RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Fabian-Tanner, Luann, 7103 N. 167th Ave., $259,089.

Trademark Homes Inc. to Christensen, Mark Andrew Jr. and Shields-Christensen, Nichole Starr, 17202 Sarah St., $485,012.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Mcfarland, Charles L. and Eulie, Teresa K., 16632 Vane St., $356,601.

Paradise Homes Inc. to Harrell, Christopher L. and Erin, 8529 N. 170th St., $492,568.

Proline Custom Homes Inc. to Neal, Thomas L. and Holly A. Berquist, 11007 N. 171st St., $486,890.

Simon, Donald and Gina to Huntington Homes LLC, 10409 Rosewater Parkway, $60,000.

Dr Horton - Nebraksa LLC to Padala, Naresh, 17527 Potter St., $340,990.

Krejci Development LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 17206 Sarah St., $50,000.

Krejci Development LLC to Pine Crest Homes LLC, 17030 Isabella St., $60,000.

Strain, Scott T. and Michelle A. to Navagunaraj, Diwan Raj and Nair, Lekha Ravi Mohan, 7959 N. 155th St., $335,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Strand, Kyle P. and Bosilevac, Aubrie A., 7004 N. 167th St., $289,811.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Hindes, Jarod and Laura, 8203 N. 171st Avenue Circle, $385,000.

Showcase Homes Inc. to Faulkner, John Robert and Brianne Renee, 7911 N. 167th Ave., $582,800.

Kms-168 LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 7808 N. 167th Ave., $55,950.

Deas, Ethan and Amanda to Davis, Nicole and Sean, 7940 N. 154th Ave., $322,000.

68022

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Lpc Properties LLC, 3913 S. 210th Ave., $90,000.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Lpc Properties LLC, 3909 S. 210th Circle, $115,000.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Lpc Properties LLC, 3903 S. 210th Circle, $115,000.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Roth, Kirwin I. and Michelle, 21022 C St., $115,000.

Landmark Performance Corp. to Venkata, Phani Raghavendra Hanumantharao Neelamraju and Yerramapula, Tanuja, 4606 N. 189th St., $467,593.

M&A Real Property Holdings LLC to JLA Land LLC, 20531 Howe St., $415,000.

Concept Homes & Design Inc. to Parbhu, Sheeva and Rachel, 3509 S. 215th St., $840,451.

Francis, Timothy P. and Elizabeth A. to Davis, Thomas Edward Jr. and Dawn Marie, 18704 N. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $820,000.

Tilden, Travis to Wagoner, Anna L. and Harrington, Glen T., 21301 Greenbrier Drive, $255,000.

Phi LLC to Mte Enterprises LLC, 5407 N. 208th Ave., $69,700.

Advantage Development Inc. to Showcase Homes Inc., 20616 Ellison Ave., $76,000.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Echelon Homes LLC, 21051 D St., $87,000.

Woodland Homes Inc. to Sibson, Greg and Laurie, 21713 G St., $464,479.

Peninte, Naveen and Chitukula, Madhavi to Gottsch, Anna, 5026 N. 209th St., $410,000.

Coventry Ridge LLC to Faller, Daniel B. and Iwona, 6804 S. 209th Avenue Circle, $154,000.

Wish In One Hand Enterprises LLC to Kelly Construction Inc., 21108 Atwood Ave., $291,000.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to JKC Construction Inc., 3815 S. 212th St., $85,000.

Krejci Development LLC to Nathan Homes LLC, 5025 S. 227th Place, $200,000.

Mackenzie, William H. and Susan K. to Kern, Edward Wayne and Tina Maria, 1713 N. 211th St., $425,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Castillo, Alvaro III and Amanda M., 4829 N. 187th St., $498,599.

Bhirud, Abhijeet and Bansal, Shalu to Mohr, Michael and Brianna, 1314 N. 180th Ave., $351,000.

Tummala, Hiren and Chaturvedula, Sruti to Gopal, Pradeep Kumar Golla Venu and Pedda, Sunitha, 4005 N. 191st St., $550,000.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Barnes, Douglas J. and Kathleen M., 18816 Grand Ave., $413,050.

