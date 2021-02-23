RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

Douglas County
68007
Kms-168 LLC to Lightner, Daniel and Jessica, 7707 N. 166th St., $35,950.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Rall, Jesse T. and Montana M., 7716 N. 147th Avenue Circle, $233,696.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Bile, Ndede Franck Wilfried and Gamuchirai, 7921 N. 149th St., $300,600.
Kile, Rebecca and Nicholas to Schaaf, Tyler L., 8064 N. 144th Avenue Circle, $273,000.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Aurora Homes LLC, 17125 Potter St., $59,950.
Smart Development LLC to Depke, Rochelle, 315 N. Allen St., $45,100.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Kreja, Rafal and Kinga, 6970 N. 172nd St., $90,850.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Peters, Benjamin, 7201 Kilpatrick Parkway, $381,545.
Deloach, Brian L. and Baumgartner, Shara E. to Ashutosh, Fnu and Nisha, Fnu, 16503 Read St., $319,000.
Jeml Properties LLC to Kpebane, Djanbgedja and Brandie, 207 N. Stark St., $184,000.
Jeml Properties LLC to Kpebane, Djanbgedja and Brandie, 219 N. Stark St., $183,000.
Jeml Properties LLC to Kpebane, Djanbgedja and Brandie, 211 N. Stark St., $184,000.
Evans, Adam J. and Carter, Adam J. to Clark, Marcella and Kyle B., 15419 Davidson St., $215,000.
Richland Homes LLC to John Jeanette Toney Joint Revocable Trust and Toney, John W., trustee, 8658 N. 177th St., $311,045.
Smart Development LLC to New Chapter Homes LLC, 311 N. Allen St., $45,100.
Bp Development LLC to Marque Custom Builders LLC, 12663 N. 161st Ave., $52,000.
Bp Development LLC to Marque Custom Builders LLC, 12659 N. 161st Ave., $52,000.
Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc. to Haney, Ryan and Jillian, 7305 N. 169th St., $454,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Dernier, Junior Louis Annophin and Nyashadzaishe, 16325 Hanover St., $340,600.
68022
Egan, David J. and Mary S. to Grindstaff, Daniel and Brianna, 18151 Lafayette Ave., $432,500.
Advantage Development Inc. to Morris, Devin and Kristi, 21810 H St., $535,574.
Ulrich, Kathleen M. and Teffany L. to Ulrich, Kathleen M. and Teffany L., 19624 Mason St., $171,000.
Showcase Homes Inc. to Herron, Justin M. and Martin, Kimberly L., 4416 S. 219th St., $457,204.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Shafer, James P. and Kathy, 4004 N. 189th St., $424,000.
Paradise Homes Inc. to Taylor, Eric J. and Maris N., 4509 N. 183rd St., $504,886.
Charleston Homes LLC to Lynch, Blake, 20966 Camden Ave., $297,550.
Richland Homes LLC to Morton, Christian and Carla, 4201 S. 213th St., $301,692.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Heaton, Troy P. and Nicole G., 4714 N. 181st St., $369,029.
Richland Homes LLC to Jansen, Aaron and Kelsey, 21386 Blaine St., $327,609.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Weiss, Ryan and Ashlee Morgan, 3908 S. 204th Ave., $276,167.
FRK Development LLC to Paradise Homes Inc., 18620 Grand Ave., $62,500.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Witt, Jarret L., 3919 S. 205th St., $268,489.
R & A. Builders Inc. to Coyne, Jill, 1219 Ranch View Lane, $799,000.
Nolan, Melissa to Ell, Jill, 3101 N. Main St., $225,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Kodi, Suriya Narayanan, 4222 S. 214th St., $315,928.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Sullivan, Michele L., 21106 Drexel St., $283,415.
Westbury Farm LLC to Woodland Homes Inc., 21735 Blaine St., $205,500.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Meyeres, Shareena C., 4628 N. 180th Avenue Circle, $345,843.
