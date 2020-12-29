 Skip to main content
RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS
Douglas County property transfers

68007

Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 7114 Kilpatrick Parkway, $59,300.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 17130 Potter St., $61,550.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 6990 N. 172nd St., $111,300.

MMM LLC to Anderson, Nathan R. and Kelsey, 7508 N. 168th Ave., $365,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Rooney, Patrick D. and Michele D., 7408 N. 167th St., $310,022.

Koory, Charity and Schlueter, Charity to Harrison, Randy and Kristi, 14518 Knudsen St., $200,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Struyk, Benjamin and Jennifer, 7015 N. 172nd St., $435,662.

Hugh S. Levin Revocable Trust and Levin, Mike S., trustee, to Desive, Dan and Mary, 7151 N. 166th St., $295,000.

Higgins, Dexter and Sierra to Morgan, Tracey and Saunders, Sarah, 14452 Knudsen St., $191,000.

Consbruck, Kailee to Schmaderer, Nathan and Katie, 8515 N. 172nd Circle, $399,000.

Joseph & Rachel Bilek Living Revocable Trust and Bilek, Joseph T., trustee, to Leffler, Jeremy and Michaela, 14957 Grebe St., $262,000.

H3 Custom Homes LLC to Korthals, Derek and Chelsea, 8228 N. 167th St., $435,000.

Meyen, Jason and Danielle to Teut, Myron L. and Sharon J., 7122 N. 145th St., $300,000.

Mary L. Riley Revocable Trust and Riley, Mary L., trustee, to Bacino, Paul and Janice, 9520 Chestnut Drive, $80,000.

Powell, David A. and Jessalin M. to Pochop, Jerod and Mallory, 16403 Potter St., $305,000.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Perchal, Joshua F. and Kara E., 7220 N. 172nd St., $88,550.

Marque Custom Builders LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 17001 Potter St., $60,600.

68022

Ramm Holdings LLC to Ramm Construction Inc., 5809 S. 238th St., $38,000.

Trademark Homes Inc. to Wiltse, Daniel and Sunni, 4902 N. 189th St., $435,675.

Ramm Construction Inc. to Lynn, Gary Leroy and Jean Marie, 5809 S. 238th St., $473,862.

Woodland Homes Inc. to Kelley, Charles Thomas and Richelle Lynn, 21753 G St., $432,857.

Moore, Patricia Ann and Nichols, Timothy A., personal representative, to Stiles, Adin and Ethan, 21301 Palomino Road, $165,000.

Kelly Construction Inc. to Borchers, Preston and Carie, 3208 N. 184th St., $550,000.

FRK Development LLC to Empire Homes and Remodeling Inc., 18809 Larimore St., $60,000.

Whisper Rock Holdings LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 2610 N. 186th St., $60,000.

Dave Paik Builders Inc. to Kahler, Gary L. and Karen J., 6321 S. 208th Ave., $416,184.

Howarth, Edward C. and Carrie J. to Blaine, Jamie L. and Derrick M., 19007 Lake St., $335,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Simet, Jeffry A. and Linda K., 6608 S. 213th St., $259,629.

Vencil Construction Inc. to Owen, Shari Jo and Morrison, Jim C., 1814 S. 211th St., $525,901.

Aulner, John E. III and Anne J. to Howarth, Daniel and Teresa, 21729 Edgevale Pl, $280,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Thorngren, Bradley T. and Nadgwick, Linda M., 4714 N. 210th St., $369,208.

Vencil Construction Inc. to Crawford, Scott P. and Charissa L., 4605 N. 189th St., $436,367.

Westbury Farm LLC to Griffin Homes Inc., 4302 S. 218th Ave., $66,650.

Jbt Holdings LLC to Ramm Construction Inc., 3202 N. 183rd St., $25,600.

Ramm Construction Inc. to Vance, Nathan D. and Abbey L., 3202 N. 183rd St., $511,754.

Nathan Homes LLC to Schultz, Lesley E. and Biehl, Andrew, 3872 S. 208th St., $801,879.

Richland Homes LLC to Lincoln, Colton J. and Madeline C., 4214 S. 214th St., $329,146.

Westbury Farm LLC to Silverthorn Custom Homes LLC, 4401 S. 218th St., $78,650.

Westbury Farm LLC to Marasco Pc, 21804 G St., $429,900.

Blondo 186 LLC to Todd Menard Construction LLC, 2416 N. 188th Terrace, $45,000.

FRK Development LLC to Trademark Homes Inc., 18416 Larimore St., $65,000.

Cambridge Homes LLC to Basile, Christopher, 2616 N. 184th St., $384,470.

Spruce 180 LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 2920 N. 185th Ave., $62,000.

Hildy Homes and Hildy Construction Inc. to Ly, Daphne P. and Uhler, Christopher K., 4404 N. 190th Ave., $540,000.

Gould, Jay Cory Jr. and Nicki to Agrawal, Deepak K., 4003 N. 190th St., $435,000.

68064

Archistructure LLC to Riedmann, Alfred A. III and Kristine A., 6008 N. 280th Circle, $179,900.

Schurman Corporation to Hall, Gregory J., 30750 Bennington Road, $350,000.