Silverthorn Custom Homes LLC to Donohoe, Christopher L. and Kathleen A., 4401 S. 218th St., $630,000.

Sherwood Homes Inc. to Sock, Donald and Jessica, 5116 N. 208th Ave., $404,317.

Naujokaitis, Alan and McAndrew- Naujokaitis, Anna E. to Ensor, Jeffrey, 3821 N. 211th St., $208,750.

68064

Buffington, Matthew Cole and Erika C. to Wheelhouse Investments LLC, 409 S. Lakewood St., $157,500.

Bluewater Development Corp. to Brott, Ryan L. and Ashley M., 6708 N. 289th St., $200,000.

Bluewater Development Corp. to Peyton, Kurt and Amy, 6245 N. 295th St., $250,000.

Flatwater Lake LLC to Charles Thomas Homes and Tjl Consultng Inc., 28542 Jessie Circle, $199,000.

Bluewater Development Corp. to Allan, Tamas R. and Kathleen M., 6412 N. 293rd Circle, $270,000.

Bluewater Development Corp. to Nelson, Brandon and Kristin, 29204 Martin Circle, $270,000.

Pat Brion LLC to NJS LLC, 314 W. Waring St., $75,000.

Graber, Tracy L. to Graber, Tracy L. and Samuels, Allen B., 108 W. Hudspith St., $48,750.

68102

Cotsoradis, Constantine V. and Shannon C. to McAllister, Kyle J. and Andrea J., 1139 Leavenworth St., $528,000.

68104

Glasebrook, Lona to Fuerte, Eberardo and Ariana, 6906 Wirt St., $110,000.

Joyce, Michael and Leigh to Link, Theresa and Dave, 2040 N. 52nd St., $350,000.

GTM Properties LLC to Jean M. Ford Living Trust and Ford, Barry, trustee, 6042 Decatur St., $160,000.

McKeever, Matthew D. and Erika to Kurtz, Darby and Dana, 1817 N. 59th St., $279,000.

Becker, Cary and Barbara to Evans, Aimee and Friedland, Ruvin, 2204 N. 58th St., $189,000.

Rivas, Roberto and Castillo, Martha E. to Mora, Carra, 3009 N. 50th St., $155,000.

Hasanain Properties LLC and Qureishi & Khan Properties LLC to Lee, McKayla, 3511 N. 45th Ave., $165,000.

Waffle On The Side LLC to Wonder Tortoise LLC, 4537 Burdette St., $40,000.

Myint, Than and Gay, Sha to Keith, Terry A., 5124 Emmet St., $155,000.

Trecek, Kimberly Kay and Charf, Kimberly Kay to Bishop, Douglas, 5111 Pinkney St., $200,000.

Transportation Management Group LLC to Moda Properties LLC, 2615 N. 60th St., $52,000.

Roh, Chris to Stock, Dawn M. and Bradley K., 4918 Erskine St., $130,000.

Wah, Htee and Taw, Mu Ta to Paw, Moo Wah, 6628 Crown Point Ave., $198,000.

Wilder, Richard E. to Banks, Steve G. and Wilder, Richard E., 4819 Spencer St., $41,550.

Moellenbek, Albert J. IV and Meredith Elizabeth to Shen, Steve and Gish, Amanda, 1702 N. 59th St., $350,000.

Langendorfer Properties-Five LLC to Small Job Handy Corp., 6020 Nebraska Ave., $127,000.

Julin, Geraldine C. and Julin, Geraldine S. to Julin, John Paul, 2034 N. 70th St., $140,000.

Kethan, Milton L. and Irene R. to 13:6 LLC and 13.6 LLC, 2535 N. 60th Ave., $170,000.

Midland Ira Inc. and Richard L. Parsons Ira to Wonder Tortoise LLC, 6627 Franklin St., $54,000.

68105

GB Ventures LLC to MBI Financing II LLC, 536 S. 26th Ave., $450,000.