Jones, Shade A. to Kelly, Sebastian, 3806 Appaloosa Drive, $140,000.
Tige Development & Design Inc. to Prestige Homes Inc., 1711 Blue Sage Parkway, $48,000.
Tuttle, Jon and Kerry to Duffy, Francis and Nicole, 1605 N. 197th St., $552,000.
Westbury Farm LLC to Ciochon, Mark and Trina, 4202 S. 221st Ave., $126,000.
Prestige Homes Inc. to Lofgren, Marlon M. and Laurie A., 1711 Blue Sage Parkway, $642,733.
68064
Toy, Richard O. and Moeller, Cheryl, personal representative, to G2G LLC, 28555 Potter St., $130,000.
Pleasure Lakes Inc. to Godden, Edye, 303 N. Pleasure Lakes Place, $43,611.
Shetlar Land Company LLC to Gerhard, Donald M. and Jean R., 307 E. Condron St., $159,500.
Flatwater Lake LLC to Archistructure LLC, 6020 N. 280th Circle, $145,900.
McDonough, Shawn G. to McLaughlin, Michael and Valerie, 4010 N. 269th St., $450,000.
McLaughlin, Michael and Valerie to Blacketer, Brandon and Samantha, 233 S. Mayne St., $270,000.
68102
Anderson, Joseph D. and Angela C. to Opfel, Robert, 300 S. 16th St. 804, $115,000.
68104
Price, Gloria M. to Red Ladder LLC, 6614 Hartman Ave., $105,000.
Dancer, Deborah S. and Barry to Molnar Investments 401K Trust and Molnar, Steve, trustee, 6818 Kansas Ave., $130,501.
Babana LLC to Bogard, Mark, 5602 N. 49th St., $165,000.
Butler, Edward L. and Johosenia D. to Klesitz Realty LLC, 4725 N. 60th St., $90,000.
Valle, Noe G. and Maria M. to Zepeda, Reyna G. and Wilfredo Salvador, 5403 Grand Ave., $181,500.
Oneill Ross and Oneill 1 LLC to Kriglstein, Cameron, 2032 N. 65th St., $149,000.
Alice E. West Living Trust and West, Alice E., trustee, to Otto, Susan C., 2820 N. 66th Ave., 311, $60,000.
Schnabel, Corie J. to Huebner, Ruth and Brown, Jason, 6025 Parker St., $138,000.
Wee, Joseph and Piyathida to Cornerstone Investment Properties LLC, 5610 N. 69th St., $128,000.
Bonnie J. Sibert Trust and Sibert, Bonnie J., trustee, to Toering, Kathleen A., 3109 N. 49th Ave., $151,500.
Hauptman, Richard E. and Weliage, Pamela, personal representative, to Ang, Elizabeth and Isaiah, 5017 Northwest Radial Highway, $100,000.
68105
Hunt, Lindy and McDowell, Lindy to Hansen, Wendy R., 2341 S. 35th Ave., $223,000.
Radcliff, Valerie N. and Benjamin W. to Red Ladder LLC, 3122 Hascall St., $105,000.
Bantner, Teresa to Weiland, Barbara J. and Michael A., 3519 S. 41st St., $74,000.
68106
Yee, Jennifer C. to Yee, Jennifer C. and Dobrauc, Joy C., 510 S. 56th St., $95,000.
S and G. Enterprises Inc. to Hghi LLC, 2133 S. 46th Ave., $550,000.
Scott, Melanie Ann and Edward Phillip to Red Wing Holdings LLC, 4516 Center St., $150,000.
Flipping Flanagans LLC to Deramcy, Jeff S. and Lisa, 5810 Spring St., $187,750.
68107
Delgado, Agustin and Josefina to Martinez, Eleuteria and Aldo, 4417 S. 27th St., $194,000.
68108
Om 1911 Castelar Trust and Western Financial LLC Trustee to Oceanfront Business Solutions Inc., 1911 Castelar St., $90,000.