68104

Kmj Properties Company LLC to Williams, Kevin, 4920 Bedford Ave., $219,000.

Renshaw, Joshua M. and Bruha, Casey J. to Stoeber, Lori, 4910 Curtis Ave., $152,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Phillips-Hollie, Raven, 3221 N. 56th St., $137,500.

Dollen, Jeffrey Scott Jr. and Dollen, Jeffrey Scott Sr., personal representative, to Mistry, Bhargav M. and Bhanu, 5006 Spencer St., $157,500.

Bonham, Michael S. and Lynne C. to McKenna, Ann and William, 5116 Franklin St., $281,500.

Kucera, Rebekka and Zach to Arnold, Sarah Elizabeth and Chance Talan, 6529 Bedford Ave., $165,000.

Turner, Clarence and Ruby to Tsrd LLC, 3524 N. 45th Ave., $87,500.

Dowland, David L. to Eldorado Enterprises LLC, 4520 Parker St., $109,000.

Delashmutt, Edward A. and Sarah E. to Miralles, James and Rebecca, 3910 N. 54th St., $100,000.

Staats, Thomas J. and Jennifer A. to Mhz Investments LLC, 6315 Franklin St., $175,000.

Drc Properties LLC to Kennedy, Michael, 3202 N. 45th St., $150,000.

Siragusa Trust and Siragusa, Michael J., trustee, to Miller, Jeffrey D. and Carin S., 3420 N. 52nd St., $136,500.

Vanbeaumont, Alexander W. and Katelin to Dugan, Allen D., 5844 Corby St., $185,100.

Matney, David R. and Angela M. to Lovercheck Management & Construction LLC, 2316 N. 67th St., $112,000.

Beyond Living LLC to Ohana Building Group LLC, 7087 Wirt St., $90,000.

Rowbery, Michael G. and Hoffman, Carissa L. to Haddad, Alexander G. and Birkel, Morgan L., 1821 N. 53rd St., $312,000.

68105

Wesley P. Flott Estate and Flott, Phillip L., personal representative, to Flot, Alasandro Pierre, 3812 Valley St., $58,600.

Scheiblhofer Joint Revocable Trust and Scheiblhofer, Robert F., trustee, to Qualified Property Solutions LLC, 4315 Bancroft St., $98,500.

Nystrom, Stacy L. to Lund, Vicki, 3911 Martha St., $170,000.

Morinelli, Elanore L. to Oppel, Emily E., 2815 S. 35th St., $170,000.

Loretta M. Zuck Trust and Zuck, Loretta M., trustee, to Largo LLC, 1734 S. 27th St., $228,000.

Newhouse, Nathan and Amy to Felderman, Reed C., 500 S. 37th St 408, $115,000.

Delashmutt, Edward and Sarah to Miralles, James and Rebecca, 2914 Clarkson Ave., $85,000.

Hutchinson, Keaton and Breanna to Salcedo, Teresa De Jesus Chinas, 3834 Grover St., $148,000.

Rishling, Joshua L. to Norris, Crystal R. Williams and Gorman, Paula, 3056 S. 33rd St., $177,500.

Murphy, Amanda to Thomsen, Cary W., 2846 S. 34th St., $201,034.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Tochiki, Sheri Lian, 3117 Mayberry Place, $230,000.

68106

Zora Povich Revocable Living Trust and Krajicek, Mary, trustee, to Young, Deborah J., 4966 Bancroft St., $168,000.

McDermott, Keith C. and Mara to Green, Corey H., 6237 William St., $298,000.

Binsaleh, Alhussin and Alhassan to Borchers, Sarah L. and Steven R., 6806 Mason St., $169,000.

Woodson, Andrew T. and Michelle L. to Prentiss, Rachel, 4834 Hickory St., $200,000.

Paulsen, David M. and Amber L. to Reagan, Kerri, 6110 Frederick St., $139,000.

Czapla, Andrew and Adrian M. to Greenberg, Pierce L. and Jennifer L., 902 S. 58th St., $276,000.

Tostenson, Connie M. and Wieczorek, Julia N., personal representative, to Dynamic Properties LLC, 4860 C St., $125,000.

Michael & Nancy Lindsey Revocable Trust and Lindsey, Michael James, trustee, to Belt, Heather E. and Derek W., 552 S. 58th St., $415,000.

FA Properties LLC to Pilus, Alec B., 5711 Grover St., $150,000.

Rodriguez, Robert J. and Angela to Decicco, Anthony, 3701 S. 70th St., $208,000.

68107

Gray, Dalton J. and Stavroula E. to Dsouza, Del and Grace, 4118 S. 39th St., $125,000.

Carney, William G. and Lori to Reyes, Alfredo and Maria L., 6023 S. 36th St., $108,000.

Diaz, Alma and Jamian to Francisco G. Machuca Md LLC, 2647 Y St., $275,000.

Kowal, Daniel and Marissa to Lm&F Innvestments LLC, 3520 Drexel St., $115,000.

Syslo, Regina M. and Syslo, Gerald J., personal representative, to Pena, Alejandra Martinez, 4419 S. 42nd St., $172,000.