Nyberg, Nicole and Burns, Denise to Dendinger, Chad, 541 S. 31st St., $92,000.

Pappas, Amanda K. and Monahan, Amanda K. to O-Ne Metro Holdings LLC, 3071 S. 34th St., $146,250.

Nichols, David J. and Kristy L. to Campbell, Stephen T. and Ostdiek, Anthony L., 3807 Martha St., $170,000.

Kinsale Investments LLC to Nyberg, Nicole and Burns, Denise, 541 S. 31st St., $65,000.

68106

Heithoff Family Trust and Heithoff, Arnold, trustee, to Gurciullo, Jeffrey James, 5608 Leavenworth St., $300,000.

John W. Chandler Jr. Special Needs Trust and Chandler, James D., trustee, to Chandler, Jason J. and Prochaska, Sandra J., 1921 S. 46th St., $144,187.

Chandler, James D. and Sherry M. to Chandler, Jason J. and Prochaska, Sandra J., 1921 S. 46th St., $144,187.

Foster, Louise and Karen to Foster, Logan and Louise, 5124 Leavenworth St., $57,500.

Martin, Ana Mateo and Diego, Diego Pedro to Cardenas, Jose, 5838 Oak St., $175,000.

68107

Kiscoan, Megan Lynn to Dynamic Properties LLC, 3934 Monroe St., $122,000.

Kendle, Jeremy R. to Ramirez, Heriberto and Gonzalez, Blanca E., 5028 S. 20th St., $115,000.

Maria Unlimited Inc. to Diaz, Jesus Salas, 3901 S. 13th St., $350,000.

Deloa, Raymond C. to Kelly, Sean and Bakovich, Renada, 4323 S. 13th St., $120,000.

Gomez, Gabriela and Reyes-Fuerte, Oliverio to Cervantes, Bibiana, 4417 S. 19th St., $129,000.

Ila J. Bratetic Trust and Dvorak, Julie A., trustee, to Perez, Erica and Jose, 4222 Monroe St., $200,000.

Cloonan, Patrick M. and Pamela J. to Sabarro Co. LLC, 1512 I St., $12,500.

Jones, Pamela M. and Rubek, Sean, per rep, to RBJ One Real Estate LLC, 2415 K St., $71,500.

City Lite Renovations LLC to Rivera, Dora A. and Mendez, Ever, 4122 X St., $150,000.

68108

Refurbysh LLC to Hernandez, Sandy, 1938 S. 11th St., $120,000.

Riegel, Daniel Francis and Desiree D. to Ambriz-Gamino, Eduardo, 2408 S. 15th St., $60,000.

Ambriz-Gamino, Eduardo to Perlmer Investments LLC, 2408 S. 15th St., $75,000.

Turbo Homebuyers LLC and Badassflips Inc. to Bravo, Abel and Jessica, 3029 S. 21st St., $134,900.

Transportation Management Group LLC to Moda Properties LLC, 1457 S. 14th St., $160,000.

68110

Igloo Series IV Trust and US Bank Trust Trustee to Cabrales, Angel Yovani Aguirre, 1502 Browne St., $38,250.

Lincoln, Mark A. to Spencer, Alaina, 5112 N. 17th St., $105,000.

Paradise Missionary Baptist Church to Melendez, Miguel Padilla, 2116 Lothrop St., $15,000.

Lorenzo, Demetrio Marcial and Bernal, Gregoria Chopin to Solis, Noris Jacinto, 4555 N. 16th St., $87,000.

Issaka, Saluhu and Jordan, Josephine to Issaka, Osuman, 2113 Larimore Ave., $39,800.

Shambley, Murphy to Franco, Nicolas Ramirez, 3218 N. 16th St., $27,000.

Lincoln, Mark A. to Kabtg Investments LLC, 4742 N. 17th St., $117,500.

68111

Alvarado, Marco to Johnson, Lakisha, 5140 N. 37th Ave., $130,000.

Square One Property Solutions LLC to Horst Power Realty Group PC, 3601 Erskine St., $60,000.

Avs Properties LLC to Martinez, Erendida, 3879 Parker St., $65,000.