Jaixen, Terrence S. and Linda R. to Marco, Charles T., 2025 Bancroft St., $25,000.
Millan, Arecele Bahena to Ursino, Jose, 2533 S. 8th St., $51,500.
Aliano, Anthony V. and Julie to Mike Macuso Roth Ira and Ndtco Cust, 3476 S. 13th St., $115,000.
68110
Maguire, Robert E. to Ovando, Esvin R., 4409 Commercial Ave., $16,500.
68111
Shannon, Liliana E. Trust to Heartland Holdings A. LLC, 4221 Emmet St., $34,001.
Pozos, Alejandra Aguilar and Rubio, Jesus Cabrera to Cavanaugh, Kendra, 2872 Crown Point Ave., $128,000.
Adl Investments LLC to Facelift LLC, 4320 Grand Ave., $72,250.
Refurbysh LLC to Arellano, Jennifer A., 3044 Arcadia Ave., $145,000.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Morrow, Lakisha Renea, 2589 Spaulding St., $110,000.
Reynolds, Angel M. to Simet, Peggy, 4305 Saratoga St., $20,000.
Maclin, Marc to Big Fundamental LLC, 2903 Decatur St., $50,000.
Navarrete, Delmy Martinez and Salinas, Juan Miguel Nataren to Martinez, Rosa Amelia, 5337 N. 35th St., $36,100.
68112
Janda, Steve and Briana to Moss, Latinya, 6560 N. 34th St., $200,000.
KR Properties LLC to Sandberg, Stacy D. and Simpson, Loretta Joy, 6903 Minne Lusa Blvd., $215,000.
Hoover, Matthew S. and Brenda L. to Valenti, Johnny J. II and Jennifer L., 6531 N. 32nd St., $220,000.
68114
Sullivan, John to Cambrooks Properties LLC, 8548 Burt St., $170,000.
Betty A. Jacobson Revocable Trust and Jacobson, Betty A., trustee, to Meyerson, Larry B. and Ardeen R., 9720 Nottingham Drive, $930,000.
Akers, Sean and Maria to Galvez, Jorge A. and Klucinec, Carmie A., 848 S. 93rd St., $580,000.
68116
Morris, Devin and Kristi to Alarcon, Daniel and Salazar, Angela, 16409 Lilac St., $237,500.
Nelson, Aneta A. to Reardon, Sean W. and Ross, Chloe J., 4911 N. 165th St., $241,000.
Wickham, Cody and Claudia to Gajmer, Kharka and Pradhan, Usha, 6520 N. 158th St., $420,000.
Foral, Leann M. and Matthew D. to Graves, Jimmy Allen and Joanne C., 17468 Grand Ave., $355,000.
Khaleeq, Bilal A. and Bilal, Lubna to Khaleeq, Erum, 2615 N. 157th St., $450,000.
Krasne, Seth E. to Nick & Vivi Schmitt Properties LLC, 4815 N. 163rd St., $263,000.
Crc Development LLC to Lawhon, Anthony, 5919 N. 158th Court 2103, $190,000.
Cich, Timothy R. and Dawn C. to Mullen, Alexander J. and Narzisi, Mary E., 2337 N. 154th St., $290,831.
Siemek, Timothy G. and Constance M. to Bmi LLC, 15309 Camden Ave., $182,000.
Brewer, Megan W. and McBride, Megan W. to Sharma, Vijay and Upasana, 5180 N. 175th Circle, $352,500.
Arkfeld, Dave and Annette to Boyd, Linda E., 16084 Redman Ave., $241,000.
Kight, Stanley and Divonica M. to Radji, Mafous and Patricia Ann, 2417 N. 150th St., $310,000.
Pettigrew, Robert B. and Tasha L. to Moffitt, Charles and Natalie, 5538 N. 160th Ave., $505,000.
68118
Cowles, Donald J. and Ruth C. to Hodgen, Scott E. and Teresa M., 1824 N. 176th Court, $185,000.
