and Christopher, 5411 S. 105th St., $130,000.
Fahrenholtz, James L. to Scott, Carolyn M. and Craig R., 4847 S. 107th St., $239,000.
Chez Ami Partners LLC to Lovings Real Estate Holdings LLC, 5624 S. 96th St., $500,000.
Gregg, Robert J. W. and Christina to Reichart, Jeffrey A., 6217 S. 79th Circle, $330,000.
Buenrostro, Pedro to Espinoza, Enrique Jr., 10533 M St., $235,000.
Martinez, Jasinto N. and Angie B. to Cobb, Tyler, 4910 S. 91st St., $196,050.
Dwm Holdings LLC to Red Ladder LLC, 62 Country Club Road, $260,000.
Olson, Jon M. to Welsch, Mary and Keller, David, 6418 S. 75th Circle, $240,000.
68130
Kasem, Burhan and Habash, Martha to Forestgroup Assets LLC, 2517 S. 161st Circle, $228,000.
Smith, David Scott to Cinchsell LLC, 16124 Cedar Circle, $100,000.
McGill, Thomas A. and Jerri L. to Manson-Pak, Parise, 17024 Shirley St., $284,000.
Shaeffer, Aaron and Zhang, Maoyu to Morton, Hugh and Donna, 3531 S. 169th Circle, $631,000.
Cinchsell LLC to Molnar Investments 401K Trust and Molnar, Steve, trustee, 16124 Cedar Circle, $150,000.
Leddy, John R. and Julie L. to Pittman, Debra, 2049 S. 195th St., $470,000.
Lehrke, Jeremy and Carie A. to Long, Troy and Charla, 2914 S. 160th Circle, $285,000.
Draper, Michael James and Sandra to Zysset, Braden and Maureen, 2114 S. 181st Circle, $540,000.
Smith, Janet F. to Topolski, Donald, 15625 Hickory St., $291,800.
Hines, Ryan P. and Nichole to Oxley, Ryan and Molzer, Nicole, 1441 S. 163rd St., $280,000.
68131
Rta Inc. to Abid Aziz LLC, 3874 Hamilton St., $450,000.
Hinman, Randal to Hill, Beau K. and Miller, Sara E., 3602 Lincoln Blvd., $399,900.
Jayne M. Ball Living Trust and Ball, Jayne M., trustee, to Ball, Jay, 4167 Chicago St., $85,000.
Woods, Aerial to Llb Holdings LLC, 3000 Farnam St. S3B, $120,000.
Greenslate Development LLC to Dice Holdings LLC, 3000 Farnam St. S1B, $900,000.
S&W Investments LLC to Bpo Property LLC, 4211 Lafayette Ave., $110,000.
Lammers, Dorothy M. to Badura, Victoria R. and John P., 4224 California St., $180,000.
East Campus Realty LLC to Kindle, Pat Michael, 120 S. 31st Ave., 5608, $224,900.
Storz, Donald L. and Rempfer, Jean, per rep, to Stewart, Karina, 626 N. 44th St., $127,500.
Kathleen M. Bonebrake Rev Tru and Bonebrake, Kathleen M., trustee, to Ho, Viet Q., 951 N. 28th Ave., $200,000.
Ivy Properties Inc. to Saulsbury, Shannon Colleen, 3035 California St., $119,000.
Carrington, Jerry and Marti to Raven Rose LLC, 3000 Farnam St. S8I, $150,000.
Smith, Kelsey A. and Mattson, Kelsey A. to Sempeck, Tina, 3428 Lafayette Ave., $135,000.
Ludwickson, Johanna Marie to Blackboard Properties LLC, 619 N. 34th St., $220,000.
Dolphin, Michaela M. to Egad LLC, 1017 N. 33rd St., $140,000.
68132
Raiti, Gabriella M. to Cfi LLC, 6522 Charles St., $105,000.
Thomas, Peter and Judith Wendy to Mar Inc., 5120 Hamilton St., $275,000.
Schumate, Virginia M. to Hansen, Jeffery, 4641 Douglas St., $217,000.
Ross & Cara Nesbitt Revocable Trust and Nesbitt, Ross R., trustee, to Constance, Elizabeth Stephens and Sam Heath, 308 S. 53rd St., $800,000.
McCoy, Frank D. to McAndrews, Michael and Elizabeth, 5017 Underwood Ave., 2, $200,000.