Gonzalez, Ismara to Thompson, Zachary, 6114 S. 18th St., $175,000.

Zeleny, Allen Thomas to Caniglia, Michael and Mary Ann, 6051 S. 40th St., $100,000.

68108

Dynamic Properties LLC to Fuller, Stephen, 3104 S. 18th St., $72,000.

Joe Real Estate Ventures LLC to Valladares, Armando Ruiz and Lopez, Florida Hernandez, 1711 S. 11st St., $100,000.

Cityline Rehab LLC to Martinez, Victor Degante and Rosalino Degante, 2404 S. 12nd St., $52,000.

68110

Lantz, Karen E. to Glassman, Michael, 1415 Jaynes St., $92,000.

Wilson, Harlene M. and Richardson-Severn, Lilly A., personal representative, to Lincoln, Mark A., 1354 Jaynes St., $26,500.

Lincoln, Mark A. to Alkire, Micheal, 4714 N. 18th St., $57,000.

Tompkins, John E. and Rosetta to C & N. Investments LLC, 2465 N. 16th St., $202,000.

Bailey, Joe Scott III and Jena Michelle to Moore, Kristina M., 2111 Larimore Ave., $85,500.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Minnifield, Danielle, 3908 N. 17th St., $140,000.

Nebalasca, Crystal to Nebalasca, Crystal and Allison, Rasheed, 1818 Lothrop St., $30,666.

68111

Priestino, Thomas to Masika, Joel and Chol, Daisy, 3544 N. 40th St., $108,500.

Fales, Kathryn M. to Breckenridge, Edward, 4406 Vernon Ave., $45,000.

Jackson, Wilford E. Jr. to Qualified Property Solutions LLC, 3927 Vernon Ave., $21,000.

Upchurch, Diana L. and Jones, Richelle A. to Masika, Joel and Chol, Daisy, 3524 N. 29th St., $94,900.

Homeward Rentals LLC to Bads LLC, 4525 N. 41st St., $56,500.

Golden Realty Investments LLC to Flying Horse LLC, 5114 N. 36th St., $85,000.

Birch Grove Investments Inc. to Min, Hsa, 5902 N. 37th St., $39,000.

Houston, Wayne to Houston, William S. Sr., 2439 Hartman Ave., $53,000.

68112

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Covington, Niesje D., 6739 N. 32nd St., $160,000.

Zulfer, Gerald H. and Janet R. to Johnson, Andrew J. and Amanda R., 2876 Mary St., $24,000.

68114

Tipp, Alan and Sonia to Eisenberg, Robert M., 8812 Broadmoor Drive, $1,260,000.

68116

Dickey, Kenneth S. to Hagedorn, Dale A., 14471 Locust St., $152,000.

Wilmeth, Blake L. and Jami to Johnson, Jacqueline L. and Happer, Connor M., 16621 Erskine St., $210,000.

Azimi, Hanan and Janet to Azimi, Ghafar, 2202 N. 150th Ave., $118,700.

Azimi, Abdul M. and Monem to Azimi, Hanan A., 2208 N. 150th Ave., $98,500.

Woodland Homes Inc. to Malcolm, Allison, 17701 Spencer St., $573,066.

Corton, Jacob R. to Sagrero, Katie and Miguel, 17018 Sahler St., $210,000.

Stava, Gary and Bernice to Clinton, Gregory J. and Susanna M., 3315 N. 147th Court 1204, $161,500.

Rachunok, Rachel E. to Totten, Stacy, 14470 Tibbles St., $188,500.

Leymaster, Brooke Ann and Schmaljohn, Brooke Ann to Katakam, Naga Pullaiah Goud and Akkili, Aneela, 17201 Meredith Ave., $352,500.

Stahl, John L. and Anne J. to Peters, Brian S. and Susan E., 2206 N. 179th St., $433,000.

Agrawal, Deepak K. and Pandey, Deepika to Goertz, Zachary and Dillon, Alexis, 14621 Nebraska Circle, $216,000.

Duran, Lawrence and Cardona, Raul David Velez to Rowberry, Michael G. and Carissa L., 16172 Spencer St., $480,000.

Lewis, Isaiah T. and Elizabeth A. to Vargas, Hugo C. Jr. and Lauren K., 16252 Taylor St., $288,000.

68117

Novy, Charles and Colleen to Vandenberg, Betty, 5716 Weir St., $141,700.

Usa Builders LLC to Cano, Ramona A. and Bass, Robert S., 5246 S. 50th St., $237,000.

68118

Elvir, Martha A. and Peralta, Martha Adrian Vergeli to Koranda, Jason and Ong, Heidi, 16633 Farnam St., $520,000.

Oelco LLC to Frye, Christne J. and Ruch, Diane, 17023 Hawthorne Ave., $257,000.

68122

Snider, Richard E. and Catherine I. to Shields, Samantha, 8880 N. 83rd Ave., $195,000.

Magar, Relumati and Renu to Maganda, Juan and Rodriguez, Anabel, 8416 Iowa St., $186,000.