68122
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Butler, Edward L. and Johosenia D., 7716 N. 82nd St., $267,800.
Chung, Ramalay and Warner, Randy E. to Warner, Randy E., 8769 Kimball St., $70,000.
Bruno, Andrea L. to Forrer, William, 7805 Potter Place, $200,000.
Rai, Ram D. to Subba, Purna B., 9168 Scott St., $90,500.
68124
Tines, Mark A. and Amanda K. to Christoffersen, Katelyn, 7616 Woolworth Ave., $160,000.
George W. & Judith A. Haecker Revocable Trust and Haecker, George W. Jr., trustee, to Deden, Heidi, 7412 Frederick St., $195,000.
68127
Chizek, Nicole to Dkdunne Properties LLC, 7761 Oakwood St., $163,000.
Doubleuproperties LLC to Zivkovic, Ariane Barrial, 4916 S. 98th Avenue Circle, $214,000.
Hilliard, Michael Todd and Judy Ann to Herman, Joel and Samantha, 8728 Monroe St., $210,000.
68130
Owen, Shari J. to Lenz, Lisa A. and Nicholas J., 2102 S. 178th St., $360,000.
68131
Jarzynka, Riley to Juszyk, Chad, 624 N. 43rd St., $155,000.
Tpc LLC to Renner, Kathleen, 120 S. 31st Ave., 5512, $190,000.
Dorwart, Charles E. and Teresa M. to Ottaway, Jonette E., 220 S. 31st Ave., 3307, $288,250.
East Campus Realty LLC to Parkerson, James Blaine and Maquiling Bacdayan, 220 S. 31st Ave., 3304, $392,900.
Henrichs, Alicia to Dollen, William and Oliveto, Gina, 105 N. 31st Ave., 407, $106,000.
I Wonder LLC to Comer, Shannon, 3030 Nicholas St., $50,000.
Hauptman, Janice C. to Kz Properties LLC, 123 N. 41st St., $205,000.
68132
Schaneman, Gregory to Rasbert Properties LLC, 357 N. 48th St., $200,000.
Homan, David to Ahlvers, Chad, 4615 Davenport St., $185,000.
68134
Peyton, Paul D. and Jennifer to Weinrich, Sara and Matthew, 4001 N. 81st Ave., $240,000.
Property Improvements LLC to Zuck-Kathol, Chelsea and Liddy, Robert Bruce Jr., 10617 Boyd St., $255,000.
Radmacher, Timothy and Kaitlin to Ryba, Justin L., 5033 N. 106th St., $218,000.
Hajenga, Chin G. to Nice Casas LLC, 6417 N. 76th St., $80,000.
Janet E. Kristy Revocable Trust and Kristy, Janet E., trustee, to Tooley, Christopher L., 3819 N. 81st Ave., $220,000.
Manuel & Doris Matsunami Grantor Trust and Matsunami, Russell, trustee, to Gustafson, Anne, 8604 Fowler Ave., $210,000.
Sas Properties LLC to Sullivan, John, 8005 Meredith Ave., $239,500.
68135
Karupakula, Suresh and Deepa to Becker, Aaron and Jenny, 4962 S. 176th Ave., $450,000.
Cornwell, Deborah A. and Ronald M. Jr. to Wickham, Cody and Claudia, 16726 H Circle, $835,000.
Phillips, Richard L. and Nancy M. to Cobbs, Andrew J. and Chinimilli, Himaja, 16517 Weir St., $225,000.
Daniel, Erica and Ryan to Bush, Justin Scott and Samantha Erin, 4611 S. 193rd St., $330,000.
Twin City Properties LLC and Arthaloney, Robert L. to Gao, Bin, 19503 U St., $212,000.
Donald C. & Elizabeth L. Schultz Living Trust and Schultz, Elizabeth L., trustee to Bruno, Andrea, 4830 S. 189th St., $240,000.