Root, James M. and Katharine Sylvia to Lunn, Keegan and Alex, 116 S. 52nd St., $575,000.
Kehud Royal Estates LLC to Doce Select Vistas LLC, 4630 Izard St., $93,000.
Bradley, Peter A. and Christina M. to Melgares, Josh and Mathews, Deanna, 450 N. 61st St., $395,000.
68134
Chipman, Marian Yvonne and Nielsen, Marian Y. to Olayochavez, Leslie and Toro, Brian Ramirez Del, 9829 Taylor St., $205,000.
Adamy, Sandra L. to Jimenez, Pedro P. Gonzalez, 5106 N. 93rd Ave., $220,000.
Rochelle Bates Special Needs Trust and Bates, Edward J., trustee, to Bernabe, Gerardo Sanchez and Delgado, Edwviges L., 9520 Bedford Ave., $155,000.
Barone, Catherine F. and Burgess, Beverly K. to Aaa Investment Management LLC, 6312 N. 80th St., $210,000.
Lack, Jennifer to Cordero, Ismael, 8465 Grand Ave., $77,500.
Nastase, Mary C. to Nastase, Thomas J., 9142 Manderson St., $119,000.
Bonacci, James A. to Feldkamp, Kayce Lynn, 9512 Grand Ave., $193,000.
Solomon, Tristan and Songer, Brittany to Dowdy, Matthew Louis, 2517 N. 83rd St., $150,000.
McDonald Living Trust and McDonald, Lynn M., trustee, to Cameron, John and Cindy, 10264 Saratoga St., $245,000.
Bruntz, Brad and Megan to Muhleka, Ella and Lanny, 10635 Boyd St., $254,500.
68135
Taylor, John F. P. and Elizabeth K. to Ciberay, Stephen and Sandra, 18701 Cinnamon St., $260,000.
D&J Properties LLC to Park, Rodney K. and Karen A., 4857 S. 187th Ave., $340,000.
Martinek, Kyle and Braley, Bryan to Gatti, Karuna V. and Chokkara, Geeta V., 5455 S. 194th St., $224,000.
Mallory, Carey to Patzner, Terry, 6422 S. 191st St., $240,000.
Bolyard, Susan M. to Goplin, Kyle, 16307 Weir St., $255,000.
Angela Novotny Arkfeld Living Revocable Trust and Arkfeld, Angela N., trustee, to Gunderson, Greg and Laura, 20007 Madison St., $412,000.
Giordano, Taylor A. to Sailors, Skyler and Allyson, 16711 Madison St., $256,000.
Kuhlman, Tyler W. and Tuesday J. to Pula, Sreekarreddy, 18746 Borman St., $241,000.
Scott & Jane Long Living Trust and Long, Scott F., trustee, to Montemarano, Gabriella, 19160 Drexel Circle, $215,000.
Andreesen, Nathan and Nicole to Nguyen, Thao Nguyen and Vu, The Nguyen, 19510 V St., $265,000.
Flores, Judy L. and Hugo R. to Lin, Yuzhi and Haidi, 19632 Laci St., $233,000.
Joseph S. & Amy L. Kubat Revocable Trust and Kubat, Joseph S., trustee, to Smith, Michael and Jodie, 4829 S. 167th Ave., $397,500.
68137
Steven Marble Estate and Marble, Steven Dale to Vasquez, Alexandra Martinez, 14829 Polk St., $235,500.
Dai, Kevin C. and Christy L. to Harstad, Michael J. and Rebecca L., 6736 S. 139th Avenue Circle, $265,000.
Rodriguez, Teodoro and Espinoza-Derodriguez, Guadalupe to Rodriguez, Miriam, 12441 Ohern St., $130,000.
Slater, Colleen and Paul to Needham, Daniel, 14618 R St., $208,000.
Rotolo, Joseph D. and Colleen A. to Oliver, Lacey M., 5106 Oaks Lane, $210,000.
Laughlin, Paul M. to Rose, Taylor, 4905 S. 142nd St., $200,000.
Sec Accommodator LXXXI LLC to Carlisle Senior Living LLC, 10909 M St., $3,750,000.
Schmidt, Lois J. to Green, Erin D. and Barry P., 6024 Oakcrest Place, $281,000.