Akers, Rahshad and Vanessa G. to A Place To Live LLC, 3338 Manderson St., $135,000.

Goeken, Jonathan Andrew and Goeken-Magar, Sunita to Driesen, Michelle R., 4020 Himebaugh Ave., $133,000.

11T Ne LLC to La Esperanza, 3736 N. 38th St., $39,000.

Iontach Investments LLC to Soto Property Management LLC, 4134 N. 37th St., $65,000.

Iontach Investments LLC to Hernandez, Isidro, 3936 N. 39th St., $80,000.

Cabrera, Ismael Alexander Izaguirre and Montelongo, Vanessa to Donato, Dominic, 3817 Saratoga St., $140,000.

Canterbury, Troy L. and Barth, Allison R. to Canterbury, Troy L., 3510 Parker St., $55,300.

Hunt, Nathan to Lockwood, Deidre, 3402 Curtis Ave., $145,000.

Go Development LLC to Rodriguez, Brian Daniel, 5312 Fontenelle Blvd., $155,750.

Brrrr Holdings LLC to Property Goats LLC, 5940 N. 34th St., $80,000.

Iontach Investments LLC to Sfr3-050 LLC, 4203 Wirt St., $70,000.

11T Ne LLC to Contreras, Rafael, 5352 N. 27th Ave., $61,548.

Muhlecke, Roger W. to Grayson, Peter T., 6203 N. 42nd St., $54,000.

Property Goats LLC to Sfr3-050 LLC, 5940 N. 34th St., $85,000.

Daves Rentals LLC to Vandeveer, Elizabeth C., 4273 Wirt St., $159,900.

James, Mark P. Jr. to Park, Linda and Yi, Choongha, 4801 Fontenelle Blvd., $135,000.

68112

Poster, John C. and Joanna L. to Square 1 Property Solutions, 2577 Vane St., $81,750.

Richard Stacy & Georgia Walter Livng Trust and Stacy, Richard, trustee, to Tromitran Properties LLC, 3513 Redick Ave., $121,100.

Cox, Steven to Panec, Hannah L., 3514 Forest Lawn Ave., $120,000.

Richard, Dusty A. and Wilma P. to Demont, Ashlie and James, 2874 Mary St., $135,000.

Santos, Miguel Alexander Mercado to Cherry, Matthew and Allison, 2571 Whitmore St., $165,000.

68114

Lawrence R. & Gloria J. Brodkey Family Revocable Trust and Brodkey, Gloria J., trustee, to Pena, Manuel and Gutierrez, Martha Perez, 8721 Hamilton St., $107,000.

Motion Real Estate LLC to Mosier, Dawayne and Vivian, 1762 Maenner Drive, $210,000.

Piner, Wilma L. and Conrad, Judy M. to Hosking, John M. Jr., 7514 Cass St., $140,000.

68116

Daniels, Christopher and Maria Joy to Briones, Mike and Bianca, 2473 N. 153rd Ave., $390,000.

Harrison, Randy W. and Kristi J. to Joyce, Michael and Leigh, 2718 N. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $564,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Coleman, Marilynn and John P., 5601 N. 177th St., $432,285.

Lunardi, Ivaldo and Sonia to Hughes, Judith E., 3007 N. 149th St., $290,000.

Nelson Builders Inc. to Parks, Michael and Nicole, 5714 N. 169th St., $675,415.

Avitso, Akpene and Komlanvi to Fish, Katherine Mae and Jebb, 5715 N. 153rd St., $415,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Baber, Daniel and Brittany, 17902 Hartman Ave., $370,175.

O'Brien, Dolores R. to Dietrich, Carol J., 5812 N. 157th Ave., $407,500.

Podany, Linda and Workman, William II to Osment, Carolyn Sue, 15308 Locust St., $250,000.

Doyle, Marley to Ewing, John W. Jr. and Vivyonne L., 15751 Spencer St., $562,000.

68117

Goodwin, Jeffrey R. to O Town Investments LLC, 4604 S. 48th Ave., $125,000.