Blaine, Jamie L. and Derrick M. to Graffeo, Joseph, 7874 Mary St., $186,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Orozco, Laura M. Sayles and Sayles, Elijah A., 7810 N. 81st St., $254,211.

McCool, Amy K. to Paswaters, Scott, 9001 Quest St., $185,000.

Neal, Stephanie and Brandon to Jordan, Michael, 8606 N. 83rd Ave., $222,000.

Patricks, Cedris W. Jr. and Sherrita to Ahovissi, Grace C. and Audre Jean, 8757 Quest St., $183,000.

Figgins, Ryan Lee to Stone, Dennis and Davis-Stone, Karen M., 8936 Quest St., $180,000.

Sempeck, Jason J. and Tina O. to Koopman, Matthew and Baumgart, Brandelyn, 7305 N. 107th Ave., $245,000.

68124

White, Timothy V. and Ann Coyle to Shalla, Hassan and Ana, 2215 S. 86th St., $550,000.

Swartz, Tyler S. to Jones, Seth R. and Emily K., 10558 Grover St., $280,000.

Zicafoose, Kirby J. and Mary A. to Haskins, Suzan and Prescher, Dan, 3323 S. 104th Ave., $437,000.

Sinnett, Johanna L. and Paul W. to Schendt, Taylor D., 7908 Pasadena Ave., $186,000.

Mangiamele, Gary Lee and Rosemarie J. to Next Level Properties LLC, 2314 S. 91st St., $192,500.

Vogel, Blair D. and Suzanne E. to Nabity, Colin L. and Summer A., 9955 Frederick St., $485,100.

68127

Dohren, Andrew J. Von and Lindsey C. Von to Busman, Nicholas, 4926 S. 106th Circle, $217,500.

Yost, David and Makarov, Svetlana to Anzalone, James and Jessica, 6405 S. 105th Circle, $314,000.

O & H. Properties Inc. to Mora, Mario and Arciniega, Marisela, 4967 S. 87th St., $175,000.

Sears, Lexxus Marie to Rosso, Vincent Michael, 6727 S. 73rd Ave., $83,050.

Forney, Dawn and Clausen, Dawn to Brennan, Terrance J. and Marilyn, 10780 Berry Place, $190,500.

Niles, Lori J. to Transportation Management Group LLC, 7756 Oakwood St., $115,000.

Noriega, Georgia A. to Marfisi, David L., 5112 S. 98th St., $106,000.

68130

Garrett, Cheryl E. to Niles, Larry and Dunn, Pauline, 16645 Frances St., $285,000.

Kious, Jeffrey M. and Julie A. to Swanson, Jamie John and Hemmingsen, Trent Lee, 18560 Vinton St., $610,000.

Mills, Jon H. and Denise M. to Newman, Sheila M. and Charles F. Jr., 1705 S. 177th Ave., $358,000.

Ray, Roger R. C. and Megan C. to Tjarks, Erick L. and Amanda M., 17321 Pierce Circle, $306,000.

Legleiter, Michael J. and Sara S. to Trueblood Family Funnel Trust and Trueblood, Thomas D. Sr., trustee, 16710 Ontario Place, $1,343,000.

68131

East Campus Realty LLC to Buman, Daniel E. and Melissa K., 120 S. 31st Ave., 5509, $223,900.

Maurer, Marshall G. to Huber, Gregory T., 134 N. 36th St 11, $116,500.

Erickson, William H. and Julie D. to Bland, Michael Lee and Agler, Rebecca Anne, 808 N. 39th St., $299,950.

Soethout, John to Fillo, David Ryan and Kim, 3000 Farnam St S8G, $89,950.

Plambeck Family LLC to Roy Holdings-Hom LLC, 400 S. 39th St., $940,938.

Hauptman, Janice C. to Duggan, Johnathan, 4214 Davenport St., $130,000.

68132

Victoria M. Cooley Living Trust and Reynolds, Elizabeth A., trustee, to Marshall, Kathleen C. and Dunham, Gary H., 323 S. 68th St., $295,000.

Rs Holdings I. LLC to Michael Maley Real Estate LLC, 201 S. 71st St., $150,000.

Diprima Realty LLC to Sibbernsen, Kimberly, 903 N. 50th Ave., $295,000.

68134

Ramer, Judy L. and Robert A. to Cifuentes, Marvin, 10477 Ruggles Place, $159,000.

Hmung, Ca and Dah, Mu to Zhao, Gang and Wei, Xin, 9617 Redman Ave., $177,500.

Guiguemde, Osseni and Passiekide Kiemtore to Darrough, Theresa and Toni, 9623 Ohio St., $190,000.

Ray, Michael L. and Jodi M. to Brooks, Ruth A., 9725 Fowler Ave., $188,000.

Schiebur, Ashley M. and Schoening, Aaron to KR Properties LLC, 9485 Binney St., $130,000.

Red Ladder LLC to Wingert, Danielle and O’Dowd, Skylar, 7505 Lawndale Drive, $169,900.

Fry, Ryan L. and Cynthia A. to Chongo, Rose C., 2729 N. 98th St., $175,000.

Heller, William J. and Sandra L. to Johnson, Jerry and Diane, 5616 N. 78th Ave., $255,000.