Quick, Ralph W. and Christie M. to Britton, Brian and Arielle, 15312 Blackwell Drive, $255,000.
Lilly, Tyler M. and Felicia N. to Moovendan, Viswanathan and Ratnapandian, Poojashree, 4365 S. 147th St., $281,000.
Lockard, Sean D. and Melissa to Thompson, Joesph R. and Maria Shela, 4822 S. 143rd St., $200,000.
Hermanson, Margaret A. to Hermanson, Michael, 12212 Signal Drive, $175,000.
Hamilton, Laurie D. to Lampe, Zachary, 4517 S. 147th St., $259,900.
Ridgway, Max A. and Kerry K. to Soukup, Chance and Macy, 6405 S. 151st St., $196,200.
68142
Anderson, Kyle Patrick and Rebecca to Mendez, Joashua E. and Katharine L., 14234 Potter Parkway, $265,000.
Fisher, Olesia A. and Bryant K. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 11205 Black St., $180,000.
Trademark Homes Nc to Pecka, Brandon and Milbrandt, Molly, 7203 N. 122nd Ave., $405,707.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Vinton22 LLC, 12756 Mormon St., $287,000.
McCurdy, Whitney L. and Kalend Ray to Magar, Chandra M. and Tamang, Man P., 13911 Wyoming St., $275,000.
68144
Ward, Adam C. and Kristi L. to Collins, John and Elisabeth, 1860 S. 131st Ave., $360,000.
14334 Industrial Road LLC to Spookboo Properties LLC, 14334 Industrial Road, $923,000.
Nanette M. Graff Trust and Graff, Nanette M., trustee, to Jones, Ben and Daina, 3406 S. 112th St., $305,000.
Tourek, Nancy K. to Militti, Joseph, 1321 S. 138th St., $334,500.
Carman, Janice L. to Bowen, Mary K., 12122 Bel Drive, $280,000.
Lamaster, Laurie to Dadura, David A., 13513 Valley St., $230,000.
Ordonez, Jefferson Jose to Lett, Anthony and Bendinger, Breanne, 13536 Valley St., $214,000.
Susan A. Ochsner Revocable Trust and Ochsner, Susan A., trustee, to Vaccaro Family Trust and Vaccaro, Dominic, trustee, 11115 William Place, $650,000.
Scalise, Francesco P. to Filippelli, Maria C. Scalise, 14605 Hascall St., $187,000.
Venditte, Don R. and Bonny S. to Lauenroth, Colin, 11306 Gold St., $200,000.
Blaylock, Zachary C. to Blaylock, Zachary C. and Rieck, Cathryn Ann, 3534 S. 120th St., $70,750.
Hoffman, Florence A. and Hoffman, John G., per rep, to Britton, Nicholas, 2423 Royal Wood Drive, $310,000.
Saffles, Jeffrey L. and Donna L. to Barnes, Michael C. and Emily N., 15225 Brookside Circle, $220,000.
68152
Schooler, Rae D. and Brandon J. to Wills, Joellen L. and Melvin Jerry II, 8614 Raven Oaks Drive, $265,000.
Reding, Troy M. and Abigail to Wirick, Joanna and Andrew, 6050 Country Club Oaks Pl, $725,000.
68154
Art Jetter & Co. to Rjf Investments LLC, 11307 Chicago Circle, $145,000.
Hewitt, John C. to Youngblood, Michael, 572 S. 122nd St., $304,500.
Voecks, Nancy A. and Buell, Nancy A. to Boehmer, Nichole, 15253 Pepperwood Drive, $310,000.
Seeley, Jeffrey and Telia to Nilles, Robert and Kathy Sue, 12362 Burt St., $157,500.
Lier, Lauren and Dahlquist, Lauren to Kothenbeutel, David A. and Barbara A., 757 N. 130th Place, $220,000.
Flood, Carole A. and Michael F. to Stuart, Deborah, 11022 Jackson St., $205,500.
Milford Select and Ttkm Holdings LLC to Kotaru, Ramesh, 1520 N. 144th Avenue Circle, $230,000.
Estep, Kevin and Erica to Soroka, Samantha and Persell, Micah, 1862 N. 152nd Place, $235,000.
Sherie Lee Hughes Living Trust and Hughes, Sherie Lee, trustee, to Rosas, Josephine J. and Manuel Ceballos, 15105 Bemis St., $289,750.