Thomas, Anne M. to Dreesen, Justin, 5702 V St., $305,100.

Romero, Alejandro Gonzalez and Alvarado, Maricela Diaz to Ernst, Virginia, 6028 Weir St., $205,000.

Thomas, Anne M. to Dreesen, Justin, 5720 V St., $28,000.

Amato Services LLC to Neesen Investments LLC, 4173 S. 62nd St., $116,000.

68118

Dale & Sarah Larsen Family Trust and Larsen, Dale G., trustee, to Cole, Lance, 15720 Capitol Ave., $300,000.

68122

Schramm, Drew Dh and Hannah to Al-Saadi, Ali A., 8611 Potter St., $230,000.

Kamarad, Rodney and Hickman-Kamarad, Bonita to Traylor, Thomas, 8002 Newport Ave., $220,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Johnson, Mark A., 8517 Young St., $258,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Ojeda, Samuel and Maria, 8505 Young St., $295,421.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Luster, Lorraine L., 8513 Young St., $323,200.

68124

Grebenick, Joann to Conway, Dennis G. and Victoria, 1504 S. 76th St., $260,000.

Patterson, Genevieve A. and Korene, Seamus to Safranek, Charles and Lori, 3326 S. 78th St., $250,000.

Carlberg, Jason A. and Natalie R. to McAfee, Peter Michael and Megan Place, 2206 S. 87th St., $425,000.

Burlingham, Lynn C. to Palmer, Chet and Anna, 10608 Poppleton Ave., $680,000.

Sacco, Samuel A. and Cheryl L. to Putnam, Kent, 8063 Castelar St., $230,000.

Baumann, William R. and Delores C. to Futhey, Robert W. and Amber J., 9168 Hickory St., $655,000.

Futhey, Robert W. and Amber J. to Hladky, Philip and Tara, 1616 S. 95th St., $375,000.

68127

Harvat, Joe L. and Michelle M. to Zhuravleva, Anna and Rodion, 6711 S. 75th Ave., $253,000.

First National Bank of Omaha Trust to Ivy Properties Inc., 8109 Q St., $75,500.

P&R Investments LLC to Gc Mockingbird LLC, 10760 O St., $2,750,000.

Cutler, Dennis E. and Eileen K. to Santiago, Ilsy, 8753 O Circle, $195,000.

68130

Egwin Land Holdings 29 LLC to 11T Ne LLC, 15909 Arbor Circle, $160,000.

Harvey J. Barbara L. Hadden Revocable Trust and Hadden, Barbara L., trustee, to Doherty-Peterson, Padraig and Katie, 2123 S. 193rd St., $485,000.

O'Connor, Mary Kay and O'Connor, Mary Catherine to Yoo, Judith B. and David C., 19015 Pierce Plaza Circle, $499,000.

Speiker, Matthew J. to Doll-Weier, Ameshia, 18916 Howe St., $330,000.

Martin, David and Erica to Thomas, Scott, 2505 S. 165th St., $300,000.

Albers, Paul A. and Penny J. to Grieb, Heidi Crystal and Justin Michael, 16324 Shirley St., $270,000.

Alfred W. Petersen Jr. Revocable Trust and Petersen, Alfred W. Jr., trustee, to Krell, Catherine, 1610 S. 189th Court, $435,000.

68131

Cockerill, Kevin J. and Irma J. to Whaler Real Estate LLC, 200 S. 31st Ave., 4407, $298,000.

Icon Properties Midtown LLC to Henry Louis LLC, 3412 Dodge St., $5,150,000.

Crotty, Richard D. and Pebbles, Edith to Kitchen, Joshua and Maureen, 131 S. 39th St. 7, $107,500.

68132

Dodge Street Properties LLC to Brothers Holdings LLC, 4636 Dodge St., $850,000.

Daubert Holdings LLC to Daubert, Blayre, 5017 Underwood Ave., 1, $205,502.

Palmer, Chet and Anna C. to Cayford, Timothy and Michelle, 5011 Cass St., $329,500.

Dixon, Bob and Mary Ellen to Hatcher, Matt, 4504 Izard St., $13,831.