68135

Donald E. Moldenhauer Living Trust and Moldenhauer, Donald E., trustee, to Mohammed, Fatima Ali, 18681 Allan St., $217,500.

Mitteis, Adam D. and Kelsi A. to Albright, Mary R., 19055 T St., $217,000.

Kassel, Cale A. and Katie A. to Haase, Kristina Marie, 6303 S. 159th Ave., $327,000.

Leif, Todd R. and Diane to Jensen, Devin L. and Olivia A., 6505 S. 170th St., $370,000.

Sobota, Maryls J. to Carl J. Guenzel Rollover Ira and First Nebraska Trust Company Tr, 16523 Ehlers St., $215,000.

Babak, Haseena and Azimi, Monem to Babak, Mustafa, 16905 N Circle, $71,400.

Eggert-Wendt, Tamara A. to Wendt, Amber, 19154 L St., $195,000.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Robert & Amy Sturgis Revocable Trust and Sturgis, Robert S., trustee, 6151 S. 198th St., $405,585.

Collins, Patricia to Gabrielson, Gary and Jennifer, 4304 S. 179th St., $181,500.

Mclaughlin, Michael T. and Jenni L. to Jetter, Sara, 18802 O St., $287,500.

Empfield, Rona J. to King, Jason and Nicole L., 19609 Weir St., $185,000.

Hansen, Eric H. to Timmerman, Ethan and Kristine, 16702 Jefferson St., $262,500.

68137

Sarpy-Millard Roadhouse LLC to Omaha Millard Clinic Properties LLC, 13325 Millard Ave., $829,000.

Dewall, Mary E. to Miller, Erin V., 12776 Deauville Drive 209, $100,000.

Bevill, Shonda and Jill to Mork, Nathan K. and Chad A., 14911 Z Circle, $245,000.

Bush, Angela Diane to Anthony M. and Method, Emily C., 13715 Monroe Circle, $201,000.

Murphy, Rigel L. to Murphy, Rigel L. and Stallings, Kathleen, 5105 S. 129th St., $84,200.

Brusky, Michael and Rebecca to Houdesheldt, Patricia A., 5027 S. 150th Place, $237,000.

Lewis, Paul Henry and Deborah M. to Dykes, Candy Lee, 4310 S. 150th St., $275,000.

Janousek, James J. to Goody, Grant and Jason M., 13744 Jefferson Circle, $186,000.

Osterloh, Christopher and Elizabeth to Simpson, Emily, 14729 Monroe St., $241,000.

Vazquez, Servando Manuel and Ashley Ann to Phillis, Dennis E. and Raven, Crystal, 13915 Jefferson Circle, $205,500.

Tinnell, Brandon J. and Deann D. to Dunamis Investment Group LLC, 6534 S. 139th Circle, $185,000.

Miller, Betty Ann to William T. Yates Revocable Trust and Yates, William T., trustee, 6519 S. 108th Terrace, $222,000.

Bailey, Melissa S. and Joseph to Christensen, Chelsea A., 14223 Drexel Circle, $218,000.

Stearns, Eric J. and Mary E. to Beers Team Pc, 12436 Ohern St., $165,000.

Akins, Daisy N. and Leeper, Daisy N. to Martin, Michael, 4911 S. 145th Circle, $192,100.

68142

Huckins, Julie A. and Harms, Julie to Ngoma, Delph and Fuschia, 10906 Potter St., $202,500.

Kroeker, Victoria L. and Kenneth W. to Loberg, James F. and Tammy L., 11824 Deer Creek Drive, $545,000.

Deer Creek Reserve LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 12830 Mormon St., $115,000.

Deer Creek Reserve LLC to Landmark Performance Corp, 12807 Mormon St., $85,000.

Hurley, Timothy and Julie to Cannon-Rich Rev Family Trust and Cannon, Ann M., trustee, 13109 Craig St., $575,000.

Bailey, David H. to Eisenmenger, Keaton, 13963 Weber St., $250,000.

Pritchard, Curt M. and Jessica to Thomsen, Vahn and Burns, Jennifer, 7304 N. 108th St., $200,000.

68144

Moreland, Kathryn and Sepich, Cory to Dorcey, Maureen, 10914 Olin Ave., $215,000.

Ahrens, James P. and Ana to Lindhorst, Dale P. and Susan J., 13519 Spring St., $167,000.

Salyards, Michael L. and Salyards, Kelilee J., personal representative, to Rosseter, Scott and Anna, 14220 Cedar Circle, $255,000.

Leutzinger, Joseph A. and Nancy to Bailey, Derek, 3323 S. 126th Ave., $195,350.

Red Ladder LLC to Premier Building Services LLC, 11321 Gold St., $160,000.

Frank, C. Thomas and Ruth S. to Jones, Elizabeth A., 1625 S. 108th St., $450,000.

Molnar Investments 401K Trust and Molnar, Steven, trustee, to Moore, Rebecca M., 14037 Shirley St., $214,000.

Houdesheldt, Patricia A. to Rishling, Joshua Luke, 13432 Valley St., $199,000.

Simpson, Ghenet Nicole to Kennedy, Elizabeth, 3986 S. 153rd Circle, $246,500.