Jorgensen, Robert H. to Heller, Daniel D., 823 N. 122nd St., $240,000.
Betty J. Kratz Trust and Kratz, Paul D., trustee, to Elwood, Brandon and Brynn, 12041 Douglas Circle, $320,000.
Nielsen, Susan D. to Rita Chapman Living Trust and Chapman, Rita, trustee, 12727 West Dodge Road 260C, $140,000.
Lckc LLC to 13609 California Street LLC, 13609 California St., $19,700,000.
Rastede, Joel H. and Carol L. to Hislop, Jolene E., 15406 Douglas Circle, $250,000.
68164
Kelley, Brent M. to Wilson, Jordan and Nicole, 13808 Hillsborough Drive, $360,000.
Ketcham, Matthew and Jennifer to Gomon, Kristopher, 11225 Erskine St., $225,000.
Riley, Zachary Todd to Thompson, David Scott, 6616 N. 116th Circle, $221,000.
Deschamps, Daniel M. to Tran, Cao Hoang Tu and Cao Son, 6512 N. 110th St., $246,000.
Fast Property Solutions LLC to Everts, Logan R. and Calli, 11231 Ohio St., $210,000.
Benson, Elliott and Jordan to Ballenger, Megan L., 2710 N. 112th Ave., $225,000.
Servais, Joseph E. and Ashley N. to Ruf, Cortland J. and Lasky, Aliyah E., 12310 Spencer St., $290,000.
SARPY COUNTY
68005
Loehr, Michael Anthony II and Elizabeth Anne to Engels, Andrew and Charisse, 806 Douglas Drive, $271,000.
Bails, Benjamin and Nicole to Mutchler, Jason and Ashten, 1612 Chaput Drive, $291,000.
Langford, Aaron T. and Waage, Bailey M. to Langford, Joshua M., 1901 Thurston Unit 5, $115,000.
Potter, Robert Alexander and Kelly Elizabeth to Jara, Thomas, 1301 Potter Road, $205,000.
Donley, Ryan and Amanda to Horn, Christian P. Jr., 2103 Randall Drive, $243,000.
Wyatt Simon Investments LLC to Matias, Angela, 1505 Warren St., $129,000.
Love, Virgil Lawrence and Kitzi Lee to Trail, Joshua D. and Beth, 805 Forestview Circle, $218,000.
Clingerman, Ruben and Jennifer H. to Rendon, Darlene and Hector III, 414 Waldruh Drive, $395,000.
Hines, Pamela to Moscoso, Franklin Y., 1707 Freeman Drive, $180,000.
Smith, Timothy to Huerta, Manuel Olivares, 1202 Bluff St., $203,000.
Hreig LLC to Advincula, John and Dominguez, Reyvi, 602 Kountze Memorial Drive, $255,000.
Sedlacek Sherri D. and Jack L. Jr. to Zb World Co LLC, 406 W. 23rd Ave., $200,000.
68028
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Stoklosa, Adam M. and Tiffany R., 12107 S. 208th Ave., $400,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Young, Shane and Laura, 12111 S. 208th Ave., $390,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Lammel, Madison and Meyers, Jacob, 16905 Jackson Ave., $300,000.
Vandenbroucke, Jay C. and Erin L. and Vandenbroucke, Casey C. and Kimberlee C. to Wendlandt, Mitchel S., trustee, and Wendlandt, Kathleen A., trustee, Mitchel S. & Kathleen A. Wendlandt Trust, 11821 S. 216th St., $1,987,000.
Nelson Builders Inc. to Van Haute, Richard F. and Mary, 11525 S. 189th St., $444,000.
68046
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Jodlowski, Paul G., 11317 Slayton St., $331,000.
Cliver, Nicholas A. and Vandegrift, Kari to Watson Rei LLC, 1009 Conestoga Road, $198,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Christensen, Lauren R. and Castillo, Christofer D., 11718 S. 113th Ave., $347,000.
Cradick Holdings LLC to Cortes, Adam, 914 Gayle St., $38,000.
Complete Real Estate LLC to Cassidy, Joshua, 822 Spruce Drive, $260,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Palensky, Samuel J. and Michaela E., 11662 S. 113th Ave., $312,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Martin, Austin B. and Courtney M., 11850 S. 112th St., $414,000.