68137
Flex Enterprises LLC to Jennifer Novak Inc., 6402 S. 118th St., $1,175,000.
Leibert, Elaine and Davis, James W. to Cairncross, Taylor, 4876 S. 143rd St., $196,000.
Elaine S. Plowman Revocable Trust and Plowman, Elaine S., trustee, to Patel, Mahekkumar M. and Mayuri M., 5804 S. 119th Place, $431,000.
Peters Properties LLC to Carlson Properties IIi LLC, 11106 Mockingbird Drive, $1,225,000.
Greco, Michael T. and Sharon K. to Wecker, Justin S. and Jordan M., 14718 Monroe St., $260,250.
68142
Deer Creek Reserve LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 12756 Mormon St., $50,000.
Ross L. & Lisa M. Crist Family Trust and Crist, Lisa M., trustee, to Arnold, Kevin M. and Maureen E., 7110 N. 117th Ave., $485,000.
68144
Shiv LLC to Patel, Pravin I. and Daxa P., 13929 Gold Circle, $1,130,000.
Rivera-Erives, Yanira to Rivera-Erives, Yanira and Navarro, Benjamin Jr., 3365 S. 130th St., $89,000.
Ramsbottom, Jackson and Emma to Koster, Keona Jean, 2706 S. 116th Avenue Circle, $205,000.
Wtw Ltd Partnership to 13942 LLC, 13942 Gold Circle, $725,000.
Ferrante-Kountze, Rachelle to Ferrante, Rachelle A. and Spence, Michael D., 14705 Shirley St., $125,000.
Herd, Clifford L. and Lenora to Goldstein, I. Joseph and Jill, 1703 S. 108th St., $762,500.
68152
Gray, Caron Jo to Petersen, Mark, 11205 N. 60th St., $225,000.
Pollitt, Eugene W. and Karen A. to Adams, Titus, 7608 Fairway Drive, $500,000.
Rjl Real Estate LLC to Melton, Jaime, 5611 Fillmore St., $270,000.
Meisinger, Bruce A. and Kelly C. to Grasmick, James and Jessica, 5738 Tucker Circle, $190,000.
68154
Empire Estates LLC to Stanford, Christopher B. and Kaleigh R., 14511 Webster Circle, $275,000.
Kimberly S. Syslo Revocable Trust and Syslo, Kimberly S., trustee, to Gsd Revocable Trust and Steier, David N., trustee, 1225 N. 138th Circle, $425,000.
Riege, Megan L. and Hall, Jacob T. to Fitzpatrick, Brenden and Lee, Allison, 15224 Parker Place, $220,000.
68164
Coyne, Jill J. to William Shelton Ellis Family Holdings LLC, 3323 N. 140th St., $1,200,000.
Dugger, Lorin R. to Moran, Kayla N. and Zeleny, Michael J., 5265 N. 110th Circle, $175,000.
Meisinger, Erin and Atkinson, Erin Kaye to Gowens, Kirk A. and Ronda M., 12113 Patrick Ave., $210,000.
Nelsen Properties I. LLC to Vaughn, Dan G., 2330 N. 113th St., $226,000.
Sarpy County
68005
Jtdk LLC to Urbina, Guerrero Jose E. and Gonzalez Maria M., 2120-2122 Camp Brewster Road, $315,000.
Hutton, Robert P. to Avk Properties LLC, 101 E. 28th Ave., $132,000.
Skodacek, Maria T. and James, Tyson to Wilcox, Richard Reed and Lisa, 1403 Willow Ave., $230,000.
Howard, David E. to Bailey, Amber, 301 Kohl Road, $236,000.
Bailey, Amber J. and Michael J. to Mitchell, Daniel H. and Shelly L., 405 Bellevue Blvd. South, $260,000.
Dynamic Properties LLC to Michiel, Robel and Kristin, 2301 Wayne St., $155,000.