Chessareck, Joanne to Kerman Properties LLC, 3511 S. 108th St., $195,750.

Winbiner, Kathleen E. and Winbinger, Greg, personal representative, to Holmes, Frank I. 3, 3404 Augusta Ave., $125,000.

Marlene A. Sutton Revocable Trust and Kempf, Kimberly A., trustee, to Patocka, Brandon and Laura, 11832 Cedar St., $230,000.

68152

Swanson, Jamie John and Hemmingsen, Trent Lee to Combs, Gregory A. and Kathleen M., 6020 Country Club Oaks Pl, $675,000.

Williams, Ramel L. and Stacey to Akins, Williams and Daisy, 6249 Whitmore St., $214,500.

68154

Quentin D. Moore Trust and Moore, Q. Thomas, trustee, to Soufi, Mohammed Al, 906 N. 149th Ave., $318,000.

Obeng, Michael K. and Melanie B. to Wiedenfeld, Christopher J. and Stefanie J., 1415 N. 135th St., $825,000.

Hoefener, Heath and Breianna to Denamis Investment Group LLC, 10910 Leavenworth St., $175,000.

Frye, Christine J. to Ross, Michelle, 15222 Douglas Circle, $244,000.

Martin, Justin T. to Anania, Leah A., 11014 Harney St., $162,500.

Story, Jeffrey C. and Kathleen J. to Banchor, Nathaniel Stephen and Kendra Mekayla Molly, 15435 Charles St., $269,950.

Jeffrey S. Zacharia Living Trust and Zacharia, Jeffrey S., trustee, to Hautzinger, Joseph P. and Felisha E., 1327 N. 129th Avenue Circle, $445,000.

Timmerman, Ethan and Kristine to Mares, Stephanie and Junes-Orozco, Jorge Luis, 134 S. 110th St., $171,000.

McGill, Timothy M. and Joan C. to Wellwood, Mark and Mary, 1721 N. 127th St., $465,000.

68164

Dennis W. Angleton Living Trust and Angleton, Dennis W., trustee, to Angleton, Tanya Marie, 10867 Crown Point Ave., $77,000.

Hogan, Michael P. and Jill A. to Ghoreishi, Rouzbeh, 11852 Mary St., $195,000.

Tanya J. Cate Living Trust and Cate, Tanya J., trustee, to Boll, Maxwell C., 5737 N. 115th Circle, $201,000.

Azimi, Monem and Abdul M. to Azimi, Hanan A., 12923 Ames Ave., $70,150.

Ruby I. Currigan Revocable Trust and Petrocchi, Madeline A., trustee, to McGinnis, Terri L., 5506 N. 142nd St., $241,000.

Zabawa, Anthony A. and Nancy M. to Gonzalez, Cassie and Razo, Alvaro R. Gonzalez, 13422 Corby Circle, $329,900.

Weir, Kevin and Deanna to Walsh, Griffin Edward and Cammarota, Frances Mary, 11760 Meredith Ave., $232,000.

Whitaker, Cynric and Kerri to Diver, Tyler Wayne, 6346 N. 112th Circle, $183,000.

Charles H. & Lisa S. Lucoff Living Trust and Lucoff, Charles H., trustee, to Staats, Thomas and Jennifer, 13953 Larimore Ave., $350,000.

Muller, Thomas E. and Diane M. to Farley, Karen L., 2740 N. 121st Ave., $255,500.

Lynn, Jean M. and Gary L. to Morris, Douglas and James, Megan, 14009 Browne Circle, $339,900.

Sarpy County property transfers

68005

Bethel, Lisa J. to Okine, Benedict Ayi Ago, 1121 Willow Ave., $135,000.

Nuss, David E. and Lori to Magana, Adrian and Melissa K., 1413 Willow Ave., $232,000.

Mleynek, Nannette L. to Sorensen, Brandon and Wing, Stacey, 408 Dennis Drive, $179,000.

Quinn, Tiffany N. and Jarrod K. to Anderson, David M. and Jennifer L., 207 Caldor Drive, $175,000.

Lawrey, Jacob Paul and Valeria to Whaley, Garrith, 1507 Camp Gifford Road, $220,000.

Vincent, Alysha M. and Washington, Roger to Thomas, Rebecca, 2503 Washington St., $129,000.

Bailey Homes LLC to Vincent, Alysha Marie and Washington, Roger, 1109 Hillcrest Drive, $205,000.

West, Gerald A., personal representative, and Gerald D. West Estate to Wendl Properties LLC, 806 N. 4th St., $90,000.

68028

Pottebaum, Danella A. and Baber, William J. to Sempeck, Jason and Tina, 17223 Jackson Ave., $299,000.

Wattier, David H. and Sherry to Hawk, Cari M., 11583 S. 206th St., $233,000.

Brennan, Zachary Clay and Shelby Arae to Webber, Eugene and Robin, 19814 E. Westplains Road, $276,000.

Olson, Jeffrey C. to St. Lucas, Susan, 12109 S. 217th Ave., $281,000.

North, Erin B. and Glime, Brandon S. to Wisehart, Carl L., 202 Meadow Drive, $220,000.