B3 Capital LLC to Lafayette and Nicholas Apartments LLC, 4544 Nicholas St., $2,200,000.

Hoevet, Dan Sr. and Hoevet, Dan Arthur to Bouc, Paul R. and Aimee M., 4921 California St., $170,000.

68134

O'Doherty, Luann Michele to Jimenez, Ricardo A. Mota and Mota, Jordan K., 6322 N. 104th St., $280,000.

Fagerquist, Dylan R. to Morse, Tyler and Dobrick, Shelby, 2642 N. 98th St., $252,000.

Schindler Family Trust and Dall, Karen, trustee, to Schindler, Michael, 2026 Keystone Drive, $200,000.

68135

Rahmanzai, Abdul Jamal and Mohamad to Colgrove, Tristan Evan Monroe and Smejkal, Summer, 19354 X St., $255,000.

Chapman, Bruce L. and Linda D. to Caldwell, Karin, 16045 Orchard Circle, $275,550.

Singh, Pranit Kumar and Pratik to Daniel, Xavier and Christy R., 19720 Andresen St., $460,000.

Hassler, Brent D. to ITM LLC, 19059 U St., $175,000.

Bsr-Fw LLC to Pine Crest Homes LLC, 6169 S. 197th Circle, $71,400.

Bsr-Fw LLC to Pacesetter Homes Inc., 19608 Z St., $132,800.

Rue, Barbara J. to Means, Rebecca and Bottger, Erica, 16157 T Circle, $335,100.

Devney, Andrew P. and Riley A. to Shabani, Edwin, 5716 S. 188th St., $265,000.

Frank, Dustin K. and Cathy L. to Tavizon-Holguin, Jose A. Jr. and Cvitak, Rhianne M., 6157 S. 178th St., $383,000.

68137

Ruvalcaba, Juan C. Jr. and Alexis H. to Savel, Jacob A. and Currey, Hannah M., 11420 Laci Circle, $272,000.

Guhdija, Rasema to Otis, Marie C., 12605 Ohern St., $230,500.

68144

Huang, Xin and Zhang, Ziyu to Coppertree LLC, 2311 S. 148th Ave., $290,000.

Alsaadi, Ali and Aljaberi, Nabaa to Mira, Blanca G. Erazo and Arita, Frank, 3015 S. 133rd St., $235,000.

Aucra Land 1 LLC to Chacon, Martha Megan and Kimberly K., 15014 Hickory St., $260,000.

Larson, Ellen D. and Kirchhoff, Debra to Larson, Ellen D. and Kirchhoff, Debra, 1629 S. 154th St., $99,833.

Nicholsen, Doris J. to Swift, Natalie L., 3392 S. 133rd St., $197,000.

Bolz, Mary to Kabtg Investments LLC, 11047 Prairie Hills Drive, $90,000.

68154

Jetter Property Holdings LLC to JZW Investment Co. LLC, 11312 Davenport St., $136,000.

Massanet, Mari Jo to Meier Capital LLC, 15116 Hillside Drive, $245,000.

Lopez, Marcos Antonio Perez to Smith, Deasiana, 11062 Oakbrook Drive, $192,000.

Elsbury, Burdette and Ann to Elite Nebraska Pc, 14974 Farnam Circle, $265,000.

Gilroy, James P. and Christine M. to Faria LLC, 712 N. 154th St., $291,500.

Roth, Hollie A. to McElligott, Timothy and Lavonne, 11724 Jackson Road, $340,000.

Krug, Katherine K. and Patrick J. to McVea, Rachel and Kristopher, 12220 Westover Road, $105,000.

J & J Challenger LLC to Institute for Priestly Formation Inc., 11626 Nicholas St., $2,100,000.

Phillips, Karen Marie and John to Lav LLC, 1816 N. 111st St., $203,000.

68164

Joseph & Mary Chase Farm Property Trust and Chase, Mary A., trustee, to Eubanks, William B. and Michelle M., 12565 Wirt Circle, $315,000.