68028
Jones, Howard F. and Melinda L. to Steffan, Mary Paula, 6910 S. 198th St., $435,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Volker, Clarissa J. and Heinsen, Justin K., 19504 Rosewood St., $400,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Streich, Charles C. and Kayla M., 16714 Glenn Circle, $308,000.
Brooks, Philip G. and Kerra to Roach, Richard D. and Julie M., 18851 Fishery Road, $128,000.
Tompkins, Deanna R. to Nelson, Trevin and Dallas, 11927 S. 217th St., $265,000.
68046
Nader, Wadith S. and Stacey N. to Hoge, Kenneth and Ashley, 912 Hickory Hill Road, $320,000.
Goesch, Tara L. and Cory M. to Rowlett, Austin, 1001 Shawnee Road, $213,000.
Peachtree Properties LLC to Orchard Valley Inc., 912 Gayle St., $27,000.
Watson Rei LLC to Davis, Tatiana Regina De Souza, 1120 Delmar St #4F, $134,000.
Ramirez, Stephen and Ramsey to Miller, Baron T. and Kellye D., 504 S. Jackson St., $165,000.
NP Dodge Real Estate Sales Inc. to Barr Homes Inc., 12810 Slayton St., $93,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Fleischmann, Aaron M. and Rachel E., 9714 Superior Drive, $371,000.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Hovseth, Shawn and Robyn, 11517 S. 110th Ave., $335,000.
Dooling, Shawn and Brooke to Cantu, Manuel Andres, 909 Edgewater Drive, $225,000.
68059
Cockerill, Barbara A., trustee, and Barbara A. Cockerill Trust to Keyes Enterprises LP, none provided, $918,000.
68123
Johnson, Kassandra and Nathanial to Bare, Garett M., 13521 S. 31st St., $200,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Palec, Zachary J. and Jessica D., 14312 S. 19th Circle, $303,000.
Urrea, Steve and Kelly M. to McNulty, Stephen J. and Jessi M., 13512 S. 22nd St., $305,000.
Mitchell, Frank E. III and Angela M. to Merchant, Daniel and Amanda, 13203 S. 28th St., $235,000.
Wise, Benjamin and Chanyn to Chase, Kurt M. and Brenda L., 810 Calais St., $255,000.
Lunde, Norman E. and Patricia A. to Mangus, Collin D. and Corissa M., 13208 S. 27th Circle, $270,000.
68128
Verges, Valerie Susan to Pollard, Kenneth E. Sr. and Karen R., 8730 S. 99th St., $265,000.
68133
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Boyd, Thomas D. and Mardesen Boyd, Cindy S., 13512 S. 50th St., $328,000.
Rogers Development Inc. to Boyer Realty LLC, 709 Tupelo Lane & 2205 Park Crest Drive, $91,000.
Simon, Jason F. and Kokkalas, Maria N. to Bahnfleth, Sophie Grace and Micah David, 8809 S. 69th Circle, $287,000.
Peery, Oliver and Emily to Dinneen, Matthew A. and Kasl, Alexa R., 13908 S. 47th St., $257,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Pridemore, Clarence and Catherine, 5012 Leawood Drive, $324,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Kramer, Jason M. and Callista S., 4908 Sheridan Road, $389,000.
Morgan, Clifford W. and Irene G. to Hardin, Dennis Park, 2110 Leigh Circle, $328,000.
68136
Maly, Matthew and Amy to Geppert, John M. and Ashlee J., 18904 Olive St., $318,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Lint, Robert G. and Cindy L., 7812 S. 184th St., $275,000.
Hlavacek, Jean I. and Daniel to Lemoine, Carla, 9910 S. 172nd Circle, $325,000.
Kreun, Bryan, successor trustee, and Renee A. Kreun Living Trust to Iskandari, Malika, 7207 S. 157th St., $250,000.
68147
Zidlicky, Theodore R. and Jerrica L. to Mathis, Michael and Brittani, 2537 Cornelia St., $216,000.