FRK Development II LLC to Chladek, Brian L. and McLeish, Amanda A., 21422 Parkview Drive, $150,000.

Whitmarsh Home Improvement LLC to Jewett, Daniel Lloyd, 17602 S. 192nd St., $340,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Stillwell, Mike and Holly, 12110 S. 209th Ave., $369,000.

Alberts, Steven R. and Jacqueline R. to Aylward, Dylan, 17097 Christensen Road, $340,000.

Lockwood, Eric and Jennifer to Gooshaw, Brian and Jeanne, 213 Shamrock Road, $215,000.

Osterfoss, Mary Denise, personal representative, and Warren Wayne Osterfoss Estate to Jones, Kyle, trustee, and Jones, Mary, trustee, KMJ Trust, 8206 S. 236th St., $325,000.

68046

Shield, Cory E. and Kathleen Liggett to Salak, Michael Frederick and Merna Kay, 11713 S. 110th St., $430,000.

Ashbury Hills Development LLC to Belt Construction Company Inc., 11559 S. 119th Circle, $126,000.

Wiedenfeld, Christopher J. and Stefanie J. to Smithberg, Joseph A. and Brooke K., 1104 Wicklow Road, $420,000.

Hagan, Scott A. to Brown, Taylor and Cerone, Jordan, 305 W. Gold Coast Road, $200,000.

Peterson, Susan M. to Willard, Anita M., trustee, and Peterson, Adam G., trustee, Woodview Irrev Trust, 1103 Woodview Drive, $113,000.

Grove, Stephen T. and Christa J. to Bernal, Edwin and Meriel, 805 Joseph Drive, $295,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Bush, Aaron M. and Sara L., 11302 Port Royal Drive, $360,000.

Cudnik, Brian P. and Ramona J. to Nelson, Michael M., 507 E. Patton St., $250,000.

McKewon, Martin M. and Toni L. to Severson, Alexander and Kaylan T., 1106 Magnolia Circle, $268,000.

Williams, Jeffrey and Denise to Williams, Jacob T., 1212 Patricia Drive, $210,000.

Paulsen, Gary L. and Marilyn J. to Crawford, Lance B., 806 Buckboard Blvd., $230,000.

Greyson Properties LLC to Pichler, Christa R., 2108 S. River Rock Road, $204,000.

Nelson Builders Inc. to Tornquist, Brian and Arnold Tornquist, Tonya, 10309 S. 102nd St., $432,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Sawyer Aaron L. and Placzek Talia M., 11620 Shepard St., $316,000.

Hampton, Allison E. and Ryan A. to Maddux, Elijah and Claire, 2301 Lakewood Drive, $235,000.

Starkey, Sarah and Tarmey, Dean to Liebman, Daniel, 203 E. 7th St., $174,000.

Sfp LLC to Modlin, Jeffrey K. and Jennifer G., 535 S. Jackson St., $145,000.

Trademark Homes Inc. to Richardson, Nicholas Scott and Jennifer Sue, 10411 S. 102nd St., $383,000.

Squarcia, Matthew S. and Wendy J. to Tubrick, Patrick Francis and Kumiko, 12442 S. 81st Ave., $410,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Paul, Julie A. and Bradley M., 11258 Osprey Circle, $329,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Sayles, Joseph D., 11749 S. 113th St., $316,000.

68059

Hawkins Development Group LLC to Ghaemi, Yahya Sohail, 235 Cedar St., $113,000.

Gregg, Amber Marie to Stalker, Donald A., 850 N. 2nd Ave., $165,000.

68123

Powell, Benjamin and Nicole to Wonders, Robert J. and Pamela J., 11764 McCarty Loup, $258,000.

Frill, Dennis R. and Marlene B. to Gow, Ellen M. and James R. Sr., 13103 S. 30th St., $226,000.

Niedfeldt, Austin D. and Katelin M. to Malachi Project VII LLC, 10002 S. 9th Circle, $225,000.

Falter, Thomas J. and Amy Sue Kopanic to Torson, Michael, 13719 S. 14th St., $245,000.

Jnr Management Inc. to Scott, Benjamin Grant, 3413 Scott Drive, $225,000.

Belt Construction Company Inc. to Hill, Dennis M. and Beverly J., 16384 S. 36th St., $992,000.

Fontana, Evelyn H. to Guzman, Ramon and Alise Hernandez, 11702 Trumble Loup E, $220,000.

Mosley, Jessica and Jeana to Flores, Carlos Abel and Rodriguez Salcedo, Myriam A., 2812 Century Road, $190,000.

Uddin, Mohammed S. and Chong I. to Beta Homes LLC, 3726 Lynnwood Drive, $175,000.

Schneider, John Carl and Jennifer Marie to Guy, Justin and Sarah, 3707 Gayle Ave., $202,000.

Clarke, John H. and Rosina to Peralta, Jesse and Olivia, 12714 Forestdale Drive, $240,000.

Brink, Edward E. Trust to Scaglione, Gregory C. and Darbi M., 2009 Meadowlark Lane, $305,000.