Mehlin, Kurt A. and Kelsey to Jensen, Katrina E. and David A., 2338 N. 113th St., $307,500.

Newsome, Wardell III and Marion, Kaylisha L. to Presnell, Mason Andrew, 6205 N. 114th St., $217,500.

Swaney, Mary Ann and Liermann, Christina, per rep, to Reh, Bor and Meh, Day, 12711 Kansas Ave., $230,000.

Egger, Carmella A. and Thelen, Noreen T., per rep, to Black, Stephanie and Dominic, 4037 N. 116th Circle, $265,000.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Shannon, Liliana E., trustee, to 5109 Real Estate B. LLC, 2530 Jackson St., $113,000.

Eissler, Ronald G. and Sharon L. to Bullock, Andrew M. and Halmes, Rachel D., 413 N. Martin Drive, $343,000.

Colvin, Bradford C. and Tonie L. to Castro, Jacqueline and David, 1710 Sherry Drive, $237,000.

Red Light Properties LLC to Wendl Properties LLC, 107-111 W. 20th Ave., $190,000.

Udron, Rosanne and Beckstead, Stanley Dale and Janet and Beckstead, Allen Wayne and Milos, Joanne and Jeffrey to Kjelvik, Torre and Stacee, 1612 Lincoln Road, $275,000.

Myers, Shirley M. to Lerma, Juan and Maria, 108 E. Sarpy Ave., $125,000.

Reo Asset Management Co. LLC to Voogd, Joshua Charles, 405 Dennis Drive, $219,000.

68028

Holeton, Matthew and Heather to Vrbicky, Brandon and Pieper, Quinn, 21104 Shiloh Drive, $410,000.

Richmond, Julie and Anthony R. to Tharp, Aaron, 21130 Castlerock Lane, $395,000.

Debates, Scott M. and Virginia to Castle, Ty and Debates, Corina, 20575 Frances St., $243,000.

Stanger, Adam P. and Ashlee D. to Millius, Craig, 21209 Flagstone Drive, $325,000.

Ebel, Robin R. to Stirtz, Tyler and Chelsea, 541 South Ave., $226,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Sedlacek Smith, Nathan and Jamie, 7803 S. 198th St., $410,000.

68046

Kelly, Eugene Francis and Corene Shantel to Hannah, Bradley, 1105 Rousseau Ct, $300,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Murray, John J. and Morgan L., 11721 S. 113th St., $366,000.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Hruby, Jean, 9711 S. 103rd St., $395,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Winter, Kurt W. and Alexandra W., 11729 S. 113th St., $375,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Ayars, Stephanie and Meyers, Micah, 9711 Pintail Drive, $300,000.

Vasko, Theodore E. and Jenna and Head, Nina and Gil to JJCB LLC, 1502 S. Washington St., $1,865,000.

Miller, Darin M. and Lynn M. to Rezac, Joseph A. and Gonzalez, Melissa, 1511 Ridgeview Drive, $330,000.

Gable Custom Homes LLC to Belt Construction Co. Inc., 12388 Edward St., $139,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Azpeitia, Rafael Sr. and Ana L., 11622 S. 111th Ave., $398,000.

Weed, Jacob M. and Renee C. to Brown, Dylan and Bugarin, Arce Lesli, 104 Windsor Drive, $260,000.

68123

Towberman, Roger A. and Rush, Rachel Paige to Maverick Empires LLC, 3717 Sheridan Road, $260,000.

Schilling Square Partnership to Southdale LLC, 2842 Schilling Plz, $3,680,000.

Reo Asset Management Co. LLC to Michael Maley Real Estate LLC, 3006 Coffey Ave., $183,000.

Bradwick, Matthew E. and Andrea R. to Moake, Anna N. and Long, Caleb J., 13303 Brookside Drive, $305,000.

Simons Bester, Marjorie, per rep, and Bonnie J. Simons Estate to Beard, Brian and Samantha, 11812 Amos Gates Drive, $362,000.

Beasley, Sarah L., trustee, to Achterhoff, Jeremy S. and Brenda M., 2902 Rahn Blvd., $330,000.