Pile, Michael J. and Katie L. to Mann, Anthony J., 815 Stony Point Drive, $319,000.
Barry, Julie F., trustee, Edith M. Pruitt Trust Share fbo Lori A. Olson to Langford, Aaron T. and Bailey M., 402 Cordes Drive, $182,000.
Rahl, Roger and Elizabeth to Hanna, Brandon, 910 Wynnwood Lane, $233,000.
Potter, Andrew Ryan and Buza, Brooke Noel to Adje, Noel and Nikiema, Ibrahim, 10606 S. 110th St., $300,000.
Haire, Lisa A. and Dennis B. Jr. to Burrill, Benjamin and Arlin, 2313 S. Mineral Drive, $300,000.
Sindelar, Carrie A. to Grandview Residences A. LLC, Multiple, $2,500,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Collette, Lindsey M. and David A., 9716 Pintail Drive, $382,000.
68059
Elliott, Sandra L., trustee, and Sandra Lynn Elliott Living Trust to Lambries, Sterling, 180 Chestnut St., $146,000.
68123
Payson, Andre F. to Lacks, Angelica, 9805 S. 24th St., $231,000.
Groh, James A. and Jennifer R. to Meadows, Jeffrey S. and Heather M., 13604 S. 42nd Ave., $365,000.
Naffziger, Nolan B. to Adams, Renee Irene, 13811 S. 44th St., $140,000.
Anderes, Beverly S. to Blazek, Beatrice Eileen, trustee, and Beatrice Eileen Blazek Revocable Living Trust, 10002 S. 10th St., $287,000.
Recker, Edward, per rep, and Recker, Rose Rita to Timm, Donald J. and Beverly D., 9801 Linden Ave., $165,000.
Beasley, Jameel and Veronica to Willis, Bradley and Reynolds, Elizabeth, 3308 Jason Drive, $222,000.
Doppenberg, Bryan J. and Kathleen T. to Lucero, John T. and Ramirez, Kirsten A., 14413 S. 27th St., $235,000.
Whitmore, David D., trustee, and Whitmore, Marjel D., trustee, David D. Whitmore Living Trust to Florio, Travis Marshall and Brandy Jane, 13402 S. 42nd Ave., $366,000.
Aguiniga Schultz, Jaimie Ashley and Aguiniga, Carlos M. to Rios, Jose M., 9805 S. 9th Ave., $225,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Landers, Erik A. and Allison M., 2017 Raven Ridge Drive, $418,000.
Shepherd, Cory Richard and Collins Shepherd, Jordan Elizabeth to Silva, Rigoberto Felipe Solis and Lopez, Leticia Maria Sanchez, 13419 S. 33rd St., $285,000.
Lewiston, Ted A. and Chinester F. to Richards, Cade, 13005 S. 31st St., $256,000.
68128
Digiacomo, Alyssa to Jimenez, Maria G. Rodriguez and Servin, Jose Martinez, 7406 S. 77th Ave., $180,000.
Bevins, Pamela J. to Reuss, Taylor and Wuscher, Joseph T., 7706 S. 101st St., $410,000.
Buenrostro, Pedro to Schmidt, Dane, 7356 S. 72nd Ave., $185,000.
68133
Nord, Scott Allen, trustee, and Nord, Wendy Jo, trustee, Scott Allen & Wendy Jo Nord Trust 2018 to Dollard, Richard P. and Danielle L., 811 Fall Circle Road, $400,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Brown, Rachel and Alexander, 5330 Lynnwood Drive, $365,000.
Sibenaller, Steven R. and Christine M. to Blazek, Beatrice Eileen, trustee, and Beatrice Eileen Blazek Revocable Living Trust, 303 Sea Pines Drive, $245,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Jacott, Travis Michael and Janna Skylar, 5313 Heartland Drive, $435,000.
D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Uzila, Andre and Rebecca, 4565 Lawnwood Drive, $355,000.
McMillen, Wesley T. to Murrie, Adam and Nichole Johanna, 1402 Durham Drive, $285,000.
First Ne Trust Co Trust and Wayne F. & Mary D. Beyer Revocable Trust to Creative Carpet Designs Inc., 11309 S. 58th St., $257,000.