Gow, James R. and Ellen M. to Frank, Robert, 2907 Rahn Blvd., $223,000.

Schueler, Josef M. and Hannah N. to Reavis, Benjamin Samuel and Phimphila, Ratchanoo, 3313 Jessie Marie Drive, $210,000.

Anderson, Brian K. and Troyia to Schueler, Josef and Hannah, 2502 Raven Ridge Drive, $290,000.

Denniston, Terena K. to Taylor, Kristi, 13001 S. 33rd Circle, $115,000.

Shuler, Brett L. to Jackson, Yolanda, 14002 B. Tregaron Ridge Ave., $176,000.

68128

Dugan Funeral Services Inc. to Rfs Holding LLC, 8201 Harrison St., $1,020,000.

Gillespie, Jeffrey L. and Jo Ellen to Rischling, Elijah David, 7022 Michelle Ave., $245,000.

McConnell, Joseph to Lamb, Brandon James and Rachel Marie, 7824 La Vista Drive, $228,000.

Parkinson, Rhonda M. and Timothy M. to Teneyck, Richard and Kelli A., 9939 Gary St., $280,000.

Agler, Rebecca to Krayneski, Kerrijo E., 7008 Gertrude St., $123,000.

68133

Draper, Brandon C. and Jamie C. to Vazquez, Servando and Ashley, 402 Black Forest Drive, $295,000.

Schleicher, James D. and Sheila A. to Kosmicki, Mary Ann, 2805 John St., $315,000.

Sherwood Homes Inc. to Mitchell, Frank and Angela, 5203 Heartland Drive, $395,000.

Thomas, Robert and Stacie to Anderson, Eric Alan and Jillian Lynn, 12105 S. 48th St., $415,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Cronkhite, Jesse and Victoria, 13708 S. 50th St., $328,000.

Kobi Properties LLC to Mleynek, Nannette L., 5010 Fountain Drive, $210,000.

Baluyot, Vilma S. to Vannavong, Patrick, 712 Tupelo Lane, $222,000.

Bamesberger, Ervin A. to Navarra, Mary Jo and O'Neill, Cheryl Rotert, 5008 Fountain Drive, $230,000.

68136

Bendickson, Troy D. and Kyndra M. to Boyer Realty LLC, 15835 Blackwalnut St., $185,000.

Roethler, Jon A. to Schweser, Derek Frederick, 17810 Gertrude St., $187,000.

Pederson. Alan D. and Rhonda L. to Ecute, Lilian Susana and Cruz, Vergel, 17822 Sawgrass Circle, $375,000.

Leinbaugh, Shari to Jensen, Robert M. and Penelope A., 19109 Hampton Drive, $415,000.

Tevelde, Todd J., trustee, and Tevelde, Veronica M., trustee, Todd & Veronica Tevelde Living Revocable Trust to Peterson, Raymond and Rachel, 15717 Timerlane Drive, $285,000.

Scherer, Amanda T. and Brandon to Christy, Elisabeth Ann and Andrian Nicholas, 18013 Lillian St., $268,000.

Reo Asset Management Co. LLC to Morrison, Joshua David, 8007 S. 183rd St., $435,000.

Rubeck, Eric R. and Megan N. to King, James and Brenda, 16218 Audrey St., $310,000.

Tharrington, Garnel Stewart and Michelle to Dieckmann. Joshua and Maria, 7108 S. 160th St., $282,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Wuestewald, Jacob and Jamie, 17808 Rampart St., $330,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Daniell, Patricia A., 9208 S. 178th St., $338,000.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Ho, Thai, 11017 S. 175th Ave., $435,000.

Campbell, Jered B. and Kayla M. to Stansberry, Matthew A., 19105 Greenleaf St., $267,000.

68138

Banchor, Nathaniel Stephen and Kendra Mekayla Molly to Bush, Angela D., 13903 Lisa Circle, $206,000.

Hanson, Kathryn A., successor trustee, and James R. Ossenkop Trust to Runyan, Kirsten and Holmes, Justin, 13568 Lillian St., $202,000.

Lyman Richey Corp. to Watermark Investments LLC, 15353 Chandler Road, $1,150,000.

Zuroski, John A. and Carrie A. to Spencer, Chase and Kimberly, 12926 Olive St., $155,000.

Distefano, Dorothy T. to Blum, Phil, 13405 Edna St., $186,000.

Kinney, Judith D. to Justino LLC, 13412 Emiline St., $95,000.

White, Randy Gene and Amy Elizabeth to Theobald, Jane, 7315 S. 155th St., $255,000.

Seaman, Douglas B. and Jamie Reimer to Mace, Lucas, 8703 S. 143rd St., $200,000.

68147

Hickman, Jonathon K. and Alina to Gillen, Kathryn and Andrew, 2205 Spring Circle Drive, $320,000.

Silver Dollar Properties LLC to Bowen, Kate W., 1307 Georgia Ave., $253,000.

68157

Maverick Empires LLC to Gomez, Jorge Aguilar and Aguilar, Megan, 8310 S. 49th St., $199,000.

Habitat for Humanity Sarpy County to Dalmeida, Anani and Adjele, 8316 S. 48th Terrace, $180,000.