Dvorak, Julie A., co-trustee, and Klusaw, Janice E., co-trustee, to Bratetic, Mark, 2003 Annabelle Drive, $226,000.

Stephans, Joseph V and Milligan Stephans, Rita A. to Martinez, Mauricio, 2609 Sheridan Road, $307,000.

Silva, Donald A. and Heather M. to Mendoza, Juan and Obermeyer, Lindsey E., 13608 S. 42nd Circle, $310,000.

Jackson, Yolanda to Crary, Diane Jane, 14002 Tregaron Ridge Ave., Unit B, $194,000.

Buonafede LLC to Deeds, Alexander Lewis and Brown, Emily Nicole, 14312 S. 35th St., $273,000.

Hess, Linda C. to Hess, Linda C. and Rush, Gerald D., 14119 S. 33rd Ave., $111,000.

Malloy, Robert and Chandler, Lisa to Dix, Nadia and Lonnie Daniel, 1803 Meadowlark Lane, $403,000.

68128

Smith, Joseph P. IV and Honz, Kathryn N. to Schuster, Kirk A. and Jamie L., 8528 S. 106th St., $395,000.

Wendl Properties LLC to Bunkowski, Ryan, 7359 La Vista Drive, $155,000.

Bailey, Gregg A. and Sara L. to Ponce, Ally and Miguel, 7919 S. 93rd St., $380,000.

Pambo Land Holdings 16 LLC to Matokoma LLC, 7121 Harrison St., $95,000.

Qibao LLC to Hand, Marina and Levi, 7437 Terry Drive, $183,000.

Jarvis, Michael Clark to Askvig, Celeste J. and Kimberly S., 7804 Park View Blvd., $198,000.

Ribbing, Travis and Kelsey to McCombs, Jonathan and Victoria, 6842 Hill Crest Lane, $276,000.

68133

Sosbee, Gretchen D. and Joshua M. to Nunez, Nicole N. and Cody Jay, 2106 Betsy Ave., $370,000.

O'Boyle, Edward R. to Hager, Caleb and Kamil, 13812 S. 47th St., $264,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Wilson, Kyle L. and Megan E., 5303 Helwig Ave., $443,000.

68136

Sadler, Jeniffer L. to Novak, Emily, 17806 Olive St., $230,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Bernard, Jesse L. II and Heather M., 17706 Rampart St., $396,000.

Fox, Michael J. and Marissa to Arriaga, Mathew and Nicki, 17801 Lillian St., $233,000.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Broekemier, Bryan J. and Desirae R., 10213 S. 186th Ave., $427,000.

Wright, Zachary to Neubauer, Stephanie, 17704 Emiline St., $97,000.

Lee, Nathan and Katie Suzanne to Namuth, Brandon Joseph, 7713 S. 169th St., $383,000.

68138

Globe, Angela L. and Shawn to A Place To Live LLC, 15553 Borman St., $270,000.

Poppe, Rick D. and Nancy K. to Goins, David Paul Sr. and Dorene Kay, 7722 S. 155th Ave., $212,000.

Lesley, Precious and Justin to Vazquez, Ella M. and Espinosa, Fernando Vazquez, 13721 Chandler St., $262,000.

Dietrich, Leslye to O-Ne Metro Holdings LLC, 13006 Emiline St., $165,000.

68147

Podany, Lisa M. and Brad to Lopez, David, 3704 Greene Ave., $220,000.

Ayars, Stephanie to Krzemien, Luke and Benedict, Sydney, 4124 Southern Hills Drive, $184,000.

Igarza, Acuna Rosa and Paez, Jesus Alberto Sainz to Martin, Ana Mateo, 2522 Cornelia St., $241,000.

Schlickbernd, Paul J. and Debra M. to Burt, Karin, 2524 Mose Ave., $142,000.

Vega, Anna P. to Macy, Khail, 3720 Greene Ave., $225,000.

Collins, William J., trustee, and Kratzer Family Revocable Trust to Torres, Saul Pichardo, 7105 S. 33rd St., $170,000.