Rone, Iona and Grant, Daron and Rone, Jeremy to Delzell, Christopher, 4920 Fountain Drive, $264,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Dorsey, James D. and Paul, Jessica M., 5408 Sheridan Road, $344,000.
68136
Boynton, Daniel L. to Stewart, Brandon and Bishop, Bethany, 16533 Heather St., $275,000.
Carlson, Daniel B. and Barbara A. to Haack, Thomas A. and Kathryn A., 7029 S. 163rd St., $300,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Vanderveer, Steven Michael, 7707 S. 184th Ave., $410,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Pradhan, Monika, 18452 Redwood St., $386,000.
Anderson, Jonathan D. and Nicole R. to Hooper, Raymond L. Jr. and Jiang, Nini, 9403 S. 176th Ave., $342,000.
Mayorga, Ricardo and Aquino, Dionne X. to Gark Homes Shv 3 T. LLC, 15852 Willow Circle, $230,000.
Doxey, David G. K. and Kelsi D. to Woods, Chad and Finkey, Alesha, 18804 Robin Drive, $282,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Schuchard, Lonnie L. and Deborah J., 9818 S. 185th St., $329,000.
Kuhl, Aubrey A. to Stalheim, Nicholas and April, 16131 Cherrywood St., $210,000.
Jankovich, Jared R. to Kpesenu, Evans and Elizabeth, 7909 S. 184th St., $360,000.
Kaufman, Ryan J. and Emily to Deponte Gavin, 7305 S. 189th St., $386,000.
Schutte, James A. and Susan A. to Gupta, Gaurav and Tiwari, Varnika, 9309 S. 171st St., $305,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Almsteier, Edward M. and Ann M., 19025 Redwood St., $389,000.
Waldorf, Philip G. and Dana L. to Meyer, Phyllis J., trustee, and Meyer, George J., trustee, Meyer Family Trust, 7818 S. 166th St., $340,000.
Osorio, Leonardo A. Andrade to Smith, Ethan, 7824 S. 159th St., $220,000.
Sedlacek, Nicholas S. and Weyer, Ashton D. to Gark Homes Shv 3 T. LLC, 7505 S. 178th Circle, $235,000.
Bridgeport Development LLC to Vinton22 LLC, Multiple, $323,000.
68138
Three Bros Properties LLC to Pritchard Rep LLC, 10890 Sapp Brothers Drive, $380,000.
Tribedo LLC to Logistics Hub 6 LLC, 13564 Valley Ridge Drive, $244,000.
Maverick Empires LLC to Cordova, Maria Victoria, 13008 Margo St., $175,000.
Wright, Kyle Dangelo and Wright Stoker, Sherri Lea to Fortune Builders LLC, 7311 S. 155th Ave., $195,000.
Bailey, Stephen H. and Roxane R. to S.&K. Homes Solutions LLC, 13904 Lisa Circle, $170,000.
Enzolera, Nicholas Scott and Jennifer Ann to Baumgardner, Eric, 13453 Josephine St., $225,000.
Rock, Matthew Michael and Nichole to Reischlein, Amanda, 14605 Josephine St., $173,000.
Herron, Harold E., trustee, and Fredine & Robert L. Donahoo Trust Agr to Czerwinski, Trent and Linsey, 9004 David Circle, $153,000.
Heartland Holdings A. LLC to Vachal, William J., 13309 Frederick Circle, $183,000.
Zink, Jacqueline E. and Jeremy to Bailey, Jenna, 14012 Rose Lane Road, $205,000.
68147
Wilson, Joanne and Robert J. to Provost Kousgaard, Nathan D., 7002 S. 21st Ave., $155,000.
Meier 5915 LLC to Quignon, Kenneth Lawrence, 7509 S. 22nd St., $125,000.
Lucas, Joan M. to Sanchez, Monroy Jose A. and Escarcega, Nancy Bautista, 3010 Pleasant Drive, $180,000.
Zarazua, Paola to Milewski, Daniel E., 3405 Sherwood Drive, $200,000.
Watson Rei LLC to Ramirez, Nicholas, 2206 Gertrude St., $180,000.
68157
Mannschreck, Ann and Fridich, Amy and Maurer, Cindy to Nolazco, Sintya and Isarraras, Rafael, 4970 Glenmorrie Circle, $227,000.
HBI LLC to Garcia, Sandro Gabriel Tovar, 4917 Red Rock Ave., $250,000.